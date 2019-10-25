NTF’ll target best athletes for Olympics – Chukwumerije

The Technical Director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Chika Chukwumerije, has promised that they are going to get the best athletes to represent the country at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Speaking with our correspondent, the Olympian said they would look at the weight categories that the athletes could excel before registering them for the Games.

He further revealed that they had scheduled their qualifiers for early next year with four athletes expected to qualify.

“Our qualifiers is scheduled for February 22 and 23, 2020. We would work hard to qualify,” he said.

“We can qonly have a maximum of four athletes, two males and two females. So, we would work hard to have those four.

“You know, you’re not just looking at your best, you’re also looking at your oppositions because there are eight weight categories, you can only take four, so we are going to be tactical.

“We have to look at other countries, what categories are they coming into and then we look at our best, as to who has the best chance of coming out. So, it’s a very tactical thing.

“I’ve qualified for the Olympics three times, and the only African taekwondo athlete that has done it and it was difficult, so when people say “would you qualify?”, I always says “that’s the goal, we must be prepared to win”.”

Like this: Like Loading...