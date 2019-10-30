Nigeria’s records 42% revenue shortfall –Finance Minister

M

inister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, said Nigeria recorded 42 per cent shortfall in revenue in this year’s national budget.

Ahmed, who spoke yesterday at a peer-learning workshop of finance commissioners across the country, which was organised by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) noted that as at June 30, the aggregate revenue was N2.04 trillion, due to underperformance of both oil and non-oil revenue targets.

The minister, who was represented by Dr. Israel Igwe, a director in the ministry, said similar revenue shortfalls have been experienced since 2017.

She said a lot of resources are needed to actualise the nation’s Economic Growth and Recovery Plan (ERGP), which was launched in 2017, and other development plans, which she noted, were at risk of being underfunded.

The minister reiterated the earlier position that Nigeria requires about $3 trillion over the next 30 years to sufficiently address its infrastructure deficit.

“We currently have a pervasive revenue generation problem that must change to successfully finance our development plans.

“Our current revenue to GDP of eight per cent is sub-optimal and a comparison of oil revenue to oil GDP and non-oil revenue to non-oil GDP performance reveals the significant area that requires immediate and dire intervention as the non-oil sector,” she added.

The minister said Nigeria needs fiscal sufficiency and buoyancy, which must come through domestic revenues for it to be sustainable.

According to the minister, the performance attests to the realities the country’s inability to efficiently collect taxes from its non-oil economic activities.

“Nigeria, when compared with peers, shows that we are lagging on most revenue streams, including VAT and excise revenues as we are not only by far have one of the lowest VAT rates in the world, but weak collection efficiencies.

“So also, do we have a lot of incentives and deductions that further constrain the fiscal space that are given in the hope of stimulating growth of our industries and to reduce hardship for the poor and vulnerable,” she said.

NGF Chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi charged finance commissioners on the need to expand the revenue base so that governors can provide to citizens quality health care and education and world class infrastructure.

“We must work towards closing the wide revenue gap in order to position the country to meet the growing development needs.

“This responsibility lies in the capacity of our revenue authorities to improve tax administration capacity and governance especially in the non-oil sectors of the economy,” the governor stated.

World Bank director, Shubham Chaudhuri, decried the low level of revenue mobilisation in Nigeria, adding that raising GDP would lift Nigerians out of poverty.

He urged the government to invest in both human and infrastructure development, and noted that the investments would require a lot of revenue.

Like this: Like Loading...