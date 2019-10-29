Back Page Column
Our president has travelled again
I have read a couple of very scintillating opinions and articles cataloguing the numerous travels of Mr. President since he assumed office on 29th May, 2015 till date, but even at that, the President is not ready to slow down at all on this score. It didn’t occur to me that the president has spent close to 430 days out of the 1,610 or so days since he became president. One would have expected that all these travels and foreign junketing would translate to some tangible outcomes and benefits for the average Nigerian, but the reality back home presents a chequered history of misgovernance and crass incompetence in the leadership of the country. How suddenly the president has become so enamoured by foreign travels remains to me a puzzle, especially when we have a Foreign Affairs Minister. It won’t be out of place to describe the President as jack of all trade, master of none. He is the President, the Petroleum Minister and perhaps the Foreign Affairs Minister.
His latest travel to Riyadh yesterday is one of several trips that will last till November 17th, when he is expected back home. The president will be spending three weeks outside the country, meaning; five days in Riyadh and 15 days in London in what presidency spokesman called “private visit”.
While the president will be spending 15 days for private visit to London, he has refused to hand over the reins of power to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, thus fuelling speculations that there is love lost between the first two citizens. Before now, President Buhari had tried to impress Nigerians by conveying official communication to the National Assembly in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution by transferring power to his vice. But grapevine information has it that he has not been impressed by the way and manner that Vice President Osinbajo handled the office each time the opportunity presented itself, reason why he would embark on a 15-day private visit, without transferring powers to Osinbajo. The vice president, rather than engage in serious governmental issues, has now become a regular face and the most important dignitary at social ceremonies like, chieftaincy titles and birthdays. He presents the picture of a Vice President that is jobless or at best, less encumbered, one that has all the time in this world to attend social events when the country is apparently crippled and in search for leadership that can deliver the much needed elixir for the overall good of the country.
The numerous trips of President Buhari are part of money guzzling adventures that are eating deep into taxpayers’ money at a time when the government itself talks about cutting cost to manage a budget deficit and excessive borrowing that has perforated government pockets. President Buhari, one would expect, ought to show uncommon leadership by example by cutting his own numerous trips to save the country resources that ought to be channelled into other productive areas to rescue our dithering economy. Were the gains of his numerous travels that overwhelming, we would have felt their several impacts, but often times, they end up as photo ops MoU-signing adventures that hardly translate to reality. His trip to Sochi, Russia was reportedly mouth-watering following the claims by presidency spokesmen, but the reality back home will inadvertently affect the realisation of the fruits of those MoUs. The insecurity back home is a pain in the neck of any deliberate attempt to attract any tangible multi-lateral, government-to-government investment to the country. Security of investment is key to the realisation of the full benefits of any such investment. Added to this is the efficiency of your rule of law as opposed to rule of man.
The infrastructure to drive and sustain such investment are in parlous state and in some cases, non-existent. Our roads are in terribly bad shape. Our power situation is appalling and ridiculous for a country that sets a 2020 target for itself to become one of the 20 best economies in the world. Our human capital development still operates at a dismal level, while corruption still walks the streets of Nigeria in magisterial candour. While President Buhari mouths anti-corruption as one of his governmental agenda, the reality on ground speaks in the opposite direction. It has become a mere sloganeering, some form of rhetoric that bears contradiction, nepotism and hypocrisy as visible attributes. All these sickening symptoms are part of why foreign investment will drag for some time to come. Just in 2018 alone, according to statistics, N1.7 trillion was pulled out by foreign portfolios from the stock market because of uncertainties that becloud our economic projections. At a time that the President sees foreign travels as a new fond hobby to attract investment, back home, the borders are closed to prevent smuggling of goods. While small and mid-level entrepreneurs back home are gnashing their teeth because they can no longer reach their clients at the West African sub-region, the government is beating its chest in show of elemental bravado that it has dealt a blow to smuggling activities. How wrong!
Closing borders essentially because of rice smuggling in the wake of other activities that go on in cross border transaction is to miss the point completely. First, if smuggling has become so pervasive, as a government, you need to identify the reason, particularly your import policies or duties being paid for imported items across a wide spectrum of goods and services. Having identified that, you need to get your priorities right. If Benin Republic’s import policy is such that encourages dumping, as a neighbouring country, you need to find a way to mitigate the excesses so that your action doesn’t become a no-win situation or have a telling impact on your citizenry and producers. Rather than close borders in such whimsical stroke, you can impose certain restrictions and ensure that the right personnel are made to secure the borders to guard against their porosity. What makes smuggling flourishes across the country, is due to our porous borders, high tariffs, high import duties, and other exorbitant penalties paid for certain goods and services. What you can do as a country is to amongst other things, set policy in place that would be importers friendly in order to attract them to your ports. For this singular action, prices of staple food items have skyrocketed and that means additional suffering to a people that have been impoverished to the nadir.
At a time when there seems to be restrictions on a number of hitherto imported items, the President still patronises foreign goods and services. He patronises foreign shoes, he patronises foreign hospitals, he patronises foreign fabrics and also foreign wristwatches. Leadership by example would have been a more alluring footnote to pass the message that this government actually means business, but policy is one, reality on ground is another.
A budget of N3.3 billion in the 2020 budget to cover President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo’s foreign and domestic travels for example, is not only bogus, but unrealistic in the face of excruciating poverty, want and hunger occasioned by poor service delivery. When the presidency was giving indication towards a downward review of travels by government officials, one would have expected the President to show the way to go by a drastic reduction of his own travel budget. Added to this is the numerous numbers of presidential airplanes that should have been reduced to save cost of maintenance. But if there is anything that this government does well, it is saying one thing and doing the opposite. The level of contradiction and hypocrisy has risen to a crescendo at a time, when the moral fibre of the citizenry has been affected by poor rendition of leadership and governance.
Talking more seriously, I am of the strong opinion that the Buhari presidency has lost touch with the reality of the Nigerian situation. A President that understands the dynamics in the country will sit back home to heal the wounds across the country to engender a sense of oneness and solidarity. Aside from during election campaigns, President Buhari in four solid years only visited 9 states to commission one project or the other. During campaigns, within 32 days, he criss-crossed the entire 36 states to ask for votes. Aside from that, he has not shown enough concern for the troubles, tribulations and challenges facing Nigerians on a daily basis. Imagine the huge difference it will make, if President Buhari convokes a meeting of leaders of thought in the respective zones to address a couple of issues that stare them in the face. Or, if he visits trouble spots across the country to see things for himself, different from what his security chiefs would feed him with. Imagine if President Buhari decides to travel by road to Kaduna and stops over at dreaded kidnapping points to assure the villagers of government’s readiness to flush out the criminals. Or if he chooses to travel from Warri to Benin by road to see the bad condition of that road. Alas! he would rather travel out than seek our audience.
At a time when prudent management of our hard earned resources should be the motivation, Buhari approved N10 billion for Kogi State at the eve of election. Before we finished pronouncing the figure, a phantom Rolls Royce appeared in the premises of the Attah of Igala; a gift ostensibly given to him by political appointees of Igala extraction. They talk to us as if we live in a fool’s world. They present issues to us as if our medulla has gone berserk and out of tune with reality. They look at us with scornful mentality as though our collective psyche has been eroded by psychological trauma. Hmm, limousine for votes? Both the “givers” and the “taker” are products of corruption. The legitimate earnings of those who now assume to be generous donors cannot purchase a N356m worth Rolls Royce, phantom edition. That singular action is the height of our indubitable folly, the warehouse of our stupidity, the engine room of our backwardness and the signature of corruption. But under President Buhari, anything is possible, including closing the borders for goods, but opening the borders for medical tourism.
Kogi’s paradox of six and half a dozen
hat which is crooked cannot be made straight: and that which is wanting cannot be numbered. – Ecclesiastes 1: 15
How time flies! And nothing lasts forever! It looked like only yesterday that Audu Abubakar died on the way to winning – and returning – to Kogi’s governorship. If Audu hadn’t died, Kogi might never have had a Yahaya Bello. Lovers of my columns have nudged me to no end to comment on what many have called the Kogi debacle. Truly, only if you can answer the questions God put to Job may you know the ways of the Nigerian politician!
Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar were close associates turned inveterate foes. In 2003, Atiku had OBJ’s back to the wall but allowed the wily fox to escape. OBJ thereafter put pepper in Atiku’s eyes. Earlier this year, the impossible happened as OBJ ate his vomit on Atiku. Atiku also ate his own vomit on OBJ. OBJ/Atiku against Jonathan/PDP became OBJ/Atiku for PDP. The party OBJ said was dead “resurrected” in the ex-president’s own reckoning, to the consternation of Nigerians. Atiku, who led seven PDP rebel-governors to tear PDP apart and ship-wreck Jonathan to enthrone Buhari/APC, tugs at same Buhari/APC. Bukola Saraki and Dino Melaye moved from PDP to (ACN, for Melaye) APC and back to PDP but the Buhari/APC they brought to power today sings their political Nunc Dimittis. Atiku is still on the prowl hunting what he let slip through his fingers in 2003.
As foundation member and financier of the AD, Osun’s governorship was Iyiola Omisore’s just for the asking – but he blew it! He let the late Chief Bola Ige cajoled him into stepping down for Chief Bisi Akande. The governorship form that Akande filled was purchased by Omisore, who settled for the deputy governorship slot. Omisore was told Akande would do only one term. Politicians who accept promissory notes are like shop-owners who sell on credit. “No credit today, come tomorrow”. “Business survives and thrives best when friends and family promptly pay for services rendered”. Gospel truth – in politics more so! Political permutations change like quicksilver. What is tenable today may become anathema tomorrow. When Omisore tried to enforce the gentleman’s agreement, he first got impeached and later got entangled in the “Who killed Bola Ige” saga. He left for PDP and became senator. He contested the governorship but lost. In the last Osun governorship election, however, he lost the party ticket to “dancing” Adeleke. Enraged, Omisore quit PDP. You needed to have seen Omisore when the times were good between him and ex-Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose. The Ekiti Government House was one of Omisore’s hibernation spots. See him sprawl on the sofa in one of the inner sitting rooms at the Osuntokun Government House and you could mistake him for the governor! Today, Omisore and Fayose are enemies! Omisore, however, is back in the circles of his Nemesis, Bisi Akande. In the Osun-West senatorial by-election, Omisore and Adeleke (who decamped overnight from APC to PDP) cooperated on the understanding that the Adelekes would help Omisore with the governorship. Adeleke won but when the time came for Omisore to draw his cheque, Adeleke wanted the plum office for himself! “Once bitten, twice shy”. This second time, Omisore fingers Fayose as the one who pressured Adeleke to run for governorship.
It is rumbling in Edo State. Governor Godwin Obaseki was ex-Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s godson. Adams fought tooth-and-nail to enthrone Obaseki. Adams fought his own deputy for Obaseki’s sake. He did everything to make Obaseki “win”. Ex-APC National Chairman, Odigie Oyegun-Odigie, is in Obaseki’s camp. It had not always been so. Oyegun-Odigie was originally a Bola Tinubu man but after piggy-backing on Tinubu to power, he ditched Tinubu and pitched his tent with Presidency cabals. State after state, the cabal used the Oyegun leadership to put pepper in Tinubu’s eyes – in Ondo where his candidate Segun Abraham “lost” the primaries to incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. In the previous governorship election, the same Akeredolu was Tinubu’s candidate but lost to incumbent Governor Olusegun Mimiko. Where is Mimiko? From AD to PDP to Labour Party before flirting (?) with Tinubu’s ACN and Buhari’s APC: Ask Eyitayo Jegede, Mimiko’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice and later the PDP governorship candidate in the last Ondo governorship election! Ondo is rumbling as another governorship election draws near. Akeredolu must be losing a lot of sleep. Things are reportedly no longer at ease between him and his deputy. At the last count, there are three governorship aspirants from Akeredolu’s own Owo axis. The cat-and-mouse between Aketi and Tinubu gets adumbrated as election draws closer.
Engr. Segun Oni: From PDP to APC where he lays prostrate at the moment, marginalised by Governor Kayode Fayemi’s people, was said to have been Tinubu’s preferred candidate in last year’s Ekiti APC’s governorship primaries. Traditional APC can’t trust PDP guys. Presidency cabal, bent on teaching loquacious and enfant terrible Ayo Fayose a lesson, drafted Fayemi, then Minister of Solid Minerals, into the fray. It was also to cut the influence of Tinubu; thereby killing two birds with one stone. Ekiti’s politics is a labyrinth of sorts. Oni is seen as an OBJ acolyte. Fayose also – until his OBJ-orchestrated impeachment, which the Supreme Court upturned years later. Oni as governor tried unsuccessfully to send Fayose to jail. Fayose retaliated by supporting Fayemi against Oni in the celebrated Ido-Osi re-run saga. Fayemi won eventually but reneged on promises made to Fayose. Fayose went to see Governor Fayemi to press for revalidation of the promises but ex-Gov. Niyi Adebayo, now Minister, walked Fayose out of Fayemi’s office. Years later, Fayose chased Fayemi out of office but, curiously, Fayose remains chummy with Adebayo. When Gen. Adeyinka Adebayo died, Fayose literally carried the burial on his head, to Niyi’s admiration and acknowledgment. Fayemi never recognised Segun Oni as governor. He tore down his photographs and never paid him a dime as entitlements. Fayose, of all people, came and restored Oni’s privileges and entitlements. But today, Oni and Fayemi are in same APC. In the next election, however, permutations are that Oni could be PDP’s joker because many PDP bigwigs – and even some in APC – belonged in Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) or were his appointees. Dayo Adeyeye used to be AD, then ACN, then PDP and now APC. What APC gave him with the right hand (the Senate seat), some say it is trying to take away with the left (Adeyeye lost at the tribunal level to erstwhile Senator Abiodun Olujimi) so he would not be a threat to Niyi Adebayo’s wish to return as governor. Fayose had trounced Adebayo in 2003, preventing him from doing second term. Now, Adebayo is well positioned as Minister, if you know what that means. It was from that vantage position that Fayemi returned to Ekiti to seize the governorship, to quote ex-Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, who said they would hijack it – and they did. Fayose, nay, the South-west, has failed to learn from the South-South, Rivers and Bayelsa especially. With APC, election is war continued by other means, to quote von Clausewitz. To be relevant and be reckoned with – have fire-power! Fayemi, Dele Alake, Opeyemi Bamidele, Niyi Adebayo, Segun Oni, Babafemi Ojudu have aligned and re-aligned many times in the past; having fought battles for and against one another. What the next formation will look like, time will tell!
Back to Kogi: Audu laboured for others to eat. He toiled but another entered into his rest. Who did he offend? James Faleke, Audu’s running mate, thought he should have been governor; many informed commentators thought so, too, but the process of cutting Tinubu to size was still on, and Faleke was Tinubu’s man. Faleke represented Lagos State in the House of Representatives but wanted to be Kogi governor. Had the timing been right for Tinubu, like in the last general election when, again, the Asiwaju was hot cake for Presidency cabals, the story might have been different for Faleke. Tinubu rode Buhari’s re-election storm to punish Oyegun-Odigie for his sins and send him to political Siberia! Yahaya Bello was the right “Yes man” at the right time; a man cast in the mould of Rauf Aregbesola, ex-Osun governor/now Minister of Interior. Rauf reportedly said if his godfather asked him to commit suicide, he would simply ask what type of death! Yahaya Bello has said he would die for Buhari. Dino, Smart Adeyemi, Duro Meseko (?) reportedly were associates. Dino and Bello were on same page at some point (on account of the Saraki/Tinubu divide) but today both are sworn foes. The “impeached” Kogi deputy governor once grinned ear to ear with Bello, jointly inflicting hardship on others but as things fell apart, one party wants to be seen as the oppressed. Interestingly, the “new” deputy governor sees nothing wrong with the injustice being meted out to his predecessor. His own Karma lurks in the corner!
Despite all, I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
I love Lagos. Who doesn’t?
Forget the grinding traffic jam, the ever-bustling bus stops, the noisy markets and all those discourteous motorcyclists, who are a big pain in the neck. And the street urchins. Forget them all for a while.
Let’s sing our own sweet song instead.
Africa’s largest city, home of financial and business giants, who won’t ever leave because their investments are flourishing here like those palm trees standing majestically on the beautiful beaches surrounding the city, and land of huge opportunities. Lagos keeps attracting people like bees to honey.
A burgeoning population of about 22 million (many claim this estimate is not in tune with today’s reality), Nigeria’s smallest state sits on a land mass of about 3,577.28sq. km. Of this, 779.56sq km is wetland. About 6,000 people enter the city daily, armed with only one thing – that intangible phenomenon called hope – and ready for the often tough battle to find the Lagos Dream.
There are over 5 million cars and 200,000 commercial vehicles on the roads every day; the national average is 11 vehicles per kilometer. Lagos crashes the scale at 227 vehicles per kilometer daily.
When many of the state’s 6,000 roads fall into disrepair, there is bound to be some discomfort to residents. Unfortunately. But that is no reason for some sections of the foreign media to run down Lagos. Foreign businesses make so much money here. They are ever eager to invest their resources here because the return on investments is amazing.
When foreign reporters fly into Lagos and encounter a traffic jam, they write of their experience often in emotional and superficial terms. Sometimes, they do so with mischief on their minds. It all gets pesky when the local media parrot such views that are often based on questionable facts and figures.
A” US News” report (February 12, 2019) titled “Cities with the world’s worst traffic congestion,” stated that Moscow commuters lose nearly nine days a year sitting in city traffic. Drivers spent an average of 210 hours in peak rush hour periods last year. Moscow snatched the trophy for the most traffic congested city in the world last year, according to a yearly scorecard prepared by INRIX, a data analytics company that delivers insight into how people move around the world.
London came in at number 6, beaten by Istanbul, Bogota, Mexico City and Sao Paulo. Boston occupied the eighth place and Rome placed 10th.
The traffic situation in New York, Chicago, Rio de Janeiro and some other cities is often at least as frustrating as that of Lagos. Why then do reporters from such places make a song and dance about the Lagos situation?
However, dear compatriots, the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration will not accept that as the standard by which Lagos should be judged. He was fully apprised of the enormousness of the situation and the critical importance of free-flowing traffic in the megalopolis.
It comes as no reprise, then, the first item on the THEMES Agenda – the six pillars on which the administration’s development plan stands – is Traffic Management and Transportation.
The monstrous traffic will not be reined in overnight. But reined in, it will be. Technology, management expertise and other resources will be brought in and residents will be motivated to develop a new orientation that will bury the spirit of impunity that sets traffic laws at nought.
Sanwo-Olu figured in the headlines early this month when he rallied some construction giants to launch a frontal battle against potholes that have made driving on many roads a nightmare. Julius Berger. Arab Contractors. Hi-Tech. China Civil Engineering Construction. RCF. And others. The job is on. Soon, many roads will be smooth again. First a makeover. And then Operation 116 under which 116 roads will be fixed by some 60 teams working simultaneously will be in full swing. Potholes slow down traffic and, sometimes, it all grinds to a halt. But we must not lose sight of those commercial bus drivers who are forever turning traffic laws on their heads. Motorists and motorcyclists drive and ride against the traffic. LASTMA, the traffic management agency, doesn’t have the legal muscle to punish traffic law breakers. The police do. Are they doing the job? Doubtful. Does the state have the power to tell them what to do? No. They are a federal institution that reports to Abuja.
Lately, nature has been so ferocious – globally. The effects of the climate crisis have come upon us all. Rains have been pounding Lagos relentlessly, flooding many parts of the city. The drains are struggling to cope with what has become the heaviest October downpour in years. The results of years of dumping refuse into drain channels are here, but several teams are working at the same time to free the clogged channels. In the end, it is the residents who bear the distressing and sometimes life-threatening consequences. They owe it to themselves not to dump refuse in drainage channels.
Many critics have latched onto the traffic situation and the bad roads to lash the Sanwo-Olu administration, accusing it of incompetence. I do not blame them. Who will spend hours in the traffic and not be angry? The road is a resident’s and a visitor’s first contact with the authority. It creates a vital impression in the mind.
Even as we vent our anger and frustration, some introspection seems pertinent. It is well to remember that an administration that rode into power on the wings of a huge mandate will allow its goodwill to be buried in potholes.
The Sanwo-Olu administration has been working quietly in many other areas. It is determined to see that trains move in Lagos by completing the multi-billion naira Blue Line that has suffered some setback for financial and other reasons.
A revolution is on the way in primary education. The thinking is that once we get the foundation right the future of our children is assured. Teachers will be trained and re-trained and be made to love their job. Pupils will be exposed to the use of technology at that early stage to enhance learning and make it fun.
The health sector is already feeling the impact of the administration. A 110 -bed Maternal and Child Care Centre has been opened in Sangotedo. Residents are excited. Maternal and infant mortality is being tackled. But the more exciting news is that the centre will soon become a General Hospital.
A 140-bed facility was opened in sprawling Alimosho, a project delivered in conjunction with the Federal Government. More hospitals are on the way. More than 25,000 residents had free treatment and surgery, courtesy of the Healthy Bee Initiative.
A housing estate has been commissioned in Igando, named after the first civilian governor, the revered Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande. Another massive estate, long abandoned, will be finished in Sangotedo. Others are in the works in Ikorodu, Igbogbo and others. Work has started again on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.
No bank vaults have been smashed by robbers since Sanwo-Olu mounted the saddle. Many things go on in the background to ensure that Lagosians sleep tight at night. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) is being strengthened in a bid to take many youths out of unemployment. So popular was the N4 billion W-Initiative for women that, at its disbursement, Access Bank, the partners, raised the fund to N10 billion.
The 32 metric tons per hour capacity Integrated Rice Mill in Imota start running in the first half of next year. This will, no doubt, ease the present scarcity of rice. Some 32,000 hectares will be acquired in seven states for rice cultivation. The 70,000 gallons per day Adiyan Waterworks is being revived as part of the moves to meet up with the Sustainable Development Goals. Nigeria is 15 places up in the Ease of Doing Business ladder – thanks mainly to developments in Lagos, Nigeria’s business and financial honey pot.
Some reporters have asked me to speak on the state’s finances. “Is Lagos broke? We hear the state can’t meet its obligations.” The state is meeting its financial obligations, but it can always do with more money, considering its gargantuan challenges.
“Why are you borrowing, despite your huge debt profile?”
“Borrowing isn’t bad, particularly when it is for specific projects that will enhance our people’s living condition and boost our economy. Besides, the state’s GDP-to- debt ratio is well within our capacity to manage.”
The Sanwo-Olu administration stands solidly by its promise of a Greater Lagos. It will deliver. I won’t join those who deride Lagos and scorn the city even as they make their fortune here and raise their families here. I’ll keep singing – and swinging – Lagos
It is all like building a house. After the drawing, the engineers will move in, clear the site and you start building. In clearing the site, some workers may get hurt. When it is all built up and bathed in seductive paints, many will start making inquiries. Who owns this palace? Is it for let? Is it for sale? How much? Questions and more questions. Everybody wants to live in a beautiful home.
This will, no doubt, be the story of Sanwo-Olu’s Lagos.
λOmotoso is the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy.
The $9 Billion judgment debt thunder: Is Nigeria in a Cul-de-Sac? (5)
INTRODUCTION
In the last four parts of our series on this thought provoking issue, I have discussed the facts of the issue; the cacophony of voices, ranging from the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Michael Aondoakaa, SAN’s reaction, to Malami’s (AGF) response and that of the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); the legal issues arising from the $9 billion judgment debt; the recent judgment of the Federal High Court (FHC), sitting in Abuja, ordering the winding up of P & ID Nigeria company, and the aftermath of the judgment. Today, I shall continue with the legal issues arising from the judgment debt. Thereafter, I shall proffer my final thoughts on this issue.
ARBITRATION
If a state entity has consented to arbitration, it may be subject to a U.S. court action brought to enforce an arbitration agreement or to confirm an arbitration award.
The scope of immunity from enforcement is somewhat different. Where FSIA treats foreign states and their instrumentalities roughly the same for purposes of immunity from suit, for enforcement, property owned directly by the state is treated differently from property owned by its agencies.
A judgment can only be enforced against the property of the foreign state, if the property at issue is “used for commercial activity” – a definition which has not been fully developed as it applies to funds. Enforcement against the assets of agencies or instrumentalities, by contrast, looks to the actions of the entity, not the use of the targeted asset: the entity must be generally “engaged in commercial activity.” Even if these requirements are satisfied, enforcement may not proceed unless an exception applies.
Again, these exceptions vary depending on whether the property subject to enforcement belongs to the foreign state or to an agency or instrumentality. Finally, the FSIA provides that the property of a foreign central bank or monetary authority “held for its own account” is immune from enforcement unless the entity, or its parent foreign state, has explicitly waived its immunity from enforcement. In other words, even if a fund secures a successful judgment or award against a foreign central bank or monetary authority, it will be virtually impossible to enforce that judgment unless the investor or its parent state has waived its right to immunity from enforcement.
ENGLISH LAW: STATE IMMUNITY ACT OF 1978
English law is similar to FSIA, but contains some differences worth noting in the investment context. The relevant statute in the United Kingdom is the State Immunity Act of 1978 (“SIA”), which has been extended to numerous territories that follow English law, including the Cayman Islands and the British Virgin Islands.
SIA provides that foreign states, including their heads of state, government, and governmental departments, are immune from suits in the UK courts (or the courts of the jurisdiction that has adopted the SIA). Sovereign immunity under SIA also extends to “separate entities” (i.e., bodies distinct from the executive organs of the government of the state and capable of suing or being sued, such as certain sovereign wealth funds), if the proceedings against the entity relate to its exercise of sovereign authority and the circumstances are such that the State itself would have been immune. By tying immunity to the nature of the action, rather than the quasi-governmental nature of the actor, SIA allows for a more limited form of immunity than FSIA.
SIA also recognizes three exceptions to immunity that are particularly relevant to private equity funds, although with slight differences in scope from the exceptions under the FSIA. Specifically:
COMMERCIAL TRANSACTIONS
In proceedings related to a commercial transaction, the state entity is not immune and can be sued unless the parties have agreed otherwise in writing. As drafted and interpreted, this exception potentially applies to investments in a private equity fund, but there is little caselaw on point.
WAIVER / CONSENT
As with FSIA, immunity under SIA is waivable. Roughly speaking, a state entity may waive immunity from suit by (i) prior written agreement (e.g., side letter), (ii) instituting proceedings without claiming immunity, (iii) submitting to jurisdiction as a defendant in a suit and (iv) intervening in or taking any steps in any suit (other than for the purpose of claiming immunity).
ARBITRATION
Under SIA, an agreement to submit a dispute to arbitration can constitute a waiver of immunity from suit for matters related to the arbitration.
The exceptions to immunity from enforcement under SIA are narrower than those relating to immunity from jurisdiction, and also somewhat narrower than the equivalent exceptions under FSIA. Under SIA, an action to enforce a judgment against the assets of an otherwise immune state entity requires (i) consent to enforcement (consent to suit is insufficient), or (ii) enforcement against property used or intended for use for commercial purpose. As under the FSIA, the particular use or intent of property is a fact-specific inquiry, and whether a fund capital commitment would constitute such property has not been fully resolved. The SIA explicitly provides that the property of a sovereign’s “central bank or other monetary authority” held for its own account is not in use for commercial purposes and cannot be enforced against absent consent. Sovereign wealth funds are not explicitly addressed in the statute.
FOREIGN STATES V. U.S. STATES
Sovereign immunity extends not just to foreign sovereigns, but to U.S. states and their agencies and actors, which are protected from suit by the Eleventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Whether any particular state actor qualifies as an “arm” of the state and immune from suit is a complex and fact-specific question, but a number of states’ employee retirement plans have been found to meet the test and be presumptively entitled to sovereign immunity.
Unlike FSIA and SIA, the Eleventh Amendment does not distinguish between immunity from suit and from enforcement, and does not provide any direct exception from immunity for acts involving a “commercial activity.” A State may engage in commercial activity – including investing – without giving up its protection from suit. A state may waive immunity, however, either with a one-off agreement (e.g., in a side letter), through more generally applicable action (e.g., by passing legislation waiving immunity for a certain category of disputes) or by failure to assert it in the context of a particular litigation.
State and local governmental investors commonly request that any suit related to their investment in a fund be brought only in their home state courts, often because of state legislation permitting limited waiver of immunity for commercial disputes. For funds with such investors from multiple states, however, this approach presents significant challenges.
NOW THIS
FINAL THOUGHTS & PRACTICAL CONSIDERATIONS
While a full analysis of sovereign immunity requires careful attention to particular facts, two considerations are fundamental at the time of the investment. One is the court chosen by the parties to determine any disputes. Understanding – in more detail than can be presented here – the particular requirements and limitations of sovereign immunity under the law of the jurisdiction where the dispute is to be determined is essential to understanding the scope of legal recourse if a dispute arises. The second is the possibility of waiver. If immunity exists, it can be addressed in negotiations, and a carefully drafted waiver clause in the relevant transaction documents can make the parties’ agreement as to immunity clear and enforceable.
AND THIS
For funds, it’s also important to remember that the sovereign immunity doctrine discussed here governs the prosecution of legal actions and the judicial enforcement of judgments. In a private investment, other methods of recourse may be available, including “self-help” remedies built into the fund documentation, and may be drafted in such a way to avoid questions of immunity altogether. The End.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“It is the highest form of self-respect to admit our errors and mistakes and make amends for them. To make a mistake is only an error in judgment, but to adhere to it when it is discovered shows infirmity of character.” (Dale Turner).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
How ‘Test of Love’ unveils my wife
I had started working on the topic I wanted to treat this week when I received a call from a reader of this column. He had earlier sent a mail to me last month but our discussion on Tuesday made me decided to publish the mail today. I was reluctant to publish the letter because it was worded in a rather adulating style which I’m not comfortable with. After the discussion, I decided to use the edited version to “fulfil the purpose of the letter” as he said. Please read on:
I decided to write this testimony in order to encourage people out there on the need to seek help through counselling at every challenging situation of their lives. I can now appreciate the Bible that says in the multitude of counsel, there’s safety. My life is a practical example.
Early last year, I relocated to Lagos from Kogi State barely a year after I lost my wife. Leaving two beautiful children for me to cater for, I decided to consider having another wife to ease my burden. This idea was laden with palpable fear of maltreatments by callous stepmothers going by what we hear and read in the media almost every day. To avoid falling into this trap, I decided to subscribe to your Hook Up service on the advice of a colleague who often share your column on our company’s WhatsApp group platform.
Initially I was sceptical to take to the advice but I eventually did because I truly needed a help. After speaking with you, sir, I knew the solution was in sight because you actually understood my situation and assured me that all will be well. One strategic approach you asked me to adopt helped me to filter the right partner among a whole lot I met. I can’t fathom the infallibility of that strategy. I have read several books on marriage and relationship but none suggested or even mentioned anything like that. It was strange to me.
With the consent of my wife, I want to acknowledge your contribution to our coming together and for seeing us through thus far. It may interest you to know that I shared the strategy with a friend who had a similar problem of choosing a life partner, he applied it and it is working out for him steadily. Like you do say, sir, “it is not every family man that is married.” I want to say that there are good and serious men out there looking for well-mannered and dependable women to marry.
Also, it is not true that most men are playboys or heartbreakers. When I needed a wife, some women ignored me thinking I wasn’t serious until they heard and saw that I actually remarried. Men, too, are scared of women! A lot of women are pretenders when they are still outside. They will do anything to impress men just to secure a place for themselves in marriage. I know a neighbour who fell for such ‘over’ caring and loving woman who pampered his daughter like an angel only to become a bitch that subdued and maltreated the same girl after she became his wife. Whereas the man married her thinking her daughter will be safe with her as stepmother.
I want to appeal to ‘single and searching’ women to eschew pretence and double-standard lifestyle. When Michael West asked me to keep wearing my wedding ring while searching for a life partner, I almost ignored him. Indeed, I missed some beautiful women that ordinarily I would have settled for one of them as my wife but because they thought I was married, so, they won’t have anything to do with a married man. However, I thank God thank that I obeyed a wise counsel and I’m better for it. Thanks so much for touching lives. May God bless you in return. Amen. – Engr. Anonymous, Lagos.
There’s a common problem with people in need of companions or life partners; and that is how to choose right. I believe there’s nothing impossible for anyone who commits his/her ways to God for direction and counsel. It is easier to detect a lying man than a deceptive woman. While a lying man would maintain unstable behaviours replete with excuses, a crafty and deceptive woman would do anything to impress you such that you won’t think it is even necessary to check properly before consummating the relationship.
When the man called me in February last year, he narrated his story as a widower and his decision to get married again by the time it is two years after the demise of his wife. To get a woman is very easy but to get a good wife is very difficult. He found himself in the environment where single moms and single women were many especially in his place of work as well as in his social circles.
Immediately he told me that he had removed his wedding ring to reflect his true status as a single dad, I told him to start wearing it again. I explained that we needed his wedding ring as a catalyst to filter the real wife from this array of women. Like he noted in his letter, he was initially reluctant but later he did exactly as instructed.
In the process, he encountered some nice, beautiful and caring women. He insisted on a couple of them but I objected. I gave him further instructions through which he identified his new wife without much ado. He was so happy that he got it right not because of the woman’s beauty or background but for her sincerity, naturalness and simplicity. “Sir, she means more than the whole world to me,” he said.
What is this trick? You might ask to know, it’s something that is meant for men only! It has never failed. It is simply a way to sieve the real behaviour from the eye service or pretence. No matter how smart a woman is, this method will unveil her true nature. Meanwhile, the strategy works more for single dads, a class of men some single women won’t even give attention to. Your own happiness and testimony will come shortly. Cheers!
Can Buhari bond with Ndigbo?
“Relationship is like a rose of flower, you water it, care for it and nurture it for it to keep living and blooming” – Anonymous from the message.com
The relationship existing between President Muhammadu Buhari and Ndigbo is very interesting. The mutual distrust among them is even. It’s not clear when or what led to it but it has remained visible since President Buhari started nursing ambition to rule this country as a civilian.
There has not been any empirical study to ascertain why they don’t jell politically but the situation is no long a concealed one to all watchers of the nation’s politics. President Buhari is on marble to have said one time that Igbo hate him because of his role in the civil war but this is not supported pragmatically because so many people who played more prominent roles during the war still maintained harmonious relationship with the Igbo.
If the duo do not like themselves for whatever reason they have not pretended about it.
The situation is such that if Buhari happens to be the alpha and omega on who becomes the next President of Nigeria, Ndigbo will be losing the match before kick-off knowing that it would require a special intervention of God in form of a miracle for them to get it.
Unless God the omnipotence decides to arm-twist President Buhari, on his own he would not willingly desire an Igbo to succeed him.
In the four times he campaigned to become the President of this country, he gave less attention to areas largely inhabited by Ndigbo. He does not believe in flogging a dead horse or preaching to Catholics to become Pentecostals.
Even when his spine doctors tried hard to wear him the colourful Igbo attire as a campaign costume for strategic reasons, it was just a window dressing because deep down not much was being expected.
In the last Presidential election early this year while other contending candidates were seeking for victory in the South-East and indeed other regions of the country, Buhari was negotiating for only 25% from some friends who were even afraid to associate with him publicly for fear of being politically ostracized. In all the times President Buhari presented himself to be voted for as President he never got up to 20% of the votes cast in any of the Igbo dominated areas except through a negotiated or rigged ballots.
On his side also he has not pretended to like Ndigbo. One very positive thing about Buhari is that he is not a pretender when it comes to liking or disliking someone. For this you can never be deceived or confused about where he is on what he likes or not.
The President’s level of patriotism can always be put to question the moment his interest is affected. For instance his visible support for the underperforming Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello is not unconnected with the special affinity the governor has with him and his family.
Various attempts by politicians in his party to make him embrace Ndigbo with an open heart since 2015 as a strategy to win them over were blatantly ignored. Even when he was told that Ndigbo is such a viable strong ethnic group that should be in top four positions in the system notwithstanding their voting pattern, he refused the advisory.
Those who tried to remind him that after 27 years in prison when Nelson Mandela of South Africa came out and became President the first place he visited was the white dominated city because he actually wanted and he successfully wooed them. Pundits also drew the home example of Olusegun Obasanjo who in 1999 was electorally rejected by his ethnic Yoruba people because they didn’t feel he belonged politically, but on getting to power he set machinery in motion that turned the table four years after in 2003.
Buhari would not take any of such advice and remained obstinate in edging out Ndigbo all through his first term. Perhaps if not for the constitutional requirement that every state must produce a minister, the South-East would have been begging for ministerial positions. When his party recommended that it’s politically unwise to keep one of the top three ethnic groups at a distance he would not listen instead he came up with his vexatious 95/5% sharing formula.
When all people of goodwill screamed that citizens of the South-East were nowhere near the Chief Executive or Commanding positions in all the over a dozen military and para military organisations, the government under Buhari’s watch refused to budge.
As the restive youths of the region under the umbrella of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) tried to rawhide under the democratic freedom to express their frustrations, the President unable to suppress his emotions rushed home from his hospital bed in London to make the broadcast outlawing IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group. The short broadcast made purposely to address the Biafra issue was followed by the army declaring a python dance on the people.
Ostensibly due to this unconcealed dislike, the people themselves more than ever since the return to democracy in the country in 1999 buried their hitherto apolitical character and mobilized as never before purposely to vote out their ‘enemy’. Anybody with an Igbo blood in his vain including those in the President’s party was believed to have desired that he be voted out.
The rest is now history but two things happened last week precisely on Thursday October 17, 2019, showing that the two combatants are trying to lay down their weapons and try a fresh option to their relationship.
The current leadership of Ndigbo led by the President General of Ohanaeze Worldwide, Chief John Nnia Nwodo visited the seat of power, Aso Rock and was hosted by the current occupant President Buhari. The mutual suspicion that opened the meeting was later relaxed as banters were exchanged. After the meeting the two parties felt something was achieved. The President was so excited that he remembered his rarely used Instagram handle to hurriedly announce the release of N10 billion for immediate upgrading of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu. He went further to assure that his Daura kinsman who is the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had assured him that the airport project will be speeded up with the amount.
For once Igbo leaders felt their visit to Aso Rock was fruitful and not based on promises as has been the case with second Niger Bridge that remained in the pipelines regime after regime.
Following that rare romance political watchers in the country are then asking whether the nation is at the verge of witnessing a new political bond. The tongues are already wagging whether President Buhari is climbing down from his political height to embrace Ndigbo and whether Ndigbo can find themselves doing political business with this hitherto enemy.
Perhaps the strongest indication of a new spirit was the change of name of the python dance to dance of peace. Why not if the Commander-in- Chief is seen publicly jaw jawing with the enemies instead of war warring, exchanging pleasantries to the extent of hurriedly releasing N10 billion.
It’s a matter of time before political pundits can begin to say that indeed leopard has changed its colour. And in truth when that happens the polity will witness some foundational stability with the original tripods properly situated.
Sanwo-Olu: Eko o ni baje o!
agosians are in a rage and what could be going on right now in the mind of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu? Uneasy, they say, lies the head that wears the crown and the bigger the head, the bigger the headache. It is a dog that has strong backers that kills monkeys. But for Sanwo-Olu, the small rat who killed the big elephant (a sitting Governor Akinwunmi Ambode), the party appears over. You can help someone land a job but cannot perform it for him day-in, day-out. Right now, it would appear Sanwo-Olu is on his own (OYO) as Lagos godfathers reportedly sit on edge right. But I dare to say that it is too early to hang Sanwo-Olu! This was how, about this time four years ago, critics also made for Ambode’s jugular, accusing him of not moving fast enough. I remember weighing in on his side then, insisting, as I do here now for Sanwo-Olu, that it was too early to hang Ambode. The same Ambode went on to perform admirably to the delight of many Lagosians, even though his godfathers later dismissed him as good governor but bad politician. Bad as the situation of Lagos is at the moment, I dare to say – even if this view appears unpopular – that it is too early to give up on Sanwo-Olu.
Lagos is just a part of the whole, even if it mirrors the whole. Lagos is in a mess because the entire country is in a mess. Lagos is in a deeper hole because it is the economic life-wire of the entire country. A worsening economic situation bites harder in a mega city like Lagos than it does in other areas where the cost of living is cheaper and expectations of the better life that sets a city apart are not as pronounced. The rural – urban migration is felt more in Lagos than even in the capital city, Abuja. The myth that jobs are available in Lagos fuels this one-way traffic. Truth, however, is that many of the companies of yore providing the jobs everyone is running after in Lagos have since relocated or closed shop. Many have moved elsewhere where cost of production, especially power supply, is cheaper. Regular power supply and better infrastructure are deciding factors. Many hey-day factories are now worship centres and events centres. The few factories that still operate do so at less than optimal level. Those in employment are losing their job in droves while new jobs are not in the quantum that can cope with the stream of job-seekers. Yet, the deluge of migrants to Lagos continues unabated. And you dare not stop them! Freedom of movement will be waved right in your face! There is no level of infrastructure that can be provided by the meagre resources of Lagos that will be enough for the population surge. Demand has far outstripped supply of just about anything in Lagos – jobs, roads, houses, offices, hospitals, schools, security, power and water supply – just name it!
In the face of this, federal authorities have not helped matters. Muhammadu Buhari, as military dictator decades’ back, for inexplicable reasons cancelled ex-Governor Lateef Jakande’s metroline project, a project that would have helped solve the transportation problems of the city at minimal cost. The cost of doing the same project today is prohibitive. Buhari is yet to explain why he took that hare-brained decision, least of all apologize and atone for his sins. Lagos was also conned when the federal capital moved to Abuja. They promised Lagos would not be left an orphan but would be given special status. They lied! Subsequent governments have not seen the need to give Lagos the pledged special status. Amazing that South-West leaders have also slept on the issue. Lagos deserves a special status like Abuja. Three per cent or more of the federal budget should be allocated to Lagos, just as is done to Abuja. Otherwise, Lagos should be allowed to restrict the movement of every Tom, Dick and Harry into its territory. Lagos is a slum already – every part of it, including the erstwhile highbrow Apapa, Ikoyi, Victoria Island and VGC. They are flocking to Banana Island now but with global warming and the rising level of water worldwide, we shall soon see!
This, however, is not to excuse the fact that Sanwo-Olu must roll up his sleeves. He is said to have declared a state of emergency on the state of Lagos roads and drainages. That is a right step in the right direction but can he bell the cat? It’s like it is up to a decade that Ambode left office! Everything just came crashing down in one fell swoop! All the roads just got bad at one and same time! How come! Adversaries said it is testimony to the kind of “quality” work that Ambode did while in office. Ambode’s contractors did shoddy jobs everywhere, they said. Otherwise, how come he constructed roads yesterday and they all collapsed today, so to say? Ambode will one day have an opportunity to defend his tenure. They say the drains are blocked because the ex-governor paid no attention to them in four years. Will Sanwo-Olu be different? My professional colleagues, Tunji Bello and Joe Igbokwe, are in charge of the Environment and Drainages in the new dispensation. I wish them the very best – but let them please add the concrete lining of the Alapere canal and the pavement of Bakare and Owo-ade streets to the projects I understand the LASG is pencilling down for urgent attention. My brother, Gbenga Omotoso, who is the Honourable Commissioner for Information, told me on Monday that work will start urgently after the rains. When I see the LASG caterpillars and bulldozers at Bakare/Owo-ade and the Alapere canal, I will shout Euruka! But – and this is a very big but – until something is done about empty bottles of soft drinks and table water, as well as the sachets of “pure” water, the problem of blocked drainage will not be solved in Lagos. There is also the menace of the politically-connected who build right on waterways and obstruct canals, especially at Alapere. Who, again, will bells the cat?
Strong-willed leaders are needed to run Lagos. The job to be done is not small. The parlous state of the economy apart, there are other reasons Nigerians are losing their sanity and the rate of suicide is on the rise. At night, you hardly can sleep as a result of blaring loudspeakers of partying people and those on (night) vigil. But what God answers the prayers of those constituting themselves into nuisance unto others? Methinks, there are laws limiting the noise level in Lagos. Can Sanwo-Olu enforce these laws and bring about sanity? Can worship and event centres be forced to adhere to building regulations to help reduce the traffic congestions they cause on our roads? When you are heaving a sigh of relieve that the vigils/partying are ending in the morning and you can now catch some sleep, the blaring of loudspeakers calling so-called faithful to prayers takes over. As government abdicates, everyone is law unto themselves! In those days we used to refer to Ajegunle as the jungle city. Today, Lagos in its entirety is one stretch of unending, undulating jungle. As they say, in Lagos you do not avoid potholes; you select which potholes to sink into!
Before you step out of your home, you need prayers; you need anointing; you need to cover and soak yourself from head to toe in the precious blood of Jesus. Our streets are scary! Jobless youths swarm everywhere. Menacing! Stalking! Searching for “daily bread” – and that could be you if you are not lucky. Rival cult groups whack Lagos mercilessly and ceaselessly! Like Boko Haram in the North-East, some areas of Lagos have become confirmed territories of cult groups. Crime is the most viable business in this country today – after politics. Cultists, ritualists, kidnappers, scammers and bandits are all on the prowl. A new binge is betting. Our youths crowd cafes and betting houses from morning till night. Easy money is the name of the game. No jobs anywhere. Soon, even if jobs become available our youths would no longer be in the mood to work. Get-rich-quick is the name of the new game. Doing nothing; yet, expecting to reap millions and billions. In those days, I played pools while in the secondary school “perming three from five” and “napping sure bankers”. Week-in, week-out I lived the delusion I would “Kill Kora” and make millions. I never did! Willy Ehi Obiyan and Akinlude made money off me with their forecast books; ditto “Face-to-face” with Adebutu Kessington (Baba Ijebu) and his deceased pal, Ayoku. I lost money! I lost time! I wasted four good years of my youth before, eventually, God took control.
Our youths are getting hooked to gambling. They are our future. Ghana is banning betting; shouldn’t we? In your own time, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Eko on ni baje o! As they say, “O baje ti”!
Are things really getting better?
It is cheering news that Nigerians are getting more and more interested in the affairs of government and how they are being governed. In the social media, the amount of energy some people devote to discussing some inanities and frivolities often baffle my consciousness. Some even quarrel about the mundane, calling out the leadership of the country at every point in time to areas where urgent attention is required. This is the first time in a long while that Nigerian roads would wear these ugly looks, making them impassable and killing Nigerians on a daily basis. The latest carnage on our roads happened in Ehor, Uhonwode Local Government Area of Edo State, on Saturday, 19th October, when seven promising souls were plucked in their prime in an accident involving the Edo State Governor’s advance team and one Audi car. The cause of the accident would have been avoidable if the road was good. A lot of accidents these days are caused by bad state of the roads, as motorists often try to navigate through potholes and bad portion of the roads to make a successful journey.
For three solid days last week, it was a complete breakdown and logjam between Okpella and Auchi at a particular spot that was eaten up by gully erosion and left to fester for a long time now. To compound the already bad situation, two heavy duty trucks that were trying to navigate their exit from that location, were not that lucky. They both fell and their goods covered up the little escape route that smaller vehicles were plying. For three days, it was a complete lockdown. The long queue of trucks was as debilitating as the logjam itself. The intervention of BUA Cement Company, Okpella, provided a temporary relief and created opportunity for those who had been arrested at one spot to ease themselves out. The story remains the same across most roads in Nigeria. The APC-led Federal Government is overwhelmed by the huge challenges confronting us, and the 20% capital estimates in the 2020 budget will further compound an already bad situation. This is one of the reasons why we need to ask the question: Are things really getting better?
The Buhari presidency is one that has brought untold hardship on the people. A simple addition of all the budgets of PDP’s 16 years and APC’s four years explains the huge gap in terms of management of our national resources. In 16 years, PDP’s total budgetary estimates stood at N41 trillion, while within four years of APC, we have hit N40 trillion. This neck-to-neck rat race in terms of budgetary estimates does not explain actual releases, but the poor showing of the APC with respect to capital expenditure has been most worrisome. It doesn’t show a government that is actually prepared to confront the huge challenges head-on. At a time when our infrastructure are suffering from neglect, when most road’s life span has expired, we need to inject new blood into our infrastructural databank to birth new roads while rehabilitating old ones. A 20% capital expenditure that is often time not fully expended is a far cry from what we desire to set the tone for a holistic appraisal of dearth of infrastructure across the land. It is either the Federal Government are too busy with frivolities or that they appear to be at sea, understanding the dynamics that should drive a 21st century economy that is crawling on the canvass.
The volume of economic accidents we have witnessed in the last couple of years is also an issue that should agitate the minds of all of us. Onitsha market got burnt and not a single fire fighter was seen in sight, yet when month ends, salaries are paid to firemen who haven’t worked. In Benin City, along Sapele road, Santana market also got burnt, and fire fighters were nowhere to be seen. Kano market got burnt last year and no remedy came their way. Aside from huge economic loss, what has been the response of government both at the federal and state levels to address the plights of those who were affected by this inferno? When you add up all the ills in the system; kidnapping, armed banditry, armed robbery, Boko Haram, and the general state of insecurity, what you get is a simultaneous equation that has acquired the addictive properties of a quadratic equation, with unfavourable integers. In addition, job losses, unemployment, under-employment and lack of creativity to open up the system for more productive engagements are telling signs of an economy that is in dire straits. The closure of the border against the normative principles of ECOWAS protocol is another time bomb waiting to explode. Only last week, Traders Unions in Ghana concluded plans to boycott made-in-Nigeria goods as a direct response to border closure.
I have read a couple of well thought out articles and opinions on this subject matter but I am yet to be convinced how a country that is import-dependent will suddenly wake up and think that border closure will provide ready answers to smuggling and its associated vices, in a country with porous borders. Again, if we intend to improve imports through our sea ports, by closing down our borders, we ought to interact with our West African neighbours in the spirit of brotherliness to avoid unprecedented actions that make impact negatively on Nigerians. Government may clap its hands for taking a precipitate action in this respect, but small and medium level producers have been counting their losses. And this is no laughing matter. Before the government took this action, it ought to have a stakeholders’ interactive session to interrogate the pros and cons of the idea. That way, government and the stakeholders would arrive at a common ground that would soften the grounds for both parties. The unilateral decision of government to close the borders has its setbacks for those categories of producers who export their products to neighbouring countries and other category of persons who deal on imports from the sub-region.
The market response to the border closure is the reason why government should have engaged stakeholders ab initio. The cost of food items especially rice has skyrocketted. Even staple food items that are locally produced have become essential commodities out of the reach of the masses. While the economy is still in dire straits, insecurity has worsened the situation across the country. Rather than respond in a manner that will enhance value for money, borrowing by this government has become its second nature. Little wonder that N2.48 trillion is being set aside to service debts in the 2020 budget. Are things getting better? Are things really going to get better, when our budgets keep increasing in figures, yet the quality of life keeps dropping? How did we get.to this sorry pass? In 2015, the expectations of Nigeria about a new dawn, were very bright and high. After four years, Nigerians are agonising in their millions with grinding poverty and acute unemployment. While government is talking about cutting cost of government, its action is pointing in the opposite direction. Having told Nigerians that there won’t be anything like Office of the First Lady, in August 2015, a position that is alien to our constitution, President Buhari in October 2019, just announced the appointment of six key positions to that office.
It is like robbing Peter to pay Paul. It is like cutting cost elsewhere to be able to meet up with the running cost of the Office of the First Lady. The promise made by the APC to reduce the presidential fleet, from its bogus 11 airplanes to half the size, has been abandoned. No presidential plane has been sold. Other promises made by the APC in its manifesto have been abandoned. It is like making promises to win election and thereafter discarding the promise because elections have been won and lost. Corps members were promised increase in allowances before the election, till date, government is still vacillating on it. Fuel subsidy was seen to be a fraudulent practice in the days of PDP, today, it has assumed a monumental proportion. The billions budgeted year in, year out has remained a mystery to Nigerians. Our farmlands are deserted because of fear of attack by herdsmen. Nigeria, on a daily basis, comes with one ugly story, too many. At the eve of election, an anti-corruption government suddenly approves N10 billion to Kogi State. Yet, we talk about accountability and lack of funds. It is like arming the governor to buy over the election.
We certainly cannot continue like this. Life is increasingly becoming difficult for the ordinary Nigerian and the earlier government rose to the occasion, the better. Devoting time talking about family squabbles inside the Glass house in the Villa will not put food on the table for the average Nigerian. We need utility-driven policies, initiatives and creativities that would usher in a new regime of ideas and ideals. We need to motivate the citizenry in the right direction to generate the right productive energy to drive governance. All these pretenses decorated with nepotism and hypocrisy are not the narratives that will usher in the new dawn. Certainly not. THINGS ARE TRULY GETTING WORSE.
From Afe to ABUAD: A legacy of leadership
An age-long adage acknowledges the fact that some men are born great, many achieved greatness while some had greatness trusted on them. Interestingly, any keen reader of his enviable story in the last five decades or more, would of course readily admit that Chief Afe Babalola is a unique profile in dramatic trajectory from grass to grace. In other words, ‘Aare’ is an ebullient and iconic personality who did not have the childhood luxury of being born with a silver spoon. He does not even fall in the category of those young men who had fortune smiling on them on a platter of gold. But, today, he is a highly respected professional giant, an award winning technocrat, a renowned legal luminary, a successful business mogul, a superb elederstatesman, a revered community leader, a compassionate and unrelenting philanthropist and, above all, a life coach and mentor to many accomplished gentlemen and ladies of repute.
Born 90 years ago in a humble agrarian family in the ancient city of Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State of Nigeria, Aare Emmanuel Afe Babalola has carved a niche for himself in the lexicon of success and social transformation, even though he did not pass through a formal secondary school education. For a man who only managed to acquire a basic formal education to have risen to the prestigious status of an excellent university administrator and a highly celebrated entrepreneur in the nation’s education sector, it is instructive that the compelling lessons and principles of his greatness should not only be celebrated but must also be emulated, especially by all well-meaning youngsters of this generation.
Afe Babalola had a unique life experience at his tender age which must have shaped his life commitment to industry and generosity. He lost his two parents when he was extremely young. Due to the economic hardship he had to contend with, he braced up for life conquest rather than accepting the tragic twist of fate. The young Afe Babalola made up his mind early enough to face the realities of life with a view to ruling his world as a consummate warrior. His determination to conquer his environment and earn himself an enviable placement among his peers prompted him to pursue his academic studies most diligently and relentlessly to enable him build an excellent, cutting-edge professional career in life, to create wealth in a legitimate manner, to help the needy and to contribute meaningfully to the upliftment of Nigeria and the world at large, such that his name and his lofty legacies might be written in gold on the sand of time.
Aare Afe Babalola attended Emmanuel Primary School, Ado-Ekiti, where he obtained his Standard Six Certificate. He is always proud to say that the very qualitative primary education he had was what served as a strong springboard for his subsequent educational attainments. After working for years as a pupil teacher, Chief Babalola enrolled for the Senior Cambridge School Certificate examination by private study from Wolsey Hall, Oxford. He later obtained the A’level Certificate of London University before he proceeded to London School of Economics and then the University of London where he obtained a second Bachelor’s degree in Law. Chief Afe Babalola was called to the England Bar in 1963. Same year, he became a Member of the Lincoln’s Inn, London.
Armed with the requisite certification to pursue a sprawling and volatile legal career with an informed bias in Constitutional Advocacy and Criminal Justice, Baba Afe started off as a Litigation Officer in the law firm of Olu Ayoola and Co. situated in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, Western Nigeria. However, given his penchant for freedom and the passion to conquer and dominate his professional world without let or hindrance, he established his own legal firm, Afe Babalola and Co. (Emmanuel Chambers) in 1965, while he was barely two years at the Bar. Over the years, by dint of hard work, professional focus and consistency as well as a very unique style of service delivery, Chief Babalola rose to national prominence and became a household phenomenon in the nation’s justice sector, having, at various times, served as an indefatigable and most brilliant Legal Consultant to the federal and state governments, political juggernauts, corporate bodies and several royal families across the nation for the settlement of sundry legal and constitutional disputes of national and international pedigree. To this extent, in 1987, the Legal Privileges and Awards Committee of the Inner Bar deemed it fit to elevate him to the highest rank in the legal profession in Nigeria, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).
The most intriguing character of Babalola’s personality is that in spite of his career accomplishments as a prominent legal practitioner, he felt that what could make him a fulfilled man was to have an ample opportunity to contribute morally, financially and educationally to humanity; both through his private philanthropic initiatives and also through government institutions. This was the insatiable passion that former President Olusegun Obasanjo saw in him when he appointed him in 2001 as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos. Having performed meritoriously in this enviable public duty for four years, he was reappointed for another term of four years. So, he held the position till 2008 during which he emerged and was decorated as the Best Pro-Chancellor of Nigerian Universities consecutively in 2005 and 2006. He was also a former Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.
Today, by the special grace of God, Chief Afe Babalola, the Aare Bamofin of Yoruba land, holds degrees from several universities, including Ekiti State University for the award of Doctor of Letters (LL.D) in 2002; LL.D of the University of London; LL.D of the University of Lagos; LL.D of the University of Jos; LL.D of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); LL.D of the Kogi State University. In fact, he was the first African to be conferred with Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) of the University of London in 2015. Given his monumental philanthropic gestures and remarkable contribution to nation building in Nigeria, he was conferred with the prestigious National Award as Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and subsequently as Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
Over the years, having been a consistent benefactor to the nation’s education sector, making contributions to the standardization of quality and the provision of enduring, world-class infrastructural facilities such as lecture theaters, auditoriums, faculty buildings, libraries and laboratories; and having garnered extensive skills and copious experience in university administration, Chief Afe Babalola envisioned the need to establish a First Class and up-to-date university to serve as a benchmark in academic standards and facilities for other universities in Nigeria. For this reason, an expansive World-class private institution, the Afe Babalola University, was established in 2009 and is domiciled on a very large expanse of land, precisely 130 hectares, in Chief Afe’s home town, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The university offers academic programmes in six Colleges of Natural Sciences, Law, Engineering, Social and Management Sciences, Medicine and Health Sciences as well as Postgraduate Studies. The institution’s College of Engineering is built on about three and half acres of land and is well equipped with sophisticated state-of-the-art facilities from Europe and the Americas and is reputed to be one of the largest in Africa. In the same vein, ABUAD’s College of Medicine and Health Sciences and its Multisystem Teaching Hospital is second to none in Nigeria, given the various medical facilities and the professional expertise with which patients are handled with utmost care.
Shortly after my Senatorial primaries late last year, I visited Chief Afe Babalola in his office within the university premises in company of my wife and some of my political associates to say a big THANK YOU to him for his invaluable fatherly support and for keeping faith with us always and in all ways. After the usual pleasantries, Chief Afe instructed one of his senior staff to take us for an inspection round the Multisystem Hospital and, believe you me, we saw a masterpiece of architecture design, an avalanche of medical infrastructure, some of which can only be found in first class hospitals abroad. A tour of the facilities around the university deeply revealed the in-depth passion, insight and vision of a foremost educationist, a well experienced university administrator and a dynamic and foresighted entrepreneur. To this extent, I wholeheartedly recommend ABUAD Teaching Hospital to the Federal and State Governments, families and individuals in Nigeria. Rather than travelling abroad on medical tourism and encouraging needless capital flights to other climes, let us be proud to patronize our own public and private institutions.
At a prime age of 90, Aare Afe Babalola remains a great pride and an illustrious ambassador of the people of Ekiti State, the Yoruba people of the South-West and Nigeria as whole. Here is an outstanding personality who has not only traversed and conquered different spheres of life but has also proved, in many respects, to be a great asset to his generation and to humanity in general. As we join the world to celebrate his 90th birthday anniversary as well as 10 years of monumental and unprecedented achievements of the prestigious Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) today, I profoundly felicitate with this icon and profusely thank him for making us proud in Ekiti State. I am proud to identify with his remarkable success anywhere in the world as well as the legacy of leadership and foresight his name and the institution called ABUAD have come to represent. It is in recognition of this that other accomplished and well renowned men in history, including our own enigmatic Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will stand beside Aare Afe today to be conferred with yet another honorary Doctorate degree of ABUAD. May this legacy live on and may the good Lord keep Aare Afe for us to continue to tap from his wealth of knowledge and wisdom as he continues to age with abundant grace.
Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.
The $9 Billion judgment debt thunder: Is Nigeria in a Cul-de-Sac? (4)
INTRODUCTION
Last week, we continued with our discourse on the legal issues arising from this $9 billion judgment debt. Wherein, we consider some legal concepts. Today, we shall take a look at other concepts as advanced by pro-government Advisors to arrive at a just opinion. Now, let us continue.
STATE IMMUNITY
This is another argument advanced by pro-government advisors. They claim Nigeria enjoys state immunity against enforcement of such awards.
WHAT IS STATE IMMUNITY
State immunity, or sovereign immunity as it is often referred to, is a principle of international law that has become part of the national law of many states. It derives from the theory of the sovereign equality of states, as a consequence of which one state has no right to judge the actions of another by the standards of its national law. It protects an entity in two ways: by conferring immunity from adjudication (also known as immunity from suit) and by conferring immunity from enforcement and execution.
If a party is immune from adjudication, the court will be prevented from considering claims against that party and awarding a judgement or declaring rights and obligations against it. If a party is immune from enforcement and execution, the court will be prevented from recognizing a foreign judgement or an arbitral award against the immune party and from making and executing orders or injunctions against it.
International attitudes towards state immunity vary. In general, there are two approaches: the absolute doctrine and the restrictive doctrine.
THE ABSOLUTE DOCTRINE OF STATE IMMUNITY
Initially the first and only approach, the absolute doctrine still applies in some jurisdictions, notably China and Hong Kong. Under this doctrine, any proceedings against foreign states are inadmissible unless the state expressly agrees to waive immunity
THE RESTRICTIVE DOCTRINE
The increasing involvement of the states in world trade activities led to the development of a more restrictive approach to the state immunity, where a distinction is now drawn between acts of a sovereign nature and acts of a commercial nature. Under the restrictive approach, immunity is only available in respect of acts resulting from the excessive of a sovereign power. As such, states may not claim immunity in respect of commercial activities or over commercial assets.
Although the restrictive approach is now widely adopted, state immunity continues to be an unsettled area of International Law and the scope of recognised exceptions varies from state to state.
WHY DOES STATE IMMUNITY MATTER?
Put simply, if a state is able to claim immunity from suit or enforcement, it will be difficult for a commercial party to enforce its contractual rights against that state. A successful plea of state immunity (as Nigeria intends to do) will mean that either the courts will refuse to hear the dispute or they will be unable to give effect to any judgment or award made against the state.
Commercial parties always attempt to manage the risks associated with state immunity by obtaining a contractual waiver of immunity. This is an early step by which the state wholly waives and agrees not to claim the immunity it would otherwise be entitled to. However, increasingly, states and state entities are now refusing to abandon their rights to immunity. In many cases, they now insist on positively asserting their right to claim immunity in relevant contractual documents. In such, any party dealing with the state perfectly understands the ponderous consequences of dealing with a state entity which has not expressly waived its immunity.
The key important questions and answers a party should ask when state immunity may become an issue, as applicable under English law, i.e, under the SIA, now follows:
IS IT TRUE THAT THE KING CAN DO NO WRONG? SOME EXCEPTIONS
When state actors invest in private equity funds, they play by different rules. Under the doctrine of “sovereign immunity,” if the relationship sours, governmental investors may be protected from legal recourse in ways that other investors are not.
The doctrine of sovereign immunity is simply about the proposition that the government cannot be sued without its consent – that is, “the King can do no wrong.” Sovereign immunity, though simple in concept, is nuanced in application. It can apply to a wide range of investors, including nation states, state agencies or departments, supranational organisations, and sovereign wealth funds and governmental pension plans. This means that a fund owner may have limited legal recourse against certain “sovereign” investors unless it has taken appropriate precautionary steps at the time of the initial investment. The stakes could be very high.
IMMUNITY FROM SUIT V. IMMUNITY FROM ENFORCEMENT
Sovereign immunity takes two forms: (1) immunity from suit (also known as immunity from jurisdiction or adjudication) and (2) immunity from enforcement. The former prevents the assertion of the claim; the latter prevents even a successful litigant from executing a judgment already delivered.
None of these forms of immunity is actually absolute. Both recognize certain exceptions that permit actions under certain circumstances. Depending on the facts, a litigant may be able to invoke an exception to immunity from suit in a situation where though he could bring and win a case, he may yet be unable to collect his money because none of the exceptions to immunity from enforcement applies.
UNITED STATES LAW V. ENGLISH LAW
For United States, private equity funds and investors, sovereign immunity most often arises under either under U.S. law or under English law (or the law of territories that follow English law, such as the Cayman Islands). Whichever law applies in any particular circumstance will likely be determined by the jurisdiction in which the proceedings are brought, although the law chosen by the parties to govern their agreements may also have a direct impact on the proceedings. Either way, at each step, the key questions are the same: Who or what is entitled to immunity? If immunity exists, does an exception apply?
U.S. LAW: THE FOREIGN SOVEREIGN IMMUNITIES ACT OF 1976
The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act of 1976 (“FSIA”) governs the rights and immunities of foreign – as opposed to U.S. – states and agencies. Under FSIA, foreign states are immune both from jurisdiction and from enforcement in the U.S., unless an exception applies.
FSIA defines “foreign state” broadly, and extends immunity not just to the sovereign nation state, but also to its political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities. “Agencies and instrumentalities” include (i) any separate legal entity (ii) that is (or is majority-owned by) an organ of a foreign state or political subdivision, and (iii) that is created under the laws of that foreign state. The net effect of these broad definitions is that sovereign wealth funds may be entitled to immunity from suit under FSIA.
NOW THIS
COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY
An otherwise immune state entity can be sued in a U.S. court if the action is based upon a commercial activity with a sufficient nexus to the U.S. Investing in a private equity fund has been recognized as a “commercial activity” under FSIA, and a failure to make a payment in the U.S. may be sufficient to permit the suit.
AND THIS
WAIVER
A state entity can waive its immunity under FSIA either explicitly (e.g., in a side letter) or by implication (e.g., by filing a responsive pleading in an action without raising a defense of sovereign immunity). (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Only one thing can save this country, and that’s to get a handle on this deficit and debt issue.” (Mitch McConnell).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D. I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
Battle of the reds at Old Trafford: Mane, Firmino too hot for United
…James, Rashford, Maguire battle for pride
One of the biggest rivalry in English football is that of Manchester United and Liverpool. Both sides are the most successful in the country both at domestic and European levels. The two teams meet at Old Trafford on Sunday. In the past, a Premier League encounter between Manchester United and Liverpool is always crucial title decider in England.
Events have however changed the situation over the years for and against both sides. There was a good spell for Manchester United at some point when they either clinched the league or come second. At the time, Liverpool struggled to make Top Four or settled for Europa place. The reverse is the case in recent time as Jurgen Kloop has turned the Reds to title contend- ers every season while United either settle for Top Four or Europa place.
Manchester United have won the EPL title 20 times while Liverpool have clinched it 18 times. In the all-time head-to-head record between the two teams from 1894 to 2019, United are still having an edge with 88 wins against Liverpool’s 76 while both sides recorded 66 draws. In the past 12 meetings since 2014 till date, United have won five times while Liverpool have only recorded two wins and they both played draw five times.
In the past six meetings, there were four draws and one win each for both sides. On current form, Sunday’s encounter should be a no contest because Liverpool have not dropped one point in their last 18 EPL games. This season alone, Liverpool have won all their eight league games to be on top of the table with eight point difference between them and second placed Manchester City.
Their current run has placed them in pole position to clinch the league this time. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino are fully fit for this encounter while Mohamed Salah is expected to be ready. Alexander Arnold is solid in the defence with the big man, Virgil Van Dijk. The Kloop men look complete and ready for any opposition and this is their best opportunity to humiliate United at home. The reverse is the case for United, experiencing the most ridiculous start to a season in the past 30 years.
The Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men have won only two games and are just two points above the relegation line. Two key players – Paul Pogba and David De Geahave been ruled out due to injury. The team has lost to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, also lost to Newcastle and West Ham away.
With this spell, United do not have the quality t o ordinarily beat Liverpool but they could raise their game and snatch a draw, just as they did last sea- son at Old Trafford. Three new players Daniel James upfront, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan Bissaka, are solid defenders but can they stop the rampaging Liverpool’s attack? On a good day, Marcus Rashford and James could stun the visitors but overall, Mane, Firmino, Salah are too much for United, and so it’s advantage Liverpool.
