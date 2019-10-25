Nigerian Army takes free medicals to Otuokpoti community

As part of its coporate social responsibilty to it’s host communitty and part of its actiivities to kick start Exercise Crocodile Smile IV, the Nigerian army on Friday took their free medical exercise to Otuokpoti community in Ogbia Local Government of Bayelsa State.

Declaring the free medicals open, the Commander of 16 Brigade, Brigadier General Valentine Okoro asked the residents of the community to make proper use of the opportunity availed them to get themselves checked and treated.

The medical oureaach he said was the first for the activities lined up to mark the Exercise Crocodile Smile IV to curb criminality and violence and in defence of the ideals of Chief of Army Staff which is to have a professional and responsive Nigerian army.

The Commander said: “Exercise Crocodile Smile IV is part of the activities we use in curbing violence in Bayelsa State and we believe that the exercise will help in assuring a peaceful electoral process in the state.

“Be hopeful that the collaboration we build today will foster and yield positive results between the community and Nigerian army. The children here will be dewormed. We therefore ask everybody to be orderly. The Nigerian army belongs to you as Nigerians. Be rest assured that the Nigerian Amy and Otuokpoti are one and we will work together.”

In his response, the paramount ruler of the community HRH Azibakanya Cousin Wongo said he was very happy to see such a programme in his community disclosing that it was the first time he was witnessing such a gesture under his leadership.

