Olafeso: Nigeria’s economy is in quagmire

National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-West Zone, Dr. Eddy Olafeso, is a professor of International Relations and one of the governorship aspirants of the party in Ondo State in the 2020 election. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he describes the N10.3trillion 2020 budget as a ruse and incapable of salvaging the economy

What is your impression about the N10.3trillion 2020 budget recently announced by President Muhammadu Buhari?

Nigeria’s economy is in a quagmire. Honestly, if throughout four years he could not produce more than 1.8 million barrels of oil per day and in the next year you are basing your projection on 2.2 million barrels per day, is that not wishful thinking? What are you putting in place to improve your oil production in terms of infrastructure? Number two is that you are basing this revenue projection on the contentious 7.7 per cent increase in Value Added Tax still before the National Assembly and which people are still debating. Must you tax Nigerians to death?

Look at our local and foreign debt now put at about N25trillion. How can a nation survive with this? What has this government been able to achieve in the last four years? All they have succeeded in doing is to tax us out of existence. Those monies are just flying in the air. They are not monies on hand. Even if you are making projections, must it not be very close to reality? To me he is just taking Nigerians for a ride.

You have over N10trillion budget and about 30 per cent of it is going into debt servicing and debt management and you are going to borrow over 25 per cent of it. So where is the money coming from and where is the figure emanating from? This is magical as far as I am concerned and this budget is dead on arrival. This budget will do nothing for Nigerians other than increasing their pains. We are not looking inwards. Let us begin to block all the loop holes, and let government itself show example. Let us close our doors, plan our economy, rebuilt education, revitalise agriculture in the real sense of it and assist the thousands of industries that have closed down in Nigeria or relocated to neighboring countries and create jobs for our youths.

Look, you have presented a N10trillion budget and only about 20 per cent, an aggregate sum of N2.46 trillion (inclusive of N318.06 billion in statutory transfers) is proposed into capital projects while about N3.6 trillion goes into recurrent expenditure, personnel and pension costs and N2.4 trillion goes to debt servicing. Is that tenable? What country can survive on devoting 20 per cent of its budget to capital expenditure? These are the things we have seen and have concluded that Buhari is just taking Nigerians for a ride.

What are the implications of these?

To me, I will say Buhari is just stoking a revolution he is trying to avoid. You see, when you take the people for a ride for too long, there is no way they will not react. Here you are saying you are lifting 10 million people out of poverty, but you have not been able to do so, rather millions of people are going into poverty daily. Recently an international body said about 70 million Nigerians are living below poverty level. What does that tell you? What is in your programme for the youths? What is in it for education where you budgeted N112 billion for Universal Basic Education and N48 billion for Education in a country whose education system is near collapse and scores of government officials are sending their children abroad? What is in it for the health sector which has been taken over by medical tourism where even the first family goes abroad regularly for treatment? What impact can N48 billion and N46 billion make as capital budget for education and health respectively in a country of 200 million people? To what extent has he looked at the nation’s human capital development index? How do you intend to bring back to work all these millions of youths without jobs and thousands others graduating annually? Does it not amount to stoking a revolution where you don’t make adequate provision for them to return to work? The answer is in the air and the best way to mitigate or prevent this is sound economic and industrial policies that will absorb these youths. The situation which the government has put all of us is worrisome.

Nigeria marked 59 a couple of weeks ago. Where do we go from here?

What are we celebrating at 59? That we are still a banana republic? That we cannot even conduct an election that will guarantee for people to make their choices? That the nation is unsafe and insecure? That the economy has gone down south? That inflation is hovering between 11 and 13 per cent? That over 45 per cent of our youths are unemployed? To me, our 59 years of independence is marked by a milestone of failure and this is an unfortunate moment for all Nigerians. Compare Nigeria with Ghana, Botswana and Rwanda and you can see how far we have dug backward in the last 59 years. I feel the big pain of our inability to harness our resources and develop a land that will be filled with milk and honey. Sadly, we are in a country where nothing is working again- no infrastructure, no direction, no vision. For this largest black nation on earth, this is not what we should celebrate at 59.

Look at the level of infrastructural decay in the country; almost all the roads are impassable. The pictures emanating from all parts of the country are worrisome. Vehicles get stuck at the seams; passengers spend hours un-end on the road, some even pass the night, and others who are unfortunate to need medical emergency lose their lives. While lots people diversify into agriculture, tons of farm produce perish on the roads as several trucks transporting them to market get stuck in the mire which litter everywhere. Go to Benue, Cross River, Edo and several others and you will agree with me. Even where some rehabilitation is underway, the speed is terribly slow. And unfortunately at this time the government is proposing road tax by reintroducing tolls!

What do you think should be done about security?

The protracted insurgent attacks in the North-East not only underscored the incompetence of the service chiefs whose tenure elapsed years ago, but that the entire security forces have become disoriented. Was it not shocking to you when a senator said over 830 soldiers have been killed and buried in a particular location in the North-East since 2013? Unfortunate, our government is good at contesting figures given by both local sources and international ones instead of looking at the problems and getting solution. Coming after the government has said repeatedly that it had decimated the insurgents or technically defeated them, this latest one is shocking to say the least.

Today, the Abuja-Kaduna road has almost been taken over by kidnappers. Kaduna State records daily cases of kidnap for ransom while, unfortunately the President still accepts excuses from and retain service chiefs who have proven to be incompetent. It is a pitiable case, especially in a country whose armed forces parade some of the best officers who have been tested and found competent in all military ramifications around the world.

You are one of the 18 aspirants in the Ondo State governorship race in 2020. What assurance do we have that PDP won’t have a rancorous primary which characterised that of 2016?

You will recall the PDP defeated the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the last presidential election, winning two of the three senatorial seats and a number of seats in the House of Representatives. We are waxing stronger and are ready to repeat this next year. I want to assure you that the primaries will not be rancorous like it was about three years ago when Jimoh Ibrahim assailed the candidacy of Eyitayo Jegede, who was chosen by the party. We have moved from there and are now very united under the leadership of party chairman, Mr. Clement Faboyede and the entire executive.

We won’t have any problem at all because we are now a united family. Like I have said in another interview, the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, of which I am a member, has put in place a fair, transparent and broad-based arrangement which will produce an acceptable candidate who will fly the flag of the party. The primaries will fair and the delegates will exercise their rights and we will do better than what we had in Ekiti and Osun states, we recently did those of Kogi and Bayelsa states and we are improving on our strategies by the day and the coming Ondo will be very fair.

What are your plans for Ondo State and is there a zoning arrangement?

As a former Commissioner in Ondo State, I am aware of template for the development of the state, a development plan put in place during the tenure of the late Dr. Olusegun Agagu which we started implementing before he lost election at the tribunal. That will be revisited because it is critical for the development of the state. You see, Ondo State has no reason to lag behind in national development and we shall bring it back to that path. I was traumatized recently when I learnt that Ondo South has been in darkness without public power supply for more than 10 years. This is a shocking irony especially when you recall that the Omotosho Power Plant with four gas turbines which generates 512 megawatts is in that area. Most importantly, all parts of the state will be massively developed.

As for zoning, even though various sections of the state have taken a bite at the governorship position since the state’s creation in 1976, I am a believer in and an advocate of competence. In this regard, my pedigree, education, exposure and experience in both private and public sectors speak for me.

