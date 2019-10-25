News
Nigerian Army takes free medicals to Otuokpoti community
As part of its coporate social responsibilty to it’s host communitty and part of its actiivities to kick start Exercise Crocodile Smile IV, the Nigerian army on Friday took their free medical exercise to Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State.
Declaring the free medicals open, the Commander of 16 Brigade, Brigadier General Valentine Okoro asked the residents of the community to make proper use of the opportunity availed them to get themselves checked and treated.
The medical oureaach he said was the first for the activities lined up to mark the Exercise Crocodile Smile IV to curb criminality and violence and in defence of the ideals of Chief of Army Staff which is to have a professional and responsive Nigerian army.
The Commander said: “Exercise Crocodile Smile IV is part of the activities we use in curbing violence in Bayelsa State and we believe that the exercise will help in assuring a peaceful electoral process in the state.
“Be hopeful that the collaboration we build today will foster and yield positive results between the community and Nigerian army. The children here will be dewormed. We therefore ask everybody to be orderly. The Nigerian army belongs to you as Nigerians. Be rest assured that the Nigerian Amy and Otuokpoti are one and we will work together.”
In his response, the paramount ruler of the community HRH Azibakanya Cousin Wongo said he was very happy to see such a programme in his community disclosing that it was the first time he was witnessing such a gesture under his leadership.
Harsh weather hair care tips
The harsh weather is here and there is need to ensure that your hair is well taken care of and protected especially during the cold season because the cold is basically a perfect storm of bad conditions for your hair as wind and harsh cold air suck moisture out of your hair and cause tangles.
This in turn causes split ends, frizz and hair breakage. For you to protect your hair during this cold season you need to oil your hair before using any shampoo.
This will serve as a treatment and help the hair from drying or breaking. You can also use an anti-humectant to seal in moisture especially after washing or moisturizing your hair. Olive oil is the best options because it is filled with benefits for your hair. While applying oil to your hair, ensure it’s in liquid form by simply putting the bottle in a bowl of hot water. Also, protective styles come in handy.
They cut down the manipulation to your hair which will prevent breakage and they tuck ends and strands in safely out of the way of wind and cold air. When thinking of protective hairstyles the options are endless. You can braid, weave, crochet or wig it altogether.
Hospitality sector: Insecurity chasing away foreign investors –TUC
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has said the growing rate of insecurity in the country was affecting the nation’s economy, as foreign investors were shying away from investing in the nation’s hospitality and tourism sector.
National President TUC, Quadri Olaleye, made this known at the 4th quadrennial delegates conference and 35th anniversary celebrations of Hotel and Personal Services Senior Staff Association (HAPSSSA), with the theme: ‘Challenges of Insecurity on the Hospitality and Tourism Sectors’.
While noting that the poor level of investment in the country had led to high unemployment rate and crime, he lamented that the many lives that had been lost and number of persons internally displaced would have been avoided if the youths were productively engaged. Olaleye, who was represented by Mr. Isaac Egbugara, maintained that it was the primary responsibility of any government to protect the lives and property of its citizens and foreign nationals.
He said: “We are a country in serious need of investments and luckily, countries and individuals are showing interest; but unfortunately insecurity has become an issue.
“There are countries in Africa whose economies have been transformed by their aviation and tourism industry. The reverse is the case in our country
Ofala Festival, a good cultural tourism asset for Nigeria –Coker
The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, has described Ofala Festival, as a viable and sustainable cultural tourism asset, which should be further developed into a regional, national and global product that will attract tourism to the country, thereby enhancing the economy of the people.
Coker who made this disclosure at the 18th celebration of the festival at Onitsha, which is celebrated annually by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), explained that festivals such as Ofala remain a unifying factor in connecting diverse cultures and interests as it brings people together from all walks of life and different parts to Onitsha, Nigeria.
“Ofala, among other cultural festivals in Nigeria, does showcase the rich culture of our people through dance, colourful attire, traditional foods among other things. It boosts the local economy and encourages unity of the people while creating value on many micro platform,” he said.
He also emphasised the need for collaboration among the tourism stakeholders in Nigerian economy; namely airlines, hotels, tour operators and festivals owners; toward creating a festival economy in tourism
He encouraged the organisers of the festival to come up with an all-inclusive package that both foreign and local tourists can easily consume. “Packages that are bite-sized and digitally driven to consumers,” he said. He advised the people to fully embrace the new media in telling the Nigerian story globally.
He said the digital revolution is available to drive tourism to generate the values we need. “It is expedient for us to explore the new mediums of information which has grown beyond print and the conventional electronic media – radio and TV. The disruptive technologies available to us now can create the cash we need.”
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
The National Council of Ahlul-Sunah Islamic Group (Majilis Atta’awun), has called for the prosecution of culprits who abducted nine Muslim children in Anambara State, cautioning Muslim Umma across the country against attacking Christians and Igbos in their domains.
Chairman of the group, Shiek Abba Adam Koki, who spoke at a press conference in Kano, on the abduction and forceful conversion to Christianity of the nine children, said: “We wish to appeal to Muslim Umma and the general public that they should not allow emotions to becloud their judgement. We knew that not all Christians are involved in criminal behaviour.”
Koki said many adherents of Christianity were decent and peace loving, noting that such Christians would never descend so low as to seize, convert and sell Muslims children.
The group, which condemned the converting of the children to Christianity after they were sold as slaves, said the issue must be taken seriously to prosecute those behind the heinous actions.
He said: “Therefore, the general public should dispassionately separate the wheat from chaff, so as not to allow the incident degenerate to animosity between them and their Christian neighbours neither should it ignite spontaneous attacks on non-indigenes in Muslims majority areas.”
Lagos needs N80bn to revamp health sector
The Lagos State Government has said it needs about N80 billion in its health sector to guaranteefirstclasshealthservice delivery for residents in the state, disclosing that about 66 per cent of Lagosians can’t afford basic health care service.
Speaking with journalists on the blueprint of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the sector, the state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the state government planned to build general hospitals in all the 57 local government and local council development areas (LCDAs), to enable more residents to have access to health services.
The commissioner, who confirmed that most health facilities in the state are in deplorable state, said that efforts are ongoing to revamp the health sector and make Lagos a centre of medical excellence by tackling the problem from the base and the apex. Part of the reforms to be introduced in the health sector, Abayomi said was the construction of health facilities’ buildings, saying henceforth the buildings meant for health facilities would be designed and handled by experts with proven track records.
“Health facility buildings are not what any contractor can handle. In developed world, people go to the university to study how health facilities are designed and constructed.
The echo design and other features must be unique and unlike other buildings, we are designing the blue print to redesign our facilities,” he said.
To address the problem of brain drain in the health sector, the Lagos State Government says it is training medical professionals as well as developing a blueprint in building primary and secondary healthcare facilities in the state. According to him, Nigeria was suffering from a huge brain drain, adding that the state government was committed to training medical professionals in its primary health care centres across the state.
The commissioner said it was only through the collective efforts of governments, social welfare and collaboration of stakeholders that Universal health coverage could be achieved for the less privileged, adding that only 33 per cent of the residents could afford the health insurance scheme.
NUPEMCO nets N12.5bn pension in 2 yrs
The Nigerian University Pension Management Company Limited (NUPEMCO) has revealed that the sum of N12.5 billion was generated as contributory pension from university staff in less than two years.
Managing Director of NUPEMCO, Aliyu Atiku, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, during a meeting with the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, expressed delight that the universities were responding positively to the call for investment in and ownership of the pension scheme.
Atiku, who, however, lamented the low cooperation of some universities, appealed to the minister to intervene and ensure the entire universities in Nigeria invest in NUPEMCO.
In his response, Adamu charged NUPEMCO to treat the retirees equally and to use the pencon contributions judiciously to ensure retirees start receiving their pensions immediately after retirement.
The minister further challenged NUPEMCO to be transparent in their administration of pension funds so that when others see the seriousness of NUPEMCO as a viable Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), they would have no choice but join in.
AbdulRazaq gives National Pilot 24 hours to retract ‘fake news’
Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq, yesterday denied purchasing bulletproof cars for himself or his wife as alleged by a report in a newspaper; National Pilot; linked to a top opposition leader in the state.
In a strongly worded letter written to the editor of the newspaper and copied to journalists in Ilorin, Abdul- Razaq also gave the medium 24 hours to retract and take down the story from all its platforms, apologise to him, or face legal consequences for the libellous report.
AbdulRazaq said in the letter signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, that: “The said report is entirely false, malicious, and was clearly intended to malign the good image of the Governor who has taken public service to a level never seen in this clime before by keeping a profile that is reflective of the state of Kwara and its longdeprived people.”
Ogun moves to end flooding in Isheri community
The Ogun State Government has pledged to put an end to the perennial flooding that has been ravaging Isheri Community in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.
While embarking on an on-the-spot assessment of the areas affected by the incessant flooding, the Deputy Governor, Mr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who led government’s delegation on the visit to Kara and River View Estate, yesterday, said: “Following the governor’s visit less than 24 hours to the area, he had raised this team to assess, evaluate and proffer solutions to the challenges.”
The deputy governor informed the team which comprised consultants on Works, Public Works Agency, representatives from the Ministries of Environment, Works and Infrastructure, Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Town planners, State and National Emergency Management Agencies and others, that government was ready to ensure that holistic approach was put in place to put an end to the flooding.
Enugu govt awards over N1.7bn contracts for devt projects
…okays Paris Club savings for payment of LG pensions, gratuities
Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday awarded contracts for the construction and reconstruction of urban and rural roads as well as emergency erosion control works totalling N1, 757, 449, 314. 85billion. Briefing journalists after the meeting of the State Executive Council held at the EXCO Chambers, Government House, Enugu, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, said the projects awarded were completion of the Nike Lake junction – Harmony Estate Road-Amorji Nike – Adoration Pilgrimage Centre, Phase II and III, respectively in Enugu East Local Government Area at the sum of N919, 248,270million.
Others, according to the Information commissioner include the reconstruction of Onuiyi junction – Amobi Street –MCC Road Junction, Nsukka; Onuiyi Beach –Umanu – Ibagwa Road, Nsukka; Echara Road – Obechara junction, Nsukka all in Nsukka LGA. Also awarded were Akpabio Street, GRA, Enugu and access/internal road at the old Governor’s Lodge, GRA, Enugu, all totalling N741,549,343.80million.
The EXCO equally approved the flood routing/ erosion control works at Achi Street, Independence Layout, Enugu; Amaeze Street outflow to Enugu Road catchment box culvert in Nsukka and the New Anglican Road – Obechara Road junction, Nsukka in Nsukka LGA, totalling N96,651,700.09 Speaking further, Aroh disclosed that the council equally approved the payment of the sum of N244 million as its counterpart fund for the APPEALS programme for women and youths agricultural empowerment.
The commissioner stated that the council went further to approve the sum of two hundred million naira (N200m) as take-off grant for the Universal Health Coverage, explaining that the approval was in addition to the N100 million counterpart fund already paid by the state government.
He added that the Ugwuanyi administration was committed to ensuring that “every resource available to the state is provided to enable this programme take off immediately.” On health, Aroh said the council approved the renewal of the services of 32 consultants with ESUT Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu, for one year, directing the State Ministry of Health to liaise with the hospital management to employ consultants in various areas of medicine on permanent basis. He revealed that the exercise would help the hospital obtain accreditation “for our part two of our medical training and also ensure speedy and quality access to medicare for our people in Enugu and its environs.”
The commissioner said that in the light of the governor’s commitment to the welfare of workers, transparency, accountability and prudent management of resources, the council approved that the sum of N86 million saved during the disbursement of the Paris Club refund, be moved to the local government pensions’ fund to increase the capacity of the local governments, which were saddled with the responsibility of paying LG retirees their pensions and gratuities, to pay them accordingly.
Entrepreneurship will solve unemployment problems –ERA/FoeN
Environmental Rights Action / Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoeN) yesterday said in Benin City, the Edo State capital, trained over 200 Niger/ Delta youths on entrepreneurship.
Addressing the participant before the commencement of the one- day training skill acquisition programme, Executive Director of ERA, Dr. Godwin Uyi Oyo, charged the participants to take advantage of the opportunity provided by ERA /FoeN to learn how to be self-employed.
He added that now that the world is moving towards renewable energy, that Nigeria should not be left out in the race.
He said: “Bringing over 200 Niger/ Delta youths together here is all about technology, is all about solving a problem, is all about drive and is all about joining the rest of the world in the achieving the aims of and objective of quest towards Renewable Energy.
“So, with passion I have seen on the youths of Niger/ Delta, I ‘m convinced that this training will lunch them into the part of Energy revolution that is around the corner.”
