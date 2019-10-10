Sports
Nigerian selected for Global Sports Mentoring Program
A sports administrator at the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Oluwaseun Nariwoh, has been selected to attend the U.S. government’s flagship professional development exchange to empower women through sports. Dr. Nariwoh is one of the 16 participants from around the world who have been chosen for the U.S. Department of State’s Global Sports Mentoring Program based on their exemplary leadership skills, experience, and impact in the sports sector.
From October 10 to November 19, leading American female executives in business, education, media, non-profit, and sports sectors will work side-by-side with emerging sports leaders from around the globe, sharing valuable business and leadership skills.
Dr. Nariwoh’s participation in the program will include travel to Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Indianapolis. She will be mentored by the Director of Inclusion at the National Collegiate Athletic Association, Jean Merrill, and her deputy, Shay Wallach, in Indianapolis, Indiana. All of the participants will engage with U.S. government officials and high-level figures in both the sports business as well as grassroots associations.
Sports
FG, Lagos to accelerate concessioning of Sports City
The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, says the Federal Government will collaborate with the Lagos State Government to accelerate the process of concessioning the National Stadium, Surulere.
Dare said this on Saturday in Lagos, during the inspection of the stadium and Teslim Balogun Stadium, both in Surulere, as well as the Onikan Stadium.
He noted that there could be no sports development without corresponding improved facility, hence the need for the inspection of the facilities in the stadia to assess their state.
According to him, the inspection tour is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that stadia in the country are properly maintained.
He said that the inspection was a sign of what would happen to the stadia in Lagos and other sporting facilities across the country.
“Today is historical because we are seeing the next level in sports development in this country.
“There is no sports development without facilities; hence we need to maintain our facilities. We need to upgrade them and we need to manage them properly.
“What you see today is the first step towards maintaining what is a national monument,” Dare said.
The minister said the plan was to renovate and upgrade the National Stadium to an international standard.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said he had gone round with the minister and seen the state of negligence and misuse of the National Stadium.
Sanwo-Olu said that the state was ready to turn the stadium to an international asset that Nigerians would be proud of.
He said that the Federal Government had agreed to work with the Lagos State government on the process of concessioning the stadium.
“Lagos State has indicated interest to help manage and bring back the dead assets that we have there and turn them into a viable asset for our teeming youth,” Sanwo-Olu said.
The governor promised that the stadium would soon wear a new look to guarantee a sporting future for the people around as well as the sporting community at large.
He said that the stadium was built over 43 years ago and the infrastructure was still very strong.
“We just need to do a whole lot more to revamp it, put it to use and monitor how it is managed,” the governor said.
He said that the state government was committed to making the National Stadium ready for the second FIFA inspection team’s visit.
Sanwo-Olu said that government was working with security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth FIFA Under-20 Women World Cup scheduled for 2020.
Sports
Friendly: Sanwo-Olu, Dare charge Eagles to beat Brazil
Youth and Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare and Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State have pumped up the spirit of the Super Eagles while charging the three –time African champions to defeat Brazil in Sunday’s prestige friendly in Singapore.
Both top Nigerian officials spoke to the players and officials of the Super Eagles on telephone when President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick visited the team camp on Saturday evening.
Pinnick was part of the team’s official training at the Singapore National Stadium and then joined the group for dinner, where he made calls to the Lagos State number one citizen and the Youth and Sports Minister.
“I want to commend you all, that is the technical crew, backroom staff and players for the good job you are doing. The whole of Nigeria is behind you. We’ll be watching the game live here, fully supporting you as you go for a win against the Brazilians,” said Youth and Sports Minister.
Lagos State governor was also on the telephone urging the team to do Nigeria proud by going all out against the five-time world champions.
In their responses, Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr and stand-in captain William Ekong promised that the team will put up a good outing that will do the country proud.
Rohr said: “We are having a great time in camp like the one big family that we are. We are hoping not only to do well in tomorrow’s match, but also targeting a good start to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month.”
Sports
Rohr rubbishes quit talk, says he’s preparing Eagles for AFCON 2021
Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr on Saturday in Singapore told the media that he is preparing three-time African champions Nigeria for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho, rubbishing claims on social media that he wants to quit the job.
“The game against Brazil will show how much we are progressing after finishing third at the Africa Cup in Egypt. It is a fantastic opportunity for us to learn a few more things that will make us better and stronger for future challenges.
“This is an important test game for us, and we are here to learn from the best. We hope for a very good game against Brazil on Sunday. This will help us prepare ourselves for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho next month,” Rohr said at the pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s clash with the five –time world champions at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.
“After the 2019 AFCON, two of our top players (Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo) retired and we have to see how to replace them. We saw a little bit in our friendly against Ukraine last month and hope we can improve on that performance tomorrow.
“A good showing against Brazil will help our confidence a great deal.”
Sports
Kipchoge makes history, runs first sub two-hour marathon
World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge has made history by becoming the first person to run the distance in under two hours.
The athletic achievement by the 34-year-old Kenyan is considered the holy grail of running and will secure his legendary status.
After crossing the line a beaming Kipchoge continued running and waving at well-wishers, showing no signs of exertion from the 26.2 miles he had just covered in 1.59.40 – a full 20 seconds ahead of the two-hour mark, reports skysports.
The remarkable run in Vienna by the four-time winner of the London marathon follows six months of gruelling preparation.
He missed out on the elusive target by just 25 seconds in his first attempt in Monza two years ago.
Although the landmark feat will not stand as an official record because it was not in open competition and used a 41-strong team of rotating pacesetters, it marks a major milestone in running and world sport.
Speaking during the attempt in Vienna, Britain’s four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome expressed confidence Kipchoge would succeed.
Sports
DStv, GOtv to show Brazil /Super Eagles match live
DStv and GOtv subscribers will have front row seats on Sunday when Nigeria’s Super Eagles take on fivetime world champions Brazil in an international friendly.
The kick-off time for the encounter is 01:00 pm (West African Time) on Sunday, October 13 on channel 227 for DStv subscribers and channel 37 for GOtv customers. The Nigerian friendly match is exclusive to SuperSport.
The Super Eagles will face Brazil in an international friendly to prepare the team ahead of November’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. In the last meeting between these two sides in Abuja, Brazil beat the Super Eagles 3-0.
The Super Eagles will be looking to prove their mettle this time around. Gernot Rohr’s men are yet to lose any of their last four friendly matches. Brazil had earlier played Senegal in an international friendly in Singapore on Thursday in the build-up to the match against the Super Eagles but were held to a 1-1 draw by Aliou Cisse’s men. Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and his players were spotted at the stadium watching both sides play on Thursday.
Nigeria will be parading a completely in-form set of players against Brazil on Sunday that include currently hot forwards like Everton’s Alex Iwobi, Lille’s Victor Osimhen and Emmanuel Bonaventure. SuperSports is the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation and has ensured in the past that sports fans across Nigeria do not miss the chance to watch Nigeria play.
Sports
Ministry, NFF must get to the ‘ruth’ of Falcons’ ouster
This is one of such times it is difficult to choose a topic for this space. Under one week, so many things happened that are good enough as the main subject but I will stick with just two main subjects. I also acknowledge that the crucial friendly encounter against Brazil slated for 13 October (Sunday) in Santiago is a good subject of discuss while Nigeria’s preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup is yet another big issue.
The home-based Eagles also completed their run of bad results by losing to Togo and Cape Verde at the WAFU championship. No doubt, the country’s domestic league must experience surgical operation.
However, the sad exit of Falcons from the Tokyo Olympic Games football event is a major setback. The Super Falcons are African champions with nine continental titles but the team has missed out of the Olympic Games three times consecutively. This is sad. This time, it was learnt that a secretariat staff member, taking key decisions affecting the team, is the cause of the problems.
The powerful secretariat staff member has been taking unilateral decisions which have largely divided the team. Falcons coach to the last Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, Thomas Denneby, dumped the team only last month due to the over-bearing attitude of the ‘powerful staff member’ who also infringes on the role of the coaches at will. It is a sad development and too bad that we have lost the ticket to the Olympics yet again.
This member of secretariat staff sends players out of camp for personal reasons and also imposes fines on the players at will. Denneby was aware of all these and had to leave. When the former national coach of Sweden said he was leaving due to interference, it was believed that some powerful board members or the NFF boss was the cause but behold it was a mere clerk, a ‘rat’ in the Glass House causing ripples. It was learnt reliably that the absence of Onome Ebi and Desire Oparanozie from the current team was also due to the over-bearing disposition of the ‘staff member,’ who is behaving like a sole administrator of the national female teams.
The NFF also was complacent by not tackling the problem early enough and should share in this blame because it means they are not monitoring the secretariat well enough. How can an official in the secretariat be taking decisions which the NFF President himself will not contemplate? It’s so strange but its effect has caused Nigeria a ticket to Tokyo. I expect the minister of sports Sunday Dare to look into this matter because after so many glorious years of posting good results for the country, the Falcons cannot decline overnight due to administrative issues. This is just one of the ways federations play roles in the results athletes post at competitions.
The show of shame at the IAAF World Championships in Doha is still fresh and lessons must be learnt to get things right in the administration of sports across board. Lack of policy document to govern sports in the country is a big setback but it is clear that with better planning, better results will be posted by the country’s talented athletes scattered all over the globe. The Super Falcons must rise again and there must be a deliberate effort to get to the ‘ruth’ of the crisis in the Falcons and all those involved must be dealt with.
Amazing Brume, Amusan!
Nigeria did not perform well generally at the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar but I was impressed with the way Ese Brume fought hard to clinch bronze on the last day of the competition. I am also excited that her colleagues in school and many other Nigerians celebrated her feat in the women’s long jump in Doha. Tobi Amusan was also very good but was rather unlucky not to have made the podium. She came fourth and it was only one hundredth of a second that the bronze medal winner recorded ahead of her. It was that close.
I urge the ministry of sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria to work towards getting these two athletes and other elite ones prepared for the Olympic Games. With motivation, Amusan and Brume can win medals in Tokyo. This column will be on break in the next one month as I proceed on my annual vacation. See you in November!
Sports
I BECAME a prayer warrior at the World Champs –BRUME
It was a moment to remember for IAAF World Athletics Championships long jump women’s bronze medalist, Ese Brume, after winning Nigeria’s only medal in Doha, Qatar last week. Speaking with CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the Commonwealth and African Games champion said she would continue to work with her coach, Kayode Yaya, in preparation for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Excerpts…
How does it feel winning the bronze medal at the World Championship?
It was amazing and I am still feeling the vibes because it was not easy winning a medal at the World Championships. I worked so hard preparing for the championships and really my hard work paid off at the end, so I have to thank God for it.
It was Nigeria’s only medal since 2013 and the only one in Doha. Do you see yourself as a kind of messiah for the country?
At first I was afraid and scared when it was obvious that it was two of us, Tobi (Amusan) and me, remaining in the competition, so I resorted to prayers. Getting this far, I couldn’t let anyone down and I decided to put in more efforts. I knew God wouldn’t fail me and He didn’t because I was able to get a medal. I kept on praying and at the end of the day I got a bronze medal. But like you said, I am not like a Messiah but happy that God used me to get a medal for my country. I am grateful to God because my dream of getting a medal came true.
At the point when you were leading, did you have confidence that you could have won the gold?
I was not really under pressure thinking about the gold or any medal like that, I was just praying that God should bring the best out of me at the competition. I believed He had a purpose for me and was praying for it to come to pass. Although I had worked hard too, I had to succumb to His will for my life. If it was for me to win a medal, so be it and if not, I would still take it that way. I am not ready to force my way to achieve success and that has always been my way of doing things.
After you dropped to the third position, did you entertain any fear that you might drop outside the medal zone?
Not really, I was hoping on God and at that time, it was like two jumps to go for most of us, so I was confident of even going better than the jump that won me the bronze medal, but at the end I was able to get the bronze. I am grateful to God for it.
Tell us about the experience in Doha…
Doha is a beautiful place. I loved it there though it was very humid. I loved it because where I am based, Cyprus, is very hot so I was able to adjust quickly to the weather in Doha. Also the audience was good; they helped us the athletes a lot. The atmosphere was okay, the hospitality of the locals was one of the best I have experienced in recent years. It was a good one for me, especially being the place where I won my first World Championships medal.
Will this serve as a boost ahead of the Olympic Games?
I finished fifth at the last Olympics but didn’t do too much at the World Championships a year later, so winning the bronze in Doha has boosted my confidence ahead of the Olympics in 2020. I am hoping that next year will be great. I am going back now to improve on myself; I will keep on believing in my coach, something that is important for me, and also trusting God that everything will be better in the new season.
Malaika Mihambo actually won the event at the World Championships, how soon do you think you can beat her?
Malaika is a great athlete and awesome but I am not just competing against her or any other person like that, I am competing against my own distance. I am competing to better my distance and work on how to be a better athlete each passing day.
What has competing against someone like that done to your confidence?
Like I said I am not competing against her but against myself. However, competing alongside her was a great motivation for me and also it has boosted my confidence as an athlete.
Four top medals in less than three years; Commonwealth Games, African Championship, African Games and now World Championship, do you see yourself already at the top or a work in progress?
Getting such medals in less than three years shows that God has been wonderful to me and He will continue to see me through. I won’t say I am there yet because I have a lot to still do but surely I am getting there gradually. I will continue to work hard with my coach for my good to be better and better turning to best.
Can you say moving to Cyprus has helped you a lot?
Staying in Cyprus has helped me a lot; it has taught me so many things. Before I came to Cyprus, people were like what was I going there to do, it was like all those that have been there in the past, what have they achieved, but I kept on telling them that mine would be an exception and it has shown in my performances since. It has been a great time for me since moving to the school. God is using my coach to help me and I want to thank God for directing our steps to Cyprus.
There was a surprise welcome reception for you by your school, Eastern Mediterranean University, how did you feel when you came out of the airport and you heard the song ‘You are the best, Ese Brume’?
It was a big surprise for me, I couldn’t really believe it. I was looking forward to having a good rest after the stress of the journey but all that disappeared when I saw my fellow students applauding me. It shows they appreciated what I did and such thing will propel me to do more because it meant a lot to me. I really want to thank everyone for their support.
How has it been combining sports and education?
Combining both has helped me to be more responsible as a person. It has taught me to take charge of certain situations that I had not really been doing in the past. Although it has not been easy, God has been seeing me through.
Will you say the presence of coach Kayode Yaya with you in school has helped you?
I can say how much relief I got when it was agreed that he could join me in school. He is like my second father because he took me away from my parents at a very tender age and he has been there for me as a father. Having someone like that with you, someone to talk to, to share your fears with, someone to tell your problems and so on, it has helped me settle down. He is my father, my prayer partner and also my coach who understands my system and what I need to do at a time.
What do you think you need to become the best in the world?
Just to continue to work hard and trust in God. I cannot do it alone with my power but with the support of God. I am someone that believes in prayers and it has been helping me even though I have to add hard work to all I am doing.
You cried after winning the African Games title, why?
The medal was so special to me. I had a serious injury four years ago and so many people said that I wouldn’t ’t be able to jump again, but thank God for where I am today. The medal was like an Olympic medal to me. That was why I shed tears when the medal was presented to me. Now I have added the World Championships bronze medal to it, I am sure more will follow in the New Year.
What are you looking forward to as an athlete?
Like every other athlete, I want to be the best in the world in my sport, be a better person both as an athlete and also as a woman. I still have a lot to achieve and I pray God sees me through.
Where do you expect to be in the next four years?
Where God wants me to be because I am just a tool in His hands and He will surely use me well.
Are you already planning for days after sports?
I will say that’s more reason why I am combining education with sports at the moment because one day I will retire and then it will be other things. I am working hard to get my degree in school and also try and do some other things that will make my future secure.
Tell us about your relationship if you are in one at the moment.
(…laughs) That’s a personal thing for me now, I am still a young girl and hopefully when the time is ripe, everything will fall in place for me. I just want to concentrate on my education and my career at the moment.
What will be your advice for those other athletes coming up?
They should trust in themselves and also continue to work hard. They should not cut corners or indulge in drugs to get to the top.
Sports
Bra zil vs Nigeria: Neymar aims to break Ronaldo’s record
…Osimhen, Iwobi can shock Selecao
Neymar could not mark his 100th international cap in Brazil’s 1-1 draw with Senegal on Thursday with a goal but the PSG star will fancy his chances when the Selecao take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Sunday as he aims to surpass legendary Ronaldo De Lima in the scorer record for his country
. While Neymar failed to enter the goal sheet on Thursday, he became one of seven Brazilians to reach 100 caps. The former Barca forward has netted as many as 61 goals for Brazil and currently, he is the third-highest scorer in the history of the Selecao. Neymar needs one more goal to level with legendary Ronaldo but is still 16 goals away from Pele, who only played 92 matches. Neymar has also provided 41 assists.
The current Paris Saint-Germain forward won an Olympic gold medal with Brazil in Rio 2016 but ever since, he has not been in the form to help his side drive forward, especially at the FIFA World Cup 2018, where he hardly made any difference with his presence.
He did score twice but that was not good enough as Brazil were knocked out in the quarter-finals by Belgium. In fact, he was not even a part of the side when Brazil won the Copa America earlier this year at home. Brazil have not won a match since winning the Copa America in July. Last month, they even lost to Peru and drew against Colombia.
This was one of the reasons Brazil’s boss fielded a strong side, despite the match just being a friendly fixture.
Now that they failed to beat Senegal coupled with Neymar ’s inability to hit the bull’s eye in the tie, the former Santos hit man will be desperate to lead his side to success against the Eagles. Although the Eagles do not boast of a star like Senegal’s Mane, the Nigerian side has a collection of young talents who are now holding their own in Europe.
The likes of Lille forward Victor Osimhen and Bonaventure Dennis arrived Singapore on fine form but Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier believes Alex Iwobi will pose more threat for his side. “At Nigeria, Iwobi plays more of an inside role as a second striker than at Everton,” Xavier told BBC Sport.
“He is the link in the counter-attack, drags opponents out of position and infiltrates well in the box.” No one in the Super Eagles is on the same level as Neymar, and it remain to be seen if any of Gernot Rohr’s young lads can stop the Brazilian.
Sports
JAC Motors Abeokuta Marathon: Buzz in Abeokuta as race receives royal blessing
•Olopade promises more road races
T
he city of Abeokuta is expected to start receiving various visitors and athletes as the city prepare for the first JAC Abeokuta 10 Kilometres Marathon Race scheduled for November 2.
During the week, the race received the blessing of the paramount ruler of Abeokuta, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Michael Aremu Gbadebo, who promised to give the race full support.
The king who chided the CEO of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, the patent right owner of the race, Bukola Olopade, for starting his road races in Lagos with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, rather than Abeokuta, said he was happy that he finally returned home.
He, however, urged NSML to organise a world-class event to encourage and attract renowned and champions of long distance races to Abeokuta.
Meanwhile, Olopade, a former sports commission in Ogun State, has revealed that more road races will continue to spring up in the country.
Apart from the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, which remains the flagship event of NSML road races in the country, Olopade said they are looking to having the Abuja marathon that will come up on October 23.
He added that despite having four different races to be organised by his company in the next four months, one will not affect another.
With Abeokuta race coming up in less than a month, there will be Abuja marathon on October 23, Remo Ultra-modern race on December 7 and Lagos City marathon in February 2020.
“What has been amazing has been the inflow of registration (for the Abeokuta race),” he said.
“It has come from all over Nigeria but the number of people from within Abeokuta has been amazing. I already submitted the list of over 40 international runners from 12 countries to be considered for visa on arrival, so we are looking at an international race but also a race that carries heritage and culture of the Egba people.
“I want to tell you that the biggest asset of Nilayo Sports Management Limited is the fact that we work with the best hands. I can tell you that none of these events will affect one another.”
Olopade added that he has been talking with the person who brought Road Races to the country with Okpekpe 10km road race, Mike Itemuagbor, on how to increase the number of road races in Nigeria.
He expressed happiness that there are more such events in Nigeria and urged other organisations, states and individuals to come up with more of such races in Nigeria.
News
‘Nigeria can produce world-class referees in three years’
C
hairman FIFA Referees Committee, Mr. Limkee Chong, has said Nigeria has the capacity to produce a World Cup referee in three years.
Chong who is in Abuja to supervise the FIFA Member Association Refreeing Course said Nigeria has the potential in the assemblage of young referees that are attending the four-day course.
He said the course which is an intensive one is to educate the elite referees about the latest trend in officiating and how to apply them.
Chong said he was satisfied with the performance of the referees on and off the field and that the objective is to make them rank among the best.
“The objective is to give them the latest techniques in officiating which they will put into use on their own while officiating,” he said.
Also speaking on the exercise, the President of Nigeria Referees Association NRA, Alhaji Tade Azeez, described it as very fruitful and intensive.
He explained that the referees would definitely take one or two notes from the classroom and field lectures.
Azeez disclosed that the expert and other instructors were sent by FIFA for the yearly event which he said that the Nigerian referees will gain a lots from.
“The future looks very bright for Nigerian referees because the average age of our men now is below 30 years and so in another two to three years we are capable of producing world-class referees,” he concluded.
A total number of 50 referees and assistant referees took part in the MA Course held at the FIFA Goal Project of the National Stadium, Abuja.
Trending
-
News20 hours ago
Border closure: Rice smugglers divert to pineapples
-
News20 hours ago
Abiodun, Osoba, APC caucus meet over Ogun commissioners list
-
News20 hours ago
Alleged kidnapper: Dismissed corporal’s wife, brothers to be charged for money laundering
-
News20 hours ago
Underdevelopment: Nigeria’s economy suffering from ‘Dutch’ disease –Osinbajo
-
News20 hours ago
Customs seizes 57,000 machetes, 100 cartons of knives at Onne
-
News21 hours ago
Edo guber: Oshiomhole can’t stop Obaseki’s 2nd term ticket –Group
-
News20 hours ago
You gave Nigeria a voodoo budget, PDP tells Buhari
-
News21 hours ago
You lied over 820 buses claim, Ambode’s commissioner tells Lagos Assembly