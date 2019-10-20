Nigeria can become Africa’s auto hub, says Innocent Chukwuma

There was outrage across Africa and the global community recently when xenophobic attacks were unleashed on Nigerians and other foreign nationals in South Africa. In this interview, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, Adjutant General of the Nigeria Army and later General Officer Commanding (GOC) of One Mechanised Infantry Division, Kaduna, Major General Ibrahim Bata Malgwi (IBM) Haruna (rtd) tells ONWUKA NZESHI that the attacks were indications of leadership challenges in Africa

What’s your opinion to the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other African migrants in South Africa?

Well, these recent attacks are said to be xenophobic but some people have also suggested that it might not be exactly so. Xenophobia is a fear for something foreign, but what is being demonstrated in South Africa is not apprehension for something foreign. It is more of fear for black African brothers. It is more of an attack against fellow black African which is contrary to all our aspirations towards the liberation and unity of the African people. This is a reverse of all we had hoped for as Africans . It is condemnable because it is retarding our progress as Africans in our bid to build a united continent committed to the ideals of freedom, human rights and justice for everyone.

Why do you think South Africans are targeting Nigerians and other Africans?

They may have various reasons but South Africa should understand that it cannot go back to apartheid. Africans are working hard intellectually, politically and economically to evolve a common concert of development on the continent. This informed the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU) and a number of other regional economic unions including ECOWAS and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA). These are structures deliberately created to foster more integration, cooperation and brotherhood among Africans. Over the years, many nations have out-grown their internal conflicts and emerged as stronger nations. Why must Africa and its people remain behind particularly at this age of scientific and technological revolution? I think we Africans, particularly South Africans, should sit back and think again.

Do you think the South African government has handled this crisis well?

I don’t think the government of South Africa has handled the crisis well. It has not only failed in reorienting the generality of South Africans about the challenges of the post-Apartheid era, but has also failed to give hope to the poor black population who feel marginalised by the current system. The government should provide good education and entrepreneurial skills to these poor black South Africans. They should be taught how to create friendship and social cooperation particularly with their other African brothers and sisters.

The South African government must show commitment and courage in challenging the subterranean influences that are working against the black race in South Africa.

In so far as we have defeated apartheid, we have not annihilated it completely.

It is evident that in the inner workings of the economy of South Africa, there is still the dominance of the White Supremacists while the black natives and other African migrants are being made to bear the brunt of this discriminatory system. It is the blacks that are confronted with the sharp edge of unemployment and landlessness. I think that it is unjustifiable because there are laws, treaties and agreement which South Africa is a signatory to and should be bold enough to enforce. If some people are involved in criminality, treat it as such, but don’t racialise it. If economic opportunities are stunted or there is a regression, it must be due to a number of factors. It cannot just be because your fellow Africans are sharing from the available opportunities.

In any economy, there is competition, but there are also rules guiding the game. You cannot really blame anybody who is doing better or who appears to be better than you if you are reluctant to compete with them and overcome your own challenges. The South Africans are giving us the impression that they are afraid to fight the real battle. The cause of their backwardness and poverty cannot be attributed to strangers who have migrated to South Africa legally and are operating legal businesses. If there are criminals among the strangers, they are there for the law to take its course. It is wrong to criminalise all citizens of other countries.

Some critics have said the Federal Government did not respond swiftly to these ugly developments in South Africa. Do you agree?

That impression may have been brought about by the role of the media because the media enlarges the information available and dishes them out to the general public. I think that our local media tried to explain and mobilise the people based on the information available to them through whatsapp, Facebook or the international media. However, not all Nigerians have access to all these channels and those who have also have their personal biases unless if they are enlightened on the issue.

This brings to the focus, the need for the leadership of our country to be up and doing in informing the general populace about the situation and how to react. It was very disappointing that Nigerians were being killed in South Africa and for some time, government appeared indecisive until the reprisals at home. We now saw a situation where angry Nigerians were attacking fellow Nigerians working in some companies linked to South Africa and dislodging them from their places of employment. It does not show proper understanding of the issues.

One had expected that Nigeria being the most populous African nation parading prominent scholars, writers and scientists should not have allowed the reprisal attacks to take place at all. It was as if we were going back into barbarism. It was a faulty move based on poor enlightenment.

The leadership should take responsibility for it because it showed a clear breakdown of communication between the government and the people.

However, the fire brigade approach which we normally get was activated and both the government and the people were able to come to terms with the situation. But we should not always wait for the horse to bolt out of the stable before we start chasing it. I think there is need for our government to improve on communication with the people on issues like this. Things don’t happen in one day. Even an earthquake does not erupt in one day. The signs are always there and you should nip it in the bud as soon as you realise what is going to happen. Our government needs to be proactive to ensure that crisis do not erupt unnecessarily but are prevented to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

Do you think that Nigeria has handled this matter well in terms of our diplomatic engagement with South Africa since this crisis began?

Well the diplomatic engagements and actions taken are not all in the open. Whether they are far reaching or enough, we may not know but generally we know what the media and the government communication system told us. President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched a Special Envoy to South Africa while our High Commissioner to South Africa was also invited to brief the government on what was going on in that country.

These are normal diplomatic engagements which we see depending on how intense the matter is but whether we know enough of what might have happened behind the scene, I don’t think so.

Perhaps it was that gap that made some Nigerians to suggest that more intense actions be taken against South Africa if the normal diplomatic engagements failed to bring the crisis to an end.

I must say that those immediate reactions taken out of anger were barbaric. If there were right and appropriate communications, people would have been restrained from taking such actions. The government should have taken proactive steps by calming down the people and reassuring them that Nigeria was doing something about the issue. The South Africans are our brothers; we salvaged them from Apartheid and repression. It’s unthinkable that we could come to a stage where we would be destroying a relationship built over the years. The leaderships of both South Africa and Nigeria should have taken some initiatives through the issuance of early warnings to avoid the crisis.

Even after our envoy had visited South Africa, there were still open threats by the South African mob to chase away foreigners from their country. What do you suggest Nigeria should do if current diplomatic moves do not work?

First and foremost, I don’t think we should give credence to all that we hear or see on television and social media. We should follow what the leadership of our country has told us. They have assured us that they are taking the necessary diplomatic steps to resolve the matter. I think it is a matter of how much faith and trust we have in our own leadership. But between the general populace and the government, there are suggestions of various procedural steps that should be taken. For example, even if you’re asking for compensation, you have to evaluate the damages and ascertain the claims of individual losses.

It is heartwarming that in the face of the threats, Nigeria has undertaken to evacuate our citizens who are in distress and are ready to return home. I understand that a private airline, Air Peace, has offered to evacuate Nigerians who are stranded in South Africa but all these will follow some procedures.

In essence, our government is taking all the necessary diplomatic procedures but if at the end negotiations fail and South Africa doesn’t pay the compensation, Nigeria can stop the repatriation of dividends meant for South Africans from their business interests in Nigeria. We can look at our business agreements with them and see areas where we could impose penalties.

But these options are in the realms of continuous warfare and more or less extreme measures.

It is not on the path of African brotherhood and the fact that we have been our brother’s keeper. In the traditional African society, we share our meals with our brothers; sometimes not equitably because we have respect for elders and empathy for young people. In the philosophy of live and let live, peace is the most important element in the resolution of this crisis.

These attacks on Nigerians are not just happening in South Africa but also in Ghana, Angola, Kenya and other African countries. What could be wrong with us and our relationship with other African countries?

Yes, you’re correct, something is definitely wrong somewhere because you will remember that we too at one time had resorted to expelling the Ghanaians who were in Nigeria. I think what is wrong with Africa is our political orientation and leadership. When we were all together as Africans fighting for independence, the leadership across the continent were getting their acts together. But now that we are supposed to harness our resources for our economic and social development, our unity has crumbled and we all seem to have fallen into the act of corruption and helping the colonialists in furthering their original agenda of exploiting our resources while we are fighting ourselves. We are still preoccupied with helping them to extract our resources and taking them to their countries.

So I think that what is going wrong is that the ideology, philosophy and the vision of Pan-Africanism which compelled us to unite as brothers have dwindled so much over the years. There is no longer that concerted effort and focus that leadership of African nations showed in the days when we were collectively fighting against racism, colonial domination, and we all wanted political independence.

This is another phase in the political evolution of Africa and it is a phase that has come upon our leadership at the same time as the digital communication revolution. This is no longer the old era. We have to put our acts together to face the challenges of contemporary times. If we don’t take the right strides, we will remain ever backward in the global community. The leadership of African nations must get together to tackle the challenges we face as Africans today.

We need to reform the curriculum in our schools and the mentality of our people. Our moral character and spiritual commitment to Africa are far from what we advertise. Today, we have so many prayer houses, so many Sheiks and Bishops, so many mosques and churches and yet we have so many corrupt and thieving people.

We are no longer committed to the cause of our independence and the visions of the founding fathers of the African Union. There is a very wide gap between our freedom fighters who fought for our independence and today’s chop-chop politicians..

Unfortunately for us in Nigeria, I think that the oil wealth that came to us has made us like drunken people who have won a lottery or pools betting worth millions of dollars overnight. It’s like easy come, easy go. I think that we need to be mindful of what we do to ourselves and others. We need to sensitise our people that our resources including taxes are being frittered away as if it is just a windfall. We should hold to account those mismanaging our resources. If we leave things as they are, the looting will continue and real socio- economic development will continue to suffer.

Why is this phenomenon that wherever we go as Nigerians, the host tends to be uncomfortable with us? Are other African countries retaliating because we once sent Ghanaians packing from here?

No. I don’t think the phenomenon belongs to us as Nigerians. It is a phenomenon that is displayed by humans in all social organisations. The sociology of the human being is to work and benefit. If you work and you seem to be more prosperous than those in your host community and your host nation is not having the necessary policies to keep the disparity under control, then sooner or later the impoverished indigenous people will be aggrieved and rise up against you.

These natives, like the black South Africans, rightfully feel that the land is theirs, the resources including the job opportunities have been there with them and yet some strangers who came to join them appear to be benefitting more from the system.

What they failed to realise is that strangers know they have to work hard because they have left their homes to another country in pursuit of a better life. They work so hard to justify the cause of migrating to a far away land but oftentimes, the natives are indolent and can be sleeping on the resources without doing anything meaningful. When they are surpassed by the strangers in their midst, it’s natural that they will get envious and want to use force to snatch part of the goodies acquired by the stranger. It happens everywhere.

But again, I think that when we have governments and good governance, they ought to regulate these natural feelings of human beings. The government should be able to make relevant laws and implement them in a manner that is just and equitable. Where there is criminality, you deal with those involved whether they are foreigners or natives of the country.

I think that naturally, the human psychology doesn’t take kindly to a stranger coming to enrich himself over the natives.

This also explains why as Africans we were not happy when the colonial masters came here and carted away our natural resources just by merely giving out mirrors or bottles of liquor to our kings. We were angry because they also carted away our brothers to foreign lands to work in sugar cane, cotton and coffee plantations and became wealthy as a result of the slave trade.

Over there too, when the slaves realised that though they were strangers, they were the ones producing all the wealth for these White men, they revolted and started their own liberation struggle. It has been a cycle of revolt, change and the creation of new civilisations. Today, those who were foremost in enslaving people are now at the forefront of preaching human rights and civilisation.

In the midst of all these, what can Nigeria do stop these attacks and apparent hatred of Nigerians abroad?

As Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria should lead by example. We should seek fidelity in our leadership and conduct of our governance, ensuring that there is capacity, meritocracy, rule of law, equity, fairness and justice in our systems. We must ensure that there is credibility in our elections and transparency when we enthrone our leaders. We must earn the respect of other countries by ensuring that we have leaders who emerge from the true hearts and souls of the people; not leaders who have bought and paid for our conscience with the aim of reaping the returns on their investments.

The type of leadership we have which other African countries are concerned about is that which is defective and you cannot give people what you don’t have. If you want to give a continent peace and tranquility, friendship and leadership, then start from your own country.

You cannot be suffering such high level of insecurity, inequality and discrimination that are subtle because there is no clear division in terms of race and expect others to respect you. Although, you are of the same race, you have diverse languages and cultures and you take advantage of one another. You cannot sell that to the outside world.

Our constitution has tried to pave the way by including certain principles of equity and fairness. But if you preach federal character, equity and rule of law, you should walk the talk. But if you preach all the good things and indulge in all kinds of underground combat; you deal with people without sincerity , it will not work. You can’t go to church on Sunday and on Monday you do something else or you go to Mosque on Friday and on Saturday, you’re doing something contrary to what you preach and you expect others to take you seriously. There is so much double standards in our system but for Nigeria to be respected in the comity of nations, she must show quality leadership.

The government must ensure that citizens are happy and are not leaving this country because they are dissatisfied with the system. They should leave this country in spite of their happiness, in spite of their well being, in spite of the good education they have and in spite of the employment opportunities available to them here. It is only on these conditions that Nigerians can go somewhere else to live and work with respect.

Nigerians must not be compelled to leave their own country because situations here are made unbearable for them. In a nutshell, I am saying that we need to fix our country so that Nigerians can have opportunities for a good life here instead of running away to other countries where they will be confronted with hostile hosts.

They say charity should begin at home. But what do we have here in our communities? Hunger, unemployment, dilapidated schools, no Primary Health Care. Even when people migrate to the cities, there are no opportunities to survive and they become beggars and turn to criminality.

The government must look back and reverse some of these trends that breeds the ills that results from lack of opportunities.

If we had used our oil wealth judiciously, perhaps these things would not have gone this bad. There would have been job opportunities, access to good education and health and people would have been working, earning the income and promotions to higher levels.

Nigeria was once on top but we are no longer there.

In our youthful days we had done our best even though we missed the cross sections here and there, but I think the younger generation of leaders can learn a lot. You don’t sit down and be given the opportunity. They have to seize the opportunity, not necessarily by force but by advocacy and joining convincing associations and community groups to demand their rights.

What are your thoughts about the state of insecurity in our country?

Basically, my thoughts about the insecurity is that the failure of leadership is haunting our country. Again, this is because the opportunities that we have had from our oil wealth, if it was invested in the right undertakings, we wouldn’t have arrived at this environment of unemployment, poverty, corruption, discrimination, social oppression, bigotry and lack of faith in our country.

You make one policy today and you abandon it the following day. For example you roll out a policy on rural development today and tomorrow, it is green revolution and upon all that, nothing positive happens in the lives of citizens. You promised to increase power generation from 3,000 megawatts to 10,000megawatts but you end up with 2,000megawatts after investing more than $40million. So in essence, you are not dancing to the music and drums that you’re playing. There is no harmony in the music you’re playing and if there is no harmony between the political and economic music of a government, people are likely to overstep their bounds.

Are you saying that it is the disharmony in the political and economic environment that is responsible for insecurity?

These are the causes and the results, all wrapped together. If you say one thing and do another, you can’t get the result of what you conceived and you can neither achieve your vision nor mission. Imagine a country that had a booming textile industry, petroleum refineries, steel industry and sprawling manufacturing sector. Midstream, everything collapsed and all the investors packed and left the country. The economy was thriving and the standard of living was good but now where is all the money? The resources of our country is not generating investments here, it is out there in other countries. We are now the ones importing everything we ought to be producing here. These are the things fuelling insecurity and I think It is the product of a leadership failure. The leadership must have commitment and dedication on rebuilding the Nigerian state. So there are a lot of challenges due to the mistakes that we have made and this is the time to put our home in order.

What should Nigeria do to reverse this trend of leadership failure and all its accompanying challenges?

Some people have suggested restructuring; others have suggested a return to the parliamentary system. But whichever option we adopt, it must be a system that works in terms of its design and engineering. You can change from combustion engine to electrical system, the bottom line is that the motor must work. There must be mobility and efficiency of the vehicle not that after changing the system remains in stagnation. I think that in an environment of democratic leadership, until you make the electoral process credible, free and fair, you will not get true legitimacy of governance.

You can take advantage of new scientific and technological developments to make our elections truly credible and transparent. The electoral system should be auditable so that we can cross – check the process to verify its outcomes. But as long as the system is left opaque – you don’t know who has voted, where he voted from and which party he voted for, we will keep running around this cycle of failure. We know the faults because as Nigerians, we are one of the greatest analytical brains you can find anywhere in the world.

If we know the problems and their solutions, why are we not taking the right actions that will get us out of the woods?

Nowadays, the fabric of the society is not founded on the morals and ethics which a half dear in past years. The family, community, social unit had values and those values evolved into a decent society. Remember that even during the colonial times, if the treasurer of the Native Authority loses one logo, he and the Administrator would go to jail.

Even the most renowned leader of the Northern Region, the Sardauna of Sokoto was threatened with imprisonment for little malfeasance committed by his lieutenants in the local treasury. So there was strict accountability, transparency and respect for human values and dignity.

In those days you cannot lead a community if you have been indicted for wrong doing. It is not so today. In fact, when you are indicted for corruption, you are celebrated and honoured because we now have an exclusive club of rogue elite who operate as a cabal. to control whatever happens in the country. Their focus is to acqure whatever wealth there is and go choose who and who gets what based on patronage and influence earned on the fringes of corruption.

Why is Nigeria finding it so difficult to end the insurgency, bandits and widespread insecurity in the country?

My thinking is that the insurgency is not really a military specific issue. It is not an insecurity that can be addressed by combat military action. Firstly, you know that the in security is not inherently domestic and because of that, it is not like Biafra fighting with the rest of Nigeria during the civil war. In the civil war, you fight over the territories, you decimate the rebels and after a while, you reconcile as brothers. The kind of insecurity we have on our hands today is more political and economic. The political dimension transcends our internal politics while the economic dimension transcends military strategy.

So, my thinking is that the military has its limitations and they are not given the only charge to restore security. They can restore security for the displaced persons but what about the security of employment, security of farming and security of investments?

International cooperation also impacts on our internal security. It is a challenge beyond buying weapons for the Nigeria Army, Air Force and Navy to restore the territorial integrity of the North Eastern Zone, North West or the rest of the country. There are other internal factors that are impacting on this state of insecurity. The nation is challenged and all our institutions need to come together to have a concerted policy that would bring about security, stability, socio-economic and political development in the country.

There must be synergy among all levels of government and the security apparatus. The insecurity requires a broad-based collaboration beyond just having a war office. If the politicians are thinking on their own, the economic managers are on their own and the military is on its own, we are not likely going to have a national concerted effort to win the war against insurgency and banditry. The fight against insurgency is more than just military operations and mounting checkpoints and road blocks along the highways.

Like this: Like Loading...