Nollywood: AY’s ‘Merry Men 2’ set for cinemas
The sequel to star-studded Nollywood blockbuster movie ‘Merry Men’is set to hit cinemas on December 20, its producers have said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after a series of teasers, its producer, Ayo Makun(AY), best known for his renowned hit ‘30 Days in Atlanta’, released official trailer of the anticipated ‘Merry Men 2’.
For the sequel, AY, Falz, Ramsey Nouah, and Jim Iyke return as the Merry Men, and Williams Uchemba joins them as the fifth Merry Man.
BBNaija’s ex-housemate, Alex Asogwa makes her Nollywood debut in the ‘Merry Men2′ alongside, Nancy Isime, Linda Osifo and ace actress Iretiola Doyle.
Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, also features in the movie, playing the role of ‘Kenya.’
The 20-year-old actress is spotted in a scene ‘dealing’ with Jim Iyke, Ramsey Nouah, Williams Uchemba and AY.
‘Merry Men’ tells the story of four Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors — Remi Martins (Falz the Bad Guy), Amaju Abioritsegbemi (Ayo Makun), Ayo Alesinloye (Ramsey Nouah) and Naz Okigbo (Jim Iyke).
The group, dubbed ‘The Yoruba Demons’, are known for their thriving businesses, palatial homes, fast cars and penchant for beautiful women.
Merry Men 1 was a cinema hit which premiered in September, 2018
Reendiv Funfair excites children, parents for Independence anniversary
An atmosphere of fun took over the Egbe, Ikotun, Ejigbo axis recently when the Greendiv Funfair made a stop at the axis, exciting students in their hundreds, their parents and guardians as well as other guests.
Held at the Muslim Praying Ground in Egbe, the event took place on October 1 to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary with a lot to eat and drink as well as fun games to engage with.
Speaking about the event, the converner, Maureen …, said the objective is to create some cheer for children in the environment while engaging the society also in creative ways.
“We write to you schools with proposals, we started in Alimosho and we are expanding to other parts of the area and then we are combining with Ejigbo. We write to the schools to prepare their students for certain competitions depending on which is slated for the particular event.
The last time, we had the spelling bee competition and it could be debate or even a cooking competition but this time around, we just hosted a march past competition along with a cultural display which includes folk songs. We also had a drama presentation like a skit as well as poetry and instrumentals.
It was all about anything that has to do with culture because the event is tagged Hope for Nigeria and themed to depict the diverse cultures of the country,” she said in a chat with Saturday Telegraph.
Speaking further, she added: “We had dignitaries who came to talk to the children. We had representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Exams Board, the palace as well as the local government here. We also had a number of sponsors who came to support us in creating an atmosphere of fun for the children.
The truth is there has not been much support, expecially from government at all levels. Probably because we are not in an election season whereby they cannot cease the opportunity to campaign but we have some sponsors that have always had our back. Like Mr Chef, Fan Milk, CWAY, Domino’s Pizza, Energised Water which has never disappointed us.”
SAGE Innovation Centre Partners Art X Lagos For 2019 Launch
SAGE Innovation Centre, a social accelerator for a Green Economy in Lagos has partnered with Art X Lagos, West Africa’s premier international art fair, on its fourth edition.
Art X Lagos is designed to showcase the best and most innovative contemporary art from the African continent and its Diaspora.
SAGE Innovation Centre is a non-profit organization that believes that climate change is a serious threat to humanity – and by collaborating and pulling resources together, something can be done to curb the threat.
Nazanin Alakija, Founder, SAGE Innovation Centre revealed that sponsoring the ART X Lagos 2019 is in line with the organization’s value of helping to formulate and collaborate with teams around ideas, and bringing together project leaders, designers, artists etc to help build and scale bold solutions in the fight against climate change.
This is why it is sponsoring one of the curated projects of the fair to showcase emerging photographers whose work documents the environment of Lagos, both buildings under construction and building that are characterized by worn infrastructure and seemingly stand-in for another time decades past, with a focus on the many areas threatened by the environmental challenges that plague the city of Lagos.
Through AR technology, some of these photographs will be consumed by elements that represent ways in which the environment is currently at risk. For some photographs, the described elements will build up, demonstrating the risk of continuing to live in the way that we do.
In other photographs, the elements dissipate, demonstrating what positive legislation and actions on the part of Lagosians can do to prevent or curb the havoc wreaked on our environment.
The featured photographers include Amanda Iheme, Nyancho Nwanri, and Ifebusola Shotunde.
Tokini Peterside, Founder of Art X Lagos stated during the launch of the 2019 edition that this year’s edition would ‘contribute significantly to positioning the visual arts as an important aspect of Nigeria’s creative industry.’
She further expressed her appreciation to SAGE Innovation for its efforts at promoting a Green Economy particularly by partnering with Art X Lagos with the focus to showcase our environment through arts.
The ART X Lagos this year will feature a robust line-up of panel discussions open to all fairgoers. The event will run from November 1 – 3, 2019 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.
Feminism as solution to society’s imbalance
Book Title: Woman at Point Zero
Author: Nawal El Sadaawi
Year 0f Publication: 1975
Pagination: 114
Publisher: Zed Books Limited
Reviewer: Kunnu, Adeniyi Taiwo
T
his novel is based on a true event where Nawal met Firdaus in a jail who was a criminal and was soon to be hanged for the murder which she has committed.
This novel is mostly about Firdaus and her tragedy, but it is impossible not to notice that she is not alone in her grief. When a female life costs almost nothing and men have all power in their hands, a tragedy is bound to happen. Being protected by the law, traditions and, what is even more important, religion, men don’t bother themselves to pretend that women have any place in the society.
The interesting thing is that Firdaus is not appealing for life time imprisonment instead of death penalty and demanded death. Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her.
The aspect of Firdaus’s desire for the release that come with death is indicative of a society where female repression is choking to say the least. From being an orphan to eventually being handed over to one relative or the other and eventually becoming a prostitute, the reader find men in virtually all the stages of her life, not helping her make the right sexual or even marital choices, rather, these men add to her woes, rejection, engaging in commercial sex and ultimately culminating in the death of an abuser.
Nawal got very curious to know about her life and finally Firdaus narrated her whole life story which was full of sufferings and struggle done to her by the men in her life and the society. Actually Firdaus was tired of this male dominated society and death was the only source of emancipation for her. A narrative full of themes which include, Abuse of Women(by men); Socio-cultural limitations against women using the instrumentality of culture and religion, Patriarchy and such others as to make a woman evidently second fiddle as long as she lives.
Firdaus feels rejected in the patriarchal society because no one cares to show her a little love and care. From childhood, her father neglects her and fails to show her fatherly love and care. Her mother who is absorbed in her father’s tyrannical control has little or no time to give her children the care and love that a child yearns for in a mother. During her teenage years, she is exploited for selfish reasons by her uncle and his wife.
As an adult she is exploited and molested by Sheik Mahmoud, her husband, Bayoumi and even Sharifa, a fellow woman. The only man she falls in love with Ibrahim deceives her and gets engaged to his boss daughter. She discovers that she is vulnerable in a society where everyone exploits her because she is a woman. She feels lonely and rejected in the patriarchal society. On page 20, we read the understated: “I could feel it somewhere, like a part of my being which had been born with me when I was born, but had not grown with me when I had grown, like a part of my being that I had once known, but I left behind when I was born”
Abused women are more likely than others to suffer from depression, anxiety, psychosomatic symptoms, eating problems, sexual dysfunction and many reproductive health problems, including miscarriage and stillbirth, premature delivery, Sexually Transmitted Infections, unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. Sexually abused children tend to end up in abusive relationships and have a higher than normal risk of becoming involved in prostitution and drugs.
Children that are abused sexually or undergo female circumcision end up having a phobia for sex and rarely enjoy it. Due to the clitoridectomy experience, Firdaus only endures sex. In her sexual relationship with Sheik Mahmoud, Bayoumi and his friends, and the men she meets when she becomes a prostitute, she regards sex as time for enduring pain.
Teenage brides with much older husbands often have limited capacity to negotiate sexual relations, contraception, child-bearing, as well as other aspects of domestic life. They often have limited autonomy, freedom of movement and face higher risks in their pregnancies, including obstructed labour leading to Obstetric Fistula or Vesico-Vaginal Fistula. They are more likely to be beaten and threatened due to their young age and inexperience. Firdaus‟ movement is closely monitored by her husband. She is also physically molested and sexually abused by him.
On page 44, she recounts her experience in this way: “If I pressed a little more firmly than usual on the spoon as I took ghee out of the tin for cooking, he would scream out in anger, and draw my attention to the fact that the contents were diminishing more rapidly than they should. When the dustman came to empty the refuse from the bin, he would go through it carefully before putting it out on the landing. One day he discovered some leftover scraps of food, and started yelling at me so loudly, that all the neighbours could hear. After this incident, he got into the habit of beating me whether he had a reason for it or not.”
If we took this book away from Egypt where it is set and places it within the Nigerian context, it will aptly fit into the many reasons why a segment of the country is underdeveloped, in the light of the 13.5 million out of school children in Nigeria. Also, the challenges associated with child brides, which still remains a predominant issue that many governments find rather difficult to tackle, amongst many other unhandled concerns in a society that had to legislate to ensure that women’s rights are rights.
It is a pointer to the realities of feminism and why women will continue to fight and spew deserved bile against men and society, who feel either fear or revel in deliberate wickedness, when it should have accepted the importance of women and their roles to greater development of society, rather than all sorts of negative inhibitions that keep them far from rightly fulfilling their dreams and achieving their goals.
‘Woman At Point Zero’, although first written in 1975, remains relevant and will continue to be beyond any fixed time, because the Arab World, Nigeria, ditto every society of the world will continue to draw from its automatically refreshing well spring of great insights, thus proffering solutions.
Timeless Memories: LABAF celebrates Soyinka at 85
A
s part of the 2019 edition of the yearly cultural picnic, the Lagos Book and Art Festival, LABAF, an exhibition commemorating the 85th birthday of Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, will open on November 4 at Freedom Park, Lagos.
The exhibition titled ‘Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’, will feature illustrative art, video installation and installation project.
This exhibition, according to the curator, Oludamola Adebowale, seeks to understand and showcase from the perspective of the icon, 20 most important defining moments that led the young boy who grew up in Abeokuta to become the enigmatic global figure
“The life of Wole Soyinka has been a subject of discourse for many years now, from his early childhood in Abeokuta, to his early days at the University College, Ibadan, the formation of the Pyrates Confraternity, his most active early days as a writer, the formation of the F. R. S. C., his days as an activist, the NADECO/Abacha days and also his life as a global citizen of the world,” Adebowale said.
The exhibition is the grand finale of the Wole Soyinka at 85 Celebration that started in July this year, and also part of programme for the 21st edition of LABAF.
“The narrative around the 20 defining moments would also be captured in a short film, which is billed to be premiered at the exhibition. The short film titled, ‘Kongi’s Effect- Timeless Memories: Elastic Effects’ would feature archival videos such as the appearance of Wole Soyinka during the aftermath of the 1965 Saga, as well as other never seen videos of the Nobel Laureate in his private home in Ijegba, Abeokuta.
The idea behind the exhibition is to create a conscious form of dialogue and discourse on a fresh perspective around Wole Soyinka and most importantly appropriate in expanding the scope of knowledge and interaction around the man simply identified as ‘W. S.’ or known by the moniker ‘Kongi’.
Born 13 July 1934, Professor Soyinka was awarded the 1986 Nobel Prize in Literature and was the first African to be honoured in that category. Born in Abeokuta, his literary works have their thematic roots in his early childhood and Yoruba world view. In 1954, he attended Government College in Ibadan and subsequently University College, Ibadan now University of Ibadan. After studying at the University of Leeds in England, he worked with the Royal Court Theatre in London. He went on to write plays that were produced in both UK and Nigeria, in theatres and on radio.
His active role in Nigeria’s political history and its struggle for independence from Great Britain has been well documented. In 1965, he seized the Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service studio and broadcast to demand for the cancellation of the Western Nigeria Regional Elections. In 1967, during the Nigerian Civil War, he was arrested by the Federal Government of General Yakubu Gowon and put in solitary confinement for two years. He was released in 1969 and left Nigeria, not to return until after a change of government in 1975.
A father and grandfather, Soyinka is a cultural icon and a wine connoisseur. He was decorated with Order and Merit of the Commander’s Rank by President Jovenel Moïse of Haiti in February 2018.
The exhibition project is supported by ASIRI Magazine, CORA-LABAF, Freedom Park Lagos, and Wole Soyinka International Culture Exchange (W. S. I. C. E).
SONTA’s 32nd convention, conference holds in Wilberforce Island
A
cademics and professionals of Theatre and Film Arts all over the country and diaspora under the umbrella of Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists, will converge on the Wilberforce Island of Bayelsa State, from tomorrow 31st of October to the 2nd of November, for its and 37th Anniversary festivities. Wilberforce Island,
host to several communities, the Niger Delta University, the Bayelsa International Airport and partially two Local Government areas, Kolokuma/Opokuma and
Southern Ijaw is prepared for this mega intellectual and artistic event. It will be recalled that the hosting right bided under Dr. Benedict Binebai then Ag, Head of Department on behalf of the Department of Theatre Arts Niger Delta University, was granted at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) during the last SONTA Conference at the Federal University Oye Ekiti. This hosting right produced Dr. Christine Odi, NDU Director of Academic Planning as Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee. The LOC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr. Tams Gordon Azorbo, said it is working tirelessly to conquer the challenges and sharpen the strength of the 2019 SONTA Conference, adding that “Wilberforce Island, the Island of dreams, destinies and great expectations has secured her festal garment to host the conference.
“It is strongly expected that the Conference will be attended by Sonta Nobles, film makers, associate members, distinguished Professors seasoned academics and the high and mighty from the town.”
According to the statement, “the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo, the arts loving Apex administrator of Social Science background, has in a very clear, formidable and special way given moral, logistic, pecuniary and space support to the Department of Theatre Arts. He has approved the use of two first rate halls in the University for the Opening Ceremony.” Several halls including the Faculty of Arts Complex have been released for the plenary sessions. Professor Edoumiekumo has also released intra shuttle buses, high-status post graduate halls of residence free of charge for SONTA members at the Conference. The Vice Chancellor has also graciously accepted to host the cocktail party.
The Local Organising Committee has concluded all hosting plans. The book of proceedings and abstracts as well as the programme of events and schedule of Panels are in the press ready for collection.
“The LOC wishes to inform participant that SONTA 2019 is set and blazing. The flood is not a barrier. Neither Niger Delta University nor the road that leads to it is
flooded. Security arrangements have also been concretely put in place. Wilberforce
Island is an historical Island, the dispersal centre of the Ijaw nation; it is a pacific Island that is suited for rational parley on the Theme and sub-themes of the Conference, Theatre, Restructuring and National identity. We wish all a smooth and successful journey to and out of the Island.”
It added that accommodation arrangements for the National Executive Council, BOT Members and registered conference participants have also been made, while onference bags, tags jotters and pens have been procured.
“This year’s conference holding for the first time in Bayelsa State will treat SONTA participants to sumptuous performances handled and directed by Dr. Rudolph Kansese. The title of the play is ‘A Rumble in the wild’. You can be rest assured this is a green theatre with high aesthetic value that will last long in the eyes and memory of every participant. For those who are coming on the 28th of October the Wilberforce Island Theatre will stage JP Clarks Ozidi, a final year play production project and for those who will remain on the 2nd of November, 2019, Ben Binebai’s Latest Drama, a Facekuerade Performance titled the Contest will be unveiled. And if you can hang on till the 4th of November, when the wheels of history will move Dr. Kenneth Eni’s Play Silent Drum will be staged.”
The opening ceremony of the conference will be chaired by the Speaker of the Bayelsa State house of Assembly, Hon. Monday Bulou Edwin Obolo with a first class entourage from the Government of Bayelsa State. Eight distinguished personalities of the State and in the Niger Delta region have also been recommended and contacted for the SONTA award of honour.
Victor Ekpuk: Connecting Lines Across Space and Time for presentation
T
he 21st LABAF includes a presentation of the book ‘Victor Ekpuk: Connecting Lines Across Space and Time’, edited and produced by the renowned professor of history, Toyin Falola.
The book captures the full essence of Ekpuk’s work as an artist of global reputation, “a master of mysterious scripts, and ancient signs and symbols. His messages, encrypted in symbols and signs inspired by nsibidi, find expression in paintings, illustrations, cartoons and murals.
The book presentation, scheduled for Tuesday November 5, 2019, is to be followed by a conversation featuring the artist and a few other art historians and curators.”
Ekpuk, born 1964, is a Nigerian-born artist based in Washington DC.
His paintings and drawings explores the human condition of identity in society. It draws upon a wider spectrum of meaning that is rooted in African and global contemporary art discourses.
In 1989 Victor received his Bachelor of Fine Art degree (BFA), Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Nigeria, where he first explored the aesthetic philosophies of Nsibidi. Its economy of lines and encoded meanings led him to further explore drawing as writing, and to the invention of Ekpuk’s own Glyphs. In a 2017 issue of Diaspora Quarterly, Visual Collaborative cited Ekpuk’s work on the heritage of Africa art.
BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke, buys duplex in Lekki
Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has bought a four-bedroom flat apartment in lekki, Lagos State.
The excited reality TV star, took to her instagram page @official_mercyeke to share the good news as well as a video captioned.
“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.
“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible.”
On the other-hand, she was accompanied by ex BBNaija housemate turned lover, Ike as she received a key with the inscription “Just got our key” amidst friends and well-wishers.
Billionaire wife, Uchechi Okonkwo has served an update on Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy’s new four-bedroom duplex which many first thought was a gift.
According to Real Estate mogul, Kennedy Okonkwo’s wife, Uchechi, Mercy bought the four-bedroom duplex which she described as “the best decision”.
She wrote: “Congratulations Babygirl, buying yourself a house, the best decision and I am super proud. Mercy Lambo on the 1000Landladies train and moving”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the ‘Queen of Highlights’ Mercy was crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday October 6, after 99 days in the house and went home with N60 million worth of prizes.
The win made Mercy the first woman to win the Big Brother Naija reality show since inception.
The light hearted diva made the top two with her show best friend, Mike Edwards, who emerged first runner up.
Gabriel Afolaya, Aevese Emokpae win big at AIFF 2019 Awards
Nigerian actor Gabriel Afolayan and Aevese Emokpae, have won the Outstanding Actor and the Outstanding Actress award respectively, at the 2019 Abuja International Film Festival (AIFF).
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the actors were announced winners on Friday night at the closing ceremony/awards of the 16th Edition of the annual film fiesta held at the Silverbird Galleria.
Afolayan, also a singer known by his musical stage name G-Fresh, won the Outstanding Actor for his role in the acclaimed Nollywood film ‘Gold Statue’ and Emokpae won for her role in ‘The Unbreakable’.
He is part of the renowned Afolayan entertainment family that comprises Ade Love, Kunle Afolayan and Aremu Afolayan.
Other winners at the AIFF award night included Sagacious Osarunwese who won the First Time Director Award for his film ‘Snatched’.
The Outstanding Feature Film (foreign) and the Outstanding Film in Directing trophies were clinched by Chinese Zhang Yimou for his film ‘The Great Wall’.
Others are Outstanding short film (Nigeria)- ‘And the Winner Is’ by Adebola Ogunsina, Outstanding Music Score Nominee-‘Ignored’ (Nigeria), Outstanding Animation film –‘Is Written’(Italy) and Outstanding Student Film Nominee –‘Camo Cross’(Nigeria).
The Outstanding Feature Film Nominee (Nigeria) was clinched by Judith Audu’s ‘The Family’ and the Outstanding Experimental Film award went to ‘Hatred’ (Nigeria) by Saheed Adebayo.
Congo DRC’s film ‘Heart of Africa’ won the coveted Golden Jury Award, among other winners during the closing night.
In his closing remark, Mr Fidelis Duker, founder of the AIFF said that in line with the festival’s objective, the award was to encourage filmmakers.
The Abuja International Film Festival, which is organised by NAFIFO Ventures Ltd., started in 2004.
It is a platform where films, actors, producers within and outside Nigeria are showcased to foster interactions for co-production, distribution and investments.
The festival features master classes, seminars, panel discussions and awards for films, actors and other stakeholders nominated for the AIFF awards.
The 2019 award night was hosted by veteran actor Segun Arinze.
Sadiq Daba’s health relapses barely four months after surgery
Sadiq Daba, an ace broadcaster and veteran actor, who made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) needs financial help from Nigerians.
This appeal was made on Wednesday by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin, President, Centre for Change. About two years ago, Daba was diagnosed with Leukemia and Prostate Cancer.
Odumakin said: “We reached out to you on this platform for your kind assistance, we are glad to state that your generous contributions made possible the medical treatments that have kept him alive till date.” She added: “In the recent times, his health took a nosedive. This nec e s s i – tates an Intensive Care as he is diagnosed of Chronic Pulmonary Disease. We use this medium to appeal to you, our great people to lend a helping hand to our ailing TV personality. May your love for our fellow human beings be eternally rewarded as we pray for a swift healing of our friend, Sadiq.
Please send your support to the dedicated account and send the alert through messenger. Let us hit NGN1 Million target: Bank Name: UBA Account Name: Abubakar Sadiq DABA. Account Number. 1005382276.” This news came in barely four months after he went abroad for the first surgery sponsored by billionaire mogul, Femi Otedola. Otedola intervened after Daba’s failing health became a national topic sometime in July.
Y19 drops new single, Iwofalenu
Rising hip hop singer, Adeyinka Adebayo better known as Y19, has released a new single, Iwofalenu. The mid-tempo song is currently gaining massive airplay on notable radio stations in the country. The lawyer turned musician, said the video of the song would be out after the on-going promotional tour for the single.
The inspiration for the song according to the 24-year-old artiste came from his resolve not to listen to detractors. ‘’ I started doing music about eight years ago and turned professional six years ago when I released my first single called Jaiye. And I have since evolved my sound with about 10 singles to my credit.
“Iwofalenu, (a Yoruba word which means say what you like or you are entitled to your opinion) is an inspirational kind of music that has a story behind it. I got the inspiration to write the song after being criticised by one of my siblings.
“The song was produced by David Jones and is everywhere now. It is a song that would still be relevant 20 years from now.The video is not out yet, but it will be out as soon as the promotional tour ends. The youthful singer acknowledged the support his career had received from his parents, saying: ‘’I thank my mother and father for giving me their back; I never knew that my parents could support my music career when I started out as a teenager.’’
