Ofala Festival, a good cultural tourism asset for Nigeria –Coker

The Director General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr. Folorunsho Coker, has described Ofala Festival, as a viable and sustainable cultural tourism asset, which should be further developed into a regional, national and global product that will attract tourism to the country, thereby enhancing the economy of the people.

Coker who made this disclosure at the 18th celebration of the festival at Onitsha, which is celebrated annually by the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe (Agbogidi), explained that festivals such as Ofala remain a unifying factor in connecting diverse cultures and interests as it brings people together from all walks of life and different parts to Onitsha, Nigeria.

“Ofala, among other cultural festivals in Nigeria, does showcase the rich culture of our people through dance, colourful attire, traditional foods among other things. It boosts the local economy and encourages unity of the people while creating value on many micro platform,” he said.

He also emphasised the need for collaboration among the tourism stakeholders in Nigerian economy; namely airlines, hotels, tour operators and festivals owners; toward creating a festival economy in tourism

He encouraged the organisers of the festival to come up with an all-inclusive package that both foreign and local tourists can easily consume. “Packages that are bite-sized and digitally driven to consumers,” he said. He advised the people to fully embrace the new media in telling the Nigerian story globally.

He said the digital revolution is available to drive tourism to generate the values we need. “It is expedient for us to explore the new mediums of information which has grown beyond print and the conventional electronic media – radio and TV. The disruptive technologies available to us now can create the cash we need.”

