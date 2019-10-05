Perspectives
Nigeria: A land of failed promises
Only four days ago, Nigeria celebrated her 59th Independence anniversary; but I’m sure many of her close to 200 million citizens would have been wondering if there was anything really to celebrate. For the fast fading class of those old enough to remember how the nation was back in the day, many of them will no doubt be gnashing their teeth and scratching their heads lost as to how to explain how their unbridled delight at becoming a self-governing nation has derailed so spectacularly. Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa on whose shoulders the mantle of piloting the nascent nation fell, clearly had an inkling that the initial take off would be far from smooth when he told the audience that had gathered at the Race Course (now Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos and venue of the hand over):
“When this day in October 1960 was chosen for our Independence, it seemed that we were destined to move with quiet dignity to our place on the world stage. “Recent events have changed the scene beyond recognition, so that we found ourselves today being tested to the utmost. We are called upon immediately to show that our claims to responsible government are well-founded, and having been accepted as an independent state, we must at once play an active part in maintaining the peace of the world and in preserving civilisation.
“I promise you, we shall not fail for want of determination. And we come to this task better-equipped than many.” Sadly, despite his best efforts, he was unable to steer his plane clean of the turbulence that engulfed it, so much so that when the politicians failed to put their house in order, the men in uniform decided to take charge of the plane barely six years after it had taken off.
But even they found that flying would not be as easy as they thought as simmering ethnic divisions finally bubbled to the surface, ensuring that military discipline alone would not be enough to keep it in check. And thus, when the centre could no longer hold, an attempt was made to break up the nation, just one year after the military take over.
A subsequent 30-month Civil War ensured that this dream did not materialise and the talk of keeping “Nigeria one” was successfully done. At the end of the bloody conflict the Federal Government came up with a very catchy jingle in an effort not to gloat and further drive a wedge between the combatants by saying: “no victor no vanquished”.
But alas, like the recurring pattern in this country, it was mainly talk without corresponding action to back it up; which is why 49 years after the Civil War people are still complaining of being marginalised. It is this feeling that has once again led to fresh agitation for the right to selfdetermination.
But while this is a legitimate right, however, for those toeing this route, what is the guarantee that even if they do achieve their dream, it will solve once and for all the issue of marginalisation and being left out of the scheme of things? Even though it is very easy for politicians and others to blame the military for many of the nation’s current woes, I believe this is not exactly right. I went to school in the East during the military area and I can attest to the massive infrastructural developments that took place during that time.
Benin-Sagamu, Enugu-Onitsha and Enugu-Port Harcourt expressways were either completed or nearing completion when I was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. I often left school to go and visit friends at the Obafemi Awolowo University (the University of Ife) on very impressive roads. Now the roads are no longer that good – under whose watch did most of them deteriorate so badly without any concrete efforts at their proper maintenance or rehabilitation? Civilian rule of course!
Amazingly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway that was conceived, built and completed during the 43-month regime of then Military Head of State, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (he commissioned it in August 1978) is still undergoing renovation more than 12 years after Obasanjo (who was elected civilian president in 1999) reawarded the contract for its renovation! We have now been told that the work on the nation’s first and busiest expressway will not be completed till 2021.
The billion naira question is so where exactly has all the money that have been voted for roads gone too? If the monies were actually used for what they were cited for then the roads will not be as bad as they are right now all over the federation.
It’s the same things with power! We have been told that a certain administration spent over $20 billion on its attempt to give the nation decent electricity; but as I am penning this article there has been no power so I was unable to either listen to the President’s October 1 speech or watch the Independence Day festivities which took place at the Presidential Villa! And I very sure I was not the only one kept in the dark on such an auspicious day in the nation’s calendar. Ironically the inability of our political leaders to keep their promises is one of the major reasons for our woes as we enter our 60th year as an independent nation. Both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party before them, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) promise so much but end up doing virtually nothing for the people they sort their votes.
They are often quick to condemn the actions or inactions of previous governments and yet when they also leave, they leave the citizens worse off than when they took over. Of course they (politicians) can get away with this because we the governed do not hold them accountable for either their actions or inactions.
They (politicians) know that when it’s time for elections all they need to do is to splash some cash and they will continue to live lavish lifestyles while the majority of Nigerians live in abject poverty. Unless we have a major rethink, this time next year we will continue our lamentations praying for a better society but not really ready to change our attitudes by making our elected officials accountable to the citizens in order to realise the nation of our dreams!
Perspectives
Excessive sneezing
The scene
He has an interesting alias ‘’Mr Sneeze’’; real name is ‘’LKR’’ but over the years the nickname had stuck like a leech. He sneezes at least once in about 10 minutes, this becomes more disturbing when he gets exposed to some particular triggers. According to him, he once lost a promising job because of this condition; the interview process was seamless in the air conditioned room until there was power outage, with the generator being dysfunctional, the stage was set for the conspiracy of factors. One of his identified triggers is ‘’stuffiness’’ which engulfed the room at that point. He could not even utter a word after the tsunami of sneezing ensued, with red eyes emitting tears…
Myths
The heart stops beating when you sneeze. NOT TRUE!!
Eyes pop out of your head when you sneeze. Most people naturally close their eyes when they sneeze, but if they are able to keep them open, their eyes stay firmly planted in their heads where they belong!!
The soul departs your body when you sneeze if you aren’t promptly blessed afterward. NOT TRUE!!
What it is
A sneeze is the powerful, involuntary (uncontrollable), expulsion of air through the nose due to irritation in the nasal passages. It is not always bad; in fact, your body uses this to eliminate irritants from your throat or nose. It becomes quite disturbing when you have to deal with sneezing persistently. Even though it’s not the result of a serious health issue, excessive sneezing can still be quite irritating. The less-than-desirable part of sneezing involves the spitting out of phlegm, saliva, bacteria and microbes from the nose and/or mouth.
Sneezing as a ‘’rebooting’’ mechanism
This is because sneezing expels things that are irritating the passageway with such force that little gets left behind. This means your nose is back to normal and able to perform its intended function of keeping certain things from moving past the nasal passages to cause problems with your health.
Some people sneeze in twos or threes. That’s because the particles the sneeze is working to expel didn’t all make it out with the first sneeze. When this happens, two or even three sneezes in a row may occur. Sometimes even more.
Ultimately, sneezing is a response from the body to irritation in the lining of the nose. It’s something that you can’t control, and probably shouldn’t.
Holding back a sneeze?
One man damaged his pharynx (throat) by trying to prevent a sneeze by pinching his nose and holding his mouth shut, leading to a one week stay in the hospital while the tear to his pharynx healed enough so that he could eat and drink without the food or liquid leaking out of his pharynx. What advice did the doctors give upon leaving the hospital? Don’t pinch your nose when sneezing. HENCE, TRYING TO HOLD A SNEEZE CAN HAVE DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES!
Causes
1. Allergies
Most of the time, the reason behind continuous sneezing is some type of allergy. This usually happens when one suffers from allergic rhinitis, which may affect you in specific seasons or hurt all year round. Sometimes, one may also be allergic to specific foods, such as dairy.
Sneezing fits are the most common symptom that you have allergic rhinitis. You may experience bouts of sneezing after you wake up in the morning. Other common symptoms include runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy or watery eyes. This could also be due to seasonal rhinitis, which is characterized by frequent attacks of sneezing. If you’re a victim of perennial rhinitis, you’re more likely to experience symptoms when you inhale specific antigens, such as house dust mite, pet hair, and fungal spores.
2. Infections
Sneezing may well be a symptom of an upper respiratory tract infection due to viruses, bacteria and even fungi (in people with weakened immune system
3. Irritants
Airborne, systemic and ingested irritants may cause persistent sneezing if there is constant exposure to it. Some of the triggers include :
Environmental pollution (like smog)
Organic and inorganic dusts
Cigarette smoking (secondary smoke inhalation)
Strong odors from perfumes and spices
Spicy foods
Dry weather
Hormonal changes – pregnancy or contraceptives
Physical irritants such as bright sunlight can also cause sneezing, which is called the ‘’nasoocular reflex’’. This involves a reflex connection between the eyes and nose, which causes stimulation of nerves within the nasal mucous membranes, resulting in sneezing.
4. Medication
Using certain medications may also lead to drug-induced rhinitis and cause continuous sneezing. Some of the culprits are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, nasal decongestants, hypertension drugs like beta-blockers and diuretics, antidepressants, sedatives, drugs for erectile dysfunction, and oral contraceptives.
5. Other Causes
Nasal polyps
Neurological conditions
Exposure to chlorinated pool water
Cocaine sniffing
Tobacco sniffing (snuff)
Professional swimmers (chlorinated pool water)
What to do
Best treatment would be to find allergens causing symptoms and to avoid it, a hospital visit to the general practitioner and/or the ENT expert would surely be beneficial.
Prevention
One needs to understand that it is going to take a few days to clear symptoms if they are caused by the flu or another infection. When you’re indoor, do the following:
Be sure to keep your home dry by allowing fresh dry air regularly or use a dehumidifier where available
Keep your pets clean by washing them regularly
Take steps to reduce mold and dust in your home
When outdoor, do the following:
Don’t go out in extreme dry weather
Avoid cutting the grass in allergy season
Be sure to buy yourself a face mask and wear it when going outside
Take a shower every time you return home after spending time outdoors.
Perspectives
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
God can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you. He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God’s disposition towards sexual immorality has not and can never change. His instructions on wife’s submission to husband remains the same forever. No human rights agitation or human wisdom can alter God’s instructions.
His instructions to husbands to love their wives and otherwise, face hindered answers to prayers cannot change (1st Peter 3:7). If you have stolen or are about to steal someone’s husband or wife, you are God’s enemy because he has instructed in Exodus 20, “though shalth not steal.” “He who covers his sins will not prosper, But whoever confesses and forsakes them will have mercy” (Proverbs 28:13) Are you looking for justification to divorce your legally married spouse? Sorry! God cannot change because of you. He hates divorce and anyone who does so is covering violence temporarily with a garment (Malachi 2:16).
With time, the violence will manifest and catch up with the person. God can never change just because you are going through stuff in your marital relationship. Instead of deploying your energy towards looking for justification for your anti-God plans, actions or responses to your challenge, why not open up your heart to God’s word and allow him to deal with the situation in his own way, based on his word? There is no solution to any marital problem outside Jesus Christ because marriage is more of a spiritual phenomenon. Marriage is a great mystery.
How do I know this? “For this reason a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife, and the two will become one flesh. This is A GREAT MYSTERY…”, (Ephesians 5:31-32). Spiritual problems require spiritual solutions manifested in physical experience and application.
You may choose to believe or not believe this truth. It doesn’t change what the truth is. Even when you decide to redefine truth, moving outside God’s perspective, it does not change what the truth is. This is why even when science for instance, has discovered how to convert a man into a woman, it happens. Yet, everyone retains the truth that this man is a man but merely wears attributes of a woman. Jesus Christ is the truth and nothing can change the truth. Your marital challenge has a solution.
The solution is in Jesus Christ. “For no one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1st Corinthians 3:11). 3. GOD CANNOT FAIL: If you have a challenge in your marital relationship, it does not in any way mean that God has failed because it is not possible for him to fail. Nothing takes him by surprise.
Your situation could mean that God is saying something that you are not hearing or even listening to. It could mean that God has only allowed the devil to try your faith like he did to Job, just to see your reaction before taking you to designed destination. God is a living and not imagined God. So, he is always saying something through the Holy Spirit. It has been so since Jesus Christ ascended after resurrection.
He said: “But the Helper, the Holy Spirit whom the Father will send in my name, HE WILL TEACH YOU ALL THINGS and bring to your remembrance, whatsoever I have said unto you” (John 14:26). The question is: “Have you made the Holy Spirit you consultant over life issues? Do you even know him? For instance, you did not remember God when you made a choice of your course of study in school, the house to rent and settle down, the job you are doing, and so on.
Now, just because you want to marry, you are going from church to church, pastor to pastor, prophet to prophet for prayers. You want to ‘use’ the Holy Spirit and dump him? No way! As a married person, maybe when you were trying to choose a spouse, you did not only avoid God.
You avoided Christians, pastors and anybody that had anything to do with the Holy Bible. Now, you are suffering domestic violence, delayed fruit of the womb or some other marital challenge. You are looking for indirect speech from God, disturbing pastors and prayer warriors, and even blaming God for your failures. God can never fail. He is always speaking to his creatures but many are not listening. When you pray and ask God for something, because he owns you and knows the best for you, his answer is either YES, NO or WAIT.
If you have chosen your own path that can fail and gone far on the wrong ladder before remembering God, you can hardly get his endorsement. This is because he owns you and his purpose of sending you into this world must be accomplished at his own terms. This is why a personal relationship with God is a must for everyone. If you have been accusing God of failing in your marital relationship because of one challenge you have been going through, you need to beg him for forgiveness because God can never fail. Why are things the way they are? Read next edition.
Perspectives
May our roads never be this rough again
Last week Friday, I travelled to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to attend a social event. I had thought going to Ibadan by road won’t interest me for anything due to the perennial gridlock in the Mowe area of the road. But this was an important journey that I could not afford to miss. So, I opted to connect Ibadan through Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.So, we hit the road early enough. This was a wise thing to do if we wanted to arrive our destination on time. It’s also a wise decision to travel from Lagos to Abeokuta first before going to Ibadan.
By implication, it means one has to do two journeys in one. This doesn’t make economic sense at all. One will spend over two hours for a journey that ordinarily should not take more than an hour. It means more fuel will be consumed and sadly, more risks will be involved.
There are so many roads that cannot be connected straight on except one goes round before getting to one’s destination. Most inter-states roads are bad and the intrastates ones are not good either.The roads have become dreaded and nightmarish. Arrival at destinations is no longer predictable because of gridlocks caused mainly by bad roads. Our roads have become rougher, bumpy, steep, treacherous and difficult to travel on.
They are getting worse by the day because they have been neglected for too long. While new roads are not being built, the existing ones are not being maintained. As a result, people waste a lot of man-hour on the roads. In a country where workers are being paid based on man-hour calculation, a lot of workers in Nigeria will be most of the time poorly remunerated because of time they will be wasting in traffic on a daily basis.
Interestingly, it requires just fixing of mere potholes to repair some of the roads. But because they were not attended to on time, these potholes have become craters over time and they now require major repairs to fix them. The World Bank has repeatedly emphasised the importance of good roads to economic development and growth. “Roads make a critical contribution to economic development and growth and bring important social benefits,” the bank reportedly said at a time.
The important roles good road networks play should not be lost on a developing nation like Nigeria that still largely depends on road transportation to move its people, goods and services. But the reverse remains the case. Apart from man-hour losses, which is being estimated at billions of naira every year, staying in gridlocks comes with its health challenges while bad roads have telling effects on our vehicles with its cost implications. People have on many occasions been robbed in traffic.
Whatever we gained with our two journeys in one on our way to Ibadan last week, we lost on our way back to Lagos going by the gridlock we experienced due to bad roads. Yet, we were still happy because going through Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would have been worse because of the ongoing road construction that is taking years to complete as if it’s being built newly.
I pity those who work or live in that axis. Residents in that area are now relocating to the Island or Ikeja areas, while some men now go home on weekends and will stay indoors until Sunday or leave that area very early on Mondays. Yet, some are taking refuge in churches outside the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Just last week, President Muhammadu Buhari instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN), to tell governors not to fix federal roads if they will ask for refund after repairing those roads. The reason being that some states exaggerate what they spent to fix federal roads. According to the minister, states submitted a bill of almost N1 trillion when the president was elected.
But when the president instructed that the entitlement should be worked out, the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) ” certified about N454 billion. ” Some states don’t even have documented evidence to back up their claims on what they spent to fix federal roads in their state. How does that add up? There is a huge difference between N1 trillion claim and verified N454 billion. Going by this revelation, some governors mght have turned these road repairs into a business venture. One can then imagine what such governors do with road contracts in their states.
“He (president) said ‘Tell them not to fixmy roads again if they are going to claim compensation. If you want to fix it and not ask for compensation, go and mind your business while I mind my business. This is because I have inherited enough debts,” Fashola reportedly said. While giving a breakdown of the roads, the minister said federal roads constituted about 18 per cent of national road network, covering about 200,000 kilometres. He said the remaining 16 per cent belong to the states and 64:per cent to the 774 local governments.
The former Lagos State governor, who popularised the signpost: “This road belongs to the federal government, please, bear with us!” usually erected on bad federal roads during his tenure as the governor of Lagos State, perhaps to let Lagosians know who to hold responsible for bad roads in the ” centre of excellence ” under his watch, made it clear that his pronouncement was on the president’s directive. He also added the amount of inherited debts was more than the budget of the ministry. So, we can guess that there are still tough months if not years shear for road users. While I share in the plight of the minister, I pity the road users who are mainly poor Nigerians. We may never know, which are federal roads, those for the states and those that belong to the local governments.
In other words, we may never know whom to hold responsible for repair of bad roads in the country. While we are being pushed by the federal, states and local governments in the expected blame game, it’s the masses that will bear the brunt of governments’ irresponsibility and ineffectiveness. Some governments’ officials will never ply these roads. They have options. So, they won’t experience or understand what it is to be held up in traffic. They don’t have to go to Abeokuta first to connect Ibadan from a place like Lagos.
They don’t wear the shoes, so where the shoes pinch is not and can never be their headache. Fixing of bad roads is governments’ responsibility. Governments should not shirk their responsibilities. We know there were problems before we voted them in and we expect them to solve those problems. Bad roads are one of the problems. How they solve the problems is their business. May our roads never be this rough again.
Perspectives
Insurgency: Where do we actually stand?
Last weekend a national newspaper published an earthshattering expose, which highlighted the plight of our soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency, which has now gone on for more than a decade. In the piece titled: “We need better arms to fight Boko Haram –Military commanders”, the weekend paper spoke to a number of military officials, who for obvious reasons had to remain anonymous. Those spoken too painted a very sad and bleak picture of what they said was the true situation of things in the on-going fight to eradicate insurgency in the land. Of course what they said was in stark contrast to what the government and military officers willing to go on record have been telling us.
According to the report, many of our troops are still using outdated weapons and equipment, including failing Shilka guns procured during the administration of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President between 1979 and 1983.
“This development, according to top military officers who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity, has exposed Nigerian troops at the battlefront to attacks by the terrorists, especially ISWAP fighters, who are said to have more sophisticated weapons. They noted that it was also responsible for the heavy casualties the country had suffered in the anti-insurgency war in recent times, noting that there were times the Shagari-era weapons failed during operations.
“The top military officers explained that Shilka, an artillery gun mounted on fighting vehicles, being used by the Nigerian troops at the battlefront are outdated but that they were refurbished and deployed for the operation. They noted that such refurbished arms could not withstand the modern ones used by the insurgents and that there were times they packed up during operations. One of the officers told the paper: “The Shilka guns were acquired under Shagari’s government. We have many of them but they are outdated, so they were refurbished, even though a lot of their components are missing.
East for the anti-insurgency war like that, hence they fail during battles. “Recently, Boko Haram even stole one from the troops. So, while we are battling with the refurbished Shilka, ISWAP fighters deploy the latest technology to attack us, and you know the President said a week ago at an ECOWAS meeting that how the terrorists deploy more sophisticated weapons is a matter of concern.”
The report also quoted another officer as saying that superior weapons and equipment, like Armoured Personnel Carrier and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, popularly known as MRAP, which is both bullet- and bomb-proof, were urgently needed by the troops. The sources explained further that beyond using drones, the insurgents were now using night vision goggles, thermal detectors and other modern equipment to attack the Nigerian troops. Incidentally the Nigerian Army had last November acknowledged that the modus operandi attacks of the insurgents on them clearly indicated that the Boko Haram were no using drones and foreign fighters to enhance their fighting capabilities.
Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said in July while welcoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, that Boko Haram had higher expertise and better technological weapons than the military. He said: “The capacity of the military has to be re-examined in terms of technological warfare. Otherwise, this thing will never end. Boko Haram now uses drones to monitor the operations of the military. Without providing the proper and up-to-date technological capacity to the military, this thing will never end.”
Sadly these weighty allegations fly in the face of what the both the military brass and even government itself have been telling the populace. On Tuesday the service chief appeared before the House of Representatives who had invited them over to hear from them first-hand the situation of the war on insurgency. None of them (at least publically maybe they did when they went into a closed door session) painted a gloomy picture of the state of the insurgency fight; rather Gen Gabriel Olonisakin pointed out that “military and operational strategize are not usually discussed in open forums such as this, because we may inadvertently be giving valuable information to the adversary through such discussions.”
But in June, at the opening of a “Transformational leadership workshop”, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff laid into his men for the resent reversals being suffered by the men in uniform. Buratai said: “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.
“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause. “I, therefore, believe that the transformational leadership workshops will again remind and clarify to participants what our President and Commander-in-Chief meant by ‘this generation and indeed, future generations of Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, we must remain here and salvage it together”.
Before then, the military brass had consistently thanked President Muhammadu Buhari profusely for supporting them in their insurgency fight in every way possible. Our military brass had also consistently brushed aside damning reports carried by the international media which often painted the sorry state of the war against the militant group. Even when one of such reports presented first-hand information after speaking to those directly affected by the war and who also claimed that things were not rosy and accused the commanders on the field not giving the political leadership the correct situation of things, the military again waved aside the report as being “sensational”. On Thursday, Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed 14 soldiers in Borno State in attacks on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, which broke the news, Nigerian army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment. And this has been the pattern for the bulk of the duration of the fight with the military claiming success only for the insurgents to show that they are still very much around by carrying out further attacks. A couple of years ago, it was also claimed without provide any concrete proof that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau had been killed only for the “dead” man to appear on numerous videos since the announcement of his demise. The waters have been further muddled by the repeated claims in the highest levels of government that the terrorists group has been “technically defeated”. This I believe will go a long way in enhancing the peoples’ patriotic support towards riding the nation of insurgency; because at the end of the day everyone knows that development and their own enhancement can only be achieved when there is peace and tranquillity across the land.
Perspectives
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
Today, many people facing marital challenges re ignorantly blaming God for their plight without complying with the provisions of the marriage operating manual. Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. God is God and remains God forever. There are certain things he can never do in your marriage.
1. GOD CANNOT LIE: “God is not a man that he should lie; neither the son of man that he should repent; hath he said and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken and shall he not make it good?” (Numbers 23:19). “God judgeth the righteous and God is angry with the wicked everyday” (Psalm 7:11).
If you are living in the sin of deceiving people that you will marry them without any plans to do so, you are God’s enemy because God says he is angry with such wickedness and cannot lie. If you are an expert in rape or taking sexual advantage of vulnerable people of the opposite sex in the name of relationship, get ready for God’s wrath because God says he is angry with the such wickedness and cannot lie. God said: “Observe and hear these words which I command thee that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever, when thou doest that which is good and right in the sight of the Lord thy God” (Deuteronomy 12:28). This means that everything you do in marital relationship has trans-generational implications.
If you are an expert in getting ladies pregnant all over the place, without any marital commitment and follow-up plans, you have a future of crisis. The abandoned children will later look for their father in anger to deal with him for living a reckless life that lacked self control. They may want to punish him for his irresponsibility. They may later come jostling for properties you might have toiled for all through the years to sell them off overnight.
They may turn out to be criminals, bearing your name and at old age, instead of a peaceful work retirement, police cases, court cases and different forms of crisis may emerge. May this not be your portion in Jesus name.
You can only claim this prayer if you observe, hear and obey the commandments of God “that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever.” This equally applies to you if you are a lady that is getting pregnant for men and abandoning the children. God cannot lie. He will always do what he says he will do, which is judging the righteous and venting anger on the wicked everyday. God cannot lie.
He said: “So shall my word be that goeth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereunto I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11). As many that violate God’s instructions concerning premarital sex, concerning adultery, concerning love and forgiveness, concerning deceit and cheating of your spouse, concerning children’s upbringing and other marital issues, they are enemies of God and are bound to have marital problems because God cannot lie. 2. GOD CANNOT CHANGE: “For I am the Lord. I changeth not…” (Malachi 3:6). God can never change because of anybody’s marriage, personality or opinion. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Are you dying secretly in your marital relationship because you are not willing to share that challenge with anyone? Do you avoid pastors, counsellor and priests in this matter because you feel all they have to offer you is what God says in the Bible? “The words of the Lord are pure words; as silver tried in a furnace of the earth, purified seven times” (Psalm 12:6). Do you have a marital challenge and you are running away from anyone that will tell you the Biblical truth you are not willing to hear? My dear! There is no other way your problem can be solved sustainably than the way of Christ. Jesus says: “I am THE WAY, THE TRUTH and THE LIFE” (John 14:6). You are facing a marital crisis. Someone is trying to bring in Biblical intervention and you are saying: “Please, keep Bible out of this.” My goodness! For your information, God and his standard can never change because of you.
Jesus Christ and his standard can never change because of you. God the Holy Spirit can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you.
He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God can never LIE or CHANGE over your marital relationship. Invite him to rule over your life and marriage and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
Perspectives
Dismissed policemen, military men as criminals
Stories abound about dismissed soldiers and policemen who joined robbery and kidnapping gangs to torment and turn the guns against men and women who contributed money through payment of taxes to train them before their dangerous voyage into the world of crime. When such men chose to be on the wrong side of the law and turned to a life of violent crimes, they did it with uncanny precision. Having received formal training on how to handle arms and ammunition, their dexterity in handling guns coupled with the sophistication of their ammunition fortified them against attacks from the legitimate security agents. Some policemen and military men still in service, actively participate in crimes, some rent out arms and ammunition from the armoury to criminals.
Yet some provide information to such deadly gangs that help them evade arrest and even make policemen detailed to arrest members of such gangs vulnerable and prone to attacks. It is not in doubt that robbery and kidnapping gangs that have in their midst either dismissed, serving or retired military personnel and policemen are usually a hard nut to crack for security agents. In recent time, quite a number of such criminal groups have met their Waterloo. In 2017, the Oyo State Police Command arrested a police inspector and a soldier attached to the 2nd Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army and seven others for alleged various robbery operations in Ibadan and other major towns in the state. The two uniformed men were identified as Inspector Herbert and Corporal Sikiru (surnames withheld). The policeman was said to have deserted for about a year, having served for over 34 years.
Apart from robbing people of their cash and valuables, the gang also hijacked six trucks laden with petrol at different times before the bubble burst and they were arrested. In their last operation on April 4, 2017, they hijacked a fuel tanker and even abducted the driver of the tanker whom they later dropped off. Also some time in 2017, the Ondo State Police Command arrested two serving soldiers and four other suspects for alleged involvement in a robbery on the Akure/ Owo Expressway in Emure Ile in Owo Local Government Area of the state. Although the identities of the alleged soldier- robbers were concealed, they were arrested following a tip-off. A similar arrest was made by the Kano State Police Command. Two former soldiers – Magaji and Jaduwa- were arrested in the Nigerian Army uniforms in 2017.
They were ambushed following a tip-off after allegedly trying to cross the border to Niger Republic with a brand new vehicle suspected to have been stolen. According to the police, the suspects in their confessional statements snatched the car in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during a robbery operation. The suspects took to crime after they were allegedly dismissed for deserting their post when they were posted to Baga, Borno State, on ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ in the fight against insurgents. Even the infamous kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeje Onwuamadike, alias Evans, had military personnel in his notorious gang. The suspect, Lance Corporal Victor Chukwunonso, a soldier in the Nigerian Army, allegedly “confessed to have gone with Evans for kidnapping in Lagos State three times where he got N2 million, N1.5 million and N3 million respectively as his share.” In January this year, the police command in Osun State arrested six suspected highway robbers all dressed in military camouflage uniforms operating along Ife- Ilesa Expressway in the state.
04Mr Fimihan Adeoye, the State Commissioner of Police while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Osogbo said they were arrested at the scene of a robbery operation by his men with the aid of a local vigilance group. On Monday, the Lagos State Police Command paraded seven men arrested and accused them of carrying out robbery operations in military uniforms in Ijegun area of the state. The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, said three of them were former soldiers, while two others were also dismissed from the Navy. 12 pairs of military camouflage uniforms, military ID cards, two cutlasses, ATM cards, jack knives, female pants and a local ring were recovered from the suspects. Muazu said they were responsible for the robbery of a Lexus RX330 car from a man who was travelling from Ibadan to Ijegun on February 18. The suspects have reportedly confessed to being responsible for a string of robberies in the Ijegun area where there have been multiple distress calls before they finally met their Waterloo. One of the soldiers said he was dismissed from the Army in 2015 after he took leave of absence and took too long to return.
Another suspect, who was dismissed from the Navy, said the Army uniforms they used to operate were given to him by a commander. On Sunday, September 22, the Nigerian Army dismissed three soldiers after they were arrested with a criminal gang on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The soldiers were accused of participating in kidnapping, armed robbery, killings and cultism. Although the trends appear to be common in recent times, the unholy alliance between robbery kingpins and men in uniforms either serving or retired seemed to have started way back in 1973 when Isiaka Busari, otherwise known as ‘Mighty Joe’ was arrested. Shortly after the celebrated execution of Ishola Oyenusi, perhaps, the most dangerous and deadliest Nigerian armed robber in 70s, Mighty Joe, who was Oyenusi’s second in command, took over the crime scene as the king of the underworld. His reign of terror shook Lagos, which was the then capital of Nigeria, to its foundation. Mushin, where Mighty Joe resided, was a territory on its own, and the notorious executed robber ruled the area with impunity until he had his back to the wall when he robbed a hotel bar attendant, Michael Osayunana of N10.
This was at a time when naira was stronger than most currencies of the world. It was a period when N10 was enough to start a good business. The man Mighty Joe had robbed repeatedly recognised him and pointed him to the police. Mighty Joe, who dubbed himself as ‘Strong man of Idi Oro’, an area in Mushin, was arrested with ease contrary to his claim that no man born of woman could arrest him. On the day he had a date with the executioner at the famous Bar Beach after he was found guilty and sentenced to death by a court, Mighty Joe was executed alongside his sidekick, Basiru Fatola, a former soldier. His execution was of course the banner headline of Nigeria’s most famous newspaper then, Daily Times, with the headline: ‘As mighty bullets silence Mighty Joe, it is…THE END’, with his picture when he was tied to the stake as the cover photo of the newspaper. Nigerians will also not forget so soon the role played by the police in the Lawrence Anini saga in the 80s. The daredevil armed robber who held the old Bendel State by its jugular in 1986 before he was smoked out of his hole by a 10- man police team led by Kayode Uanneroro. Anini, otherwise known as ‘The Law’, patronised herbalists who fortified him with charms and amulets and there was a mystery surrounding him as many believed he possessed magical power, which made him to disappear whenever he came across the police.
But the so-called magical power was a lie from the pit of hell as the complicity of the policemen, particularly DSP George Iyamu, made it extremely difficult to get Anini on time. Iyamu did not only give Anini and his gang intelligence report that placed him ahead of the police, he also provided arms and ammunition to the robbers that took delight in killing policemen at every given opportunity. While many had thought, his assorted charms imbued him with the power to disappear whenever the police closed in on him, Anini, who chickened out immediately he was arrested, squealed like a stuck pig and sang like a parrot and revealed how Iyamu would reveal police secret, their plans, provided logistics and later joined the gang to share in the booty after each operation. And in the insurgency war, there are plenty stories of how serving, retired and dismissed soldiers have joined forces with Boko Haram terrorists to unleash mayhem on military men, military formations and even innocent civilians. In the Offa bank robbery in which nine policemen and many civilians were gruesomely murdered, the arrest of a dismissed policeman and a serving police sergeant was another sad reminder of involvement of policemen and military men in crimes. As a policeman is doing an atom of good somewhere, there are many others either aiding or abetting crimes or are actively taking part in crimes elsewhere. The major breakthrough by the police in arresting the perpetrators of the Offa bank robbery thus confirmed that given the right support, the Nigeria Police can break any criminal gang no matter how sophisticated the gang is.
The arrest of Alhaji Amisu aka Wadume, also confirmed that our security agents are capable of getting to the root of any crime. But this can only be if the welfare of the men who risk their lives to enable Nigerians to sleep with their eyes closed is guaranteed. This is aside provisions of modern equipment and consistent training in line with modern policing. The case of the rank and file who actually confront criminals should not be a case of ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ as is often the case. While taking to crimes should not be an option, aggrieved men in the police and military will always find a way to release their pent-up emotion and unleash their anger on innocent citizens.
A visit to some police barracks across the country, will give one the impression that some of those apartments are meant for pigs. It is a national disgrace that men saddled with responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizens live in a filthy environments. While excessive greed is a factor that drives some policemen and soldiers to crimes, it is also not right for policemen to be poorly remunerated while the senior officers live ostentatious lifestyle that is not commensurate with their legitimate earnings. It should be the concern of the police and military authorities to find out why some of their serving men take to crimes and how such practice can be stopped.
Beyond greed, it could be a psychological problem that requires a continuous orientation as a solution. It could also be a problem associated with faulty recruitment exercise that allows criminals to infiltrate the police and army during recruitment. It is even worse when policemen and military men are dismissed without finding a way to monitor their activities when they are no longer in service. Such men are usually aggrieved even if they deserved being pushed out of service for going against the rules of their engagement. The fact that they have been well trained to handle arms makes them potential danger when they take to crimes. Even when they are eventually caught, they would have done a lot of damages before the bubble burst.
Perspectives
Typhoid fever
1. Typhoid, typhoid, typhoid,
Much maligned, much abused,
A source of easy wad for the quack,
He rejoices at thy epithet
2. Via victuals you invade the body,
One with the contagion you glide,
Down the gut you reside for
7-21 days,
You then take leave for the
bloodstream
3. Your devastation is usually
overlooked,
Visceral you could perforate,
Intestines could bleed,
Go gaga you could make!
Your ruination is indeed trivialized!!
Scene one Doctor; Good day, Mr 123, why are you here today? Mr 123; I have typhoid, the feelings are all over Doctor; You have typhoid? What are these things you feel?
Mr 123; Internal heat, something walking all over my body, burning sensation all over, heaviness of the head……….I just know it’s Typhoid, these are what I usually feel and they correspond to what the drug vendor in a bus listed! Doctor; Mr 123, do you mind if we have some tests done, I’m afraid you may have something else Mr 123; I’m not teaching you your job but I know I have typhoid! (Much later) Mr 123 with mouth agape after result of one of the tests (fasting blood glucose) is out. Doctor; My word Mr 123, you’re diabetic, so all the while you’re bring wrongly managed for Typhoid fever, over and over, again and again! The above typifies the story of an aver- age client presenting to a hospital in this environment; most of what they diagnose as ‘’Typhoid’’ is not it! What it is Typhoid fever (aka Enteric fever) is an infection caused by the bacteria Salmonella typhimurium. It is spread between individuals by direct contact with the feces of an infected person.
It gains access into the body through contaminated food, water/ beverages, thriving in conditions of poor sanitation, crowding, and social chaos. The disease genesis S. typhi enters through the mouth (through contaminated food, water and other drinks) and spend 1-3 weeks in the intestine. Thereafter,, it makes its way through the intestinal wall and into the bloodstream. From the bloodstream, it travels to the lymph nodes (a component of the body’s immune system), gallbladder, liver, spleen, and other parts of the body. The immune system of the host can do little to fight back because S. typhi can live within the host’s cells, safe from the immune system. Chronic (long term) carriers are responsible for much of the transmission of the organism. While asymptomatic, they may continue to shed bacteria in their stool for decades. Modes of transmission 1. Oral transmission via food or water or beverages handled by an often asymptomatic individual—a carrier—who chronically sheds the bacteria through stool or, less commonly, urine
2. Hand-to-mouth transmission after using a contaminated toilet and neglecting hand hygiene 3. Oral transmission via sewage-contaminated water (especially in environments with poor hygiene). What may give it away Symptoms are often non-specific and clinically non-distinguishable from other illnesses that cause fever. Symptoms occur 6-30 days after exposure to the bacteria.
They may include; prolonged fever, (the major feature of this fever is that it usually rises in the afternoon up to the first and second week) headache, abdominal pain, nausea, body weakness, loss of appetite, and constipation or sometimes diarrhoea.
Some develop a rash (rose spot) in their abdomen and chest. Some individuals are asymptomatic carriers of typhoid, meaning that they harbor the bacteria but suffer no ill effects. As many as 1 in 6 people have the capacity to be a silent carrier.
These individuals are particularly dangerous within high-risk populations. Mary Mallon, better known as “Typhoid Mary” (1869-1938), was the first documented asymptomatic typhoid carrier in the U.S. During her career as a cook, Mary was thought to have infected at least 51 people, three of whom died. Mary, an Irish immigrant, worked as a cook for a string of families, infecting numerous members of each household before moving on to work elsewhere. The Catch After a comprehensive history is taken and examination done, the following may be requested for; Full blood count (FBC); will show a high number of white blood cells. Platelet count; (platelet count may be low).
Blood culture during the first week of the fever can show S. typhi bacteria. ELISA urine test to look for the bacteria that cause Typhoid fever Fluorescent antibody study to look for substances that are specific to Typhoid bacteria. Stool culture is a reliable method of diagnosis. A bone marrow culture is the most sensitive for S.typhi. Widal; a major limitation of Widal test is that it is reactive only after 7-10 days of enteric fever and it has false positives and false negatives.
The Widal test causes misdiagnosis and wrong treatment and in essence not reliable. Negative Outcomes Intestinal perforation (leading to peritonitis), Intestinal bleeding, Encephalitis, Neuropsychiatric symptoms (delirium), Pneumonia, Acute bronchitis, reduced platelet count and severe dehydration. How is it treated? The only effective treatment for typhoid is antibiotics. Aside from antibiotics, other supportive treatment are also given. In more severe cases, where the bowel has become perforated, surgery may be required. Preventive measures Sanitation and hygiene are important to prevent typhoid. Typhoid can only spread in environments where human feces are able to come into contact with food or drinking water. Careful food preparation and washing of hands are crucial to prevent typhoid. To help decrease rates of typhoid fever in developing nations, the World Health Organization (WHO) endorsed the use of a vaccination program that commenced in 1999. Vaccinations have proven to be a great way at controlling outbreaks in high incidence areas.
Perspectives
The worship of an unknown ‘god’
It was the Emeritus Professor of Political Science at the Premier University – Ibadan – John Ayoade, as far back as 10th February, 1982 at a special seminar held at the Institute of African Studies, who described Federalism in Nigeria as worshipping an unknown ‘god’.
This is quite akin to the attitudes of both the Epicurean and Stoic philosophers including men of the ancient Athens, that Apostle Paul noted that they were very religious. In the words of Paul ‘as I was walking along I saw your many altars; and one of them had this inscription on it – ‘to an Unknown God’ (Acts 17:22,23). Paul observed that they were worshipping ‘god’ they never knew! What a replica of contemporary federalism in Nigeria. Though, federalism was introduced by the 1954 Lyttleton constitution which laid the foundation of classical federation for the country ever since the polity keep on observing the tenets and canons of the system in breach. While the choice of federalism was almost automatic in 1954 but it was clear that the choice was based on a wrong premise. In the words of Ayoade, in that old perceptive seminar paper, the choice has always been determined by a unitarist concept of federalism in two ways. Firstly, and quite erroneously, federalism is thought of as a univalent term and secondly, Nigerian federalists are known to suffer from a mismatching of goals and means to the extent that what are normally unitary goals are expected from federal means.
The bone of contention rather than boon of contentment is the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) polemic of recent. The idea of RUGA by federal government simply put was acquisition of massive expanse of land primarily for cattle grazing in all the states of the federation including the federal capital territory (FCT), to checkmate the frequent clashes between the Fulani Herdsmen and Farmers across the country. On paper most especially going by the volume of money to be committed to the project, the policy look quite good but far from being pragmatic. Going by the Land Use Decree signed by the Olusegun Obasanjo military junta, federal government has no inch of land not even plot(s) of land anywhere in the federation.
The decree vested land ownership in State Governors who hold same in trust for the citizenry. It is incumbent on the federal government to make request for land in fact for whatever purpose and subject to the approval of the state governor. Where a governor decline for whatever reason(s) federal government has no legal right or power to lord it over the number one citizen of that state. It is absurd that in some states, sign posts were erected showing land acquisition for RUGA! This is indeed ludicrous.
The reality of the situation is that they (federating states) are ‘concurrent regimes with overlapping jurisdictions’. It is, therefore, a non-hierarchical political system. Whereas, the disposition of our leaders most especially governors is the mentality of hierarchy. The relationship between a governor and Mr. President is not superior/ subordinate one. The likes of Ambrose Alli (of blessed memory) of the old Bendel State Governor and Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Lagos State Governor then typify ideal governors in a federal state. While we desire cooperative federalism for development governors don’t need to kow-tow and operate like a subordinate to Mr. President.
Despite the fact that federal government has been having the commanding height of socioeconomic policies like the ill-fated RUGA, the truth is that federal arrangement makes is imperative for governors to assert their power within their areas of competence. Nevertheless, the idea of RUGA is a misnomer in a federal state. You don’t go all out to acquire land to promote the economic interest of an ethnic group all over the country and make it a condition for peace.
The perception of an average Nigerian which is correct anyway is that such policy must have been intended to achieve local colonialism by the ‘Fulanis’. Some assume that it is nothing but land grabbing agenda cum territorial expansion by disguise if not ‘Islamisation’. All these fears were aggravated by the position of President Muhammadu Buhari asking the citizens of Benue state to tolerate their brothers who massacred them in thousands! Perhaps the height of insensitivity is the rationalisation of the Fulani onslaught on hapless Nigerians by the spokesman of the President, Femi Adesina, that people should surrender their lands instead of dying.
This is nothing but hypocrisy as land is a natural resource that nowhere in the world are people ready to easily forego their property. People are even more passionate about landed property usually an inheritance in Africa than other parts of the world. It is high time we enlightened ourselves that the genesis of Fulani Herdsmen/Farmers conflict is not unconnected with the fact that Nigeria is a ‘weak state’ where laws are made but either not enforced or selectively enforced. In most cases the state is too weak to enforce laws. Since the time herdsmen became a nuisance not many have been arrested, prosecuted and convicted. Even where arrests were made the punishments are not usually commensurate with the heinous crime committed by them. Rather than RUGA which is not the way to go, all tiers of government should take it upon themselves first to strengthen the law enforcement machineries irrespective of whose horse is gored.
A Fulani man, Tiv, Ibo, Yoruba or Hausa that commits crime must be punished. It is not about criminalising an ethnic stock. This is where Nigerians expect Mr. President who is a Fulani man to come out and decry the nefarious activities of the rampaging herdsmen who may even not be Nigerians anyway. The recent call for state police makes sense in contemporary Nigeria.
The over centralized police establishment cannot be efficient in fighting crime. The police needs to be decentralized while state governors should see themselves as the chief security officer of their respective states.
Not only that it is high time too that we take adequate cognizance of the techno-economic structure of the country. A country that is technologically deficient cannot fight crime successfully. It is ludicrous that in this century soldiers could be ambushed, trapped and killed by insurgents. It means our soldiers don’t have the required gadgets to see few kilometres away to know whether enemies are lucking around or not! The strength of an army is not about the number of soldiers but rather the weapon and technology available to them. This is where the issue of brazen corruption that has eaten deep into the marrows of an average Nigerian comes in. With fat budgetary allocations to both the Military and Police establishments every year how do we know whether such monies are released to them, in what magnitude or released in good time or not. The story of an officer who deserted the military and went away with hundreds of millions is a sad tale.
Finally, to get the federal arrangement working is to inject the spirit of justice and equity into the system. Nigerians desire that the system works but the governing elite are too hypocritical.
They have been making mess of the whole essence of national integration. You found a northerner selling ‘suya’ in every nooks and crannies of the country without any harassment or intimidation. But top elite foment trouble with their inciting statements putting on the toga of ethnic jingoism. RUGA is not the way to go, but pragmatic federal arrangement. Nigerians should stop worshipping ‘an unknown god’. •Dr. Ojo is an Associate Professor of Comparative Politics, UNILORIN and a one-time Chief of Staff to the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.
Perspectives
100 days in office: Gov. Zulum as Roosevelt’s good student
Different countries have had their own share of economic depression and political turmoil. While some wriggled out of their socioeconomic and political quagmire, others allow such problems to become their albatross. What accounted for the difference between countries, which survived devastating effects of depression and those, which allowed the problems to consume them largely depended on leadership style and political will. The experience of America under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt has shown that government’s intervention in economic crisis can be effective if it is right. Roosevelt was inaugurated on March 4, 1933 having won the US election in 1932.
This was at a time when most banks in the U.S. were insolvent. Over 10,000 banks had failed and $2 billion were lost in deposit. Expectedly, there was fear and panic among depositors. But the president assured a dejected nation using his famous words: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.”
For him, it was not just about rhetoric; it was about building a political reputation and viable economy that will allay the fear of a dispirited nation. Just a day after assumption of office, Roosevelt declared a “bank holiday,” closing all banks indefinitely until the situation improved. Although the situation was critical, the term “holiday” was used to douse the tension and gave hope to depositors. Roosevelt did not bailout his country alone. He relied on the U.S. Congress to carry out his reforms. The Congress gave him a tremendous support. The president got everything he wanted and in today’s politics, the Congressmen would have been labelled as rubber stamp legislators.
The Emergency Banking Bill sent by the president was passed overwhelmingly by the Congress with little debate to pave the way for solution to the banking sector. This gave a lifeline to some banks and on March 12 they were opened for business. Just 24 hours after, depositors found reason those banks should be trusted again by depositing their money, which they had hitherto kept at home, with the banks. And for the first time during the depression, deposits exceeded withdrawals. Both the Congress and the public became convinced from the outset that Roosevelt was on the right track.
Roosevelt’s strategy comprised two parts: first, he provided relief for those in need mostly through redistribution of wealth from the rich to the poor. Second, he re-organised and created new agencies. This provided long-lasting reform to the U.S. economy. Political observers described most of Roosevelt’s policies as “taking from one pocket to put in another.”
So, in his first 100 days, he concentrated on immediate relief. From March 9 to June 16, 1933, he sent to the Congress a record number of bills, all of which were passed without hassle by the congressmen. It was the success recorded by Roosevelt in his first 100 days that has now become the benchmark used in assessing whether a new government in different countries is on the right track or not. In other words, marking the first 100 days of a new government is Roosevelt’s legacy and gift for politicians to know the importance of hitting the ground running immediately. The only problem is that in some developing countries, the idea is misconstrued by governments to be an occasion for celebration, a misconception of what the first 100 days of an administration is meant to achieve.
Roosevelt went on to win election as the US president a record four times before the constitution was amended in 1951 to limit the tenure of a president to two terms. I have read opinions suggesting that in the first 100 days of an administration, the government should do something tangible in line with its electioneering promise. Providing a change in the first 100 days is relative.
The truth is that the first 100 days may not necessarily have any meaningful impact on the people and a serious government should avoid falling into the pit of populism by emphatising with the public at all times using unrealistic proposal. Policies should reflect the will of the generality of the people.
All sides of the coins should be looked at before the government arrives at a decision that will bring about general societal gains. Most Nigerian politicians are usually populists during electioneering such that they often forget that placing too much emphasis on populism in their programmes and policies could be dangerous and make them unpopular if reality dawns on them that some of the electioneering promises cannot be easily fulfilled as they had presented them during campaign. Of course, people will be easily dejected and feel deceived.
Populism as a political doctrine makes politicians look charismatic in the eyes of the people since they use rhetoric to aggressively defend the interest of the masses at the expense of the privileged elite. During his first electioneering, U.S. President Barack Obama promised that in his first 100 days, he would close the Guantanamo Bay camp without considering the consequences of such action. Although such populist statement was well applauded during electioneering, when the chips were down, it dawned on Obama that his plan was not only unrealistic; it could also compromise the safety of Americans. That indiscretion was Obama’s moral burden throughout his tenure.
This is the political damage that populism causes at times. Reasons have been advanced that populist policies have the tendency to harm rather than assuage the pains of the majority because it thrives more on pity and emotion rather than reasons. President Muhammadu Buhari like Roosevelt should concentrate on immediate relief and avoid controversial economic policies. A little bit to the right and a little bit to the left won’t be a bad idea. He should avoid a situation whereby he will be on the defensive most times explaining his programmes and policies to the populace because they are vague.
Like the Congressmen did for Roosevelt, our lawmakers should do the same for the president, particularly when his party, All Progressives Congress, is in the majority at the National Assembly. This is not a time to arm-twist the president for pecuniary gains. It is expected that the 9th National Assembly won’t be hostile to the executive as witnessed during the 8th National Assembly. It is a good thing that the president this time around showed more than a passing interest on how the leadership of the 9th National Assembly emerged. However, this does not mean that the lawmakers should be rubber stamps.
The Congressmen were not rubber stamps under Roosevelt’s Presidency. Yet, a lot was achieved through cooperation and American citizens were better for it. While nothing much could be achieved by most governors in their first 100 days, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has shown that much could the achieved within a short period of time if those at the helms of affairs are determined and have the politica will. The governor has reportedly inaugurated 120 projects in a state where insecurity remains a major challenge owing to Boko Haram insurgency. Most of the projects are at various stages of completion.
Infrastructures are not abstract. The people will see them, feel them and relate with them if they are available. Perhaps, the governor would have done more except for the security challenges, which made it difficult to access some areas. The Zulum example is what the first 100 days of an administration should look like as defined and practicalised by Roosevelt. Thumbs up for Zulum, things can only get better in Borno. Congratulation, Mr. Governor.
Perspectives
Practising witchcraft in marriage?
The Cambridge Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the activity of performing magic to help or harm other people.” Collins Dictionary defines witchcraft as “the practice of magic powers, especially evil ones.” Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. Now, if you believe in God as your creator and believe in his instructions, your decisions or attempt to disobey his instruction is an act of rebellion, even when you offer him sacrifices such as songs, all night prayers, lavish monetary donations in church, and so on.
“But Samuel replied: Does the Lord delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices as much as obeying the voice of the Lord? To obey is better than sacrifice and to heed is better than the fat of rams:
FOR REBELLION IS LIKE THE SIN OF WITCHCRAFT and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry” (1st Samuel 15:22-23).
You are unmarried and you have the aspiration to marry your own husband and be joyful in marriage. You are being advised to consider God’s guidelines concerning such venture. You are telling your adviser to put Bible aside and allow you to do things your own way.
It is witchcraft because rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and unknown to you, you are about to practice magic and do yourself evil. You have a conflict with your spouse. Efforts are being made to use the word of God to resolve the issue.
You are saying things like: “Please, keep the Bible out of this. I won’t accept it.” My dear, you have embarked on an activity that can help you to harm yourself and your spouse, which is witchcraft. You are rebelling against the word of God and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft. Your spouse has offended you but despite his or her repentance and remorse over the offence, you have refused to forgive him or her despite all the Biblical references being presented before you. You have even vowed to deal with him or her in retaliation. You are simply practicing witchcraft by rebelling against God and his word in Matthew 5:38-39, 43-48.
“If a man pays back evil for good, evil will never leave his house” (Proverbs 17:13). You are having sex with someone you are not legally married to. God in his mercy is using people to bring your attention to God’s position on what you are doing. You are telling them to leave you alone to continue living contrary to God’s expectations. You are practicing witchcraft in marriage by rebelling against God and hurting or harming your spouse. Rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft.
You are stealing from or defrauding your spouse, claiming to be wise, in line with the coaching or influence of your ungodly friends, even though you know that the wisdom of the world is foolishness unto God (1st Corinthians 3:19). You are practising witchcraft in marriage because you are rebelling against God’s word; and rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft and stubbornness as iniquity and idolatry.
The danger of witchcraft in marriage and rebellion against God’s word is that there is a reward. God said: “Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live” (Exodus 22:18). It is not the duty of any mortal to identify, fight or kill a witch on God’s behalf. However, this scripture indicates that God hates witchcraft. Anyone practising witchcraft is God’s enemy and does not deserve his mercy to enjoy life or peace. Do you now see why peace has eluded many people in marriage? “An evil man is bent only on rebellion.
A merciless official will be sent against him” (Proverbs 17:11). When you are practicing witchcraft in a marriage or premarital relationship, you are an evil man and you could unknowingly navigate towards violating the laws of the land and paying penalty for your offence.
If you are involved in wife battering, child abuse, rape, fraud, stealing and other crimes, you are practising witchcraft and breaking the laws of the land at the same time. A merciless official will be sent against you to arrest and prosecute you.
Today, examine your ways and be sure you are not practising witchcraft in your premarital or marital relationship. To be liberated from any form of witchcraft practise, you need to surrender your heart to Jesus Christ. “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: FOR WITHOUT ME, YOU CAN DO NOTHING” (John 15:5). If you desire a joyful marriage, you must avoid the practise of witchcraft and obey God’s word.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
Irate Okada riders’ burn VIO officer alive as trailer crushes 3 riders to death
-
News12 hours ago
Border closure: Manufacturers lose N2bn daily
-
Politics15 hours ago
Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu
-
Metro and Crime15 hours ago
Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip
-
Perspectives16 hours ago
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 2)
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
-
News12 hours ago
Minimum wage: Mixed reactions trail FG’s plan to sack workers
-
Top Stories5 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls