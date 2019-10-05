Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals –Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of many parts. As a politician, he is popularly called Professor of Grassroot Politics, he is also a ‘Man-of-God’, being the second-in-command at the Redeemed Christian Church of God in Benin-City, Edo State. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 gubernatorial election in Edo State spoke with OJIEVA EHIOSUN on his alleged stolen mandate, his political future and how he became a born-again Christian, among other issues. Excerpts:

What is your political direction for Edo State in 2020?

Are you dumping the PDP for any other party? As for my political direction, I leave it in the hands of God, because I am not in anyway desperate for power. Everything I do, I try to let God direct me. In my political life, I have made it a point of duty to put the people first. Presently I am fully with the PDP; I’m praying and hoping that things will get better. I do not see myself leaving where I am today, the future is very dynamic, and nobody can say for certain how things will go.

It is only a fool that will say until I die, I will never move from this place. Sometimes adversity opens one’s eyes to opportunities and options. We just pray that our politics will develop to the level where we can have political parties built on ideological lines and transparent electoral system. I am in PDP, I remain with the PDP. God will determine my future.

With the way people perceive politics, how are you able to combine politics with religion?

If you are a good Christian and you study your Bible very well, you will see men of God who are politicians. In fact, if you read Proverbs 29: 2, it says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice, when the wicked rules, the people groan.” If you translate it, God is telling you that, when my servant is in government, people will rejoice or enjoy total freedom, but when the unbelievers are in government, people will suffer and mourn, simple.

“When the righteous…”, who are the righteous? They are those who work closely with God and obey his commandments. What is authority? It is the government. But because of the way politics is played, we have left it for cultists; these people understands what government is all about, they tend to be stronger when they are in government, and they become untouchable, they are able to get jobs, contracts, they go to court, but because they have people who are members of the same cults, they give them signs and the judge or whoever is presiding over will say oh this is my person. Before you say jack, justice is perverted. So you’ll find out that we don’t actually have a sound judicial system. It will take the special Grace of God for Nigeria to operate a system that will favour the common man.

Are you implying that pastors should join political parties?

If people who know God are actuinvolved in our political system, things will change. I kept telling Christians to get actively involved in politics, and see it as a mission. As a pastor, there is nothing that I have not seen in politics, they have made several attempts on my life, they blackmailed me, threatened me, told all kinds of lies against me, betrayed me, in fact so many bad side of politics. People take an oath just to get power, so a lot of Christians are afraid to go into it because of the dirty nature. But a mission field is a place that is dirty, so we must go in there and sanitise it. In Isaiah 6, Jesus said the government shall be upon his shoulders, so it is our duty to carry government on our shoulders. Too many things have gone wrong in this country. Today we are in a serious mess, you and I know that our electoral system is far from being transparent, anybody who emerges in a system that was not free and fair does not own the people any obligation. In a situation where his coming to power is engineered by INEC and other factors, such a person cannot do anything for his people, he will tell the people to go to hell. Yes politics in Nigeria is very rough, but we cannot leave it in the hands of criminals and people who don’t fear God. Our government is in the hands of cultists, criminals and all kinds of human beings. What this means is that they can wake up one morning come to your house, take your wife, kill you, take your properties and nothing happens. If we want good things to happen in this country, we must begin to encourage decent men and women, not only Christians, there are our Muslims brothers that are decent, people who fear God. When the right persons are put in positions, not because his father is a cult member, things will take its normal place. I’m afraid for this country.

How often do you hear from God?

God has spoken to me in quite moments of my life. When I promised God that; “if you save me, I will serve you all days of my life”, I didn’t hear anything from him, I kept on praying, but God answered me by a miracle, and when that miracle happened, I didn’t need to be told that God is the one that did it. Since that time, my relationship with God has deepened. A lot of time, God ministers to me, He drops a word in my spirit, and He has also used me to minister to thousands of people. Serving God has taught me not to be hasty in taking decisions. God is not a talkative to be able to talk to God; you must develop a silent relationship with Him. In everything I do, I wait for God’s direction.

If you were not called by God, where would you have been?

That is a tough one; I suspect I would have been dead by now because I led a very bad and rough life, drinking anyhow. I remember many a time, after drinking to stupor we go into doing so many bad things. I also remembered escaping numerous accidents, but thank God for saving us. I did so many things that I do not want to talk about. But I believed that God rescued me at the right time for His work. The truth is that if I were to die today, I have no regrets, but my children will only say; ‘oh dad went so early’. To tell you how bad we were, we leave drinking spots to church to say Happy New Year, but after that we return again to the same drinking spot because there was no regards for God. But after that I will tell God in the night, please God, do not kill me this night, then in the morning, if I remember, I will say God I thank you that I did not die last night. In all of these, within me I knew I wasn’t happy with the situation. But all glory be to God today that I’m serving Him.

Could you narrate how you got born again?

My real road to Damascus actually started in 1995 because I got married in 1994, and I had my first child in 1995. I was going out with my friend, and as I was about leaving my house in GRA, I had this urge to pray. It wasn’t because I was a serious Christian, I leant very early in life to pray; pray before eating, sleeping and before travelling. I knew that there was a God who protects and that we should pray to Him over certain things. I was not really a church person, and you cannot as at that time address me as a Christian, I was very socially. When I was set for the journey, I asked myself; “why don’t I wait till I get to the toll gate before we pray?” By the time we got to the toll gate at Oluku, I and my friend were so engrossed in a discussion; I just paid the toll fare and forget to pray. We drove off; I think after Ijebu-Ode, on the way to Shagamu, that was where I noticed that the car was no longer obeying my commands. It appeared I had lost control, I was telling my friend to look at the car, it was trying to go to the other side, the steering became something else, and before we jumped over to the other side of the road, I just heard those words;”you did not pray”.

What happened afterwards?

The next thing was total blackout and I woke up later in a very dark room. I only heard people talking but was not seeing them; at that time, I knew there was a serious problem. I started wondering whether I was dead. I constantly heard voices but very low. All of a sudden I remembered those words; ‘you did not pray’. I was really between death and life, but after some time, I regained consciousness and I heard them saying; ‘he will be okay, what a terrible accident’. It was then I realised that I had an accident. I was not seeing them; I started to ask if I am blind. I said: “this accident has made me blind, I tried to talk to them, ‘who are you people’? But they could not say anything to me and gradually I started seeing shapes, the darkness started giving way, all of a sudden I could see dimly, the people also noticed that my eyes were opened and they all started to say ‘ha he is alive’ they started to thank God that I’m alive. But I could not move my body, so from a private hospital, they carried me to Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital in Lagos. I was at Igbobi for six weeks, it was there I realised that I couldn’t walk; everything I did was on the bed, so I became very careful not to eat too much because I didn’t want to go through the humiliation of being hated by those nurses but I went through hell. I asked them what could be done, they said they had to carry out a surgical operation and see if they could bring my hips back to that position but that the chances were 50/50, that I may have to be on a wheelchair. They said the most important thing was that I am alive, that so many people had had accident that made them totally paralysed, and some died in the process. So I began to pray to God and say God I never believed too much in you before, I realised that I ought to have prayed before I travelled, but I didn’t pray, the last word I heard was that ‘you didn’t pray’. I was unconscious for nine hours. It was a period for me to decide either to live or die. I told God if you allow me to live, I will serve and give you all in my life, because if you let me die, I won’t have the opportunity to serve you. I cried to God, I begged and said, ‘God please help me to walk again, I’m promising you that if I can leave this place walking, I will change and serve you all my life. I will no longer pay lips service to you’. Then I took the Holy Bible and began to read it afresh from Genesis to Revelation.

When you were to be operated on, what was on your mind?

On the very day of the surgery, I prayed and said: “God these people have said that the chances was not too bright, I’m trusting you, I’m grateful for my life, but I do not want to be in wheel chair, help me to walk”. Then they lifted me into the theatre, as they were carrying me as they stepped into the theatre, I felt a sharp pain and I shouted. They were saying that they have to be careful, “don’t you know that he is in pains”. So they put me there waiting for the chief consultant who will come and carry out the surgery. So when he came, he asked them to bring the X-ray, they brought it and then he said can’t you see, the hips are separated, they needed to be join to-gether, you are like a house without foundation. There is no connection between your hips and your body so you cannot stand. We have to try and see if we can make them come together again so you can be able to walk, but it is not going to be easy, we have to put you to sleep. So, he asked them if this is the x-ray they took when I was brought to the place, they answered yes, he said he needed to know if the thing had degenerated or not, that they should wheel me back to the x-ray room for another one. They did it and came back he said to them was it his x-ray? They said yes, he said to them again give me his x-ray they said this was it sir, he looked at me and said young man look, your hips are back, God has put your hips back. There is not going to be any operation again, and the nurses shouted and praised God. Then I realised that the time I screamed with sharp pains at the entrance to the theatre, that was when God did his miracle for me. It was the biggest miracle of my life. So, I told God that I will do serve him all days of my life. That is the journey of my life to Damascus. Even when I came back my friends could not believe me, I became very committed to the things of God, I joined the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG). They called for committed people to join workers, I joined, and they called for ushering group I joined. I joined the ministers group, until I rose to the position that I am today. This is how I became a born again Christian.

What happened to your friend that drove in the same car with you?

He survived. In fact if he had not been in the car with me, he would have died by now. During that fatal accident, when people in the neighbourhood discovered that my car was stocked, they went and brought axe to cut off my legs so that they can bring me out of the car. I remember my friend telling them please do not cut off his leg. He begged them not to cut off my legs. So, you can imagine using axe on me, it means I would have bled to death. In the first private hospital they took me to, I remembered him asking; ‘Osagie what is the combination of your briefcase? He asked because he didn’t have money, he knew I had some money inside it. In my unconscious situation, I managed to say something, they tried it, it opened they took money and paid. My friend is still very much alive, he is Osaretin Osunde, he was the Chief of Staff to Governor Lucky Igbinedion, he is in Benin. That was the turning point of my life. And since 1995 till date, I have not looked back on the things of God. So this is my story on how I became born again. I’m more than happy that God saved our lives.

Like this: Like Loading...