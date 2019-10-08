Business
Oil benchmark: Hurdles ahead of N10.729trn budget
By jerking up next year budget to N10.729 trillion, the National Assembly has, together with the executive arm of government, created serious impediments and pressure for oil and its benchmark. Adeola Yusuf reports
All things being equal, Nigeria has set out to produce not less than 2.18 million barrels of crude oil daily in the entire 365 days of 2020. The country also expects that the product will not sell below $57 per barrel. All these are contained in a document from the National Assembly, a legislative arm that felt that the over N9 trillion budget earlier proposed by President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2020 was not enough. The budget, to the legislators deserved to be jerked up, which is exactly what it did.
The deal
The legislature on Thursday, October 3, 2019, increased the value of the country’s 2020 budget outline to N10.729 trillion ($35 billion) based on expectations of higher oil prices.
The legislature passed a medium-term expenditure framework that increased the anticipated oil price to $57 per barrel from a previous $55 per barrel. That pushed the budget up to N10.002 trillion.
The background
The finance minister had previously revised the expected oil price down from $60 per barrel to cushion against supply shocks.
The framework passed on Thursday also pegged oil production at 2.18 million barrels per day (bpd). While Nigeria is currently producing at roughly that level, it had pledged to meet an OPEC cap on crude oil of 1.685 million bpd.
From executive with love
The document is a plan Nigeria uses to prepare its annual budget. The finance minister submits the framework to the legislature, which must then approve it.
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to present a final budget proposal to the legislature today, Tuesday, October 8, 2019.
A blast from the past
At the moment, the lawmakers are in cold war with certain ministries, department, agencies and parastatls on what they called “discriminatory implementation of capital projects accommodated in the 2019 budget.” This is threatening the current cordial relationship between the Senate and the Presidency.
Many MDAs, which were alleged to implement past and present capital projects selectively, have already been marked for thorough parliamentary reprimand during the processing of the 2020 budget, which will begin after the official presentation of the budget by President Muhammadu Buhari, today.
The Senate leadership, it was learnt, had quietly charged all its standing committees that have oversight responsibilities on the MDAs to ensure that before going into the details of the 2020 budget proposals of MDAs, a comprehensive investigation of the performance of their 2019 budget should be conducted. A total of N2.094 trillion was appropriated for capital projects in the current 2019 budget.
The impediments, bickering
For Nigeria to realise this target, it must unfailingly, on a daily basis, be producing 1.8 million barrels and the oil must sell at $57per barrel or above that benchmark.
Unfortunately for Nigeria, it cannot solely determine oil price. The stability enjoyed by the country in production is also determined by the relative peace in Niger Delta.
Aside this, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also helps in determining what volume of crude is profitable to produce and sell to the global market.
The inability of the country to determine all these, rolled into one, will put it under intense pressure on the increase of the revenue for the budget to N10.729 trillion.
The 8th National Assembly, it must also be emphasised, had running battles with the executive arm over the latter’s failure to comply with provisions of the Appropriation Acts with regard to capital projects.
But Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, since his election on June 11, 2019, has continued to insist that the 9th National Assembly would do everything possible to fully cooperate with the executive arm of government so as to achieve the “next level” agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Some senators are bitter that some MDAs hid behind the desire of the leadership of the National Assembly to engage in selective implementation of capital projects.
Arising from a “gentleman agreement” reached between the executive and the National Assembly since the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2004, the sum of N100 billion had always been set aside for constituency projects or zonal intervention projects.
A principal officer in the Senate from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who pleaded anonymity, was quoted to have explained the alleged true meaning of the gentleman agreement in constituency projects.
“Lawmakers don’t collect these funds. The money is not meant for us, but for the projects that we identify in the interest of our people.
“We select from a list of available options usually presented by the executives. It is the same executive that determines the contractors to execute the project. All we do is monitor the projects in our various constituencies,” a report by the Guardian showed.
A promise of collaboration
Promising to accelerate work on the 2020 budget proposal expected to be presented to a joint session of NASS today, lawmakers, however, hinted that things would not be smooth for heads of MDAs found guilty of such discriminatory execution of constituency projects.
“Look, there is no way we can keep working and passing budgets annually, but having issues of poor implementation. It is particularly worrisome when the money is there and some projects are deliberately ignored in the process of execution. This should not be allowed to continue,” another legislator was quoted to have said.
Confirming the Senate’s resolve on the issue, its spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, stated that the Senate had resolved to do everything within the law to compel MDAs to turn up and answer questions on budget implementation.
“We are resolute about that; once the president lays that budget before us, all MDAs must suspend whatever they may be doing to come and defend their budgets. I don’t think any MDAs will dare make that mistake of delaying their budget defense,” he said.
The event, starting point
President Buhari would be presenting the 2020 appropriations bill to the National Assembly today, and as a tradition, the president would be addressing a joint sitting of both Senate and House of Assembly.
Senate spokesman, Adeyeye, who said this while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Thursday, October 3, 2019, maintained that MDAs should be ready to defend their individual budget.
Earlier, the National Assembly Joint Committee on Finance had passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Paper, a week after it was submitted to the Legislature by the Executive arm.
Adeyeye expressed optimism that the 2020 appropriation bill would be passed by the National Assembly before Christmas break.
The Senate president had assured Nigerians that the National Assembly would work to ensure that the country returns to the January-December budget circle.
Last line
Government is aware of impediments to its budget, and its ability or inability to address these impediments will greatly determine the success or failure of the budget.
The whole process of increasing the budget to N10.729 trillion will amount to building castle in the air if, at the end of the day, the country is not able to produce 2.18 million barrels daily and the commodity is not able to sell at $57 per barrel in 2020.
Business
World Bank cuts Sub-Saharan Africa’s 2019, 2020 growth forecast
The World Bank on Wednesday cut its economic growth forecast for sub-Saharan Africa for 2019 to 2021 by 0.2 percentage points from its earlier projection, citing a slowdown in fixed investment and policy uncertainty in the global economy.
The bank said the region’s economy was expected to grow 2.6% this year, from a 2.8% projection in April. It said growth would rise to 3.1% in 2020 and 3.2% in 2021, reports Reuters.
“Despite some improvements, the external environment is expected to remain difficult and uncertain for the region,” the bank said in its October Africa’s Pulse report.
China and the United States, the world’s leading economies, this year imposed new tariffs on each other’s goods as part of a long-running dispute over Beijing’s trading practices, which Washington says are unfair.
Those tensions, plus softening global growth and falling commodity prices, compounded by the slow pace of reforms in African countries, “are weighing on activity across the region”, the bank said.
On the continent, drought, security threats, increases in the cost of public borrowing and private investment are also slowing growth.
Nigeria, South Africa and Angola, which make up about 60% of sub-Saharan Africa’s annual economic output, are all facing various impediments, the bank said.
Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow 2.0% this year, compared with the previous forecast of 2.1% in April and to expand 2.1% percent in 2020 and 2021, which are 0.1 and 0.3 percentage points lower than the April forecasts, respectively.
“The medium-term growth outlook continues to be constrained by a weak macroeconomic policy environment and slow policy implementation,” the bank said, citing multiple exchange rates, foreign exchange restrictions, high inflation, and low non-oil revenues among other obstacles.
South Africa’s economy will expand 0.8% this year, from a 1.3% forecast in April, and growth will rise to 1.0% in 2020 from the bank’s April forecast of 1.7%, the bank said.
It said it made the cuts in its forecasts for South Africa due to the sharp slowdown in GDP growth in the first quarter of this year, low investor sentiment, and persistent policy uncertainty, including whether a solution could be found for state power firm Eskom.
The bank said Angola’s economy will grow 0.7% this year, from a World Bank projection of 1.0% in April.
The rest of Sub-Saharan Africa excluding Nigeria, South Africa and Angola is expected to grow 4.0% this year from the World Bank’s 4.4% projection in April, and 4.7% next year and 4.8% in 2021 in line with its April forecasts.
The bank said the proportion of African countries determined to be in debt distress or in high risk of external debt distress had doubled, but the pace of deterioration had reduced.
Aviation
Ethiopian Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dakar, no casualties
An Ethiopian Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing minutes after taking off in Senegal on Tuesday because an engine had caught fire, an airport spokesman said.
None of the 90 passengers or crew were injured, spokesman Tidiane Tamba told Reuters.
The airline confirmed on Twitter that its Boeing 767 aircraft had to land unexpectedly at Senegal’s Blaise Diagne International Airport near the capital Dakar because of “a technical problem” without providing more detail on the cause.
It said that all passengers were being rebooked on other flights.
Photos posted on the airport’s official Twitter account showed fire fighters and airport staff posing next to the plane’s charred engine with what appeared to be foam from a fire hose at their feet.
Seven months ago, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 nose-dived into farmland outside the capital Addis Ababa, killing 157 people just minutes after take off.
The incident caused a global debate into the safety of a new Boeing 737 MAX model that had also crashed months before in Indonesia.
Preliminary reports in both cases highlighted the role of an automated system that erroneously pointed the plane’s nose down as pilots struggled to override it. The two crashes killed 346 people.
Aviation
Boeing timetable unclear, despite first 737 MAX order since crash
In September, Boeing Co secured the first new order in several months for one of its grounded 737 MAX planes, the United States-based company said on Tuesday, as it reported total deliveries for the first nine months of 2019 that were just half those reported a year ago.
Regulators grounded the 737 MAX worldwide following a second fatal crash in March that killed all 157 people on board an Ethiopian Airlines plane. Boeing is fighting to get the jet back in service this year.
The company said on Tuesday that an unidentified business jet customer had ordered one 737 MAX jet, reports Reuters.
Boeing deliveries fell 47 percent to 302 aircraft in the first nine months of 2019. Deliveries totaled 26 aircraft in September, down from 87 a year earlier.
Having delivered 806 aircraft in 2018, Boeing was targeting 900 aircraft deliveries this year – prior to the MAX grounding.
Meanwhile, Boeing’s net order tally – including cancellations – was a negative 84 for the first nine months of 2019. That figure was also hit by the bankruptcy of India’s Jet Airways, which resulted in Boeing removing 210 aircraft from its order backlog.
European rival Airbus, in contrast, has 127 net orders this year and is within reach of its full-year goal of 880 to 890 deliveries, despite some factory snags.
‘Coordinated return to service’
US and European Union regulators said on Tuesday they are still reviewing Boeing’s changes to 737 MAX software, throwing into question the speed at which the grounded aircraft can realistically return to service.
Boeing has repeatedly said it hopes to resume flights in 2019’s fourth quarter, which began October 1.
The ongoing safety review means that a key 737 MAX certification test flight is unlikely to take place before November, two sources said.
Aviation regulators sought to play down talk of transatlantic divisions over safety changes to the 737 MAX, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people within five months.
The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that it has a “transparent and collaborative relationship” with other civil aviation authorities as it continues its 737 MAX safety review, while its EU counterpart said it was in “continuous contact” with both the FAA and Boeing.
“We do not at this stage have any specific concerns resulting from that assessment that would mean that we could not agree to a coordinated return to service. We are in continuous contact with both the FAA and Boeing,” a European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) spokesperson said by email.
FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told Reuters News Agency in September that the FAA would need about a month following the yet-to-be-scheduled certification test flight before the planes could return to service.
The FAA reiterated on Tuesday that it does not have a firm date for completing its review.
Southwest Airlines Co is scheduling operations without the 737 MAX until at least early January, pending regulatory approval for commercial flight. American Airlines Group and United Airlines have canceled 737 MAX flights through part of December.
Among its changes, Boeing is addressing a flaw discovered in the software architecture of the 737 MAX flight-control system that involves using and receiving input from both flight control computers rather than one.
Business
LDR: Bad debts spectre threatens CBN’s policy
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s decision to raise the minimum Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) for the industry to 65 per cent could push lenders into risky lending practices, thereby leading to an increase in non-performing Loans (NPLs), writes Tony Chukwunyem
I
f latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is anything to go by, deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country would appear to be making progress in their struggle to curb non-performing loans (NPLs).
NPLs data
For instance, the “Selected Banking Sector Data Q2 2019” report released by the NBS at the end of last month, shows that NPLs in the nation’s banking industry have continued their downward trend in recent months, falling to N1.44trillion in the second quarter of this year from N1.67trillion in Q1.
Also, figures obtained from the CBN indicate that the total NPLs of DMBs declined to N1.79 trillion in 2018 from N2.36 trillion in the previous year.
Commenting on the data, the apex bank had noted that “the downward trend is a good indicator of the effectiveness of the recovery efforts of the banks and the regulatory support of the CBN towards achieving lower NPLs, even though the ratio remains above the prudential requirement of five per cent.”
Similarly, in its 2018 annual report released last month, the NDIC had stated that “total credit extended by the DMBs to the domestic economy amounted to N15.29 trillion in 2018, representing a 3.90 per cent decrease from the N15.91 trillion recorded in 2017. Similarly, the industry’s non-performing loans decreased by 25.15 per cent to N1.79 trillion in 2018 from N2.36 trillion in 2017.
‘’The banking industry was exposed to high credit risk as depicted by the high NPLs ratio of 11.70 per cent as at December 31, 2018, though an improvement when compared with NPLs ratio of 14.84 percent recorded as at December 31, 2017. The industry NPLs ratio of 11.70 percent exceeded the maximum prudential threshold of 5 percent for DMBs.”
Given the massive crisis that the banks contended with in 2009, 2010 as a result of bad debts, the recent improvement in industry NPLs ratios was clearly good news to financial analysts and stakeholders. Perhaps this is why fresh measures announced by the CBN to boost lending to the real sector of the economy have set alarm bells ringing in some circles that lenders could again soon be facing the risk of rising NPLs.
LDR hike
Specifically, in a move it said was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, the CBN had in a letter dated, July 3, 2019, directed all DMBs to maintain a minimum LDR of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019. The LDR is the portion of customers’ deposit that is given out as loans.
The apex bank also warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. This means 50 per cent of a bank’s deposit will be immediately sent to the CBN.
Sanctions
Although, CBN, at the expiration of the September 30 deadline, announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019, it went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18billion for failing to comply with its initial deadline.
The banks sanctioned included four Tier 1 lenders-Zenith Bank, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, UBA and GTB- and three international banks-Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank and Rand Merchant Bank.
Others were FBN Quest Merchant Bank, Jaiz Bank, FCMB, Keystone Bank and Sun Trust Bank.
A breakdown of the charges show that Citibank was sanctioned N100.774 billion, Firstbank (N74.67 billion), FBN Quest Merchant Bank (N270 billion) , FCMB (N14.37 billion), GTBank (N25.15 billion) and Jaiz bank (N7.53 billion).
Others are Keystone Bank (N4.16 billion), Rand Merchant Bank (N2.82 billion) Standard Chartered bank(N30.03 billion), SunTrust Bank (N1.70 billion), UBA (N99.68 billion) and Zenith Bank (N135.63 billion).
Bankers’ Committee stance
Expectedly, the sanction was one of the issues discussed by bank chief executive officers at the Bankers’ Committee meeting in Abuja last Thursday.
Addressing the media in Abuja after the meeting, the bank CEOs said they fully supported the CBN moving the LDR from 60 to 65 per cent. They also denied that the N499.18billion levied 12 of them was neither a sanction nor a penalty.
In fact, in his remarks, GMD, Zenith Bank Plc, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said: “The loan to deposit policy of the central bank has helped to boost the rate of credit in the system. It demonstrates the fact that the banks are in congruence with CBN in implementing the initiative.
“Everyone of us is ready to ensure we achieve the 65 per cent target set for December. The essence is to boost growth and create a multiplier effect in the economy. It is expected to open up the entire economy and a cycle of continues economic activities.”
Continuing, the Zenith Bank CEO said: “CBN never said there is going to be fine. The circular said at the cutoff point, in the event that you don’t meet the threshold, funds will be debited from you and added to your CRR. What you have there is not a fine, neither is it a levy but a shortfall based on the parameters set by CBN. It’s going to be a continued dynamic process.”
Corroborating, MD, CitiBank Nigeria Ltd, Akin Dawodu, said the CBN policy got the industry rejoicing, as it led to an increase in lending by N860 billion in an 11-week period.
“This was a result of collaboration between CBN and all the banks to increase corporate and retail credit to the real sector of the economy with a view to support economic growth and investment in Nigeria,” he said.
Analysts’ reactions
However, financial experts here in Nigeria and overseas all seem to agree that the increase in LDR will hurt the nation’s banking industry as it could push lenders into granting risky credit, thereby swelling NPLs ratios.
In a statement it issued on July 5, for instance, Fitch Ratings said it believed the CBN move “will push some banks to significantly increase lending to riskier borrowers, potentially with looser underwriting or underpricing of risk.”
Indeed, in the wake of the new LDR requirement, Fitch said it had raised its 2019 loan growth forecast to an average of 10 per cent for Nigerian banks that it rates, compared with one per cent growth in 2018.
According to the agency, “achieving the new LDR requirement in such a short timescale will be very difficult for some banks given their lending levels, particularly if customer deposits continue to grow at present rates. The sector’s overall LDR was 57 per cent at end-May, according to CBN data. This is low relative to many markets, and reflects banks’ concern about the risk to asset quality from Nigeria’s often volatile operating environment. Nigeria’s largest banks, with the exception of Access Bank, have LDRs below or close to 60 per cent and will be among the most affected by the new requirement.”
Besides, Fitch stated: “It is unlikely that there is sufficient demand from good-quality borrowers for banks to meet the target without relaxing their underwriting or pricing standards. Banks continue to struggle with high impaired and other problem loans, which is partly the cause for muted lending since 2016.
“The present operating conditions are not conducive to loan growth, and rapid lending during the fragile economic recovery could increase asset-quality problems in the future. Chasing loan growth could also weaken banks’ profitability if they cut margins to attract customers, and because of the need to set aside expected credit loss provisions under IFRS 9 when loans are originated.”
Stating that it will monitor how lending will develop in the third quarter both at the sector level and at individual banks, Fitch warned that “fast loan growth, particularly relative to the market average, or other signs that a bank’s risk profile may be deteriorating, could lead to negative ratings actions.
“Asset quality and capitalisation are key rating sensitivities for Nigerian banks, and could deteriorate as a result of fast loan growth. Most Nigerian banks’ Issuer Default Ratings are constrained by the country’s operating environment and ‘B+’/Stable sovereign rating.”
Similarly, in its reaction, CSL Stockbrokers cautioned that compelling banks to lend under the current macro-economic conditions would result in a “buildup in NPLs given the sluggish growth in the economy and the high risk in the operating environment.”
It stated that this could pose a risk to financial stability as high NPLs will also directly affect the profitability of banks.
In addition, it noted that the LDR policy could impact banks’ Capital Adequacy Ratios (CAR) as aggressive loan growth will affect capital of lenders, which are already close to their regulatory minimum CAR.
In the same vein, commenting on the CBN’s decision to further raise the LDR from 60 to 65 per cent, CardinalStone Research warned that it might lead to the re-emergence of asset quality concerns in the industry.
The said: “We see this as a possibility given the prevailing weakness in macro fundamentals, which likely explains banks’ cautious approach to loan growth. With the near term outlook for most consumer and manufacturing firms looking largely unfavourable on the back of recent fiscal measures, we believe that a desperate push to increase lending could lead to growth in non-performing loans.”
Significantly, the firm also predicted that the hike in LDR may depress banks’ Net Interest Margins (NIM).
It stated: “We see this as a possible negative consequence of CBN’s latest push as banks may be forced to reprice loans lower in competition for scarce quality obligors. This implied weakness in NIMs as well as the opportunity cost of relinquishing 50.0 per cent of the lending shortfall to the CBN could also negatively impact earnings. We expect that banks which have already been punished will be unwilling to get caught up in the storm again, as that will be a negative signal to investors.
“All in, we believe this development is largely negative for the banking sector, which has only just recovered from the weak asset quality issues prevalent since 2016. We also believe that the macro-environment is still too fragile to support strong growth in lending.”
Conclusion
As financial analysts pointed out at the weekend, CBN is well aware of the risks of higher NPLs highlighted by analysts. Thus, in the letter announcing the increase in LDR, it stated that “DMBs are required to continue to strengthen their risk management practices particularly with regards to their lending operations.”
So it does appear the apex bank believes that the urgent need to grow the economy makes its actions worth the risk.
Business
Police receives troop carrier vehicles from FIRS
T
he Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has donated two TATA 1618c troop carrier trucks to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as part of efforts to deepen partnership between the two organisations. Each truck has the capacity to accommodate 63 police personnel.
Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Tunde Fowler, said the police had been an important partner in revenue collection in the country.
“When you are talking about tax, you talk about the law and of course, you talk about the police. The police have been partners to the FIRS for revenue and everybody is quite aware, revenue is a major topic that we need to grow for Nigeria.
“We collect revenue for the three tiers of government, the federal, state and local governments and the way we see it, without adequate security, there can be no business. Without adequate security there can be no tax revenue, hence we see ourselves as partners and at the same time, we are also aware that as we support each other this country will be better.
“We believe basically that anyone who joins the military or the paramilitary or people who put their lives at risk for the rest of us, should be admired and supported,” Fowler said.
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, while receiving the trucks, described FIRS’ gesture as the first of its kind since he assumed office as police boss.
Adamu commended the FIRS for its collaborative efforts with the police, saying “FIRS has done a lot for the Nigeria Police in different areas and the partnership is such that it is not one-sided.
“We are seeing what FIRS is doing and is willing to do more. We are receiving two trucks that will facilitate the movement of our personnel from one part of the country to another. We thank you most sincerely for this gesture.”
The IGP noted that the security situation in the country needed the support of of every Nigerian, adding that improved security will result in prosperity.
“When we have security, we have development in this country. When we have development, we have employment. When we have employment, we do away with poverty. This type of support needs to be given to all security services, but in particular, the police,” said the IGP.
Business
Banking stocks: Investors lose N411bn in 9 months
APATHY
Banking industry is one of the sectors that have fallen victim to persistent macroeconomic headwinds
S
hareholders of banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market recorded a loss of about N411 billion during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The loss followed sell offs arising from political jitters and security challenges.
The sector recorded the loss despite expectations that the impressive quarterly financial results released by most of the lenders would help give a lift to the stocks.
Checks by this newspaper showed that the banking sub-sector recorded a loss of N411 billion or 14.46 per cent to close at N2.432 trillion in market capitalisation during the nine months as against opening figure of N2.843 trillion at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2019.
The banking industry is one of the sectors that have fallen victim to persistent macroeconomic headwinds that have weakened consumer purchasing power and eroded earnings of companies including banks.
Nigerian banks are grappling with reduced credit growth due to lower loan demand, higher impairments from oil and gas exposures, and increasing regulatory capital requirements.
Militating factors such as drop in crude oil price, depressed consumer purchasing power and expected weak corporate earnings have also kept investors at bay from the local bourse.
As a result of the weak macroeconomic environment, investors seem not to be willing to stake their funds on equities listed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), thereby leading to current bearish trend.
Financial analysts, who had predicted lower profits for quoted companies, attributed the development to lower national imports due to foreign exchange challenges, lull in economic activities and slow implementation of the 2016 budget, among others.
They believe banks made higher provisions for bad loans in their second quarter results due to lull in the economy, slow implementation of the budget and reduction in their income lines and profits.
They noted that banks’ income lines had reduced due to foreign exchange challenges in the country, adding that many banks could not engage in trade finance as they should have done due to scarcity of forex.
The delay by President Mohammadu Buhari to inaugurate ministers and other officials, who will give clear policy direction of the economy after his inauguration, was believed to have crippled the equities market.
Even as the regime finally constituted cabinet, market watchers said investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market, if any, until they have a clearer picture of the policy direction of government.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, while reacting to the development, said that policies of government would determine the return of foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the market.
Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors.
He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.”
Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Business
Transforming agriculture with commodity exchange market
A vibrant commodity exchange market will play a vital role in transforming agriculture sector, improve earnings and advance Nigeria’s economic diversification goals. Chris Ugwu writes
W
ith the sustainable bearish run that has caused many investors fortune in the nation’s capital market, stakeholders in the Nigerian economy have stepped up campaign for diversification of the exchange to accommodate commodities.
A commodity is a product, which trades on an exchange. This includes cocoa, rubber, palm kernel, palm oil, coffee, hides and skin, gold wheat, cotton, rice, corn, grain, sorghum, butter, eggs, potatoes, wool tops, fats and oil (including lard, tallow meal, groundnut oil, soya bean meal oil, and all other fats and oils), livestock products and oranges, solid minerals and all other tangible goods and articles, except services, rights and interest in which contracts for future delivery are presently being dealt with.
The need for vibrant commodity exchanges market has become necessary as agriculture, which is supposed to be the mainstay of Nigerian economy, has suffered from years of neglect, inconsistency, poorly conceived government policies and lack of basic infrastructures.
In the 1960s, the agricultural sector was the most important in terms of contributions to domestic production, employment and foreign exchange earnings. The situation remained almost the same three decades later even though it was no longer the principal foreign exchange earner, a role now being played by oil and gas.
The sector remained stagnant during the oil boom decade of the 1970s, and this accounted largely for the declining share of its contributions.
According to National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the trend in the share of agriculture in the GDP shows a substantial variation and long-term decline from 60 per cent in the early 1960s through 48.8 per cent in the 1970s and 22.2 per cent in the 1980s.
Unstable and often inappropriate economic policies (of pricing, trade and exchange rate), the relative neglect of the sector and impact of oil boom were also important factors responsible for the decline in its contributions.
However, currently, the reverse is almost becoming the case as the decline in crude oil prices is currently affecting the economy and government is looking for a way to boost non-oil revenue.
This is the more reason to boost non- oil revenues, one of which is reviving the country’s commodity exchange to encourage agriculture and also offer investors opportunities not only in the equity side but across the various asset classes.
Since capital market is reflective of the economy, both the Federal Government and other economic stakeholders have said that in order to complement government in the area of agriculture, there is need to strengthen commodity exchange in the country to enable farmers have value for their products, lift agriculture from despondency and improve forex earnings.
Commodity exchange for revenue boost
The Federal Government recently stressed the need for the development of a vibrant commodity trading ecosystem in order to diversify the economy from crude oil for improved government revenue and foreign exchange earnings.
This was stated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at a Roundtable on Nigerian CommodityTrading Ecosystem held by the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, in Lagos.
Represented by Dr. Yemi Dipeolu, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Osinbajo said the Commodity Trading Ecosystem is of paramount interest because Nigeria has an abundance of natural resources and accordingly a comparative advantage in agriculture, solid minerals and oil and gas, hence emphasis in the immediate term is the agricultural sector.
Osinbajo said the Federal Government attached great importance to an active and vibrant capital market which will contribute to national growth and development.
He said in order to achieve this objective, the capital market had to operate at an optimum level, which is why the implementation of the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan remains a key priority.
According to the vice president, “agriculture, accordingly, occupies a pride of place in Federal Government policy, as stated on numerous occasions by the president and as articulated in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan. The importance of agriculture was underscored during the last recession as its growth then of about three to four percent prevented a steeper decline. Agriculture is also important for food security and as a means of generating a quick production response.
“The agricultural sector is also important for job creation and employment and for producing the raw materials that go into agro-processing. Indeed, the subsisting Agriculture Promotion Policy specifically aims to ‘integrate agricultural commodity value chains into the broader supply chain of Nigerian and global industry,” he noted.
Osinbajo added that a vibrant commodity trading ecosystem is, therefore, essential to underpin agricultural transformation in Nigeria as organising production in the agricultural sector would ensure that every part of the value chain contributes to its growth.
Collaboration to achieving thriving commodity trading
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, said the Commission was collaborating with all relevant stakeholders to implement the 10-year Capital Market Master Plan with the aim of making Nigeria’s capital market one of the world’s deepest and most liquid as well as the largest in Africa by 2025.
One of the crucial initiatives of the plan, she said, was to develop a thriving commodity trading ecosystem. Nigeria is well endowed in agricultural, metals and energy commodities.
“Currently, our potential as a nation is grossly underutilised in the area of commodities. There is therefore the need for these commodities to be efficiently harnessed to the benefits of our consumers, industries and governments.
“We believe that if we can develop and institutionalise a vibrant commodity trading ecosystem in Nigeria, we can substantially address problems such as lack of storage, poor pricing, non-standardization as well as low foreign exchange contribution affecting our agriculture and other commodities sub-sectors”.
In achieving this, Uduk said the roles of commodity exchange were very critical as they bring price transparency and value addition to farmers; they ensure quality products for buyers, provide investment opportunities across the value chain, provide additional class of asset for investors and help diversify the nation’s economy in line with the current administration’s agenda.
Uduk said the nation still had the challenging task of transitioning from a grossly informal commodity trading system to one consummated on the platforms of commodity exchanges. Currently, the transactions through commodity exchanges are insignificant compared to what take places in the informal markets, even among industrial commodities users.
“In laying down the foundations of our formal commodities market therefore, we have to ensure that the spot commodity market is efficient as we move into the futures market.
“No doubt, this will entail a robust education and enlightenment process, continuous engagement and cooperation among key stakeholders, favourable government policies and strengthening of legal and regulatory frameworks,” she added.
Operators’ perspectives
Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, who described the efforts of the regulator as a welcome development, said “as an investor your chances of risks are very less if you choose to invest in commodities trading.
“Therefore the gains from commodity investing will be helpful for you to balance other losses due to other financial instruments in your portfolio. The chances of risks are lower because commodity investing primarily deals with diverse items. Moreover when the contracts are entered for a future date at the current time you can exercise reasonable care and see to it that the chances of risks are reduced or nil.”
Eze noted that the performance of commodity market could be monitored by analysing the performance of bond and share market because in most cases a commodity market will perform well when the others don’t perform and vice versa.
He said it was possible to easily predict the prices and make the contracts by considering the ups and downs in other markets which according to him, a prerequisite for this is that the assets in the commodity market should not be correlated with the stock and bond market.
Explaining the importance of commodity exchange, aside helping to deepen the activities of the capital market with the introduction of new products, Eze said that it will increase the earnings of the producers by reducing the effects or price volatility, provide a basis for risk management and serve as mechanism for effective pricing.
“The benefits of a commodity exchange include market price discovery as well as access to information concerning commodities traded on the commodity exchange, which is available to brokers in advance of trading i.e. quality, location and time of delivery, thus facilitating pricing.
“The futures markets help to determine the best current prices. All bids and offers are aggregated and the prices at which the trades are executed, determine the best, current market price. In addition, the prices are publicly disseminated and therefore provide an easy way to determine a product or instrument’s fair price,” he said.
Last line
To have viable commodity exchange system is particularly critical now, given the increasing emphasis on agriculture, which is expected to enhance non-oil revenue for the country.
Business
Report: Corruption hits presidential order on port operations
C
orruption among port officials has reduced the level of compliance to the presidential order on port operations to near zero, a survey conducted by CBI on operation at Nigerian ports and terminals has revealed.
The report explained that the discretion being used to assess fees and charges by port officials had frustrated legitimate businesses in the sector, adding that legitimate port users were frustrated in order to create enabling systems for corruption and inefficiencies.
The CBI report noted that even when policies were put in place to facilitate smooth operations, non-compliance was an issue as discretions play roles to the extent that Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) becomes helpless and government becomes incompetent in managing the ports effectively.
According to CBI, “even when authorities put relevant policies in place, compliance and enforcement is poor. Port officers/officials appear too strategically and creatively powerful that they manipulate the system and port operations with unwavering exercise of discretions against the rules even when this makes doing business at the ports difficult.”
It stated that corruption and exercise of discretionary powers by officials had implications for ease of doing business not only in the Nigerian seaports and terminals but also in the country at large.
The 2018 report explained that there were still some systemic operational difficulties, encumbrances and bottlenecks at the Nigerian seaports and terminals.
CBI further stated that while most of the ports/terminals customers are aware of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place by agencies at the ports and have actually used the SOP, there are complaints of non-compliance with the details of SOP.
It added that there were mechanisms put in place at the ports but were not explored for fear of backlash and negative perception.
CIB said: “Many port customers believe it is waste of time to report the same system to itself as certainly nothing will come out of it. Many are also of the opinion that port officials will be the adjudicators of the grievances in question.”
It stated that the port officials were so powerful to the extent of creating bigger problems for any port customer that dare to report grievances against them.
According to the survey, customers suffer in silence and play by the discretionary rules of the game in silence.
Besides the corruption issue, the report added that there were poor infrastructure, non-compliance with rules and regulations, exercise of discretionary and unofficial powers as well as poor infrastructures breed inefficiency that affect level of predictability and consistency at the ports.
For instance, the CBI survey revealed that in Apapa and TinCan, gridlocks had made it impossible to project how long it would take to finish and deliver goods, saying this has led to skyrocketed prices of doing business.
“There is overconcentration of activities at the Lagos Complex Apapa, Tin-Can Island and Port Harcourt ports while most other ports/terminals in the country are poorly used. The pressure on these heavily demanded ports/terminals overstretches capacity and breed corruption and inefficiency which partly account for most of the problems identified in the maritime industry,” CBI added.
Business
‘Digital central bank currency inevitable’
Prediction
There is concern over potential of Facebook’s Libra initiative
P
hiladelphia Federal Reserve Bank President, Patrick Harker, has said that it is “inevitable” that central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve will start issuing digital currency, adding, however, that the United States should not be the nation to lead such a move.
According to Reuters, Harker, who was speaking at a community banking conference in the US, said given the dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency and the need to test out new technology, the US should not be the first nation to take the step.
He was, however, quoted as saying: “It is inevitable … I think it is better for us to start getting our hands around it.”
His comment came in response to a question about the Fed’s decision to create its own real-time payments system.
Harker said with the so-called “FedNow” service in the works, “I am looking at the next five years after that. What comes next? I do think it is something around digital currency.”
The Fed and other central banks are debating both how to approach the rise of privately issued cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and examining how the underlying blockchain technology might change traditional central banking.
According to the news agency, the general mood is skeptical – about whether private cryptocurrencies will ever become large enough, or behave enough like true currencies, to require regulation, or to threaten the ability of traditional central banks to conduct monetary policy.
“We’re a long way from that,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in June, describing the technology as in its “infancy.” Other Fed officials have said that the benefits of a central bank issued digital currency were “not obvious.”
But there is also concern, particularly over Facebook’s potential to pull a large financial consortium together behind its Libra initiative. And globally, other central banks and institutions including the Bank for International Settlements have begun to take the possible spread of central bank digital currencies as more of a possibility.
Harker acknowledged his view was “in the minority” at the Fed right now. But his staff has begun research on the issue, and he said he is organizing a small research conference for academics to be held early next year.
Business
Insurance firm disowns Ponzi scheme
T
he management of Universal Insurance Plc has disassociated the company from the “Standard Payment Investment Scheme” currently circulating in some social media platforms and elsewhere, purporting to collaborate with the insurance firm in its bid to extort money from unsuspecting members of the general public in the name of investment for higher returns.
The company, in a statement yesterday, stated that it did not know anything about Standard Payment Investment nor does it have any dealings whatsoever with the promoters of the Ponzi scheme and advised the general public and its esteemed customers against dealing with unauthorized persons in their relationship with Universal Insurance Plc.
“We stand to refute the claim by Standard Payment Investment that it has collaboration with Universal Insurance Plc. We do NOT know who they are talk less of having any dealings with them whatsoever.
“Our esteemed customers know us for what we stand for having been in the business of insurance for over five decades and still counting.
“We, therefore, wish to warn the general public against associating the name of Universal Insurance Plc with the anonymous group of scammers.” Mr Ben Ujoatuonu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, said.
He further revealed that the company had taken steps to involve anti-fraud and law enforcement agencies in a bid to nip the fraudulent activity of the group in the bud and to prevent them from further dragging the reputation of Universal Insurance Plc in the mud.
Universal Insurance Plc. is a Company duly licensed to provide general insurance business and has been providing such service for over five decades, having been in the business of insurance since 1961.
The company prides itself as a choice insurance services provider with a cutting-edge reputation.
