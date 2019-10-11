Metro and Crime
Niger: Bandits renege on cease fire, sack three communities
…render over 1,200 homeless
More than 1,200 people have been rendered homeless as bandits attacked three communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had a few weeks ago pardoned and released about 30 bandits who had been terrorising parts of the state.
“We signed a peace pact with them (bandits) and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day, and I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there has been peace in that part of the state.
“We have expended a lot of resources using military solutions but at the same time we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in, is beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state,” the governor said then.
The fresh attack came barely one month after bandits attacked several communities in the same area, killing two women a child and sacking over 5,000 people from their homes.
The bandits, who reneged on the agreement reached with government, attacked Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities about 10a.m. on Wednesday.
Witnesses said the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables, including foodstuffs and petroleum products.
“The bandits did not kill anyone, but they threatened us to vacate our homes and leave for Allawa town in the same local government,” one of the residents said.
In a telephone interview with our correspondent, the District Head of Allawa, Ibrahim Salihu, confirmed that over 1,200 people had been displaced and were currently at Allawa village, looking for shelter and food.
Salihu, however, appealed to the federal and state governments to come to their aid.
The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mrs. Mary Noel Berje, confirmed the attacks.
He said: “A Joint Military Task Force and Air Force surveillance teams have been mobilised by the government to dislodge and fish out the bandits from their hideouts.”
At press time, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammad Abubakar, said he was yet to receive any official report on the attacks from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area.
Abubakar, however, pointed out that due to the difficulty of the terrain, communication to the area was a major challenge.
Metro and Crime
Benue: Lecturer arraigned for allegedly raping minor to death
- Ex-UNILAG don: Nov 21 fixed for final addresses’ adoption
A 54-year-old senior lecturer with the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, was yesterday arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on defilement to death of a teenage girl.
This came as Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court yesterday fixed November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Afeez Baruwa.
Ogbuja, who was arraigned before Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, was accused of defiling to death a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ogbanje, who was kept under his custody.
He was arraigned exactly a year after Ochanya’s death. The victim died in October last year.
Ochanya had died as a result of complications from her prolonged rape allegedly by the lecturer and his son, Victor.
Victor, who is now at large, is a second suspect in the case. But the police are yet to declare him wanted.
However, Ogbuja, pleaded not guilty when the four-count charge was read out to him.
The prosecutor, Mr. P. M. Ukande, prayed the court to remand the accused and fix a date for proper trial, having pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Counsel to the accused, Mr. Abel Onoja, did not oppose the application for trial and urged the court to make an order to compel the prosecution to ensure that medical experts named in the suit are brought before the court to testify during commencement of full trial.
The prosecution counsel vehemently opposed the application brought before the judge, saying it was wrong and premature for the defence counsel to come up with such application since full trial was yet to commence.
The trial judge, while agreeing with the prosecution, overruled the defendant’s application, saying that it was premature and adjourned the suit till November 14, 2019, for commencement of trial.
Meanwhile, Justice Oyefeso handling Baruwa’s trial fixed November 21 after the defence counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde, informed the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses.
Baruwa is standing trial on a charge of raping an 18-year-old admission seeker (name withheld) in his former office in UNILAG.
The former lecturer committed an offence contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The defendant was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university when he allegedly committed the offence.
While addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. O. A. Azeez, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.
Azeez said the former lecturer allegedly raped the victim at 9.25a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex Bbuilding, UNILAG.
He said: “Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.
“The alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.
“UNILAG authority has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.”
Four prosecution witnesses have testified against the defendant in the course of trial; including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.
The prosecution, however, closed its case against Baruwa on January 23, 2018 while Baruwa testified solely in his defence on May 31.
The lecturer, in his defence, said that the complainant was his girlfriend and that he had consensual intercourse with the girl.
He, therefore, claimed that the girl had seduced him in his office on the day the alleged crime was committed.
Metro and Crime
Armed men storm another Kaduna school, abduct principal
Gunmen yesterday attacked the Government Technical Secondary School, Maraban Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted the principal.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the school about midnight, shooting indiscriminately and moving from one area to the other.
The state Police Command has confirmed the incident. The police added that the timely intervention of security operatives prevented the attackers from invading the hostel and kidnapping students.
The latest attack came just a week after suspected kidnappers abducted six female students and two staff of Engraver’s College at Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing to secure the release of the eight people abducted in Engraver’s College.
Kajuru and Chikun local government areas share same border, not far from Kaduna metropolis.
A witness said the gunmen, numbering over 20, stormed the Government Technical School at midnight yesterday and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare students and teachers.
“The gunmen took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination,” the witness added.
Another resident, who resides close to the school premises, said the bandits arrived at the school at 12.45a.m. and started shooting indiscriminately.
He added: “People living around the school were terrified following the persistent shootings. Many of them ran into the bush for fear that the gunmen might come to attack them. The operation lasted for over an hour. By the time security agents came, the bandits had left.
“I live close to the school. They came at 12.45a.m., and were shooting. We thought they had come to raid the entire community. They were shooting at the principal’s house. The sound of gunshots woke everybody within the neighbourhood. We didn’t sleep throughout the night.
“When I heard gunshots, I called one of my neighbours. We became very terrified and I decided to run away from my house by scaling my fence. After a while, one of the teachers in the school called and told me what was going on. The bandits had difficulty breaking the door to the principal’s house because the door had very strong padlocks, so it took them time to break it.
“Two years back, they kidnapped the wife of the principal. So after that incident, the principal took steps to fortify the house by installing strong padlocks. The operation lasted for about an hour. The entire community was helpless. We could not do anything because we didn’t have any weapon. No student was abducted because of the alarm raised by the community. They only abducted the principal and left.”
The resident appealed to the government to do something about these ugly incidents or allow people to arm themselves.
He added: “Once the bandits know that we also have arms, they will not just come and be abducting people.”
Meanwhile, the state Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), ASP Suleiman Abubakar, said in a statement that the command received information through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kajuru, in the early hours of Thursday, about 2.20a.m., that a group of armed men invaded Government Technical College, Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and started shooting sporadically.
He said: “They abducted Mr. Francis Maji, the principal of the school. On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.
“Police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel. The command has also fortified security within the general area.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, assures members of public that the command was working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets. The police commissioner called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools, as the command was making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.
“The command is further assuring the good people of the state that it remains resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility.”
Metro and Crime
Six cattle owners’ abductors demand N30m
Kidnappers of six cattle owners in Adamawa State have demanded N30 million ransom.
The abductors initially demanded N60 million but later reduced it to N30 million.
The six victims were abducted on their way to check on their cattle on Saturday.
Reacting to the incident, the police vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to rescue the victims.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the command was on top of the situation.
He said: “The command is still investigating and doing everything humanly possible to rescue the victims. The commissioner of police has summoned all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments to strategize in order to combat kidnapping.”
Nguroje used the opportunity to call on the citizens to be more proactive and report any unfamiliar persons in their midst to the nearest security outfits for necessary action.
According to police sources, the kidnappers abducted the six Gurin residents in Fufore Local Government Area and have now asked for N60 million ransom.
“The six victims were kidnapped last Saturday on their way to inspect their cows at Boro Wadu bush, about three kilometres from Gurin town. One of the victims, Malam Dahiru, who was released on health grounds, said that the kidnappers have demanded N60 million from the family of the victims,” one of the sources said.
Dahiru said the kidnappers had placed a bounty of N10 million on the head of each victim.
He said: “They kidnapped six of us, but went away with five. They released me based on agreement that they would not release my abducted younger brother until my ransom had been paid. That is why they also demanded N10 million on my head, making a total of N60 million. Right now, we’re still negotiating with the kidnappers.”
Dahiru said the abductors later reduced the ransom from N10 million to N5 million each.
Metro and Crime
Charly Boy’s mother, Margaret Oputa, dies at 100
Mrs. Margaret Oputa, wife of late Supreme Court Justice, Chukwudifu Oputa, and mother of Nigerian showbiz maestro, Charles Oputa aka Charlyboy, is dead.
Charlyboy confirmed reports of her death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.
The 68-year-old grand-father also took to his social media page to mourn his mother with an elegy, describing her as simple, humble and caring.
He wrote: “My dearest mother, you couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.
“Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together. You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.
“Thank you for allowing me take care of you. Thank you for being that great woman who gave birth to The icon, CharlyBoy.
“Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble life. Thank you for constantly reminding me of my pedigree and my very rich heritage.
“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.
“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever. Love you my darling mother.”
Although, the late Oputa stayed with Charlyboy for over two decades before her demise, he lamented that he was out of town when the sad incident occurred.
According to NAN, Charlyboy in September took to his Facebook page to heap praises on his mother, who turned 100 years.
Metro and Crime
Gunmen abduct NSCDC officer, wife, child, kill vigilante
Armed men have kidnapped an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), his wife and child at Dafara, a rural community in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The gunmen also killed a local vigilante. The abduction came barely 78 hours after gunmen in military uniform abducted nine persons, among a 12-year-old child, at Pegi community in the same Kuje.
A resident of the community, Shedrack Musa, said the abductors stormed the community at 8.38p.m., on Wednesday through a bush path, took the NSCDC officer, his wife and one of his children.
He said: “A member of the vigilance group at the community, Williams, was shot dead by the abductors when some vigilantes attempted to stop the abduction.
“The gunmen opened fire on the door of the NSCDC officer’s apartment and entered. They whisked him away alongside his wife and one of his children. They shot and destroyed the key of the officer’s house before they could have access into his apartment. It was the sound of the gunshots that attracted the attention of the vigilantes as they tried to go after the gunmen. One of the kidnappers opened fire and killed the vigilante.”
The Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident.
He said: “You can imagine that after less than 78 hours, another NSCDC officer, his wife and one of his children were again abducted at Dafara. Abuja is under siege; that is just the truth of the matter. Some people are playing politics with our lives.”
The FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Anjuguri Manza, said the command would soon issue a statement regarding the latest kidnap at Dafara.
Dafara community is just one kilometre from neighbouring Pegi community where nine people were kidnapped on Monday night.
Metro and Crime
Naval men shot my husband, left him to die –Widow
…says ‘I can’t cater for four children alone’
Residents of Ogunfeyinmi Island, Satellite Town in Oriade Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, have been plunged into mourning following the killing of a father of four, Mr. Godwin Gregory, allegedly by naval personnel.
Godwin, a musician, was allegedly shot by naval officers chasing some suspected oil thieves in the area. Godwin had been on the Island for over nine years. It was there he met his wife, married her and had four daughters.
Godwin lived with his wife and their four daughters in a single room apartment on the Island.
His distraught widow, Mrs. Bose Gregory, described her husband’s death as quite shocking and traumatising.
Bose, a full time housewife, wept profusely.
“How do I cater for these four children? Since my husband died, we have been living from hand to mouth. We have been begging from friends and my family members to survive. Our children have dropped out of school,” she said.
Bose said Godwin was shot on September 11. On that fateful day, she was doing some laundries, while Godwin was inside the apartment, doing something else. Their second daughter then came crying, saying that she was hungry. Bose begged her husband to prepare food for the children since she was still busy with the laundries.
She said: “My husband stood up from where he was sitting and went with my first daughter to buy palm oil and kerosene. My husband gave the palm oil and the kerosene to my daughter to take home. When my daughter came home, I inquired about her father. She said he was discussing with someone. A few minutes later, I heard gunshots. I immediately grabbed my children and rushed into our apartment for safety. I was still inside when I heard a loud noise from outside. Someone was shouting that Godwin had been shot.”
When Bose heard that her husband had been shot, she rushed out in panic and asked to be taken to the scene of the incident. She said that her heart pounded in fear as she walked to the scene in something of a trance.
Bose added: “Before we got to the scene, a crowd had gathered. I saw my husband; he had been shot. He was on the ground, bleeding. I asked him what happened, he said that some naval personnel shot him because he refused to run, while they were passing. He said that other people ran, but he didn’t. They then shot him. My husband said he told them the thought of running never crossed his mind because he had not committed any crime. The naval personnel told my husband to call his family members to take him to hospital. They told him that it would be difficult for him to survive judging from the spot that the bullet hit him. At that point in his narration, my husband started crying, begging that we should take him to hospital.”
Youths and elders in the community mobilised, hired a speedboat and rushed Godwin to the mainland. He was first taken to a private hospital at Oto-Awori area, where the bullets were extracted from his leg.
“While at the hospital, he was in continuous pains. I came home on Thursday to take care of my children. While at home, I called and spoke with him, to know about his health. We were still talking when he started crying, begging me to take care of our children, that he didn’t want to die. He was then referred to Badagry General Hospital. He died while being moved to the General Hospital. This is not the first time naval officers would come into the community to start shooting indiscriminately,” Bose said.
A resident on the Island, Mr. Kazeen Olalekan, who witnessed the incident, described Godwin’s death as unfortunate.
He said: “On the fateful day of the incident, he and I played a game of Ludo together. After the game, he left, saying that he was going home to attend to his children. Some hours after he had gone home, I also left for my house.
“I was close to my house when I saw four naval personnel and two other people in mufti. They were chasing some people. I quickly moved and hide in the bush. It was from my hiding that I heard gunshots. I knew someone had been shot. When I peeped, I saw the naval personnel talking to Godwin; they were asking him where the bullet hit him. Godwin raised his shirt and showed them where the bullet got him. I heard one of the naval personnel telling him to call his family members to take him to hospital for treatment.
“After that, the naval men abandoned him. I came out of my hideout and rushed to him. We then got a speedboat to take him to the mainland. Before we were able to get the speedboat, 30 minutes had gone. Godwin spent nine traumatising days in that hospital before he died. He died on the ninth day.
“I was with him at the hospital; it was one of our community leaders that paid his medical bills. I don’t know how the children and his widow would cope. All we want is justice for him and his family members.”
Olalekan added that after Godwin was confirmed dead, community members deposited his remains at the Badagry Mortuary and went on social media to paste his picture, calling on anyone that recognised him to alert them or his family members.
He said: “Since he had been on the Island, we had not seen or met any member of his family. The only person we know with him is his wife and children. Anyone who knows his family should alert them about his death or alert us.”
A 78-year-old woman, Mrs. Janet Adekanbi, said that Godwin was very close to her and that she felt his death more than most people. She explained that on that fateful day that Godwin was killed, he had visited her shop to play a game of Ludo with her. While they were playing, his children came to call him, that he should come and prepare food for them. He left.
She said: “Immediately he left, I went inside the room to sleep. I was still sleeping when my granddaughter came to wake me, screaming that Godwin had been shot. I hurriedly stood up from where I sleeping. Godwin was a nice person. I knew him before he got married. Since he had been in this community, none of us knew his relatives. He used to tell us that his mother was an indigene of Lagos State, while his father is from Calabar, Cross River. Whenever his wife gave birth, we are the ones who used to mark the naming ceremony for him. In fact, even his church members have not come to pay condolence visit. We’re in a dilemma. His family members need to bury him.”
Godwin’s landlady, Mrs. Morayo Ariwayo, told our correspondent that the deceased was a gentleman to the core.
She said: “When he was shot, everyone tried to save his life. I don’t understand why those naval men decided to shoot and kill the young man. Godwin should not die in vain. Those that shot and killed him should be fished out.”
The Secretary of Ogunfeyinmi Island, Mr. Wole Olufeyinmi, disclosed that the first thing members of the community did was to report the matter to Ilashe Police Post, under Alakija Police Station, in order to prevent breakdown of law and order.
He said: “We tried our best to save his life. We took him to the hospital, but he died. What we are demanding now is justice for him and the family he left behind. We are appealing to the Inspector-General of Police, Muhammed Adamu, to launch investigation and find his killers.
“As I speak with you, there’s tension in the community. Many residents have moved out of the Island because of the naval people and their reckless shootings. We don’t know exactly where the naval men were coming from on that day. We are also appealing to the deceased’s family members to come forward so as to give him a proper burial.”
When contacted on the phone, the Western Naval Command Information Officer, Lieutenant Commander Ogar Otuji, said the community should write to the appropriate authority for proper investigation on the issue.
He said: “We cannot identify those who committed the crime because there are a lot of impersonators everywhere now. But with the petition to the authority, proper investigation would be conducted on the matter.”
Metro and Crime
We thought of suicide, say rape survivors
Rape in Nigeria has become common and quickly forgotten. But victims of rape never forget and often live with the consequences of that brutal act. RIDWAN WAKILU looks at the ordeal of ladies who have been raped and the consequences of such actions on them
A bike was once a broken lady, but she survived and today is telling her story. It was still difficult for her to recall and narrate the incident without flinching. Abike was raped by her uncle. She recollected that the day her uncle raped her, was the heaviest day of her menstruation.
The monthly flow didn’t deter her uncle as he grabbed her that fateful night and pinned her to the ground. As he was tearing off her pants, his hands encountered her soaked bloodied pad. He grabbed and flung it away. He then tied her mouth with his shirt.
Abike said: “All I could do was to struggle. But all my efforts to escape were futile. My tears were uncontrollable. He released me after 30 minutes. I was soaked in blood. It occurred to me, my hymen had been torn. I struggled to breathe. It was as if I was going to die, all that was running in my head was suicide. I tried to move my legs, I fell down.”
Abike had never had intercourse until the day she was raped. Abike is one of hundreds of raped victims in Nigeria. She said that suicide flitted through her mind several times after the incident. There exist a lot of rape victims in the country and many of them are living with their terrible experiences.
Sexual violence has continued to be a menace in the society with many cases recorded on a daily basis. While most of them are unreported to appropriate authorities, some victims and families do, but no justice, as accused are not duly punished.
Rape is a criminal act in Nigeria, punishable under the criminal code act, with a punishment of life imprisonment.
According to research, in Nigeria, majority of cases of sexual violence go unreported, fortunately social media is now bringing the issues to the open.
People think after a person might have been raped, it all ends there. But it’s a wrong thought. Rape victims have worrisome outcomes. Many have committed suicide after being raped.
Martha was gang-raped at a private off-campus hostel, near Abia State University. She was raped by five men and one of them took time to film the sordid incident. The video of the rape was later uploaded on the Internet. For long, Martha kept saying she wanted to die because of the incident that happened to her.
She explained that it was terrible that five men gang-raped her, but horrible for the dreadful act to have been uploaded on the net.
Although an investigation was launched, police couldn’t make any arrest because only the legs of the rapists were seen in the video, which had gone viral.
Human rights lawyer, Caroline Ajie, said that the majority of sexual violence cases in Nigeria go unreported. This is due largely to fear on the part of the victim of being socially stigmatised or blamed. Ajie estimated that at least two million Nigerian girls experience sexual abuse annually and that only 28 per cent of rape cases are reported. Of those, only 12 per cent result in convictions.
The Valiant Voices Organisation (VVO), which serves as the voice of rape victims and filing lawsuit against accused persons in order to get justice for rights violation, said victims should not hesitate to approach it.
The founder and National Coordinator, VVO, Ogundokun Temitope, who also is a human rights activist, said the organisation would continue to sensitise the public to issues on rape, child abuse and other human rights cases, and how victims could seek justice and violators adequately punished.
She said: “I raise my voice as a courageous valiant lady without fear of any repercussion, that every victim of sexual abuse, maybe it happened 10 years ago, 20 years ago, five years ago, or yesterday; you have every right to file a lawsuit against the accused, if he is still alive and you know his whereabouts.”
Counselling rape survivors, Temitope said: “You do not have to stay in silence and depression. Break loose of that grip by speaking out. It is high time we took back our power from depraved psychopaths who believe they can use us forcibly whenever they like. Victims, come out of your past, forgive yourself and come alive. The Lord can redefine you. He can pick you out of that dirty miry clay and place you on the solid rock to stay. Just allow Him to refurbish you. He alone can rebuild you.”
The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines sexual violence as: “Any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act, unwanted sexual comments or advances, or acts to traffic or otherwise directed against a person’s sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim.”
According to South Africa Health, aside from trauma, victims might end up contracting Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs), unwanted pregnancy and psychological impacts.
Speaking further on psychological impacts, South Africa Health said: “The psychological impacts of rape and sexual assault are often very significant. Trouble sleeping, anxiety, depression and thoughts of self-harm or suicide are common reactions. Changes in sexual desire may occur. Remember, people do recover from the impact of rape. It is good to think about what you can do to help your recovery and how to keep safe in this process.
“Some people have problems with drugs and alcohol, eating disorders and hurting themselves after being sexually assaulted. These coping strategies may harm your health. Please think about safe ways to deal with the effects of the assault, such as talking to a friend, writing in a journal, and seeing a counsellor or your doctor.
“Suicidal thoughts in particular can be very distressing. Talk to a trusted person about these thoughts and seek help from a health practitioner or a mental health service, so that you can be safe until the thoughts are no longer a problem.”
Metro and Crime
Ex-UNILAG lecturer rape trial: Court fixes Nov 21 for adoption of final addresses
Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court on Thursday fixed November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer of University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG), Afeez Baruwa.
The date was fixed Thursday after the defence counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde, informed the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses.
Baruwa is standing trial on a charge of raping an 18-year-old admission seeker (name withheld) in his former office at UNILAG.
The ex-lecturer committed an offence contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The defendant was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university when he allegedly committed the offence.
While addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Mr O. A. Azeez, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.
According to Azeez, the former lecturer allegedly raped the victim at 9.25 a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex building, UNILAG.
“Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.
“The alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.
“UNILAG authority has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer,” he said.
Meanwhile, four prosecution witnesses have testified against the defendant in the course of trial; including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.
Metro and Crime
Police nab kidnapper, rescue victim
A 35-year-old man, Mohammed Betuwa, member of a five-man gang of kidnappers, has been arrested by the Police in Niger State.
Betuwa, during interrogation, confessed to have kidnapped the daughter of one Sariki Aliyu, of Kudun-Gure Fulani settlement camp Kotonkoro in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.
The incident was said to have occurred on September 29, 2019 when Aliyu reported to the police that unknown hoodlums numbering five invaded his compound and kidnapped his daughter.
It was learnt that the suspect and gang members were shooting sporadically into the air before they kidnapped Aliyu’s daughter and took her to unknown destination.
Findings have it that, they were chased by a team of Police Detectives attached to Bangi Division who were able to rescue the victim unhurt.
Our Correspondent on Thursday learnt that it was only Betuwa that was arrested by the operatives, while four of his accomplices took to their heels on sighting the police.
Betuwa, cattle rearer and a farmer, blamed greediness for his involvement in heinous crime.
Metro and Crime
Armed bandits renege on cease-fire deal, sack 3 Niger communities
- Render over 1,200 homeless
Unknown armed bandits have relaunched attacks on three communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, leaving about 1,200 residents homeless.
It should be recalled that the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had a few weeks ago pardoned and released about 30 bandits who has been terrorising parts of the state.
According to the governor: “We signed a peace pact with them (bandits) and there is no better day to enforce that peace than today being World’s Peace Day, and I am pleased to inform you that since we had the understanding, there has been peace in that part of the state.
“We have expended alot of resources using military solutions but at the same time we have decided to go into dialogue. And we found out that the dialogue we engaged in, is beginning to yield positive results in some parts of the state.”
The fresh attack is coming barely one month after armed bandits attacked several communities in the same area, killing two women and a child and sacking over 5,000 persons from their homes.
The bandits, who reneged on the agreement reached with the state government, attacked Gyaramiya, Bataron Jatau and Bataron Waziri communities at about 10am on Wednesday.
According to an eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned, the armed men dispossessed members of the communities of their valuables including foodstuffs and petroleum products.
Trending
-
Sports16 hours ago
FIFA ban: Siasia accepts fate, waits for final pronouncement
-
Opinions16 hours ago
Aso Rock cabal
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Police nab kidnapper, rescue victim
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Benue: Lecturer arraigned for allegedly raping minor to death
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Naval men shot my husband, left him to die –Widow
-
Arts & Entertainments14 hours ago
I won BBNaija after several failed attempts –Mercy
-
News15 hours ago
Border Closure: MANEG warns on manufacturing, exports collapse
-
News15 hours ago
Umahi: Traders’ll take over International Market January 10