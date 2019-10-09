News
Ogun gov, Rep condemn Customs’ killings, seek probe
gun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, directed investigation into circumstances surrounding the killing of three secondary school students by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
Abiodun, who vowed to do everything possible to prevent a recurrence, also said he would ensure that persons indicted upon investigation of the latest incident were brought to justice.
Three students of Ojumo Community High School, Ihunbo in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state were reportedly killed on Monday when Customs operatives conveying a seized second-hand vehicle crushed them to death.
The Customs’ men had intercepted the vehicle from some suspected smugglers along the Idiroko road.
But the governor, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, condemned the death of the students.
“We respect the sanctity of human lives in Ogun State and government exists to provide security and welfare for the people. No matter the circumstances, we found this condemnable. We would not fold our arms and watch our future leaders being killed in that manner,” he said.
While expressing shock at the incident, Abiodun warned security men chasing suspected smugglers or hoodlums to always be wary of the rights of citizens in all circumstances.
The governor said it was reprehensible that young children with promising futures could be lost to such a manner.
He, however, advised security personnel, especially NCS officials, to apply moderate engagements with suspected smugglers or hoodlums along the border towns to avoid such loss of lives and property in future.
While asking God to “grant the families of these innocent children the fortitude to bear the loss,” Abiodun pleaded with the people not to take laws into their hands in dealing with the unfortunate situation.
Also, a House of Representatives’ member, Kolawole Lawal, has called on the leadership of the Department of Customs and Excise to bring the perpetrators of the killing to book.
Lawal, representing Egbado South/Ipokia Federal Constituency, said in a statement that “there is no excuse or any justification for this barbaric and unwarranted killing.”
He went on: “It is quite sad that the department seems to be rewarding our hospitality as a host border community with incessant and reckless killing of our people and this must stop.”
“We are a peaceful community and our lives are sacrosanct. The law enforcement agents within our community must respect this and be cautious at all times.
“It is high time that the department retrained its officers and men in the modern and globally accepted best practice of border control as done in other countries which value the life of their citizens.
“There are better and more efficient ways to go about their statutory duties other than the use of force at every opportunity.”
Health
Court orders Ebonyi federal hospital to pay patient N50.2m over baby’s death
A Federal High Court sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, has ordered Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) to pay Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awada, who was a patient to the hospital, the sum of N50,200,000.
The court, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, awarded the cost against
AE-FUTHA over medical negligence.
Mrs. Ifeyinwa Awada and her father, Nwugo Chimere Nwugo, who are 1st
and 2nd plaintiffs respectively had dragged the hospital and its management to court seeking justice over death of the 1st plaintiff’s baby in her womb following alleged medical negligence of the
hospital.
The suit has the hospital, its Board of Management, a Consultant
Gynaecologist, and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital as defendants.
While N50 million was for the damages, the sum of N200,000 was the cost of litigations borne by the plaintiffs.
The 1st plaintiff had alleged that the hospital acted negligently in attending to her while she was in labour; and that, according to her, resulted to the death of her baby in her womb.
News
Eunisell increases business solutions for marginal oilfield owners
Eunisell has announced an extended range of comprehensive solutions for Nigeria’s marginal oil field owners.
The new products and services include: well testing, enhanced well testing, data services, well blowback solutions, multiphase flow, well clean up and early production facilities.
Others are offshore production units, enhanced production solutions, facilities upgrade, and repairs, operations management, sand management solutions produced water solutions, drill stem testing, electronic memory gauge services, and pumping services.
Speaking on why the extension became necessary, Mr. Chika Ikenga, Eunisell’s Group Managing Director, stated that field owners are vital to economic growth, and must be provided with every opportunity to operate efficiently and effectively.
“Through experience, we often find that skills gaps exist spanning financial, technical skills and resources – crucial facets to an operation being viable and profitable. Eunisell closes the gap with a unique range of business solutions and we have just announced an extension to the services we offer.”
He further stated the company’s fast track production facilities help owners achieve first oil in record time.
Eunisell, a leading oil, and gas production solutions company, has extensive technical resources and equipment with facilities in Lagos and Port Harcourt.
With over 20 years’ experience and ISO 9001:2015 certification, the company is committed to delivering a wide range of solutions, a quality management system and processes at international standards.
News
Internal security: DSS, security administrators brainstorm
As part of measures towards addressing threats to national security, the federal government has inaugurated a specialised programme for federal and state security administrators.
The training programme, which is being organised by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in collaboration with the National Institute for Security Affairs (NISS), is aimed at building the capacity of security managers across the country for improved security as well as service delivery.
In his inauguration remarks, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said the initiative was timely, considering the myriad of security challenges besetting the country.
This was as the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, observed that the prevailing security challenges in the country had made improved synergy of policies and strategies more compelling.
According to the SGF, apart from the threat to national security that incidents of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other violent crimes pose, they also result in loss of lives and property worth billions of naira.
He noted that the challenges of the time required that citizens took interest in the security affairs of the country, saying same should not be seen as the “exclusive preserve” of security personnel.
Mustapha, however, assured that the Federal Government will not abdicate its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and property.
“Nigeria, in recent time, has been entangled in a number of security challenges which include cultism, armed robbery, cybercrimes, insurgency, banditry, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, among others.
“These challenges have caused the country huge loss of numerous lives and properties worth billions of naira. To tackle these security challenges, government has taken far reaching measures both kinetic and non-kinetic, with relative successes being recorded,” the SGF said.
He further stated that: “The current security reality in the country has shown that the business of security is not the exclusive preserve of security personnel.
“It is therefore imperative for citizens to take interest in the security affairs of the country.”
Earlier in his opening remarks, the DG DSS said the training programme will facilitate ownership of security strategies.
News
Zimbabwe increases electricity price by 320%
Zimbabwe’s power regulator has increased the average electricity price by 320%.
The decision was taken to allow it to ramp up production and improve supplies amid daily power cuts.
Essentially, the electricity company needs more money to pay for things like diesel to power the generators, reports the BBC.
Zimbabwe is grappling with the worst economic crisis since the 2017 coup which unseated President Robert Mugabe.
The increase in electricity prices – the second in the past three months – has angered Zimbabweans who are already struggling with sharp increases in the prices of fuel and basic goods.
The government says rolling power outages, which last up to 18 hours a day, have affected mines, factories and households.
It says the power shortages, combined with a devastating drought, mean Zimbabwe’s struggling economy is set to shrink this year.
News
Gov Emmanuel Proposes N597,800billion as 2020 Budget estimate
* Prioritises on Education, Industrialisation, Agriculture
* Hints on completing Ibom Tropicana
Governor Udom Emmanuel has presented a budget proposal of N597, 800billion for the 2020 fiscal year to Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly with emphasis on education, industrialization and poverty reduction.
The budget which is christened ‘Budget of Industrialisation for poverty alleviation phase 2’, is predicated on the policy thrust to gradually metamorphose Akwa Ibom State from a “Civil Service” State to a largely Private Sector driven State, depending less on statutory allocation as the main source of revenue to the State.
According to the governor, ” this will be achieved by creating more job opportunities through opening up the State to encourage private investments, creating a welcoming environment for investors, strengthening existing industries and establishing new ones, as well as improving our IGR processes and drive. It is expected that these, as well as the provision of basic infrastructures, enhancement of security, development of human capital and boosting services in education and healthcare will lead to an overall improvement in the living standard of our people”.
An analysis of the budget estimate shows that capital expenditure takes the lead with N369, 642b, making about 61.8 % of the budget while recurrent expenditure is estimated to take N111,225b, making 18.6% while N116,933, making 19.5% has been estimated for consolidated revenue fund charges.
The 2020 budget is however significantly lower than last year’s budget which stood at N672,985. This shortfall, the governor explained is reflective of anchoring the budget on oil benchmark of $55 per barrel at a production rate of N2.18 million barrels per day, and with an estimated exchange rate of 305/USS, in line with the national budget benchmark projection.
Further analysis of sectoral allocations show that priority is given to projects and programmes under the Education and Economic sectors.
The governor noted that “education is the bed rock of all developments. It is a pivot on which every human capital development revolves. This administration places a high premium on education and skills development and acquisition”.
On Industrialisation, he said “in the next four years, my administration will intensify efforts and focus in providing a high performance in the industrialization goals we had started in my first term in office.
“We hope to make Akwa Ibom State an industrial hub in our country. In this regard, more energy and vigour will be given to Small and Medium Enterprises to act as drivers of our viable economy. We will make sure that adequate and sufficient modern infrastructural facilities are provided which are quite necessary for effective and efficient industrialization.
Speaking of his intentions to boost Agriculture, he stated that ” In 2020, government intends to carry out the following agricultural programmes and projects; Agro Meteorological Project, Commercial Cattle Development Project, Cocoyam/Avocado Pear Production, Bamboo Development Programme, integrated Farmers Scheme (IFS), Women Agro-Entrepreneurship Development Programme (WAEDEP), Cassava Development Programme, Animal Feed Safety and Certification Programme, Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), Maize Development Programme, Rice Development Project, Agro-Chemical Supply and others”.
Interestingly, Governor Udom hinted that his administration may complete the Ibom Tropicana and Entertainment Galleria left unfinished by his predecessor.
He stated that government will embark on “expansion work at Ibom 5-Star Hotel and Golf Resort and completion of a multi-million Naira Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre, complete with Cineplex, galleria, malls, dry and wet parks, hotels and convention centre”, adding that efforts are currently in progress to get private investors to take up the running of the facility.
Emmanuel said the 2020 budget is further anchored on his Eight-Point policy thrust which rests squarely on his initial Five-Point Agenda that shaped his First Term in office to wit; Job Creation, Poverty Alleviation, Wealth Creation, Economic and Political Inclusion, and Infrastructural Consolidation and Expansion for continuous transformation of the State into an industrialized entity.”
“We are committed to complete all our ongoing projects and other star projects in our completion agenda”, he assured.
The Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey applauded governor Udom Emmanuel for the purposeful implementation of the 2019 budget and pledged to ensure a speedy consideration and passage of the 2020 appropriation budget.
He however charged the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDGs) to ensure they provide all the necessary supporting budget data and stick to the time table that will be announced by the house for their appearance.
On his part, the leader of the state Assembly Udo Kierian Akpan said the Governor has been able to bring about accountability in governance and promised that he and his colleagues will continue to support his efforts in service.
News
Turkey launches Syrian offensive
Turkish troops have begun an offensive in northern Syria, which could bring them into direct conflict with Kurdish-led forces allied to the United States.
The move was announced by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkey wants to create a “safe zone” cleared of Kurdish militias which will also house some of Turkey’s 3.6 million Syrian refugees, reports the BBC.
Donald Trump controversially withdrew US troops ahead of the action but says Turkey may face economic consequences.
The Kurds were key US allies in defeating the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria.
Trump’s withdrawal of the few dozen US troops in the border area was seen as a “stab in the back” by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and drew condemnation even from the president’s Republican allies.
He responded to the criticism by threatening to “obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it went “off limits” in the incursion, saying Turkey should “not do anything outside of what we would think is humane”.
The Kurds guard thousands of IS fighters and their relatives in prisons and camps in areas under their control and it is unclear whether they will continue to be safely detained.
Announcing the offensive, Erdogan said on Twitter: “The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army [rebel groups backed by Turkey], just launched #OperationPeaceSpring” against Kurdish militias and the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area.
“We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists.”
News
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to developers of lithium-ion batteries
John Goodenough of the US, Britain’s Stanley Whittingham and Japan’s Akira Yoshino Wednesday won the Nobel Chemistry Prize for the development of lithium-ion batteries, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.
“This lightweight, rechargeable and powerful battery is now used in everything from mobile phones to laptops and electric vehicles…(and) can also store significant amounts of energy from solar and wind power, making possible a fossil fuel-free society,” the Nobel Prize jury said.
“Lithium batteries have revolutionised our lives since they first entered the market in 1991,” it said, adding they were “of the greatest benefit to humankind”.
The three will receive the prize from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament, reports France24.
Last year, the honour went to US scientists Frances Arnold and George Smith and British researcher Gregory Winter for developing enzymes used for greener and safer chemistry and antibody drugs with less side effects.
Arnold was just the fifth woman to clinch chemistry’s most prestigious honour since Marie Curie was honoured in 1911.
This year’s Nobel prize season kicked off on Monday with the Medicine Prize awarded to Americans William Kaelin and Gregg Semenza, and Britain’s Peter Ratcliffe.
Peace Prize on Friday
They won for research into how human cells sense and adapt to changing oxygen levels, opening up new strategies to fight such diseases as cancer and anaemia.
On Tuesday, the Physics Prize honoured Canadian-American cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for research on how the Universe evolved after the Big Bang, and the first discovery of a planet outside our solar system, known as an exoplanet.
The Literature Prize will follow on Thursday, with two laureates to be crowned after a sexual harassment scandal forced the Swedish Academy to postpone the 2018 award, for the first time in 70 years.
Some names creating a buzz ahead of this year’s literature prize are Canadian poet Anne Carson, Kenyan writer Ngugi Wa Thiong’o, Romanian poet and novelist Mircea Cartarescu and Polish writer and activist Olga Tokarczuk.
On Friday the action moves to Norway where the Peace Prize is awarded, with bookies predicting a win for Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg on betting sites such as Ladbrokes.
The Economics Prize will wrap up the Nobel prize season on Monday, October 14.
News
Turkish military, Syrian rebels to push into Syria ‘shortly’ – President’s aide
Turkish forces and Syrian rebel allies will cross the Syrian border “shortly”, a Turkish official said early on Wednesday, as a surprise withdrawal of U.S. troops made way for the Turkish incursion.
Turkey has been poised to advance into northeast Syria since the U.S. troops began vacating the area in an abrupt policy shift by U.S. President Donald Trump widely criticized in Washington as a betrayal of America’s Kurdish militia allies.
On Tuesday, Turkish officials told Reuters that the military had struck the Syrian-Iraqi border to prevent Kurdish forces using the route to reinforce the region, though details of the strikes were hazy.
Ankara has said it intends to create a “safe zone” in order to return millions of refugees to Syrian soil, but the scheme has alarmed some Western allies as much as the risks posed by the military operation itself.
For Turkey, which views Kurdish YPG fighters in northeast Syria as terrorists because of their ties to militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey, an influx of non-Kurdish Syrians would help it secure a buffer against its main security threat.
President Tayyip Erdogan’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said YPG fighters could either defect or Ankara would have to “stop them from disrupting” what he described as Turkey’s struggle against Islamic State militants.
“The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly,” Altun wrote in a tweet and in a column published in the ‘Washington Post’.
“Turkey has no ambition in northeastern Syria except to neutralize a long-standing threat against Turkish citizens and to liberate the local population from the yoke of armed thugs,” he said. Turkey’s ‘Demiroren news agency (DHA)’ said Syrian rebels traveled from northwest Syria to Turkey in preparation for the incursion in Syria’s northeast.
They will be based in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, it said, across the border from the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain, with 14,000 of them gradually joining the offensive.
The Hamza Brigade rebels from the National Army, the main rebel grouping that Turkey supports in northwest Syria, traveled in a convoy of buses accompanied by trucks loaded with ammunition, ‘DHA’ said.
A large convoy of buses carrying Syrian rebel fighters and trucks loaded with equipment arrived at the Turkish border town of Akcakale early on Wednesday, a Reuters witness said.
At Akcakale, across from Syria’s Tel Abyad, howitzers were deployed behind earth embankments and pointed towards Syria, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday. Multiple launch rocket systems were stationed at Suruc, some 60 km (40 miles) to the west, opposite the Syrian border town of Kobani, he said.
ERDOGAN VISIT
The prospect of a military offensive has unsettled Turkish financial markets, with the lira this week hitting its weakest level since late August. The currency firmed slightly to 5.8220 against the dollar on Wednesday morning.
Erdogan will visit the United States on November 13 at Trump’s invitation, a White House spokesman said. On Monday, Erdogan said U.S. troops had started to withdraw after a phone call he had with Trump, adding that talks between Turkish and U.S. officials on the matter would continue.
“Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally. As a result we have moved the U.S. forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety,” U.S. Defense Department spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.
Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northeast Syria has rattled allies, including France, one of Washington’s main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State.
Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s strongest foreign ally, said it was not told in advance by Washington or Turkey about any agreements to pull U.S. troops.
Amid deepening humanitarian concerns, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties in northeast Syria to exercise maximum restraint and protect civilians.
Kurdish-led forces have denounced the U.S. policy shift as a “stab in the back”.
Signaling a further potential shift in the region’s power balance, the Kurdish-led forces said they might start talks with the Syrian government and Russia to fill a security vacuum in the event of a full U.S. withdrawal.
Trump denied he had abandoned the Kurdish forces, the most effective U.S. partners in fighting Islamic State in Syria. But he praised Turkey as a trade partner, in a softening of tone hours after threatening to “totally destroy” Turkey’s economy if it acted “off limits” in Syria.
News
UN chief warns may not have enough money to pay staff next month
The United Nations may not have enough money for staff salaries next month if member states don’t pay what they owe, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday.
He told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly’s budget committee that if he had not worked since January to cut spending then the “we would not have had the liquidity to support” the annual gathering of world leaders last month.
“This month, we will reach the deepest deficit of the decade. We risk … entering November without enough cash to cover payrolls,” said Guterres. “Our work and our reforms are at risk.”
The United States is the largest contributor – responsible for 22 percent of the more than $3.3 billion regular budget for 2019, which pays for work including political, humanitarian, disarmament, economic and social affairs and communications, reports Reuters.
Washington owes some $381 million for prior regular budgets and $674 million for the 2019 regular budget. The U.S. mission to the United Nations confirmed the figures. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when it might pay.
U.S. President Donald Trump has said Washington is shouldering an unfair burden of the cost of the United Nations and has pushed for reforms of the world body. Guterres has been working to improve U.N. operations and cut costs.
U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said so far 129 countries had paid their dues for 2019, which amounted to almost $2 billion.
Guterres said he introduced extraordinary measures last month to cope with the shortfall – vacant posts cannot be filled, only essential travel is allowed, some meetings may have to be canceled or deferred. U.N. operations in New York, Geneva, Vienna and Nairobi and at regional commissions will be affected.
U.N. peacekeeping missions are funded by a separate budget, which was $6.7 billion peacekeeping budget for the year to June 30, 2019 and $6.51 billion for the year to June 30, 2020.
The United States is responsible for nearly 28 percent of the peacekeeping budget but has pledged to pay only 25 percent – as required by U.S. law. Washington currently owes some $2.4 billion for peacekeeping missions.
The top contributing countries are Ethiopia, India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Rwanda. They pay their troops according to their national salary scales and are reimbursed by the U.N. As of July 2019, the U.N. paid $1,428 a month per soldier.
The United Nations says its peacekeeping operations cost less than half of 1 percent of world military expenditures.
News
2020 budget presentation: Buhari blames budget failure on poor revenue
resident Muhammadu Buhari has blamed the poor performance of the 2019 budget on the underperformance of oil and non-oil sources and dwindling revenue from the Value Added Tax (VAT).
Buhari, who disclosed this while presenting the 2020 appropriation bill titled: “Budget of sustaining growth and job creation” before a joint session of the National Assembly yesterday, said that the projected revenue fell short of the actual receipts.
He said: “The 2019 ‘Budget of Continuity’ was based on a benchmark oil price of $60 per barrel, oil production of 2.3 mbpd and an exchange rate of N305 to the United States dollar. Based on these parameters, we projected a deficit of N1.918 trillion or 1.37 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.
“As at June 2019, Federal Government’s actual aggregate revenue (excluding government-owned enterprises) was N2.04 trillion. This revenue performance is only 58 per cent of the 2019 budget’s target due to the underperformance of both oil and non-oil revenue sources. Specifically, oil revenues were below target by 49 per cent as at June 2019.
“This reflects the lower-than-projected oil production, deductions for cost under-recovery on supply of premium motor spirit (PMS), as well as higher expenditures on pipeline security/maintenance and frontier exploration.”
Giving further details, the president noted: “Daily oil production averaged 1.86 mbpd as at June 2019, as against the estimated 2.3 mbpd that was assumed. This shortfall was partly offset as the market price of Bonny Light crude oil averaged $67.20 per barrel, which was higher than the benchmark price of $60.
“Additionally, revenue projections from restructuring of joint venture oil and gas assets and enactment of new fiscal terms for production sharing contracts did not materialise, as the enabling legislation for these reforms is yet to be passed into law.”
He also noted that “receipts from Value Added Tax were below expectations due to lower levels of activities in certain economic sectors, in the aftermath of national elections. Corporate taxes were affected by the seasonality of collections, which tend to peak in the second half of the calendar year.
“The performance of non-oil taxes and independent revenues, such as internally generated revenues, were N614.57 billion and N217.84 billion respectively.”
On the expenditure side, he said: “The 2019 budget implementation was also hindered by the combination of delay in its approval and the underperformance of revenue collections. As such, only recurrent expenditure items have been implemented substantially. Of the prorated expenditure of N4.46 trillion budgeted, N3.39 trillion had been spent by June 30, 2019.”
According to him, “as at September 30, 2019, a total of about N294.63 billion had been released for capital projects. I have directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to release an additional N600 billion of the 2019 capital budget by the end of the year.”
He lamented that the global economic environment remains very challenging, adding that the nation’s annual growth increased from 0.82 per cent in 2017 to 1.93 per cent in 2018 and 2.02 per cent in the first half of 2019.
He said the nation “also succeeded in significantly reducing inflation from a peak of 18.72 per cent in January 2017, to 11.02 per cent by August 2019.
“This was achieved through effective fiscal and monetary policy coordination, exchange rate stability and sensible management of our foreign exchange.
“We have sustained accretion to our external reserves, which have risen from $23 billion in October 2016 to about $42.5 billion by August 2019. The increase is largely due to favourable prices of crude oil in the international market, minimal disruption of crude oil production given the stable security situation in the Niger Delta region and our import substitution drive, especially in key commodities.
“The foreign exchange market has also remained stable due to the effective implementation of the central bank’s interventions to restore liquidity, improve access and discourage currency speculation,” he stated.
Meanwhile, the president has said the Federal Government would soon be forwarding to the National Assembly an executive version of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), assuring of his administration’s resolve to completing the reforms to the governance and fiscal aspects of the bill.
He said: “Furthermore, completing the reforms to the governance and fiscal terms of the petroleum industry will provide certainty and attract further investments into the sector. A consequence of this will be increase in jobs and in government’s take.
“I therefore seek your support in passing into law two Petroleum Industry Executive Bills I will be forwarding to you shortly.”
According to the Buhari, “The draft Finance Bill proposes an increase of the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. As such, the 2020 Appropriation Bill is based on this new VAT rate. The additional revenues will be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes.
“As the states and local governments are allocated 85 per cent of all VAT revenues, we expect to see greater quality and efficiency in their spending in these areas as well.”
He explained that the VAT Act already exempts pharmaceuticals, educational items and basic commodities.
“Specifically, Section 46 of the Finance Bill, 2019, expands the exempt items to include the following
Brown and white bread; cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; fish of all kinds; flour and starch meals; fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds; roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; meat and poultry products including eggs; milk; salt and herbs of various kinds; and natural water and table water.
“Additionally, our proposals also raise the threshold for VAT registration to N25 million in turnover per annum, such that the revenue authorities can focus their compliance efforts on larger businesses thereby bringing relief for our micro, small and medium-sized businesses,” he stated.
On reforms in the public service, the president disclosed that the Federal Government would continue to control personnel cost, warning that any government staff not captured on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform by the end of October 2019 will not receive his salary.
Similarly, the president announced the ban on any authorised recruitment, directing that any MDA that intends to employ must seek approval failure to do so.
“All agencies must obtain the necessary approvals before embarking on any fresh recruitment and any contraventions of these directives shall attract severe sanctions,” Buhari said.
He also warned against indiscriminate opening of liaison offices by MDAs, saying: “respective heads of MDAs must ensure strict adherence to government regulations regarding expenditure control measures.
“The proliferation of zonal, state and liaison offices by federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), with attendant avoidable increase in public expenditure, will no longer be tolerated,” he said.
Speaking further, the president revealed that government would introduce new performance management frameworks to “regulate the cost to revenue ratios for government-owned enterprises, which shall come under significant scrutiny.
“We will reward exceptional revenue and cost management performance, while severe consequences will attend failures to achieve agreed revenue targets,” the president said.
