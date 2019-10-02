Opinions
Nigeria’s unsung leadership role in Africa
ince independence on October 1, 1960, Nigeria’s foreign policy has been based on a focus on Africa as a regional power and specifically, African unity.
Leaders of the country then realised that to be able to achieve unity in the continent, there was need to ensure not only hegemonic influence in the region but also peaceful settlement of disputes as well as non-alignment and non-intentional interference in the internal affairs of other countries.
Nigeria’s dexterity made it to also realise the importance of regional economic cooperation and development.
Achieving the aforementioned objectives was not always going to be without challenges.
In spite of the challenges, Nigeria’s efforts at encouraging integration, sovereignty, security, unity and peaceful coexistence among Africans especially in the wake of colonialism, has attracted glowing tributes from heads of government, envoys of diplomatic missions, and Nigerians in Diaspora.
These international figures lauded Nigeria’s leading role in finding solutions to conflicts that confronted other African countries even though in most cases these have remained unsung.
Former Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, said that all Africans “stand in solidarity support for Nigeria for its leading roles in Africa.”
Sirleaf, who briefed journalists as Head of the Economic Community of West African States Observation Mission to Nigeria, commended Nigeria for being a pacesetter for other African countries.
“We applaud Nigeria for the pivotal role it played in maintaining peace and restoration of democracy in our sub-region.
“Several ECOWAS member states, including Liberia, Sierra Leone, and The Gambia are today considered post-conflict success stories because of Nigeria’s positive peacekeeping role,” she said.
Also, envoys of South Africa, Ghana, Cote d’ Iviore, the Republic of Benin, and Rwanda diplomatic missions in Nigeria took turns to express confidence in Nigeria’s leadership role in the continent.
This was so much so that they pledged to strengthen ties with Nigeria.
Mr. Bobby Moroe, Acting High Commissioner of South Africa to Nigeria, had at the 19th Nelson Mandela International Day in Abuja, said that although the bond between both countries was being strained by xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, concerted efforts were being made to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Moroe said: “It is important that we have to share the story, the narrative of the history between the two countries for posterity. It will help our youths in terms of cultural tolerance and understanding for the future of Nigeria and South Africa.
“It is important that we preach this narrative of the long-standing cordial relations and history between Nigeria and South Africa, which is not shaken and not about to be shaken.”
Similarly, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Alhaji Rashid Bawa, who spoke at the 62nd Independence Anniversary ceremony of Ghana held in Abuja, described the relationship between his country and Nigeria as a “phenomenal development.”
According to him, although Ghana attained independence on March 6, 1957 before Nigeria, there has been a significant growth between Ghana-Nigeria bilateral relations in the past three years, with both countries focused on their determination to increase trade, investment, and political exchanges to enhance peace and prosperity.
“Intermittently, wrong impression derived from misinformation threatens inter-personal relations between citizens of our countries, but Ghana wishes to strongly affirm its commitment to ensuring improved relations between our countries and our citizens,” Bawa said.
Similarly, Mrs. Toure Maman, Ambassador of Cote d’Ivoire to Nigeria, at the 59th independence anniversary celebration of the country in Abuja, called for deeper economic cooperation with Nigeria toward improving mutual trade.
Maman said: “The economic upturn will not have been possible without cooperation with Nigeria.
“Indeed, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria maintain excellent ties of friendship and cooperation, since the beginning of diplomatic relations in 1961.
“Our bilateral relation has deepened in recent years by the will of President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.”
Mrs. Paulette Yekpe, the Benin Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, who spoke on the sidelines of activities marking the 58th Independence anniversary of the country in Abuja, said tha Nigeria and Benin had always worked together to beef up border security.
Meanwhile, Rwandan envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Stanislas Kamanzi at the commemoration ceremony of the 25th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, which began in 1990 in Rwanda, commended the existing bilateral relations between his country and Nigeria.
He promised to improve on the ties to achieve meaningful growth for his country.
Given the important leadership role Nigeria has been playing in the continent, it is no wonder that President Buhari would be paying a state visit to South Africa with a view to meeting with the country’s leaders Cyril Ramaphosa, the country’s business community, as well as representatives of the Nigerian community.
λAbang is a writer with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
Getting to Europe illegally gets tougher, deadlier
Travelling to any country through irregular means is never an easy deal. From the physical and psychological risks to financial and relational burdens, irregular migration often ends in futility. For many migrants attempting to reach Europe from Africa, recent trends show that more restrictions and dangers now exist both internally and externally. Over 900 people are reportedly dead in 2019 while attempting to reach Europe via the Mediterranean Sea.
By the day, tougher migration decisions and policies are being implemented across Europe, especially by frontline states, making undocumented arrivals and stay unwelcomed. Italy’s decision to close its borders to rescue boats operated by NGOs left many African migrants stranded on the sea, without an option but to return to Libya. The justification is that unplanned entries put pressure on social security systems, thereby affecting the economy and citizens. Study shows that one in two Germans is against increased migration.
In July 2019, Spain approved additional €30 million to help the Morocco fight irregular migration; this came after the European Union’s €140 million promise to Morocco for the same cause. Such partnerships and investments underscore Europe’s willingness to push back on irregular migration.
Back in Africa, many Europe-hopeful migrants are stuck in their journeys with thousands of them trapped in the worst human conditions across detention centres in Libya. Irregular migrants are vulnerable to gross misuse and abuse, torture, rape, slavery, detention and exploitation. The Libyan coastguard with support from Europe, through real-time surveillance, ensures that Libyan water lines are kept free of migrants who attempt to cross the sea to Europe. Many of those arrested are held in detention camps before possible repatriation which may not happen.
Hundreds of migrants are also held in detention centres in Niger and other parts of Africa such as Rwanda, an East African country that will soon commence receiving stranded African migrants. The European Union, in collaboration with other stakeholders, continues to seek African-based processing and resettlement centres to reduce the number of irregular arrivals at its shores.
In the wake of what has become the deadliest Mediterranean tragedy of 2019, where over the 150 migrants drowned after leaving Libya to Italy, the United Nations has said that “Libya is not a safe country of asylum.” This further lends credence to the state of insecurity of life and livelihood for African migrants who choose to travel to Europe through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea.
With the ever-increasing dangers and odds of getting to Europe irregularly from Africa, potential migrants must understand the risks and realities of irregular migration thinking of the cost – financially, physically, mentally, relationally, and ultimately life.
λOkoli is an Abuja-based media entrepreneur and social commentator.
Salute to Nigeria at 59
On October 1, 1960, Britain in a series of statutory measures purporting to design and enact constitutional framework and political structures for one of their priciest colonial possessions in Africa declared that it was granting Nigeria an independence. And the nationalists, the politicians, civil servants and the hoi polloi to borrow Nnamdi Azikiwe’s words, celebrated that achievement and were happy that independence was being granted according to him “on a platter of gold”. Every year for the past 58 years Nigerian governments and the people have always held a memorial of that day as a patriotic and civic duty. It is in recognition of this patriotic and civic duty that I join millions of persons and diverse publics to salute Nigeria on the 59th birthday anniversary. Whatever happens, Nigeria deserves commendations for having survived these gruelling years. If Nigeria is a human, it would be said she was bedevilled with terminal illness.
If Nigeria is a human person, it is certain that it would not have survived these gruelling 59 years except, of course, it was a super recipient of God’s grace and favours that are now readily available and being merchandized in thousands of Christian prayer houses and by specially imported Muslim marabouts from Mali, Guinea and Senegal or even Morocco.
The reason why it would have been a miracle for Nigeria to survive up to the 59th year are numerous. In the first place, the nation-state was conceived in infamy; having been conceived as a result of rape, for Britain had violently molested, assaulted and finally serially raped the over 250 ethnic nationalities that occupied the geographical space stretching from the coastal plains of the Bights of Benin and Biafra to the arid wastes of the receding patches of the Sahara Desert. After the orgies of debauchery, they conceived sons and daughters. As a polygamist, Britain husbanded these violated ethnic nationalities, picked quarrels with the southern ethnic nationalities which by stroke of divine providence were richly endowed with physical and natural resources hence they were collectively appreciated and collectively called “Lady of Means” while the northern tribes were collectively called “Lady well-behaved.”
Due to the wealth of lady of means, her children had a head-start in education and exposure to British western ways and seems to have imbibed their culture of observation and inquiry which endowed the offspring to be assertive and less likely to submit to Britain’s officious demands. This distrust led to crisis of confidence between husband, Britain and Lady of Means culminating in separation from Lady of Means. This frosty relation affected the family as the offspring of Lady of Means started challenging their father (Britain) and he, Britain vowed to disinherit them and to subjugate, and if possible enslave them. The marriage was patched up, and an estate was created but a scheme of advancement of the children out of the estate was devised but the bequests were so lopsidedly apportioned that the family was enmeshed in feuds over property rights and other interests. These quarrels have led to a family war which consumed a good number of family members as causalities while several family properties were destroyed. The family was saved again on the intervention of the father of the family and other international do-gooders.
After the family was saved from the father-instigated feud, the family was seized by renegade children who asserted their claims on the basis of having been assigned the duty of defending the family estate as guards. After the guards’ seizure of the family estate, they asserted title to the estate and chased away other children from both wives, that is the children of the Lady of Means and Lady well-behaved.
These family feuds have robbed the estate created by father, Britain and christened Nigeria the needed unity, peace and progress as the seed of disunity and injustice sown in bleached soil of the family have germinated and grown to mighty oaks, mahogany and cedars of hatred, mistrust, lies, greed and avarice. All these are responsible for the armed robbery industry that seized the estate from 1970s to date. All these ills have led to violent agitations in form of student riots from1977 to date and produced corruption that ensures that education frauds, examination frauds (such as WAEC Expo and sex-for-marks, or ‘sorting’, JAMB Admission racketeering, quota admission, etc.), and now politics is armed banditry; that religions are commercialized, that politicians and public officials enjoy apartheid salary structure while other workers survive on slave wages/salaries, that the rulers and their families get best educational and medical care overseas while the ordinary people are condemned to suffer their ignorance and die of their diseases in run-down public schools and in hospitals that remain “mere consulting clinics” and death chambers.
In spite of all these, we remain patriotic and prayerful to the extent that one of our illustrious former heads of state now heads a prayer ministry across the British estate begging God to heal the land by stopping the diseases and ignorance which have so dealt with the estate that fears have seized it and the people’s lot now all kinds of violence such as insurgencies, kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry, cattle rustling, assassinations, frauds, and others such as corruption, prostitution, selling of babies otherwise called human trafficking, etc. To me, Nigeria remains the “Giant of Africa” and deserves the world’s respect, if for nothing else for our population which like magic has grown from 90 million to over 190 million within a space of 13 years from 2006. The world should appreciate the magic of amalgamating over 250 tribes into one entity and it has been successfully held together by force of arms for 59 years.
This is a miracle from Africa. It is a great achievement in human civilization that is worthy of world celebration and recommendations. So, let the celebration start. Nigeria is blessed. Nigeria is favoured. Nigeria is a gift to the world. This is wishing the Giant of Africa many more years of independence.
Examples are better than precepts
Recently, I was informed and I verily believe that the story of a family which has five children. The father is 60 years old. The first child is a medical doctor who unfortunately was kidnapped on his way to work early this year.
After so many weeks in the custody of the kidnappers, news filtered to the father that his son, the medical doctor had died in the hands of his abductors. Soon after that, the second child, an engineer, died during an armed robbery attack. Again, the third child, a lawyer, died in a ghastly motor accident when his car ran into a deep pothole on a narrow, winding, deplorable and dangerous road.
The fourth child was a graduate of Agriculture from one of Nigerian universities, who had opted for farming after an endless and fruitless search for employment. The private farm was severally ravaged by cattle rearers. One evening the herdsmen attacked the village and killed many people including the fourth child. Worse still, the fifth child graduated several years ago but did not secure any job.
Worried and pained by his own situation and the demise of his four siblings mentioned above, he became hypertensive and has been critically ill in one of the ill-equipped hospitals in the country.
The devastated father, a pensioner, has not been paid his gratuity and/ or pension since he retired several years ago. His wife, the mother of the house and a petty trader at the City’s Central Market, lost hope and like the fifth child has been hospitalized. The birthday of this pensioner is Opinion October 1. The question now is: Is there anything for this family to celebrate on October 1.
The problems facing Nigeria are not dissimilar to those afflicting this family. The above graphically applies to Nigeria. The question I ask myself is whether this country afflicted by insecurity, kidnapping, armed robbery, badly maintained, deplorable, dangerous or abandoned roads, spiral unemployment, unpaid salaries and allowances, unpaid pensions and gratuities really deserve to celebrate October 1 this year? The Oxford Dictionary defines the word “celebrate” as follows: “marking an important occasion with a social gathering or enjoyable activity”, “to make merry”, “to have fun”, “to have a good time” and “to have a party”. In the face of all these afflictions, does Nigeria, like this badly ravaged family, truly deserve to celebrate October this year? That is a question for all of us to answer as Nigerians. The truth of the matter is that things have not been like this in the country.
I would rather suggest that October 1st calls for prayers and fasting. Government should shelve any celebration. As a demonstration of government’s concern about the worsening condition in the country the government should shelve any celebration. The Federal Government should direct all state governors to hold debates in all the states on how to reform the country for the emergence of a prosperous nation Nigeria.
- Aare Afe Babalola, OFR, CON, SAN, is the Founder & Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti.
PEPT: After the judgement of man, it’s God
I don’t know how many people believed what Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammad said at the Special Session to mark the 2019 Legal Year when he said that the Supreme Court under his watch is totally independent and does not pander to anybody’s whims and caprices because if there is any deity to be feared, it is almighty God. I believe the CJN was not just being bombastic.
However, uphill task is that he inherited a flawed judiciary, a judiciary under siege and distress, a judiciary constantly pressured by executive interference and a judiciary where some judges have constituted themselves as business men auctioning justice to the rich and powerful.
Despite these challenges, I know Justice Mohammad is doing his best to ensure that our judiciary regain its glory as that great institution that is not subservient to the new powerful who believe that the binding judgement of courts can only be obeyed in breach.
I count on Justice Mohammad as a great jurist to live up to his beliefs and public expectations. The future of Nigeria and its democracy is worth saving and so much is in the hands of the Chief Justice and his colleagues at the Supreme Court. As the apex court their pronouncement is the law. If they make a bad pronouncement the people will respond with outrage the same way a bad law made by the legislature will be derided.
This is why our judges must fear no man but Almighty God, for after the judgement of man, it’s God’s judgement. Someone called my attention to the fact that you win or lose an appeal based on the composition of the panel of judges.
This shouldn’t be the case where integrity counts. When India was faced with similar circumstances as we faced today, the justices spoke truth to power. Today India is better for it and her democracy is growing from strength to strength. It took Kenya a near genocide for the Supreme Court of Kenya to realize that without justice and obedience to the rule of law there will be no peace.
The Supreme Court of Kenya nullified the manipulated and rigged presidential election that first returned Uhuru Kenyatta as president. Heaven didn’t fall. The Supreme Court of Kenya restored the confidence of the people in the judiciary.
The UK Supreme Court just ruled as unlawful the decision of Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prorogue the British parliament for five weeks. Boris Johnson in reaction said he proudly disagreed with the unanimous decision of the judges but that he will respect it.
That’s the rule of law as the bastion of democracy at work. When judges are fearless, courageous and upright, both the rich and the poor will tremble before the law and hold the court in awe.
In a few days, the nerve of the CJN will be tested in the composition of the panel of judges that will hear the appeal filed by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar against the September 11 judgement of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT).
The first ground of appeal has to do with the documents relating to the educational qualifications of President Muhammadu Buhari as tendered by him and admitted by the court as exhibits.
Citing the relevant provisions of the electoral act, they contend that the documents were neither pleaded by President Buhari or frontloaded as legally required and as such could not have been deemed as properly admitted by the court. On another ground, there are errors raised against the judgement of the presidential election petition court involving the interpretation of the INEC form in section 76 of the electoral act 2010 as amended.
The court had held that the forms referred to in the section has to do with that used in the conduct of elections and not the form (CF001) which every candidate must fill. Here the PEPT also held that a candidate is not required by the constitution and the electoral act to attach his certificates to the form before he can be adjudged to possess the requisite qualification to contest.
But Atiku in his appeal argues that the court erred in law as the said form CF001 clearly provides a column for schools attended and educational qualifications with dates. Furthermore, in their submission they contend that the form also contains a clear provision written “attach evidence of all educational qualifications”.
The Supreme Court has also been invited to review the conclusion of the presidential election petition court where it held that the petitioners did not plead that President Buhari’s failure to attach his certificates amount to lack of qualification to contest the election. Referring to paragraphs 388- 405 of the petition, Atiku and the PDP argues that they had pleaded and proved the allegation that President Buhari gave false information of a fundamental nature to INEC. Atiku and the PDP also submit that the Court of Appeal’s conclusion was speculative when it inferred that President Buhari presented his certificate to the army for documentation based on his army form.
Their argument here is that, Justice Garba’s court did not rely on evidence led but by assumptions and presumptions that President Buhari possesses the certificates he claims. Atiku also submit that the Court of Appeal made a case for President Buhari in which none of his lawyers made, when it referred to a newspaper publication to validate his qualification.
The Supreme Court has also been invited to review the position of the Appeal Court that the petitioners dumped their exhibits on the issue of unlawfulness of votes without calling their makers to testify.
Atiku and the PDP have argued that the exhibits tendered before the lower court were certified true copies of electoral documents, and being public documents there was no need to call the makers. It is now left for the CJN to compose the panel that will determine the appeal from among the justices of the Supreme Court. He must not allow external forces to teleguide the composition of the panel of judges.
Tradition was that such panel is often chosen in the order of seniority or from each of the geopolitical zones with the CJN at the head. The Supreme Court Justices in their order of seniority are: Justices Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Nwali Sylvester Ngwuta, Olukayode Ariwoola, Musa Datijo Muhammad, Kumai Bayang Akaahs, Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo, Chima Centus Nweze, John Inyang Okoro Often and by tradition except in rare circumstances the sevenman panel of justices is chosen by their order of seniority and shall be headed by the CJN except he decides to recuse himself as was the case by Darnley Alexander in the case of Awolowo v Shagari.
Will the CJN abide by the agelong tradition of constituting a panel of most senior Supreme Court Judges or depart from this age-long tradition by infusing into the panel the old and the new? Already there are insinuations that the recent screening of a list of new judges for elevation was being done with an ulterior motive to inject one or two of them into the panel of seven.
The judges listed for promotion include Justices Mohammed Garba, Abdul Aboki and C. Oseji some whom were the judges that presided over the presidential election petition at the Appeal Tribunal. Justice Garba led the appeal judgement and made some of the controversial decisions that are now subject of appeal. It is trite that a judge cannot sit on appeal against his own judgement.
I found the recent speculations to be lacking in merit. To do otherwise is to ab initio taint the final verdict. The CJN should as much as possible avoid any controversy as he compose the panel of judges. He needs the wisdom of Solomon to resist the pressure he faces and must have the nerve and courage to help the Judiciary regain its place as a great institution we are proud of.
2023: Between South-East and micro-zoning
We return this week to the hot-button issue of the presidency of Nigeria, particularly as it relates to the South-East geopolitical zone, which is home to the Igbo. The last piece on “Rotation and South-East quest for presidency” essentially dealt with alternating the highest political office, between the North and South of the country, in every eight years of two terms of four years each. It weighed the South-East clamour against the reported scheming of the North – and why does it want – to retain power in the region, after the completion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s eight-year tenure in 2023.
The “rotation” principle isn’t constitutional, but a mechanism hammered out by political actors to ensure “even” spread of political power to all sections of Nigeria. Because it’s not grounded in law, but the convenience of politicians, some sections of the country may take undue advantage to deny other areas the fruits of the presidency. Accordingly, the debate in the polity is premised on theNorth’spushtoretainpower. Butthispursuitclashes with the desire of the South-East to assume the presidency, for the first time, based on a general election.
Thus, the instant analysis switches from rotation to “zoning” of the presidency, with the assumption that in 2023, all things being equal, the office will return to the South, where the question of zoning will definitely rear its head. We’re employing rotation here to mean “a regularly recurring succession, as of people performing a job,” while zoning will be an allocation of that job or position to a zone (e.g., to any of the zones in the North or South). Like rotation, zoning has no constitutional or legal backing in Nigeria, but a conventional creation by politicians, who, if they agree that power should shift (rotate) to either North or South, it’s said to be zoned to that region.
So, if transferring power to the South is “accomplished,” how will zoning affect the search by the South-East to present the Nigerian president in 2023? Being not a law, and not binding on political actors, any of the three zones of the South – South- East, South-South and South-West – can canvass to produce the president under any of the registered political parties.
For the South-East to get the slot, the powerful players in the political parties must, with the consent of the other two zones – South-South and South-West – agree to “micro-zone” the presidency to the South-East. Currently, only two political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – have the wherewithal to field formidable candidates for the presidency.
This dynamic could change by 2023, but those scheming, and forecasting for the presidency are doing so on the platforms of the APC and PDP, respectively. In pushing the argument further, let’s consider how the three zones of the South have fared in terms of the number of times, if any, each zone has presented a candidate that won the presidency, and the political leaning of the zones.
The South-West, under the PDP, presented Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo twice, in 1999 and 2003, and he won on both occasions, and occupied the presidency for eight unbroken years, from 1999 to 2007. On the same platform, the South-South presented Dr. Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, and he won and occupied a single term of four years.
His bid for re-election in 2015 was thwarted by the victory of General Buhari of the APC. Taking our compass from 1999 when democracy returned to Nigeria, the South-East hasn’t presented a candidate that won the presidency in either the APC, PDP or any other political party. That’s why the sentiment, aligning with the doctrine of fairness and equity, favours the South-East “to be allowed” by major actors in the political parties to field candidates for the presidency in 2023.
But this can only succeed via a combination of factors, chiefly, the political leaning of the zone, its unity of purpose, and ability to woo the South- South and South-West to allow micro-zoning of the seat to the South-East. This, in itself, presents another hurdle, as especially the APC and PDP will consider the zone’s political leaning since 1999 against the possible interest shown by the South-West and/or South-South for the presidency in 2023.
Save the alleged “hawks” under its belt in other zones, the APC should be the easiest route to the presidency for the South-East, given that President Buhari will complete his tenure in 2023. This presupposes that as the ruling party, the APC should cede the seat to the South-East, for it to ride on the back of incumbency to victory at the polls. But there’s a snag! The APC has met with abysmal electoral returns in the South-East since its inception in the 2015 election cycle.
What’s the guarantee that it will fare better if it fields a South-easterner as candidate in 2023? Although the party’s fortunes are enhanced in the South-South, it has recorded resounding victories in the South-West, both in national and sub-national elections.
So, the argument is: Why will the APC reward “failure” in the South-East rather than the South- West that’s the bulwark of its formation in 2013, and subsequent electoral contests? Besides, if the APC fields a candidate from the South-East, will the “deciders” of the political leaning of the zone cease their open aversion to, and rhetoric against the APC and President Buhari?
Or will they, as they did in the 2015 and 2019 general elections, cast their lot with the PDP even if it (PDP) fields its candidate from the North? Such speculations preceded the 2019 polls. Recall that the South-East reportedly raised the matter of the 2023 presidency with the candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, wanting him to commit to “only one term” in office if elected president in the 2019 election.
The former Vice President allegedly didn’t give the inquisitors a positive response, indicating that whatever the outcome of the 2019 presidential race (whether he won or lost), he could throw his hat into the ring in 2023. Yet, the South-East supported him almost 100 per cent in the 2019 polls. Beyond Atiku, the PDP can decide to field its candidate from the North, to “stand a chance” at the election, thereby undercutting the South-East’s opportune moment for the exalted position.
That’s why the South-East must perfect its homework of getting the South-South and South-West on its side, to checkmate any ploy of a “no-Southerncohesion” to deny it the presidency. And the time for a Southern solidarity is now. Calling other zones names, and shouting “it’s our turn to be president” are no strategies for attaining the “age-long” desire. The “magic” is in behind-thescenes manoeuvres, based on give-and-take, mutual trust and respect!
Douye’s primary poll victory and his mission
From a field of very capable and eminently- qualified alternatives, Senator Diri Douye emerged the candidate at the gubernatorial primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16, 2019 poll in Bayelsa State. Until the primaries came alive, common wisdom was that the large number of contestants was a recipe for disaster. That the fallout from the fiercely-contested battle was going to tear the PDP family asunder.
That’s when every straight road would be made crooked. For years, that had been the order in most states. But a certain Douye, who had fought several political battles, came on board and upstaged the old order, thanks to the endorsement by incumbent Governor Seriake Dickson.
The massive boost was a welcome intervention. As a Christian, Senator Douye sees life as being in the hands of God the Father and not a godfather. But he acknowledges that God uses men to elevate His people.
Even though Governor Dickson’s backing initially generated some concerns, the logical conclusion is that, like in a football match, you pass the ball to the teammate, who is in the most advantageous position to score a goal for the team. And politics being a team sport, Dickson saw, and read correctly that Douye was in a scoring position, and had to pass the political ball to him, by supporting his nomination at the primaries.
I followed the build-up to the primaries. Douye campaigned as if his life depended on it. He worked his talk. He prepared for both the war and the battle. His arguments were sound and convincing to party faithful and delegates. He said the right thing at the right time and in the right places. As an orator, he was always to the point in his examples, deliveries, arguments and even innuendoes.
He thrilled his audience. But his greatest electoral assets was the connect he had with his people and ability to reconcile aggrieved interests. His “FORWARD TOGETHER’ mantra, resonated with all segments of the party. He promised no one would be “Left Behind.” The Bayelsa PDP members knew and believed him. His life had been one of diligent public service.
His works were not in the abstract; they were tangible. The delegates could see, vividly, what their senator was doing in almost all aspects of their lives.
There was sync between him and his people. That’s why their level of participation in the primaries was beyond civic responsibility. It’s in the neighbourhood of activism. And that’s not for nothing. That Bayelsa State would prosper and flourish in all ramifications under Douye was not in doubt.
There wasn’t a trace of clannish consideration in the spread of his works and attention. And that explains why he could access the goodwill of such a wide spectrum of supporters. In more ways than one, the gubernatorial primary poll of the Bayelsa chapter of the PDP has opened new pages in election matters. Now the contest will embrace the entire voting population of the state.
We have outgrown noisemaking in our political life as a people and those that seek political office must show capacity in fact and in deed. Going into the November 16 poll, a track record of prudence, diligence and wealth of experience in governance will speak for Douye. He has assured the people of Bayelsa that he would work along with the ‘Restoration’ team family to diversify and wean from dependency on the monthly federal allocation and evolve a Bayelsa beyond oil.
“One-local-government-area-one-industry” is the mission of Douye, which aims to build on the ‘Restoration’ government momentum towards sustainable growth, fill key gaps in planning and set the stage for a more promising future for Bayelsa State.
A major strategy of Senator Douye is to attract investors by providing an enabling environment that reduces cost of doing business. He plans to improve on, and build critical infrastructure such as good road network, recreational centres, lighting up the entire city to encourage night life, and provide allround security. He also sets his eyes on boosting of aquaculture, through creating the enabling framework to attract more private investment into the sector. All said, Diri Douye won the primaries not because he played good politics but, more importantly, he proved his electability far beyond doubt.
That’s why many said if the result of the primaries had gone otherwise, there would have been an uproar in the PDP. Yes, the victory, as he rightly admitted, comes with its own task: to satisfactorily service the trust bestowed on him.
The trend and body language of the senator reinforces confidence that the right thing would be done, to serve as a standard template for others. Agreed that his victory has unsettled some interests, especially in the choice of his running mate. But while that’s being sorted out, it’s expected that his co-contestants will unite with him to fight the battle ahead in harmony. Congratulations to Senator Diri Douye!
• Abanum writes from Abuja
China not afraid of trade war
China-US trade talks are catching the eye of the Nigerian media recently. Around the world, there have been widespread concerns over the new round of additional tariffs between China and the US. Some believe escalated disputes will bring more uncertainties to world economy. Some have described the global economic landscape as “unpredictable” and labeled the trade issue as “the biggest uncertainty”.
We have noted the reactions of the international community and understand the concerns of various parties. Indeed, the escalation of China-US trade disputes is not in the interests of either side and will put a drag on world economy.
But the facts are clear to all: it is the US that provoked the trade disputes, not China; it is the US that fired the first shot in raising tariffs, not China; it is the US that repeatedly resorted to maximum pressuring, not China. What China has done so far is entirely self-defense against the unreasonable acts of the US side. By so doing, we are not only defending our own legitimate rights and interests, but also safeguarding multilateralism and the free trading system. The international community has its fair judgment on who is the initiator of the latest round of a tariff war, the rule-breaker in free trade and the generator of risks in global economy.
The underlying reason that the 11 rounds of consultations failed to yield an agreement is that the US attempts to achieve unreasonable demands through maximum pressure. This wouldn’t work from the very beginning.
The simplistic view that the US is “ripped off” in its trade with China is unscientific and unprofessional. Economic globalization by nature is a process during which countries leverage each other’s respective strengths and each supplies what the other needs. What we call reciprocity and mutual benefit in trade refers to the overall reciprocity and balance of interests in the open market of all industries. It is only unrealistic to pursue absolute reciprocal openness in real trade practices. Therefore, the negotiated trade agreement itself can by no means ask for absolute equality in all fields and it must be equal and mutually beneficial with two-way balance. There is hope for success only when the consultations proceed on the right track of mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit.
The US side claimed on May 17th that the two sides actually had a deal, but China broke it.
We are not sure what “deal” the US was referring to. Perhaps it has bore in mind all along “a deal” of its own wild wish, one that China has certainly not agreed on however. When its threats didn’t work and instead led to widespread doubts and market fluctuations at home and abroad, the US resorted to muddying the waters and shifting the blame.
That, too, is futile as the international community see clearly which side has been flip-flopping all along in the past 11 rounds of trade talks. In May last year, China and the US reached consensus on trade and issued a joint statement in Washington, D.C. But just a few days after that, the US abandoned the agreement. In December last year, the two sides reached consensus on the value of China’s purchases from the US, but in the following talks the US wantonly rejected the agreement and asked for more. It is never China that backtracks and breaks commitments.
The issue of forced technology transfers is sheer fabrication. In fact, China attaches great importance to the protection of intellectual property rights. There is never any policy forcing foreign actors to transfer technology. The recently-adopted Foreign Investment Law by China’s top legislature stipulates explicitly that there shall be no forced technology transfer through administrative means. There have been mutual investment and technology transfers between China and foreign countries, which is the result of consensual cooperation between market entities, a win-win cooperation by nature.
For some time, out of political motives, the US has been abusing its national power to tarnish the image of and suppress specific Chinese companies while making “national security” a catch-all phrase, which is disgraceful and unjust. This is entirely against market rules and the principle of fairness, which does not serve the interests of the US either.
The US side recently told reporters many times that China’s economy was not so good, and that China very much wanted to make a deal.
Such remarks are just baseless. The fact is that the Chinese economy is growing steadily with a positive momentum. Trade protectionist measures of the US side will have some impact on our economy, but we can totally overcome it. We have the confidence and capability to guard against any external risks and impacts.
In the first quarter this year, China’s GDP grew by 6.4% year on year, which is more than expected. In particular, domestic demand has become the main driver for growth. Last year, consumption contributed 76.2% of our economic growth. In its recent World Economic Outlook report, the IMF downgraded its outlook for global economic growth to 3.3% while upgrading China’s growth from 6.2% to 6.3%. China was the only country that got upgraded in the forecast among all major economies.
From January to April this year, China’s import and export increased by 4.3% year on year, with dramatic increase in export to the EU and ASEAN. With trade partners all around the world, China is turning more rapidly into a strong trading nation. Many countries would like to share China’s development dividends. If some country does not want to do business with China, others will soon fill in the vacancy.
The US side is reported to claim that China will be hurt very badly if it doesn’t make a deal because companies will be forced to move to other countries.
Frankly, the US doesn’t need to worry at all on China’s behalf. Over the past four decades of reform and opening up, enormous achievements have been made in economic and social development in China. As foreign investment environment keeps improving, China has become one of the most popular destinations for global investment for many consecutive years. When choosing investment destinations and business partners, enterprises make decisions based on their own interests and market principles rather than empty words from certain persons.
As a matter of fact, despite the constant US threats to impose additional tariffs on Chinese products for the past year or so, China remains a popular destination for foreign investors as their enthusiasm remains high. The number of foreign companies newly set up in China in 2018 topped 60,000, up by 69.8%. It is worth mentioning in particular that the biggest US oil company Exxon Mobil Corp decided to set up a wholly-owned large-scale petrochemicals project in September last year. In January this year, US company Tesla officially kicked off the construction of its first overseas factory in Shanghai.
As the top two biggest economies in the world, the economic and trade relations between China and the US are of great significance to the two countries and the global economy. The US should have worked with China and shouldered its responsibilities for global growth. But on the contrary, it insisted on staging a trade war unilaterally and repeatedly increased tariffs on Chinese goods against standing consensus while China has kept full sincerity for the consultations.
China has made it very clear on many occasions, raising tariffs won’t solve any problem, and starting a trade war will harm not only others, but also oneself. China doesn’t want a trade war, but is by no means afraid of fighting one. China never succumbs to external pressure. We have the resolve and capability to defend our lawful and legitimate rights and interests. If someone brings the war to our doorstep, we will fight to the end.
We hope the US will heed the international community’s call of ration and justice, keenly grasp the situation, return to the right track as early as possible, meet China halfway and strive for a mutually beneficial agreement on the basis of mutual respect. It will serve the interests of China and the US and is the shared aspiration of the international community.
*Zhou Pingjian is the Ambassador of China to Nigeria
‘Kashmir crisis: A debate with leaders’
A discussion on Kashmir issue and Human Rights crisis in Kashmir arranged by Rao jawwad Khalil. Participants in this discussion were politicians activists and social workers from the United States, United Kingdom and Pakistan. They droped their wise opinion for the possible peaceful solution of Kashmir conflict between India and Pakistan, and discussed how to stop Human Rights violation in Kashmir?
Participants: Sajid Tarar (advisor to Trump for election campaign 2020, US), Mr Mushtaq Minhas (Minister for Information and tourism of Kashmir), Javed Rathod (Kashmiri activist in the United States), Shafqat Nazeer (journalist United Kingdom)
Opinion of experts:
Mr Mushtaq Minhas and Shafqat nazir while discussing on the Peaceful solution of Kashmir gave their opinion, “Peaceful solution of Kashmir is possible only according to United Nations Security Council resolution 47 and by giving right of self determination to Kashmiri people”.
Further more Mr. Mushtaq spoke on question about the lockdown and blackout of communication since almost one and a half months, he replied “more than half a million military personnel are deployed there, human rights violation is at large scale. All big organisations working for human rights have raised and continuously raising their voice against the violations. And he said that almost one month ago, The United Nation accused India for human rights violation in Kashmir mentioned in his recent report released by OHCHR.
He also endorsed/supported the recommendation by OHCHR report which was for the formation of a commission of inquiry to conduct a “comprehensive, independent, international investigation” into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir. And said that India should allow all human rights related organisations to visit Indian occupied Kashmir”.
Mr Sajid Tarar and Mr Javed Rathore from United States said in answer to a question “pakistani community is very much active for the solution of Kashmir conflict and other communities in the United States have also very clear stance in favour of rights for Kashmiri people.” Mr Javed said that world should be involve in this matter to make South Asia a peaceful region. It is no more bilateral issue the involvement of third party is necessary to solve this conflict.
Furthermore Mr Sajid said that he discussed Kashmir crisis with international lawmakers in the United States, White House public relation office and the US State Department for the Peaceful solution of Kashmir.
Khalil writes in from Pakistan
Insurgency: Where do we actually stand?
Last weekend a national newspaper published an earthshattering expose, which highlighted the plight of our soldiers fighting the Boko Haram insurgency, which has now gone on for more than a decade. In the piece titled: “We need better arms to fight Boko Haram –Military commanders”, the weekend paper spoke to a number of military officials, who for obvious reasons had to remain anonymous. Those spoken too painted a very sad and bleak picture of what they said was the true situation of things in the on-going fight to eradicate insurgency in the land. Of course what they said was in stark contrast to what the government and military officers willing to go on record have been telling us.
According to the report, many of our troops are still using outdated weapons and equipment, including failing Shilka guns procured during the administration of late Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President between 1979 and 1983.
“This development, according to top military officers who spoke to Sunday PUNCH on condition of anonymity, has exposed Nigerian troops at the battlefront to attacks by the terrorists, especially ISWAP fighters, who are said to have more sophisticated weapons. They noted that it was also responsible for the heavy casualties the country had suffered in the anti-insurgency war in recent times, noting that there were times the Shagari-era weapons failed during operations.
“The top military officers explained that Shilka, an artillery gun mounted on fighting vehicles, being used by the Nigerian troops at the battlefront are outdated but that they were refurbished and deployed for the operation. They noted that such refurbished arms could not withstand the modern ones used by the insurgents and that there were times they packed up during operations. One of the officers told the paper: “The Shilka guns were acquired under Shagari’s government. We have many of them but they are outdated, so they were refurbished, even though a lot of their components are missing.
East for the anti-insurgency war like that, hence they fail during battles. “Recently, Boko Haram even stole one from the troops. So, while we are battling with the refurbished Shilka, ISWAP fighters deploy the latest technology to attack us, and you know the President said a week ago at an ECOWAS meeting that how the terrorists deploy more sophisticated weapons is a matter of concern.”
The report also quoted another officer as saying that superior weapons and equipment, like Armoured Personnel Carrier and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, popularly known as MRAP, which is both bullet- and bomb-proof, were urgently needed by the troops. The sources explained further that beyond using drones, the insurgents were now using night vision goggles, thermal detectors and other modern equipment to attack the Nigerian troops. Incidentally the Nigerian Army had last November acknowledged that the modus operandi attacks of the insurgents on them clearly indicated that the Boko Haram were no using drones and foreign fighters to enhance their fighting capabilities.
Also, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said in July while welcoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, that Boko Haram had higher expertise and better technological weapons than the military. He said: “The capacity of the military has to be re-examined in terms of technological warfare. Otherwise, this thing will never end. Boko Haram now uses drones to monitor the operations of the military. Without providing the proper and up-to-date technological capacity to the military, this thing will never end.”
Sadly these weighty allegations fly in the face of what the both the military brass and even government itself have been telling the populace. On Tuesday the service chief appeared before the House of Representatives who had invited them over to hear from them first-hand the situation of the war on insurgency. None of them (at least publically maybe they did when they went into a closed door session) painted a gloomy picture of the state of the insurgency fight; rather Gen Gabriel Olonisakin pointed out that “military and operational strategize are not usually discussed in open forums such as this, because we may inadvertently be giving valuable information to the adversary through such discussions.”
But in June, at the opening of a “Transformational leadership workshop”, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation at the Army Resource Centre, Asokoro, Abuja, the Chief of Army Staff laid into his men for the resent reversals being suffered by the men in uniform. Buratai said: “It is unfortunate, but the truth is that almost every setback the Nigerian Army has had in our operations in recent times can be traced to insufficient willingness to perform assigned tasks or simply insufficient commitment to a common national/military course by those at the frontlines.
“Many of those on whom the responsibility for physical actions against the adversary squarely falls are yet to fully take ownership of our common national or service cause. “I, therefore, believe that the transformational leadership workshops will again remind and clarify to participants what our President and Commander-in-Chief meant by ‘this generation and indeed, future generations of Nigerians have no other country but Nigeria, we must remain here and salvage it together”.
Before then, the military brass had consistently thanked President Muhammadu Buhari profusely for supporting them in their insurgency fight in every way possible. Our military brass had also consistently brushed aside damning reports carried by the international media which often painted the sorry state of the war against the militant group. Even when one of such reports presented first-hand information after speaking to those directly affected by the war and who also claimed that things were not rosy and accused the commanders on the field not giving the political leadership the correct situation of things, the military again waved aside the report as being “sensational”. On Thursday, Islamic State said via its Amaq news agency that it killed 14 soldiers in Borno State in attacks on Wednesday.
According to Reuters, which broke the news, Nigerian army spokesman did not immediately respond to phone calls requesting comment. And this has been the pattern for the bulk of the duration of the fight with the military claiming success only for the insurgents to show that they are still very much around by carrying out further attacks. A couple of years ago, it was also claimed without provide any concrete proof that Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau had been killed only for the “dead” man to appear on numerous videos since the announcement of his demise. The waters have been further muddled by the repeated claims in the highest levels of government that the terrorists group has been “technically defeated”. This I believe will go a long way in enhancing the peoples’ patriotic support towards riding the nation of insurgency; because at the end of the day everyone knows that development and their own enhancement can only be achieved when there is peace and tranquillity across the land.
Things God cannot do in your marriage (Part 1)
Today, many people facing marital challenges re ignorantly blaming God for their plight without complying with the provisions of the marriage operating manual. Marriage is not man’s idea. It was a creation of God in Genesis chapter 2. After originating marriage, God provided the rules of engagement in the Holy Bible, the word of God. Every brand new car comes with a manufacturer’s manual. Any attempt to operate the car outside the guidelines of the manual can create problems.
In the same vein, any attempt to operate marriage outside the provisions of the word of God leaves you with a marital crisis to contend with. God is God and remains God forever. There are certain things he can never do in your marriage.
1. GOD CANNOT LIE: “God is not a man that he should lie; neither the son of man that he should repent; hath he said and shall he not do it? Or hath he spoken and shall he not make it good?” (Numbers 23:19). “God judgeth the righteous and God is angry with the wicked everyday” (Psalm 7:11).
If you are living in the sin of deceiving people that you will marry them without any plans to do so, you are God’s enemy because God says he is angry with such wickedness and cannot lie. If you are an expert in rape or taking sexual advantage of vulnerable people of the opposite sex in the name of relationship, get ready for God’s wrath because God says he is angry with the such wickedness and cannot lie. God said: “Observe and hear these words which I command thee that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever, when thou doest that which is good and right in the sight of the Lord thy God” (Deuteronomy 12:28). This means that everything you do in marital relationship has trans-generational implications.
If you are an expert in getting ladies pregnant all over the place, without any marital commitment and follow-up plans, you have a future of crisis. The abandoned children will later look for their father in anger to deal with him for living a reckless life that lacked self control. They may want to punish him for his irresponsibility. They may later come jostling for properties you might have toiled for all through the years to sell them off overnight.
They may turn out to be criminals, bearing your name and at old age, instead of a peaceful work retirement, police cases, court cases and different forms of crisis may emerge. May this not be your portion in Jesus name.
You can only claim this prayer if you observe, hear and obey the commandments of God “that it may go well with thee and with thy children after thee forever.” This equally applies to you if you are a lady that is getting pregnant for men and abandoning the children. God cannot lie. He will always do what he says he will do, which is judging the righteous and venting anger on the wicked everyday. God cannot lie.
He said: “So shall my word be that goeth out of my mouth; it shall not return unto me void, but it shall accomplish that which I please, and it shall prosper in the thing whereunto I sent it” (Isaiah 55:11). As many that violate God’s instructions concerning premarital sex, concerning adultery, concerning love and forgiveness, concerning deceit and cheating of your spouse, concerning children’s upbringing and other marital issues, they are enemies of God and are bound to have marital problems because God cannot lie. 2. GOD CANNOT CHANGE: “For I am the Lord. I changeth not…” (Malachi 3:6). God can never change because of anybody’s marriage, personality or opinion. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever” (Hebrews 13:8).
Are you dying secretly in your marital relationship because you are not willing to share that challenge with anyone? Do you avoid pastors, counsellor and priests in this matter because you feel all they have to offer you is what God says in the Bible? “The words of the Lord are pure words; as silver tried in a furnace of the earth, purified seven times” (Psalm 12:6). Do you have a marital challenge and you are running away from anyone that will tell you the Biblical truth you are not willing to hear? My dear! There is no other way your problem can be solved sustainably than the way of Christ. Jesus says: “I am THE WAY, THE TRUTH and THE LIFE” (John 14:6). You are facing a marital crisis. Someone is trying to bring in Biblical intervention and you are saying: “Please, keep Bible out of this.” My goodness! For your information, God and his standard can never change because of you.
Jesus Christ and his standard can never change because of you. God the Holy Spirit can never change because of you. When Saul disobeyed God’s instructions about Amalek, God took away the kingdom of Israel from him despite God’s love. When Ananias and Saphira conspired to lie at the altar of God, they dropped dead, despite God’s love for them. When Moses who spoke with God face to face violated God’s instructions, he was denied access to the land of Canaan that he had worked for all through the years. Their God is the same God that owns you and he cannot change. God is no respecter of persons and cannot change because of you.
He remains the same from generation to generation and his word remains the governing authority. God can never LIE or CHANGE over your marital relationship. Invite him to rule over your life and marriage and your marriage shall be a blessing and a testimony in Jesus name.
