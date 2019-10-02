Business
NSE to promote growth of Islamic finance
I
n line with its desire to increase financial inclusion and unlock the capital market for economic growth and development, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has intensified its intention to promote development of Islamic finance.
President, National Council of NSE, Abimbola Ogun banjo, who stated this at the exchange’s 58theAnnual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos, said that the local bourse would continue to intensify efforts with its stakeholders to bring onboard new financial instruments to maximise organisational value.
“The year 2019 is to be driven by the advent of globalisation 4.0, which is charcterised by a global system that is knowledge based. To capitalise on the new opportunities that await us and take advantage of recent disruptions, we have redesigned our approach in executing our growth strategy and delivering the results that would create value for our members and the Nigerian financial market,” he said.
Ogunbanjo noted that with the global market, Nigerian equities market experienced a decline in 2018, adding that this trend, however, was counterbalanced by the NSE’s delivery of key initiatives for the development of the Nigerian capital market .
“Throughout the year, we maintained a focus on transforming the exchange and reforming the market to be more efficient. Accordingly, we expanded our focus on retail investor activity and in positioning the exchange to deploy innovation to be agile, offering smart products and services.
“In 2018, we witnessed the Debt Management Office (DMO) list the pioneer N10.69 billion Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Sovereign Green Bond, and a N100 billion FGN Ijarah Sukuk bond. This further asserted our aspiration as the platform for both the public and private sector to raise and to access capital, encouraging financial inclusion.
Business
Fowler: States’ revenue collection rises by 46.11%
Chairman, Joint Tax Board (JTB), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has disclosed that revenue generation at the sub-national level rose from N800. 02 billion to N1. 6trillion, representing a 46.11% increase between 2016 and 2018.
Fowler made the disclosure Thursday in his welcome address at the North-Central zone regional flag-off of the New Tax Identification Number (TIN) Registration System and National Consolidated Taxpayer Database, which held at the Banquet Hall of the Kwara State Government House, Ilorin. According to Fowler, the jump in revenue collection by states has been underpinned by the economic policies of the Federal Government, which, among other things, have resulted in the expansion of the national tax base from 10million to 20million and is expected to rise to 45million by the end of the year; growth in the collections by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) from N3. 30 trillion in 2016 to N5. 32 trillion in 2018, the highest ever and representing 53.81%; while non-oil revenue climbed to N2. 85trillion, an equivalent of 54% of total revenue generation.
Fowler, who is also FIRS Chairman, explained that the New TIN Registration System is underpinned by a common desire by stakeholders to drive the financial regeneration of the country. This desire, he added, will be strengthened by the new system, which will lay the foundation for government at all levels to have access to the funding required to drive socio-economic growth and development exclusive of aids, grants and borrowing.
He noted that the choice of Kwara State for the North-Central regional flag-off of the new system was strategic. The state, he explained, has, over the last four years, been a leading light in ensuring sustainable internally generated revenue profile for the itself and the region.
Business
US Justice Dept. drops investigation into Shell over Nigerian oil deal
Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday that it had been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that it had closed its inquiry into Shell over the 2011 $1.3 billion acquisition of a Nigerian offshore oilfield.
Shell and Italy’s Eni are both currently on trial in Milan on graft allegations revolving around the acquisition of the OPL 245 oilfield.
“The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has notified us that it has closed its inquiry into Shell in relation to OPL 245. We understand that this is based on the facts available to the DoJ, including ongoing legal proceedings in Europe,” Shell said in a statement.
On Tuesday, Eni said the DoJ had closed its investigation into Eni over alleged corruption in the OPL245 case as well as a separate case in Algeria, reports Reuters.
Business
Report: CBN to charge banks $1.3bn for failing to meet loan deadline
Nigeria’s central bank plans to charge 12 banks a total of more than 400 billion naira ($1.3 billion) for failing to meet its minimum loan-to-deposit ratio requirement by a September deadline, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
The central bank has been seeking to boost credit to businesses and consumers after a recent recession in Africa’s biggest economy, but lending has yet to pick up. With growth slow, banks prefer to park cash in risk-free government securities rather than lend to companies and consumers.
Nigeria’s economy is expected to pick up in 2019 with gross domestic product expanding close to 3%, up from 1.9% last year, according to the central bank.
In July, the central bank asked lenders to maintain a ratio of lending out at least 60% of deposits by September as part of measures aimed at getting credit flowing.
Bank chief executives plan to meet with the banking regulator in Abuja on Thursday to discuss the charges, the sources said.
The local units of Citibank and Standard Chartered Bank are among those affected, the sources said.
Others include top tier Nigerian lenders Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, First Bank and United Bank for Africa.
The central bank did not respond to a request for immediate comment. The banks declined to comment.
Lenders have done little to expand borrowing in Nigeria, blaming a weak economy after a 2014 oil price crash and a currency crisis that made loans go sour. Analysts fear growing credit quickly could weaken asset quality and capital buffers.
The central bank has said loans rose 5.3% in the three months to the end of September to 16.40 trillion naira, due the new minimum requirement and increased the lending ratio target in what it said was a move to sustain the momentum.
In the last few months, the regulator has also capped interest-bearing deposits at the central bank and barred banks from buying treasury bills for their own accounts at an open market auction, to boost lending.
Business
US imposes tariffs on $7.5bn of EU exports
* Scotch whisky, Italian cheese, French wine affected
The Trump administration put 25% tariffs on French wine, Italian cheese and single-malt Scotch whisky — but spared Italian wine, pasta and olive oil — in retaliation for European Union subsidies on large aircraft.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office released a list of hundreds of European products that will get new tariffs, including cookies, salami, butter and yogurt — but in many cases applied to only some EU countries, including German camera parts and UK-made blankets.
The list includes United Kingdom-made sweaters, pullovers, cashmere items and wool clothing, as well as olives from France, Germany and Spain, EU-produced pork sausage and other pork products other than ham, and German coffee. The new tariffs are to take effect as early as October 18.
The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said it would “continually re-evaluate these tariffs based on our discussions with the EU” and expects to enter talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.
Still some Italian foods — Parmesan, Reggiano, Romano and provolone cheese — were hit with tariffs as were Italian fruits, clams and yogurt. Also getting new tariffs are German and British camera parts, industrial microwave ovens, printed books, sweet biscuits and waffles.
The biggest single tariff imposed is a 10% levy on EU-made airplanes, a levy that could hurt U.S. airlines that have ordered billions of dollars of Airbus aircraft.
EU products winning reprieves include chocolate, Greek olive oil, helicopters, frozen fish, lobster, sparkling wine, stemware and tiles.
Meanwhile, U.S. whisky producers have been hard hit by the EU’s 25% tariffs that were imposed in June 2018 in response to U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Specialty food importers had urged the Trump administration not to move forward with the tariffs saying in August “there are few to no domestic products that can replace these imported specialty foods.”
The Specialty Food Association said there were 14,000 U.S. specialty food retailers that would impacted by these tariffs as well as over 20,000 other food retailers.
Ralph Hoffman, executive vice president of New Jersey-based Schuman Cheese, one of the largest importers of hard Italian cheeses, said the tariffs could reduce his company’s imports by 30%, and the impact would come in the middle of the critical holiday season.
“It looks pretty bad. They hit cheese hard,” said Hoffman, who is also a vice president with the Cheese Importers Association of America.
Hoffman said Schuman and other companies have been buying extra amounts of cheeses with a longer shelf life, but there was a limit to how much hedging they had been able to do. He said the company brings in over 1,100 containers of cheese each year, serving many big box stores such as Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club, reports Reuters.
“This will put a massive dent in that,” he said.
Many of the tariffs, especially those on alcohol, were not popular on social media.
Jacob Levy, a professor of political theory at McGill University, wrote on Twitter the tariffs were “an interesting strategy for lowering the trillion-dollar deficit: increase everyone’s need to drink to get through each day’s news, then tax the heck out of the good alcohol.”
Business
Standard Bank: Africa’s real estate defies market volatility
Over the last year, changes in Africa’s regulatory environments, coupled with constant swings in commodity prices as well as heightened political and economic tensions, have resulted in ongoing volatility in the continent’s real estate markets. Despite this, fundamental demand-supply imbalances continue to present a largely attractive long-term investment outlook and thereby drive demand for real estate investment opportunities. As a consequence, there has been significant interest from both domestic and international investors as well as some – albeit marginal – growth noted in the market during this period.
“This growth points to an evolution in the continent’s real estate sector as well as to the urgent need for investors in this space to adapt their approach in line with this evolution and to seek out more economically sustainable ways to participate effectively in these markets,” according to Niyi Adeleye, Head of Real Estate Finance for Africa Regions at Standard Bank.
Given the volatility which Africa’s economies are generally subject to, more patient, long-term strategies for delivering value also need to be adopted and thorough market research, conducted as well as ‘Fit for Purpose’ solutions, applied.
A ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach does not work in Africa and it is crucial that sufficient time and resources are put into understanding the vast and varied markets that call the continent home.
The more traditional private equity funding model has begun to fall out of favour and in order to effectively navigate the current environment, investors are now increasingly taking portfolio views and evolving from short-term to more permanent real estate investment structures.
“When the size of an economy does not allow for the scale that investors are looking for, this limits the depth and size of the investments that they are able to make in that economy,” says Mr Adeleye.
“We are however, now seeing a shift towards more diversified markets and the evolution of previously untapped asset classes, as well as the emergence of a new breed of investor class,” he adds.
Historically, the markets have been dominated by developers or development entities creating assets but ‘property aggregators’ are now buying properties out at reasonable levels of discount and creating investment theses for them to achieve their return objectives. This demonstrates a level of depth within the markets and, once again, speaks to the evolution thereof, which is creating a demand for new asset classes and triggering the start of a new cycle of development and acquisition, with increased sustainability built into the structure.
Real estate investment offers long term, stable return profiles and continues to represent an exciting opportunity for the deployment of local savings for broader investment and economic growth. And while African real estate investment has traditionally focused on top end, global quality opportunities aimed at attracting hard currency funding; these markets are today rapidly developing the infrastructure that connects their economies to the world and making middle and lower end real estate opportunities more attractive to investors.
Business
Helios Towers launches $1.8bn London IPO
African mobile networks operator, Helios Towers Ltd, priced its initial public offering at 115-145 pence per share on Wednesday, implying a total valuation of $1.42 billion to $1.79 billion, Reuters reported a source familiar with the matter as saying.
The company, which operates phone masts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Ghana, South Africa and Tanzania, last year, shelved plans for its IPO amid concerns about political risks in DRC and Tanzania.
Helios is planning a free float of at least 25 per cent of the company, with a listing on the London Stock Exchange, and will use the proceeds for expanding its services, including possibly into new countries, it has said.
“It’s a really good business in a strong sector, telecoms in Africa is the sort of growth story that appeals in this low-growth environment (globally),” said a source familiar with the transaction.
The decision to press ahead with the deal comes despite turbulent market conditions in Britain amid the long-running chaos surrounding the negotiations to exit the European Union, and the poor recent performance of other African IPOs in London.
Airtel Africa saw its shares drop 15 per cent to 67 pence per share on its market debut after completing a 595 million pound ($730 million) IPO in late June. Since then shares have fallen further, and were as low as 50 pence on Tuesday.
Bank of America, Jefferies and Standard Bank are joint global coordinators on the Helios deal while Renaissance Capital and EFG Hermes are joint bookrunners.
Books for the deal close on Oct. 14, with the first day of trading expected the following day.
Business
ICT: Yearning for direction
At 59, Nigeria and Nigerians can easily count the gains of technology, especially with telecommunications now making things easier. However, the body language and policies of government do not suggest that information and communication technology is a priority for the country yet, despite its huge potential in driving economic growth. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
Between October last year when Nigeria celebrated her 58thIndependence anniversary and now, subscriptions for mobile communications have grown from 164.8 million to 174.6 million.
Internet subscription also moved up from 107.1 million to 122.6 million. While the figures are based on July 2019 data, which is the latest released by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), showing that indeed, the country has maintained the tempo of growth in communications.
However, the country cannot not be said to have achieved much technology-wise.
As a matter of fact, the country is known to be fully dependent on imported technologies, despite the increasing efforts of local experts in developing home-made technologies. Several obstacles standing in the way of the country’s technology independence are yet to be addressed.
Unending wait for broadband plan
In December 2018, the country was said to have achieved its target of 30 per cent broadband penetration as set out in the National Broadband Plan (NBP) 2013-2018. Although stakeholders had disagreed with the figure, citing low level of infrastructure and the prevailing challenges, the country is expected to plan for the coming years as such plans form the policy direction for all stakeholders follow.
However, almost one year after the expiration of the last plan, players are still awaiting the next direction in terms of a new plan.
Despite the achievement of the last target, industry players noted that most of the challenges highlighted in the NBP (2013-2018) have not been addressed.
While the plan envisaged that in the implementation process, obstacles such as high cost of Right of Way, multiple taxation and others would have been removed in the five years, operators are still battling same issues.
A new plan is being expected to address the failure of the expired plan but it seems that may not come this year.
Suffice to say that the government through the immediate past Minister of Communications said it had set up a committee before the December 2018 to review the nation’s broadband policy and come up with a new one that will help to realise the yearnings of Nigerians for efficient broadband services. That has not materialised until date.
Elusive local content
In the last four years of the current administration, the sector has not been short of the regular rhetoric on local content in ICTs, which has not translated to any meaningful change in the sector.
With over 190 million population and diverse culture, Nigeria is a veritable market for any product or service and with that, it is not surprising that the best of technology products from around the world always find their way into the country.
Indeed, there is no latest technology anywhere in the world that a Nigerian is not already using and this is why billions of dollars is leaving the country every year on ICT importation.
According to the immediate past Director General of National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), who is now the Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Panatami, Nigeria spends $2.8 billion yearly on importation of ICT products and services.
Products being imported include telecommunications, audio and video, computer and related equipment; electronic components, software and a number of others.
Similarly, the Director General of National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion, Dr. Ibrahim DanAzumi, also recently declared, though conservatively, that 90 per cent of technologies being used in Nigeria are imported.
Not long ago, the Office for Nigerian Content Development (ONC) in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) also declared that the preference for foreign ICT products and services is causing Nigeria a loss of over N1 Trillion in foreign exchange yearly.
Stakeholders are, however, insisting on concrete government’s action to change the country’s status from being a consuming nation to a producing one.
Poor policy implementation
For the growth of ICT in Nigeria, policy formulation is definitely not a problem. Indeed, there have been many policies aimed at addressing several challenges inhibiting the sector’s growth, but with poor or no implementation.
One of such is ‘ICT Roadmap 2017-2020’ which was unveiled last year almost halfway into its lifespan.
The roadmap launched in July 2018 highlighted strategies for the country to achieve some technological milestones by 2020.
The roadmap focuses on four pillars which include, governance, policy, legal & regulatory framework, industry & infrastructure and capacity building.
It also identifies strategies to address some cross cutting issues.
According to the document, the overarching goal of the governance pillar is to nurture a vibrant, citizen engaged ICT Sector permeating all sectors of the economy in all parts of Nigeria.
It noted: “In order to address the challenges in the sector, an ICT gap analysis will be conducted, with an expedited implementation of the e-government master plan. A national ICT council will also be established in the Presidency to determine options for institutional project coordination for better harmonisation.”
The Policy, Legal and Regulatory Framework pillar is to engender policy consistency and a predictable forward-looking legal and regulatory regime promoting competition in the industry to advance the national and consumer interests.
“Interventions under this pillar include passage of the Critical National ICT Infrastructure Bill, mapping and elimination of all duplicative fiscal imposts (VAT, states, local government, federal levies) through insertions in the next appropriation. Review of the IP Law will be accelerated,”the document said.
On infrastructure, the overarching goal of the roadmap is to provide cost effective ubiquitous access to ICT for overall national development.
Proposed solutions are the passage of the Critical National ICT Sector Infrastructure Bill, release of the remaining Infrastructure Companies (INFRACO) licences, hastening of the rollout ofmetro networks, use of NIGCOMSAT Satellites to bridge the rural penetration gap and hosting of critical National Data within the country. “For this pillar, key outcomes will include the creation of two million jobs as well as wealth creation and revenue generation,” the government said in the document.
The fourth focus area, which is capacity building, “is aimed at developing a smart globally competitive workforce and digitally literate population for which a digital literacy council will be established.
ICT gap Analysis, review and update of the educational curricula for primary, secondary and tertiary schools and an effective monitoring and evaluation mechanism are other proposed interventions.
The establishment of an ICT university and innovation hubs across the country will be among the key initiatives of this Pillar.
While the policy could be seen as a right step in the right direction, it remains a paper document, even when it is just three months to 2020, when the document is to expire.
According to stakeholders, lack of political will to push some of these policies has been the bane of ICT in Nigeria.
Last line
No doubt, the ICT sector has impacted immensely on the Nigerian economy through job creation, several communications channels, infrastructural development and contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
However, efforts must be made to move the country from being a technology consuming nation to a tech producing one. Only then can Nigeria enjoy the full benefits of technology.
Business
Manufacturing sector still crawling
As Nigeria celebrates her 59th Independence anniversary, local manufacturers are still burdened with high tariff, multiple taxation and dearth of infrastructure. Taiwo Hassan reports
It is indeed another independence day in the anals of Nigeria as a sovereign state.
However, one of the key sectors of the economy, the manufacturing sector, cannot be said to have attained the much desired growth in recent times following multiple challenges.
In fact, in every quarter, it can be said that the industry is the most affected in terms of under development in the last 59 years.
No doubt, the industry has been the engine room of the country’s economy following its huge employment of labour and contribution to the gross domestic product.
However, it is saddening to see that despite the unwavering support by the Federal Government to the sector, it remains fragile in recovery and still struggling with the desired growth.
The reasons for the stunted growth in the sector are multifarious in nature. They border on dearth of infrastructure, failed fiscal and monetary policies, lack of capacity utilisation, high inflation, multiple taxation, poor power supply among others.
Regrettably, all the constraints have in one way or the other jerked up production cost in the country and making locally produced goods to be expensive and out of the reach of common man.
Challenges for investors
The quality of the business environment remains a source of concern to investors, especially in the real sector.
Weak infrastructure, policy environment and institutions have adverse effects on efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of many enterprises in the economy.
These conditions pose a major risk to job creation across sectors.
Power situation
The power situation remains a major burden on business. It is one area that has been on a progressive decline.
Power supply has consistently lagged behind the pace of economic activities and population growth. This development impacted negatively on investment over the past few decades with increased expenditure on diesel and petrol by enterprises. This also comes with the consequences of declining productivity and competitiveness.
Security situation
The security situation in the country deteriorated in the last decades. It impacted on investment risk and worsened the country’s perception and image by the global investing community.
Access to markets in the troubled parts of the country has reduced, prompting negative consequences on investor confidence.
Related to this are the many cases of ethnic and religious conflicts, herdsmen attacks on communities and kidnapping.
Same way, incessant oil theft and vandalisation of oil pipelines remain major concerns for investors in the oil and gas sector.
Billions of dollars have been lost in revenue and many lives lost as well. The many oil producing communities have suffered serious environmental degradation as a consequence of this problem.
Production challenges
Over the last few decades, the challenges of production had grown progressively largely because of the quality of infrastructure; which is why the risk of industrial investment is high and continues to increase.
The various policy interventions have not had the desired impact on the sector. Unless there is an effective and sustained protection and support for the sector, and a dramatic improvement in infrastructure, the outlook for the sector will remain gloomy, particularly for the small-scale industries.
It is impossible to have a vibrant manufacturing sector in the face of cheap imports into the country, and high production and operating cost in the domestic economy. Some of these imports are landing at 50 per cent of the cost of products produced locally.
Besides, manufacturers have to worry about high energy cost; they have to worry about high interest rates – 20 per cent and above; they have to worry about a multitude of regulatory agencies making different demands on them; they have to worry about massive smuggling and under invoicing of imports, they worry about trade facilitation issues at the sea ports and many more.
For most manufacturing SMEs, it is a nightmare. Yet production is critical to an enduring economic and social stability.
The way forward is to address the fundamental constraints to manufacturing competitiveness in the Nigerian economy. Perpetual protectionism cannot fix this problem.
The reality is that job losses in the sector have been on the increase over the decades as productivity declined on the back of the difficult operating environment.
However, the multinationals and conglomerates have shown some positive trend in performance and resilience, especially in the foods and beverage sector and other resource-based industries such as the cement industry. Even then, they would do much better if the operating environment were better.
High unsold products
One of the biggest challenges facing local manufacturers in the last two years of the country’s independence is that of high inventory of unsold finished products in the country, which is caused by m frequent delay in the passage of the national budget.
According to local manufacturers, the inconsistent economic policies of the Federal Government relating is fueling high inventory of unsold finished products in the country.
Indeed, many local industrialists posited the need for the Federal government to introduce disposable income enhancing fiscal policy measures that would be in sync with existing monetary policies. No doubt, this would boost the purchasing power of Nigerians and stimulate aggregate demand in the country.
According to Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), in the past two years, delay in the passage of the national budget has been the reason always attributed to the growing high unsold inventory goods in the country’s manufacturing sector because of the mesh between the Executive and Legislative arms.
Alcoholic tariff
Another major challenge is approved excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages, spirits and tobacco.
Indeed, last year, government had implemented increase in excise duty rates for alcoholic beverages, spirits and tobacco, saying that it was planned by the present administration to shore up the country’s low revenue drive.
A breakdown of the tariff showed that from 2018 to 2020, beer & stout would attract N0.30k per centiliter (Cl) in 2018 and N0.35k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020, wines would attract N1.25k per Cl in 2018 and N1.50k per Cl each in 2019 and 2020, while N1.50k per Cl was approved for spirits in 2018, N1.75k per Cl in 2019 and N2.00k per Cl in 2020 respectively.
However, just one year of take-off of the policy, the experiences have been a bitter with many of the firms experiencing high cost of production and struggling to remain in business following the devastating effects on their bottom-line operations and revenues.
Made-in-Nigeria goods’ compliance
Besides, the issue of acceptability of made-in-Nigeria goods among the ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs) and security agencies has been at the front-burner.
In order to demonstrate its unflinching support for locally manufactured goods, the Federal Government rolled out an Executive Order compelling the MDAs and others to patronise made-in-Nigeria goods.
Unfortunately, this has become a difficult task to achieve as manufacturers are still grappling with acceptance of their local goods in the country with survey showing that the MDAs and Nigerians still prefer foreign goods.
Last line
Although Nigeria has attained 59 years of independence, unfortunately, the country’s manufacturing sector has been experiencing retrogression in all ramifications, even though the manufacturers still hope there will be permanent solution to the sector’s challenges one day.
Business
Housing: How surveyors pay states in error
The quest by Federal Government and individuals to close accommodation deficit in the country may be far from being attained in the immediate future as so many factors including surveyors erroneously paying Consent Fee to state governors mutate against the target.
Apart from this, several other factors are also militating against mass housing projects in the country.
They include difficulty in obtaining land title and Governor’s Consent, high transaction costs, weak regulation and high interests rates among others.
Determined to correct some of the anomalies in the processes of land identification process, the Managing Partner, Pich Solicitors, Mr. Osaretin Ogbebor, condemned the payment of consent fee to state government by surveyors.
In what he described as the misinterpretation of the provisions of the Act establishing Surveyors Registration Council of Nigeria (SURCON), the constitutional lawyer and surveyor said the practice was a breach of the SURCON’s Act for states to demand consent fee from surveyors for survey work on any land in the country.
Ogbebor’s argument was that the law of the Federal Government supersedes that of the state, adding that SURCON Act was derived from paragraph 25 and 26 of the concurrent list of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Ogbebor, who was a guest speaker at a forum of Lagos Chapter of the Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), which was themed, “Professional on the Cross – Surveying Practises and Legal Laws, pointed out that many surveyors had been paying consent fee to states on government’s acquisition land in error.
According to him, state governors or government have no power making policies on surveying, while the state Houses of Assembly has no power to make laws on surveying, despite the fact that surveying is on the Cocurrent List, as long as SURCON exists.
He argued that SURCON had the sole responsibility to regulate survey practice throughout the country, adding that it remained the custodian of all the beacon numbers used by surveyors for the survey work.
In the situation where there seem to be conflict between the law of the National Assembly and the House of Assembly, the lawyer said the former shall prevail.
However, Section 5(1&2) of the Lagos State Survey Laws read: 5(1) “Any licensed Surveyor may for the purpose of surveying any land which he is employed to survey, enter or pass over any land, whether private or public, causing as little inconvenience to the owner or occupier of such land as is consistent with his duties: provided that no licensed surveyor shall demarcate or survey any state land and land acquired by the state Government without prior consent in writing of the Surveyor –General and after the payment of the prescribed consent fee from time to time”
“5(2) “Any licensed surveyor who contravenes the provision of subsection (1) shall be guilty of an offence and shall be liable on conviction to a fine of #1,000(one thousand naira) or to imprisonment for 12 months.”
In a swift response when interviewed by New Telegraph, Chairman of Lagos’ APPSN, Mr. Ademola Komolafe, said issue raised by the lawyer would be looked into by professionals.
“On issues raised about payment of consent fee to state government, we will look at the issue on the legal angle, consult legal team to see how to move forward,” he said.
On the ongoing amendment of surveying law in Lagos as regards discipline of erring surveyors , he said where there was a conflict between federal and state laws, the former takes effect.
Komolafe said: “It is SURCON that has the statutory right to discipline surveyors and not the state.”
He explained that the professional development workshop was staged to educate members about some of the modern development in the field of surveying and other issues to be addressed.
Ogbebor argued that Surcon Act had expressly made it clear that surveyors were entitled to practice throughout the federation (that is, on government and non government parcel of land; see section 19), whereas the Lagos State Survey Law forbids surveyors from carrying out any survey on state government land, without the Governor’s Consent fee.
Business
Non-interest banking: Prospects, challenges
Seven years after its entry into Nigeria’s financial space, non-interest banking has grown in leaps and bounds amid challenges, Abdulwahab Isa reports
Non-interest banking is deepening its root in Nigeria’s financial cycle. Its acceptance has melted the initial skepticism, suspicion and religious phobia associated with the concept.
Pioneered seven years ago (2012) by Jaiz Bank Plc, the genre of financial service has gained wider acceptance, with more finance institutions opening windows for non-interest banking product to cater for segment of their clients.
Non-interest banking transactions are based on tangible assets and real services. It’s an alternative form of banking based on a principle of non-interest, sharing of risk and rewards; equity, fairness and justice.
Modest growth
Jaiz Bank blazed the trail in Isamic banking concept seven years ago. Functioning on same space with conventional banking institution, non-interest banking has achieved some mileage within the space of seven years.
Addressing conference participants recently in Abuja with the theme: “Sustainable Islamic Finance in Nigeria,” the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, outlined modest achievements recorded in non-interest banking since its foray seven years ago into Nigeria’s financial service sector.
He said in terms of assets, total assets of non-interest banks and windows grew modestly from ₦66.96 billion in 2015 to ₦186.46 billion as at June 30, 2019.
However, he added that its share of total assets against the total assets of the banking industry stood at a paltry 0.49 per cent as at June 30, 2019.
Similarly, he said total deposits stood at ₦121.68 billion, or 0.53 per cent of the industry total during the same period while total financing stood at ₦59.81 billion, 0.38 per cent of the industry total as at the end of second quarter, June 30, 2019.
“The impact of such performance is clearly insignificant. According to the EFINA access to financial services in Nigeria survey 2018 data, 36.6 million adults representing 36.8 per cent of 99.6 million adult -population in Nigeria are financially excluded. Of particular concern, 62 per cent of the 23 million adults in the North West and 55 per cent of 12 million adults in the North East are financially excluded,” he said.
Beyond growth in asset base, the genre has recorded more players outside of Jaiz Bank. Some banks and other financial service providers including insurance firms open non-interest finance service windows to cater for their clients.
Some corporate institutions adopted sharia compliant product as a tool for meeting their financial needs. The Federal Government, the Debt Management Office (DMO) raised two tranches of sukuk bonds for financing of road infrastructure across the country. Osun state government, some years ago, had also raised sukuk bonds to some infrastructure gap of the state.
More institutions have embraced sharia compliant products. These include Sterling Bank, Taj Banks, Lotus Capital, Noor Takaful, Cornerstone and Leadway insurance companies, Tijjara Microfinance Bank and Stanbic IBTC, which recently closed its islamic banking window.
Obstacles, challenges
Like every institution, non-interest banking has its fair of challenges; obstacles slowing the pace of its growth. As alternative genre of banking of seven years, there is low level of awareness about opportunity, economic benefits inherent in non-interest financial services among substantial segment of Nigerian populace. This has denied a sizable number of citizens the opportunity to reap the benefits.
Quoting a report of Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) IFSB 2019 Stability Report, NDIC boss, Ibrahim, noted that emerging risks facing Islamic banks now, and beyond 2019, appeared to stem from underlying structural economic weaknesses, inflationary trends and depreciating currencies.
He said all aforementioned developments could potentially destabilise liquidity, raise non-performing financing and erode capital.
“Foreign currency risks also remain a significant concern for regulators and Islamic banks alike. Equally, there exist structural challenges around Liquidity management and legal accommodation in terms of existence and mechanisms for dispute resolution.
“To a large extent, issues that impede access to finance include ignorance, lack of education, lack of trust, poverty, security challenges, high levels of informality in the economy and for Islamic banking- lack of awareness,” he said.
Managing Director/CEO of Jaiz Bank Plc, Mallam Hassan Usman, itemised other challenges of non- interest banking to include dearth of man power.
Usman was sharing his hands on experience as CEO of the first non-interest financial institution recently in Abuja with conference participants on Islamic financing, using Jaiz Bank as case study.
He said Jaiz was incorporated in April 2003 as special purpose vehicle (SPA) called Jaiz International Plc, got its operating license on November 1, 2011 and commenced full operations in January 2012.
“The bank started operations with a regional license and transited to a national bank after three years. Even though it is typical of pioneer Islamic banks in other jurisdictions to take so many years to break-even, Jaiz bank actually broke-even after about two years without presence of either sukuk or sharia-compliant treasury Instrument,” he noted.
Narrating the experience in the last seven years, Hassan said that “being the only one of a kind within the Nigerian financial service eco-system over the past seven years, it has taught us a lot of lessons. Our experience over the years ranged from the good, the bad and something in a between.”
Some challenges of non-interest banking pointed out range from dearth of manpower sufficiently skilled in Islamic finance, a challenge, he said, confronted the bank right from the onset.
To get round manpower jinx, “we started with mixture of experienced conventional bankers and fresh graduates.
“Some employees had so much passion for Islamic banking that they sacrificed higher pay elsewhere (i.e. took salary cut) to join the bank, some employees came with the wrong notion that the work environment of an Islamic bank should not be performance driven. Shariah should be lenient (accept mediocrity).
“Paying the price as “first mover” through high employee turnover as a result of the entry of new operators into the market.”
Another challenge of Islamic banking is what he described as buse of sale contracts.
“We observed over time that customers were abusing our sale contracts by willfully delaying payment of their installments, knowing that the bank cannot earn more.
“In the absence of sharia-compliant, the bank was compelled to accommodate large-ticket transactions from corporate and commercial banking. With the advent of federal government’s Sukuk, we are gradually divesting into retail and MSME,” he said.
Outlook
The regulatory organs for banking sector – NDIC and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and regulator for insurance sector, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) are spearheading policies, endorsement of specific sharia complaint products.
For instance, NAICOM recently approved two new takaful insurance firms, bringing to four the number of insurance firms offering takaful insurance.
The two firms given approval in principle to operate Islamic window insurance are Cornerstone Takaful Isurance Company and Salam Takaful Insurance Company Limited.
Experts are of opinion that a lot of economic proposals to better the economy of Nigeria have encouraged Islamic banking methods as an instrument to promote the economy of Nigeria as non-interest banking will deepen the financial market.
Last line
The incursion of non-interest banking and related sharia compliant products in insurance circle and micro finance sector to satisfy a segment of clients has broadened the financial service sector scope even though the challenges appear daunting.
Trending
-
News17 hours ago
Minimum Wage: Strike looms as NLC, TUC reject govt offer
-
News14 hours ago
Dallas policewoman gets 10 years for murder; ‘I forgive you,’ victim’s brother says
-
News17 hours ago
Senate toys with new taxes on GSM, cable TV subscribers
-
Health21 hours ago
Garlic: Nature’s powerful antibiotic
-
Editorial21 hours ago
Merger, scrapping of redundant parastatals
-
News20 hours ago
Edo: Obaseki sacks 250 SSAs, SAs
-
News17 hours ago
Customs rakes in over N5bn daily since border closure –Ali
-
News17 hours ago
Red meat not so dangerous to health – Study