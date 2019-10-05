Metro and Crime
Oyo transport union resolves crisis, fixes election for Oct 23
Factional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Oyo State chapter, have agreed to conduct an election for the emergence of a chairman and members of his executive council by October 23. This was revealed yesterday after a reconciliation meeting brokered by the state government and stakeholders in the state transport sector in conjunction with the national leadership of the union at the House of Chiefs, State Secretariat, Agodi Ibadan.
The meeting which was presided over by the Commissioner for Works and Transportation, Prof. Raphael Afonja, addressed the rancour between the warring factions of the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Oyo State chapter to ensure harmony among members.
Raphael further reiterated the need for the union to represent the state responsively by not giving in to personal interest to affect the peace and tranquility of the state, assuring members of the readiness of the Seyi Makinde-led administration to foster peaceful coexistence among the union members.
He, however, charged them be law-abiding and follow the dictates of their constitution, stressing that they should warn their members from issuing tickets to motorists at various motor parks on behalf of the government until directives were given by the state government to the effect as investigations were ongoing to ascertain the actual revenue that ought to be generated from the union to the coffers of government.
Metro and Crime
Pregnant mother slumps as fire kills 2-year-old son in Lagos
Tragedy struck at the Ikotun area of Lagos on Friday night when fire razed a building leaving a two-year-old boy dead and others injured.
The tragic incident, which occurred at 4, Ben Okonkwo Street off Governor’s Road was said to have started from one of the mini flats on the top floor of the said storey building.
While some said that the incident occurred as a result of power outage, others blamed the incident on the careless usage of candle light.
Disturbed by the disaster caused by the inferno, it was learnt that a pregnant mother slumped on seeing her two-year-old son burnt beyond recognition.
According to the General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, one person lost his life and a number of others sustained injures despite spirited efforts of the LASEMA Response Team to rescue the victims.
He explained that the woman could have also slumped due to trauma of the loss of her two-year old child and possible inhalation of smoke fumes from the fire, adding that the woman had been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Metro and Crime
Alleged late kidnapper: Court orders forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles, N100m
….recovered from dismissed corporal, E-Money
A Federal High Court in Owerri, Imo State, has granted an order of interim forfeiture of 13 buildings, 13 vehicles and N100 million, which operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) recovered from an alleged kidnapper, late Collins Ezenwa, otherwise known as E-Money.
The items were confiscated from E-money, a police corporal, killed during an exchange of gunfire with policemen attached to the Imo State Police Command in January 2018. The court further ordered that any person who has interest or any property belonging to E-Money in their possessions, should appear before it within the next 30 days to state reasons why the property should not be forfeited. At least, 13 buildings, 10 cars, two tippers, a truck and three AK-47 rifles were recovered from the late kidnap kingpin after operatives of IRT, headed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, took over investigations of the activities of the late suspect.
E-Money, a dismissed police corporal, was alleged to have terrorised residents of Imo, Abia, Enugu and Rivers states for long, before his death in 2018, when he was further alleged to have attempted to kidnap a South African based businessman in Owerri, Imo State. According to investigations, E-Money acquired several choice properties, including a hotel in Enugu and buildings in Abia and Imo states. Investigators believed that he acquired those items through proceeds of crimes. Four of his buildings, including the hotel, were confiscated in Enugu State, while seven others in Owerri and Okigwe areas of Imo State were also confiscated as well as another located at Aba, Abia State. The Federal High Court Owerri was asked by the police authorities to grant it an order of forfeiture on the properties since they were believed to have been acquired from proceeds of crimes. The presiding judge, T.G Ringim, in his ruling, asked that the Nigeria Police should take full management of the properties, including the sum of N100 million recovered from his fixed deposit account pending the conclusion of the matter.
The ruling in part stated: “That the buildings, cars and monies belonging to persons listed in schedule 1, 2, 3 of the application filed before the court which showed that the confiscated properties, were reasonably suspected to be proceed of unlawful activities currently under investigation and possible prosecution shall be temporally forfeited and managed by the police pending the conclusion of investigation and prosecution of persons in connection with the case herein. “Anyone who is interested in the properties sought to be forfeited, should appear before this Honourable Court to show cause within 30 days why the final order of forfeiture will not be made in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria and managed by the Nigeria Police Force.”
Metro and Crime
NDLEA tasks Onitsha drug dealers on good leadership
The Anambra State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Sule Mamudu, has urged drug dealers in the state not to allow the leadership crisis rocking the market create room for smuggling fake and adulterated drugs into the market.
The commander gave the charge at a one-day seminar organised for the state chapter of Nigerian Association of Patent and Propitiatory Medicine Dealers (APPMD). The seminar was organised by the NDLEA in conjunction with a nongovernmental organisation, Christabel Consultancy International.
The seminar, themed: “Providing Effective Leadership in Drug Business”, was aimed at re-positioning drug dealers to provide good leadership that would partner with the relevant agencies in the fight against fake and counterfeit drugs.
The seminar, held at Sharon Hall near All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, attracted the cream of stakeholders in the drug business within and outside the state, with organisers saying it was put together to educate them on quality leadership to partner with the governments and relevant security agencies in their war against fake and adulterated drug. In his lecture, the commander, represented by Mrs Thomson Chinwe, said quality leadership was in the running of every organisation be it private or public organisation. He commended drug dealers in the state for coming out en-mass to improve their knowledge of drug business and advised them not to allow selfish individuals ferment trouble that would lead to the closure of the market.
Metro and Crime
Bandits kill nine soldiers in Zamfara
A number of suspected bandits in Sunke village under Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State allegedly killed nine soldiers on Thursday, Saturday Telegraph has learnt. According to unconfirmed reports, over 100 gunmen who are yet to be identified, had invaded and opened fire on soldiers and police personnel stationed at the village, about 30 kilometres away from Anka Local Government headquarters. A highly ranked official within the state government who spoke with Saturday Telegraph said the killing of the soldiers was a reprisal over the alleged killing of repented bandits by the soldiers.
“The bandits, according to security report gathered by the state government, had vowed to retaliate the alleged killing of their members by the soldiers, so, based on the information we have, they mobilised and attacked the soldiers,” the source disclosed.
The state government had a couple of weeks ago raised the alarm over possible attack on seven targeted local government areas in the state by the dispersed members of Boko Haram. Last Wednesday there were movements of bandits in droves crossing the main road leading to Sokoto from Gusau, which according to eyewitnesses in Mayanchi village under Maru Local Government Area, the bandits announced their departure for Birnin Gwari in Kaduna State
Metro and Crime
Gridlock: Lagos warns traders, drivers to vacate roads
Concerned by a barrage of complaints from motorists across the state, the Lagos State government yesterday warned traders, drivers and commercial buses to immediately vacate roads converted to illegal parks and markets, threatening total clamp down on anyone found disturbing the free flow of traffic.
The government also vowed to begin arresting commercial motorists who parked illegally and their passengers in accordance with the law, saying passengers who board vehicles at unauthorised places would also be penalised according to the Lagos Traffic Law. The state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Fredrick Oladeinde, gave the warning at the maiden Traffic Management Summit, held at the Lagos State Secretariat. According to him, the state government has identified 60 worst traffic-prone areas across the state, warning traders and drivers unions culpable in the six locations to vacate the roads within seven days.
The commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Transport Ministry, Mr Wale Musa, listed the areas affected in the immediate traffic and environmental law enforcement to include: Iyana-Ipaja, Oyingbo-Yaba, Ikorodu, Maryland, Ajah (Lekki-Epe Expressway and Ikotun. According to him, 75 per cent of Lagos traffic is largely caused by human activities and lack of discipline on the part of traders, motorists and commuters, adding that the government would begin demolitions of illegal stalls, shops, parks and other structures hampering the free flow of traffic in the state metropolis. He explained that the enforcement team would be drawn from the police, LASTMA, transport unions and other stakeholders in the transport sector. He said: “We are not going to manage the market for them, we cannot manage parks for them but what we are saying is that you mustn’t sell on the roads or turn the road to motor parks.”
The commissioner bemoaned the attitude of many Lagos residents to traffic laws, saying all the government’s infrastructure and interventions seemed to be futile due to illegal human activities and disobedience to the law. “In Lagos State, it is not uncommon to see vehicles illegally parked on either side of the road, some even drive in such careless fashion that makes nonsense of the traffic law while others drive across the road medians.
Metro and Crime
Enugu govt to deploy automated drones for surveillance
The Enugu State Executive Council yesterday held its maiden meeting and gave approval for the purchase of 18 automated drones for air surveillance within and outside the state for effective security management. The council meeting which was chaired by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, according to the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, also approved the immediate construction of three pedestrian bridges in Enugu urban to be located at Ogbete Main Market, Enugu by Holy Ghost Cathedral, Garki Awkunanaw and Mayor Bus-stop by Agbani Road.
The council also approved the overlay of major roads in Enugu city, which were constructed by past administrations, as soon as the rains stop as a lasting measure to take care of potholes created during the rainy season. Explaining further on the above, Aroh said the planned overlay of the roads was in addition to the ongoing repairs of identified potholes in Enugu urban and intercity roads. He added that this is to ensure that the major roads across Enugu city are sustained.
On security, the information commissioner further disclosed that the council ratified the earlier approval given by the last State Executive Council on May 28, approving the purchase of 100 Innoson Hilux vans to enhance the capabilities of the security agencies in the state.
Aroh also stated that 260 vehicles as well as motorcycles and bicycles are to be handed over to Forest Guards, Neighbourhood Watch groups, among others, for community policing. Aroh, who noted that the security vehicles have been supplied, revealed that communication gadgets and other security facilities are being installed on the vehicles to ensure maximum effectiveness. He added: “We have extracted commitment from Innoson Group to establish a service centre in Enugu, consequent upon this purchase.
This service centre is going to provide part of the technical services for the maintenance of these vehicles, in addition to a one-year maintenance guarantee that was given to the state government by Innoson Motors in line with our purchase agreement.” Aroh said that the state government has now completed the recruitment and training of 1,700 Forest Guards, representing one hundred personnel from each local government area.
Metro and Crime
Alleged N400m theft: Ex-GOC attends trial on drip
…as GCM gets set to rule on contentious statement
There was confusion at the Army Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, on Wednesday, as a former General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Hakeem Otiki, appeared before the General Court Martial (GCM) on drip.
The ex-GOC is facing a fivecount bordering on alleged disobedience to standing order, as well as offences in relation to public property (stealing). Saturday Telegraph reports that the senior officer’s trial is occasioned by the alleged diversion of N400 million by five soldiers who were attached to the embattled senior officer.
The development had culminated in the inauguration of a court martial by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on September 17, at the Army Officers’ Mess in Asokoro, to try the ex-GOC. It would be recalled that the Lt- Gen. Lamidi Adeosun-led 7-man GCM had, after overruling an objection, adjourned until September 30, for trial proper. On the said adjourned date, the accused officer had pleaded “not guilty” to the charges, shortly after the charges were read to him. Saturday Telegraph, however, gathered that the senior officer appeared on drip as trial resumed on Wednesday. A highly-placed source, who disclosed this on the condition of anonymity, said: “Yesterday (Wednesday), he (the defendant) was sitting on a wheelchair, with drip, this drip stood by his side. He was still on wheelchair with drip running, when the trial was going on.”
When our correspondent sought to know the position of the trial, another informed source, who also pleaded not to be named, disclosed that ruling on an oral application to tender a witness’ statement was being expected, saying the development had necessitated a “trialwithin- trial by the GCM. He said: “The prosecution sought to tender one of the statements made, but the opposition objected, saying the statement was made under oppressive condition, in contravention of the Evidence Act. “So, in that condition, the court ordered trial-within-trial, to determine the admissibility of that statement, which is what is being done presently. The court will rule whether to admit the contentious statement or not, then trial will begin.”
Metro and Crime
Land grabbing: Family cries out, begs Sanwo-Olu to help
Members of the Ogunlenu, Mafe, Sanwo, Egundebi and Sanusi family of Oriyanrin village in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State have cried out to the Lagos State Government, particularly Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from a group of people encroaching on their land. Mr. Mafe Gbayi, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph on the telephone, said: “A group of people from Ogogoro Village in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area has been illegally occupying and allocating an expanse of land belonging to our family situated at Oriyanrin village near Okunfolu in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, to individuals, families and corporate bodies.”
According to Gbayi, all efforts made by the family to stop the land grabbers and their representative from further encroaching on the said land have thus far proved abortive. He added that the land grabbers through their solicitors, sponsors and representatives, had claimed ownership of the landbecause of a purported doctored history of family settlement and ownership of the land.
He said: “We, therefore, appeal to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to help secure our land and stop this illegality, which is currently causing tension in the community and if not handled well, may snowball into possible crisis,” he said. He said the families believed in the ability of government to do what is right, stressing that they, will continue to toe the line of peace and readily offer support to ensure that every wrong is made right and that justice is served without hindrance on this case. “We also advise all those who allegedly acquired our family land through Ogunyelu family to vacate same as this land, being our sole property, will be fully protected within the ambits of the law,” he said.
Metro and Crime
Abia community arrests, hands over 11 cult members to Police
At least 11 suspected cult members were yesterday arrested in Okwu- Olokoro, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State and handed over to the police. Luck ran out on the group, said to be in the process of initiation of new members at the time they were rounded up by villagers. Speaking on the development, the traditional ruler of Okwu Olokoro Autonomous Community, Eze Boniface Izuogu, insisted that the issue of cultism and related vices should be totally eradicated in the society.
He recommended that stiffer punishment be meted out to any youth associating himself or herself to any cult group to serve as a deterrence to others while urging government to be hard on cultists. “The issue of cultism should be totally eradicated in our communities.
It is juvenile delinquency, a situation that, if not arrested, these boys will graduate from cultists to criminals. So proper pronouncement should be made by the government concerning cultism to eradicate it,” he said. Eze Izuogu also called on the government to empower the traditional rulers who were the chief security officers in their various communities, to effectively fight cultism and other vices. While commending the villagers for not taking laws into their hands, Eze Izuogu said the community has declared war on the alleged cult leader, Nomso Ochulo, who is presently on the run. A community leader, Mr. Mark Ugorji, warned that everyone in the community must be security conscious and decried the unrest caused by the cultists in the community over a period. He lauded the villagers for taking the bull by the horns. Ugorji disclosed that the community had setup a task force to sanitise the community against criminal tendencies. It was gathered that some of the suspected cultists were from Old Umuahia, Okwu-Olokoro and other parts of Abia and Imo states.
They were said to have confessed to be members of Aiye confrontanity, who came for a meeting in a bush between Okwu Olokoro and Nnono Oboro in Ikwuano local government area. The state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident, saying: “Yes. 10 arrested by police in conjunction with the vigilante. Suspects will be arraigned soonest.”
Metro and Crime
Insecurity: Sakaba LGA establishes 40-man vigilance group
To complements the efforts of the other security agents in combating criminal activities, the Sole Administrator of Sakaba Local Government Council, Ismail She’aub, Kebbi State, said he has engaged 40– man vigilante group that will support other security agencies in fighting bandits who have been terrorising Zamfara, Niger and Kebbi states.
Addressing newsmen yesterday in his office, the chairman said the engagement of the vigilance group would go a long way in reducing the high rate of armed robbery, kidnapping and other criminal acts. He explained further that Sakaba shares border with Zamfara and Niger states, where criminals always come through and hide, adding that security challenge is the responsibility of everybody.
He promised to support all the security agencies in the area in order for them to succeed. Also, he commended the efforts of the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, for the financial support given to them, and urged the people in the area to be security conscious and provide information to the security agencies for further necessary actions. Meanwhile, in a related development, the acting Chairman of Danko Wasagu Local Government Council, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Sharu, has expressed satisfaction over the performances of the security agencies in the area.
