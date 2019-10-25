Nigeria/Russia relations: The missing link

The ministerial screening of Abubakar Malami and Festus Keyamo at the Nigeria’s Senate on July 26, 2019 was reminiscence of the formative kingship of Rehoboam and Jeroboam in the ancient Israel.

Rehoboam, who succeeded his father, the legendary King Solomon, was counseled by elders to lighten the burden inflicted on the people by his father through heavy taxes and forced labour. The young Rehoboam jettisoned the advice after consulting with his peers, who advised him otherwise. He was unpretentious and unequivocal on how he would run his government. The Bible, quoted him saying, “My father made your yoke heavy, and I will add to it. He flogged you with whips, but I will flog you with scorpions.”

The reaction of the people was not docile but rebellious. As it is usually the case with rebellion, life was lost – Adoram, the officer in charge of the forced labour was stoned to death – and the kingdom was divided. The people of the northern tribe seceded but retained the name, Israel and Jeroboam was chosen as their king.

On policies that had bearing on the people, Jeroboam was opposite of Rehoboam. In fact, it was after the death of Solomon that he returned from exile in Egypt, where he had found refuge from the philosopher-king’s persecution following his rebellious act against the anti-people rule of the Solomon administration.

At the ministerial screening at the Senate chambers, Malami was Rehoboam. With Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe’s question on alleged failure of the office of the Attorney General to protect the rights of individual Nigerians, Malami was afforded ample opportunity of responding to public outcry of violation of human rights and flouting of the rule of law by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It was a chance to hear from Malami, who has been reappointed Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Federation, whether Buhari’s second term would mark next level of desecration of the rule of law or whether Nigeria would work again or start working.

Like Rehoboam, Malami was unpretentious. He saw nothing wrong with fragrant disobedience of court orders that the Buhari administrations – military and civilian eras – have achieved dubious reputation of beating every other government in Nigeria. Typical of a “learned” person that he is, he made reference to certain portions of the Constitution and other authorities to buttress that his office is at liberty to disobey certain court orders in the interest of the public.

With countenance, tone and boisterousness of whether-you-like-it-or-not, Malami had quipped: “where the individual interest conflict with the public interest, the interest of 180 million Nigerians that are interested in having this country integrated must naturally prevail.”

It was a simple but authoritative way of telling the world that as long as Buhari remains Nigeria’s president, court decisions would only be obeyed when it is in conformity with the wishes of the Commander-in-chief.

Like Jeroboam, Keyamo was opposite of Malami, at least at the ministerial screening. True to his background in rights activism, and against the position of successive establishments at the federal level, Keyamo bemoaned, and expressed his displeasure on, the status quo, particularly on the justice sector. He did not stopped at decrying what is currently obtained in the system, but like every responsible and constructive critic, he proffered his perspectives on how to put paid to what he called “scandalous” in the Nigerian justice sector.

Keyamo said: “If I am AGF (Attorney General of the Federation), I have the idea I call the three ‘Ds’ that would be at the heart of judicial reforms. The first D is the decongestion of the Supreme Court, the second will be the decongestion of the prisons and the third one will be the decongestion of court lists”. He clamoured that every Divisional Police Officer should open detention cells to the nearest magistrate to ascertain why suspects are detained. He also called for the amendment of the criminal laws across the states, particularly calling for the review of the powers of the director of public prosecution and the attorneys-general, to avoid abuse of office.

That was not the first time someone called for radical restructuring of hierarchy of courts in Nigeria. Chief Ladi Williams (SAN) among few others have time and again been clamouring for unbundling of the Supreme Court to ease quick and quality dispensation of justice. That of Keyamo was irresistibly newsworthy since he was coming from a man who was about becoming an official of the federal government.

Keyamo was calling for devolution of power at the centre but deliberately avoided the use of the word, “restructuring”, which has become offensive to reactionary guardians of Nigeria’s fake federalism. Restructuring was the central message of Buhari’s main challenger, Atiku Abubakar of PDP in the 2019 presidential election. The senior advocate of Nigeria was also condemning the act of doing things the same way, year in year out, and expects different result, hence calling for different approach to achieve deservingly different result. It was also an attempt by the spokesperson of the Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 presidential campaign to infuse workability formula into the blood stream of Buhari’s next level in order to get Nigeria working.

It was not surprising. After all, Keyamo’s knack for advocacy and finesse footing on law is commonplace. However, as things stand today, Keyamo’s knack would have a hard nut to crack given inherent knuckles in his new duty post as minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Firstly, he is not assigned to the ministry he was drilled on at the Senate and of which he has comparative advantage of expertise. If what happens at ministerial screening in Nigeria has a scintilla of worthiness it is most likely that Keyamo would have been Nigeria’s current Attorney General.

Like other discerning Nigerians, Keyamo knew from the beginning that he would not be assigned to the Justice ministry. At the Senate screening and swearing-in ceremony he did not put on a piece of suit, which is the trademark of those in the legal profession; he wore native attire called “senator”, to depict a Nigerian career politician.

Keyamo was first assigned to Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as a junior minister with euphemistical nomenclature of Minister of State. Within a space of about five weeks he had been redeployed to Ministry of Labour and Employment, still as junior minister. So, Keyamo is a minister without really being in charge of a ministry. Keyamo sees his portfolios in other ministries other than that of the Ministry of Justice as a testimony of his versatility. It would not be surprising, therefore, if his versatility takes him to ministries such as Women Affairs or Humanitarian Affairs.

Given his antecedent, Keyamo is also having a burden of role reversal; and to worsen matters, he is working under a system that is diametrically opposed to what he is perceived to believe in. But while standing before the senators, the 49-year old lawyer assured: “I don’t want to die without making a loud statement for the poor and downtrodden.”

This writer considers that Keyamo had already made a bold statement before the Nigerian senators. Attempt to make further statement laced with truism could make him reenact the Jeroboam episode of rebelling against his principal, King Solomon, whom he had served as officer in charge of the forced labour before plotting against the regime, resulting in his self-exile in in Egypt.

Ekanem sent this piece from Lagos

