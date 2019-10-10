Nourish yourself with pineapple

Dr. Omolola Salako is a radiation oncologist at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and founder, executive/ director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, a cancer charity with vision to empower and treat cancer patients. In this interview, she discusses the importance of cancer cervical screening, factors driving the development of new cancer infections, strategies to curb them, challenges facing cancer treatment in the country, among others. She spoke with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI

How common is cervical cancer in this environment?

The truth is, for every known face for celebrity that dies of cancer, there are more than 2,000 other unknown names and unknown faces who have died of cancer. Cancer does not respect age, religion, social economic status, gender and tribe; it may affect the rich, the poor and the old. At the end of the day, cervical cancer incidents are very high in Nigeria. More than 14,000 new cases are diagnosed every year and that is unacceptably high because it is a preventable disease, meaning that no one should actually be diagnosed with cervical cancer, talk less of dying from it. Unfortunately, Nigeria continues to rank as one of the countries with a very high death rate from cancer. More than 80 per cent of people diagnosed with cancer in Nigeria died from the disease. So, for us to win the war against cancer, let’s start with the low hanging fruit, those cancers that are preventable like cervical cancer, let’s stop them.

Is there available statistics of the prevalence of cancer in the last 10 years in Nigeria?

Yes, from the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH) and other international partners, statistics shows that more than 140,000 new cancer cases occur every year in Nigeria and the truth is that it’s an underestimation because that statistics is gotten from those patients who present in the hospitals, but we know that some people do not present to the hospitals and they may be as much as 140,000. So, we don’t have the complete picture of cancer incidents, but our cancer hospitals are flo0oded with thousands of cancer patients.

Could you please shed more light on this mortality rate from this ailment?

A cancer like cervical cancer can be detected as stage zero during screening. If you detect it at stage zero, it will never become full blown cancer. But when cancer is detected at stage one and stage two, that is early stage. It is curable most times. If it is cured, the person will not die from that cancer, but in Nigeria, people are presenting at stage three and stage four cervical cancer, meaning, women are presenting with heavy bleeding from the vagina and this is abnormal because they are either bleeding after sex, bleeding in between menstrual periods or they are bleeding after menopause. This are some of the symptoms of cervical cancer and when women bleed they present to hospitals with low blood, which we call anaemia. To correct that, we have to transfuse them with blood. We have to correct infection.

When the cancer is advanced, we have to provide pain killers, antibiotics and we have to rehydrate them and sometimes, advanced cervical cancer causes renal failure. So, some cervical cancer patients need dialysis.

At the end of the day, a lot of women are dying from cervical cancer due to the cancer is so advanced, spreading around the body or they are dying from anaemia or they are dying from renal failure. In Nigeria today, more than 80 per cent of cervical cancer patients will die from their disease, especially we don’t have enough treatment facilities.

If we are going to cure cervical cancer, we need optimal radiotherapy services and Nigeria does not have enough radiotherapy services.

So, patients who have cervical cancer and need radiotherapy services will get radio therapy.

There are two types of cancer treatment machines, the external beam therapy and the brachytherapy. The typical situation in Nigeria now is that to get those two machines, patients have to travel to two states. It’s ether they receive external beam radiotherapy in Lagos and travel to Gombe for brachytherapy. Currently, the teaching hospital in Gombe has the brachytherapy service and that’s the only place where brachytherapy is working. Meanwhile, for us to cure our cervical cancer patients, patients who receive brachytherapy will also get the external beam radiotherapy. You understand that it’s a challenge to cure cervical cancer because patients are not able to receive optimal radiotherapy to cure it. So, prevention is the way to go, which is better than cure.

From your experience, why should Nigerian women worry about cervical cancer?

If one has taken care of someone with cancer or is going through cancer or you know someone you love with cancer, you will know it is very bad experience. It takes time, and money. It causes a lot of pain. It’s situation that’s best voided when it can be.

There are thousands of women today with cervical cancer and it’s a painful situation because they are going to spend millions of Naira and their chances of cure is very low. The quality of life is going to reduce because things they could use that make them happy would be used on their healthcare. The disease itself causes a lot of symptoms: pain, abnormal bleeding, fowl smell, watery discharge; a woman canot face her normal life anymore because she is in and out of hospital. So, we have found that we can prevent this cancer if women go for their cervical cancer screening. You can do the visual inspection acetic acid screening which is available in our three primary health centres in Lagos State. You can do a pap smear; you can choose to do liquid base cytology. If you want a free service, come to our primary health care centre; if you also want free services go to other PHCs where such services are available. If you can afford the a pap smear or liquid base cytology, then go to the hospitals or diagnostic centres. It is wrong for women to come down with cervical cancer.

The reason why women come down with cervical cancer is because they did not detect the pre-cancer stage many years before they presented to the hospitals. If they go for annual medical checkup they will detect some of these things. When I talk about screening, cervical cancer screening is just one of the components of annual medical checkup.

A woman who is in her thirties or fourties has a lot of tests to do: you check your blood level, heart and medical tests is compulsory for men and women. Cervical cancer and breast cancer screening are part of the annual medical checkup. So, I will encourage men and women to visit any PHC facilities or any hospital they are comfortable with and speak with the medical professionals that they want to do annual mediacal checkup. They will educate them on what tests is suitable for their age and they should go ahead and do it. What we would find out is that they would prevent certain diseases, not just cancer. These diseases include control hypertension, diabetes mellitus and other diseases that affect people without warning signs.

A lot of people a dropping dead from heart attack, which is due to hypertension and when you ask the relatives of such patients if they were hypertensive, they will say may be once or twice they detected their hypertension, but did not think they were serious and that’s it. This is why as Nigerians, we have to take our annual medical checkup more seriously.

What are the major challenges of fighting cancer?

Some of the challenges are lack of awareness. The truth is, many women do not know what cervical cancer or screening is all about and when someone doesn’t know something, they can’t take action so we need to improve on awareness.

Second, cost of screening is high. Screening starts from N1,000 and can be as expensive as N30,000, depending on the screening method chosen. Some women are not ready to part with N1,000 not because they don’t want to part with it; they just don’t have it. Poverty and inability to afford screening is another issue. Doing annual medical check-up is important. We can also collaborate efforts between the community mobilisers health educators, governments and journalists.

