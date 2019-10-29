NGO trains widows, the vulnerable in catering, bakery

The recent discovery that unidentified persons were frequently giving birth and throwing the babies away on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT ) was not just disturbing, but has put some pressures on the authorities. CALEB ONWE reports

The scenario has a resemblance of the biblical story of Moses, but absolutely different in intent.

Baby Moses was born at a time when Pharaoh promulgated an obnoxious decree, ordering the killings of all new babies born by Hebrew women who were then migrants in Egypt. The intention was to cut down on their rapid population growth which made them potential threats to their host country.

While baby Moses was put in a basket and taken to the river bank to escape the destructive sword of Pharaoh’s killer squad , his sister watched over him, until Pharaoh’s daughter came to bath on the River Nile and ordered his rescue and rehabilitation. By sheer providence, Moses was eventually rescued and returned to the safe and warm embrace of his biological mother, whom Pharaoh’s daughter hired to take care of the boy.

In Abuja, the babies are usually products of unwanted pregnancies and of parents who are too poor to fend for their young ones. The babies are usually wrapped in cellophane bags to suffocate them. Sometimes, through divine intervention, the fortunate ones among the abandoned babies find themselves in foster homes. More curious is the fact that these abandoned babies have no birth deformities of any sort.

They look cute and innocent, yet abandoned by the road side, perhaps to be devoured by dogs.

A visit to Gwako Orphanage and Children’s Home, located in Gwagwalada Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, where some of these abandoned babies are currently being provided with some parental care, would evoke sympathy.

Workers at the orphanage home, being civil servants and on the payroll of the government, have the responsibility of caring for these children.

While those responsible for the birth of these children have demonstrated a high level of callousness and are running away from the consequences of their behaviour, the society is now struggling to provide a lifeline for these children.

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who recently visited the Orphanage at Gwako, did not hesitate to demonstrate empathy for the children.

Like every responsible mother, she was attracted by the cuteness and innocence of one of the babies. Holding the baby in her arms, she almost broke down in tears at the sight of such a wonderful gift from heaven, abandoned at the roadside by unidentified persons.

While looking into the eyes of this baby who was already named after her by the Social Development Secretariat, one could imagine that a motherly bond has already been established.

Aliyu admonished Nigerians on her interest in raising children, especially the girl child in such a way that they become assets to the society.

“The girl child is given a large space and encouraged to realise her potentials. We are going a step further through sensitisation and getting them to know that they are special.

“Packages will soon come and everyone will know that the girl child is in the heart of the FCT Minister.

“The girl child has suffered all kinds of oppression from tradition, religion and the belief that the girl child should not be heard, for she is a weaker sex. It is important for the girl child to realize your potential and this can only be done through mentoring.

“Mentorship and mentoring is fundamental to the development of the girl child, starting from parenting to successful women in all endeavors of life. The girls must be taught by their parents to identify a role model from their teachers or neighbourhoods,” she said.

The Minister, while pledging more support for the upkeep of the children, also said that security would be beefed up around the location of the Orphanage to prevent unauthorised persons from gaining access to them.

Acting Secretary of FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajia Safiya Umar, who expressed concern over the moral decadence in the society, vowed that her office will continue to provide sucour to any baby found alive on the street.

Umar, who almost wept while receiving two new born babies recently found in Sauka village, along the Airport Road, and were brought to the Social Development Secretariat, said the situation reveals how deep the moral standard of the Nigerian society had deteriorated.

She noted that only recently, two babies, a Female and Male, were found and brought to the secretariat by Good Samaritans at different times and have since been named for identification purposes after the FCT Minister of State, Hajia Ramatu T. Aliyu and the FCT Perm Secretary, Sir Christian C. Ohaa, respectively.

Inside Abuja learnt that the woman in an effort to curtail the ugly occurrence had even admonished young ladies and women who find it difficult to abstain from premarital sex to explore and cultivate the use of “condom” .

She noted that the uncontrolled sexual activities were often leading to unwanted pregnancies and subsequent abandonment of babies to the government.

“Naturally, no responsible government will fold its hands and watch babies and innocent children being left to die by their supposed biological parents because they suddenly realized they no longer want the same child they have incubated for nine good months to live.

” So, we shall keep accepting the Children in our Homes and after the mandatory period of 3 months in our homes, we shall make them available for fostering and possible adoption for interested applicants/adopters” , she said.

According to her, the FCT Administration will soon unveil a mechanism which will address and curtail to the barest minimum the incessant and alarming rate of child abandonment in the FCT.

“We shall apprehend these category of culprits, those that require rehabilitation will receive same while others will be compelled to assume some level of responsibility in the upkeep of the Child with government. Those that have the means to cater for the child but chose to abandon will be taught how to be responsible.”

