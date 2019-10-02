News
Nigeria @59: Fayemi tasks Nigerians on greater commitment
kiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has called on Nigerians to show greater commitment, to enable greatness as the country yesterday marked 59th independence anniversary.
Fayemi, in a goodwill message signed by his Chief Press secretary, Yinka Oyebode in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, also congratulated the people of Ekiti State on the 23rd anniversary of the creation of the state.
The governor, however, urged residents both home and abroad to join hands with the government in repositioning the state as a destination of choice for living and investments.
Fayemi said his administration “is laying a strong foundation for an all-round development of the state, focusing on its five pillars of development and through huge investments in knowledge economy, urban, agricultural, industrial and human capital development.”
He went on: “I congratulate Nigerians on the country’s 59th independence anniversary, and I urge all to remain steadfast in our collective effort to make the country a better place for us all.
“Similarly, I felicitate with Ekitikete on the 23rd anniversary of the creation of our dear state. We may not have attained all that we would love to attain. But we can look back and give thanks to God for how much he has helped us.
“Mention must also be made of the efforts made by successive administrations to develop the state as well as the leadership that have been provided by all the former chief executives of the state.
“The task of rebuilding and repositioning the state is a collective effort and through your cooperation, we shall build a truly prosperous state and put our state firmly on the path of honour and irreversible development.”
Hijab wearing controversy: ISI suspends female student
The crisis over wearing of hijab by students of the University of Ibadan International School (ISI), Ibadan has taken another dimension as the school’s authority has suspended a female Muslim student, Miss Ikhlass Olasubomi Badiru.
She was found culpable by the school authority for wearing Hijab (headscarf) in July this year and this suspended for two weeks.
The two weeks suspension according to a letter of suspension, signed by the School Principal, Phebean Olowe, runs between October 7-18.
Ikhlass’s father, Dr. Idris Olabode Badiru, had in July, raised alarm over what he termed as molestation and inhuman treatment of his daughter, by the Principal of the school, Mrs. Phebean Olowe, the School Accountant identified as Mr. Odewale and other staff of the school for wearing Hijab on top of her school uniform outside the school premises.
The Muslim parents forum in the school through its Chairman, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun and Secretary, Hajia Bilkis Badiru, had written petitions to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) urging them to investigate the matter and call those molesting the students to order.
The school later set up a committee to look into the matter and subsequently came out with a report to suspend the student for wearing the hijab on top of her school uniform outside the school premises, despite the fact that there are 11 cases at Oyo State High Courts, which were filled by the Muslim parents.
S’African police shot our members, IPOB claim
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced that members of the group protesting against President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to South Africa were on Thursday attacked by the South African Police with many of them also being shot.
Though the group did not give the figure of fatality, a statement signed by its spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful described the incident as “barbaric and disgraceful” .
He said that the attack against peaceful IPOB protesters by South African police is proof that state sanctioned politics of savagery has taken firm hold in Cyril Ramaphosa’s South Africa.
“This is a thoroughly ugly and distasteful development that pales White aparthied regime into insignificance in terms of its brutality and incredulity,” the statement said.
NASS increases 2020 budget to N10.729trn
Nigeria’s legislature on Thursday increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to 10.729 trillion naira ($35 billion) based on expectations of higher oil prices.
The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel. That pushed the budget up from 10.002 trillion naira.
The Finance Minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.
The framework passed on Thursday also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd). While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to cut it meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.
The document is a plan Nigeria uses to prepare its annual budget. The finance minister submits the framework to the legislature, which must then approve it, reports Reuters.
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present a finalised budget proposal to the legislature on Tuesday.
Extra-judicial killing: We’ve reviewed firearms order – IGP
…says 1,151 murder, kidnap, other suspects arrested in 2 months
The days of extra-judicial killings and abuse of human rights may soon be over, as the Nigeria Police have announced a major review in the use of firearms by its personnel.
There have been reports of extra-judicial killings by some police personnel, especially men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
The ugly development had generated both local and international condemnation, with global bodies such as Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch coming out with damning reports detailing such alleged abuses.
But, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured of his commitment towards institutionalising respect for fundamental human rights.
Consequently, the IGP has announced the successful review of Force Order (237), which he said, spelt out new rules of engagement, among others, on the use of firearms.
In the revised order, personnel to be assigned arms, must undergo special training for that purpose, even as there will be yearly assessment and evaluation of such officers, to determine the suitability to continue to undertake such task.
The new order further introduced the firearms officer, as only armament officers were provided for in the old order.
Also, teaching modules on the aforesaid will be introduced at police training institutions across the country, with a view to getting personnel acquainted with the revised order.
Oshiomhole: Educated, elitist persons not good for governance
… Says PDP’ll be defeated in Bayelsa
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Thursday said that the educated and elitist persons are not good for governance as they are disconnected from the people.
Oshiomhole, who spoke at the National Secretariat of APC, while x-raying the credentials of the party’s governorship candidate in Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon, submitted that one can hardly see professors governing.
Speaking at a peace meeting of Bayelsa APC governorship candidate and other chieftains, the APC National Chairman cited examples of America, Britain and France, stating no professor had governed them.
According to him, the credentials needed in order to govern a people is being close to them, this he said the governorship candidate of APC in Bayelsa State possesses.
He lambasted the Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson for associating the APC candidate with terrorism.
UNICEF: Army releases 25 children cleared of suspected Boko Haram ties
The Nigerian army released 25 children on Thursday after clearing them of suspected ties with armed Islamist groups in the country’s restive northeast region, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said.
Nigeria has fought an insurgency by militant Islamist group Boko Haram in north-eastern states that has killed more than 30,000 people over the past decade. It is not clear how many children in total have been drawn into armed groups, including Boko Haram, or how they have been recruited.
UNICEF said 23 boys and two girls were released by the army and handed to authorities in Borno, the state worst affected by the insurgency.
“These are children taken away from their families and communities, deprived of their childhood, education, health-care, and of the chance to grow up in a safe and enabling environment,” said UNICEF Nigeria Acting Representative Pernille Ironside.
The children would be given access to medical support, education and vocational training, the agency said.
The release comes against the backdrop of widely reported cases of young people being held captive in Nigeria in differing circumstances.
In May, a regional militia allied with government forces freed almost 900 children it had used in the war against Islamist insurgents.
Earlier this week police in Lagos, the commercial capital, said they had freed 19 women and girls who had mostly been abducted and made pregnant by captors planning to sell their babies.
Last week, around 400 boys and men – some as young as 5 and many in chains and scarred from beatings – were rescued from a building in the northern city of Kaduna that purported to be an Islamic school, reports Reuters.
Ironside said UNICEF was working to ensure that all children affected by the conflict were reunited with their families.
A total of 2,499 people, including 1,627 children have been cleared of association with non-state armed groups in Nigeria since 2016, UNICEF said.
Dallas policewoman gets 10 years for murder; ‘I forgive you,’ victim’s brother says
Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced on Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison for the fatal 2018 killing of an innocent man she shot when she mistakenly entered his apartment believing it was her own.
But in a remarkable act of kindness, the brother of the victim took the witness stand and spoke directly to Guyger, saying, “I love you like anyone else,” and later hugged her in the courtroom before she was led off to prison.
The Dallas County jury reached a unanimous decision on the sentence just before 4 p.m. Central Standard Time, after deliberating for a little over an hour.
Judge Tammy Kemp ordered Guyger and her attorneys to stand as she read the jury’s decision on sentencing.
Guyer was turned over to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice to immediately begin her sentence. She could be eligible for parole in five years.
The sentence appeared to initially disappoint the family of the victim, Botham Jean, who had hoped for far harsher punishment for Guyger. Several members of the family broke down in tears, shaking their heads as if in disbelief of the jury’s decision.
But Jean’s 18-year-old brother, Brandt Jean, took the witness stand and spoke to Guyger, saying, “I know if you go to God and ask him, he will forgive you.”
“I love you just like anyone else and I’m not going to hope you rot and die,” Brandt Jean told Guyger. “I personally want the best for you. I wasn’t going to say this in front of my family, I don’t even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want for you. Give your life to Christ. I think giving your life to Christ is the best thing Botham would want for you.”
Brandt Jean then asked Kemp if he could give Guyger a hug, a request the judge granted.
He stepped off the witness stand and met Guyger in front of the judge’s bench and embraced as Guyger broke into tears.
Moments later, Kemp spoke to Guyger privately and also hugged her and appeared to give her words of hope. She also handed her a Bible.
Jean’s mother, Allison, said at a post-sentencing news conference that while the death of her son “changed my life, changed my family’s life,” she will accept the jury’s decision and try to move on.
“That 10 years in prison is for her (Guyger) to reflect and to change her life,” Allison Jean said. “But there is much more to be done by the city of Dallas. The corruption we saw during this trial must stop. The city of Dallas needs to clean up inside. The Dallas Police Department has a lot of laundry to do. The Texas Rangers need to get on board.”
She noted the contamination of the crime scene after her son was killed and said the poor use of the training Guyger received as a police officer “should never happen again.”
“His (Botham’s) privacy was violated. She intruded on him and that was not enough. She killed him,” Allison Jean said. “If Amber Guyger was trained not to shoot in the heart, my son would be standing here today.”
Many supporters of the Jean family standing outside the courtroom said the sentence was like a “slap in the face” to the family and began chanting, “No justice, no peace!”
Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said he accepted the sentence of the jury, which was sequestered for the entire trial.
“I expected perhaps longer, but I respect what they did,” Creuzot said outside the courtroom.
Creuzot described the compassion Brandt Jean showed to Guyger as “an amazing act of healing and forgiveness.”
He said that in 37 years of practicing law, “I never saw anything like that.”
Earlier in the day, the jury heard tearful victim impact statements from family members and friends of the victim, Botham Jean, and Guyger’s relatives and former colleagues in the Dallas Police Department.
The sentencing phase came a day after the jury rejected Guyger’s self-defense claims and convicted her of murder in the fatal shooting of Jean, 26, an innocent man eating ice cream in his own home just before he was killed on September 6, 2018.
The 12-member jury reached its unanimous guilty verdict after deliberating for less than two days.
Guyger, who was fired from her job as a Dallas police officer in the wake of the shooting, had faced a maximum sentence of five to 99 years in prison.
Before the jury began deciding Guyger’s punishment, Dallas County Assistant District Attorney LaQuita Long suggested to the panel that the sentence should not be lower than 28 years, noting that Jean would have turned 28 this past Sunday.
“The only reason we all sit in this courtroom today is because of her actions,” said Long, pointing to Guyger seated at the defense table. “And for her actions, there must be consequences.”
She left the jury with a quote to mull over from the eulogy Botham Jean’s minister gave at his funeral: “To the defendant, he was just a silhouette in a room. To EVERYONE who knew Bo, he was the brightest light in the room.”
Guyger’s defense lawyer Toby Shook asked the jury for mercy, pleading with them not to give Guyger a sentence meant for someone who kills out of “hate, for self-gain, who does so without remorse.”
He said Guyger is incredibly remorseful and that she made a series of “horrible mistakes” that caused her to “pull that trigger in an instant, an instant she’ll have to live with the rest of her life.”
After being found guilty, the 31-year-old Guyger was immediately taken to jail and spent Tuesday night in custody. She was in handcuffs and leg irons when guards escorted her into court on Wednesday morning.
Dallas County District Court Judge Tammy Kemp granted a request from Guyger’s defense team that the restraints be removed while Guyger was in court.
Earlier Wednesday, Jean’s father, Bertrum Jean, broke down in tears on the witness stand as he spoke of his son. He said how much he missed the conversations on the phone that they shared every Sunday, reports abcnews.
“Sundays are not a good day for me because I’m not hearing his voice,” he said.
Minimum Wage: Strike looms as NLC, TUC reject govt offer
- Organised labour issues 14-day ultimatum to FG
…accuses FG of insensitivity to workers
The leadership of organised labour has rejected Federal Government’s offer to adjust the salaries of public workers on grade level 07 to 14 with 11 per cent consequential increase and 6.5 per cent for those on grade level 15 to 17.
Arising from a meeting with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) Trade Union Side yesterday in Abuja, the organised labour insisted that the salaries of workers on grade 07 to 14 should be reviewed upward by 29 per cent and workers on grade level 15 to 17 should be reviewed upwards by 24 per cent.
A communiqué signed by President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and the Ag. Chairman, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Simon Anchaver, at the end of the meeting, lamented that workers in Nigeria were suffering due to huge inflation and astronomical hike in prices of essential goods and services since the last minimum wage of N18,000 was implemented years back.
Raising concerns over government’s attitude to improved workers’ welfare, organised labour, while calling for the reconvening of the negotiating committee, resolved to cripple the economy should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands within the next 14 days.
The communiqué reads in part: “Organized labour has, out of its patriotic disposition, demonstrated a great deal of restraint, consideration and patience with government. In the course of negotiations for consequential salary adjustment, organized labour had to moderate its initial position of having 66.6 per cent upward salary adjustment for workers on salary grade level 07 – 17 by accepting an upward adjustment of 29 per cent for officers on salary level 07-14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 – 17.
“Despite this patriotic gesture, government has kept insisting that it can only pay 11 per cent for officers on grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5 per cent consequential wage increase to public workers for officers on level 15-17.
“The country’s currency, the naira had suffered devaluation from N150 to $1 in 2011 to N360 to $1 in 2019, a depreciation of 140 per cent. Furthermore, petroleum price has been hiked from N87 per litre to N145 per litre, which translates to 60 per cent price increase. Electricity tariff has been increased by about 60 per cent. Of recent, the Value Added Tax (VAT) has been reviewed from 5 per cent to 7.2 per cent.
“The nonchalant attitude of the government’s negotiating side has dragged negotiations for consequential wages adjustment unduly. Nigerian workers have exercised tremendous patience and restraint already.
“At the end of our deliberation, the leadership of organized labour in Nigeria resolved as follows; the offer by government for salary adjustment of 11 per cent for public workers on salary grade level 07 – 14 and 6.5 per cent consequential increase for public workers on grade level 15 – 17 is not acceptable to Nigerian workers.
“We view the position of government as a show of insensitivity to the plight of workers and an attempt to collect with the left hand what government had offered with the right hand.
“We demand the reconvening of the meeting of the committee negotiating the consequential adjustment with a view to concluding the process that started on the 28th of May, 2019 within one week.
“Entering into an agreement with labour to the effect that salary of officers on grade 07-14 should be reviewed upward by 29 per cent while that of officers on grade level 15-17 should be reviewed upwards by 24 per cent; and
“Commence immediate implementation of the signed agreement on consequential adjustment of public workers’ salaries with effect from 18th of April 2019 when the new national minimum wage of N30,000 per month was signed into law.
“The leadership of organized labour in Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the leadership of labour cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.”
Customs rakes in over N5bn daily since border closure –Ali
The Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali, yesterday claimed that the agency had been benefitting in terms of revenue generation from the closure of the country’s borders by the Federal Government.
Ali made this claim when he appeared before the Senate and House of Representatives Joint Committees on Finance and National Planning, working on the 2020 – 2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper.
According to him, the Customs has been raking in between N4.7 billion and N5.8 billion since the Federal Government closed the borders.
The development came just as the joint panel summoned the Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and the Controller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, to appear before it today.
The heads of the two agencies are expected to brief the joint panel on the MTEF/FSP documents.
While addressing the members of the National Assembly, the NCS boss, told the legislators that the land border closure was a blessing to the nation.
He said, “When we closed the border, my fear was that our revenue was going to drop. To be honest, our revenue kept increasing.
“There was a day in September that we collected N9.2 billion in one day. It has never happened before.
“This is after the closure of the border and since then, we have maintained an average of about N4.7 billion to N5.8 billion on a daily basis which is far more than we used to collect.
“What we have discovered is that most of those cargoes that used to go to Benin Republic, were shipped to Benin and then discharged and smuggled into Nigeria.
“Now that we have closed the border, they are forced to bring their goods to either Apapa or Tin Can Island and we have to collect duty on them.
“If that would continue to us it is a welcome situation. Our revenue has not reduced. As a matter of fact, it is increasing as a result of closing the border.
“About 10.2 million litres of fuel has now been cut down from what we have been assuming to have been consuming.
“This 10.2 million litres of fuel is always going to across the border. The issue here is that there is incentive because there is price differential.
“That is why our people keep pushing this fuel. If you go to Ilaro today, the filling stations that are there are over 50 to 60 in one place at Idiroko and they are close to the border.
“What we have discovered is that they bring in fuel in the afternoon and in the night they siphon it. They do that everyday and this is why we keep saying we are consuming so many litres of fuel every day.”
FG: We’ll introduce electronic tollgates on highways
The Federal Government has concluded plans to reintroduce electronic driven toll gates across highways in the country.
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The minister explained that the idea is to do away with the use of cash in operations of the tollgates and establish efficiency in the system.
Joined by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the briefing, Fashola explained that there was no reason why the Federal Government cannot toll the highways.
According to him: “There was a policy of government to abolish, or as it were, dismantle toll plazas. But there is no law that abolishes tolling in Nigeria today. We expect to return toll plazas. We have concluded their designs. What they will look like, what materials they will be built with, and what new considerations must go into them.”
The Works and Housing Minister noted that what the government was considering at the moment was how the back end of the programme would be handled.
He said: “What we are looking at now, and trying to conclude is how the back end runs and that is important because we want to limit significantly, if not totally eliminate cash at the plazas while ensuring that electronic devices that are being introduced do not impede rapid movement.
“We are also now faced with the need to acquire more land to establish the width of the toll plazas because I believe we are looking at about 10 lanes plazas, so that there are more outlets when they merge. So, we need to acquire more land.
“That is work that is currently being done. But let me also say that the expectation that the collection of tolls will then produce the replacement cost of the roads is perhaps not accurate because, the traffic toll counts that we have done on major highways not suggest that there is enough vehicular traffic across all roads.
“The two or three heavy routes are Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kano, Abuja-Lokoja. Now, Lagos-Ibadan, the heaviest traffic we can find is between Lagos and Shagamu is about 40,000 vehicles. After Shagamu, heading to Ibadan, it drops to about 20,000. So, most of it have gone east ward going towards Ondo-Ore.
“And by the time you get to Benin, the number significantly drops. It reaches up again at the confluence where they are heading towards the Niger. You can see that it is not a static 50,000 all the way. Same thing with Abuja, Kano, Zaria. After Kaduna, the traffic significantly drops. It’s about 40,000 there too. But after Kaduna, it begins to drop.
“By the time you get to Zaria, if you have driven to the road before, by the time you are driving between Zaria and Kaduna, you see how thin the recurring number of vehicles is, and as you begin to head closer to Abuja, the number of vehicles begins to increase. I think it is important to understand this. Not all roads have the traffic counts,” Fashola said.
Fashola also disclosed that FEC, during its meeting, approved a total of N46 billion as new contract amount for the construction and rehabilitation of the Ibadan-Ilesha bye pass, with 22kilometers in Oyo State and the Suleja/Minna/Lambata Road in Niger State.
The minister explained that, “the first one Ibadan-Ilesha bye pass 22 kilometers contract was awarded in 2010. No budgetary provision. So, the rates have become obsolete.
“Contractor wants new rate. So, that has necessitated a revision of the rates by N3.165billion. That means the old contract price of N6.7 billion has now moved to N9.8billion. The same is true of the Suleja/Mina/Lambata Road. The entire road is a 101 kilometers and was awarded in two phases.
“The first phase was awarded in 2010 for 40 kilometers. The second phase, covering kilometer 40 to 101, was awarded in March 2015, but they used the 2010 rates. The contractor is now at a point where he says those rates are not sustainable; he can’t continue and we have recommended that the revised rates be considered and council approved them,” he added.
The minister noted that, “it’s a revision by addition of N12.6billion. So, the contract price moves from N23.6 billion to N36.2 billion. It is important to emphasize that all of these are in keeping first with the desire and determination to focus on projects that can be completed rather than just starting new projects. It is also consistent with the realities of economic rates and market price indices for roads inputs like cement, iron rods and diesel, petrol, lubricant and the changes that have taken place in the national economic stage between 2010 and now.”
Giving reasons for the contract variation, Fashola said that the price of cement, the price of petrol, diesel, minimum wage now is being reviewed, which are all inputs of construction that impact some contracts.
He said: “What is causing variation I think is first of all, economic common sense and reality. Don’t forget that in 2015 when I was done into office, we were reviewing what we met, national budget for roads for the whole of Nigeria was N18 billion.”
