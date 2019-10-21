Nigeria’s economy could lose N20trn to border closure, LCCI warns

T

he Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has raised the alarm that the border closure policy of the Federal Government could stall the N20 trillion or 15 per cent contribution of trade and commerce to the country’s economy if palliative measures are not applied urgently.

LCCI Director-General, Muda Yusuf, made this known in Lagos at the weekend.

He said the country’s distributive trade sector, remained a critical sector of the economy in the wake of the government’s border closure policy, especially trade with other West African countries.

According to him, the recent border closure was already posing volatility in the country’s real sector of the economy despite trade playing a major role in the value chain of the real sector.

Yusuf said the trade sector was perhaps the largest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy and warned that government needed to look inwards to balance the uncertainty the border policy was posing to the real sector.

The LCCI director-general explained that the border closure policy was a good initiative in all ramifications, but that there was also the need to take into cognisance its adverse effect on the real sector of the economy presently.

He said the policy had disrupted the country’s land border trade with Nigeria’s neighbours, adding that over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s trade with the West African sub-region was by road.

Yusuf said: “The economies of border communities have been paralysed with consequences for unemployment and poverty. Over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s trade with the West African sub-region is by road. We export manufactured products as well as agricultural products like detergents, toothpastes, plastic products, steel products, kitchen utensils, grains, ginger, onions, among others.

We also undertake many re-exports to the sub-region. These are sources of livelihood for Nigerians doing legitimate businesses. There are also thousands of transporters who make a living from these legitimate trading activities. These are costs that would run into hundreds of billions of naira. We must weigh the costs and benefits. Most often, we do not count the cost of government policy on the citizens and businesses.

“We should not underestimate the contribution of trade and commerce to the economy of the country. Distributive trade sector accounts for about 15 per cent of the nation’s Gross Domestic Product, which is estimated at N20 trillion. Trade plays a major role in the value chain of the real sector activities in the economy. The trade sector is perhaps the largest employer of labour in the Nigerian economy.”

