Nigeria has revenue problem, not debt crisis –Finance Minister

Late budget passage depresses economy – Gbajabiamila

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, yesterday, declared that in spite of Nigeria’s huge external and domestic debt stock, Nigeria does not have a debt crisis, but rather has a revenue generation challenge.

Ahmed, who disclosed this in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 2020 national budget public hearing organised by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees on Appropriation, said it was erroneous to regard the current situation as debt crisis considering the debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.

“We have heard repeatedly that Nigeria is inching towards a debt crisis and we have consistently said that Nigeria does not have a debt crisis; our total borrowing rate is just under 50 per cent of our GDP, while the multilateral institutions project for a country to borrow is from 50 to 55 per cent of GDP.

“What we have is a revenue problem. Our revenue performance by half year is 58 per cent. So we have designed this Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative early this year which has three thematic areas,” she said.

The minister explained that one of the objectives of the 2020 budget is to achieve sustainability in revenue generation; and the second is to identify enhanced enforcement alongside existing revenue streams. And the third is to achieve cohesion “of our people and tools.”

She further said: “There is also the need for us to ensure that we have the right legal enablers and other enablers that will enhance revenue performance.

“Nigeria as a country must mobilise significant domestic resources to be able to make necessary investment in human capital as well as in physical infrastructure.”

Ahmed said given the low revenue to GDP ratio currently at 8 per cent, the country must optimise revenue generation.

“I will like to use this opportunity to call on the Nigerian public to support this administration in solving Nigeria’s revenue generation problem. Indeed, some reforms are tough, but we have to take some actions.

“However, we will engage the public in whatever we do in support of the National Assembly, including any changes in tax laws, including rates if it is necessary.”

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, said the Ninth Assembly was not only concerned about the timely passage of the budget, but also deeply concerned about its implementation.

Lawan tasked the MDAs to provide achievable targets with measurable timelines for the implementation of the 2020 Budget.

According to him, the Committees of the National Assembly have been mandated to engage with the MDAs to provide us roadmaps on how they intend to achieve their budget targets.

“If you are taking 10 million Nigerians out of poverty in 2020, in 10 years it will be 100 million. We want to see the plans by the relevant or responsible MDAs of government on how the 2020 budget will be able to take 10 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“We want these to be measurable targets. We are not going to be asking for stories. We are going to be asking for facts.

“So, we are going to task the MDAs that in this year budget, we will not wait until 2021, give us targets that are measurable which we can evaluate after every quarter.”

The Senate President also cautioned on the continued reliance on borrowing to fund the infrastructure needs of the country, but instead suggested a Public Private Partnership (PPP) option.

“If we have to borrow, we should borrow. Where we can avoid borrowing because there is another opportunity, we should take that opportunity that has a lesser burden,” Lawan said.

Lawan also expressed support for the resuscitation of the long term National Development Plans.

“I agree that the long term national economic programme is useful. We had it before, it worked for us better. We stopped it and we have seen the consequences.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who also spoke at the event, said the 9th National Assembly was committed to returning to the January to December budget cycle because the late passage of the budget, either in the first or second quarter of the year, has negative impact on the economy.

Explaining why the 9th National Assembly was bent on reordering the budget circles, Gbajabiamila said: “People ask me, what is the big deal about this January to December? It is simple, the constitution says it. It is there in the constitution.

“There are times the budget is passed in the second quarter of the year. And this has its own psychological impact; it has a way of depressing the economy itself. And these are the anomalies we seek to address,” he stated.

The speaker informed that the essence of the public hearing was for various stakeholders to make their inputs.

In his welcome remarks, chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara (APC, Borno) said the public hearing was an “an opportunity that allows the citizenry and the Nigerian public to make informed inputs into the budget. This is with a view to making it an all-inclusive process in the task of national development.”

