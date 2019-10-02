Nigerian Navy arrests trawlers, crew for illegal fishing

N

igerian Navy yesterday handed over to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture four fishing trawlers, 52 crew members and three foreigners arrested for illegal fishing activities.

The suspects and trawlers were arrested on the Brass River in Bayelsa State.

The four vessels – Star Shrimpers 3, Cosmos 1, Trade wind and ORC VII – with the 52 crew members including three Ghanaians were handed over to officials of the agency by the Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base (FORMOSO), Brass, Navy Capt. Suleiman Ibrahim, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Ibrahim said the cordial collaboration between the Navy under the Federal Ministry of Defence, the Federal Department of Fisheries and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development was yielding positive results.

He added that a few days ago, two vessels with crew members were also handed over for trespassing the restricted zones.

According to him, the law states clearly that fishing trawlers are not allowed to fish within the five nautical miles of restricted zone.

He said: “The Navy detected the illegal activities of these four fishing vessels with the use of maritime domain awareness equipment trawling within the five nautical miles restricted zones, and we thereafter deployed to intercept them.

“Precisely on the 24th of September, we handed over two fishing trawlers for fishing with the five nautical miles restricted zone. Four fishing trawlers were also arrested for the same offense.

“I believe with this existing collaboration and partnership with other government agencies, they’ll be able to educate the companies more on the need to avoid the restricted areas to avoid crisis with local fisher men.”

The Assistant Director and Head of Monitoring Control and Surveillance, Federal Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mr. Popoola Babatunde, said after extensive discussion with the captains and crew members of the seized vessels, he observed the vessels dropped within the non-trawling zones which were restricted areas meant for canoe fishermen.

He said appropriate action would be taken against them if found capable.

Captain Emilola Tebiti of vessel ORC Vii and his counterpart, Captain Matthew Hamusa of vessel Star Shrimpers 3, accepted the charge but argued that their raider and GPRS while trawling showed they were not within the restricted areas.

They said their various companies were aware of the allegations with documented records, adding that when they were intercepted they were still around 6.2 and 5.5 miles shore range respectively.

