News
Onoja sworn in as Kogi deputy governor
*I’m still deputy governor, Simon Achuba insists
Edward Onoja, running mate of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, in the November 16 governorship election, has been sworn in as the deputy governor of the state.
The swearing-in ceremony held at the Kogi government house on Monday.
The ceremony is sequel to his confirmation by the Kogi state house of assembly.
Bello had sent the name of Onoja, his former chief of staff, to the assembly following the removal of Simon Achuba, his former deputy.
The impeachment panel set up to probe Achuba had said it could not prove the allegations against him, faulting his removal.
Achuba and Bello have been at loggerheads. In July, the former deputy governor accused the governor of withholding his salaries and allowances to the tune of N819 million.
“The statutory allocations approved for the office of the deputy governor have been withheld by the State government since 2017,” a letter he written to Bello by his lawyers had read.
“The accumulated statutory allocations the state government has withheld is N819,709,980.00 which includes travel allowances, hotel bills, pledges and outstanding monthly Impress and salaries due to our client as the Deputy Governor of Kogi state.”
But Bello denied the allegation.
However, speaking on a national television this afternoon, Simon Achuba insisted that he was still the authentic deputy governor of Kogi State.
News
Kwankwaso escaped lynching in Kano
Former Governor of Kano State and the immediate past Senator representing Kano Central, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso escaped been lynched in Kano on Monday after heavy armed thugs attacked him.
The thugs, who were alleged to be supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kwankwasiyya spokesperson, Hajiya Binta Sipikin, were said to have carried out the attack under the Madobi Road underpass.
The attack was said to have happened after the former governor had paid a visit to his hometown, Madobi, where he opened a midwifery school.
Eight persons were said to have been critically injured while several cars were badly damaged.
She said: “This attack was preplanned because we were told that the heavy armed thugs were kept under the bridge to attack us as we were returning from Madobi.”
News
How we plotted kidnap of lawmaker from prison – Suspects
…say N15m ransom collected
The Police on Monday, presented a total of 81 suspects arrested in connection with kidnapping, murder, unlawful possession of firearms and cyber crime.
Among those shown to journalists at premises of the Special Tactical Squad (STS) were a seven-man gang of suspected kidnappers, who allegedly abducted a lawmaker in Sokoto State, Alhaji Tukur Subaru.
Some of the suspects, who were interviewed during the session, confessed to plotting the abduction of the lawmaker from Katsina Prison, where they were held for related offences.
The suspects disclosed that a total of N15 million was collected as ransom, for the release of Subaru.
One of the suspects, Osiaka Aliyu, said: “I’m the relative of the honourable member, and we live in the same village.
“We collected N15 million after the kidnapping; I got N4.8 million as my share from the money that was paid.”
The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, who presented the suspects, said they were rounded-up by operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
Also arrested were suspected killers of operatives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team, after laying an ambush
News
MOMAN bemoans petrol station dealers’ penchant for cheating at pumps
- Rallies petrol station’s CEOs for strategy retreat
Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) on Monday bemoaned the penchant for cheating vehicle owners by some petrol station dealers at the pumps.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MOMAN, Mr. Clement Isong, who expressed dissatisfaction at the practice of the dealers, maintained at a one-day workshop for members on Corporate Governance, that the image of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry had, over the years, suffered considerable damage.
This, he said, is as a “result of some underhand practices, particularly the penchant of some petrol station dealers for cheating at the pumps, as well as the unwillingness of some oil product transporters to present fit and proper vehicles and trained drivers for the movement of hazardous cargo such as petroleum products.”
At the 2019 CEOs strategy retreat, MOMAN CEOs also agreed to target certain areas in order to improve industry reputation; Health Safety Environment & Quality (HSEQ), corporate governance, customer satisfaction at the station forecourts including accurate dispensing of product.
Hosted at the premises of MOMAN in Victoria Island, Lagos, the intensive workshop was facilitated by JUNIOS Consulting, an indigenous management consulting firm.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Isong, expressed the view that good corporate governance practices lie at the core of good business performance impacting all stakeholders including shareholders, employees, service providers, transporters, dealers and ultimately, the Nigerian customer.
He also informed participants of their CEOs desire for a serious and sustainable relaunch of corporate governance mechanisms so as to adequately tackle challenges in the industry and boost stakeholder returns.
Also speaking at the event, the chairman of Junios Consulting, Mr. Osifo Segun Akpata described the speedy adoption of better governance practices in the industry as an imperative for progress. He welcomed the launch of the new code and was of the opinion that if compliance with the code’s provisions by companies operating in Nigeria is rigorously enforced by the relevant authorities, the corporate space in the country will, in a few years, become very different. Beyond improving productivity and reducing reputational risks, he believes well run organizations are an irresistible attraction for foreign and domestic capital.
The workshop was organized in two sessions; the morning session featured discussions regarding the history of corporate governance internationally, as well as an analysis of the reasons behind major corporate failures around the world from the turn of the century to recent years.
In the afternoon, the workshop focused on the Nigerian experience of corporate governance and examined the various statutory and sectoral codes till date. Participants were exposed to the provisions of the new code and the practical measures to be taken by companies to ensure compliance. The consultant emphasized that any resources expended by an organization in stepping up its corporate governance practices were an investment in the growth and profitability of the organization.
Participants were of the unanimous view that good corporate governance practices should be fully embraced at the level of boards who would drive the message downwards in the organization.
At the close of the event, participants committed themselves to working for the entrenchment of the code’s principles in their respective companies. It was accepted that further training sessions would be held at company level to identify and close out gaps in compliance.
-END-
News
US donates radiation systems to Nigeria to fight terrorism
The US Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration, Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (US-DOE/NNSA/NSDD) has donated two Mobile Radiation Detection Systems to help combat terrorism in Nigeria.
CP Maikudi Shehu, Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), disclosed this on Monday during the one-week training and unveiling of the Mobile Radiation Detection Systems in Lagos.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training had 10 EOD and Chemical, Biological, Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) police officers in attendance.
Shehu said that the training came at the right time in efforts to curtail the menace of terrorism, security threat and other dastardly acts bedevilling the country.
“The menace of insecurity calls for a new approach that will be founded on credible intelligence gathering, acquisition of modern technology, capacity building and inter-agency collaboration.
“This will enable law enforcement agencies to be pro-active and able to predict potential crimes rather than being reactive.
“Therefore, I urge all participants to ensure effective use of these equipment and utilise the knowledge that will be acquired from this important training to enhance our national nuclear security,” Shehu said.
Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) EOD Command, DSP Gbolahun Moronfolu, said that the department was established out of the need to have dedicated section to handle CBRN related matters, with a view to monitor the movement and supervision of related substances.
“CBRN are weaponised and non-weaponised chemical, biological and nuclear materials that are capable of causing great harm and pose significant threats in the hands of terrorists.
“Terrorists can potentially incorporate CBRN materials into Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components through Radiological Exposure Devices (RED).
“Apart from malicious use, CBRN accidents can also occur in the course of usage and transportation. Mass casualties and long term effects are likely consequences from both instances,” he said.
The PPRO said that the possibility of terrorists gaining access to nuclear and radiological materials was a significant threat to humanity and international peace and security.
“To combat these threats, the country has been strengthened for better service delivery,” he said.
Moronfolu said that the Command had also established CBRN offices in three major centres; Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja saddled with the core professional responsibility of managing radiological emergencies.
The DSP said that the training programme and the unveiling of the mobile detection system and its apparatus is a step in the right direction at advancing EOD/CBRN to a greater height of service delivery.
Meanwhile, Mr Bryceon Shulman, Senior Advisor, US-DOE, NSDD said that the primary function of his organisation is to enable partners to better uncover illicit trafficking of goods.
Shulman said that his organisation was here to form a long lasting partnership with the Nigeria EOD and NPF in a bid to eradicate the menace of terrorism in both countries and the world in general.
“We hope to continue the partnership not with just these two vans but with additional equipment, additional training and further cooperation.
“We will begin with the operation training and in future move onto maintenance training that will allow the officers to be able to do the maintenance on the equipment themselves.
“We are not just providing the equipment, but also the expertise to maintain the equipment and then the sustainability to ensure that the vans continue to function long into the future,” Shulman said.
News
Putin steps up push for influence in Africa with broadside against West
President Vladimir Putin stepped up Russia’s push for influence in Africa days before he hosts a summit with African leaders, saying on Monday that Moscow can offer help without political conditions unlike what he cast as the exploitative West.
The Kremlin has said it expects 47 African leaders to converge on the Black Sea city of Sochi for the October 23-24 event, Moscow’s first Russia-Africa summit and part of an ambitious push for influence and business in Africa.
Putin on Monday gave the clearest idea yet of his pitch to African countries, warning of rising competition over Africa and accusing the West of intimidating African countries to exploit their resources, reports Reuters.
“We see how an array of Western countries are resorting to pressure, intimidation and blackmail of sovereign African governments,” Putin said in an interview with the TASS news agency.
He did not name specific countries, but said he was referring to countries that used to be colonial powers on the continent.
“They are using such methods to try to return lost influence and dominance in their former colonies in a new guise and rushing to pump out maximum profits and to exploit the continent,” he said.
By contrast, Putin said Russia was ready to offer help without “political or other conditions” and to embrace the principle of African solutions for African problems.
Moscow’s relations with Africa were on the up, he added, pointing to military technical cooperation agreements that Russia currently has with more than 30 African countries which it supplies arms to.
News
Deplorable roads: Aggrieved youths shutdown Minna-Suleja highway
- Want Fashola to address issue
- Military, Police fire teargas at protesters
Over 2,000 youths under the auspices of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) on Monday blocked the ever busy 98-kilometre Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable state of roads across Niger State.
Our Correspondent learnt that the protest ran concurrently as the Bida-Minna and Minna Kontagora roads were also blocked.
The youth, who carried placards with various inscriptions and chanting anti-government slogans, barricaded the Chanchaga Bridge preventing all vehicular movement in and out of Minna, the Niger State capital.
The protest, which started as early as 6:30am, left hundreds of travellers stranded.
The well-coordinated protests also saw the blockade of Bida-Minna and Minna-Tegina highways.
According to the coordinator of the Minna-Suleja axis, Mohammad Estu: “We will not stop this protest until the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola comes to address the issue.”
Despite interventions by the Nigerian Army, Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the youths remained adamant chanting anti-government songs.
After all entreaties to placate them failed, the police fired teargas canisters at about 9:45am in an effort to disperse the youths but they retaliated by throwing stones at the military and security agencies.
News
Security forces rescue kidnapped ACP, Musa Rabo
An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Musa Rabo, who was kidnapped by gunmen at the weekend, has been rescued.
It was learnt that Rabo was rescued by a combined armed security forces.
The Force Headquarters, Abuja, said that a joint operation of members of the elite special forces in Abuja and armed Police squad from Kaduna and Niger states rescued the ACP from the hands of the Kidnappers while two of the kidnappers have been arrested.
A statement signed by the Spokesman of the Force Police Headquarters, Deputy Police Commissioner, (DPC), Frank Mba, said that Rabo was rescued unhurt from the hands of the kidnappers late Sunday night.
Mba explained: “The officer was successfully rescued this evening (Sunday) by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.
“Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.”
Mba stated that investigation into the incident was ongoing, adding: “The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.
“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident.”
News
Hong Kong leader to visit Japan after huge rally, night of violence
Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, leaves for a visit to Japan on Monday as the Chinese-ruled city struggles to recover from a night of violence in which tens of thousands took to the streets, with further protests planned later in the day.
Lam is to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo’s imperial palace on Tuesday and return home that evening, reports Reuters.
Early on Monday, Hong Kong embarked on a massive clean-up after a largely peaceful protest degenerated into violence across districts on the Kowloon peninsula, where protesters torched stores and sprayed grafitti on roads, amid skirmishes with police.
After two weeks of relative calm in the five-month long political crisis, Sunday’s large turnout reflected strong support for the anti-government movement despite police branding the march illegal, because of concerns over public safety.
Families and the elderly took to the streets of the Asian financial hub in what began as a peaceful march, many wearing masks or carrying umbrellas to shield their faces, despite the threat of being arrested.
However, a more radical faction of mainly young protesters later clashed with riot police.
They targeted banks and other businesses perceived to be linked to China, damaging some store fronts and setting fires on the prime shopping and commercial street of Nathan Road in the heart of the Kowloon peninsula.
The events followed an annual policy speech last week by Beijing-backed Lam in which she did not address protesters’ demands, but sought to ease tension with measures aimed at resolving a chronic housing shortage.
Protesters say they will keep up pressure on the government to act on their demands for universal suffrage, an independent inquiry into police behaviour, amnesty for those charged, and an end to describing protesters as rioters.
Metro operator MTR Corp said it would shut the rural Yuen Long station by 2 p.m., ahead of a protest planned there later on Monday.
Several subway entrances and exits would also be shut, and the entire network would close by 10 p.m., or two hours early, to allow time for the repair of facilities, the operator said.
In Sunday’s clashes, police used water cannon trucks to disperse protesters, spraying jets of blue dye into the crowds and sending hundreds fleeing.
In one instance, a water cannon fired a jet towards the front gate of the Kowloon mosque, Hong Kong’s most important Islamic place of worship.
Blue dye still smeared the road as worshippers gathered for prayers on Monday, with many saying they did not understand why police had targeted the mosque as there had been few people nearby.
The mosque entrance and front gate had been accidentally sprayed, police said in a statement.
“Police respect religious freedom and will strive to protect all places of worship,” they added.
The mosque incident is the first time the protests have affected religious groups, but the unrest has hammered much of Hong Kong’s business, retail and tourism sectors.
Visitor numbers have plummeted as tourists stay away, further hampering an economy facing its first recession in a decade.
The government was trying its best to support small and medium sized enterprises as the economy has been hit hard, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Sunday.
“We are studying the launch of the third round of relief measures,” he wrote on his blog.
Businesses will probably have to foot the bill for the vandalism, as few had insurance for riot damage, industry insiders said.
News
China’s Defence Minister: Resolving ‘Taiwan question’ is national priority
China’s Defence Minister said on Monday that resolving the “Taiwan question” is his country’s “greatest national interest,” and that no force could prevent China’s “reunification.”
Separatist activities are doomed to failure, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the opening in Beijing of the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
Tensions between China and Taiwan have ratcheted up ahead of the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January. Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial issue, reports Reuters.
“China is the only major country in the world that is yet to be completely reunified,” Wei said.
“Resolving the Taiwan question so as to realise China’s full reunification is the irresistible trend of the times, China’s greatest national interest, the righteous path to follow and the longing of all Chinese people.”
Proudly democratic Taiwan has lambasted China for its authoritarian rule and for being a threat to regional peace, while China has heaped pressure on Taiwan, whittling away at its few remaining diplomatic allies.
China regards Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be brought under Beijing’s rule, by force if needed, a message President Xi Jinping reiterated at the start of this year.
China translates the word “tong yi” as “reunification,” but it can also be translated as “unification,” a term in English preferred by supporters of Taiwan independence who point out that Beijing’s Communist government has never ruled Taiwan and so it cannot be “reunified.”
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists. The People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, whose people have shown little interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
China has also been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan, including arms sales. Washington has no formal ties with Taipei, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
The U.S. and China are also locked in a bitter trade war, though they have been holding talks to end it.
“No one and no force can ever stop China’s full reunification. We are committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the country,” Wei said.
“However we will never allow separatists for Taiwan independence to have their way, nor allow interference by any external forces. Advancing china’s reunification is a just cause, while separatist activities are doomed to failure.”
The United States has also angered China by repeatedly conducting what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations by naval ships close to islands China occupies in the South China Sea.
China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, but neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
“The South China Sea islands and Diaoyu islands are inalienable parts of China’s territory. We will not allow even an inch of territory that our ancestors have left to us to be taken away,” Wei said.
News
China’s Defence Minister: Resolving ‘Taiwan question’ is national priority
China’s Defence Minister said on Monday that resolving the “Taiwan question” is his country’s “greatest national interest,” and that no force could prevent China’s “reunification.”
Separatist activities are doomed to failure, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the opening in Beijing of the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
Tensions between China and Taiwan have ratcheted up ahead of the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January. Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial issue, reports Reuters.
“China is the only major country in the world that is yet to be completely reunified,” Wei said.
“Resolving the Taiwan question so as to realise China’s full reunification is the irresistible trend of the times, China’s greatest national interest, the righteous path to follow and the longing of all Chinese people.”
Proudly democratic Taiwan has lambasted China for its authoritarian rule and for being a threat to regional peace, while China has heaped pressure on Taiwan, whittling away at its few remaining diplomatic allies.
China regards Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be brought under Beijing’s rule, by force if needed, a message President Xi Jinping reiterated at the start of this year.
China translates the word “tong yi” as “reunification,” but it can also be translated as “unification,” a term in English preferred by supporters of Taiwan independence who point out that Beijing’s Communist government has never ruled Taiwan and so it cannot be “reunified.”
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists. The People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, whose people have shown little interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
China has also been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan, including arms sales. Washington has no formal ties with Taipei, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
The U.S. and China are also locked in a bitter trade war, though they have been holding talks to end it.
“No one and no force can ever stop China’s full reunification. We are committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the country,” Wei said.
“However we will never allow separatists for Taiwan independence to have their way, nor allow interference by any external forces. Advancing china’s reunification is a just cause, while separatist activities are doomed to failure.”
The United States has also angered China by repeatedly conducting what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations by naval ships close to islands China occupies in the South China Sea.
China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, but neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
“The South China Sea islands and Diaoyu islands are inalienable parts of China’s territory. We will not allow even an inch of territory that our ancestors have left to us to be taken away,” Wei said.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime17 hours ago
Woman uses hot knife to burn four-year-old niece
-
Law18 hours ago
‘Law School must apologise for rating lawyers under old system’
-
Politics17 hours ago
True federalism, Igbo presidency’ll put Nigeria on path to greatness – Kalu
-
News19 hours ago
SS1 pupil stabbed to death in Lagos school
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Exploitation: How Magistrate gave ruling against 52 hotels in 3 hours – Hoteliers
-
News18 hours ago
Kogi poll: APC drafts 7 govs, 6 ministers into Bello’s campaign
-
Politics19 hours ago
No president’ll embark on restructuring under present constitution – Akintoye
-
Sports5 hours ago
I’ve no plans for Nigeria’s coaching job for now — Jo Bonfrere