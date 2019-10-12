Obi Achebe preaches love, peace at Ofala Festival

Govt can’t shut down economy to pay salaries – Ngige

T

he proposed nationwide strike by workers, scheduled to start today across the country would no longer hold, as the organised labour and the Federal Government have agreed to continue negotiations on the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage today.

The Federal Government, organised labour and the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC), after hours of intensive deliberation and consultations chaired by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, yesterday, agreed to break the meeting and reconvene by 2p.m. today, to conclude negotiations.

New Telegraph recalls that the organised labour had gone ahead to mobilise its members across the country, to cripple activities in the country should government fail to meet its demands at the meeting held last night.

While labour took a stand on 29 per cent for officers on Grade Levels 07-14 and 24 per cent for those on Grade Levels 15–17, the government side, on its part, was insisting on 11 per cent salary raise for employees on Grade Levels 07-14 and 6.5 per cent for those on Grade Levels 15–17.

However, a source at the meeting last night revealed that government has agreed on 17 per cent for workers on Levels 7–9 and 15 per cent for workers on Levels 10 to 14. But labour is insisting that workers on level 7–14 gets 25 per cent, while those on grade Levels 15–17 should be given 20 per cent.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Amechi Asugwuni, urged government to move beyond the commitment it has shown to further shift its position in favour of its demands for Nigerian workers.

“Negotiation is still ongoing even though we actually thought negotiations will be concluded today, but we can’t predict the negotiations; therefore, adjournment became necessary. Tomorrow (today), we will meet by 2p.m. We expect that we will close that meeting positively.

“So far, commitment has been shown, but we believe that the areas that are still in contest are critical. Therefore, we urge government on their part to see how they can shift ground positively in order to mitigate the agitation ahead.”

The Head of Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, who expressed optimism that the meeting today would end positively, said the meeting was adjourned to allow both parties access to the necessary documents and information in order to sort out the grey areas that ensured during negotiations.

Her words: “We’ve had very peaceful engagement so far. The labour side has discovered that there was just one side of the welfare of workers and both sides made a lot of concessions, but we discovered that there are some grey areas that needed to be ironed out.

“Some documents and information are being sorted out which we are providing and by the grace of God, tomorrow (today) discussions will continue and we believe that we will be able to get everything resolved.”

Meanwhile, Ngige has said that government cannot afford to shut down the economy simply because it wants to pay workers’ salaries and wages.

Ngige made this known during a meeting with members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Abuja yesterday.

While giving a breakdown of the 2020 budget, he noted that personnel cost of the 1.3 million workers engaged in the federal civil service which was likely to jump up to 1.5 million soonest, was already gulping N3.8 trillion without overhead.

He explained that out of the 76 per cent dedicated to recurrent costs alone in the budget, the central government had allocated N200 billion to service the consequential adjustments of the new minimum wage.

“We cannot allow government to shut down the economy because it wants to pay salaries and wages.

“The 2020 budget of N10.3 trillion has N3.8 trillion as personnel cost without overhead. If you add running cost and other incidental costs, the total recurrent budget as presented to the National Assembly has taken 76 per cent. Where do we get the money to build roads, airport, rails, health centres, schools etc.?

“It is a matter of balancing a budget that is 76 per cent recurrent and 24 per cent capital. For me, it is nothing to cheer about. In the 76 per cent, government has captured N200 billion for consequential adjustment for the minimum wage and so on. These are all parts of personnel.

“N160 billion is for consequential adjustment of the minimum wage and not total package of workers’ salaries. Everybody has to make sacrifice. We must plug leakages.

“The ghost workers should go and we should know who the real workers are. As of today, we have 1.3 million persons in the federal civil service and maybe it will be more by the time we finish bringing everybody to IPPS. The number of workers, 1.4 million or 1.5 million out of 200 million people take 33 per cent of the budget which has deficit. It is important we know this. It is up to us to use all the money to pay salaries and the economy will grind to a halt and be like Venezuela,” Ngige said.

The minister further called on the leadership of organised labour to stop misleading Nigerian workers on the context of the ongoing consequential negotiations on the new minimum wage, which he said was not a holistic wage review.

Like this: Like Loading...