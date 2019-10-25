Oyetola swears in new commissioners in Osun

Egbemode is Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation

Osun State Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, yesterday, inaugurated his cabinet, comprising 35 commissioners and special advisers.

The new appointees include former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of New Telegraph, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, who was assigned as the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation.

The event, which took place at the office of the governor, Abere, Osogbo, also witnessed the inauguration of the Deputy Chief of Staff (DCoS) in charge of General Administration, Mr. Mikhail Adejare Adebisi.

Oyetola advised the new commissioners and special advisers to do away with frivolities and work as one formidable and impenetrable team, bound together by the sole aim of delivering on the developmental agenda of his administration.

He charged the cabinet members to shun acts capable of undermining the corporate integrity of the administration and the state.

The governor said his administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity, warning that he would not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary on any official found wanting of public misconduct.

He also urged them to see their appointments as clarion call to serve humanity and support the administration to uplift the state.

Oyetola said: “Our administration is a product of God’s promise, the benevolence of the people and our mandate. The Almighty God and the people have delivered their own part. The ball is now in our court to deliver on our promise.

“As heads of ministries, you are our delivery channel. I charge you to harness the available human and material resources to fulfil our bond to the people.

“This administration has zero tolerance for corruption and opacity. We shall, therefore, not hesitate to wield the big stick where necessary.

“Ensure that you discharge every duty with utmost probity, accountability and transparency as these are the elements that will deliver stellar service in the face of extant limited resources and earn the trust of the people.

“As I indicated during the very intensive four-day retreat held last week, ours is an administration fully aware of the strategic role providence has thrusted upon us.

“We are aware of the onerous duty to build a truly-diversified economy that creates wealth and makes opportunities available for all classes of our fellow citizens.”

The appointees include Oyebamiji Bola, Commissioner for Finance; Yinusa Olalekan, Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Kolajo Aderemi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Planning and Budget; Adewole Adedayo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security; Ajisefini Abiodun, Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture and Food Security; Adeleke Yekini Adedayo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Others are Adeosun Adegboyega Rasaki, Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Oladoyin Olayinka Folorunso, Commissioner for Education; Isamotu Rafiu Olasunkanmi, Commissioner for Health; Olamiju Olasiji, Special Adviser to the Governor on Health; Akande Oluwafemi Jimoh, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Olanipekun Henry Olabode, Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives.

Also in the cabinet are Ogunfolaju Christiana Olusola, Special Adviser to the Governor on Commerce, Industry and Co-operative; Omowaye Oluremi, Commissioner for Works and Transport; Olaniyan Hussein Toke, Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Transport; Agunbiade Nathaniel, Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning; and Bakare Akande, Special Adviser to the Governor on Lands and Physical Planning.

The team also includes Olawumi Jamiu Babatunde, Special Adviser on Education; Oladepo Solagbade Atanda, Commissioner for Environment and Sanitation; Oyegbile Rufus Adeyemi, Special Adviser on Environment and Sanitation; Olaboopo Olubukola Rihanat, Commissioner for Women and Children Affairs; Babalola Idiat, Commissioner for Federal Matters; Badmus Olalekan Rahaman, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties; Lawal Azeez Olayemi, Commissioner for Youths and Sports; Olawale Babatunde Olumide, Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; Kareem Ismaeel Akande, Special Adviser on Innovation, Science and Technology; and Adebisi Obawale Simeon, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism.

The rest are Lawal Tajudeen Olaniyi, Commissioner for Home Affairs; Tadese Amidu Raheem, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy; Ibitoye Felix Adeniran, Special Adviser on Water Resources and Energy; Oladimeji-Olanibi Adesegun Samson, Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs; Mumini Adekunle Rafiu, Special Adviser on Rural Development and Community Affairs; Giwa Lateefah Abiodun, Commissioner for Governor’s Office and Akeju Taiwo Sadrack, Commissioner for Political Affairs and Inter-governmental relations.

Speaking on behalf of the new cabinet members, Egbemode commended the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

She said: “We assure the governor and the entire people of the state of diligent service in our respective ministries and we will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state.

“We shall take to the lessons garnered at the retreat to effect positive change across sectors.”

