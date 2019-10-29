PDP, Atiku plotting to destabilise Nigeria –APC

PDP: It’s irresponsible to make such allegation

Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the February 23 Presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were plotting to latch on the case to disturb public peace and make Nigeria ungovernable.

The apex court has slated hearing in the appeal filed by Atiku against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory for Wednesday, October 30.

National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made the allegation at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to be wary of opposition party’s antics. According to him, the opposition party and its presidential candidate have hired foreign columnists and organization to malign the Supreme Court Justices and present the administration of President Buhari in bad light.

He also alleged that as part of the plot, some columnists have been contracted by the PDP to make spurious and false publications about Nigeria. “Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, APC alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.

“The fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.

“It is to be noted that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years. This is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for their country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerian to the devious plan of the PDP,” Onilu said.

The ruling party described the judiciary as an important institution whose integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations. APC urged Nigerians to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in the alleged act of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

“The judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. We are confident that the Supreme Court will further and finally affirm President Buhari’s election victory.

“We are also confident that the judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court, will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge. “We must continue to resist the unrelenting efforts being made by the PDP and their minions such as the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), few social media worms spreading and promoting face and destructive news in their attempt to truncate our movement towards greatness.

“As part of the PDP and Atiku’s post-election delusions and scheming, the socalled CUPP has the devious mandate to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies, on behalf of PDP. “APC’s victory at the presidential polls and the election tribunal represents our collective desire as a people to remain focused on the progressive growth and development of our country’s economy, fight against corruption, and providing security,” he said.

In a swift reaction, the PDP has described APC’s statement as irresponsible. National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview, said the party would address “the issues raised in the statement one by one in due course.” Meanwhile, the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has warned mischief makers not to harass the Supreme Court to enable it fulfil its constitutional obligations. In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, BMO said that the tribunal’s decision to uphold the election of President Buhari was based on empirical facts. He alleged that it was shameful that political allies of the former Vice President were in the forefront of efforts to harass the court.

“Nigerians have, for several weeks, witnessed how a self-styled coalition of political parties which, in actual fact, is a gathering of Atiku Abubakar’s supporters, has been taking potshots at the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad and the Supreme Court.

“These individuals even had the temerity to lie to the media that the CJN had hand-picked Justices of the apex court for the panel on the directives of Buhari. “This forced the usually reserved Supreme Court to speak out against what it described as a blackmail attempt by the group, while maintaining that no panel had been constituted,” BMO chairman said. According to Akinsiju, there is nowhere in the world where supporters of a party in a case before the Supreme Court would determine the panel to hear their appeal.

Like this: Like Loading...