Nigerian art market in transformation: New directions in investment, wealth management
T
his second edition of monthly series of talks ‘Point of View’ organised by the Ben Enwonwu Foundation in collaboration with the Society of Nigerian
Artists and supported by Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, themed ‘Raising Capital Against High Value Works of Art’ brought together a diverse line-up of artists, curators, writers, thinkers, wealth managers and policy makers.
The event, held at the Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, was informed by mounting global interest on art from the continent and a steady growth of the collectors’ base within Africa and especially in Nigeria.
“Drawing from other creative disciplines and experiences to take a broad helicopter view of the art scene in Nigeria and Africa, ‘Point of View’ aims to encourage support and funding for the visual arts through public and private sector partnership while ensuring continuing artist’s professional development and empowerment.
The conference was opened by Charles Courdent, on behalf of Alliance Française Lagos/Mike Adenuga Centre. He welcomed the guests and commended the foundation for their good work. This was followed by remarks by Oliver Enwonwu, Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation. Next was a thought-provoking presentation on the ‘Nigerian Art Market in Transformation: New Directions in Lending, Investment and Wealth
Management’ delivered by Bola Asiru, Co-Founder, Red Door Gallery. It centred on opportunities within the growing art sector in Nigeria, as well as Nigerian art as an alternative asset class. The evening continued with another stimulating presentation on ‘Data Driven Valuation: Improving Analysis, Financial Decisions and Investment Opportunities in the Nigerian Art Market’ by Tayo Fagbule, Chairman, Editorial Board at BusinessDay. His presentation focused on the role of data in building and sustaining the domestic and international markets for Nigerian art.
The highlight of the event was the panel discussion ‘Panel Discussion: Challenges, Risks and Regulatory Frameworks’. The panel comprised of: Ephraim Ajibola, who represented Prof. Koyinsola Ajayi, SAN, Managing Partner, Olaniwun Ajayi LP; Prince Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon, Founder, Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon Foundation (OYASAF); Kavita Chellaram, Chief Executive Officer, Arthouse Contemporary Limited; John Opubor, Managing Partner, Coronation Capital; and Dapo Adeniyi, who moderated the panel.
The event was concluded by a vote of thanks by Oliver Enwonwu, Executive Director, The Ben Enwonwu Foundation, who thanked guests, partners and The Ben Enwonwu Foundation team for making this edition a success.
Amongst invited guests were: Neil Coventry, Nigerian Representative, Modern & Contemporary African Art, Bonhams, Ifeoma Ewuzie, MD, AB Artworld, Professors John Pepper and Ebun Clark, Jerome Elaiho, Victor Ehikhamenor, Ayo Akinwande, Rom Isichei, Nengi Omuku, Tony Nsofor, Sam Ebohon, Edosa Ogiugo, Uche Joel Chima, Norbert Okopu, Tega Akpokena and Ngozi Schommers.
“Sponsors and partners who contributed to the great success of this edition are Jackson Etti & Edu, Lagos Paris Art, Hundids, Connect Nigeria, The Sole Adventurer, OnoBello, Red Door Gallery, Mydrim Gallery, Wildflower PR, Artyrama, and Omenka,” Enwonwu said.
Breaking boundaries of knowledge through curiosity
Book Title: In the Curious City
Author: Stephen Erutor-Pat
Pagination: 72
Publisher: CoachInFocus Resource Planet
Year of publication: 2016
Reviewer: Tony Okuyeme
“T
he greatest invention in the world”, notes American inventor and businessman, Thomas Edison, “is the mind of a child and every mind is born with the instinct of curiosity.”
Also, renowned German-born theoretical physicist, Albert Einstein, notes that “Curiosity has its own reason for existing. The important thing is not to stop questioning.”
This is the focus of book written by Stephen Erutor-Pat and curiously titled In the Curious City. This 72-page book published under the Motivated & Driven Series, the author notes, “is a summer when every young mind should explore the world”, stressing that …“In the Curious City… wisdom begins in Wonder.”
He however added that “Answers only change the world when the right questions are asked.” Divided into six chapters with an introduction, this ‘larger than its frame’ work is a must read for anyone eager to explore or question everything for the advancement of knowledge and discovery.
In the introduction, the author presents his thoughts, and tells of the inspiring power of a girl who is trapped in her father’s house, situated in the middle of a thick forest and was firmly secured every night with a heavy stone, such that no one could neither come in nor go out. But curious leads her to know new things, to meet great people, and opened her to exciting world of opportunities.
Chapter one titled “The Curious Cat”, the author provides different definitions of ‘Curiosity. Quoting from Wikipedia, he states: “Curiosity is a quality related to inquisitive thinking such as exploration, investigation, and learning, evident by observation in human and many animal species…”
On his part, he defines curiosity as “the quest for new ideas and information, a strong desire to question things until understood. It is a hunger to explore and delight in discovery.” According to him, “when we are curious, we approach the world with a child-like habit of poking and prodding and asking questions. We are attracted to new experiences. Rather than pursuing an agenda or a desired set of answers, we follow our question where they lead.
“And the exciting thing is that you do not need all the answers at once, you just need to get one answer after another, satisfy one curiosity after another and you are well on your way to fascinating discoveries.”
In this 21st century…, Africa, he says, is in dire need of deep thinkers, people who will go after knowledge with a club, stressing that “power goes to the continent or country that has greater knowledge. This is also true of individuals. This is why countries like America, Japan, China, India, the UK, and so many others are powerful.”
Chapter two, as the title suggests, focuses on “What Curiosity Does To You”. According to the author, curiosity promotes intelligence, awakens the mind to new ideas, perspectives, as well as makes one more positive among other things.
In Chapter three, the author urges the reader “Explore: Question Everything”, and never quit until you have satisfied your curiosity. In this chapter, the author also writes on the power of observation, highlighting the contributions the contributions of the Wright Brothers, Isaac Newton to science and knowledge.
Chapter four is titled “Discovering Your Spark; Burn Up Some Curiosity”. Here he opens with a quotes by James Stephens and Dorothy Parker, which states respectively that: “Curiosity will conquer far more than bravery will”; and that “The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity.”
He however notes that you must believe in yourself, stressing that “until you are successful inside, you cannot be successful on the outside. And that is why wealth is not defined by what a man has physically but by the quality of his thoughts. This is why this book is written, to help you see yourself and the world differently.
In this chapter, the author also offers insight into how to develop a questioning mind. These include acknowledge that you don’t know; seek to clarify thoughts; learn how to listen; and mingle with those who know more than you.
“The Lead of Curiosity: What Education Really Is” is the title of chapter five, while the “Epilogue: Impression is never the goal is the focus of chapter six. How to develop your curiosity; replace fear of the unknown with curiosity; write, put your thoughts and ideas on paper; be tolerant and admit when you are wrong; become an expert in something; learn to learn and do; and don’t take things for granted are some the areas the ways to develop your curiosity, according to the author.
How the author has managed to say so much in this small book is no doubt, ‘curious’. This is a compelling and inspiring book.
Stephen Erutor-Pat is the founder and president of SoarSTARS Club, an NGO with a mission to bring out the best in every young star.
He is a passionate motivational speaker, a writer and a strong believer in the Great New Nigeria. He strongly believes in change and that Nigeria will lead the world if her youths (her future) can but rise up, sharpen their skills, develop their talents and pursue knowledge with a club.
Culture, creativity as Janggu Drums workshop ends in Ajegunle
I
t was an entertaining and inspiring showcase of culture and creativity, particularly how traditional drums as a musical instrument can celebrate and unify cultures, as Janggu Drum Training Graduation Ceremony took centre stage at the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Secretariat, Lagos.
The Janggu drum is the most representative drum in traditional Korean music. It consists of an hourglass-shaped body with two heads made from animal skin.
The atmosphere was convivial, as guests, including parents and guardians of graduating drummers, artistes and students waited anxiously for the performances.
And when the performances started, the audience was literally transported to South Korea and back to Nigeria in a potpourri of drums ensemble and colourful costumes depicting both cultures – South Korea and Nigeria.
The event is culmination of the Ajegunle axis of the Janngu drums training workshop series initiated and facilitated by notable Nigerian drummer and choreographer, Mr. Isioma Williams, in collaboration with South Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria.
The workshop was earlier held in Orile Iganmu and Barija areas of Lagos, respectively.
In his opening remark, Mr. Williams explained the idea behind the workshop and how Janggu drums are taught.
According to him, he was inspired by his encounter with this traditional Korean hourglass-shaped drum, in 2013 when he participated in the cultural exchange initiative at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, and upon his return to Nigeria, he decided to share the knowledge with others, giving cultural values both ways.
“This is not just to promote another culture but to understand some of the values attached to some of these traditional drums,’’ he said.
He added, “Drums are therapeutic and you benefit both ways either as the one drumming or the one listening to it.”
The graduation ceremony provided the platform for the Janggu workshop participants – among them, professional dancers – to showcase their skills after weeks-long rigorous training during the workshop. They showed, characteristic finesse, how the Janngu drum can also be adapted to various Nigerian music, including Afro-pop, rap, Fuji, and folksongs.
The children performance featured six boys namely Taiye Oyeleke, Daniel Adesuyi, Goodluck Atela, Emmanuel Sobemi, Jamiu Adio and Mohammed Ganiu.
Highlights of the event was the presentation of special awards to some of the participants for their outstanding performances and in recognition of the efforts during the Janggu drum training workshop. The commendation award was given to Mabel Chuks Okonkwo while the Excellence Award was presented to Nwaneri Barnabas.
Soyinka salutes Keith Richards for writing Never Quite The Insider
N
obel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka has commended the candour, courage and confidence displayed by Chief Keith Richards in his latest book, Never Quite the Insider: A Nigerian Memoir”.
Soyinka who reviewed the book at its public presentation at the Terra Kulture in Lagos on Thursday, described the book as a “Memoir of a Ghetto Blaster”, noting that the book remains a big insight on profiling the psychology of corporate Nigeria.
“Nothing surprises me in the book, but what surprises me is candour and courage of the author, in putting together what look like a manual for both expatriates and locals, on how to navigate the testy waters of managing business,” Soyinka told an appreciative audience made of business, media and literary/arts community.
Kadaria Ahmed, Nigerian journalist, media entrepreneur, and television host who anchored the programme, maintained that the book is a thriller as the author gave a frank, unprecedented, look into corporate Nigeria and the world of expatriates.
In his remarks, the author affirmed that the 287 page book “explains a little of my coming here, my love affairs with Nigeria”, and management practice in corporate Nigeria.
Audio-visual heritage materials as important sources of history
T
he use of audio-visual heritage materials as important sources of history was the kernel of discourse at a Roundtable organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilisation (CBAAC) held recently at the Amphi Theatre of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, in commemoration of FESTAC’77 @ 41.
Titled Remembering FESTAC’77 @ 41: Utilizing The Audio-Visual Heritage Materials as Important Sources of History, the Roundtable brought together scholars, culture administrators, stakeholders in the arts and culture sector, critics, management and staff of CBAAC, as well as students of OAU.
The Acting Director-General of CBAAC, Mrs Ndidi Aimienwauu, in her address, noted the unique role which the CBAAC has continued to play in intensifying effort in preserving, promoting, propagating and enhancing global understanding and appreciation of the contribution of the Black race to global ideals through audio and visual heritage preservation.
She added that FESTAC’77 remains one of the most celebrated festivals held to showcase Black and African Cultures in its finest traditions, and an unqualified success story.
“FESTAC’77 as some of us would have known, remains one of the most celebrated and deliberately orchestrated festivals held to showcase Black and African Cultures in its finest traditions. Expectedly, it attracted participants from 59 Black and African Countries and Communities and turned out to be the greatest assemblage of peoples of Black and African descent gathered together for the celebration of their cultural heritage. Though critics may have out of ignorance, unfortunately expressed reservations about the festival, yet it is still widely believed that FESTAC’77 remains an unqualified success story. Apart from rekindling interest in Black and African Cultures and asserting its equality with other cultures of the world, it more importantly brought global attention to the invaluable contributions of the Black race to the pool of universal knowledge. It is interesting to note that the establishment of CBAAC is a response to the need to reinforce and sustain the gains of FESTAC’77. “Therefore, the theme of this Roundtable: Remembering Festac’77 @ 41: Utilizing the Audio-visual Heritage Materials as Important Sources of History, is carefully crafted to bring to light the pivotal role of audio –visual in the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage of the African race,” she said.
The CBAAC DG added that “the audio and visual – which includes the television, radio, cinema, films, etc., are the most ubiquitous, inescapable technological mediums use in the documentation, reconstruction and projection of the historical and cultural heritage of a people, man ever invented. Reason being that of the major phenomena which directly contribute to the dynamic process of basic changes in modern societies, it is an undisputable fact that the role of the audio-visual in the documentation and propagation of African cultures is all-pervading.
“Therefore, it is important that we utilize this dynamic and powerful technological media instrument in documenting, reconstructing and communicating Africa’s cultural and historical experiences for the benefit of the future generations of Africans and the African Diaspora. It is in the light of this that this Roundtable programme is being organised.”
According to her, the Centre has an Archival and Audio-Visual units that houses all audio-visual materials including films, Music of renowned artiste and legends that participated in the historical festival, etc. “These materials which emanated from Festac’77, are preserved not just for research purposes but also to further understanding and appreciation of the importance of Festac’77 in African cultural renaissance.”
Associate Professor of Mass Media, Theatre and Communication Studies, Department of English and Communication Studies, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, Federal University, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, Nigeria, Osakue Stevenson Omoera, in his paper, titled “Benin Video-Films as Archival Sources of History Introduction”, examined how Benn video films could serve as archival sources of history in Nigeria. He used some historical Benin films to underpin his argument and highlighted the cultural capital as well as economic possibilities of paying close attention to that aspect of Nigeria’s cultural heritage.
“To do this, a well thought through plan of community screening of Benin language films in Benin and environs should be set in motion to apprise the Benin people of today of their history with to view to making them learn veritable cultural values such as lineage greetings, proverbs and language. Technology should be deployed to archive and preserve these films as social dairies for generations of Benin, Nigerians yet unborn and for the present and future scholars of Benin culture, art and history and Nigerian Studies.”
Dr. Anthony Onwuma, in his paper, spoke on “Reversing the Challenges of Afro-Pessimism through Audio-Visual Preservation of Black and African Cultural Heritage: The CBAAC Example”.
Highlights of the event include a short clips of FESTAC’77 performance by CBAAC Audio Visual Section, and cultural/musical performances by FESTAC’77 veteran, Mr. Wole Alade backed by the Music Department, O. A. U, Ife.
Naira Marley’s card fraud trial adjourned
A Federal High Court in Lagos has just adjourned the alleged card fraud trial of musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, who is facing card fraud charges.
Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the decision so as to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission counsel Mr Rotimi Oyedepo and Fashola’s counsel Mr Olalekan Ojo (SAN) to respond to two motions.
The court is yet to fix a date for trial proper, but has asked Fashola’s counsel to move his motion.
The proceedings are ongoing.
Fashola, popular for his “Am I a Yahoo Boy” and “Soapy” tracks, is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on an 11-count charge of conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud.
His co-defendant is one Yad Isril, who is said to still be at large.
The defendant was arraigned on May 20 before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, but pleaded not guilty.
He secured N2 million bail with two sureties in the like sum, following an application by his counsel, Mr Olalekan Ojo, (SAN).
The trial was scheduled for Monday, but the court did not sit.
According to the charge, the defendant committed the offences on different dates including November 26, 2018, December 11, 2018, and May 10,
Fashola and his accomplices allegedly conspired to use different ATM Cards to defraud their victims.
Fashola was said to have possessed these counterfeit credit cards, belonging to different cardholders, with intent to defraud, and which also constituted theft.
The offences contravene the provisions of Section 1 23 (1) (b), 27 (1}, 33, 33(9) Cyber Crime (Prohibition) Prevention Act, 2015.
Zlatan to headline first concert tagged ‘Zlatan Live’ in Lagos
By Adedayo Odulaja
Zlatan Ibile is set to headline his first concert in Lagos themed Zlatan Live at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on December 18th and tickets are already on sale on Nairabox
This is going to be Zlatan’s first official concert as a headliner in the city of Lagos and it promises to be a very exciting event, with assurances from him to excite his fans and audience with his energetic Zanku moves, music collaborations and other exciting activities planned out to give fans utmost entertainment, ultimate fun and a night to remember for a long time.
The artiste has had an amazing year and it is only right to crown it all with a concert for his huge and loyal fan base.
Born Temidayo Raphael Omoniyi, Zlatan Ibile is a multitalented Nigerian performing artiste who is not only an indigenous rapper, singer and songwriter but also a great dancer that originated one of the biggest dances in Africa; ZANKU.
The creator of the well-known slang, ‘Kapaichumarimarichopaco,’ Zlatan Ibile launched his talent and started making his mark on the music industry in 2017. He is without doubt the most-desired street sensation and a great influence in the music industry as his talent and exclusive sounds have propelled him to the top, helping him gain recognition home and abroad.
His songs – singles and collaborations – continue to top various charts, with close 3 million active followers across his social media networks.
Achievas Entertainment, one of the biggest show promoters in Nigeria with a history of delivering the best events & experience will be promoting the event in collaboration with Zlatan’s Alleluyah Boyz Entertainment and music lovers are assured of a one-of-a-kind experience with maximum entertainment and assured security at every point during the event.
Actress, Funke Adesiyan, becomes Aisha Buhari’s aide
Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has emerged one of the political aides of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
The actress was appointed the Personal Assistant to the First Lady on Domestic and Social events alongside five other appointees.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Adesiyan’s appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
She is expected to resume duties immediately at the office of the First Lady, which became effective after the return of Aisha Buhari from London.
The ‘Obinrin Ale’ star joined active politics when she emerged as the Southwest coordinator for Mallam Shekarau’s presidential campaign in 2011.
She was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party where she contested for a seat at the Oyo State House of Assembly until 2018 when she defected to the APC.
Adesiyan honed her acting skills under the tutelage of actor, director, and producer, Saidi Balogun. She also featured in his three-cast film, ‘Eti Keta’.
My husband being away for 99 days was harder than I thought –Wife of BBnaija’s Mike
Maybe not as much as Tacha or Khafi but Mike Olayemi Edwards also made a solid impression on many people during the recently-concluded TV fourth edition of reality show, Big Brother Naija. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Mike’s wife, Perris Shakes Drayton, who is also a British Olympian athlete and TV personality, said she sees herself as a Nigerian being married to Mike and going all the way to emerge 1st runner-up.
Mike easily won the hearts of many Nigerians in the Big Brother Naija house. What were your thoughts when he was leaving for the Big Brother Naija?
It was really hard that I wasn’t going to see my husband for 99 days and I didn’t even realise he made it into the house and I was like, wow, this is going to be harder than I thought. A long time without my husband and we were newly married.
When did you guys get married?
We got married May 23 this year and three weeks after then my husband travelled to Nigeria and he had to stay in the Big Brother House for 99 days. Although many have celebrated Mike for his conduct in the house, I never thought anything different would happen at any point.
Is it for true that you didn’t feel threatened at any time throughout his stay in the house?
I didn’t feel threatened; I couldn’t have felt that way because I know him and the kind of person he is.
Not even when some of the guys did some things or dressed in certain ways?
Yes, there was no such thing as a threat or thinking that he could be tempted but I did see some things and I felt ‘Huh, what’s going on here?’ But then I trust my husband, he is a good looking young man but I trust him absolutely.
You guys are even talking about whatever happened inside the Big Brother house. I am talking about outside the house where I’ve had more of that. I have seen people trying to claim my husband and I will be like ‘no, no, no I can’t share, Mike belongs to me,’ Perry. Okay.
But I know it was all love because my husband demonstrated being a real man, he did have some funny expressions on his face sometimes but it didn’t happen beyond that point and I am so proud of my husband.
In all, what are the values you cherish most about him beyond what we have seen?
Mike is such a gentleman. The reason I fell in love with him is because he was so much about me, he opens doors for me. You know, that is a big deal for me. I have never had anyone do that for me before because I was an independent woman and I was doing everything myself. So with him, I had to kind of step back and allow my heart feel something.
Mike is such a nice guy, he takes care of me and he will always support anything I do, he just wants to see that I’m happy. And sometimes he cooks for me, he loves cooking a lot and he sometimes clean the house; he is really a good guy and I trust him enough to know there will be.
Now that he is talking about staying in Nigeria, how are you going to cope with that?
I am going to be around much because I understand he wants to grow his business here. I am of Jamaican background but I have Nigerian friends in the UK so this culture is nothing new to me. I have seen it, I know it and I love the music, the people and I am Nigerian now because my husband is from here.
We talked about his coming and everything because no matter what I am doing, he has got my back and whatever I am doing, I’ve got his back also and what we agreed when he wanted to go in is for him to be himself. And I am not surprised that people are showing him love like this because he can go anywhere and be part of any crowd, black or white, it doesn’t matter and people would love you if they would.
My husband wants to stay here, he would surely be getting a place and since that is the case I will be here by his side many times even though I have a life in the UK.
The guy who made the expensive ring he gave you also made for music star, Davido. So what would you say is the most expensive thing he has bought for you?
My dream car is a G Wagon, it’s funny but my husband knows. But then it is not even about the most expensive gift or not. I am a woman of expensive taste, I can’t buy my stuff myself, I don’t expect my husband to treat me to expensive things. I am rest assured he is going to help me grow and that will inspire me to have my own brand like he does. That is it for me, to have my own because I am a businesswoman like my husband.
