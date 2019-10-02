Ondo pastor dies while conducting member’s burial

A

42-year-old cleric, Pastor Femi Olorunsoromidayo, has lost his life while conducting the burial service of his church member in Ondo State.

Olorunsoromidayo was the founder of Divine Mount Zion Gospel Ministry located at New Fatula, Oke-Aro, Akure, Ondo State.

The cleric died during the burial service of the member identified as Elder Samuel Rotimi at Erusu-Akoko in Akoko North West Local Government Area of the state.

Sources said Rotimi died a few days ago in Akure and was taken to his hometown at Erusu-Akoko where the pastor reportedly met his untimely death.

One of the sources said the cleric, who hailed from Idanre Local Government Area of the state, had earlier received Rotimi’s body, which had been in the morgue of the State Hospital, Akure, in his church before proceeding to Erusu-Akoko for the interment.

It was learnt that Rotimi, who died at 78, had left instruction before his death that he should be buried in Akure and not in his home town.

Sources claimed that Olorunsoromidayo acted against Rotimi’s wish and was supported by the immediate family members of the deceased.

Also, the Head of Rotimi’s family at Erusu-Akoko was said to have asked the cleric to move the burial plans to Erusu.

“Since the late pastor, including his immediate family, had limited authority over the burial plans, the late cleric arranged for an ambulance which took the corpse to Erusu-Akoko, alongside his family members and some church members.

“While the burial service on at the graveyard, the pastor started feeling unconscious and was rushed to an undisclosed hospital in Akoko, where he was confirmed dead,” a source said.

It was learnt that the ambulance, which conveyed the remains of Rotimi to Erusu for burial, was also used to convey the corpse of the pastor back to Akure.

Olorunsoromidayo was described as a devoted man of God, full of passion.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said the incident was not reported to the police.

Like this: Like Loading...