Nigeria at 59: I am so sorry!
am sorry” can be an admission of guilt or wrongdoing and an apology; it can, however, mean exasperation, surrender, and throwing in of the towel. Like that boxer who refused to come out of his corner for the next round of boxing, shouting “no mas, no mas”; which means “no more, no more”. He has taken enough punishment and was not willing to continue. He has had enough! His handlers appeared to think he could continue; at least he could hang in there and complete the remaining few rounds, so he would not be seen as having gone down on technical knockout. Some even thought he was running head-to-head or even ahead on the scorecards of the judges – but the boxer insisted “no more”. Frustration? Who feels it knows it, says Rita, wife of Bob Marley. Who wears the shoes knows where, and how, it pinches. Take a census and you might be surprised that at 59, many Nigerians have given up on their country. Will this man-child ever walk, to quote Ghanaian novelist, Ayi Kwei Armah? Was this why Chinua Achebe spoke of Nigeria in the past tense: “There was once a country”?
We had hopes when the journey began. The early leaders, warts and all, stood head and shoulders above their successors. Nigeria started out on the road of nationhood the betters of many European, Asian, and American countries. We had the first television in Africa, when some countries in Europe were yet to achieve the feat. We were at par with, if not ahead, of Brazil. We were far superior to today’s “Asian Tigers” Malaysia came here to take its palm kernel seedlings. Today we import palm oil from the same country. We held a lot of promise. We had potentials. We still have potentials but while others with lesser potentials have transformed theirs into real possibilities and power, we wasted and continue to fritter ours. Our problem has been nothing else but leadership – deficient in leadership but sumptuous in natural resources. We failed, and continue to fail, in elementary Economics. Factors of production make a right mix between human and material resources sine qua non for development.
The rains started beating Nigeria since 1966. The coming of Samuel P. Huntington’s “Men on Horseback”, rather than bring the touted “modernisation”, set the nation back many decades. The military proved not the envisaged and advertised modernisers but wanton troopers, to quote Mokwugo Okoye, who killed our fawns. They killed federalism and instituted unitarism; they brought civil war and accentuated the animosity between tribes; they wasted our resources and arrested development on all fronts and on a massive scale. One dictator after another practised with Nigeria, with each group leaving the country worse than they had met it. Each experiment led to the Nigerian people themselves withdrawing into their shells and moving farther away from the Nigeria project; until we arrived at the no-man’s land that Nigeria is today. It must be a no-man’s land for Fulani herdsmen to come from all over the place to possess it without let or hindrance. Sunny Okosuns, author of “Who owns Papa’s land?” would turn in his grave.
As usual, all manner of pretenders to leadership – political, religious, traditional, name it – made speeches yesterday preaching unity that does not exist; giving hope that long vanished from under these skies; and giving promises that the people knew too well not to think about for a fleeting moment. False promises! Fainted hopes! Illusory unity! Year-in, year-out, past speeches are dusted up, the names, venues of events and dates are updated but the substance remains the same. This is one clear instance when the deceiver and the deceived are on the same page! If the Lord tarries, the same rituals will be performed next year ad infinitum! Some of the dramatis personae may change but the drum beats will most likely remain the same – unless the unlikely happens. Only if the revolution preached by Omoyele Sowore happens before 1st October, 2020 can we have anything different from the motion without movement; and sounds and fury signifying nothing of the past decades.
Every year since 1966, the cries of Kaduna Nzeogwu et al of a corrupt and big-for-nothing country silencing its best and putting forward its dregs have waltzed their way from the graveyard with deafening clarity and automatic alacrity!
Unfortunately – very unfortunately – it does not just rain for Nigeria; it pours! Such that, today, paranoia, to quote Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, defines the leadership. To make matters worse was Buhari’s Independence Day speech or, better still, threats, to further clamp down on free speech and fundamental human rights under the guise of defence of national security. If not warped reasoning, a nation is basically its people and the security of a nation, thus, is the security of its people. A nation cannot be divorced from its people and national security speaks first and foremost to the well-being of the people themselves. In 1984, General Buhari as head of a military dictatorship promulgated Decree 2 of 1984 which criminalised any publication which “embarrasses” a public officer. The real intent of that decree and its authors was to scare away commentaries and publications focussing the dictatorship itself; the inclusion of “public officers” was just a ruse. It did not matter whether the publication was factual, correct and incontrovertible. Two “The Guardian” newspaper journalists, Tunde Thompson and Nduka Irabor, went to jail on account of that obnoxious decree. Sad, today, that one of them makes excuses for Buhari while the other signed the press statement that annulled the June 12, 1993 presidential election won free, fair and square by the late MKO Abiola! But I digress!
The leopard cannot change its skin, says APC leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Buhari is the leopard who has found it difficult to change its skin, despite his protestation in 2015 that he had become a converted democrat. Not deceived, I had warned that we note the stark difference between a converted democrat and a convoluted democrat. Without mincing words, if the term “democrat” can at all be ascribed to Buhari, he is certainly more of the latter than the former! The charge his government presses against Omoyele Sowore, convener of the “Revolution Now” movement, proves this beyond all reasonable doubt. Suddenly, Nigeria has been reduced to a Banana Republic of same rank as that of Jean Bedel Bokassa, Idi Amin Dada, Mobutu Sese Seko and such other fawning characters where “insults” to the president was treasonable felony. Idi Amin reportedly fed those who insulted him or his concubines to crocodiles. Is that where we are headed in Nigeria? We used to think – and say – that such tomfoolery belonged elsewhere. Unfortunately, the same chickens have now come home to roost right under our very nose! One of the hallmarks of the free world and of free people everywhere is the right to ventilate grievances as well as vent one’s spleen upon errant leaders. Just recently, we saw angry Europeans heckle and pelt Boris Johnson while the British PM simply dodged under umbrellas and went his way. No one was arrested, least of all getting charged with treasonable felony.
It is clear that the Nigerian goons behind efforts to muffle freedom of speech and muzzle us as a people want to drive us from the public space. They should note that while they may succeed with some, they will fail with others. Many of the people so driven away will also not just go away quietly but will rather march into the cellar where real revolution, not the joke that Sowore was parroting, is made. To be sure, some will go the Afghanistan, as it were. In fact, many are comfortably perched there already. Whereas Afghanistan is a trouble-will-never-end Asian country where the Islamist Taliban oscillates between rebels-government-rebels, “going to Afghanistan” as a term means playing the ostrich or playing safe with dictatorship. The ostrich buries its head in the sand to become oblivious to unsavoury happenings around. Rather than comment on topical (political, economic, religious and social) issues of the day, a writer or leader chooses some other innocuous issues to comment upon. Avoiding trouble is the name of the game. Many writers and leaders are doing that already. Those not willing to go to Afghanistan and who have continued to stick out their neck stand the risk of ending up in Siberia. Siberia is one of the coldest and most inhospitable regions of Russia. In the days of dictatorship, that was where dissenters and political opponents cooled their heels. Many never returned! The beauty of it, however, is that the voice of freedom everywhere outlasted the jackboots of vile dictators. Nigeria will not be an exception!
Fiddling with 2023 amid groaning
“Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another” – John Maxwell
It’s extremely difficult not to be angry about this country especially when you continue to witness the inane insensitivity of our leaders to the plight of the people they are leading.
That the youth of this country appear angry and are indulging in all kinds of crimes against their fellow citizens is not without a cause. Common knowledge teaches us that when you ignore social problems in your environment, you are extending invitation to social vices to come and reside. The social deafness of our leaders is worrisome and has forced empathy to take flight. By refusing to tackle the myriads of social challenges particularly youth unemployment, the administration of Muhammadu Buhari inadvertently has chosen to open the door to youth restiveness of all forms not limited to terrorism, kidnapping and banditry. With millions of youths roaming the streets almost hopeless and directionless, this government is seen extending the tenure of those who are due for retirement and signing contracts with others in federal agencies blocking the way for young graduates to get the desired opening for their employment.
A country that is at the verge of explosion due to the apparent inability of the government to address critical issues that are obviously nodding for attention is seen channelling all its energy into 2023 Presidency barely 150 days into their 1,460 days tenure.
It’s flirty and sordid that a ruling party whose gawky reign since 2015 has literarily grounded the country is body and soul absorbed in who becomes what in four years’ time. A political party whose mandate renewal is still placed on judicial table for thorough scrutiny is being torn apart by 2023 Presidency what insensitivity.
With all the feelers around and about the ruling party and the government, nobody of sound mind took the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government serious when they reacted to the news about some endorsements for 2023. Why should they be taken serious when by their own body language they attracted the behaviour that induced the denial?
As we speak today the citizens are not unaware of the rumblings in the seat of power where Presidency is glaringly torn apart already over 2023. Media space is saturated with the news of a vertically divided Presidency due to matters not unconnected with 2023. Yet this is a regime that has not recorded any appreciable impact in various segments of governance. Even the area of corruption where they have continued to beat their chest for success, they have harboured in their rooms as many thieves as they claim to have caught exposing their double standards in the fight. Many years after the administration declared that Boko Haram, the terrorist sect that has engaged this country in a savagely violent war has been defeated as part of the propaganda hatched ostensibly to sway voters ahead of last February’s Presidential election, the army chief himself is now saying that a spiritual dimension is needed to defeat it. Is this not a shame and immensely unfortunate such a defeatist outburst coming from the same army who had boasted severally that the sect has been crushed.
But we are however consoled that even as leaders play god and fiddle with power amidst groaning from the populace, providence has shown severally that power rests on whoever God chooses and for a purpose. Those who use inordinate means to usurp power and claim that it has been given to them by God end up with disastrous consequences, some even after they had finished their usurpation and are gone.
Nigeria has become a gamble politically speaking. It gets going not really by any design but mostly by happenstance. Even though some persons always stand to claim credit for every action, but truth still remains that divine design more than any variable control and determine how we are headed politically at any given time. History is a witness to this reality.
Just shortly after independence in the 60s everything was intended for Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe to lead the government given his yeoman role in securing independence from the British. But what did we get; Abubakar Tafawa Belewa who was not even at the forefront in his party was the choice because the natural choice and astute leader from his party, Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduna of Sokoto was not interested in serving the people from the centre. He preferred to instead remain in the North and ensure closer service delivery to his people. Ironically his political descendants from the same North today are holding on to the centre and refusing to let it go by their stiff opposition to the political restructuring being muted by the other cohabiting regions of the country.
But as it turned out, that government had hardly taken off when it was disrupted by the military juntas opening the way for series of coups and counter coups that dominated the polity for over 30 years. Even Major General Aguiyi Ironsi who quelled the coup of 1966 could not live to lead as he became a victim of the poor execution of the coup around the country. Youthful and promising officer Col. Yakubu Gowon became the beneficiary.
When the military got thoroughly weighed down by the turbulent political situation under their era and had little or no choice but to return power to the civilians and march back to the barracks, it was yet another providence. Then General Olusegun Obasanjo was released from prison where he was kept by the same military for standing up to the draconic leader of the time General Sani Abacha. When Obasanjo was thrown into prison his traducers thought they were having their way, but looking back providentially, where is Obasanjo and Abacha in the history book of this country today?
When the amiable military leader General Ibrahim Babangida ‘Maradonaed’ himself into believing that he would hand over to himself as civilian President, did he get it? Even when Abacha made all the five political parties to endorse him as the only candidate to transform from khaki to Agbada did he get it?
All the characters, sitting in Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja playing god with the privileges extended to them by their creator need to be warned that this land belongs to all. If they have no knowledge of history they should try to get it into their heads very clearly that no single ethnic or religious group can get away riding on the others.
If we continue to think that the citizens would be taken for a ride without any consequences for those doing the riding, we might be deceiving ourselves. When the ineffectual Nero fiddled as Rome was on fire it was not without repercussions. When Abacha was crushing every challenger, he did not know that one of the apples could be his end.
For those who may want to pretend that they don’t know that the citizens of this country are going through their worst nightmare in history and go about eulogizing leaders who have failed to do the needful they should know that every wrong step has forfeits.
How do we explain it that somebody converts money meant to pay salaries of workers to buy guns to attack citizens at election just to retain power at all cost and such a person hopes to be blessed after grabbing such power. The owner of the blessing is a just God who looks at issues dispassionately with justice and fairness as his guiding principles. Although his speed for action may not be to our desires and for a purpose but he sure ensures that the slow grinding justice arrives its destination.
What I’m saying therefore is for President Buhari and his ruling APC, to give heed to the whimpering of our citizens and attend to it urgently and stop their provocative politicking about 2023. A word is sufficient for a good decipher.
Treasonable “Insult”, hmmm!
The All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government will not stop amusing us each day with ridiculous and often times, almost incomprehensible situation report in its attempt to implant itself in the consciousness of Nigerians.
Last week, the Federal High Court, Abuja, granted bail to Mr. Omoyele Sowore, after he was told to submit his international passport to the court. Barely 24 hours of meeting the bail conditions, his counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) told the whole world that the Department of State Services (DSS) has refused to release his client on bail.
Before now, Sowore was arrested in August over the threat of REVOLUTIONNOW which attempted to prevail on Nigerians to reject the APC-led Federal Government and also draw attention to the parlous state of affairs across the country.
The group had catalogued all the indices of under-development that have characterised the Buhari presidency in the last five years while calling for a change of attitude towards addressing these abnormalities.
One of the charges against Mr. Sowore has to do with his appearance on Arise Television interview programme where he was accused of making statement that was capable of inciting the public against this non-performing government. He was also accused of insulting Mr. President, a thing which the DSS considered as treasonable.
God damn it! When has “insult” become treasonable? What constitutes an insult in the eyes of the DSS? Why should insult carry such heavy weight as treason especially in a country where government has failed woefully to protect and secure lives and properties of the citizens? Why should an insult become an article of treason in such whimsical manner? Is it an attempt to gag free speech? Is it an attempt to intimidate members of the public to be wary of what they say about their president or this is just another attempt to harass opposition voices to look the other way when their country is being pillaged with reckless abandon? What is the weight of an insult? How does an insult become treasonable? Our security agencies often times become so uncreative that one begins to question their competence in contending with everyday security issues across the country.
Reading the charges against Mr. Sowore reminded me of the nebulous charges put forward by the Nigeria Police on February 5th, 2018 against my humble self over a statement I issued on behalf of my boss, former President Ibrahim Babangida.
Declaring me a wanted man on national television on that fateful day was the most unconcionable piece of idiocy a security outfit could unleash on a hapless citizen. First, I was never contacted in any form or by any means.
I did not turn down any invitation, be it verbal or written to warrant such declaration as a wanted man. The then Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, was just paranoid about any criticism against government and its uninspiring agents.
He felt the only way to reassure his boss, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was to show public disavowal to the contents of my statement. That, to him, will earn him additional marks to score his overall performance and perhaps grant him another opportunity to be retained against the normative term of office.
The era of IGP Ibrahim Kpotun Idris was another sore thumb in the annals of policing the country and building a positive image for a force that suffers huge perception crisis. It was the era of “transmission commission”, or commission transmission, whatever that is, as the IGP suffered impaired delivery of a speech in Kano. Because of his engagement, the name Ibrahim Idris is lost in the crowd. Since his unceremonious retirement, nothing has been heard about him in public again. But the interesting thing about that era was the then Force Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood.
He had appeared on Channels Television on the popular morning show, Sunrise Daily, on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 where he said that my statement was tantamount to inciting the public against the government.
Nothing could be most nebulous. By the time I appeared the following day, Wednesday 7th February, 2018, Mr. Moshood was pacing up and down trying to find explanation to justify the self-inflicted public embarrassment. After a 10-minute chat with the Officer in Charge of the Legal Department, you could see the duplicity of a system that was at nerves-breaking point. Rather than confront me with the charges, they held a copy of Thisday Newspaper, of Monday, 5th February, 2018 where former President Babangida had endorsed my statement as coming from him.
Seeing their folly, they profusely apologised to me and declared in no mistaken terms that I was never under arrest nor declared wanted, that what I saw was a mix-up kind of, in the communication department.
The PR unit must always be the fall guy. Not done, I got another invitation from the DSS who behaved as though we were in an era of the jackboot. Having initially wasted seven hours of my precious time on Thursday, 8th February, I was made to report back on Friday, 9th February. This time, operatives of the DSS assumed the role of a complainant without extracting any brief from my boss.
They tried to justify why they reserve the right to invite me for questioning when I asked who the complainant was. Rather than spend precious time asking frivolous questions and carrying out unnecessary investigation, I had told them that getting serious with Boko Haram combat would do them more good that this citizen intimidation.
I left the premises after I was made to ascertain the authenticity of the statement even though they too held a copy of the Thisday Monday, 5th February edition. When security agencies are far-flonged from the citizens for whom they are meant, you are bound to see all manner of claims and counterclaims to rationalise their dithering pursuit. It is on this score that I see the allegation of insulting the president by Sowore Omoyele as laughable and utterly nauseating. It is uncivilised, barbaric and primitive.
First and foremost, any President that abhors insults, if any at all, is not deserving to be president of Nigeria. Only a mango tree with eye catching fruits will attract pebbles and stones. The moment any leader submits to the vagaries of political contestation, he should keep his respect at home.
It becomes worse when such a leader is unable to deliver on his campaign promises. In fact, one of the most “treasonable” offences any one could contemplate is having a president that fails to fulfill campaign or electoral promises. It is tantamount to breach of trust and convenant. It is synonymous to deceit.
The manifesto of any political party becomes its article of faith and the irrevocable convenant upon which the mandate was sought ab initio. Failure to implement the numbers of such convenant is tantamount to deceit, fraud and falsehood. Under such situation, whatever insult that is hurled at such a leader would be a sore reminder for failed and unkept promises. What the RevolutionNow group spoke about was part of the failed promises of the Buhari presidency.
The country is troubled by so many challenges and government’s response is like a drop in the ocean, amid a plethora of huge deficits on the political and economic sector. The moment the DSS is forum shopping for excuses to detain anyone or refuses to obey court order, be rest assured they are making efforts to cover up their inadequacies. In any lawful society, no interest should be greater than that of public interest which court verdict represents.
The court is the ONLY body that has the constitutional powers to grant bail to any one who is accused of flouting the laws of the land. This government has become notorious for refusing to obey court verdict. Former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, was denied bail several times even when the courts granted him same.
A “lawless” government that refuses to obey court verdict, cannot by any stretch of imagination, expect lawfulness from the citizens. When a government hurts the soul of the law, it hurts humanity and respect for rule of law. You cannot accuse an individual of treason on the one hand, and disobey court verdict on the other hand. There is no substitute for a lawful society.
The law is a leveler for all irrespective of status and socioeconomic standing in the society. Please convey to the president that any leader that does not want the infection of insults should sit back at home rather than come out to run for election. Nobody forced President Buhari to seek public office.
It was on his own desire and volition that he took the decision to seek for election to preside over the country. Whatever that motivated him to seek public office remains his personal secret. He has a choice to remain in Daura, respectfully in his home without incurring anyone’s insults. In the comfort of his home, he is the Lord, but in the inner confines of Aso Rock, which is our collective sovereignty, he remains our employee for the term of office so legally permitted. All this facial make-up to make the president looks like one leader that cannot be insulted or abused runs foul of democratic principles which guarantee freedom of speech. It is worse for a president that has failed woefully to deliver on the promises encapsulated in his party manifesto.
In an era of heightened socio-economic disconnections, insults are the spontaneous reactions to failed promises, poverty, hunger, deprivations and displacement. To see that as treasonable is to become the butt of jokes in the global arena.
Democratisation in Nigeria: Looking backward, moving forward (1)
It is so exciting to know that it is already 20 years of unbroken democratic rule in Nigeria. Nigeria’s journey to democratic rule has been a tortuous one. Right from the incursion of the military into the political space in 1966, when the fragile democratic structures of the country were literally pulled down, the journey for democracy and democratisation has been with sweat and blood.
Quite ironic was the fact that while Nigerian leaders that fought for the independence of Nigeria did not have to die in the hands of the colonial authorities, many Nigerians were illegally incarcerated, maimed, dehumanised and killed by their own military before we could get democracy. I do not need to repeat without sounding boring, the fact that many notable pro-democracy personalities were murdered in cold blood because of the fight for the institution of democracy in Nigeria.
We remember with profound respect, the supreme price they paid: Chief MKO Abiola and his wife, Mrs. Kudirat Abiola, Pa Alfred Rewane, Bagauda Kaltho, among others, who had to pay with their precious lives. What of the countless artisans, journalists, activists, politicians, civil society personalities, ordinary citizens who were jailed or got eliminated for demanding democracy? Even countless others too were forced into exiles. Yours truly was one of the many exiles who became persona non grata in their own country.
Indeed, when the Abdusalami Abubakar transition began at the demise of the maximum ruler, Gen. Sani Abacha, many of us were genuinely sceptical and thought it was another journey to nowhere. I was one of those who believed the military was not suited to midwife a democratic process.
From the benefit of hindsight, our fears were not without merit. Although the nation has progressed from that dark era of military incursion into civilian administration, but the impact of the faulty foundation of the process remains a knotty issue in our democratic process and national development. Democratisation process in Nigeria Simply speaking, democratisation refers to the process through which democratic attributes get entrenched within the political system of a nation that has just embraced democracy.
Democratic systems cannot be transplanted from one clime to another, neither can it be overwritten over an autocratic political culture that had existed. It is therefore a continuous evolution that requires a lot of institutional reforms, unlearning of old practice and learning new ways.
It is therefore important to emphasise the point that there is no ready-made democracy or formulae to solve the nudging questions of democratic practice. Indeed, whatever imperfections that democracy in Nigeria has experienced or is experiencing could not be said to be unique.
Every democratic nation has also gone through one form of this teething process or the other. It is to be noted that it is for the inherent weaknesses and contradictions associated with democracy that classical philosophers had very cynical disposition to the idea of democracy in the first instance. Contending the strength of democracy however, legendary British Prime Minister, Sir Winston Churchill, arguably, one of the finest politicians and statesmen that humanity has ever been blessed with, said: “many forms of government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sins and woes. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise; indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government, except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.”
It is therefore imperative to properly situate the Nigeria’s democratic experience within the context of evolution than that of destination. For, despite our general dissatisfaction with the level of our democratic development, there is no doubt that the democratic experience of Nigeria has made some appreciable progress in many fronts. It is important to emphasise this because of the tendencies to self-hate or even become unfoundedly hyper-critical to the point of cynicism. As I had argued in a paper I delivered on November 27, 2012 at the Chatham House, London, where I spoke on the topic entitled: The Challenge of Transformation: State Governance, Democratisation and Development,
I stated as follow: First, I think we all need a typology of Africa’s democratisation that shifts from the Manichean divide – of success and failure, pessimism and optimism, sub-optimal performance and unprecedented progress. In this vein, one can talk about five strands and even within them, different sub-sets as experiences remain unique to each nation and non-linear.
(Fayemi, 2013:308) I still strongly hold this view that there is hardly any wisdom in trying to benchmark a nation against the other in terms of democratic experience because the legal and socio-cultural environments are not the same. So, in evaluating our democracy, we must not be oblivious of these critical factors upon which all other factors depend.
This is not to suppose that there is no standard of measuring democratic progress. Not at all! Certainly, there are practised canon common to all democracies, if they are to be properly, so called. There are a set of attributes which indicate whether a nation is a democracy or not. These attributes include multiparty system, separation of powers, and supremacy of the law and protection of fundamental human rights as guaranteed by the law, independent electoral management body, free press, active civil society.
Let me talk a little bit more on these concepts. Multiparty System Multiparty system is the hallmark of a democratic society. Every democratic nation must have a constitution or a legal system that supports multiplicity of political ideals, tendencies or persuasions.
In 1999, only two political associations could scale the registration hurdles set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to become political parties. They included: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and All People’s Party (APP).
This arrangement would mean that the South-West which had been very vociferous in the clamour for the return to democracy would be left out, as most of its leading political figures decided to float another party in pursuit of a different ideological objective. Unfortunately, they could not meet the stringent registration requirements of INEC. In order to allow inclusive participation, the then Military Government persuaded the electoral commission to relax the requirements and this led to the registration of Alliance for Democracy (AD) which provided a political shelter to most of the progressive elements and other members of the defunct National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), a political organisation used by the Pro-June actualisation campaigners for the revalidation of the annulled June 12 election.
By 2003 when another round of general election was to be held, more parties had been registered, thanks to the classical case instituted by the late human rights lawyer, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and four other political associations that got a favourable judgement from the Supreme Court that INEC had no power to deny Nigerians the right to political association of choice. With that, the parties rose to 28 in 2003, by 2011, it became 63 and by 2019, the parties have become 91! We have therefore witnessed a progressive liberalisation of the political space from three in 1999 to 91, 20 years later. This is a major milestone that even, many old democracies are still unable to attain.
The import of this is that Nigeria has a large pool of parties to pitch their tent with, even though this has also come with its own challenges.
Separation of Powers
The principle of separation of powers as espoused by Montesquieu, a French scholar who, in a work published in 1747 Espirit des Louis (The spirit of the laws) prescribes that there should be three arms of government that are charged with specific government powers such that one arm is not made too powerful enough to suborn the others. Separation of powers rides on the back of the knowledge that “Power corrupts and absolute Power tends to corrupt absolutely”. Typically, therefore, power is shared in an interdependent manner among the three arms of government, namely the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary in such a way that no arm of government can conveniently lord it over the rest.
This principle has guided the power relations in Nigeria since 1999. Even though by the nature of constitutional power configuration, the executive is more visible and influential within the power matrix, there is no doubt the other arms of government have also jealously guarded their independence and vehemently asserted same whenever the occasion arises.
For instance, the legislature successfully frustrated an attempt to alter the constitution for tenure elongation in 2007; similarly, the legislators have, on many occasions confronted the executives during oversight functions, blocked passage of bills and declined confirmation of nominees to executive positions. The legislators in Nigeria have carried out a lot of probes in pursuit of accountability and transparency. And at state levels, we have seen successful impeachments of governors. This suggests that our legislature has withstood firmly to challenge any tendencies for executive rascality.
The $9 Billion judgment debt thunder: Is Nigeria in a Cul-De-Sac? (Part 1)
INTRODUCTION
The raving news is the decision of a British court which ordered the seizure of Nigeria’s foreign assets to satisfy a judgment debt of $9 billion which was awarded by an Arbitral tribunal.
This sum is surely over N3.4 trillion. This is an order, which, if carried out, will simply cripple Nigeria, whose entire 2019 budget, for the whole country (which was signed into law only in June) is N8.92 trillion only.
The current foreign reserves of Nigeria are about a mere $47.62 billion, with China having the highest foreign reserves in the world, to the tune of $3.6 trillion. This is distantly followed by Japan $1.323trillion); Switzerland ($804.323 billion); Saudi Arabia ($487.259 billion); Taiwan ($464.828); Russia ($463.800); India ($430.572 billion). Others are Hong Kong, South Korea, Brazil, Singapore, Thailand and Mexico, in that order.
The UK has $164.209. The United States of America comes a very distant 18th in the world, with $125.725 billion in foreign reserves. You can now imagine where Nigeria, with a miserly $47.62 billion would be on the world index.
The best option thus open to the Federal Government to halt the looming disaster of attaching her foreign assets to the tune of $9 billion, in my humble opinion, is to immediately appeal the judgment and ask the court for astay of execution. It could, in the interregnum, negotiate the quantum as it had already done.
To allow execution of the judgment will plunge Nigeria’s already battered, pilfered and mismanaged economy into irreversible doldrums and recession of unimaginable proportions. No one should take Lai Mohammed serious when he boastfully asserted that Nigeria will not surrender any of her foreign assets. Really? Did I hear him say “surrender”.
Lai easily and shockingly forgets that UK is not Nigeria, where court judgment orders are treated with disdain, levity, derision and violated with utmost impunity. The judgment creditors will not seek Nigeria’s permission to go after her foreign assets. They will not politely ask Nigeria to “surrender” her assets.
No. They will simply use the available, tested and trusted legal option of garnishee proceedings (writ of fieri facia) and attach all available and known Nigerian bank accounts, assets, monies, properties, etc, wherever they find them in the UK and in any part of the world, especially in countries within the United Nations Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (New York, June 10, 1958); otherwise known as “the New York Convention.
This convention requires courts of contracting states to give effect to private agreements to arbitrate and to recognize and enforce arbitration awards made in other contracting states. As at April, 2018, the convention had 160 state parties which include 157 of the 193 United Nations member states, plus the Cook Islands, the Holy Sea and the State of Palestine. Nigeria and the United Kingdom, the two countries involved in the P & ID and Nigerian imbroglio are state parties to this New York convention.
It means the arbitral award of $9 billion judgment debt made in favour of P & ID can be enforced in any of these 160 countries. It can also be enforced against the property of Nigeria in any of the European Union (EU) states made up of 28 countries. The UK had triggered off Article 50 to begin UK’s withdrawal from the EU in March, 2017, following a referendum which started a two-year process due to conclude on 29th March, 2019. 51.9% voters favoured UK’s leaving the EU.
This process is expected to be concluded (final exiting) by 31st October, 2019. But, until then, the judgment of P & ID can be enforced in any of these 28 countries. So, this is a time to be strategic and tactical. This is not a matter given to puerile lachrymal effusion, chest beating, adventurous swash buckling and grandstanding. It is a matter of cold law and facts. Let the Federal Government hire experienced legal hands in the UK immediately to stem this impending disaster that will eclipse all of us, without exception.
THE FACTS
Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) is an engineering and project management company founded and led by Michael Quinn and Brendan Cahill who are said to have over 30 years’ experience of project management and execution in Nigeria. P&ID conceived and planned a project that would deliver much-needed power generation to millions of Nigerians, and create profitable by-products for sale on the international market. Under an agreement with Nigeria, P&ID would build a state-of-the-art gas processing plant to refine natural gas (“wet gas”) into “lean gas” that Nigeria would receive free of charge to power its national electric grid.
The lucrative natural gas liquid by-products (propane, ethane, butane) of this processing would be sold by P&ID on the international market, with expected profits in the billions of dollars. In 2010, P & ID entered into a 20-year agreement with the Federal Government of Nigeria to execute this project.
Under the agreement, the Nigerian government was to ensure that all necessary pipelines and related infrastructure were installed and that arrangements were made with agencies and third parties to deliver gas for P&ID to process. However, the Nigerian government failed to meet its commitments, causing the project to flounder.
This meant Nigeria would lose the opportunity of a new power supply, and P&ID would lose 20 years’ worth of profits. P&ID attempted on multiple occasions to find a solution, and yet Nigeria re- fused to come to the table. Arbitration commenced in 2012 before a tribunal in London.
Although during the arbitration Nigeria claimed to be interested in reaching an amicable settlement with P&ID, in fact Nigeria never made a serious offer and it became clear that Nigeria was attending settlement discussions only to delay the proceedings. NOW THIS In July 2015, the tribunal in London unanimously concluded that Nigeria was liable for the government having repudiated the agreement with P & ID. Nigeria was taken to arbitration under the terms of the agreement in 2015, which handed down an original award of $6.6bn. It has since accumulated substantial interest making it $9.6bn as of today.
It is the decision of the arbitration which has now been turned into the judgment of the high court. That effectively entitles the applicant, the P & ID Ltd, to impound the assets of the Federal Government of Nigeria wherever located in the world, to the value of the award, estimated to be 20% of the country’s external reserves.
AND THIS
CACOPHONY OF VOICES FORMER ATTORNEY-GENERAL OF THE FEDERATION, MICHAEL AONDOAKAA’S REACTION
A former Attorney-General of the Federation, Michael Aondoakaa, (SAN), has advised the Federal Government to file corruption charges against representatives of the Process and Industrial Developments firm for entering into a sham contract with some unscrupulous Nigerians. He said the contract with P&ID was illegal ab initio because it was not approved by the Federal Executive Council, adding that there was no budgetary provision for such a contract.
Aondoakaa said the contract was in contravention of the Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act and Public Procurement Act. Incredible submission for an arbitration award already made with both parties participating. Incredible that Aondoaka is advocating going after alleged culprits in this cul de sac, rather than profer serious solution. Pursuing rats when the house is on fire? (To be continued).
“Good government only happens when the people working in it do their jobs, and do them well.” (Matthew Lesko).
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
‘I regret scolding grandma’
Last week’s article is still generating responses till now. More than any other issue discussed in recent times, “The Silent Need of Grandmas” appears to have elicited a revisit to an issue that was hitherto regarded as outlandish and an oddity. Quite a number of grandmas and single moms have since been expressing their desires for the need of companions and life partners where possible.
The article, according to some readers, has torn the veil of primitive notion of sexless life in retirement. They claim that it is indeed a silent pain for mature single moms and grandmas on whom the environment and societal norms have imposed psychological constraints. It is unbelievable to discover that some grandmas have been assaulted for daring to find love or engage in sex for their emotional stability and satisfaction.
A 38-year-old mother of three was in tears while speaking with me on phone last weekend. She regretted her attitude towards her widowed mom who had been asking for her consent to engage in a new relationship since she lost her husband eight years ago.
“Sir, I didn’t know that my action was callous and selfish to have scolded and disapproved my mother from her desire to go into a relationship to be happy about four years after the death of my dad. I thought at 60, she didn’t need a man again. She has been there for us (her children), taking care of her grandchildren. She became a widow at 56 and she’s now 64. After reading your article, the veil of ignorance fell off from my eyes. I now feel guilty of being selfish and inconsiderate (Sobs).
“I’m her only daughter, and I have apologised to her while promising to support her decision to seek love and happiness through a companion henceforth. Even if she decides to remarry, I will support her. I will like you to please hook her up with a responsible, decent and fatherly man that can make her happy. Let me know the details, sir. I’m ready to take care of whatever it takes for her to enjoy the rest of her life as a woman.
“Sincere appreciation for the great job you are doing, sir. God bless you. I will send her details to your phone line. Goodbye, sir.”
Tuesday morning, a caller who had earlier sent an SMS to appreciate the illuminating effect of the article on her life said she was keeping a copy of the newspaper for her married daughter. In her lengthy text message, the woman noted that in her SMS that “at 56, I think my being active in bed is a bad thing, thinking that I’m not supposed to desire sex again at my age.” She added that she got relieved from the burden of guilt for having a relationship as a single mom at her age, adding that she’s now liberated: “I’m happy to read your write-up.”
Another caller explained how a 37-year-old neighbour slapped her mom for being involved in a relationship with a man despite her daughter’s objection. The woman (daughter) in question was irked because her 58-year-old mother insisted on having an affair with another man as a widow. The woman was of the opinion that for her mom to still feel horny, complain of loneliness and desire to be with a man were abnormal. “How could she dare to fall in love at her age? What does she need sex for? I’m ashamed of her as my mother,” she reportedly explained to her neighbours that witnessed her upbraiding and slapping of her mother.
Going by this experience, it shows there are many intimidated, scolded and silenced grandmas out there who are dying silently of loneliness. They’re not bold enough to express their feelings or desires for love and companions for fear of being labelled or insulted by their children and/or their neighbours.
Some grandmas, grandfathers and single parents are responding positively to the need for emotionally balanced and healthy lifestyle even at the twilight of their age. Apart from those who express their desire for a hook-up service, many of them called and sent messages to appreciate the management of New Telegraph for the “service to humanity” this column is rendering. The responses are heartwarming!
Osinbajo’s sins
“It is important to send a message that no public officer can steal the resources of this country and expect to escape” – Yemi Osinbajo on Corruption.
If the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo gets consumed in his present travails the real reason is not going to be because of corruption as his traducers would want to make the public believe. The political family where he belongs, the All Progressives Congress (APC) is not averse to corrupt persons after all they have many in their fold and have even become a haven for them apparently in line with the assertion of their National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, that dirty ones coming into APC would be made clean automatically on entry.
Rather the erudite Professor of Law and Pastor of a church would be going down for his poor reading of political scheming in the land. He may be an orator, a tall scholar in the area of Law and Scripture but what is emerging is portraying him as a dwarf in the political intrigue.
To survive in a political power corridor in Nigeria, you must be a cat with nine lives; you must be as sly and cunning as a fox and as crafty as a tortoise to be able to navigate the turbulence of the terrain. If you don’t have this trenchancy, the native intelligence required to survive the murky waters of Nigeria politics you will find yourself loudly screaming ‘had I known’ which is always late in coming.
Prof. Osinbajo certainly took a lot for granted and failed to do the needful, diligent study of his principal and his henchmen to know how to relate with them. A good study would have shown him the mastery of a Fulani man in power game. The Fulani may not have the mastery of economics or social engineering but in politics they are ahead of all the other ethnic groups in the country, whether in military or democratic government they have good understanding of the schemes involved.
Often the Yoruba tend to confuse their control of media space and manipulation of public perception with political influence, the two are different. Just like the Igbo who continue to deceive themselves as having superior intelligent quotient and thought that it could take them far in all spheres but just like the Yoruba they have remained inferior to the Fulani in the political manoeuvrings. The Fulani have shown the other ethnic groups in this country since independence that the greatest power is not money or media power, but political power.
If the Vice President had even followed the most recent event, he would have cautioned himself better when his boss was sick and away to the United Kingdom for yet to be disclosed ailment.
A Fulani born President of this country Umaru Yar’Adua was sick the whole of 2009 and died in May 2010. While he was going from one hospital to the other for medication, there were a lot of uncertainties around his Presidency. There was secrecy by the cabals of the time who ran the government by proxy when the President was incapacitated. A non-Fulani top gun of his administration who was heading the kitchen cabinet composed mostly of Fulani then ostensibly from his vantage position knew that Yar’Adua was not going to survive the illness and he began scheming for an advantage should that happen. The other Fulani in the inner room who were privy to the same information just watched him bun his fingers.
By the time Yar’Adua returned almost half dead, he had to carry out one assignment before dying, relieve the ambitious man of his duties before dying and did not leave the public without the knowledge that the man was a betrayer.
Prof. Osinbajo should have drawn from this to have been more circumspect in his actions when President Muhammadu Buhari was sick and he was handed down the Presidency momentarily.
The real sin that probably fixed the Vice President in his current mess is not unconnected with the way and manner he carried on when Presidential power was handed down to him.
He was guileless not to know that all that glitters is no gold that media hype to some of his actions was not in any way helping him as it was provocative to the people who gave him the job. We all saw how populist he was the short time he held sway making nonsense of his principal’s tenure.
The two top most actions of the Vice President that almost certainly brought him to where he is now must have been his sack of the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawan Daura. Truly, haughty Daura may have allowed his deep relationship with the President his kinsmen to becloud his own behaviour and deserved punishment but by who? Osinbajo acting as President should have known that sacking somebody occupying such sensitive position could be given wide interpretations. In addition, the VP may have over-reached his borrowed tenure to think that he will get the same hundred per cent loyalties just because he was acting. Administratively and on the surface of it Osinbajo acted well for a government in dire need of discipline and sense of direction but he forgot to note that when politics arrives the scene wearing the toga of religion and tribe, rationality goes into hiding and that was exactly what happened. Perhaps added to this was Osinbajo’s knowingly or unknowingly truncating an already cooked agenda of ensuring that Justice Walter Onnoghen never occupied the position of the Chief Justice of Nigeria? The President’s absence to London on health grounds would have helped smoothen the agenda, a lawyer, a Christian and a Southerner in charge to be the one to deliver it. Either Osinbajo did not understand the game or not been properly carried along or he refused to buy into it and followed his conscience. He submitted Onnoghen’s name and the media did not fail to underscore the fact that it was done by Osinbajo.
Expectedly, the positive media bliss enjoyed by the VP on this as the man who did the right thing may have added positively to his profiles but unknown to him it upset the people that really own the job. What eventually happened to Justice Onnoghen is already history and the fear is thick that same might happen to his nominee the Vice President.
Undoubtedly, Prof. Osinbajo may not be too free from the black robe being put on him now but who is in this system? If he is accused of flooding all agencies under him with his ethnic people is he not following his principal’s footsteps? If he has used his friends to help himself is it not what is happening everywhere in this government? Is it not this system that facilitated the entry into the country of the most wanted corrupt figure in the land called Abdulrasheed Maina gave him office, promoted and was preparing him to be the next governor of Borno state? And when the bubble burst and the media screamed blue murder was he not smuggled outside by the same people that brought him into the country?
Where is the woman Head of Service Winfred Oyo-Ita who refused to play the role assigned to her in the melodrama, ‘African magic’ called ‘the return and the disappearance of fugitive Maina’. Has she not gotten the same treatment as Onnoghen? When she won the public votes for standing up to the indestructible Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, shouldn’t she have known that her days were numbered?
Osinbajo’s other display of nativity was his showing signs of being ambitious without first looking at the pendulum to know where it swings. Aside from provoking his boss with the too early show of ambition, he drew blood with his never say die godfather who all along has been seeing Osinbajo’s number two position as really his just because he is not a Christian. With Osinbajo’s unwise show of ambition, when the marksmen came for him there was nobody to protect him as it became to the godfather more like good riddance to an evolving rubbish.
Even Osinbajo’s vocal ethnic Afenifere group who could have been by his side was already distraught with him over his stance on the restructuring of the country. Watchers therefore liken Osinbajo’s travails to the tiger rider who celebrated and hailed the tiger as it descended on its prey until it had no other and turned its fang on him. Osinbajo has been the most combative voice against restructuring and in telling the World how corrupt PDP was all obviously to impress his principal, but here he is on the radar. By now Osinbajo will understand it when great minds say that the more we are thrown into conflict with each other through engineered distrust, the less able we are to unite against those responsible.
Vee-Pees: Vice or virtue?
Never forget, the press is the enemy. The establishment is the enemy. The professors are the enemy. Professors are the enemy. Write that on a blackboard 100 times and never forget it. – Richard Milhous Nixon, the 37th President of the United States of America.
n aspirant who made a strong showing in his party’s presidential race in the United States was asked if he would consider an offer of being the running mate, the belief being that his candidature would bring a lot of positives to the table. He quipped: I hate all vices, including the vice-president!” Are deputies really needed in organisations? Is the vice-president needed in a presidential system? Is the Deputy Senate President/Deputy Speaker needed in the National Assembly? Is the Deputy Governor of a state or, indeed, the Deputy Chairman of a local government needed? In corporate organisations, do we need the deputy MD, deputy COO or CEO or whatever? Do we need a deputy editor, deputy MD/Deputy-Editor-in-Chief? Virtually every organisation makes provisions for a deputy or an assistant(s).
The reasons are not far to fetch: It is assumed that the leader needs a helping hand. After God created man, He saw that it was not good for him to be alone and took the decision to make for him a help-mate. Jethro, Moses’ father-in-law, taught him the principles of delegated authority. In virtually every facet of human existence, this principle holds sway – be it secular, spiritual, private or public. Circumstances and events beyond human comprehension also make deputies imperative. Deaths and incapacitation do occur that make the leader unable to continue in office. Rules and regulations are breached that lead to the leader taking himself out or he is kicked out. Organisations are, in that wise, like a car; it is wise to have not just a spare tyre but a very good one, in case of eventualities. We heard a governor here describe deputy governors as spare tyres which are sparingly used. True as that may be, woe betides the traveller without a spare tyre who suffers a puncture in the middle of nowhere in these days of roving armed bandits, ritualists, kidnappers, and Fulani herdsmen! The fact that second-in-commands are treated shabbily everywhere has not discouraged people from killing to get into it!
Our presidential system is said to mimic the United States. This would appear so more in appearance than in substance. Besides, no two polity or people are exactly the same. U.S. differs significantly from Nigeria. This is why some have said our own presidential system is – or should be – home-grown, with its own peculiarities. How many can say who is the United States’ current vice-president? But everyone knows President Donald Trump; which is why, in America or using America as the standard, it is often said that the vice-president is to be seen and rarely to be heard. I dare to say that he is even rarely to be seen! As our people would say, when mother elephant trumpets, his baby must keep quiet. That works fine in America but cannot so work in Nigeria where the vice-presidential slot is used to balance at least two factors critical to the survival, not only of democracy but of the country itself, namely; religion and ethnicity. This is rarely the case in the U.S. A Nigerian vice-president, therefore, is expected both to be heard and to be seen by the people and tendencies he is seen to represent in the political equation. Where this is not so for whatever reasons (e.g. the weakness of the VP) or where the president alone monopolises power and the limelight, there is bound to be disquiet and disequilibrium in the polity.
Some say it is because of the educational incapacitation of President Muhammadu Buhari that his administration is retarded and is also increasingly becoming reactive, frustrated, desperate, and intolerant of dissenting views. May be; may be not! For one, the president is surrounded by a lot of knowledgeable and otherwise competent people. Besides, President Nixon, quoted above, had the best of education and was a high performer until, quoting scriptures, iniquity a la Watergate, was found in him. It is in the nature of dictators and leaders who feel insecure (siege mentality) to strike mortal blows at the truth. Everywhere, be it in Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich or Benito Mussolini’s Italy, truth is usually the first casualty of creeping fascism. The purveyors of truth such as the press, social media and activists; the establishment (National Assembly, the Judiciary, Civil Servants) and the philosophers and ideologues (the Professors/academics) have never anywhere been trusted, loved or allowed to be by intolerant leaders. They are used, then, they are dumped. Their bat mimics the bird (King Odewale in Prof. Ola Rotimi’s “The gods are not to blame”) but is soon roughly shoved aside and shown where it belongs.
Spiro Theodore Agnew (November 9, 1918 – September 17, 1996) was the 39th Vice-President of the United States (from 1969 – 1973 when he resigned). He was the second U.S. VP to have so resigned, the first being John C. Calhoun in 1932. Agnew’s resignation was significant in many respects. It brought a lofty political and public service career to an ignoble end. As the 55thgovernor of Maryland (January 25, 1967 – January 7, 1969), he ran a government that made tax reforms its pivot and built up a Centrist reputation that recommended him for call-up to be presidential running-mate to Richard Nixon. Pundits said Agnew truly brought a lot of positives to the table and that his being on the ticket contributed immensely to their win in the presidential election.
In power, Agnew, however, fell into the pit that many deputies fall into. To please his boss, he allowed himself to be used as attack dog against the enemies of the administration (“our administration” as Osinbajo has often put it!) He moved from his lofty Centrist position to the far Right to please the powers-that-be and became Nixon’s hatchet man performing dirty jobs.
In 1973, Agnew was investigated by the Attorney for the District of Maryland on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, bribery, extortion, and tax fraud. Very ironic for a man who had spearheaded far-reaching tax reforms in the same Maryland just like Osinbajo spearheaded TraderMoni! Agnew took kickbacks from contractors during his time as Baltimore County Executive and as governor of Maryland and the payments continued into his tenure as VP. After months of maintaining his innocence, Agnew pleaded “no contest” to a single charge of tax evasion and resigned from office (soft landing). Institutions in the U.S. are so strong that there was little more anyone, even Nixon, could have done to save Agnew’s neck. Conversely, here in Nigeria institutions are so weak that there is no way a VP will get into the kind of trouble Osinbajo is rumoured to be submerged in except it is engineered right from the inside. Here, it is the big thief who steals cows that catches the petty thief who steals chickens! Such is the difference between Nigeria’s and the United States’ presidential systems.
Agnew’s resignation paved the way for Gerald Ford to become VP and when Watergate consumed Nixon himself, Ford moved up as President. History is canny; sometimes it repeats itself! Many will remember the trilogy I wrote last December titled “2019: Yoruba interests and Osinbajo’s vaulting ambition.” Some fired back that there was nothing vaulting in Osinbajo’s ambition to become whatever; I agree! Nothing ventured, nothing gained! To quote Nixon one more time: “If you take no risks, you’ll suffer no defeat. But if you take no risks, you win no victory.” I wasn’t against risk-taking; I only cautioned against the route being taken. Don’t burn bridges because you will need them back and forth. Don’t destroy the ladder that took you to your dizzying height because you will need it on your way down. Don’t destroy old landmarks, says the scripture. Don’t uproot the pumpkin in the old homestead, counsels Prof. Okot p’Bitek. Don’t be a bastard who uses the left finger to point to his father’s house.
Learn from Spiro Agnew’s mistakes: After doing their hatchet job for them, they will dump you. Don’t sell your own people cheap; by so doing, you are also cheapening yourself. Never allow water to dry out behind your fish….
But they hardly listen to advice! They only get wiser after the act. Years back I counselled a top CAN leader to reduce his frequent visits to Jonathan’s Presidential Villa. Rather than take heed, he took advantage and reported me to the powers-that-be, knowing I was RCCG pastor. But not long afterwards, his plane was reportedly entangled in South Africa. Remember? The vibrancy and potency of a voice that sent shivers down the spine of enemies, as well as a sorely-needed masculine advocacy, dimmed. He is yet to recover. Elijah, who had called down fire from heaven, ran before Jezebel! Who knows what will become of Osinbajo after this time out?
‘EXECUTIARY’
In an era when one thinks certain things are not possible in Nigeria, one is fed with a huge dose of them without a whimper or a blink. It is either that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its apparatchik are mere dumbheads, lacking the candour to engage in strategic discourse, or it is simply that they give no damn to all manner of banalities, inanities and oddities that have become their second nature. Since coming on stream in 2015, the APC and the presidency have succeeded in eroding the independence of the judiciary to the extent that fear rather than fair has become the operative word in the minds of those who dispense justice.
At the initial stage, some judge’s homes were burgled to create the atmosphere of fear and send the appropriate signal that a new emperor was in town. Later, the sledge hammer fell on the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) barely a month before the 2019 general election to prepare the way for soft landing should there be any disputation after the election. A new CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad, was sworn in to take over the headship of the apex court. The latest verdict of the election petitions tribunal has given fillip to the earlier perception.
The 2019 elections came with the predictable fears; arm-twisting the process, using the security agencies as handy tools to subvert free will, rigging and over-voting in places with familiar security challenges, and outright intimidation following the President’s declaration of bullet for ballot box snatching. It got so skewed that the Chief of Army Staff took umbrage at the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar with respect to carrying out the orders of the President who is without doubt, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
The moment I read such statement, I knew the Army had taken side and the drama that played out in Rivers State and other states were enough pointer that the security agencies were working from answer to question. States like Yobe, Borno and Adamawa that are prone to insecurity due to the irritating onslaught of the insurgents recorded huge “turn-out” up to 89 per cent voters attendance, while some other states with relative stability, recorded as low as 31 per cent. Those deliberate disparities in voter turnout were orchestrated by the APC to deliver itself at the polls to further reinforce its grip on the lever of power.
Having fully intimidated the judiciary arm of government with threat of anti-corruption probes, the judiciary has wittingly and unwittingly surrendered its sovereignty to the Executive arm of government. The curious circumstances that led to the exit of the former CJN, Walter Onnoghen with very spurious allegations of undeclared assets, became the turning point. The role of the National Judicial Council (NJC) was torpedoed by a rampaging executive such that the NJC became easily cowed. Rather than be the body that is solely responsible for the recruitment and recommendation of judicial appointees into the Supreme Court and Appeal Court, the Executive arm of government seems to have apparently taken over such responsibility. The latest reported directive to the NJC to appoint five Justices into the Supreme Court barely a week after the determination of the 2019 presidential election at the Appeal Court on September 11, raises serious curiosity and doubt on the independence of the judiciary. And before our very eyes, three Justices who delivered that monstrous judgement by almost becoming counsel-in-chief to the defendants in that case, have been recommended to join their senior colleagues in the Supreme Court.
Justice Ibrahim Mohammed Garba, Justice Abdu Aboki and Justice Samuel Oseji have all been recommended for delivering a judgement that raises 70 valid questions by the Atiku Legal Team led by Mr. Levi Uzokwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Feelers filtering into the political space also suggest that the seven Justices of the Supreme Court who are to preside over the appeal by Atiku Abubakar, were randomly and carefully chosen rather than deferring to seniority as has always been the case. This skewed approach raises yet again serious doubt about the objectivity, independence and impartiality of the apex court, a move that is bound to create a huge negative perception in the minds of the people. This is coming at a time when the CJN Mohammad gave an assurance recently at the Bar Conference, that the apex court and the judiciary at large should discharge its responsibility without fear or favour, with fear of God in their hearts. Whether he would be able to muster the required courage to do the right and proper thing remains in the bowel of time, but suffice it to say that Nigerian judiciary is going through a period of storm and stress, no thanks to the overbearing control of the executive.
The word “executiary” became a notorious coinage in India when its judiciary faced similar situation and thus became “advertently committed to the “strong” desires”, whims and fancies of the Indian Central Government. Rather than deliver nationalistic verdicts, the Judiciary was kowtowing to the dictates of the central government. Even, appointment of Justices, rather than follow the order of seniority, also buckled under the influence of the executive. Example was given of how Mr. A.N Ray was appointed the Chief Justice of India (CJI), against three senior Judges. The judiciary in India, just like Nigeria’s has become a puppet in the hands of the Executive. It now serves as a body that more or less authenticates whatever becomes the desire, aspiration and wishes of the executive. Rather than play the role of the custodian and watchman of the constitution and rule of law, our judiciary has become a body of contradictions and tactlessness. When matters affecting it dominate the public space, it prefers to maintain conspiratorial silence than play any altruistic role that would strengthen its independence. Corruption allegations are enough to put them in check.
The ongoing exercise aimed at promoting three of the Justices of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal is not just a sore thumb, it further derobes the judiciary of its independence. It is like a compensation for a job well done at the presidential tribunal where these Justices delivered a judgement that raises more curiosity, doubts and questions, than provide any plausible answer to the nagging issues of electoral fraud, certificate forgery and vote buying. All the reports from field officers, observer groups and monitors concerning the 2019 elections pointedly exposed a decadent system full of biles and halitosis. Every report from foreign and domestic observers questioned the credibility of the election and raised serious posers on why there was need for the electoral body to inspire hope and confidence in the process. The fact that the three Justices that sat on the petition are being hurriedly packaged and recommended to take their seats at the Supreme Court further confirms the insinuation that the judgement was fraudulently procured. Nothing else could have warranted this promotion.
Added to this judicial heist is the issue of the composition of the panel that would hear the appeal at the Supreme Court. If the news going round is anything to go by, it means members of the panel would be put together against the normative order of seniority which dictates such appointment or composition. But for a government that is desperate to sustain its grip on the power rostrum, anything is fair in the art of legal battle and political contestation. But it leaves a sore taste in the mouth and invites embarrassment to dwell within the inner sanctuary of the judiciary. Rather than be the final arbiter of the common man, the judiciary is daily ridiculing itself to be an extension of the executive. Appointment to the apex court is not the responsibility of the executive arm of government. It is the prerogative of the NJC to so do in line with the statutory provisions of the constitution and other extant laws. For the presidency to now assume the role of the driver of the process of composing the Supreme Court Justices, is to undermine due process. Similar situation arose when the executive demonised former Chief Justice Onnoghen guilty even before he was tried by any court. The presidency became both the accuser and the judge in determining the fate of Mr. Onnoghen. Not long, he was shown the exit door and till date, nothing is heard again of the earlier allegation against him. That is the presidency that stares us in the face; a presidency that uses corruption to fight corruption, yet claiming integrity, a presidency that contradicts itself in such hypocritical verbiage just to sustain itself in power.
The world is awake. All eyes are on the judiciary especially the Supreme Court as the opposition PDP takes its appeal before their Lordship. The world will be watching not because they do not know the powers of the Supreme Court, but whether such powers would be exercised in a fair, just and objective manner in the eyes of the ordinary Nigerian. The world would be watching to see whether the Supreme Court would validate the ridiculous verdict of the election petition tribunal where rule of law was turned upside down, or whether it would be bold enough to give a verdict that appeals to rule of law and not rule of man. History as the ultimate chronicler of every man’s trajectory will be handy to accord the Justices their rightful place.
The weight of Oshiomhole’s grouse about Obaseki
T
he interviews granted by a former governor of Edo State and National Chair of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to select television stations, on Friday, September 6, 2019, were historic because they enabled him respond to sundry questions and to counter the series of complex narratives woven round the Edo House of Assembly crisis by the other party.
Oshiomhole’s counter-narratives were downright frank, expansive – and he threw down the gauntlet, which Obaseki has yet to take up. He brought clarity to his actions. His grouse about Obaseki and his governance style was weighty and certainly, the weight of evidence is on Oshiomohle’s side. His claims against Obaseki and the supporting evidence have yet to be rebutted by the governor.
Obaseki’s silence is not golden and his dodgy directive to administration officials not to respond to Oshiomnhole’s claims doesn’t equate virtue in silence. It is clearly indicative of his inability to fault Oshiomhole’s claims and counter narratives to the earlier narrative spun by him and his officials that political leaders in the state wanted him to share the state’s funds to them.
That was the scurrilous narrative marketed within and outside the state. It could only have taken a perceptive politician and marathoner to hold back for long before electing to dismantle the self-imposed culture of silence or to shed the self-restraining garb. The specific challenge to Obaseki by Oshiomhole couldn’t be simpler: name the political leaders pressurising you to share the state’s funds to them.
Media professionals had attempted to insinuate Oshiomhole into the subject of the allegation, but in a riposte, he had clarified that Obaseki did not refer to a political leader; therefore, his generic reference to political leaders could not be construed to refer to him (Oshiomhole) as a leader. Oshiomhole also countered the narrative that he was controlling the governor, asserting that he nominated only a commissioner to the cabinet the governor dissolved in the wake of the crisis over the nocturnal and controversial inauguration of the state legislature.
Interestingly, Oshiomhole clarified that Frank Okiye, purportedly elected Speaker of the House, was not validly elected to the position. Pressure continues to mount on Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the proper inauguration of the State Assembly. The governor chose a desperate course, after failing to produce many of his unpopular aspirants, as candidates in the 2019 national and state legislative elections.
Those who secured the tickets of the party through direct primary election were the popular aspirants that served in the administration of Oshiomhole with Obaseki and whom he related with as Oshiomhole’s boys. Oshiomhole had kept mum for so long. Many had said his quietude was not in pari-materia with his existential, essential activism and public space disposition. The expressive Iyamho-born politician, who deployed the singularity of his oratorical prowess in driving the electioneering of Obaseki in 2016, bided his time unlike Obaseki whose reactions had always been impulsively aggravating.
Left to Obaseki, he would circumvent leaders and members of the APC political family in the scheme of things. That was the philosophy that undergirded his quotidian disposition and perception of APC’s leaders in the state as being interested only in having government funds shared to them.
The quixotic demonisation of the APC leaders was Obaseki’s most ludicrous faux pas. How could the governor, who is the leader of the party in the state, fail so abysmally to understand the imperative of managing successes and expectations of members of his political family to consolidate on the structure? Before his current predilection, Obaseki’s original plot was to retire a good number of the old political warhorses and build his own structure of budding politicians. And, that was his howler: having inherited them, it behoves him to harvest their electoral assets and their nuisance values, going forward.
Nothing could have been simpler than that. Oshiomhole had already cut out Obaseki’s job for him by harnessing the potentialities of the politics and praxis of gladiators whom he galvanized behind his governorship candidature in 2016. But the governor has complicated an otherwise simple relationship because of self-interest. In fact, Obaseki had created the impression that he was not interested in politics but he is now so enamoured of governorship power, a disposition that is tantamount to the Chichidodo bird in Ayi Kwei Armah’s “The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born”. The Chichidodo bird hates faeces, but loves the maggots therein.
Obaseki has been deploying the governorship power in its vast flourish to unsettle the APC family and raise the political temperature in the state. After his gambit to supplant the political structure in the APC collapsed, he is pathetically progressing in egregious blunders. To be sure, Obaseki had his own plans and calculations cleverly scripted and laid-out for implementation. But what he did not factor into his plan was the emergence of Oshiomhole as national chair of the APC. Had that not happened, Obaseki’s plan was to rout Oshiomhole and his political structure.
Before the 2019 general election, Obaseki had, at the level of governance, desecrated the philosophy of continuity on which Oshiomhole premised and rationalised his choice as a successor. He had curiously upended projects and programmes that he inherited from the Oshiomhole administration in which he played a strategic part as Chair of the Economic and Strategy Team. Two critical legacy projects: the five-star Central Hospital in Benin and the Edo Storm Water project- were unconscionably abandoned.
Blacklisting these two projects, among others, gifted opposition parties in the state grounds to continue to vilify Oshiomhole and disparage his administration. It was Obaseki’s plot to turn the people against Oshiomhole so that he could create a new popularity momentum around himself. Whereas, what he needed to do was to facilitate the completion of the outstanding 25 per cent component of the hospital project; he never did so. Second, whereas, what he needed to do to maximize the functionality of the Storm Water Project was to de-silt the drainages so that flood water can flow through them seamlessly, he never did. Whereas, that is the essence of continuity in government, Obaseki scorned the philosophy in furtherance of his blinkered agenda.
Oshiomhole addressed these and other ancillary issues in his media interviews. First he said there was nothing personal about his disagreement with Obaseki as they remain friends – Comrade and Goddy – as the duo address each other. But the issues remain Obaseki’s constitutional infractions, lack of fidelity to the philosophy of continuity of Oshiomhole administration’s legacy projects and failure to constitute boards in order to empower party members and leaders across the 192 wards in the state – about a year to the end of the administration to validate the APC and the governor’s re-election.
These claims are very weighty and define the contention in the party? The weight and precision of the claims were such that Obaseki could not logically and reasonably discount them through the instrumentality of “a further and better affidavit”. By heaping the coal of fire on Obaseki’s head, Oshiomhole had perceptibly redefined the shape, texture, context and content of the complex politicking and political narratives around the executive-induced APC crisis in Edo.
Obaseki’s decision to ignore Oshiomhole’s claims had largely reinforced the truth in them; otherwise, the governor could have addressed the claims so that the Edo people would be able to make their inferences. But obviously overwhelmed by the magnitude of Oshiomhole’s claims, Obaseki would appear to have lost the little gravitas he hitherto had and has now continued to accentuate his clumsiness through a rash of discourteous acts towards Oshiomhole at public functions.
Some pictures have been trending on the social media showing how during exchanges of pleasantries, Obaseki would sit somewhat comfortably in his chair to respond to Oshiomhole’s greetings. In another of such pictures, where he acted the same way, his condescension was made more glaring by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, who stood up right beside him, to pump hands with Oshiomhole. Such disrespect only serves to confirm that all is not well between Comrade and Goddy. This is the essential weight of the matter.
Ojeifo, a public affairs analyst, writes via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
The recent order of the Federal High Court winding up P&ID: The legal implications
INTRODUCTION
The Federal High Court in Abuja on 19th September, 2019, convicted and subsequently ordered the winding up of Process and Industrial Developments Ltd and its Nigeria affiliate, P & ID Nigeria Ltd.
The order was made by Justice Inyang Ekwo when some alleged representatives of P& ID pleaded guilty to an 11-count charge of fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and other sundry offences in connection with the 2010 controversial judgement by a British court. The court had empowered the P&ID to seize about $9.6 billion worth of Nigerian assets.
The judgement also ordered that the “assets and properties” of the two companies be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria. Through this process, Nigeria hopes to lay a solid foundation that the entire $9.6 judgement debt is rooted in fraud and corruption, and so cannot stand the test of judicial enforceability. This, Nigeria hopes, will enable her apply to set aside the judgement liability.
The foreign P & ID incorporated in the British Virgin Island was said to have been represented in court by its commercial Director, Mohammed Kuchazi, while P & ID Nigeria Ltd was represented by one Adam Usman, a lawyer and Director of the company. They were both said to have pleaded guilty to the 11-count charge on behalf of the company bordering on advance fee fraud (419).
However, P & ID, through its counsel, Andrew Staffort, Q.C, of Kobre & Kim, based in London, has already denounced and repudiated the Federal High Court judgement. He described the trial and judgement as “sham and entirely illegitimate”. He accused the Buhari administration of targeting innocent individuals associated with the companies with detentions, using the EFCC, and vowed to “continue to identify and seize Nigerian assets”.
The Nigerian government order obtained from the Federal High Court, Abuja, is no doubt a good response from the domestic angle, but it appears to me that the best way out for us as a Nation, for now is to first attack the main judgement and the award, and immediately file an appeal and stay of execution of the judgement. The reason is that the Federal High Court in Abuja does not have extra-territorial jurisdiction over the UK court that okayed the award, and the arbitral tribunal in the UK that initially made the $9.6 billion award. The Federal High Court in Nigeria can only prevent execution of the award from being effected against government properties and monies domiciled in Nigeria, but not against such properties and monies domiciled within the 28 EU countries and 60 countries that make up the New York Convention, to which the arbitral award is subject to execution against Nigeria. I had earlier on posited my legal opinion, pro bono, to the Federal Government, as a Nigerian patriot.
More significantly, the conviction and winding up of the P&ID were carried out after the arbitral award had been made and entered by a British Court. Rights, duties and obligations had already accrued and enured and same cannot be abated or cancelled retroactively, by a futuristic order as just done by the Federal High Court, Abuja. We should also note that the company, though limited, has human beings running it as Directors and alter egos, since the P&ID as a corporation, is an inanimate subject that acts through the instrumentality of living human beings. This is a trite principle of law established in the case of Salomon v Salomon.
THE RULE IN SALOMON VS SALOMON & CO. LTD (1897) AC 22.
The principle of Corporate Separate Personality has since been firmly established in the common law, since the decision in Salomon vs Salomon & Co. LTD. It is to the effect that a corporation has a separate legal personality, rights and obligations totally distinct from those of his shareholders. Legislation and courts never-the-less sometimes pierce the corporate veil so as to hold the shareholders personally liable for the liabilities of the corporation. Courts may also lift the corporate veil in the conflict of laws in order to determine who actually controls the corporation and thus to ascertain the corporations through contracts and closest and most real connections. When a company receives a certificate of incorporation, it has a separate legal personality. In law, the company becomes a legal person in its own right.
The global consensus therefore is that courts of law in certain circumstances can pierce the veil if there is an abuse by the Shareholders or Directors, or where there is an apparent impropriety. In addition, pundits and legal scholars have also advocated the possibility of holding shareholders liable for the company’s debt as well. For the veil to be lifted, four conditions must, however, be met, to wit:
1. A loss must have occurred.
2. A limited liability company must have been used in an artificial and reprehensible way as a means to avoid a payment liability for its shareholders.
3. There must be a casual link between the loss and the cause and
4. It must be possible to identify the shareholders in the limited liability company.
The above prerequisites must co-exist simultaneously for the corporate veil to be pierced. This alter ego theory was applied by the Nigerian court in Fairline Pharmasetical Indutries Limited vs Trustadjusters Nigeria Limited (2012) LPELR 20860 (CA).
The Nigerian Apex Court gave credence to this façade theory in ALade vs Alic (Nig. LTD) ( 2010) 19 NWLR (PT 1226) Pg 111 @ 127 (paras E-F), where it held thus: “it must be stated that this court as the last court of the land will not allow a party to use his company as a cover to dupe, cheat and or defraud an innocent citizen who entered into a lawful contract with the company, only to be confronted with the companies legal entity as distinct from his directors’’.
THE RULE IN TURQUAND’S CASE
However, going by The Rule in Turquand’s case, it may be difficult for Nigeria to rely on alleged non-approval of the contract with P & ID on the grounds that it did not follow due process in Nigeria, or that it was not approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) or that it breached sections 2 & 3 of the Infrastructural Regulatory Commission Act. The reason is traceable to The Rule in Turquand’s Case.
THE PRINCIPLE AS LAID DOWN IN ROYAL BRITISH BANK VS TURQUAND (1856) 6 E & B 327
This is a very famous company law principle which held that people transacting with companies are entitled to assume that internal company rules are complied with, even if they are not. This (Indoor Management Rule) or The Rule in TURQUAND’S Case is applicable in most of the Common Law World, including Nigeria. It originally mitigated the harshness of the constructive notice doctrine and in the UK, it is now supplemented by the Companies Act, 2006 Section 36-41.
The indoor management rule has been applied in the Nigeria case of Metalimpes vs A.G Leventis & Co. Nigeria Limited (1976) 2 SC 91, (1976) 1 ALL NLR (PT 1) 94.
The Court held in that case that a person dealing with a company is entitled to assume, in the absence of facts putting him on enquiry, that there has been due compliance with all matters of internal management and procedures required by the Articles and is not required to enquire into the internal workings of the Company.
Similarly, in the case of Trenco Nigeria Limited vs African Real Estate and Investment Company (1978) 3 SC 9, (1978) 1 LRN 146, the Supreme Court also held, applying this rule, that the Defendants were entitled to assume that the Chairman of the Plaintiff’s company had the authority to enter into a binding contract with a Defendant’s company on behalf of the Plaintiff’s company.
WAY OUT FOR NIGERIA
The best way for Nigeria to move forward therefore is for the Federal Government to further arraign, prosecute and convict the brains behind the company, who are currently abroad. The Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) allows this sort of trial in absentia if it is shown to the satisfaction of the court that the suspects were duly served with the criminal charges and the date of arraignment communicated to them, but that they refused to make themselves available for trial. A bench warrant will have to first be issued. See sections 352 (4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. See also sections 113, 131, 134, 177, 382 and 399 0f ACJA.
See the Cases of Apugo v. FRN (2017) lpelr-41643 (CA); Cadbury Nig Plc v. FRN (2004) LPELR- 5422 (CA); Chukwu v. IGP (2018) LPELR-45249 (CA); Glencore Energy UK Ltd v. FRN (2018) LPELR 43860 (CA).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“A government is for the benefit of all the people.” (William Howard Taft).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
