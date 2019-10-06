Business
Nigeria has nothing to offer in AfCFTA pact –Experts
With Nigeria signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on July 17, 2019, the free trade area agreement is set for take off. PAUL OGBUOKIRI, however reports that Nigeria’s low manufacturing capacity, unreliable power supply, high interest rate and unattractive investment climate will hamper Nigeria’s capacity to compete successfully in the AfCFTA regime
…urge govt to fix corruption, power to boost manufacturing
•Say S/Africa, Morocco, Egypt, others to maximise gains
•‘Like ETLS, AfCFTA could be abused’
AfCFTA enters into force; other phases to last through 2020–2021
The African Continental Free Trade Area entered into force on May 30, 2019, with the first phase of the deal taking effect for 24 countries. The Phase II negotiations on intellectual property rights (IPRs), investment and competition policy are expected to take at least another year.
The AfCFTA aims to establish “a single market for goods, services, facilitated by movement of persons in order to deepen the economic integration on the African continent,” according to its final text. The agreement also states as an objective the “sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development, gender equality and structural transformation of the state parties.”
Other objectives include eventually developing a customs union spanning the continent’s countries; slashing tariffs and removing non-tariff barriers; and improving intra-country cooperation in investment, IPR, customs and trade facilitation, competition policy and other trade-related areas.
The text now in force does not yet include tariff schedules for goods, nor does it have completed schedules for services, which are both still under negotiation.
Gains inherent in AfCFTA
When the African continental free trade area finally commences, it will give Nigerian producers opportunity and access to a bigger market of over 1.3 billion people, create $3.4 trillion economic bloc and increase goods exchange inside the continent.
At the moment, intra-African trade is only about 16 per cent of their goods and services, compared to 65 per cent among European countries according to AFP news agency.
AU believes that if African countries follow the African continental free trade area plan, it will lead to 60 per cent boost of trade among African countries by 2022.
They said AfCFTA will create the world’s largest free trade area when it comes on stream.
Crude oil, Nigeria’s only product for AfCFTA
According to a recent BBC analysis of Nigeria’s opportunities in the free trade area, it said that it seems the key product Nigeria has to give in the arrangement is her abundant crude and gas. This is even as they said that though Nigeria is oil rich, it however imports refined petroleum products as none of the country’s refineries can refine crude oil. “With this free trade arrangement other African countries will sell their refined crude even to interested Nigerians,” the analysts said.
Also, with the country still struggling to maintain a merger 4,000MW electricity supply for a country which is estimated to have about 200 million people; they argued that for businesses to boom, the country needs steady power to keep business running.
According to the BBC analysts, addressing that challenge must be part of the areas the government of Nigeria needs to address otherwise the other African countries which have steady power supply will take better advantage of this free trade pact.
With regards to the automobile industry, Nigeria imports over 90 per cent of the vehicles used in the country and will therefore be market for South Africa, Morocco and even Kenya and Ghana.
“Bringing down the tariffs on imported vehicles will enable other African countries to enter the free market and export cars to Nigeria.” The analysts said with the exception of Innoson Motor Manufacturing Company at Nnewi, at the moment, Nigeria has only SKD assembling plants which are having difficulty surviving the import of cars (new and fairly-used) from Europe and Asia.
The BBC analysts concluded that for Nigeria to make money from export of cars in the AfCFTA regime, it must strike deals that will enable the country commence manufacturing g of cars and auto parts as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian textile industry has been in comatose in recent years, but Sunday Telegraph reports that government will only need to take few steps for the sector to bounce back and if Nigeria must benefit from this free trade area, the textile industry must wake up again and begin production because it is one of the country areas of comparative advantage in terms cotton and cloth making.
Manufacturing, agriculture the way forward
Speaking at a recent conference in Lagos, on ‘Maximising the Benefits of AfCFTA’, the National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Hon Iju Nwabunike urged the Federal Government to expedite action in preparing the country for the African continental free trade area.
Nwabunike who decried the poor production (manufacturing and mechanised farming), and export capacity of the country; he said that Nigeria is not fully ready to take advantage of the AfCFTA pact.
He said there is urgent need to address issues of corruption power supply and insecurity, which according to him, can inhibit the flow and growth of business activities within the country and inside the continent.
Nwabunike said aside from oil, the country has not shown enough capacity and comparative advantage to produce things for export to other African countries.
He said other African countries are moving at a faster pace in building their local manufacturing capacities by encouraging greater production, expanding chances for their local manufacturers and promoting entrepreneurship.
He said: “The agreement will benefit countries that are producing more than countries whose factories are struggling to survive and have little or nothing to export.
”For now, apart from oil, what do we have to give other African countries? There is urgent need to get our agricultural and manufacturing sectors running better than they are doing now.
“I have been to Niger, Ghana, Cameroun and many other African countries in recent times and I can tell you that we are behind them in terms of preparation for a robust participation in intra African trade.”
In a paper presentation at the event organised by The Journal of Freight and Energy, Chairman of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni said his council will move to collapse barriers stopping Nigerian customs brokers and freight forwarders from practicing in other countries.
Tsanni also called for greater attitudinal change and deployment of goods vehicles on roads to support logistics and supplies for freight forwarders in the country as a way to conform with trading community expectations.
He said: “Looking for funds to clear consignments after they have arrived our ports increases risks of port congestion and cost of demurrage.
“Under the AfCFTA regime trucks and tankers from outside Nigeria may have cause to be coming to Nigeria in increased volume,” he said..
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Journal of Freight and Energy, Ismail Aniemu, organizers of the event, had said that the conference was “as a first step at engendering interactions aimed at preparing the Nigerian business community in the maritime industry for the AfCFTA regime.”
Also speaking, Founder, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Boniface Aniebonam decried the absence of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the conference, saying their participation at the event would have benefitted stakeholder more as according to him, the agency has a lot of questions to answer as regards ensuring that Nigeria does not become a dumping ground for substandard products from other African countries when the AfCFTA agreement becomes fully operational.
He noted that the regulators must raise the bar in blocking the country’s borders “to ensure that the abuse seen in the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) which has made the scheme a failure, does not repeat itself with the larger African continental free trade area.”
Nigeria, the natural leader in shipping under AfCFTA regime
Speaking at the conference, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside said as African continental free trade area grows trade between African nation, so will shipping grow. “In this new trade arrangement, any country that is able to dominate the shipping industry will reap more than its proportionate share of the benefit accruing from the new arrangement…any country with an efficient maritime infrastructure and tonnage capacity will eventually become the major gateway to Africa,” he said.
According to him, with a single market and uniform tariff, the rest of the world will treat Africa as a single entity with a single-entry point. “Most shipping companies will not be calling at multiple ports in Africa the way they do today. They will only drop their cargoes through a single corridor from there it will be moved to respective African countries in small ships or by other modes of transport.”
Dakuku stated that Nigeria with great maritime potentials is a natural choice to lead in shipping when the free trade area takes off.
Last line
Meanwhile, in a paper he presented on Tuesday, at The Platform, titled: “Re-Designing the Nigerian Economy with New Ideas,” Professor Chukwuma Soludo said: “Economic restructuring of the future is about positioning Nigeria to compete and win in an increasingly complex world thereby guaranteeing the security, prosperity and happiness of the 400 or 752 million Nigerians, in a world without oil.”
It is against this backdrop that it is worthy to note that the African continental free trade area agreement serves as an opportunity for the Federal Government and its agencies to catalyse industrialisation of the country by providing the environment for manufacturing and mechanised agriculture to thrive and the time to start is now, otherwise, Nigeria will remain where it is now; a consumer nation.
Business
‘Nigeria’s proven gas reserves to last for 67 years’
…set to become 3rd largest LNG export country
Nigeria’s proven gas reserves will take over 67 years to exhaust, Meristem analyst said in a recent report.
They noted that as at the end of 2018, Nigeria’s total proven gas reserves were 202trillion cubic feet (TCF), 37.26 per cent of the total African deposits, saying with these reserves, Nigeria is second to none in Africa and 9th in the world.
They disclosed that the potential is even more, with 600TCF in unproven reserves.
In the one year period between June 2018 and June 2019, gas production printed at 3.04TCF. This amounts to a reserve: production ratio of 66.5 – implying consistent production for at least 66.5 more years. However with growing Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) adoption and with the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) set to finally increase production by an additional 8MTPA (from 21.6MTPA currently), there is a need to intensify the find for new gas reserves.
In August, there was some breakthrough for efforts, as the NNPC/NAOC/Oando JV announced a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta. This discovery amounts to 1TCF of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate, and brings Nigeria’s total proven gas reserves to c. 203TCF.
Meristem, however, said that more relevant than the accumulation of gas reserves is their commercialisation. According to them, there is a necessity to invest in the requisite infrastructure to capture and process the gas into Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for domestic consumption and the export market or for use as feedstock for powering gas plants.
Meanwhile, as at 2018, Nigeria had 7.3 per cent of the global LNG export market, with annual export of 21.3MTPA. By this month, NLNG is expected to take Final Investment Decision (FID) on the Train-7 project which has been in the pipeline for years.
The project is worth an additional 8MTPA and will rank Nigeria third largest LNG export country in the world on completion. This came as it has been disclosed that other local players and International Oil Companies (IOCs) are also ramping up their efforts at gas commercialisation. Shell and the SEPLAT/NPDC joint venture are pushing through with the Assa North/Ohaji South (ANOH) Gas Processing Company’s project. The project recently reached FID and requires c. $700 million in financing.
Sunday Telegraph also learnt that Transcorp Power Plc is also making significant forays into the gas business with its acquisition of two oil prospecting licences. The conglomerate was said to have laid out extensive plans to capture the gas from its oilfields as feedstock for its recently-acquired Afam Power plants.
Quite importantly, critical transportation infrastructure for export such as the 614km Ajaokuta-Kano-Kaduna Pipeline would be required to complete the value chain and achieve the earning potential of these reserves. As it were, competition in the global LNG export intensifying rapidly, with the US and Australia leading the charge, Meristem analysts said.
Business
Sustainability week: Dangote unveils waste-to-wealth, recycling, tree planting initiatives
…as employees impact host communities
A
s part of activities marking the 2019 Global Sustainability Week, employees of the pan-African conglomerate, the Dangote Group have flagged off a Waste-to-Wealth initiative to create a sustainable environment, generate revenues from environmental waste and also give back to the company’s host communities.
The Company marked the Sustainability Week with the theme: “Our Community, Our Passion” with various activities held in the Lagos Head Office and across the plants and business units. These activities focused on investment programmes directed towards turning waste to wealth and reviving reading culture in young children in host communities.
In Lagos, over 200 Sustainability Champions and employee volunteers across the business units, assisted five international facilitators to train the children on turning the most insignificant materials and waste in the environment into tangible assets of economic value to the nation.
Dangote employees took the initiative to St. George Primary School and Aunty Ayo International School in Ikoyi, where the facilitators, with additional help from the volunteers, trained the children on how to manage their wastes and create sustainable products that are marketable from their everyday generated wastes.
Speaking on the initiative, the Group Chief Sustainability and Governance, Dangote Industries Limited, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli, said the company’s sustainability approach is driven by a desire to contribute and impact positively towards the development of host communities and the society at large.
She said: “We chose St. Georges School because the school is a neighbour to Dangote Head Office building in Ikoyi. Charity begins at home. We started to engender the sustainability culture as an employee volunteering initiative. We honestly believe that people are at the centre of any organisation and sustainability needs to begin with the individual person. It is a culture in Dangote to celebrate the sustainability week every year and this year we decided to bring it to a neighbouring school.”
“It is so important that we bring the initiative to the schools around us because we need to be very concerned about our children, their future, and most especially, education outside the classroom. We need to be concerned about educating our children on sustainability beyond the definition”, she added.
Nnoli disclosed that the company brought international artists to educate the employees that the type of waste that can easily be thrown into the trash can, could be transformed into usable items. “We have people making bangles and pencil cases out of waste plastics. We also have literacy session, mentoring and above all, we are learning about why it is necessary to hunger for knowledge”.
Giving insight into the programme, the Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Dangote Cement Plc, Dr. Musa Rabiu, said the company’s intention was to create an environment “where we keep improving on how we operate and interact with the environment and regarding people as the most valuable assets”.
He said the company organised the programme to touch the hearts and minds of children who are the next generation by teaching them how to re-use trash.
General Manager, Sustainability, Dangote Cement Plc, Eunice Samson, said the company’s intention was to ensure that Dangote employees key into the Group’s vision and volunteer to reach out to the local communities through value addition.
Business
Palm oil, Vegetable oil rise at Mushin Market
T
he price of Palm Oil and Vegetable Oil has been rising in recent times at Mushin, Iyana-apaja and Idioro markets in Lagos State, the Sunday Telegraph which was at the market on Tuesday learnt.
According to Mr. William John, a Palm Oil and Vegetable Oil dealer in Iyana-Apaja Market, the price of the refill vegetable oil and palm oil is now high as the a drum (225 liters) of Vegetable Oil sells at N95, 000 in the market.
Before the border closure he said, a drum of the refill vegetable oil used to sell at N75, 000. 25 liters of goes for N11, 200 or N11, 500 as against N9, 000 it was sold before the border closure. Also, 5 liters goes for N2, 200, it was sold at N1, 700 before the closure. The 75cl of the produce sold at N400, as against N300 it was sold before the borders closure. The price increased by N100.
Also, 25 liters of “kings” Vegetable Oil, now sells at N11, 500 in the market. It was selling at N10, 000 before the border closure.
The current price of Palm Oil in the market was not left untouched as the 25 liters of the produce sells at N9, 200 as against N8, 500 it sold before. A 5 liters keg of the produce sells at N1, 800 as against the N1, 500 it was sold before the border closure. Also, 5 liters of the produce has added N500 to it former price now selling at N2, 200.
Also, Mrs. Muhammed Adeyinke, a dealer in Palm Oil and Vegetable Oil at the Mushin Markets also confirmed that there is scarcity of the produce in the market as they now get their supply from Apapa.
Business
Morocco sees big investment drive from auto part manufacturers
T
he arrival of the PSA Peugeot Citroën plant in Kenitra, northern Morocco, has led to a wave of investments by automotive equipment manufacturers, particularly Chinese ones, in the North African kingdom.
The massive investment —$383 million — by the Chinese group CITIC Dicastal, testifies to the dynamism of the automotive industry in Morocco and the emergence of the Middle Kingdom’s equipment manufacturers in this country. CITIC Dicastal inaugurated a rim factory at the end of June in Kenitra — the first of two such factories to be built in the country.
Over the past two years, other operators such as Aetocar, Regal, Nanjing Xiezhong and the Sino-American Nexteer have opened factories there. This is the result of Peugeot’s presence in Morocco and the links that the French company maintains with China, through its shareholder Dongfeng.
Whether they come from Europe, the United States, Japan or even now China, automotive investments have not faltered since the beginning of the decade and the 2012 opening of Renault’s giant plant in Tangier, north-west Morocco.
But the PSA Peugeot Citroën Kenitra site, which is currently under construction and expected to be completed by 2020, is giving new impetus to the sector.
“Our industry consists of more than 150 companies, 160,000 jobs, and nearly $12 billion in exports … and good growth prospects, thanks in particular to the public-private policy of industrial ecosystems,” says Rachid Machou, vice-president of the Association Marocaine pour l’Industrie et la Construction Automobile (AMICA) and general manager of Group Antolin Morocco.
The 6th Motor Supplier Show (25-27 September), which was organised by AMICA and sponsored by Renault and Peugeot, showed this. More than 220 exhibitors, particularly those from support services such as maintenance etc., where present.
Morocco’s industrial fabric is already unrivalled on the continent, except for South Africa, due to the integration rates targeted by the two automakers as part of their contractual relations with the government: 65 per cent by 2023 for Renault and 80 per cent for Peugeot (currently 60 per cent).
Business
S/ African auto sector targets $4bn investment boost
A
frica’s top vehicle manufacturer, South Africa, could see as much as $4.04 billion invested in its vehicle and component sector over the next five years, industry body NAAMSA said in a recent statement.
Andrew Kirby, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA), said two-thirds of the money would be direct investment by the seven automakers with plants in the country, including Toyota Motor Corp and Ford Motor Co, with the remaining 20 billion rand earmarked for car parts.
“Growing production volumes, increasing localisation significantly and using the latest technologies … are vital to transform the South African automotive industry,” Kirby, who also heads Toyota’s local unit, said in a statement.
Business
Land Cruiser longest selling Toyota model, records 10 million sales units
T
op Japanese automaker, Toyota, has yet another reason to celebrate. The premium brand has reached the coveted 10 million sales units with one of its models – the Toyota Land Cruiser.
Recognized as the most important model on the stables of Toyota, the Land Cruiser has been on sale for the past 68 years. As such, it is known as the longest selling model the company has offered.
The Land Cruiser came onto the scene in 1951. It was specifically introduced as a vehicle for the National Police Reserve in Japan. Nothing much was expected of it as it was simply used to maneuver tough territories. The Land Cruiser got a makeover in the course of the Korean conflict. Toyota made provision for a model following the lifting of imposed restrictions.
An alternative was created for activities previously done solely on horsebacks with the introduction of the Land Cruiser BJ. It executed great feats including climbing to the Mount Atago top. In no time, the Land Cruiser upstaged rivals like the America Jeep produced by Mitsubishi for military activities in Japan.
Having recorded huge success with the Land Cruiser First Generation, Toyota debuted a new model called the 20 Series. This batch of the car was designed for civilian use; hence, it was bought by the larger civilian market.
With a pleasant reception at the 1957 military trials in America, Toyota took the Land Cruiser to other emerging markets, making it the first model from the brand to be in those markets.
Over the years, the Land Cruiser has had variations no fewer than 14 in the course of production for the past 68 years. Till this day, the Land Cruiser is recognized as a strong Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) offering users comfort, speed and agility for off-road trips.
There’s a simple reason why Land Cruiser becomes the longest selling model of Toyota – its quality. Hardly is there any car that stands the test of time and different kinds of terrain as the Land Cruiser. Thus, buying a Land Cruiser in Nigeria is ideal as long as you can afford it.
A brand new Toyota Land Cruiser costs from N30 to N52 million while the prices of Tokunbo or Nigerian used units are lower.
Business
Volkswagen eyes ride-hailing to break into African market
W
hen Volkswagen’s Africa boss Thomas Schaefer set out to conquer the continent, he quickly realized he needed more than a flashy new product. He needed a new business model.
Study after study showed the same thing: there was no demand for new cars. Low purchasing power and a lack of financing put them out of the reach of most Africans, while competition from used imports gave buyers a cheaper alternative.
So Schaefer is placing a $50 million bet on a new business built around ride-hailing and car-sharing. And VW (VOWG_p.DE) is using Rwanda – a small central African nation with a growing reputation for innovation – as its laboratory.
“It was almost an industrial experiment,” Schaefer told Reuters.
The German carmaker’s project was launched with some fanfare last December in the capital Kigali but since then scant information has been disclosed about how it has progressed.
VW told Reuters the app for its “Move” ride-service now had over 23,000 registered users in Kigali. However only around 2,200 of those are active users – a fairly modest uptake so far in the city of 850,000 people.
In July, the ride-hailing service averaged 384 rides per day, a figure VW said it wanted to double.
It may be a longshot but, if successful, the Rwandan gamble could help plot a future course for Volkswagen, and others, in Africa’s challenging auto sector by securing a foothold in the region’s rapidly growing ride-hailing space.
Industry experts are divided on the merits of the plan, with some questioning whether VW can compete with the likes of Uber and Bolt in Africa or, in light of those companies’ losses, if it should even try.
While VW sees Kigali is an ideal test ground, offering a data sample that’s statistically significant at a reasonable cost, critics say the city – where Uber and Bolt are absent – is not an accurate gauge of conditions in bigger markets.
Schaefer cautioned that the experiment was still in its early stages, adding he’d like to give the business model a two-year test run before assessing it.
“Luckily our headquarters leaves us alone. They just say, do what you need to do.”
Rwandan Joseline Iradukunda sits inside her “Move” app-driven ride-hailing service Volkswagen Polo in Kigali, Rwanda. September 23, 2019.
And though it hasn’t yet set a timeframe, Volkswagen told Reuters it was already looking to Ghana in West Africa and Ethiopia, a rapidly reforming market of some 100 million people, as initial targets for an expansion of its mobility business.
Business
NAOMT endorses Mouka Foam
N
igeria’s leading mattress and other bedding products manufacturer, Mouka, has been endorsed by the Nigeria Association of Orthopaedic Manual Therapists (NAOMT) ahead of Mouka’s 60th anniversary.
The endorsement came on the back of consistency in quality delivery and innovative mattress production which have characterised the brand’s market trajectory in Nigeria.
According to Mouka’s Chief Executive Officer, Raymond Murphy, Mouka is the country’s champion of healthy sleep culture, an attribute which its mattresses have consistently reflected in its 60 years of operating in the mattress and bedding industry.
This endorsement signals a ten-year partnership between the brand and the association. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to officially seal the mutual relationship Friday at Mouka’s corporate head office in Ikeja, Lagos State.
Murphy said his firm’s partnership with NAOMT sets a new benchmark for the brand in quality delivery.
“This partnership comes in different ways, we are being engaged, to inspect our facilities, to ensure that our manufacturing facilities are of first class standard, and to ensure that the claims we make for the Mouka well-being products, the orthopaedic and semi-orthopaedic products are substantiated and not just loose marketing claims.”
He added that the company will work together with the association to see what further developments we can bring forth in the future. “The strength of this partnership is to see how we can technically work together to meet the orthopaedic needs of Nigerian consumers,” he stressed.
National President of NAOMT, Dr. Onigbinde Ayodele, described the endorsement of Mouka as an offshoot of a detailed assessment of the brand’s orthopaedic mattresses. According to him, Mouka orthopaedic mattresses depict a high production standard which other players in the industry are yet to match.
Business
Nigerian Engineer wins $500m contract to build monorail network in Iraq
A
Nigerian Engineer, based in Canada, Jude Igwemezie, has won a $500 million contract to build a monorail network in Iraq.
Igwemezie, who was also trained in Canada, heads TransGlobim International, the engineering company that won the bid. The contract is to construct what is described as “a viable rail transportation network” for the city of Najaf. The network will connect three Islamic holy and historic mosques in Imam Ali, Kufa and Sahle.
An elated Igwemezie told next in a telephone interview that the project is billed to be completed in three years, and will be built in two phases. The first phase, he said, will cover the design, construction and operation of the system while the second phase will involve the expansion of the system and its extension to the Najaf airport and the final phase.
Igwemezie, who said he has been involved in negotiation with Nigerian officials in the last 18 months to construct several rail lines in the country, disclosed that it took “only two months to get the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed with Iraqi officials”.
Hinting at his frustration to offer his services to Nigeria, Igwemezie said, “as a Diaspora person, I kept coming back, knocking, to help Nigeria. On the other hand I can’t knock forever.”
ICT / e-World
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
Mark Zuckerberg, the fifth richest person in the world with many billions of dollars to his name, said he “understands” where Bernie Sanders is coming from when the Democratic presidential candidate says billionaires shouldn’t exist.
“I don’t know if I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have, but on some level no one deserves to have that much money,” the Facebook (FB) CEO said during a town hall event at the company’s headquarters on Thursday in response to an employee question about Sanders’ comments.
Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of nearly $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has previously pledged to give away 99% of his Facebook shares.
“I think if you do something that’s good, you get rewarded, but I do think some of the wealth that can be accumulated is unreasonable,” he said at the event.
In an unusual move, Zuckerberg decided to livestream the company event after audio from internal meetings conducted in July was leaked and published earlier this week. (He said Thursday that the company believes an intern shared the audio recording.)
“Our internal Q&As at Facebook are one of my favorite traditions, and after the transcript of one of them was published online earlier this week, I thought it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page on Thursday minutes before a broadcast of the town hall event began.
In the leaked audio, obtained by tech site The Verge, Zuckerberg comments on another presidential candidate — Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and admits to employees that the prospect of her as president could “suck” for Facebook, given her promises to break up tech companies.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg was asked how he could stay impartial on presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren following his past statements about her.
“Let’s try not to antagonize her further,” Zuckerberg said of Warren on Thursday. He added: “I would rather have someone get elected, even if I disagree with them on everything, which I don’t even think is the case here, than not give them the ability to say what they think.”
Warren released an aggressive plan earlier this year to break up tech giants like Facebook, Amazon (AMZN)and Google (GOOG), reports CNN.
“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies,” Zuckerberg said in a meeting with Facebook employees this summer, according to the leaked audio. “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah.”
“But look,” he continued, “at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
Trending
-
Top Stories19 hours ago
David Cameron: Jonathan stopped us from rescuing some Chibok schoolgirls
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Pregnant mother slumps as fire kills 2-year-old son in Lagos
-
News11 hours ago
Danu’s arrest: Investigate link with govt officials, PDP tells Buhari
-
News6 hours ago
I’m saddened by Alagba’s demise –Soun
-
ICT / e-World20 hours ago
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
-
News20 hours ago
NAF eliminates scores of Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorists near Lake Chad
-
ICT / e-World22 hours ago
FBI Director: Facebook could become platform of ‘child pornographers’
-
Travel and Tourism22 hours ago
S’Arabia allows foreign men and women to share hotel rooms