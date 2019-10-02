Politics
Ninth NASS: Senate unveils legislative agenda
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Ninth Senate has set up strategies to help improve governance in Nigeria in the next four years by articulating some action plans it christened Legislative Agenda
E
mulating steps taken by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Eighth Senate, the Ninth Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan set up an ad hoc committee to draft legislative agenda for it, as a basic framework to direct its operations positively in the next four years.
The committee, which was chaired by a former governor of Kebbi State and senator representing Kebbi Central, Senator Adamu Aliero, presented its report to the apex legislative chamber last week Wednesday.
However, the Senate resolved to schedule the debate and adoption of the document for Thursday last week. The reason for deferring the consideration of the report for 24 hours was to enable members study it and prepare for effective contributions to the debate.
While presenting the report, Senator Aliero listed youth empowerment to curb increasing youth unemployment and poverty alleviation to ensure that 100 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty in the next four years as part of the agenda.
He also noted that legislative framework to tackle the phenomenon of out-of-school children in the country, creation of special health centres in the six geopolitical zones and reduction of acute housing deficit in the country were part of the document.
Aileron said that fashioning legislative measures to further enhance gender equality, infrastructure deficit, increase agricultural production, fast tracking the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and holistic reform of the oil and gas sector are other parts of the agenda.
The lawmaker further said that the Senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption fight, make procurement processes less cumbersome as well as the Open National Assembly Policy, where the budget of the National Assembly would be in the public glare.
Then, on Thursday, the Senate comprehensively debated and adopted the report, making far-reaching suggestions on how to strengthen the economy and make governance people-oriented.
The chamber expressed willingness to reduce the number of Federal Government’s parastatals by merging some of the over 1,000 agencies draining the nation’s annual budget.
The Senate also said that it will carry out electoral reforms through legislations to strengthen the country’s electoral system for improved and smooth conduct of elections in future.
It said that most of the federal establishments in the country were not productive and merely depending on budget allocations from the Federal Government to survive, insisting that it will either merge or eliminate non-productive agencies.
In his contribution, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, suggested that the Federal Government should increase the nation’s capital budget to 70 per cent and reduce the recurrent expenditure to 30 per cent if the economy must witness substantial development.
He argued that as long as Nigeria continues to run annual budgets with 70 per cent recurrent and 30 per cent capital, the country would go nowhere in terms of achieving meaningful socio-economic development.
He also lamented the over bloated Federal Government’s agencies in the country, insisting that they must be reduced drastically. Kalu frowned that the government had been planning to reduce cost of governance, yet the National Assembly continued to create new agencies, challenging the 9th Senate to come up with legislations to reduce the number of parastatals in the country.
Other senators commented on many other issues troubling the country, and steps to be taken by the Federal Government, with the help of the Senate towards solving such problems.
Senator Dino Melaye, for instance, spoke on issues of budget, corruption in procurement process and the high number of bills not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said: “The issue of budget passage is a major problem that we must look at. Over 70 per cent of bills passed in the 8th Senate were not assented to by Mr. President. This is outrageously calamitous. It calls for instantaneous correction. The process of bill is cumbersome.
“Ninety-five per cent of corruption in this country is through procurement. The committee on public accounts must be strengthened and must show the political will to carry out very strong, ameliorative measures on the issue of procurement in this country.
“You will see every year Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are buying generators, every year state governors are buying generators, they are buying diesel, buying computers. Our committee on procurement will have to be properly built if we want to tackle corruption in this country.”
Also speaking on procurement, Senator Ama Nnachi tasked the Senate to strengthen the procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District, said the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the critical role they have to play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development in Nigeria.
The lawmaker observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needs immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to him, the law as presently structured gives room for capital flight as investors doing businesses in the country, keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of Nigeria’s economy and the citizenry.
“The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair, so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have a local content aspect of that procurement, but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill, so that we can strengthen the Procurement Act,” he said.
Senator Nnachi also urged the National Assembly to initiate legislations that will encourage Public Private Partnership (PPP) in government’s effort to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.
He argued that all over the world, contemporary practice is no longer leaving the government to provide everything for the people instead governments of nations go into partnership with the private sector for more result-oriented performance.
He said: “Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth Senate can go over for the right direction. I trust that the leadership we have in place will lead us in the right direction. These two areas can strengthen our economy without going outside to borrow.”
Contributing, Senator Rochas Okorocha urged the Senate to introduce the principle of sacrifice in carrying out legislations for the good governance of the country.
He said that the Senate must be bold enough to ask President Buhari what he wants, so that lawmakers would know what to do to assist him deliver good governance to the people.
Some of the lawmakers, who also spoke pointed out that one of the problems facing the country is the local debt, which now stands at N2.5 trillion.
They also spoke on other sundry issues like the joint accounts maintained by state and local government, regional development, constitution amendment, security, unemployment among others.
The President of Senate, Lawan, in his remarks after consideration of the ad-hoc committee’s report, commended the senators for doing a thorough work.
According to him, the interventions contained in the report will be subject to constant reviews to meet with new challenges posed by the dynamic nature of society.
Politics
Ogun Assembly reinstates 57 suspended LG chairmen
Barely one week to the end of their tenure, suspended local government chairmen in Ogun State were, on Thursday, reinstated by the state House of Assembly.
The chairmen, who were in charge of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, were suspended on May 31 following allegations of financial misappropriation upon the emergence of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.
The council helmsmen were elected in October, 2016 under the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
At its plenary held in Abeokuta on Thursday, the state legislature passed a resolution, directing the reinstatement of the local government chairmen.
The passage of the resolution came shortly after Hon. Akeem Balogun presented his committee’s report and moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Hon. Bolanle Ajayi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.
New Telegraph learnt that after the Assembly’s various investigations, the House noted in its report that all the local governments were short-changed in allocation from the Federation Account under the Amosun regime.
Politics
Bashorun: It’s too early to start campaign for 2023
Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, a former Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG) is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he speaks on recent political developments in the country
As a lawyer and politician, what is your take on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election, especially the position of the judges that Buhari is qualified to contest?
I do not see anything wrong with the ruling of the judges. They have said the obvious, because even in the constitution that made provisions for qualification; it states that anybody who has obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked in government for 10 years is qualified. So, why do anybody had to get up and go to the tribunal to challenge the qualification of Buhari who rose from the ranks to become Major-General in the Nigeria Army; someone who became Federal Minister of Petroleum and became Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund. What qualification do we need if it is there in the constitution that anybody that has Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked for 10 years is qualified?
Fortunately he attended secondary school, they did not say secondary school certificate, anybody who attended secondary school up to finishing level; so the ruling given was in order. Atiku Abubakar only went to the tribunal to divert attention of Nigerians from the obvious. There was no ground to start saying he should present certificate; which certificate? Even if he has school certificate, he does not need to present it again, because by other provisions of the constitution, he is eminently qualified.
President Buhari has spent more than 100 days in office and with the steps he has taken so far, do you think he is really taking Nigerians to the ‘Next Level’ as he promised during the campaigns?
For me, 100 days is a short time, but his case is different. He has been there before, what he is doing is a continuous effort and I believe he will build on whatever he has done before. He is trying to build roads across the federation, he has improved the performance of power generation, within the short time he has spent in the second term and he has also listed out his performance himself.
The next level is higher level, better level; though, the economy has not been fixed and I think it is global, he is doing his best to solve the economy problem, like he has set up an economic team. But I believe he shouldn’t have included Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in that team; someone who was denied second term as governor of the Central Bank. Moreso, he belongs to the opposition party and if the economy is not fixed, the opposition party will be crying that the ruling party could not fix the economy.
But let’s wait and see what they would do that is part of the Next Level he promised Nigerians. This time around, he is struggling to ensure that the budget is ready on time and members of the National Assembly have promised that if they receive it on time, they will approve it within a short time.
There are speculations that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency. As someone who is close to him, what are his chances?
I am not aware that Tinubu is interested in 2023 presidential race. If I am aware I will tell you. He has not told me. So, to the best of my knowledge, it is not an issue I will like to discuss with anybody. I don’t have the details; I don’t know the correct position. The only one I know is the denial; he has not mentioned it in any of our meetings. If he is interested, he will say it and I trust him. This is not the time to say that someone is interested in 2023 because we are still trying to put together the new government formed by our party.
Will it be right to say some people just want to fly the kite or he is delaying his plan to run because 2023 is still three years away?
I won’t doubt it because this is a country, where people do many things in order to get attention. The information about Tinubu running in 2023 is very scanty; the little I know is the denial by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, which he has done twice. He said Tinubu has not authorised anybody to do anything on that basis for him. It is possible he is interested. When he wanted Akinwunmi Ambode to be governor he told me, I didn’t question it. I was satisfied. When Babajide Sanwo-Olu case came, which was a bit controversial, we got ourselves persuaded that the change was necessary and we made it. So, this same issue depends on when I hear it.
The Ambode issue reminds one of the raid on his houses in Epe and Victoria Island in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and there is the believe that the information that led to the raid must have been supplied by leaders of the APC, who wanted to deal with him for challenging the authority of the party when he was told not to run. What is your take on that?
I wouldn’t know. I have not participated in any meeting where they said we should go and deal with him or we should send EFCC to his house. Some people might have done so, but I am not aware and I am not part of it.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has cautioned journalists to be mindful of how they report activities of the insurgents, Boko Haram, claiming that the press gives much attention to their activities and that such action is unpatriotic. What are your thoughts on that?
It all depends on how their activities are reported. Basically each newspaper has its own style, but some of our media houses report things just to raise unnecessary alarm. If that is what he is saying that they should not raise unnecessary alarm, I agree with him, but if the press comes across any information that needed to be published, they should feel free to publish. The situation of Boko Haram now should be likened to what happened when Saddam Hussein was overthrown. You know for years there was continuous sniper action. What they are doing is sniper action and the press should join the army in dealing with these things because some of the reports have been proven to be false.
The press should avoid sensational report. They should try as much as possible to report what will not make situation of things get worse at the war front, particularly they should try and report what the public relations unit of the army gives out. If they have different information, there are ways of factorising it, not to raise alarm. They should not raise alarm in a way the insurgents would be encouraged. Their activities have been limited to Borno and the state is a big one with several villages. That is the advantage the insurgents are taking.
Insecurity in the country seems to be unabated and efforts by government are yet to match the challenges…
We are all worried about insecurity and I believe government is trying, but its effort is not well appreciated because security issues are not matters for public consumption. Government has a way of dealing with it; in some areas kidnapping has reduced. In some cases, some people lie over issues of kidnapping just to make money; they make a mess of the whole thing.
We should ask for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. There are a lot of things that were not happening in the past, which are happening in Nigeria now; a situation whereby somebody will allege he has been kidnapped in other to make money. Somebody’s housemaid is being sold in other to make money, so many things are happening, we should ask God to intervene. Those in authority should address the matter properly; we don’t have information of the extent they have gone. We are only appealing everyday, hoping that the insecurity will go down. Hopefully, it will go down because it is not in the interest of anybody.
President Buhari recently directed that local governments’ allocation should be given to them directly, but up till now, it not certain if they get the allocation directly from the Federal Government. How come local government administration is being frustrated in Nigeria?
Nobody is frustrating local government administration, but the President should know that the order he gave is an executive order. It is unconstitutional; he shouldn’t have given the order; he knows the correct thing to do. He knows that Section 7(1) of the constitution puts local government under the state. It states that the government of every state ensures the existence of local government under the law, which provides for its establishment for structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.
When it comes to giving money to the councils, Section 162(6) of the constitution is the guide. It is very clear that the Federal Government cannot just ignore that section and go ahead to give executive order. I am sorry for criticizing the President, but on this matter, he has to look at it again, if there is need to alter the constitution, we should do so. That section makes provision for the state to set up State/Local Government Joint Account, which they said that they have scrapped. Have they scrapped that section of the constitution that provided for an account into which all allocations to the local government councils from the federation account should be paid into?
Politics
S’East not ready for 2023 presidency –Etta
Ntufam Hilliard Etta is the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s zoning arrangement and the race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues. Clement James reports
President Muhammadu Buhari recently inaugurated the federal cabinet, what do you expect from the ministers this time?
I expect that they will discharge the mandate for which they have been appointed. With the victory at the polls, Nigerians have given us the mandate to deal with three major issues that were the basis for our campaigns, and which is to renew our vigor in dealing with insecurity, renew our anti-corruption drive, and deal with the issue of the economy. So, the ministers have a responsibility to help Mr. President discharge that mandate.
There have been issues about Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo being maligned. What could have gone wrong?
I know that the Vice-President has some constitutional responsibilities like chairing the National Boundary Commission, National Economic Council and some other areas of responsibilities as clearly stated in the constitution and I have not seen the President take those responsibilities from the Vice President. But if the President is rejigging his administration, I will not want to see it as a discord between the president and his vice. They are Nigerians who are known to speak their minds and also not known to indulge in double-speak. I believe that if Mr. President has differences in his opinion against that of his vice, he is candid enough to let Nigerians know.
But as an insider in this government, I am aware that he has given his ministers directive to report progress in their ministries on a weekly basis. This was not done in the past. I believe that being his last tenure, Mr. President is determined to deliver to the people on time and if he sees that there are issues that will clog the wheel of progress or constitute some slow-down in the delivery of the dividends of the mandate that was given to him by the good people of this country, he has the right to rejig his administration in such a way that it will be responsive to the mandate that was given to him.
Issues have been raised as to why the President had to inaugurate an Economic Advisory Council when the Vice-President was heading the National Economic Council.
What you should know is that there is economic interaction between the federal and the state governments. That is why you have the state governors and other very privileged members of the administration being members of the economic council and that is different from an advisory body. The number one economic manager of the country is Mr. President and the economic advisory council is just to advise him on ways and manner of managing the economy.
It is in advancing the economic development of the country that he needs people who are outside government to come with their expertise and advise him appropriately. So, there is no friction between what is in the constitution and what the President has done.
Is it true that some of the Vice President’s aides have been asked to work outside the Villa?
That is not true. You must know how the presidency works. All appointments are done by Mr. President. Those appointees are then assigned to the office of the Vice President. So, technically, all of them work for Mr. President and nothing has changed so far.
Will APC retain the zoning formula in 2023?
First and foremost, I want to speak for myself and not as the head of the party in the South-South. I will speak for myself on this matter. I believe that for us to deal with our fault lines in Nigeria, that there is still the need to zone offices; just for the simple reason that we need to deal with our fault lines. Possibly in the nearest future, a time will come when Nigerians will not bother about where anybody comes from.
So on the basis of that, I will say that the North will have no business presenting any candidate for the presidency in 2023. Having said so, I look at the South-East, South-South and South-West. The South-South had a president between 2011 and 2015 and something comes to my mind. For me, I believe that the South-East is not prepared and I say this with all sense of responsibility.
The South-East has refused to build bridges and to extend their hands of fellowship across the various divides of Nigeria, and there is more than one divide of Nigeria. The level of hate towards other component of Nigeria is such that one goes away with an impression immediately that they are not prepared for the Nigerian presidency. You see, you don’t get the presidency in an atmosphere of acrimony and hate. You get it in an atmosphere of bridge building, networking and tolerance. And I don’t see that in the South East.
And again, I must also speak as a member of my party and I am just wondering if we give the ticket of our party to a Nigerian of South-East extraction, the people of the zone will still vote for the party. So, these are very weighty issues. I now look at the South-West, the zone seems to be the more prepared of the two zones and I will not be surprised if members of our party turn to the South-West favourably.
The South-West has shown commitment to our party; they have sacrificed for our party and you know in politics, nothing is given on a platter. Maybe things will change because a day in politics is very long. But as it stands now, the South-West is more prepared of the two zones.
Recently, John Ochala was made the substantive chairman of the APC in Cross River State. What does this mean for the progress of the party in the state?
First of all, as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, I will not want to comment on that matter. But, I will tell you that this is a matter that is attracting attention by members of the party and that in due time, the party will make its position known. Having said that; let me quickly add that the matter of who becomes the substantive state chairman is in court, so whatever I say will be subjudice. I don’t want to be dragged to any court for contempt, so I won’t comment on that.
Many people were disappointed the way members of your party in the state bickered before the 2019 election. Do you see APC coming up strong in the next election?
First of all I, must apologize to the people of the state for presenting to them a fragmented platform. Much as some of us tried, it became almost impossible for us to present a united, strong and virile alternative to the PDP and we know that the PDP was very actively involved in the fragmentation of the APC in Cross River State. However, I want to assure you that even as we speak, we are in the process of reconciliation. We want to bring all our brothers who are interested in reconciling themselves to the party on board, so that we have one party and we are also forewarned that the PDP will not rest.
What they did to us in 2019 will likely be repeated in 2023. So, having been forewarned, we will be forearmed. And we want to assure the people of Cross River State that we will never allow what happened to us in 2019 to happen to us again in 2023. We are doing everything to create cohesion, create a virile and strong APC as an alternative to the decadent PDP.
Politics
Tambuwal’s victory at tribunal endorsement of leadership style – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal at the tribunal as an endorsement of his leadership style.
The party said in a statement Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the judgement was a confirmation of the triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election.
According to the PDP, Governor Tambuwal’s victory at the tribunal was evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.
“Indeed, Governor Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term. His re-election therefore marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state,” the statement added.
The party, however, rejected the judgements of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Abdullahi Ganduje and Simon Lalong of Kano and Plateau states respectively.
It nevertheless urged its members and supporters not to lose hope as the tribunal is not the end of the road adding that justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.
Politics
LG poll: Ekiti APC aspirants kick against postponement of primaries
Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government chairmanship elections in Ekiti State have petitioned the state governor Kayode Fayemi, the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and other APC stakeholders in the state over the postponement of the party’s primaries, which should have held last Saturday.
The APC state Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi had via phone last Saturday confirmed to journalists, the postponement of the LG primary election citing security reasons.
“Local government chairmanship primary election has been postponed in two local governments – Ado and Ikole for security reasons,” he said.
But two contestants in Ado Local Government, Mr Gidado Tajudeen Olaleke and Mrs Tosin-Ajisafe Aluko expressed their displeasure on the development, describing the postponement as “unnecessary and undemocratic.”
The two contestants, who also faulted alleged security reasons for the postponement, described the situation as embarrassing.
The aspirants alleged that some people within the hierarchy of the party are playing some games which they said could be detrimental to the progress of the party.
Politics
Reps: Revelations as lawmakers probe NDDC projects
For over two weeks, an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has been investigating abandoned contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). PHILIP NYAM examines the position of the agency
Since the Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led ad hoc committee investigating abandoned projects due from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), began public hearing, the revelations have been chilling and disturbing.
Different stakeholders have testified before the panel including contractors, representatives of MDAs, traditional and community leaders and other interest groups.
So far, the committee has been able to establish that many contractors collected huge sums of money without executing contracts; some without even mobilising to site and there are others who have completed their jobs, but have not been paid.
There are also contracts, which were awarded without adhering to due process and they cut across the different boards and managements that have held forth since the coming into existence of the commission.
NDDC’s dilemma
One of the biggest revelations at the ongoing investigation was made by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. (Mrs.) Enyia Akwagaga, who attributed part of the problem of many uncompleted projects by the commission to threats from erring contractors. Testifying before the House ad hoc committee on abandoned projects, the NDDC boss disclosed that there is always “subtle and open threats to NDDC top officials in recent past, whenever intention to terminate non-performing contractors’ jobs was declared.
According to the NDDC boss, a total of 9,820 contracts have been awarded from inception to date; out of which 4,288 were completed, 1,796 not yet started, while 2, 645 were ongoing.
She added that 342 projects have been stalled, 30 taken over, 449 cancelled and terminated even as 660 were newly awarded.
On the funding profile, she said N2.832 trillion was budgeted from 2008 and 2018, N1.848 trillion, is actual receipts, N983 billion outstanding funding variance, N1,374 trillion outstanding gap based on amounts payable according to NDDC Act, while N60.213 billion is the unremitted funds due to NDDC through the Ecological Fund.
She lamented the underfunding of NDDC over the years and pleaded with the House to help the commission in the recovery of all payments due from the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta in accordance with the NDDC Act.
“I would like to emphasise that mobilisation payments to contractors are made on the basis of Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) provided by banks. The funds paid to mobilise contractors are amortised throughout the duration of the project and, therefore, recoverable. In fact, the NDDC directorate of legal services has, in the past, initiated processes that led to the recovery of some of such funds paid as mobilisation to contractors,” she said.
The NDDC Acting Managing Director further noted: “I would like to state that the NDDC is determined to tackle this huge challenge of extremely low and slow rate of project completion. But to do this, we very humbly request for the backing of this honourable committee, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, at large.
“In particular, we ask for your help in the recovery of all payments due from the federal government, as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, in accordance with the NDDC Act. We also appeal that you support us to ensure a drastic reduction in the introduction of new projects to the NDDC budget.”
Committee’s concern
But the investigative committee picked holes in the presentation of the NDDC boss. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai, queried her and other officials of the agency for their alleged involvement in a N61.4 billion contract awarded by the commission without completion.
The lawmaker said a report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation to the committee revealed that N70.4 billion was paid to 1,723 contractors by the NDDC, who still they abandoned contracts awarded to them.
He disclosed that the committee had petitions suggesting that the commission collects a certain percentage of contract sums from contractors even before they mobilise to sites. He added that available documents submitted to the committee had shown that some people still sign contracts after leaving office.
Ossai consequently summoned all the commission’s past managing directors and former executive directors of finance, warning that failure to honour the invitation; he will sub poena the managing director in line with the provisions of the committee.
He said of the directive: “What we did is to protect the interest of Niger Delta people, whose money has been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.
“The investigation we are doing will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to sites to execute the jobs abandoned over the years,”
Ossai also disclosed that documents before the committee show that a total of 1,723 contractors had collected a total of N70.495 billion without mobilizing to sites.
He said the Auditor General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report submitted to the ad hoc committee shows that 1,723 contractors never went to sites after collecting N70.4 billion.
The report, he said, indicates that “90 per cent of these contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2012. It need be strengthened that some of these contractors have three to four jobs with their mobilization payments without reporting to sites.”
According to him, “one can therefore imagine why the region is not developed, when a developmental programme is being awarded as contract to be completed within six months and the contractor would collect mobilization without reporting to site.
“The report above excluded those contractors that collected mobilization and reported to site but with insignificant achievement before abandoning the projects. This equally excluded those in which the commission has declared their projects as stalled.”
The contractors
Testifying at the investigation, chairman of the Niger Delta Construction Consortium, Chief Jasper Jumbo, threatened that he will burn down every single facility installed by the NDDC until a debt of N2.6 million owed him is paid.
The septuagenarian, a contractor and stakeholder, expressed disappointment at the injustices and mismanagement of resources on the part of NDDC management, saying that they have been unfair to the region in terms of infrastructure.
He told the committee that he has been a contractor of NDDC right from the days of Oil Mineral Producing Areas development Commission (OMPADEC) and added that the agency has owed him N2. 6 million contract debt on a job that it had issued him a certificate of completion for over six years.
He also said that he has evidence to nail a former Executive Director of Finance of the commission, who demands 10 per cent of any contract sum from any contractor that bided for a job in the commission.
As the ad hoc committee rounds off its assignment in a week’s time, many expect that it will make recommendations that can make the commission live up to its statutory responsibilities and that contractors who have completed their jobs get compensated, while erring contractors are made to pay for their failings.
Politics
Re-opening of OML 25: Wike’s pro-people leadership pays off
I
magine for a split second if Rivers State governo, Nyesom Wike was one of those docile, inconsiderate and anti-people leaders, Oil Mining License (OML) 25 would still be shutdown. If Governor Wike was one of the leaders that could be intimidated by lies, negative propaganda and false paid advertorials/radio programmes, the nation’s economy would still be bleeding endlessly from lost revenue.
Thank God Wike “get morale.” He has the staying power and courage to withstand the enemies of Rivers State and Nigeria. He is a man of vision with the capacity to ensure the state’s goals are achieved.
It was on June 22, 2019 that Governor Wike set the ball rolling for the re-opening of OML 25. Before this historic date, the Federal Government, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the security agencies made no attempt to re-open the facility. Till date, no explanation has been given for this inaction.
From June 22, 2019, Governor Wike set in motion all the platforms for negotiation, public discourse, social and economic engagements on the re-opening of OML 25. This was the first courageous move to empower all stakeholders for the good of the country.
The meeting in question had in attendance Shell Petroleum Development Company, the host communities of OML 25, security agencies and Belema Oil. This meeting laid out the template for the resolution of outstanding grievances.
On June 27, 2019, Stakeholder Communities of OML 25 in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) agreed on the procedures for the re-opening of the oil facility during a meeting facilitated by Governor Wike at the Government House Port Harcourt.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and the modalities for the release of intervention funds were agreed upon.
After these meetings, several engagements for the re-opening of the facility continued despite sponsored attacks on the person of Governor Wike. All Governor Wike did was to create a platform for Shell Petroleum Development Company and the stakeholder communities to reach a compromise in order to facilitate the rapid development of the oil bearing communities.
This year alone, he has facilitated the key settlement of disputes between Shell and Mgbuesilaru community and Newcross and oil bearing communities of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area. These settlements have led to the restoration of peace and the promotion of economic development of the affected areas.
The successful resolution of the induced OML 25 crisis brings to the fore the importance of having credible and courageous leadership. Governor Wike stood on the side of truth, the people and their growth. That is why his re-opening initiative gained traction and was met with success.
At a point, the sponsors of falsehood claimed that Governor Wike must have received gratification for insisting that the right thing be done. The same persons who struggled to vilify the Rivers State governor are now declaring that Shell Petroleum Development Company own the operating license of OML 25 as June 22, 2019 confirmed and commenced the process its actualization.
For Governor Wike, it is about the people; the ordinary folks, their leaders and the overall development of all communities of the state. Whenever their interest is threatened, he comes up to defend them. This may not go down well with vocal economic/political entrepreneurs, but in the long run, the communities benefit.
The pro-stakeholder communities’ initiative
By the initiative of Governor Wike, Stakeholder Communities of Oil Mining License (OML) 25 and Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the re-opening of the closed flow station and the payment of outstanding funds owed stakeholder communities under the extant Global Memorandum of Understanding (GMOU).
The MoU signed between Shell and the stakeholder communities also mandated Shell to pay into a dedicated account, the sum of N1.36 billion within two weeks for the development of the communities.
The settlement agreement was signed on behalf of the communities by traditional Rulers, youth presidents, chairmen of community development committees and community leaders. Those who signed the agreement include the stakeholder communities of Kula, Belema, Offoin-Ama, Ibie-Ama, Boro and Opu-Kula.
The above act of comprehensive engagement and collective action, engineered the final re-opening of OML 25. Shell played their part as reported in the media, the communities were happy and the sponsors of the illegal closure capitulated.
Aside the direct engagement with the people and their leadership, Governor Wike carried along the political leadership of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, where OML 25 is located. From the two councilors to the State Assembly lawmakers, council chairman and the House of Representatives member, the governor ensured that they participated in seeking a lasting solution to the conflict.
The right acknowledgment
On Saturday September 28, 2019, the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, NNPC and Shell Petroleum Development Company arrived Government House Port Harcourt to recognise the fundamental role that Governor Wike and the Rivers State government played in kick-starting and sustaining the process that led to the re-opening of OML 25.
During that historic visit, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Silva made very important statements.
He said: “The people of the Niger Delta have struggled with security and conflict for far too long. Because of that, we have lost a lot as well. We have probably gained a little, but we have lost more than we have gained.”
The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the country lost a whopping $1.7 billion during the period OML 25 was shut down.
His words: “We had a shutdown of the Belema flow station for over two years leading to the loss of over 35,000 barrels of oil per day in monitory terms that over $1.7 billion, which could have been put to use for the benefit of the community and the rest of the federation.
“We have engaged the communities and Shell to make sure that this dispute between them is brought to a closure, the communities have agreed to vacate the facility to allow petroleum operations to continue.”
The successful re-opening of OML 25 is a victory for courageous leadership; victory for pro-people governance and victory for consistency in the face of oppressive and criminal propaganda. It confirms the Biblical injunction: Luke 9:62: “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God.”
Once Governor Wike ignited the process of solution, he stayed firm for the good of the Stakeholder Communities of OML 25, the good of Rivers State and the good of Nigeria. We can all afford to smile, beat drums, dance and celebrate because a visionary leader, with character stayed firm.
The way forward
Having secured a peaceful resolution of the OML 25 crisis, Governor Wike has laid out a template for the successful management of the facility to the benefit of all stakeholders.
“The oil companies must abide by the ideals of the MoU signed at different stages of the resolution process. The oil companies should also respect the Memoranda of Understanding signed with the host communities.
“As the SPDC goes in, whatever they have agreed with the communities should be implemented. If they implement it, they will do their work. If they don’t implement, there will be another round of crisis. And then, they will call on government to come in.
“Ours is to make sure that people carry out their businesses in a very conducive environment. This is the role the Rivers State government will always play,” the governor charged.
He said that the fundamental focus of the Rivers State government is for OML 25 to be operational and productive, regretting that for over two years, the oil facility was shut down and nobody acted.
“I don’t know the role of the security agencies in all of this. We will meet here and agree that the people should vacate the place and let Shell resume work, but the security agencies will do something else,” he said.
He noted that Rivers State is a peaceful state, where oil companies have always been supported to carry out their legitimate activities. “We took it on ourselves to see that Shell reconciles with the communities,” he said.
Governor Wike noted that during the days of pipeline vandalism, Rivers State witnessed the least cases because of the security investment of the state government.
“When there was this issue of vandalism of oil facilities, Rivers State government gave the highest support to stop it. In the Niger Delta, Rivers State had the least cases of vandalism.
“I have always supported efforts to protect national assets in the state. Anybody can tell you that. I will continue to create the right environment for investment. If I don’t do it, how will I get funds to execute key projects,” he said.
Facts are sacred
It took the involvement of Governor Wike for the public to know the facts of the OML 25 dispute as some interested elements misled the media and members of the public.
Once the truth was out in the public, OML 25 was set free. The communities are now free and better development will be their portion. Those who sponsored this failed economic coup are themselves now singing from this hymn book with the rest of Rivers State.
OML 25 is located in Rivers State
Towards the climax of the settlement process, some anti-Rivers elements sponsored a journalist to fly the kite that OML 25 is located in Bayelsa State. This falsehood was broadcast on national television for two days.
It would have been overlooked, but this line was earlier contained in advertorials published by those under the sponsorship of those who facilitated the shutdown of the oil facility.
But the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Kyari, laid this ugly plot to rest. He declared that the team visited the Government House, Port Harcourt because OML 25 is situated in Rivers State and there was need to pay a courtesy visit on the Rivers State governor.
●Nwakaudu is the Special Adviser on Electronic Media to Governor Nyesom Wike
Politics
Independence: Nigerians give verdict
As Nigeria celebrates her 59th independence anniversary, some stakeholders spoke on the state of the nation, TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
This is not Nigeria of our dream – Olajide
Dr. Kunle Olajide is the Secretary of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE)
There is no cause to celebrate. We should just pray to God and thank God that we still remain one. At least that we are one is enough for celebration but not feasting.
How can you be feasting with few people when millions of people are languishing in poverty? The fact that Nigeria is still one country is not for people who are exploiting us to go and be feasting on our money while we are languishing. They should sympathise with us, they should show empathy that they too feel the pains and we should not see them clicking Champaign classes and having sumptuous meal at our expense. No. That would be insensitive.
Fifty-nine years ago, many have good dream of what they want Nigeria to be after independence and to me those dreams and aspiration has not been realised. If you read some of the newspapers at that time, they projected that within 25 years, Nigeria will join the league of First World countries, judging by our endowments.
But, we initially suffered a lot of coups and counter coups and to make it worse, we suffered what I regard as the twin evils that almost wrecked the ship of state. The twin evils are military intervention and oil boom. Those are the twin evils that took us to where we are today.
The military was never trained to be in government. By nature, they are trained to fight wars and to defend and when they are preparing to defend, they are ready to attack. And anywhere they go to, when they attack and win; they loot the place and destroy. They are not to organise and rule people. They were never trained to come and govern people.
Then oil boom now came at the time military was in power. So, oil boom served as alcohol to intoxicate the military in power and they ruled the way it pleased them. That was what affected us and we are yet to be free from their apron string.
State of affairs call for worries – Ojikutu
Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu is a former deputy governor of Lagos State
I am not a happy person; I am very unhappy about the state of affairs of Nigeria at this 59th anniversary. I was praying that things would have improved by now to the extent that we will all be at a greater height. But it seems as if we are regressing.
And it is not due to the fault of the number one man. He means well, but it is like Nigerians themselves are their own problem. It is like we don’t appreciate honesty and integrity; we seem to prefer people who are corrupt to be our leaders. And since this people don’t have our interest at heart, they just want to make Nigeria a ground for money making.
We have no reason for our infrastructures and everything to still be at the level at which they are; no reason whatsoever considering the resources we have and the amount of money we have generated.
For us to have a nation of our dream, the way forward should be for everybody to examine himself or herself. We all need to examine ourselves and decide; do we want Nigeria as one nation? If we want Nigeria as one nation, then we need to have a rethink and do the best for Nigeria and not for a few.
What President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on about redistribution of our resources should be allowed to sail through. There are so many people fighting him because of his determination to ensure that he takes our wealth from the hands of a few. Many of those who have stolen are afraid because of what they have looted when they were in control.
The fear is there among them and they are doing a lot to undermine the system. But no power can overcome the government if the government is determined. But, it is unfortunate that some of the people, who should be determined, have skeletons in their cupboard?
The question is: Are they interested in Buhari’s agenda? If we don’t want to do to your tent, oh Israel, we all have to make up our minds to change. And this is not a question of North, South, East or West. As long as people who are corrupt are holding sway, no region can be okay.
It is not too late to follow the right path – Onovo
Chief Martins Onovo is a former presidential candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP)
We thank God that we are 59. It may not be too late to follow the right path. Our national predicament has become an international embarrassment. We have failed to provide security in our country. We are the global capital of poverty. We celebrate mediocrity and promote corruption. We cannot be satisfied with the present state of Nigeria. No normal human being can be satisfied with mediocrity, insecurity and corruption.
We can celebrate the fact that we have not been consumed by our self-destructive activities. Clearly, many nations that lack our opportunities and advantages have done much better. Our smaller neighbours have done better. We are one of the most terrorized countries in the world. We are the world capital of global poverty. We are one of the most corrupt people on earth. We cannot celebrate our complete failure as a country.
Nigeria missed it with leadership and the colonial foundation of independence. It is a foundational error that is very difficult to fix, especially in our neo-colonial circumstances of economic dependence and mediocrity. We must reject mediocrity and corruption. We must re-establish our constitutional values. We must pray intensely and promote public morality, integrity, justice and hard work.
There’s nothing to celebrate at 59 – Agoro
Dr. Olapade Agoro is the former presidential candidate of National Action Council (NAC)
We need to rebuild the nation. At 59, our people still struggle to become somebody in other people’s country. At 59, Nigeria is having her citizens’ return from slavery in South Africa. Why is it that we cannot make Nigeria work? Why is it that we cannot be proud of our country? Why is it that we are noisemakers?
Nigeria has never been short of good leaders, but we lack the focus. We have leaders like late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who gave us the first this, first that in Africa. Why are we not having anybody rebuilding that structure? Why is it that we are bereft of ideas?
We don’t know what to do with our gold. We have gold, but we don’t know what to do with it. So, there is nothing to celebrate at 59.
Fairness is key to national devt – Rasak
Chief Lanre Rasak is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC)
If you are a human being and you are 59 years old, you only have 365 days to retire from active government work.
We expected to have a Nigeria that is meeting the needs and wants of the citizens of the country. But here we are; in the midst of plenty, about 60 to 65 per cent of Nigerians are still living in abject poverty.
The leaders need to sit down and employ the required social scientists to diagnose what is wrong with Nigeria and look for appropriate solutions to the problems.
We started with three regions in Nigeria – Northern, Western and Eastern regions and we later added Mid-Western Region to it. Today, we are talking of six geo-political zones and 36 states with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Out of these 36 states, one single region produced 19 states and the rest had 17 states. We have 774 local government areas; were they created in a balanced geographical equation? When the military came, those restructuring they did, were they fair? People are asking for restructuring again because they felt justice was not done in the past.
Another problem we had was creation of local governments. States should have been allowed to create the number of local governments they can manage and have resources to run. Many local governments in Nigeria don’t have what it takes to call them local governments because they cannot perform some functions of local councils.
They cannot perform because they don’t have noticeable means of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). They are only waiting for money from the federation account to run their local governments.
But one thing that we can rejoice about and be happy for is that we are 59 and luckily we have had our democracy for 20 years without any interruption. It is a thing of joy. We can continue to improve on it.
We can continue to nurture it and we may be happy that we have a very strong democracy that will take away all the ills that we have being talking about. We must deliberately agree that we must be our brothers’ keeper. We must live in a state where nobody is oppressed or anybody is threatened.
Nigerians now colonizing Nigerians – Dansudu
Alhaji Shuaibu Ado Dansudu is the National President of Arewa United Consultative Forum (AUCF)
I don’t think we have any independence today. White men colonized us, but Nigerians are now colonizing Nigerians because the way colonial master treated us is the same way some Nigerians are treating Nigerians.
People in power are still oppressing the masses, so I don’t think the masses have independence, looking at the situation of the country, especially in the North. There is hardship and poverty, and those are the things that are causing insecurity in the country.
What is pushing many youths into crime such as kidnapping is poverty. To be realistic, people are suffering and government should do something about it.
Politics
Igbo must produce next president, Iwuanyanwu insists
A Nigerian of South East zone must become the president in 2023 after incumbent Muhammadu Buhari, Elder statesman and politician, Chief(Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said.
According to him: “If Nigerians have conscience, they must support a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.”
He said the South-East must be allowed to produce the next president in 2023 so that Nigeria would actually move to the next level of socio-economic and political emancipation.
Iwuanyanwu told journalists in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, during an inaugural lecture organised by the Eastern People’s Consultative Forum ( EPCOF ), that the current security challenges, which appear to have defied all solutions, could be tackled by a president of Southeast extraction if elected.
“Every good Nigerian, every good Muslim, every good Christian must support a president of Nigeria of Southeast extraction.
“If Nigerians have conscience, equity and justice demand that they should allow the Igbos to produce the next president in 2023.
“I have had consultations withdifferent Nigerians in the North, I have had consultations in the South West, 80% of them are in support of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction and of Southeast region,” he said.
The frontline politician expressed disappointment over what he termed leadership failures in the country, saying that Nigeria required a highly detribalized Ndigbo that are found in the remotest villages in Nigeria, living peacefully, doing their businesses and paying their taxes, to move the country forward.
Politics
Nigeria: Still unfulfilled dreams
At independence from colonial rule, Nigeria held the hope of black renaissance. But almost six decades after the British Union Jack was lowered for the Green-White-Green, the optimism that the nation would stamp its feet in the comity of nations in a record time still remains a mirage. FELIX NWANERI reports
It was high hope for Nigeria at independence on October 1, 1960. For the country’s founding fathers and the citizenry then, it was freedom at a great cost. But it is still unfilled dreams, leaving many to wonder if Nigeria’s independence is not freedom mismanaged.
With an area of over 923,773 square kilometers, the largest single geographical unit along the west coast of Africa and the largest population in Africa, Nigeria, perhaps has the most envious economic profile in African.
The nation is the leading producer of crude oil and gas in the continent and 6th in the world. But, 59 years down the line, Nigeria remains a land of poverty and violence despite her huge potential. This, many believe, was made possible, mainly by ineffective leadership, unbridled corruption and nepotism, which have in turn, forced the over 300 ethnic nationalities that make up the country to continue to lose interest in the union.
With a few exceptions, Nigeria has been struck by a string of incompetent leaders who have only succeeded in running the country aground, while less endowed nations that got independence the same time with her, continue to make giant strides.
Faulty structure has also been blamed for the country’s woes. Though Nigeria’s fragmentation predates independence given her over 300 ethnic groups, efforts by successive administrations to cement the crack among these nationalities have not yielded the desired result.
The unitary constitution/system of government presently in place under the guise of a federal system has not also helped matters. This explains persistent calls for restructuring to address issues of autonomy for the states; fiscal federalism that will pave the way for resource control by the states; equality of states and local governments among the six geo-political zones; state police and indigeneship question, among others.
Agitators of restructuring insist that only such will sustain the present composition of the Nigerian state, which is gradually drifting towards disintegration. They also argue that a re-tooling of the Nigerian federalism by tinkering with items on the Exclusive and Concurrent legislative lists as contained in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), is indisputable, as the centralised federal system of government presently in operation has failed the nation.
Besides political structure, the North/South dichotomy has also contributed to draw Nigeria back. It is evident that is despite efforts of the country’s founding fathers – Herbert Macaulay, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, Ahmadu Bello and Abubakar-Tafawa Balewa to foster unity among the people, there still exists a big gulf between the north and southern parts of the country. Citizens along the two divides have continued to view each other with suspicion.
The respective regions, at some times in the country’s history, had used threats of secession to extract concessions from the Federal Government. In 1950, the North threatened to secede if it was not granted equal representation with the South in the legislative council. In 1953, the West also threatened to secede over revenue allocation and making of Lagos the Federal Capital Territory.
In 1967, the East (now the South-East and South-South) declared the Republic of Biafra in line with the tradition of using threat of secession as a political instrument. Unfortunately, the nation paid dearly for the civil war that ensued.
Despite the over three million lives that were lost during the 30-month old war, some Nigerians are still adopting secessionist approach to national issues at the slightest provocation. Often times there have been calls for disintegration. But, a recurring question over the years is: Will balkanization solve the country’s problems? Most stakeholders believe it will not as every region is a miniature of Nigeria with the same contending variables.
On the issue of corruption, there is no doubt that systemic and entrenched graft has continued to hold Nigeria back since independence. Sadly, the nation’s laws have not recognised the cankerworm for what it is.
Corruption is closely linked to the leadership question, and explains why successive Nigerian leaders failed to see headship as all about service, sacrifice and making positive impact on the people, rather than a means of amassing wealth.
Nigeria has equally in the past 59 years witnessed flawed electoral processes. To say that it has been a gradual descent down the hill since independence would not be far from the truth as the electoral process over time has been characterised by manipulation and violence.
To remedy the situation, many have persistently called for an electoral reform process that will revolutionise and overhaul the system to make it yield to the basic tenets of democracy. The response from the government over time, however, has not been encouraging given indifference to implement the various reports of several electoral reform panels set up in the past, particularly the Justice Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel.
The panel, among others had recommended for the establishment of an Electoral Offences Tribunal to be saddled with the responsibility of prosecuting electoral offenders, so that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can concentrate its energy on conducting elections professionally and competently.
Worse still, is the poverty in the midst of plenty situation, which most Nigerians have found themselves. About 112.5 million out of the country’s estimated 180 million population live in relative poverty conditions, as successive governments merely engaged in glorifying poverty alleviation programmes.
The poverty situation is compounded by worsening insecurity, particularly insurgency, farmers/herders clashes, kidnapping and banditry presently ravaging the country.
Despite the myriads of problems, Nigeria has made appreciable progress in some facets of life in the last 59 years. But, against the backdrop that most past leaders failed to demonstrate ability to comprehend the nation’s problems, the consensus of some stakeholders, who spoke with New Telegraph is that Nigeria is presently at a point that calls for turning things around with a new generation of leaders, and that the citizenry must not allow the old variables to continue to bug them down.
