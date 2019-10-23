News
Niger sacks 50 health workers over indiscipline
iger State government yesterday said it has taken steps to end complaints coming from people about the attitude of staff of hospitals in the state, confirming that; “we have disciplined over 50 health workers in the various health centres across the state.”
The Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Health, Dr. Muhammad Maikunsidi, made this known yesterday while addressing journalists. He said the ministry had to take this step to address indiscipline among its staff.
According to him, “The services of about six consultant doctors have been discontinued, five doctors have been disciplined while over 40 nurses and health attendants have been disciplined in various ways.
“We have sacked several doctors while others are undergoing series of disciplinary measures. For most of them, we withhold their salaries and take away their off-days while for others, we suspend them. You know it is sometimes difficult to fire a civil servant, but we have devised various ways to discipline them.
“For those who are not found at duty post when necessary, we send them to the rural areas and for those who are sent to rural areas and do not report there, we terminate their services.”
He further disclosed that the state government could no longer take the complaints coming from the public about the attitude of the health workers, especially while they are in duty, for granted.
Accordingly, he said: “The lack of expertise in the health sector and the dearth of the standard of education are reflecting on the health system. The system would stop engaging the services of health workers who are not well versed in their field.
“Many of our health workers are there, because they have prominent people who beg that they should be given appointments. That is why most of our health workers feel they are untouchable, because they are brought in, not because they performed well in health institutions, but by prominent individuals. Our health system has been politicised and we cannot allow it to continue.”
New minimum wage: FG sets December deadline for full payment of arrears
Following the resolution of conflicts surrounding the new minimum wage, the Federal Government, yesterday, acceded to organised labour’s request that the payment be backdated to April when the bill was signed into law.
Government also directed that all payments to federal workers are expected to be completed before the end of December 2019.
At the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, yesterday, the council approved April 18, this year, as the effective date for the full implementation and payment of the new minimum wage to Nigerian workers.
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would also be beneficiaries of the N30,000 minimum wage. Presently, the corps members collect N18,000 as monthly allowance.
Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, confirmed this to New Telegraph last night. “I can tell you the corps members are going to benefit from the new minimum wage,” he said. Earlier, Dare, on his twitter handle @SundayDareSD, had said: “New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/allowee. Details coming….
“Next week, the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance and MYSD.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who disclosed this after the FEC meeting, said with the approval, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had been directed to effect the payments of arrears owed workers reflecting the consequential adjustments.
He said: “Council approved for us that the financial implications be worked out by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, as consequential adjustments should take effect from April 18, the date the new national minimum wage came into being.
“The council also approved for us that the financial implications be worked out and the attendant payments completed on or before December 31. Council further directed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, should effect all these payments as scheduled before December 31.
“Council further directed also that the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Employment should send the consequential adjustment (wage) table down to the state and local governments.
“This is to serve as an advisory document for their information and guidance, as they negotiate with their joint national public service councils in their respective states because the national minimum wage is a national law.”
In the consequential adjustments agreed upon between the Federal Government and organised labour, workers on grade level 07 will henceforth receive a 23.2 per cent increase in their salaries, staff on grade level 08 will get 20 per cent increase, those on Level 09 will get 19 per cent, while workers on Levels 10 to 14 will have pay raise of 16 per cent while levels 15-17 will get 14 per cent respectively.
Organised labour and the Federal Government had, on October 18, reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000, after three days of negotiation.
The Federal Government’s team to the agreement included Ngige and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).
Witnesses to the agreement from the government’s side were Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and Director, IPPIS, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti.
Ngige, who was joined by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Science of Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said government settled for the April 18 date, since it was the date the New Minimum Wage Act was signed.
Speaking further, Ngige said: “Today, we sent to the Federal Executive Council our report and the conciliation that was done last week between the organised labour and Federal Government of Nigeria on the issue of the new national minimum wage which has been fixed at N30,000 a month and the consequential adjustment that were meant to salaries and wage structures of the public service thereto.
“You will recall that last week when I briefed the press, I told you that the salaries and wage structure are compartmentalized into four class, health, armed forces, research institutes and the paramilitary. So they have percentage increase in their wage structure and for emphasis the 07 compartment received 23.2 per cent rise, grade level 08, 20 per cent, grade level 9, 19 per cent grade level 10-14, 16 per cent and grade levels 15 and 17, 14 per cent in the CONPPS which is the pure civil service structure and agencies earning the same wages as those in the public service.
“You have the CONRESS AND CONTISS which is compartment 2; they have 23.2 percent equivalent and 14-16 10.5 per cent. Police and other security agencies, because they have had a pay rise last year, they were consequentially adjusted to between four and seven per cent. Same goes for the paramilitary they also have their consequential pay rise.
“So, FEC today (yesterday) approved for us that the financial implications worked out by the National Incomes and Wages Commission that the salaries adjustment should take effect as from April 18, 2019 the day the new national minimum wage Act came into being. Council also approved for us that the financial implication be worked out and the payment should be completed by December 2019,” the minister added.
Meanwhile, FEC also approved over N1.7 billion to procure and install communication equipment, including console at control towers in Zaria and Katsina airports.
According to Sirika, the equipments are being procured to sustain security measures around the nation’s airports, especially with the recent certification standards by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
FEC also reviewed the nomenclature of the Ministry of Communications which will now be known as the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
Justifying the name change, Pantami said it was to reflect the potential of digital economy to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
According to him, while oil and gas contributed eight per cent to the economy in the first quarter of 2019, information and communication technology (ICT) contributed 13.8 per cent to the GDP.
Pantami explained that to leverage on the gains of ICT, the Federal Government unveiled some policy frameworks like improving infrastructures to bridge gaps in the communication networks.
He noted that government was also boosting digital literacy and intervening where necessary, like helping people to migrate seamlessly from traditional ways of doing business to digital systems.
Also speaking, Onu said that the Ministry of Science and Technology secured the approval of FEC to exploit the production of methanol.
Research classifies methanol as simple alcohol, consisting of a methyl group linked to a hydroxyl group.
Giving details of the approval, Onu said it was in line with the diversification policy of the Federal Government.
The Science and Technology Minister explained: “One way to help us to completely solve this problem of gas flaring is to convert the natural gas into methane. Methanol is a liquid that is found virtually in all sector of the economy. You can use methanol for transportation, all these racing cars that you find – like M85, M100 essentially that M is methanol; means it’s 85 per cent methanol, 15 per cent gasoline.
“But for ordinary use, normally the blending will be 15 per cent of methanol so that you don’t have to make any adjustment to your vehicle. Then also, methanol can be used to replace diesel in these trucks that we find on our highways because methanol is cheaper and it is environmentally friendly so that all the problems that are associated with the use of diesel, that can be solved by the use of methanol.
“Also, our people in rural areas can use methanol for cooking so that it can replace kerosene because when you use kerosene you have soot and it creates health problem for you, but methanol does not have that, it’s very clean, safe and cheap.”
Justice Ministry seeks 2.5% commission on recovered assets
…demands N30bn annually to settle judgement debt
The Federal Ministry of Justice has requested the National Assembly to allocate 2.5 per cent of recovered looted funds to the Asset Recovery Unit of the ministry to service logistics, operational cost as well as payment to private lawyers and consultants.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) made the demand yesterday at the public hearing on the 2020 National Budget organised by the Joint Committees of Appropriation of the National Assembly.
Malami complained that while the ministry had been making progress on vital recovery of Nigeria’s looted funds stashed abroad, it had been denied the necessary financial resources to fund the loot recovery operations.
He explained that the legal procedural requirements for these recoveries were tasking and cumbersome and deserved to be funded adequately.
“Besides, most times we have to engage the services of well-grounded lawyers and consultants to effect recovery which were promptly deposited at Federal Government treasury. To smoothen our operations in this regard, it was deemed expedient to establish Asset Recovery Unit in my office, and so far, their efforts are quite salutary even in the face of zero requisite commission from recovery.
“I would like to reiterate my earlier request to the effect that about 2.5% of recovered looted money should be earmarked to the asset recovery unit to service logistics, operational cost, payment to private lawyers and consultants,” he said.
Malami also requested the Joint Committees on Appropriation to intervene on the long standing issue of payments on judgement debts and urged the lawmakers to appropriate the sum of N30 billion annually to mitigate the challenge and forestall possible friction, such as accrued interests and unwarranted litigations arising from failure to effect payment.
He disclosed that following the mandate given to the Ministry of Justice to take inventory and explore avenues for the payment of judgement debt, it was only in 2017 that the sum of N10 billion was disbursed for the payment of judgement debt as appropriated.
According to him, the sum of over N150 billion remains unpaid and the beneficiaries of this sum have continued to mount pressures on the ministry.
The minister also proposed the establishment of a new agency to be known as Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Commission to enhance the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.
He recalled that the spectre of crimes and criminality in Nigeria and the near absence of a clear mechanism to address the seeming loopholes, contradictions and ambiguities in the Administration of Criminal Justice informed the passage by the National Assembly of the famous “Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.”
Malami said that the status of the Ministry of Justice needed to be scaled up in terms of capital allocation as Nigeria cannot afford to engage threat to peace with kid gloves.
Dangote empowers 23,990 women in Sokoto
As part of his humanitarian gesture across the country, the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) has 23,990 women in Sokoto State.
This is part of the 358,490 women so far empowered in 10 states with Sokoto State being the latest.
Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, flagged off a micro-grant scheme to empower and lift 23,990 poor and vulnerable women out of poverty across the 23 local government areas in Sokoto State yesterday.
The gesture is coming after a recent donation of two student hostels to Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State.
The Sokoto phase is part of the scheme to empower 774,000 women (1,000 women from each of the 774 local government areas across the country) with a whopping N10 billion.
So far, the sum of N3.345 billion has been disbursed by the ADF to 334,500 women across Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger and Nasarawa states.
Speaking at the event, Dangote said: “In Sokoto, we are empowering 23,990 women, including those in the IDP camps in Rabah LGA. 1,000 vulnerable women were selected in each of the 23 LGAs. However, due to the displacement of the community in Rabah, we have also included all eligible women in the IDP camp, totalling 1,990 women for Rabah LGA.
“The micro-grants programme is one component of the economic empowerment pillar of the Aliko Dangote Foundation. We will provide the 23,990 vulnerable women identified by your selection committee, with a one-off, unconditional N10,000 cash grant to boost their household income. This, we believe, will help reduce their vulnerability and meet their livelihood needs.
“This N10 billion programme was launched in 2012 and is being systemically rolled out nationwide to reach 1,000 vulnerable women in each of our 774 LGA in Nigeria. The programme also aims to complement the efforts of state governments in their economic empowerment and poverty reduction drive.
“Since inception, 334,500 women, representing over 40 per cent of our target beneficiaries have benefitted from the programme (across Kano, Lagos, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Niger and Nasarawa states). In the coming weeks, we will be proceeding to Katsina and then Kebbi and Zamfara to conduct a similar programme. By the time we are done with these next four states this year, we will be 55 per cent done.
“To ensure inclusivity, the programme is implemented in partnership with the respective state governments. We are partnering Access Bank to open bank accounts for all the beneficiaries and issue them with customized debit cards that will be loaded with the N10,000.”
He also said that the foundation would continue to provide support to the most vulnerable and deserving members of the society across the state and the country at large, saying he would use his resources and voice to help shape a better Nigeria, and Africa as a whole.
Also speaking at the Sokoto State Zakat & WAQF (Endowment) Commission (SOZECOM) venue, Governor Aminu Tambuwal expressed appreciation to Dangote for his long-standing support and collaboration in the areas of Zakat, economic empowerment and in the fight against polio.
He also applauded the decision of Dangote to increase the support to the Zakat Commission.
Other dignitaries at the flag-off included the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar (represented by the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammad Mera); Executive Director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Halima Aliko Dangote; Group Executive Director, Government and Strategic Relations, Dangote Industries Limited, Engr. Ahmed Mansur; Managing Director/CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, and the wife of the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Erelu Angela Adebayo, among others.
Some of the beneficiaries included 41-year-old Ramatu Isiaka, a provisions seller; 30-year-old Lateefat Bello, who sells soft drinks at the Sokoto market, and 30-year-old Sadiat Aminu, who fries soya bean cakes.
They were full of appreciation to Aliko Dangote and the Aliko Dangote Foundation. Each of them pledged to invest the grant in their businesses to generate more income, which will enable them improve their livelihood and take care of their families and dependents.
FIRS: Nigeria loses $15bn to tax evasion annually
- Finance Minister: We’ve revenue problem, not debt crisis
Nigeria is losing about $15 billion annually to tax evasion, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has said.
Fowler spoke yesterday as global tax experts converged on Abuja to find solution to offshore tax evasion.
At the meeting, the FIRS boss said Nigeria would implement the first Automatic Exchange of Information standard by 2020.
He said the regime was part of the country’s commitment to improve transparency in tax administration, increased tax revenue collection, enhanced effectiveness and efficiency service delivery.
Fowler said there was importance linkage between tax compliance, domestic tax investigation,tax audit, information gathering framework and the international infrastructure for exchange of information amongst authorities and nations.
“Nigeria had demonstrated her commitment to improve transparency around tax matters, when she signed a declaration and joined the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (AEOI) on 17th August 2017.
“…Nigeria has done all these to enable us conduct the first exchange of information under the automatic exchange of information regime by September 2020.
“I encourage those countries in the ECOWAS sub-region who have not committed to implement the AEOI standards to take necessary steps to do so, especially as the automatic exchange of information portend huge benefits for domestic resource mobilization,” Fowler explained.
He noted that increase in mobility of income and assets had created a challenge for tax administration and those governments across the world were joining efforts to address such challenges.
Fowler said the challenges offered a global response to the issues of international tax avoidance, tax evasion, illicit financial flows, money laundering and other harmful tax practices based cooperation and use of advanced technologies to tackle the issues.
Earlier, Mr. Babatunde Oladapo, the Executive Secretary, West Africa Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), said that the body was committed to contributing to the expansion of the global tax base through exchange of information.
Oladapo said efforts were on the closed gap among nations to ensure effective implementation of exchange of information and that tax administration could only be done successfully based on the availability of information.
He commended the OECD Global Forum for leading the drive for the automatic exchange of information that would ensure high network of individuals and multinationals were made to pay their taxes.
Also, the representative of the OECD Global Forum, Ervice Tchonaya, said that the forum’s core mandate was to ensure effective implementation of the international standard.
IG, PSC’s feud halts recruitment of 10,000 constables
- Court stops police exercise pending determination of suit
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, temporarily stopped the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police officers by the Nigerian Police Force, pending when the suit challenging the process will be heard and determined.
The trial judge, Justice Inyang Okoro, however, ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo in the interim.
The court stressed that the order was necessary since parties have submitted themselves to court for settlement of the matter.
The Police Service Commission (PSC), through its counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had dragged the Nigeria Police Force to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Joined as defendants in the suit are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed and the Minister of Police Affairs.
In the motion on notice filed on September 24 and brought pursuant to order 28 rule 1, the applicant is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their officers and representatives, including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
However, at the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the defendants, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the court of an application seeking to join the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice as a party in the suit.
However, counsel to the applicant did not object to the joining of the AGF.
The court, accordingly, granted the request and joined the AGF as a party, adding that the joining of the AGF would give expeditious disposition of the suit.
Justice Ekwo consequently ordered the applicant to amend, file and serve the amended process on all the defendants within four days, while the respondents are to also reply within four days.
He later adjourned the matter to November 4, for mention.
The judge, before adjourning the matter, urged the counsel as senior members of the bar to, “stay within bound until the matter is determined.”
“You have submitted yourself to court, abide by the rule of the law,” the court held.
Efforts by the counsel to the respondents, Izinyon, to prevail on the court that the police had already concluded the recruitment and that the list of successful candidates have been released was rebuffed by the court.
“Parties should not go beyond what it is now,” the court held.
The applicant had premised its suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019 on the ground that by virtue of the provisions of Section 15 (1) (m), S153 (2) and S 215 s (1)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as well as Sections 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, the Plaintiff/Applicant is the sole statutory body vested with the exclusive powers to appoint, promote, dismiss and discipline persons holding offices in the 1st Defendant except the office of the Inspector General of Police.
The applicant also submitted that none of the respondents is authorised by law to play any role in the appointment, promotion, dismissal or exercise of disciplinary measures over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force.
While stating that the NPF is presently trying to appoint by means of an advertised recruitment of 10,000 persons into the force in flagrant usurpation of the functions and powers of the PSC, the commission said: “Unless restrained by an order of this court, the respondents’ appointment/recruitment is capable of foisting a fait accompli on the judgement of this honourable court in this matter.”
The applicant, is therefore, asking the court to declare that by virtue of section 1 subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), any piece of legislation or instrument relied upon by the Defendants, including, but not limited to the Police Act and the Police Regulations), in exercising or purporting to exercise the powers to appoint, promote, dismiss or discipline persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force, being inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution particularly section 153 subsection (1)(m), section 53 subsection (2) and section 215(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Paragraph 30 Part of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, is invalid, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.
It prays for a declaration that any act or attempt by the Defendants in appointing, recruiting and/or shortlisting for appointment, any person aspiring to hold any office in the Nigeria Police Force except the office of the Inspector-General of Police amounts to unlawful and unjustified usurpation of the constitutional and statutory functions and powers of the Plaintiff and accordingly null and void and of no effect whatsoever.
The applicant prays for an order nullifying any act or attempt by the Defendants whether acting jointly or severally in appointing or purporting to appoint any person into the 1st Defendant whether by means of enlistment, shortlisting, recognition, recruitment or in any other manner howsoever, such act or attempt being ultra vires the functions and powers of the Defendants.
It also pleads for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, jointly and severally, by themselves or through their officers, agents or representatives or through any other body or appointee of the Federal Government of Nigeria from further exercising or purporting to exercise the powers to appoint, promote, dismiss or in any manner whatsoever exercise disciplinary control over any person holding or aspiring to hold any office in the Nigeria Police Force other than the Inspector General of Police.
Meanwhile, some staff of the PSC staged a protest outside the court premises while the matter was going on.
The protesters, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, PSC Chapter, carried placards with various inscriptions and singing different solidarity songs to press home their demands.
Secretary of the staff union, Remi Ogundeji, while addressing the press, said the staff were protesting against the usurpation of powers of the commission by the IG Adamu.
“We all know that it is the constitutional rights of the Police Service Commission to recruit, promote and discipline Nigerian police officers,” he said.
Ogundeji added that the PSC and the IG both began the recruitment exercise together before the commission was no longer carried along by Adamu.
“We have instituted an interlocutory injunction to stop the exercise and we sought for the interpretation of the constitution that stipulates the functions of the PSC,” he said.
Gunmen abduct Federal High Court judge
Armed men have kidnapped a judge of the Federal High Court, Ondo State Division, Justice Abdul Dogo, on Tuesday evening.
Dogo was kidnapped alongside his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis which serves as border community between Ondo and Edo states.
The judge and his driver were on their way from Abuja to Akure.
Workers and some lawyers at the Federal High Court, Akure, confirmed this to New Telegraph yesterday.
One of the lawyers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had already contacted the family of the judge and demanded N50 million ransom.
Meanwhile, the police said Dogo’s abduction did not happen within its jurisdiction.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said in a statement that the incident occurred at Ibilo in Akoko Edo area of Edo State which, according to him, is within the purview of the Edo Police Command.
The PPRO added that the police in collaboration with men of the Edo State Command had already swung into action towards rescuing the abducted judge and his driver from captivity.
He said: “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to news trending now to the fact that a high court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped in Ondo State. Much as we empathise with the family of the victim, the command wants to make it clear that the incident did not happen anywhere in Ondo State.
“The incident actually happened in Ibilo, Edo State. However, we are working in tandem with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident happened to ensure that His Lordship is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators.
“We appeal to anyone with useful information that could lead to his rescue and the arrest of the culprits not to hesitate to let the police know.
“The Ondo State Police Command hereby enjoins the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as we are working to ensure that citizens of the state do not only enjoy these ‘ember’ months but also enjoy a peaceful atmosphere throughout the forthcoming yuletide.”
Second-hand smoke may cause blindness in children
Researchers from China said second-hand smoke could damage children’s eyes and possibly lead to problems with sight later in life.
According to a new study published in ‘JAMA Ophthalmology,’ a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke.
Study coauthor, Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the research team found that children’s exposure to second-hand smoking was associated with (thinning of the choroid) – a layer at the back of the eyes containing lots of blood vessels – in a dose dependent response.”
The choroid, also known as the choroidea or choroid coat, is the vascular layer of the eye, containing connective tissues, and lying between the retina and the sclera. The human choroid is thickest at the far extreme rear of the eye (at 0.2 mm), while in the outlying areas it narrows to 0.1 mm.
Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: “Second-hand smoking exposure in children is an important public health threat, affecting up to 40 per cent of children.”
He consequently advocated for interventions to ban second-hand smoking exposure in children.
The 1,400 six- to eight-year-olds in the study – including 941 with no exposure to second-hand smoke – were recruited from the Hong Kong Children Eye Study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Eye Centre.
The children’s parents provided demographic information, including age, gender, Body mass index (BMI), birth weight and second-hand smoke exposure. The researchers measured the children’s choroids with swept source optical coherence tomography.
Comparing the scans from children exposed to second-hand smoke with those from children with no second-hand smoke exposure, the researchers found that the choroids of exposed children were six to eight micrometres thinner than those of unexposed children. And the more smokers there were in the family, the thinner the choroid was, the researchers found.
What this means is that “parents (who smoke) should quit smoking to protect their children’s eyes”, Mr Yam said.
He added:”Moreover, parents should prevent children from being exposed to second-hand smoking.”
Senate uncovers plans by agency to squander N3.626bn
…demands locations of contract projects within 24 hours
The Senate, yesterday, uncovered alleged plans by the management team of the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) to squander a whooping sum of N3.626 billion allocated for capital projects for the year 2020.
The agency had appeared before the Senate Committee on States and Local Governments for its 2020 budget defence, but refused to state the locations of the projects that would gulp the amount.
Consequently, the lawmakers, who were infuriated by the attitude of the heads of the agency, ordered it to furnish the committee within 24 hours, locations for the various projects it listed to be executed by the proposed N3.626 billion capital component of its 2020 budget.
BCDA was led by its Executive Secretary, Captain Junaid Abdullahi, who gave an overview of the projections and performance implementations of the 2018 and 2019 budgetary votes appropriated for it.
However, trouble started when Abdullahi was making similar presentation on 2020 budgetary proposals for the agency, particularly on the N3.626 billion capital component of the budget.
The senators had observed that locations for the various projects proposed were not indicated in the written submissions made and desperately requested the head of the organisation to provide explanations for such critical omission.
The Vice Chairman of the Committee, Senator Francis Ezenwa (PDP, Imo East), was the first to raise the observation, saying that listing projects without locations was unacceptable in budget consideration let alone approval.
“Mr. Chairman, from the paper before us, indicating that locations are not indicated for many of the capital projects proposed here, there is no way this can be acceptable. I will suggest they make a representation with required detailed information,” he said.
Similarly, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Lekan Mustapha (APC, Ogun East), said that the agency must include locations of its proposed projects to be executed by the N3.626 billion capital votes.
“You will have to do this within 24 hours, that is, between today and tomorrow if you want the capital component of your 2020 budget to be captured.
“There is no alternative for the agency on this unacceptable omissions than to supply the required information latest within the stated period because in line with timetable already set by both chambers of the National Assembly, every committee is expected to submit report on budgetary proposals of agencies under it to the Appropriation Committee latest by Tuesday, 29th October, 2019,” he said.
Another member of the committee, Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau (PDP, Zamfara Central) insisted that the required information must be supplied by him as declared by the committee chairman.
Obviously rattled by the submissions of the committee chairman and members, the BCDA boss promised to comply with the directive within the stated period.
He, however, explained to the committee members that the omissions were not intentional but typographical.
Some of the capital projects listed by the agency to be executed with N3.626 billion capital component of its 2020 budget without locations are: supply of Equipment/Furnishing of Skills Acquisition Training Centre N17million; provision of 1No. 5M3/H Water Treatment Plants N17 million; procurement of 5MVA, 66KV, 300KVA, 33KV and 500KVA, 33/415 Transformers N43 million.
Others are: Construction of a block of six classrooms with headmaster/staff offices, toilet water borehole and overhead tank N42 million, construction of 2 No solar powered boreholes /provision for micro cluster farming for cultivation of fish, vegetables and fruits and provision of four hectares of tree shelter belt N50 million etc.
Nigeria has revenue problem, not debt crisis –Finance Minister
- Late budget passage depresses economy – Gbajabiamila
Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, declared that in spite of Nigeria’s huge external and domestic debt stock, Nigeria does not have a debt crisis, but rather has a revenue generation challenge.
Ahmed, who disclosed this in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 national budget public hearing organised by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees on Appropriation, said it was erroneous to regard the current situation as debt crisis considering the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.
“We have heard repeatedly that Nigeria is inching towards a debt crisis and we have consistently said that Nigeria does not have a debt crisis; our total borrowing rate is just under 50 per cent of our GDP, while the multilateral institutions project for a country to borrow is from 50 to 55 per cent of GDP.
“What we have is a revenue problem. Our revenue performance by half year is 58 per cent. So we have designed this Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative early this year which has three thematic areas,” she said.
The minister explained that one of the objectives of the 2020 budget is to achieve sustainability in revenue generation; and the second is to identify enhanced enforcement alongside existing revenue streams. And the third is to achieve cohesion “of our people and tools.”
She further said: “There is also the need for us to ensure that we have the right legal enablers and other enablers that will enhance revenue performance.
“Nigeria as a country must mobilise significant domestic resources to be able to make necessary investment in human capital as well as in physical infrastructure.”
Ahmed said given the low revenue to GDP ratio currently at 8 per cent, the country must optimise revenue generation.
“I will like to use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian public to support this administration in solving Nigeria’s revenue generation problem. Indeed, some reforms are tough, but we have to take some actions.
“However, we will engage the public in whatever we do in support of the National Assembly, including any changes in tax laws, including rates if it is necessary.”
President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said the Ninth Assembly was not only concerned about the timely passage of the budget, but also deeply concerned about its implementation.
Lawan tasked the MDAs to provide achievable targets with measurable timelines for the implementation of the 2020 Budget.
According to him, the Committees of the National Assembly have been mandated to engage with the MDAs to provide us roadmaps on how they intend to achieve their budget targets.
“If you are taking 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in 2020, in 10 years it will be 100 million. We want to see the plans by the relevant or responsible MDAs of government on how the 2020 budget will be able to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty.
“We want these to be measurable targets. We are not going to be asking for stories. We are going to be asking for facts.
“So, we are going to task the MDAs that in this year budget, we will not wait until 2021, give us targets that are measurable which we can evaluate after every quarter.”
The Senate President also cautioned on the continued reliance on borrowing to fund the infrastructure needs of the country, but instead suggested a Public Private Partnership (PPP) option.
“If we have to borrow, we should borrow. Where we can avoid borrowing because there is another opportunity, we should take that opportunity that has a lesser burden,” Lawan said.
Lawan also expressed support for the resuscitation of the long term National Development Plans.
“I agree that the long term national economic programme is useful. We had it before, it worked for us better. We stopped it and we have seen the consequences.”
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who also spoke at the event, said the 9th National Assembly was committed to returning to the January to December budget cycle because the late passage of the budget, either in the first or second quarter of the year, has negative impact on the economy.
Explaining why the 9th National Assembly was bent on reordering the budget circles, Gbajabiamila said: “People ask me, what is the big deal about this January to December? It is simple, the constitution says it. It is there in the constitution.
“There are times the budget is passed in the second quarter of the year. And this has its own psychological impact; it has a way of depressing the economy itself. And these are the anomalies we seek to address,” he stated.
The speaker informed that the essence of the public hearing was for various stakeholders to make their inputs.
In his welcome remarks, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) said the public hearing was an “an opportunity that allows the citizenry and the Nigerian public to make informed inputs into the budget. This is with a view to making it an all-inclusive process in the task of national development.”
Attacks on Nigerian businesses in S’Africa criminal, not xenophobic – Mission
The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has declared that the October 22 attack on businesses owned by Nigerians in Witbank in the Mpumalamga district of South Africa was a criminal act and not xenophobic.
The Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The consul general said that the attack, which occurred at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, was masterminded by taxi drivers under the guise of fighting crime.
Adama said that with the cooperation of the police, the matter was resolved in less than an hour.
“We held a meeting with the police authorities and they led us to the place where the attack occurred.
“Although it happened in a different locality (from the previous one), we agreed to meet often to prevent reoccurrence.
“The police promised to invite the taxi drivers association and Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) to a meeting to discuss and resolve issues amicably.
“There is no problem at the moment and we are monitoring the situation keenly and we have been able to reach a reasonable stage of agreement and help out.
“The government is doing everything here to fight crime. The locals take laws into their hands thinking that the police were not doing enough, which is what mostly leads to attack.
“People feel there is drug or human trafficking and security operatives are not meeting expectations, and so they take laws into their hands in order to fight crime, but it does not work that way.”
He commended the security agencies for cooperating with the Nigerian mission “in tackling issues that affect foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians living in that country.”
He said efforts would be made to pre-empt and stop any form of attack in future, rather than wait for it to happen.
He said that modalities had been put in place to ensure effective implementation of agreements reached by Nigeria and South Africa to prevent all forms of conflict between citizens of the two countries.
“There was nothing like xenophobia; this attack was crime-related and it is just that some criminals took advantage of the opportunity to carry out crime.
“We have draft rules and agreements in place; it is a people-to-people relationship we want to concentrate on.
“If it is government-to-government, we do not have much problem at all. It is not a one-day matter to resolve, but such modality requires constant discussion platforms to enable people to be able to interact.
“To be able to arrest crime, it is better to take issues related to crime to the police station, rather than take laws into your hands,” he added.
