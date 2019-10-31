NUJ NEC suspends ex-president Odusile

Dr. Abayomi Finnih, a member of the Governors’ Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the APC administration at federal and state levels and the 2023 presidency, among other issues

As an elder statesman, what is your view about the present state of the nation?

We are having a lot of challenges as a nation but I believe it is a matter of time; good times will still come. But before then, we all have to make sacrifices and ensure that we take responsibility to make this nation great again. The people in government cannot do so much because the generality of the population should try and do a lot more to ensure that we all work towards the same process of ensuring that this nation is great again.

People vote for a government to address the problems of the nation. Do you think the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) has actually addressed Nigeria’s problem?

Quite honestly, I cannot see any government addressing the nation’s problem in totality; issues will continue to arise. If you solve one problem, there would be another problem to resolve. We know what the major problems are and they are being addressed; we may not be getting the result right now because of the enormity of the problem. But I have no doubt that when we look at the issue of infrastructure, power, health, security, economy of the nation and problem of corruption; I believe the problems are so large that it is not possible for one government to solve it all at the same time. But if you prioritize, chances are that people will think some things are being done that can be seen physically and it is improving their standard of living, imparting on their own sources of income and wellbeing. That is what the citizens expect and I believe that is what the government should also be trying to put in place.

When your party, the APC came on board in 2015, they promised to address three problems, namely; corruption, insecurity and economy. Will you say APC has addressed those problems?

One thing I have come to realise with government’s manifesto and promises is that it is difficult to accept what you are getting into before you get into government. Like I have enumerated, quite a number of challenges are now facing the country. If I am campaigning for office, I will tell you I will look for a way of solving the problems but there are issues which have been there for so long and it has gotten to a very bad extent, then you can’t just jump in there and be the superman to solve all the problems overnight; it is very difficult. For instance when this government came in 2015, there was a lot of problems, particularly economic problem, problem of insecurity, corruption and everybody just thought that by magic wand President Muhammadu Buhari will just get in and throw the wand into the space and everything will be settled. It is not possible. The government has been trying its very best; the problems are variance and enormous, and one definitely will expect that it will take quite some time to be able fix some of these things. There cannot be any quick fix.

The 2023 general election is still about three years away and the battle for next president has started between political gladiators and ethnic nationality leaders. What is your view about that?

I am not aware of what is going to happen in 2023. We have not gone deep into the present government; we are just about five months into the government. I am not aware that the race has started but I know that some rumours are flying around here and there but when the time comes, people will open their eyes and minds to see what and what they need to do. But I can tell you categorically that there cannot be any quick magic about fixing the problems of the country, all of us must contribute and that is what I believe we should be planning for. Right from the primary school, let the children know what it means to live a decent life, to be a good student, that your mother shouldn’t come and bribe your teacher to make you pass your examination. We have had cases of people cheating in WAEC and JAMB and people forging certificate to gain admission into tertiary institution. We just had a scandal recently about what lecturers have been doing, sex for marks. We have a lot of problems in the country; there are lots and lots of challenges. I believe that there is no single person that will just come and wipe all of these problems out. We can all decide that this is the kind of mission I want to be part of; you don’t go about criminalising everybody. There are some people that are doing some good in this country and we may not hear their names. I feel very sad and upset when I hear Nigerians, particularly in some parts of the world saying horrible things about their country. I think it is the most unpatriotic thing anybody should do. All you can do is to come home and make it better. Don’t stay over there and start saying bad comments about your own home; it is morally wrong.

Don’t you think some of these comments come as a result of government’s failure?

Tell me which country has the government fully satisfied its people? In the United States, the President is troubled. In Britain, our colonial master, the government is troubled. Everywhere, there is always problem, it is only that the definition of the problems are different but there is no magic about this thing because it is a human thing. Some people have been elected to run the affair of the country, if they are not running it very well, the onus is on you that next time they come and talk to you about voting, you make sure you don’t vote for them. But if when we talk about wiping off corruption and when it is time for voting, you sit down in your house and watch television instead of you to go out and vote, how would you then elect the kind of government you feel will do good for your people. It is not possible and that is part of the problem we have.

Talking about electing people, ahead of 2023, there is argument that presidency should return to the South while some are saying the North should retain the seat. What is your take on this?

My understanding about the political demographic situation in this country is that for purposes of balancing, the presidency should rotate between the North and the South and what that means is that if the North has done eight years, let the South also do eight years. But if some people feel otherwise, then they should go and ask how this issue of geographical spreading and all the other forum of balancing South-North relationship came about. It is just to make sure the country remain together and everybody takes part in it but if some people feel that they have the sole right of ruling the country, then it raises a lot of question.

Do you think the presidency should return to the South in 2023?

I feel very strongly so. It should be because that was the basis on which the last election was held. As far as we are concerned, it is the North that was expected to pick a candidate and that is it. All other mushroom parties that floated presidential candidates from South were not part of the show; they just wanted recognition. The two major parties than ran for the election, which were APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), picked their candidates from the North.

Even in the South, there is a tussle over the 2023 presidency between the South-West and South-East…

I think that would be resolved. If you say North-South, so be it. The Southerners should know how to solve their problems. And as far as I am concerned, the South-South/South-East had their turn with Goodluck Jonathan and I think this time it must come to South-West. But if they now want to go into argument that is Jonathan from South-South or South-East, he is the only one who can answer that question.

So, you believe South-West should have the presidency in 2023?

Yes.

But South-East has never produced a president in Nigeria?

That is why I said it is Jonathan that can answer that question, who he was really representing.

How true is the speculation in some quarters that APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to run for presidency in 2023?

It is rumour and claims. But there is nothing wrong in anybody having an ambition. If it is the wish of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run for the presidency of this country, I don’t think that there is anything wrong with it. It is his right. But there has not been an official declaration from him, we have just been reading about the rumours, innuendos and all the claims that he is doing this because he wants to be next president. Why not if he wants to be? He has the capacity and records and I don’t see why anybody should feel disturbed about that.

So, you believe Tinubu has all it takes to govern Nigeria…

Yes, I believe so. Look at the foundation he laid in Lagos State. How Lagos State has evolved in the midst of all other 35 states. And on that foundation, subsequent governors have been walking. Lagos is the number one state in the country and I have no apology saying that. To that extent if somebody could create such foundation for a state and the way he has applied himself to the oneness and progress of Nigeria, I believe he has what it takes.

What is your take about the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led APC government in Lagos State, considering the grumbling in some quarters about the administration, especially about the traffic situation of the state and other issues?

I have heard all these complaints. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu came into government just about five months ago and he is not a magician. And from what we heard, there have been some problems about financial resources in the state; he has to address it. Now, what people are complaining about is that the traffic has become worse but of course the rain has become heavier and it is not stopping. We all know that year in, year out during the raining season, the roads become bad, a lot of problems arise here and there, particularly those areas where there are no good drainages. So, it is not something he could fix in two-three months and if you don’t have enough resources to be able to move forward snappily, then you have to go gently. Just like the situations on the road are demanding fixing, hospitals, schools and security of the state are also demanding fixing, and you have to priorities whatever you are doing. Talking about the traffic, you could see that there are a lot of works going on over the past weeks and the delay has been because of the rain, it would have been more difficult to get people out to go and fix roads when it is raining heavily. But now that hopefully the rain may be going down, the work is going on and I am sure within the next few weeks, things will start taking shapes. In addition to that, we as Nigerians must learn how to discipline ourselves. All the problems are not due to bad roads; most of the problems are due to us; reckless driving, no respect for road signs, impatience, people driving against traffic and you cannot blame government for this.

