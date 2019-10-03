Panic as fuel tanker falls in Minna

Tragedy was averted on Wednesday after a fuel-laden tanker fell and spilled its content close to the Niger State College of Education, Minna.

The swift response of the state Fire Service, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and personnel of security agencies to the scene a few minutes after the tanker crashed, helped to save the situation.

The accident, which occurred about 9.05a.m., caused gridlock on the expressway as well as adjourning roads as people were running for their lives.

An official of the FRSC advised motorists plying the Minna-Paikoro Road from the city gate to drive with caution.

A witness, Adamu Alheri, who is a taxi driver, said the fuel tanker, skidded off the road because of the deplorable state of the road and it is gushing out fuel.

“The tanker driver had tried to take the one-way lane in order to avoid the huge potholes but was unsuccessful as the tanker fell and its contents started gushing out on to the road,” Alheri said.

Another witness, a journalist with the Campus radio station, Ultimate FM, Emmanuel Adams, told our correspondent that the driver was struggling with his steering to dodge the damaged portion of the road.

He said: “We thank God that the fire service and security personnel responded immediately. They took over control of vehicular traffic along the road.

“If not, a lot of people would have started coming close to see how they can scoop fuel from the tanker. I commend the effort of the police in controlling the traffic.”

A motorist, who gave his name simply as Olugbenga, called on the state government to put the road in order.

He said: “You can see the two sides of the road are bad. We just have only sand not tarred. Let the contractor handling this road commence work immediately for the good of the people instead of sand filling.

“Do you know that without the policemen intervention, people would do something funny and the next thing you hear is fire and many of course would have perished.”

However, as at the time filing this report, there was no fire explosion as the fire service and NSEMA officials were still trying to transfer the fuel to another tanker, just as the policemen were surrounding the area to avoid any kind of danger.

The NSEMA Director-General (DG), Ahmed Inga, gave assurance that the situation was under control.

