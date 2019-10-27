Faith
Pastor rapes teenage student during ‘deliverance’ in Anambra
T
he Anambra State Police command has arrested a Pastor identified simply as Chukwuma, for raping a teenage student he reportedly lured on the pretence of conducting deliverance on her.
Narrating her ordeal in the hands of the Pastor, the teenage victim said she visited the Pastor alone for deliverance on instruction of her mother who is a petty trader. She further revealed that the suspect promised to pay her school fees prior to the deliverance session.
She said: “My brother who had been attending the church invited me and my mother to come and experience miracles in the church.
“After booking an appointment with us for a deliverance session the following day, I was shocked when the pastor told me that I was observing my monthly menstrual period.
“Immediately I got to the church, the pastor asked me to go and wait for him close to an ATM within the area.
“I actually went without suspecting any foul play, believing his intention was to cash the money for my school fees he had earlier promised to pay.”
The randy Pastor of a church in Ugama Obosi of Idemili North local government area, reportedly came around an hour later requesting that she accompanies him on a visit to some of his colleagues.
She said: “On our way, I started feeling dizzy and the next place I saw myself was in a hotel room where I saw blood stains on the bed sheets.
“It was then it dawned on me that he had drugged and raped me. As I screamed and wanted to leave, he held me and insisted I should enter his car to drop me off.
The girl who was forced to open up to her family about the rape incident following the trauma that ensued, said the Pastor pleaded with her not to tell anyone.
“I was forced to open up having suffered psychological and other traumas which has been affecting my academic performance since after the incident.
“Besides, I find myself always getting moody which have made me restrict my interactions with peers.
“I want the full weight of the law to be meted on the pastor because I know he may have been into such dirty game. He can’t go unpunished,” she narrated soberly.
The Nation reported that Anambra State’s Police Spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the incident said the case has been taken over by the Public complaint response unit (PCRU) Abuja.
Faith
You don’t have to be sick
W
elcome to the concluding part of this teaching! I hope you were blessed by last week teaching. Today, we shall focus on: You don’t have to be sick!
From scriptures, we discover that the day Jesus died, He did not only pay the price for our sins; He also paid for our sicknesses. As it is written: But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed (Isaiah 53:5). As they were beating Him, the price for our divine health was being paid. So, we can’t be enslaved again by sickness. We must understand that it is possible to live on earth absolutely free from sicknesses and diseases. In other words, by covenant, we are not supposed to have anything to do with sicknesses and diseases. Therefore, the hour has come for God to separate us from sickness forever! Remember, we are not permitted to go through what people in the world are going through. That is God’s promise in Exodus 15:26: …If thou wilt diligently hearken to the voice of the Lord thy God, and wilt do that which is right in his sight, and wilt give ear to his commandments, and keep all his statutes, I will put none of these diseases upon thee, which I have brought upon the Egyptians: for I am the Lord that healeth thee. Jesus fully paid the price for us to be healthy, strong and sound. The Bible says: For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s (1 Corinthians 6:20). That day, 2,000 years ago when they were beating Him and blood was oozing from His flesh was the same day the price was fully paid for a healthy and strong life. Friends, the price has been paid! We don’t pay for an item twice. No! The price for our liberty is fully paid; the devil cannot reclaim it! Our bodies are now to glorify God, not the devil. So, whatever is not glorifying God in our bodies is making a mockery of the price Jesus paid.
We also understand that one of the blessings that must come our way as a result of service is divine health; blessings always follow service. The Bible records: And ye shall serve the Lord your God, and he shall bless thy bread, and thy water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of thee. There shall nothing cast their young, nor be barren, in thy land: the number of thy days I will fulfil (Exodus 23:25-26). When the Apostles were here on earth, not one of them was ever reported sick. Thus, to know the will of God for us, we should look up to Jesus whom Colossians 1:15 refers to as “the image of the invisible God”. Jesus was never ill; even though He was a workaholic. He was as sound as a stone! Thus, demonstrating to us what divine nature was all about. He never suffered from any ailment. Divine nature was always flowing in His veins. Hence, until we become angry with sickness, we won’t walk in divine health.
Furthermore, we discover that behind every sickness is satan; it is never from God. No! For it is written: Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning (James 1:17; see also Job 34:10/12). Friends, as long as we mistake that sickness, disease and affliction to be from God, we remain in bondage. That was what prolonged Job’s suffering; he kept thinking that it was from God. The Bible says: The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy: I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly (John 10:10). Jesus does not take anything from us rather He came to give us in excess everything we will ever need in life.
In summary, stop nursing sickness because Jesus has paid the price for our total health package in redemption. Therefore, fight that sickness and give no place to the devil. Friends, it’s time to make a choice. However, to do this, first, you must be born again. Are you born again? If you are not, this is an opportunity to do so. Simply say the following prayer: Lord Jesus, I come to You today. I am a sinner. Forgive me my sins. Cleanse me with Your precious Blood. Today, I accept You as my Lord and personal Saviour. Thank You Jesus for saving me! Now I know I am born again!”
Faith
Failed portions, bad roads will soon be fixed, Tunde Lemo assures Nigerians
Chairman Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Mr. Tunde Lemo has said that the Agency is collaborating with the Nigerian Army and Road Safety Corps to ensure safety on the roads.
Lemo said this during an interactive session with students of Caleb British International School, Abijo, Lekki in the Leadership Mentoring Series.
One of the students, Erica Kombol, asked the FERMA boss on what the Agency is doing about the failed portions along the Abuja/Kaduna road which has led to loss of lives and properties.
Responding, Lemo said, failed portions and bad roads will be fixed, adding that bushes along the road have been cleared to enable travellers see 10/15 km ahead of them.
The former Central Bank Deputy Governor engaged the students during the special programme titled “Leadership Talk” organised by the school with the theme “Be The Best”.
The Guest of Honour was welcomed to the event, by Mrs Linda Olumese, Principal, Primary/Elementary School with a loud ovation from the students. Speaking, he thanked the Proprietor, Dr Ola Adebogun for laying a solid foundation for educational development in Nigeria while adding that he loves mentoring children.
He told the students not to spend all their precious time watching television and surfing the internet for things that would not promote their academic advancement, rather they should spend time in their personal development by studying hard and focusing on things that will help their personal academic development.
Leadership Talk is organised periodically by the school as part of a deliberate plan to raise leaders who will transform their generations.
Faith
Being committed to your loved ones
C
ommitment shows the level of responsibility someone has to a course, a person or relationship; it shows your loyalty level. It shows your devotion and dedication. Commitment is bound to take your time and energy. If you fully love your wife, husband, children, father, mother and all those people you refer to as your loved ones, and you are not taking full responsibility, emotional and practical steps to invest into the relationship, I will not see that as full commitment When the Bible says that the man should provide for his household, it is all encompassing. Provision is not only about food, clothes and shelter or education. It includes all family needs. It includes emotional needs also.
Some people never make out time for their spouses and children and when they asked, they would say they were busy looking for what the family would eat.
One of the dictionary definitions of the word commitment says “being bound emotionally/intellectually to a course of action or to another person/other persons.” From God’s point of view and grammatically, being committed to your spouse and children therefore is not just about putting food on their table and paying the bills. You have to be there emotionally for your wife, husband, children and all those you call your loved ones. Proverbs 31:27 says, “She looks well to the ways of her household, and eats not the bread of idleness”. Even as she was not idle, she did not ignore her household. Your household should have your time. Your household should enjoy your feelings of love, laughter and loyalty. Set out time for them from your tight schedule and create quality and quantity time out of the time that is available for you to spend outside your work place. It is a powerful way of demonstrating how deep your love is. Jesus, despite His tight schedule always made out time to be with His disciples alone. As a father or mother, one of your most important duties is how to make your children your disciples. And it is not easy at all to make disciples from afar.
When you make out time for them, you will discover that child needs more encouragement in his/her academics. You will also discover that your spouse is lonely in the marriage and that she needs your friendship. You will even know the areas your children are weak or strong and help in making adjustments. Your consistent contact with them will also make them open up and confide in you. You will surely find friendship with your family members when you spend time with them discussing with them one on one and collectively. Mingle and giggle with them. Show concern when they have issues in their personal lives and family life. That man/woman who is always available in taking care of his/her family is the committed fellow. Commitment and love should always go together. Any love you have for your spouse, children, parents and other loved ones and is not backed up by commitment is not deep enough. Therefore, deliberately try to support your love relationships with emotional and practical steps of commitments. Love you.
Faith
My encounter with witches
I
desire to let my readers know some of the activities of witches. I therefore list here under, some of my encounters with witches in the early period of my prophetic ministry. The reality is that the operation of witchcraft in Africa reflects our culture and values and that makes it completely different from how witchcraft is practiced in the western world. The strategies of deliverance must also reflect the operational methods for the deliverance to be effective. In particular, the Monitoring spirit through spiritual labels that makes the victims encounter Promise and Fail is not really in practice among the witches of the western world. Same as the step mother syndrome and other peculiarities of the African culture.
•The woman with matches box
In my first year in the deliverance ministry a lady with her friend came to me for prayer and counseling. As I was praying God showed me a match box inside which the second lady kept the fortune of her husband. I requested the one that actually came for prayer to excuse me. I asked the lady with match box why she seized the destiny of her husband. She just smiled but later frowned and asked me what my business was in the matter. I explained to her that God showed me the box and instructed me to recover the destiny to the owner. She told me her group helped the husband to prosper as a surveyor only for him to marry another wife. Now the man could no longer feed himself. After some persuasion she agreed to table the matter for the release of the husband in their meeting. I gave a deadline upon which I will intervene. She did release the fortune and also went through deliverance. Both she and the husband are now believers.
•The woman dragging goat
I also encountered a woman dragging a goat along Oja Oba market in Akure. God told me the goat represented a young lady who was under severe pain in the hospital. As the woman dragged the goat I approached her and requested for the release of the victim. She answered me with aggression telling me to mind my business. I told her I could call fire on her and she will begin to tell her story to the market people. The victim was her step daughter. She has been doing that to the lady for nine years. We both agree that the lady would be released after a while both herself and the goat disappeared.
•The banker who looses her dresses
A woman who worked in the bank reported to me that her personal belongings like shoes and dresses always got missing whenever she arrived from work. She has a daughter that was around ten years. The daughter was taken to school every morning and would only come back home with the mother after the mother has closed from work. But God told me it was the daughter that took those things. I confronted her and she said it was during the house fellowship in their house that the lady that lead the fellowship put something in the mouth. Since then she could fly anywhere and whatever she touches will move out to wherever she wanted. All the belongings of her mother are in the house of the fellowship master.
v Encounter with witches at Ita Ogbolu
At the commencement of the ministry I was invited to pray in a house at Ita- Ogbolu Ondo State. I went there with five people two of who were prophets. As the two prophets began to prophesy we just saw a big black bird entered the sitting room through the window and beat the chest of the two prophets and flew out. Immediately their voices ceased and they became dumb. God instructed me to go to the backyard of the house where I met two women having a big pot of concoction between them. I lifted up the concoction and broke it invoking Act 13:6-12. I commanded the women to fall down on their knees. By the time I got back upstairs my two prophets have regained their voices. I put the entire house on twenty one days fasting to avert calamity that could result from their attack.
Faith
Do the work of God
“B
ut Jesus answered them; my father worketh hitherto, and I work”.
Beloved, we should realize that as believers, and the chosen ones, our primary duty is to do the work of God of soul winning. This also forms theme of our vision, and mandate as a ministry. This is born out of God’s determination that His work must be done.
God has determined to do His work, whether you like it, or not. Whether you are there or not, His work must be done. It is therefore, a privilege, even to those of us who have made ourselves available to do the work of God. Whether you are young or old; whether you are rich or poor –Jeremiah 1:4-10. Here, prophet Jeremiah was trying to excuse himself from the work of God, by reasoning that he was still a child. God had to remind Him that even before he was conceived from the womb, He has chosen, and ordained him a prophet to do His work.
Mathew chapter 3:9 says ‘’And think not to say within yourselves, we have Abraham to our father; for I say unto you, that God is able of these stones to raise children unto Abraham’’. John the Baptists had to warn the Jews of the Pharisees, and Sadducees stock of the consequences of neglecting the work of God, on the assumption that they have immunity by virtue of being the descendants of Abraham.
He warned them clearly of the dangers, and consequences of neglecting the things of God. And that God have the capacity to do away with them, and even turn stones into human, and they will do His work.
In the light of the above, beloved, it is very loud, and clear that God can use anyone, and can also do away with anyone. LUKE 13:6-7says ‘’He spake also this parable; a certain man had a fig tree planted in his vineyard; and he came and sought fruit thereon, and found none.
Then said he unto the dresser of his vineyard, behold, these three years I come seeking fruit on this tree, and find none; cut it down; why cumbereth it the ground’’ If you deviate, or fail to the work of God, which is main purpose of your creation, He can do away with you.
So, we must make ourselves available to be used for the work of God. When you make yourself available, and do the work of God, God will also do your work. He will guide you from the enemies, and preserve you for heaven -2 TIMOTHY 4:18-19. The apostle was very sure, and emphatic about what the Lord can do. The Lord will deliver him, and preserve him for heaven.
Faith
Archeologists confirmed 2,000-year-old pilgrimage road built by Pontius Pilate
A
rchaeologists now believe that Jerusalem’s “Pilgrimage Road” was built by none other than Pontius Pilate, the infamous Roman governor of Judea.
The ancient road in the City of David, which was preserved under the ashes of the Roman sack of Jerusalem in 70 [AD], was used by pilgrims to ascend from the Siloam Pool to the Second Temple, according to historical descriptions.
According to research published on Tuesday in the Journal of the Institute of Archaeology of Tel Aviv University, the more than 100 coins found beneath the ancient road prove it must have been completed between 31 and 40 [AD], a period mostly covered by Pilate’s governorship.
According to Dr. Donald Ariel, an archaeologist and coin expert with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), “Dating using coins is very exact. As some coins have the year in which they were minted on them, what that means is that if a coin with a date on it is found beneath the street, the street had to be built in the same year or after that coin had been minted.”
To further narrow things down, Ariel explained that “statistically, coins minted some 10 years later are the most common coins in Jerusalem,” and that because these coins are not found under the road, “the street was built before their appearance, in other words only in the time of Pilate.”
He suggested the possibility that Pilate had the street built to reduce tensions between the Romans and the Jewish population. Although “we can’t know for sure,” he said, “these reasons do find support in the historical documents.”
Although the excavation of the road began over a century ago following its discovery in 1894 by British archaeologists, over the past six years Israeli archaeologists from the IAA and Tel Aviv University uncovered 350 meters of the road as well as artifacts such as coins, cooking pots, complete stone and clay tools, rare glass items, a dais (a raised platform used for public announcements), and parts of arrows and catapults.
At a dedication ceremony for the unveiling of a section of the road in June, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the discoveries made at the site as a confirmation of Israeli sovereignty over the City of David.
Before hammering through the final bit of the wall covering the road at the ceremony, Friedman said: “Whether there was any doubt about the accuracy, the wisdom, the propriety of [US] President [Donald] Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, I certainly think this lays all doubts to rest.”
The City of David Foundation, which plans to open the road to the public, funded the excavation and restoration.
The project has been controversial, as it runs underneath some Palestinian homes in eastern Jerusalem, with Palestinian Authority leaders calling the excavation a “war crime” and part of Israel’s “imperialistic Judaization plans.”
Faith
Cross defies tornado, church ripped
T
he cross of a mega church in North Dallas is still standing after a tornado ripped through the worship center on Sunday.
While no one was hurt during the tornado, Shea Sumlin, lead pastor of Northway Church, described the damage it caused as “catastrophic,” adding he is thankful the storm didn’t twist through the sanctuary during services just a few hours before.
There was one thing, though, that gave Sumlin comfort: the cross inside his church’s worship center was still standing.
“That cross is a beautiful reminder that the church is not a building,” Sumlin told Faithwire. “We are people who stand upon the rock of our confession that Jesus Christ is the Messiah who has come to save and redeem, and against which, not even the gates of hell will prevail.”
The church’s statement on the damage echoed Sumlin’s own words, saying the congregation is “not without hope” after the tornado ravaged the church’s worship center.
Despite the incredible damage to the church’s buildings, the congregation said its primary focus is on caring for “the needs of our neighbours,” including Thomas Jefferson High School, Cary Middle School, Walnut Hill Elementary, Primera Iglesia Dallas, and the countless homes damaged in neighborhoods of Northwest Dallas.
So far, Northway is staying true to its promise.
Sumlin invited his Facebook followers to join the church in helping feed those in the community whose homes have been destroyed as a result of the tornado.
“Even though our building may be broken, our church is as whole and alive as we have ever been,” he said. “It’s also a great picture of Christ’s promised presence with His people in the midst of trial and suffering.”
Faith
We need God’s intervention –Professor Fakeye
T
he President of the Young Men’s Christian Association, Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Olugbade Fakeye, has expressed concern over diminishing regard for humanity in our society, pointing out that there is need to seek for God’s intervention in the land.
He made the observation during a breakfast fellowship held at the YMCA Center, Ibadan, recently.
Speaking at the event themed ‘YMCA: Service to Humanity, the Authority of Jesus Christ,’ Professor Fakeye said: “Going by the happenings in the social, economic, political and religious space of Nigeria, we need constant touch with the words of God; also, we need to seek spiritual intervention in our father land.”
He added that there was need to hold regular breakfast fellowship, to promte the four core humanitarian values of the YMCA namely respect, responsibility, honesty, and caring.
That, he added, will also help in putting Christian principles into practice by developing a healthy body, mind and spirit.
Professor Fakeye finds a soul mate in the guest speaker and Minister in charge of Molete Baptist Church, Challenge, Idi-Odo, Ibadan, Rev. Edward Alibi.
He outlined the benefits of humanity and ministering saying: “People will thank God for your life, your good works can speak for you, God also will meet your own need, God’s kingdom will be populated by your actions and you will be able to do more for God.”
“You will not lose your reward, when you call for help, God will send help for you also and you will share in God’s kingdom,” Revd. Alabi added.
The cleric, however, regretted that this generation speaks much of loving Jesus, but acts so little in expressing the love of God, to the needy.
He said that God expects us to care for the needy, as he bring them along our ways, adding that we are positioned for a purpose.
According to him, this is a wake-up call for the church and the need for Christians to be sensitive to the needs of others around us.
Faith
Praise Machine set to release next album
…says it‘ll be greater hit than You’re God, you’re not just Bigooo
Popular gospel artiste, Bishop Praise Machine, speaks about his next album slated for release next year, the Nigerian gospel music industry and his career as a gospel singer, in this interview with TAI ANYANWU
Why do they call you “Dancing Bishop?”
It’s because I love dancing. So, as a Bishop, they describe me as a dancing Bishop.
How did ‘you come by that name’ Praise Machine?
I got it 21 years ago, when I was leading praise session during a wedding ceremony; and people said “this one na machine ooo.” I got home that day and the Holy Spirit impressed on me to adopt the name “Praise Machine.” Since been, I’ve been like a pace-setter. Today, I am 49 years old; next year I’ll be 50. God is faithful even when we are not; God is up to something, when we are down to nothing.
You are on the plump side. How are you able to carry your leage frame on the dance floor?
All goes back to God, some people may not realize it; but for me, it’s been God all the way. When God is on your side, nothing becomes a problem.
How many albums do you have to your credit?
Three, the first one is Baba you do well; Jesus you never fail second; and the third is You are God, you are not just big o, you are not just large o you are a great God’.
When is your next hit to be expected?
Next year; and I am assuring my fans that it’s going to be a bigger hit than ‘You are God, you are not just big…’
What is music to you?
Music as far as I’m concerned, music is my kidney, music is my pipe, and my intestine, so everything about me is God’s music. I’ve heard Pastors say: “If there’s a man to pray there’s a God to answer.” But I add: “If there’s a man to praise God, there’s a God to raise man. We need to come together just to praise God. Anytime you praise Him, He raises you! Praising God is not a probability because His creations and Creator must connect.
How did you come into music ministry?
My dad is a retired captain in the Nigerian Navy, and you know that naval officers love music, so do my dad. My mother was a lecturer in the university and she also does music. In our house, we have almost six pastors and all of them are musicians. Again, when you are preaching you must sing, so singing is in us all.
How would you describe the gospel music industry in Nigeria?
Our gospel music industry is getting better but we are yet to get there. My prayer is that we love one another because, just like the Pastors, we don’t love ourselves. Imams don’t fight themselves but Christians. One will say I’m a Catholic, the others will say I’m a Redeemer, I’m a Prospect, I’m Assemblies of God, I’m Winners and that is the problem. The same thing happens in the gospel music industry in our country.
It’s a problem that we need to break, that’s why they are doing better because there’s a call, and when we come together, there’s power in unity and we can also do better. So my prayer is that Praise Machine will see Sam Okposo as his friend and brother, Sam Okposo will see Sinach as his friend and sister, Sinach will see Buchi as her friend and brother and all others Ada, Mercy Chinwe, Chioma Jesus, Chinyere Ogomma, all of us sees ourselves like one. We’ll do better when there’s no envy and backbiting. It will come to a level where unity will ignite us and take us to another level. That’s my prayer.
Some people believe that a lot of gospel music is not spiritual?
I rather say that the likes of Nathaniel Bassey have broken that jinx. You can‘t tell me Nathaniel Bassey is making noise. He sings and you see manifestion. I tell people, God is everywhere but does not manifest everywhere. He only manifests very well where the atmosphere is conducive for Him to manifest. Somebody like Nathaniel Bassey is a pace-setter who has demonstrated that we can sing, and the presence of God will fill the house. This morning, I was ministering somewhere and somebody fell under the anointing in the congregation.
One was healed of cancer of the breast; other person with dislocation in the leg was healed under the ministration. I was just singing: You are God, you are not just good o… and things were happening. So there’s an atmosphere where God brings down His glory and things happen. I think gospel music is not like all these rubbish they sing. Somebody is singing Owo wa lowo yin, je ka bayin na…all those rubbish! No! Gospel music is lovely music, and the lyrics have changed, and that’s what makes it different.
It feels good. I feel young, in fact, I’m younger. I don’t see it as any different; it’s just like any other day. I praise God.
What is your advice for the youngsters out there?
My advice to them is to keep doing what they know how to do, one day they will just get there.
Faith
Bishop Ukwuoma visits nonagenarian couple, gives blessing
I
t was heaven on earth Saturday, October 12, for Nnaji Family in the small kindred of Umuotuasi, Eluama, in Osina Town, Ideato North Local Government of Imo State, when His Lordship, Most Rev. (Dr) Tochukwu Augustine Ukwuoma, the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Orlu, paid an unscheduled visit to two nonagenarians, Chief Damian Nnaji and his wife Lolo Josephine Nnaji, a couple in their nineties, to comfort and bless them in the lord.
This was a beautiful reminder of the encounter of our lord Jesus Christ and Zacheus who was longing to see Christ from afar but Jesus saw his urge and told him that he would be in is house today.
Being in their nineties, it has been in the minds of the elderly couple to attain mass and church activities, but age and inability to move around have been a hindrance, yet they never missed their devotion to our lord Jesus Christ, through praying with their Rosary which to them is a source of strength in our lord.
The nonagenarians were very active in church activities until recently when the blessings of age weighed them down.
As good Catholics, perhaps, that could be part of the deducible reasons the highly revered Bishop considered it germane to visit the wonderful couple.
Beyond that, attaining the age 90 and even above was considered a great feat especially in this age and time of premature and short longevity.
In the company of Bishop Ukwuoma was The Parish Priest of St Mary’s Catholic Church Osina, Rev Father Dominic Nwuzor accompanied in the visit.
While Bishop Ukwuoma was at the Chief Damian Compound, he prayed and blessed the couple and wished them well. “It is well with you, may God continue to bless you,” Ukwuoma prayed.
Then came the big one; the couple gathered their widow’s mite which they presented to the bishop. In his most humble mien, the bishop sent those items back to the couple, with the message that they should use it to take care of themselves.
This singular act drew tears of joy down the cheeks of those that were present.
To many, the visitation was not just a display of spiritual responsibility, it is also physical, it encourages, the couple; the visit, to many, has multiplier effects for the spiritual and physical well-being of the couple. The story will be told till Jesus comes because this was a-never happened in the annals of Osina community.
Trending
-
Sports8 hours ago
Player concedes penalty while not on pitch
-
Health12 hours ago
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
-
Metro and Crime7 hours ago
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
-
News12 hours ago
JUST IN: Miyetti Allah apologizes to Ortom over Benue killings
-
Metro and Crime12 hours ago
23 days after abduction: 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom
-
Business14 hours ago
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
-
Health13 hours ago
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Domestic staff drug master’s wife, steal N30m