Onitsha: Helping them bear burden of disaster

There is this saying that every disappointment is a blessing in disguise no matter the level of devastation. For an Igbo man “Ani Adimma bu uru ndi nze” meaning that any troubled situation is usually a benefit for the title holders, and by extension to legal luminaries and even journalists.

The situation in Onitsha Anambra State since Wednesday October 16 is a turning point in the history of many. While others are weeping, mourning for loss of life and means of livelihood, others are making brisk business out of their devastation.

The Onitsha scene of the tanker explosions has been turned into a tourism scene of sorts as both the sympathizers, relations, political parties and other social cultural organization throng the area on daily basis either to sympathizers with the affected traders or to score cheap political points, which are sometimes empty political promises.

On the other hand, the situation has created opportunity for those who deal on scraps who now make some brisk businesses. Most of them since the end of the disaster have besieged the place in their numbers, clearing debris, mostly condemned and other materials for sales.

One of them told New Telegraph that he makes about N10,000 daily since the incident.

According to him, a full load of barrow is sold N4,000 and he gets more than two barrow full every day since then.

In another development, there are already some disagreements between the leadership of the markets and some affected victims of the disaster.

New Telegraph gathered that some persons, who parade as leaders of traders are now positioning themselves as the link between the victims and the government.

Investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the area affected by the inferno has two sections. The sections include the Ochanja traders under the umbrella of the Ochanja Central Markets and the Emodi shoe and bag dealers association located at Plaza No 23, 24 and 25. The plaza, according to the chairman of traders at the plaza, Mr Chinedu Okonkwo, is a private plaza belonging to an individual, Chief Michael Okonkwo, who hails from Nnewi .The plaza has over 1,500 shops and not less than 2, 500 tenants.

He said they are not part of the Ochanja market and they lost one of the richest traders in the Ochanja area, Chief Alloy Okagbue and a sales girl to the inferno. “This is our own area”. “The plaza is owned by a private person”.

“We are on our own and we have discovered that some people are positioning themselves as the leaders of the area.

“We want the government and our sympathizers to be weary of this development and ensure that any assistance to the affected victims goes to the rightful victims.”

The Chairman made the passionate appeal when members of Igboezue sociocultural organization of Nigeria and in Diaspora visited the victims at Omagba and Ochanja market to sympathies with the affected traders and Ndigbo in general.

It could be recalled that the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, had led a delegation of the umbrella Igbo socio-cultural group to the market.

Addressing the traders, Nwodo, accompanied by the Anambra State chairman of the organization, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, said that the Onitsha fire disaster, which left many people dead, goods, shops and other infrastructure destroyed was very devastating.”

Nwodo visited Ochanja Central Market, the second largest market in the commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State, which had the highest level of destruction. He said he was moved by the level of devastation.

He noted with regret that the fire service and Ministry of Works had abandoned their duty and left the market even when many buildings were still in flame with smokes.

Sympathizing with the traders who lost their goods and families of the dead ones, Nwodo prayed that they should bear the loss with fortitude, saying that “God knows everything before it happens.”

“A number of people have lost their lives, some have lost their sources of livelihoods. What pains me most is that I can still see some flames.

“One should have expected that the fire service and Ministry of Works workers should all be present here now. These buildings constitute danger and can fall any time. It should have been cordoned off with ribbons so that people do not come close, so that we don’t have more causalities and deaths. I want all security agencies and beg them to come back.”

Nwodo appealed to the Governor of Anambra State to find a way of compensating all the traders, who lost their goods, and also to give a befitting burial for the dead.

“The traders who lost their goods should be compensated and the dead be given befitting burial,” he said.

He commended the Delta State government for the efforts of providing its fire-fighting equipment to stop the fire.

On his part, the National President of Igboezue, Elder Pius Uchenna Okoye, appealed to traders to bear the loss with fortitude. He reminded them that every disappointment sometimes are blessings. “My heart is bleeding having seen the level of devastation and wreckage done by the inferno. I charge you to pray without ceasing,” adding that, “it is just a temptation and will only take a short time. I promise that we will use our position to seek assistance from the wealthy sons and daughters of Ndigbo in Nigeria and Diaspora.”

Like this: Like Loading...