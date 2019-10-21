Politics
Oshiomole presents APC flag to David Lyon
The National Chairman of All progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Monday presented the party’s flag to David Lyon the party’s candidate for the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election describing him as a man who understands the spirit and language of the people.
Speaking at the flag off rally of the party at Ogbia, the country home of the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, the national chairman described David Lyon as a man who has been creating jobs for his people.
Oshiomhole described the flagbearer of the APC, David Lyon as a man who understands the language of the people and knows how to fight poverty created by the outgoing PDP-led government.
Presenting the governorship flag to the candidate, Oshiomhole said: “l present to you a man who understands the spirit and language of the people. A man who has been creating jobs for his people.”
Speaking earlier, Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of the state,Timipre Sylva said the present administration had failed Bayelsans hence change became imperative, adding that the candidate of the APC has what it takes to effect the needed change.
According to him: “The Dickson-led restoration government had received over N1.2 trillion naira since it’s inception with nothing tangible to show for it.”
Kogi: Onoja’s inauguration a nullity, atrocious – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the inauguration of Edward Onoja as deputy governor of Kogi State as a nullity.
This, the party said, was because the office of the deputy governor has not become constitutionally vacant.
PDP in a statement Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also described as scandalous to the nation’s judicial system, that the Chief Judge of Kogi State, Justice Nasir Ajana, whose panel acquitted the former state deputy governor, Elder Simon Achuba, of any misconduct, was the one who swore in Onoja.
“The action of the Kogi Chief Judge has heavily jeopardized the integrity of the judiciary and (is) capable of bringing the institution to public disrepute if not immediately checked.
“Our party insists that the Chief Judge of Kogi State, in staging an illegal inauguration of Edward Onoja, as a deputy governor, while the office has not become constitutionally vacant, amounts to gross misconduct, which cannot be accommodated under our laws,” PDP stated.
The party said that this was a clear demonstration of “the reprehensible and sacrilegious design by Governor Yahaya Bello to entangle, drag down and corrupt the institution of the judiciary, cause a constitutional crisis, trigger mayhem and derail the smooth conduct of the November 16 governorship election in the state.
“This is because there is no way there can be two deputy governors in the same state, more so as the people of Kogi State had already registered their anger and resentment against this illegality in the public space.”
Benue postpones scheduled LG elections
The Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) Monday announced the postponement of the proposed November 30, 2019 local government polls.
The election will now hold in the first quarter of year 2020.
Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Joseph Loko announced this during the commission’s stakeholders meeting with the various political parties in Makurdi.
The BSIEC chairman blamed the postponement on what he called ‘glaring contradictions’ on the time table released by the commission on September 23.
“The import of this meeting is to inform stakeholders on preparations so far, and to also intimate them that the commission has taken note of the contradiction on the timetable released on 23rd September, 2019, in respect to Section 30 of Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which has provided for 90 days notice of election and Section 15(2) of the Benue State Electoral Law, 2012 (as amended) which has provided for twenty- one days notice, which conflicts with Section 30 of the Electoral Act, 2010,” he revealed.
Dr. Loko announced that “in view of the shortcomings realized from its timetable, the commission has postponed it’s election date from November 30, 2019 to the first quarter of year 2020 to accommodate and make further clarifications on the provisions of the existing Electoral Laws”.
True federalism, Igbo presidency’ll put Nigeria on path to greatness – Kalu
‘South-East still manifests physical characteristics of conquered land’
Former governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in his autobiography: “My Life,” which captures his childhood, education, business, politics and his plans for Nigeria, among others, takes a look at the myriads of problems facing Nigeria and suggests ways forward. FELIX NWANERI reports
C
hief Whip of the Senate and a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has identified true federalism and a president of Igbo extraction as two things Nigeria needs to be on the path to greatness.
Kalu, who stated this in his autobiography: “My Life,” described the Igbo as the salt of the nation.
The book captures Kalu’s childhood, education, businesses, politics and tenure as governor of Abia State, rift between him and his successor, role in ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s botched third term bid, life after office and his plans for Nigeria, among others.
Writing on “The Plight of the Igbo in Nigeria” in Chapter 24 of the 490-page book, Kalu stated: “I see endless possibilities for Nigeria. Beneath all the differences of faith, tribe, region and language, we are one people.
“What the Nigerian entity needs is true federalism and for an Igbo man to be president and Nigeria will be on the path to greatness. There is nothing else needed by this entity apart from that.
“That is because it is only the Igbo that are the salt of the nation. It is only the Igbo that can go to Kafanchan, Sokoto, Osun, anywhere and be seen in large numbers more than any other race in Nigeria apart from the indigenes.
“Anywhere you don’t see the Igbo, nobody lives there. They are just looking for a leader who would agree that he is a Nigerian. Not a leader, who will agree that he is an Hausa man or Yoruba man or Igbo man or Ijaw man or Efik man.”
Kalu, who stated that his interest in politics is different from what other Igbo leaders or the average Nigerian political leader wants, said the plight of the Igbo in Nigeria could be traced to pre-colonial days.
He wrote: “The plight of Igbos in modern Nigeria ensued in the early 19th Century when the British first explored the Lower Niger. Subsequently, in January 1914, Lord Lugard Fredrick Lugard completed the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates into Colonial Nigeria and became its first Governor-General.
“The Igbo did not have a say as to whether they desired to be a part of such contraption or not. However, the clouds lifted so briefly and the Igbo enjoyed a brief sunshine in Nigeria in the decade before and a few years after independence.
“Having embraced Christianity early and western education with enthusiasm, they quickly rose to hold sway in the federal civil service, military, academia, commerce and industry. The ‘Jews’ of West Africa were on the march, toiling, sweating and swinging upwards to the envy of their compatriots.
“The signs that the Igbo in Nigeria will suffer precarious consequences and bear many tales of woes manifested early by way of separate episodes of progrom: The Jos massacre in 1945, the Kano massacre in 1953 and the September 19, 1966 massacre in which tens of thousands of Igbo men, women and children were slaughtered.
“This led directly to the civil war of 1967-1970, which in turn resulted in mass starvation and deliberate anti-Igbo genocide.”
Though Kalu noted that he was not old enough to play any active role in the war, he described the crisis as a sad experience even from the eyes of a child.
The Senate Chief Whip, however, added: “The Civil war and the progrom against the Igbo did not give any reprieve. Igbo-phobia has continued, resulting in organized anti-Igbo massacres in Kano in 1980, Maiduguri in 1982, Yola in 1984, Gombe in 1985, Kaduna in 1986, Bauchi in 1991, Funtua in 1993, Kano in 1994, Damboa in 2000 and the Apo Six massacre in 2005, to mention just a few instances.
“Even, the ongoing nihilistic slaughter of Igbo people by the extremist militant group known as Boko Haram is yet to be documented. But there can be no question that a disproportionate percentage of the thousands of victims, dead or maimed or permanently impoverished, is made up of Igbo people.”
Plight of the Igbo in modern Nigeria
Insisting that the civilized world must not continue to ignore the persecution of his people, Kalu stated that the Igbo in Nigeria have become the receptacle of anger, hatred, envy and frustration oozing out of their fellow compatriots.
Whereas the former governor described the aforementioned persecution against the Igbo as those on “the level of the transactions between private citizens,” he regretted what he termed “negative discrimination by law.”
His words: “How about the place of the Igbo in respect of the manner in which public affairs are conducted by the Nigerian federal government and its agencies? The simple answer is that the rain has continued to beat the Igbo.”
He compiled a table on the distribution of states, local governments, federal constituencies and senatorial districts among the country’s six geopolitical zones to justify his position.
The table shows that the North-West has seven states, 186 local governments, 92 federal constituencies and 21 senatorial districts. The North-East has six states, 112 local governments, 48 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts.
The North Central has six states, 115 local governments, 48 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts. The South-West also has six states, 138 local governments, 71 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts.
The South-South equally six states, 123 local governments, 55 federal constituencies and 18 senatorial districts, while the South-East has five states, 95 local government areas, 43 federal constituencies and 15 senatorial districts.
According to Kaku, the respective distributions “represent the blatant stark reality of the third rate status forced upon the Igbo in the political space in Nigeria.” He added: “The implications of this calculated fraud against my people are so massive and go entirely untold – unequal allocation of resources, unequal voice at the Federal Executive Council, unequal representation at the National Assembly (the greatest of all), unequal judicial participation in the administration of justice in the federation, unequal participation in the federal civil service and adjunct bodies, unequal representation in the armed forces and paramilitary organizations, unequal representation in the diplomatic corps ensuring incapacity to showcase the Igbo culture as part of a pan-Nigerian culture in our foreign missions and embassies as well as fewer primary, secondary and higher education opportunities for our children, among others.” Kalu also highlighted the period the various zones have occupied the presidency, with the South- East taking the rear with only six months in power. The North Central tops the table with 17 years, while the North-West trails with 13 years.
The South-West is third on the row with 11 years, while the South-South is number four with five years. Way forward for Ndigbo For Kalu, the Igbo must rise and tackle the challenges facing them with one voice as the reality of their contemporary existence has been rendered small by the polity of the Nigerian Republic. He wrote: “We are not pursuing the orthodox argument connected with the zoning of the presidency. This is, instead, a struggle for justice and equality of opportunities through the instrumentalities of persuasion mobilization, projection of a creative vision for a stronger and successful federation. “No one should be in any doubt that the political struggles and strife raging in the country today and which will still rage for at least another generation, represents the struggles to assert group identity and legitimacy, expressed through the mechanics of politics. The Igbo can ill-afford to take a passive stance in this maelstrom. “To the Nigerian project, the Igbo have given a great deal yesterday, we are still doing so today, and have a lot more in store for a much greater tomorrow.
It is not only in the interest of the Igbo but alos in the best interest of the Nigerian people.” Agitation for self-determination While Kalu acknowledged that Biafra was a good dream born out of a necessity, which however went wrong, he maintained that it would be wrong for the Igbo to dream the same dream in a similar way and manner without factoring in the changes that have taken place since the first dream was aborted. His words: “I do not see the country disintegrating. Unfortunately, many Igbo people still hold on to the nostalgia of Biafra because they wonder the place of the Igbo in Nigeria and what the future political direction should be. “From the civil war era to the current terrorist activities of Boko Haram which targets south easterners, Christians and minorities, there has been an understandable revival of the Biafra dream for selfactualization. “I can understand some of our people’s frustration with Nigeria, hence their agitation for self-actualization. They romanticize Biafra and seem to believe that once Biafra is achieved all our present problems would disappear as if Biafra contains a significance dose of magical thinking. I disagree with this tendency. “I believe the future of the Igbo lies in contemporary Nigeria, where some Igbo of like minds will join with members of other ethnic groups in a multi-ethnic national political party, founded on justice, rule of law, equity and liberty. “The deep sense of injustice many Igbo feel as a result of the was the government has treated genocidal victims of the civil war, the terrorist activities of Boko Haram, the high handed approach of the security agencies towards the activities of non-violent groups like Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and extrajudicial killings taking place in Igbo land makes the agitation for Biafra viable.” But, he cautioned that to simply idealize Biafra and believe that it would be a solution to all the problems in Igbo land is to display naivety about human nature and politics.
He rather suggested: “What the Igbo need is a new vision that would encompass the lessons of Biafra, the changes that have taken place since the end of the civil war, the reality of present Nigeria and the hope of good government founded on justice, liberty and equality under the rule of law for all.” Need for true federalism Kalu insisted that Nigeria cannot escape the reality that the present structure of governance is counterproductive, adding that an appropriate structure of true federalism is what the country needs to change direction. His words: “If indeed Biafra will become a reality, it may not be through the barrel of the gun, it might happen because the Nigerian state came to its natural end because of years of ethnic and religious prejudices, injustice, visionless, irresponsible, corrupt and tyrannical leadership that failed to lay the foundation of a viable state and make the necessary social investments for its survival. “This would probably be the natural course of events if Nigeria continues to sleep walk into disaster and neglect honest nation building. In view of the above it would seem ill-advised to continue to pursue the Biafra dream in the way and manner some people are doing at the moment without regard to the present reality.
“It can only undermine the confidence of other ethnic groups in the Igbo and make it less likely for them to trust the Igbo with leadership and power if all that we do is an uncompromising demand for Biafra. It is difficult to have a happy marriage if a spouse is constantly threatening to a get a divorce at the slightest disagreement and the other puts a gun to the spouse’s head whenever he does not have his way. “The Igbo undermine their place in Nigeria by their agitation for Biafra at the time of crisis, and it is simply unwise to continue to do so when what majority of Nigerians seem to want is a better Nigeria and desire to stay together for several reasons other than the oil in the Niger Delta. “Igbo and Biafra have become intertwined with the future of Nigeria and it is impossible to conceive the emergence of Biafra through self-determination from the present Nigeria if genuine democracy takes root. To believe otherwise, would run in the face of the evidence and reality on ground.
It would be to apply faith where reason, knowledge and logic are needed, “We must not continue to undermine our position by threatening to leave the union each time we are vexed, we must learn to fight it through. Nigeria is most likely to survive in a form that gives greater autonomy to the different ethnic groups, with a strong federal government, which concentrates on external affairs, defence, finance, judiciary, internal affairs plus more. “Under the arrangement, it would become unnecessary if not outright naïve, for the Igbo or anyone to aspire to secede from the commonwealth of Nigeria as it would make no political sense nor bring any economic advantage by doing so. “Unless those who want Biafra just want a place where they and their families will be kings so that they can continue the mismanagement and killings they learnt and started in Nigeria and not make Biafra the Promised Land. “I believe that every honest and sincere Igbo man or woman should channel his or her energy towards actualizing true federalism, good leadership and government in Igbo land and Nigeria by actively joining the political process.
“The Igbo and all Nigerians should unite against corruption, religious intolerance, ethnic prejudice and fight for justice, equality of all before the law, liberty and protection of fundamemntal human rights. “What the Igbo need to do is to work together towards the reversion of the ubiquitous trend of the worst of us gaining power in both Igbo land and Nigeria by putting in place a system that will enable the best of us to emerge as leaders. “Great countries are ruled by their best minds and not by a band of common thieves and exmilitary juntas without respect for individual liberty and democracy that do nothing but devise ingenuous ways to loot the treasury and serve the vilest and most primitive of human instincts. “Without this political and cultural change and paradigm shift in our conception of our future and place in Nigeria, Igbo land will remain the most underdeveloped part of Nigeria. Making this necessary change will ensure that if and ever or when Nigeria collapses as a result of our collective irresponsibility, ignorance and corruption, the Igbo would be better placed to build a new and better nation based on justice, equity, rule of law, tolerance, development and honesty. “Therefore, my struggle is the struggle for true federalism, good government and democracy for Nigeria, based on civil values where the rule of law and justice reign supreme. There is nothing I want for the Igbo, which I do not want for other ethnic groups. There is nothing I wish for Christians, which I do not wish for Muslims.”
No president’ll embark on restructuring under present constitution – Akintoye
Prof. Banji Akintoye, a foremost historian and Second Republic member of the Senate recently emerged as leader of the Yoruba nation. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, calls for restructuring and the 2023 presidency, among other issues
Nigeria recently celebrated 59th Independence anniversary. What is your take on Nigeria at 59?
We started in the 1950s with the confidence that would make our country work. The fact that we immediately chose a federation was very helpful indeed in a country like ours, where there are many different nationalities, each having its own land, culture, history and pride. So, the only kind of constitution that can work is a federal arrangement. Our choosing a federation in 1949/50 was very helpful in the decade that followed. It is not that the structure of the federation was perfect; we ought not to have ended up with three large regions as people believed that we should have given the true nature of the country, which is that there are many nationalities in Nigeria.
We didn’t do that, but still we created a federation in which each of the three regions was free to do its very much. Each region had its own elected government and each region was in control of most of its affairs. Each region even had an agent, a representative, representing its interest abroad in London. So, it worked very well. And each region was able to grow at its own pace. And it looked as if Nigeria was on the part of greatness and people, who were young then, were very excited about our country.
I became a university student in 1956, and very soon after, I became considerably prominent in students’ politics and that meant I was going abroad often to represent Nigerian students in international students conferences in Africa and other parts of the world. During those days I saw Africa quite incisively and I came to the conclusion that Nigeria was the promise of the future for Africa; that we are the country that has the resources, manpower, education and direction to lead Africa from poverty and backwardness to prosperity and greatness. That was in the first decade of our existence as a country from 1952 to 1962.
In 1960, we became independent and it immediately became obvious that people ruling at the centre were not satisfied with the arrangement we’ve been living with. They wanted to control more of the resources and the activities of the regions and that is where the trouble started and the trouble has gone bigger and bigger. The trouble actually started in 1962, when the Federal Government interfered with internal politics of the Western Region. So, the Western Region began to decline. Western Region had been the leader in development, but it began to decline and the rest of Nigeria had declined, even more calamitous, until we are where we are now.
What do you think went wrong that led Nigeria to where it is today?
It is poor management and poor structuring; poor structuring because following the 1962 adventure by the Federal Government in the Western Region, Nigeria plunged into considerable chaos and the military took over. And there is no federal military anywhere in the world. The military is not trained to be federal; military is a unitary institution and so the military began to restructure Nigeria as a unitary country with a commander at the centre. He is the military president and commander of all the soldiers in the land. So, any soldier who is governor or whatever in any part of Nigeria is for him to command.
So, the Federal Government under the military became a commanding force for the whole of Nigeria and the idea of a federation gradually faded away under them. Unfortunately, every time the military left briefly to come and take over again, they gave us a constitution. It was the military who gave Nigeria a constitution. It was absurd, but that was what happened. It was the military that always give us constitution and it was a constitution in their own image; a constitution that recognises a powerful federal government.
Then something big came to add to the aberration. By 1970, oil had become a big phenomenon in Nigeria’s life, pumping a type of wealth we have never seen before into our national economy and so the Federal Government in control of everything naturally become the controller of the oil and controller of money and therefore power over all the governments of Nigeria, over all parts of Nigeria. And oil rather than becoming a blessing to people of Nigeria became a big curse because it then created a Federal Government in which a major venture was the propagation of corruption. So, that is the root of our problem.
But in the last 20 years we have had civilian administrations, is it fair to still be blaming the military…
When the last military government left in 1999, what did they do? They gave us a constitution and they didn’t let Nigerians see it; it was a constitution written under wraps and issued by decree.
Why has it been difficult for the civilian administrations to address the constitution issue?
Because whoever comes to power under that constitution, sees himself as a titan and mountain; he is no longer a simple Nigerian, he becomes god on earth. Everywhere in the world, people say the president of Nigeria is the most powerful politician on earth. There is nothing really restraining the president of Nigeria from doing anything under the constitution. He can make and unmake. So, it is difficult to get any Nigerian who becomes the president to say let us change the constitution. It is not going to work; it is not easy.
Look at former President Goodluck Jonathan; he comes from a region where there has been very tough fight for regional control and autonomy so that they can manage their affairs. Bright young men, highly educated young men of the Niger Delta area have died in the struggle. Jonathan came to power from that place, where his cousins had died fighting for something.
He came to power and just sat down in the midst of enormous gluttons of unrestrained power, and people were pushing him, begging him, appealing to him and admonishing him to institute measures towards restructuring. He didn’t want to do it; he was enjoying the power so much. I think Jonathan demonstrated most clearly the Nigerian in the position of a federal president. I don’t imagine that any Nigerian as president under this constitution would ever embarked seriously on restructuring of the federation.
What do you think should be done to address issues in the country?
The leaders have cried a lot. There is a body known as Afenifere in the South-West, the major organisation among the Yoruba people had cried for restructuring and insisted on it. The people from other parts of the country have joined. In the South-East, people are now saying, what we want is restructuring and of course the South-South has always wanted it. And now the Middle-Belt has joined and people are saying that if Nigeria is not restructured, the nation will break up. We will depart from Nigeria and so on and so forth. The people, who hold power at the centre, what are they doing? They are raising up their power more, so that they can restrain those who say they want to break away. So, it is getting worse and worse.
What do you think is the solution?
I look around the world and saw that in Hungary recently, the government decided to do something; people said we don’t want it. The government ignored them, so they moved into the streets and protested for months and now government has backed down in some areas and they are still asking for more change. I think ultimately that power in a society belongs to the people and the people at some point may have to take it in their hands to say this is what we want. I think it might be that that would change the situation.
Are you referring to a revolution?
I am not talking of a revolution; I am talking of people demonstrating peacefully but persistently for change in the management of their country.
But there have been several protests and rallies by Nigerians to demand for positive change in the management of the country…
There has not been one that has covered the land, with people asking for restructuring in those zones that have been crying for restructuring in Nigeria. It has been the big men in those regions that have been crying for restructuring. When former President Umar Yar’Adua died and there was talk in some parts of Nigeria that somebody from his part of Nigeria must succeed him against the provisions of the constitution, people went into the streets and that resolved the problem.
So, the argument that Jonathan should not be president just disappeared. There was no violence. So, I am not asking for revolution, what I am saying is that the people of Nigeria, especially the people of the badly affected areas of Nigeria; the South and Middle Belt, if they will collectively pour out in the street and peacefully demand that the constitution of their country be changed, it can be changed.
Do you think they have what it takes to achieve this, considering your perception that a Nigerian president is very powerful?
You can limit the power of government by your behaviour. If you go into the streets and young men are throwing stones, breaking houses and killing people, of course the Federal Government must act forcefully against them.
Naturally, that is the duty of the Federal Government. But if the people just pour out on the streets, singing songs for days and not going away for weeks, I am sure things will change. Few months ago, you emerged as the new Yoruba leader, what do you make of the development? Yoruba is a very large and resourceful nation. We are part of a country and we have demonstrated very much that we are able and willing to contribute to the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.
We have done that very much. The moments that there have been crises, it has been often in the Western Region; Yoruba stepping forward to provide way forward. The last one was between 2013 and 2014, when it looked like there was going to be a break up.
The Federal Government was in tatters and the political party that formed the government was in crisis. People were talking of secession all over the country and so on and so forth. But, a group of Yoruba politicians came out and formed an alliance with an unlikely ally; put down their resources and political expertise to create a new political party, which then boldly promised change, and the party of change won the election. They won the presidential election and won the majority in the National Assembly and it looks like everything was okay. But the problem is that in Nigeria, whenever Yoruba people come out like that, provide solutions, Nigeria just go back to where it was, which is chaos and trouble. And in the last four years, we have seen probably worse chaos and trouble that we have ever seen.
How would you describe the controversy that trailed your emergence as Yoruba leader?
I think there has been misunderstanding. The Yoruba nation is a very large and ancient civilization. We are more democratic probably than most people in the whole world and therefore the Yoruba person speaks his mind. So, there is nothing wrong with the Yoruba people and group of Yoruba people saying this is where we want to go and another group saying it is not where we want to go or what we want to do.
What people have been protesting about is the mode of the election; it is not about me, but the mode of the election.
We Yoruba people operate through organisations; that is our history and culture. Whenever Yoruba feel there is an issue, they form organisations to address it.
There are many Yoruba organisations and about 50 of them met in Ibadan; they didn’t even discuss with me. They just met and said they are going to elect a leader to face the danger of the moment – the Fulani invasion of Yoruba land, kidnapping of people and so on. So, they gathered; they didn’t discuss with Bola Tinubu and I, and neither of us knew they were meeting.
So, they did an election and elected me. People are saying you might have appointed the person who is good for the job but you didn’t involve the rest of us. Some, in other to make their case, have also attacked me personally, but it doesn’t matter. I don’t hold anything against them. I know what they are doing. It is not that they hate me or have anything against me; it is just that they wanted me to reject what the groups have done. But looking at what they have done and their motivation, it will be difficult for me to say no.
But, one thing I know for sure is that they are not saying they are electing a leader, who will replace an old man like Chief Reuben Fasoranti. That is not what they are saying. What they are saying is that they need a leader, who they can relate with; who understands them because I have been going around, visiting all parts of Yoruba land. Out of my personal interest in the welfare of the Yoruba people, I have been speaking out. I have done research on what the Fulani are doing, which I have submitted to Afenifere.
It is 23-page research, which I did partly in Nigeria and partly in West Africa. And I have visited places mostly oppressed by Fulani invasion. I have been to some bushes in Yoruba land speaking to some Fulani and I know that they are not Nigerian Fulani. Those I spoke to don’t understand Hausa and English, which are the two major languages they should know. That was what these young people saw that made them to decide that it has to be me.
Ordinarily, if it is politics, it would be Tinubu of course because he is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land. Are you invariably saying that Tinubu should be regarded as Yoruba political leader?
No! I am saying that if they have been thinking of partisan politics, of course, they would have appointed Tinubu. Why do you think so? He is the leader of the largest political party in Yoruba land.
So, if they have been thinking of getting a man in partisan politics; he is obviously the biggest partisan politician in Yoruba land. Can he be regarded as political leader of Yoruba? That is not what I am saying. If they have been looking for somebody from partisan politics, Tinubu would have been the ultimate unquestioned choice. He is the leader of the largest political group in Yoruba land, but they said they don’t want a partisan politician.
That was the only reason they rejected him. Some people nominated him and said he is the leader of the largest political party in the land, which is true, but the majority said ‘we don’t want a partisan politician.’
They were looking for somebody who could operate across board, who is known to be non-partisan. Why did you accept the position of Yoruba leader, when there is Afenifere leader, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who many regard as Yoruba leader? The young men, who elected me, have their reasons. Should they have called it Yoruba leader; that is there choice. For me, I understand that by the position, they are saying I should do at a higher level and space, what I have being doing and that they will support me in doing it. On that understanding, I accepted. So, I am going to be doing more intensively, what I have being doing before because I now have the support of these people.
How do you feel that some individual and groups rejected your emergence as Yoruba leader?
Some people are saying they want it and some are saying they don’t want it. I am not pretending that such does not exist, but I am going to be doing what I have been doing and what these young men are supporting me to do.
So, you are not worried about the rejection? It is my land and I know it has always been so. A man became a king in Yoruba land and people are crying against it for a long time; that doesn’t mean that he must quit. That is not our culture. We are Yoruba and we are very democratic people.
How would you react to the speculation that your emergence has something to do with some Yoruba politicians’ aspirations for the 2023 presidential elections? Why will I want to be interested in partisan politics? I am not interested in partisan politics. People are saying that because they just want to say things that are hostile. Everybody knows that I am not interested in partisan politics. I cannot take part in Nigeria’s politics. I formed an organisation abroad in 2006 and we decided from day one that we are not going to be partisan; we are going to be emphatically non-partisan and that is what we are and that make us effective. We ended up having members in most countries of the world. The organisation exists and I am still its patron. I am not partisan and I am not interested in partisan politics.
No way! Do I have friends among the partisan politicians, of course, I do. I am born in this land and my extended family is everywhere. For instance, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Bisi Akande is my younger brother. If you see me by his side, will you say I am in partisan politics?
No, I am not in partisan politics. I am rigidly and emphatically non-partisan and I cannot take part in partisan politics. I was invited to come and be like a father to one of the political parties and I said: ‘I am sorry, I cannot do it, I am not partisan.’
Why did you reject the offer?
How can I?
If I have made myself known to the world as non-partisan, should I come back home and be a member of a political party? It doesn’t make sense to me. I can never take part in partisan politics again. I took part in partisan politics in the past. I was a leader in the Action Group Youths Organisation in the 1950s and early 1960s. I was one of the founders of the Action Group Students Association in Ibadan. I was part of the founders of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) and I belong to the intellectual wing of what used to be called Ife Group that really worked on the details, ideology and programmes of development of the party, closing working with our father, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
As a result of my activities in the Action Group Youths Association, as a graduate student in Ibadan, my people nominated me for election in 1964 federal election, which made me the youngest person in that election, which we did not lose but we boycotted.
When we formed UPN and it was time for election, Papa Awolowo was the first person who spoke about me going to the Senate and my people in the senatorial district elected me without me doing anything. I became a senator and very loyal member and one of the leaders of the party. I was Secretary to the UPN Parliamentary caucus in the National Assembly. I have played partisan politics before, but the time has come when in my old age, I must be able to speak to all my people. I must be able to enter all the houses. I must be able to enter the office of every governor. I must be able to attend every meeting and say to them: ‘Focus on the welfare of the Yoruba people.’ That is what I want to do.
What is your take on 2023 presidency, especially Yoruba’s quest to produce the next president? As a Yoruba, I want a Yoruba man to be president everyday, forever. We will work it out and I do hope that the right thing would be done. I am not going to take part in their partisan politics.
So, if I do anything, it would be counseling people who approach me and perhaps also pray for them. As Yoruba leader, what is your message to be your people?
For Yoruba people, I won’t say don’t play partisan politics; play partisan politics as you like, but remember that you have a nation that has a great history, great civilization and great prospect in the world. Don’t let your nation be destroyed by the circumstances of today’s Nigeria. Stand up and defend your land. Yoruba people, do not run away in the face of this Fulani aggression. Use whatever you can to disarm them and take the guns away from them and protect your lives. But remember we Yoruba have a very good injunction in our culture; always be hospitable to foreigners.
That is a powerful injunction in our culture; don’t forget that injunction. So, do not hurt anybody, who is not endangering Yoruba land. But, if anybody comes endangering Yoruba land, find something to deal with him and disarm him.
Attack on Wada: APC afraid of defeat – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the attack on its candidate in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, Egnr. Musa Wada was an indication that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was afraid of defeat.
PDP candidate was allegedly attacked on Saturday resulting in death of some party members. The party is accusing APC for the attack.
The party in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the APC and Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, were discomfited over Wada’s soaring popularity across the state, which it claimed, signals an impending electoral defeat for the APC at the November election.
It noted that how the APC attacked the venue of its governorship primary, noting that having failed to stop PDP from producing a credible candidate, APC have resorted to making attempts at the life of PDP’s candidate.
The party cautioned the APC that there is a limit to what the people of Kogi State could stomach, adding that the people of the state have resolved to vote for Egnr. Wada as their next governor.
Guber poll: Kogi people abhor incitement, threats – PDP tells el-Rufai
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai that people of Kogi State abhor incitements and threats during election.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) appointed el-Rufai as Chairman of its National Campaign Council for the November 16 Kogi State governorship election.
PDP in a statement Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said that the people of Kogi State were aware of the “body bag” metaphor.
It warned the Kaduna State governor that people of Kogi have a long standing history of tough resistance to forceful occupation and control.
“Governor el-Rufai therefore should not bother to lead a failed team of an expansionist force into a lost battle.
“He should rather use the opportunity to counsel Governor Yahaya Bello to accept his rejection by the people of Kogi state and be ready to face the burden of a crushing defeat on November 16,” the statement added.
Guber poll: El-Rufai, six govs, others to relocate to Kogi
Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja
Ahead of next month’s governorship election in Kogi State not less than seven governors, one Senator, four House of Representatives members, six ministers and other leaders and chieftains of the party are billed to relocate to the state for the contest.
This was announced at the inauguration of the National Campaign Council for Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship election by the Chairman of the Campaign Council for Kogi State and the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.
The Kaduna State governor in his remarks after the inauguration said: “After the flag-off, I will like to ask most of the committee members to relocate to Lokoja and remain there in preparation for the final burial and nailing of the coffin of the PDP.”
El-Rufai also said that it was pertinent for the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to work for the victory of the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello in the forthcoming election because he is ardent supporter and believer of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Speaking further, El-Rufai said: “Looking at the 56 members of the campaign council some of them are my elder brothers. I want to thank the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for having this dose of confidence on this campaign council. I promise on behalf of the Council that we will not let the party down
“Mr. Chairman, Kogi is different from Bayelsa in two respects. The first is that it is an APC controlled state, which makes it easier but reelection are far more difficult to prosecute than when you are running for the first time. In your second term, you must run on your record and you must have offended many people. So, you spend more time going round for reconciliation than if you are contesting for the first time without any record or any enemy.
“I am convinced that the good work done by His Excellency, Yahaya Bello in the last four years, the combined efforts of all of us focused and unity of purpose, we will deliver Kogi State with even a wider margin than in the past election.”
PDP blames Gov Bello for Niger’s unending insecurity challenges
Daniel Atori, Minna
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blamed the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello for the incessant insecurity situation in parts of the state saying he (governor) used an “arrangee” model of amnesty for the release of bandits.
In a statement signed by the state secretary of the PDP, Barrister Suleiman Zhigun and made available to the New Telegraph on Sunday, the PDP called on the governor “to cut his travels and cost, stay at home to hold regular security meetings and urgently provide reliefs to those affected by the menace”.
It should be recalled that despite the Memorandum of Understanding reached for a peace pact between the bandits and the state government, the bandits have reneged and carried out several attacks.
According to Zhigun: “The incessant insecurity situation has led to wanton destruction of lives and property across Niger State has continued unabetted.
“This is as a result of the truancy and jump around style of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who since emerging as governor has not found it deserving, to give the security architecture a face lift, save for a few ‘tokumbo’ unseviceable hilux vehicles bought at cut throat prices.”
He noted that the security agencies in the state are still battling with the brand new Nissan pick-ups donated to them five years ago by the PDP-led Governor Babangida Aliyu’s administration which expired since 2015.
One killed, two injured as thugs ambush Kogi PDP guber candidate’s convoy
An ambush on the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, on Saturday at Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State has left one person dead and two others injured.
Wada was on his way to Kogi East PDP stakeholders’ meeting when the incident happened.
In a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Public Communications of Kogi State PDP Campaign Council, Mr. Austin Okai said, the attack led to the death of a young man identified as Yusuf Seidu Uhiene on the spot.
It was also reported that two of PDP loyalists, Nasir Sule and Ilemona sustained injuries from gun shots by those suspected to be political thugs.
The party said: “Our candidate, Engr Musa Wada, today (Saturday) was in Anyigba to attend the Kogi East PDP stakeholders meeting. He was in between the main road and Harbour Bay, venue of the meeting, When the incident occurred.”
The PDP governorship Campaign Council, while condemning the attack, appealed to the Nigeria Police in Kogi State to checkmate activities of armed men, saying that, “the attackers are suspected to be thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress.”
The Council said it has lodged a complaint of the incident at the Divisional Police at Anyigba through the PDP Ward Chairman, adding that perpetrators of the heinous act must be brought to justice.
The statement allayed fears that the dreaded activities of the suspected APC thugs in Anyigba and other parts of the local government might create voter apathy if not checked, adding that Abocho, Ajiolo and their surroundings have become a hotbed of thuggery attacks.
“The new way of laying ambush by the APC thugs to discourage the PDP from prosecuting its campaign due to commence soon is unacceptable.
“We condemned the extermination of a promising young man today, who innocently was going about what he believes in without any provocation,” the party noted.
