Obi expresses worry over Nigeria’s $90bn debt profile

…as Sanwo-Olu pleads for more time on Lagos bad roads

isturbed by the nation’s rising debt profile, Vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last general election, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday took a swipe at the Federal Government, lamenting that Nigeria had a $90bn (N28tr.) debt portfolio with nothing to show for it.

This was even as Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu appealed to Lagosians for patience over poor state of roads in the state, saying the continuous rainfall since he was sworn-in about four months ago had slowed down rehabilitation/palliative work on the roads.

The duo spoke yesterday at The Platform, an annual Independence Day Programme held in Lagos with the theme: “Re-designing the Nigerian Economy with New Ideas organised by The Covenant Place.

Speaking on the state of the nation, Obi insisted that loans taken from foreign countries and international financial institutions had not impacted on Nigeria’s economic growth, saying while other nations would borrow to embark on development projects, reverse as Nigeria’s case as it borrowed to consume, a situation which had made growth impossible.

The former Anambra State Governor said the country spent over N1.6 trillion to service debt and N2.9 trillion to service debt in 2018, yet, there was nothing tangible that could be pointed to as the gains of foreign loans as more people continue to live in extreme poverty in Nigeria.

According to him, 98 million people in the country now lived in extreme poverty, a growth of over 5% annually.

This, he described as disheartening as more people now lived in extreme poverty in Nigeria than both China and India, the nation’s with the highest populations in the world combined.

Apparently referenced “Stress Index,” Obi said Nigeria was not only the most stressful country in the world but the headquarters of poor people in the world living in an extreme poverty situation as poverty capital of the world, six people in Nigeria fall into poverty every minute.

He said: “Today, we are the most stressful country. If you read the stress index, they said we are the most stressful.

“Today, Nigeria is home to the highest number of poor people living in any nation on earth,” he said.

“If you look at the latest report of UNDP, it says Nigeria has moved from 86 million to 98 million persons living in extreme poverty. We are growing at five percent annually. Every minute, six Nigerians fall into poverty.

“In 2012, India had 276 million people living in extreme poverty. Today, they have less than 76. Nigeria has more people living in extreme poverty than China and India combined.

“Nigeria is now the third most insecure place to live on the surface of the earth. We are now behind Afghanistan and Syria, and with daily killings, banditry and kidnappings, it is being speculated that Nigeria will soon overtake them.

“Our under-employment and unemployment is one of the worst in the world. People will tell you it is about 25 per cent, it is actually over 30 per cent. And with over 22 million young people in their productive age doing nothing, it is very worrisome.

“If you come to inequality, Nigeria’s inequality today is the worst; 157/157. We are the worst if you look at the Oxfam report. In Nigeria, the richest on per cent control 85 per cent of the wealth. All other countries are working hard to lower this, in Nigeria it is even worsening.”

Also, Sanwo-Olu promised that there would be extensive and massive rehabilitation of roads after the raining seasons as roads would not be tackled at the same time.

Besides, the governor said water, small landmass and population explosion were responsible for traffic congestion but his government’s remedy for the traffic problem being experienced on a daily basis was a multi-modal transportation system.

“On water transportation, we are encouraging the building of a lot of jetties and we have just acquired 6-7 new passenger boats that can take 60-70 passengers at a time,” he said.

