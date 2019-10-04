Energy
Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.
Weak U.S. services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s U.S.-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in U.S. shale output and drilling activity could lend some support, reports Reuters.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in U.S. shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
Energy
Oil edges higher but on track for big weekly loss
Oil futures edged higher on Friday but were on track for a large weekly loss on fears that slower global economic growth will hurt fuel demand, while Saudi Arabia said it has fully restored oil output after recent attacks.
Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 rose 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $57.79 a barrel by 0138 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures rose 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $52.57 a barrel.
For the week, Brent futures were down 6.7%, marking its largest weekly loss since December, while WTI was down 6%, its biggest decline since July.
Weak U.S. services sector and jobs growth data on Thursday added to worries about global oil demand and exacerbated fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war could push the global economy into a recession.
“Concerns about global oil demand are rising, and next week’s U.S.-China trade talks, the significant X factor, will be particularly important, given the sharp drop in the oil price over the last week,” said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
Saudi Arabia’s energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman also said on Thursday the world’s top crude oil exporter has fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month that knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.
“The mood wasn’t helped by news that Saudi Arabia has managed a speedy recovery from the recent attacks,” ANZ Bank said in a note on Friday.
However, recent data showing a slowdown in U.S. shale output and drilling activity could lend some support, reports Reuters.
“Continued falls in drilling activity has seen monthly growth in U.S. shale oil output fall, from 150 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) to only 50 kbpd,” said ANZ.
“This is likely to linger well into 2020.”
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Electricity Generation Companies (GenCos), comprising gas-fired and hydro stations, on Friday said they released an average of 3,857 megawatt-hour of electricity into the national grid on Thursday.
This is contained in a daily Energy Report by the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President, and made available in Abuja on Friday.
The report revealed however that the power sector lost an estimated over N1.9billion on Thursday due to insufficient gas supply, distribution and transmission infrastructure.
It said that the electricity sent out by the GenCos was up by 2.6 megawatt from the figure released.
It, however, said that 2,144.50 megawatt could not be generated due to unavailability of gas.
The report said that zero megawatt was also not generated due to unavailability of transmission infrastructure during the period.
Similarly, it said that 1,719 megawatt was not generated due to high frequency resulting from unavailability of distribution infrastructure.
According to the report, zero megawatt was recorded as losses due to water management procedures.
On sector reform and activities, it said that the dominant constraint for Thursday was unavailability of gas.
The report said that the peak generation attained on Thursday was 4,397 megawatt.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
My son not a kidnapper, cries mother of seven
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Again, Shi’ites protest in Abuja
-
Metro and Crime3 hours ago
Irate Okada riders’ burn VIO officer alive as trailer crushes 3 riders to death
-
News18 hours ago
Glo subscribers to win tricycles, others in new promo
-
Sports14 hours ago
Doha 2019: Husband, wife Uibos each win silver
-
Sports20 hours ago
Lampard showers praises on Osimhen
-
Business20 hours ago
‘FirstBank workers wear local fabrics for celebration’
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Four held for selling decomposing animals’ meat