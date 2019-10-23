Olusegun targets top scorer award in Brazil

G

olden Eaglets striker, Olakunle Olusegun, has set a target of topping the goals chart at this year’s FIFA U-17 World Cup kicking off in Brazil, as he wants to rank among the competition’s legends over the years.

Nigeria has a strong tradition of producing top scorers at the competition, with Wilson Oruma at Japan ’93, Macauley Chrisantus at Korea 2007 and Victor Osimhen at Chile 2015, while Femi Opabunmi and Kelechi Iheanacho were joint-highest in 2001 and 2013 respectively.

And Olusegun believes he can join the roll call of these set of players by emerging the top scorer in Brazil.

Although he admitted it would be more about team work and playing together for the common goal when the championship begins this Saturday, with Nigeria playing Hungary first , the Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin youngster said he has to fulfill his duty of banging goals, which he hopes to do aplenty in Brazil.

Olusegun who won the award for highest goals scorer in the regional qualifiers for this year’s African U-17 Cup of Nations, failed to replicate the feat at the continental championship proper in Tanzania.

The ABS striker who said he would have loved to score more in the Eaglets’ last three friendlies, but admitted that he was saving his best for the World Cup and further declared:

”I tried to score more than two goals but Iater on decided to reseve it for the World Cup.”

