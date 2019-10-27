Politics
PDP should justify N825bn allocation to Niger State, says Liman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State believes that despite funds paucity, its government has performed creditably. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, the State Secretary of the party, Barrister Mohammed Alhaji Liman, challenges the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to point at any project it executed during its eight years that is worth N20billion out of the N825bilion the state received from the federation account
What is the state of the party since inception?
Yes, as a political party, we have a core mandate, and our mandate among others is to ensure that we put in place a political party that is capable of producing candidates that will give the country a good leadership. Secondly, to sponsor these candidates for the election and ensure that they win and after the winning, it is also our mandate to ensure that the candidates operate within the confines of the manifesto of the party. Yet from 2016 till date, the political party called APC has done a lot, it has done what it should to ensure that the political mandate of the party is achieved.
How do you go about it?
We look for people with vision and mission to pilot the affairs of Nigerlites, and ensure that they win the election that is why the party was so lucky after serious effort to bring in candidates that are capable of winning the election and ensure that those candidates won the election. In 2015 we won the gubernatorial election, in 2015, we had 26 out of the 27 state House of Assembly members, in 2015 all the 10 House of Representatives seats were won by APC from Niger State, in 2015, the party also strife to ensure that it won the three senatorial seats, not only that, in 2015 the party led in the votes that brought in the presidential candidate who is our President now. We produced the highest votes from the entire North Central, that is to say, through the party, President Muhammadu Buhari got a landslide victory from Niger State, and the same thing was replicated in 2019.
What happened in 2019?
Like I said, same thing happened. In 2019 election all the three senatorial seats were won by APC, 10 House of Representatives were won by APC, the same with House of Assembly. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also won, had a landslide victory in 2019, by and large, the party did not do badly since 2015 up till now. It is one thing to bring in leaders to pilot the affairs of the state and it is another thing to make them work within ambits, the scope of the party manifesto, and that is why we try to ensure that the government of the day at the state level, work within the ambit or the manifesto of the party especially the core areas, in the field of agriculture, in the field of education, in the field of health and so on. These are the things that the government of the day has achieved as against our predecessor. The APC has devoted energy and effort to do within the little resources available.
You have highlighted some of the achievements of the party from 2015, so what would you say are the major challenges you have faced?
Well, democracy in this country is developing day by day. And as a political party we won’t say we have no problems, our problem as a party is that we try to work within the scope of the slogan of the party, the slogan of the party is ‘change’ and when we are talking about change it is also our believe that change must begin with us. Before now, we know how political parties especially those in government lived, they were living in affluence, they were living in money, they had too much money to play around with, that money we all know how they got it, some of them dipped their hands into the pulse of the government and took public funds to run political parties, that is what we say should change, now we need funds on the dues or rather the funds that is being remitted by our elected and appointed members and also within the confines of the constitution of APC in the 6th Chapter of the constitution of APC on how the party generates its funds without going into the pulse of the government and pick money to run the political party, so if by so doing we live on the dues received by members, you find out that, for example you find in Niger State here, we are yet to put in place structures.
What are you trying to say?
What I am saying in essence is that we do not have enough money to do most of party activities that we ought to do, but thank God we manage the little amount we have to ensure that we keep the party running that is why 24hours, I mean if you come to this secretariat you see it booming, party activities and functions are ongoing. We do not rely on government. We run the party by ensuring that we comply with the constitutions as it relates to raise funds so that we can keep it running.
Does the fact further confirm the allegation that the APC and the state governor are not in good terms?
I don’t know what the people mean by not being in good terms, are they saying that because we say we are not relying on the government to fund the party? That means we are not in good terms? The party and the government are fine. Of course, how can we fight with somebody that we produced? The government is called APC-led administration, hence whether we like it or not, we are part and parcel of the government. Are we going to back out? What I was just telling you is that we are much more aware of our linage as a party, we work within the confines, we religiously work in accordance with the constitution of the party. We make sure that we interface with the government from time to time; bring ideas as to how to move the state forward. So if anybody says the party and government are not in good terms, I categorically say that is a big lie.
Recently the PDP chairman said your party, the APC between 2015 till date, cannot stand to beat their chest and point at a major project. Can you comment on that?
My brother, in Nigeria, especially opposition party in Nigeria sometimes amuses me when they say something. Of course, they are entitled to what they say. I want to say categorically that there are lots of projects being executed by this government. I heard them talking about SUBEB, I heard them talking about certain amount spent by SUBEB, forgetting the fact that you can only access SUBEB fund when you make your counterpart fund. Is it not an achievement that we are now accessing SUBEB funds to do what they say we are doing?
They are not denying the fact that SUBEB is working but what they are saying is that the amount we say we spent does not commensurate with the work done, where do they get their funds, assuming what they are saying is right, they were in government of this state, the last one was for eight years what did they do with all the billions? Lastly, on this point why is it that they could not pay their counterpart funds to SUBEB the last two years before their tenure ended, so that Niger State can access funds. So, whether they like it or not SUBEB Niger State is working.
Apart from the SUBEB issue what other area can you refer to?
I heard them saying also that the government had spent billions of naira on rehabilitating the Minna-Suleja road, but the question one should ask is that assuming Minna – Suleja road has not been touched by this government and it is left the way they left it, what would have been the condition of the road by now? Well, what they are saying is that yes they did not do anything to fix that road when they were in power for 16 years, but we are doing something now, but they are claiming the amount we have spent is not commensurate with the work done. That is to say, we are doing something. Are we not doing something or not? If you say what we are doing is wrong, what did you (PDP) do yourself?
Another point is that they are forgetting the fact that that road is a federal road, most federal roads in this state are very bad. Most federal roads are in deplorable state. I have reliable details here, Minna- Bida road is a federal Road, Bida-Lambata road is a federal road, Mokwa -Tegna road is a federal road, Minna-Suleja road is a federal road. Ordinarily, these are roads that should be taken care of by the Federal Government but because of the traffic in Minna-Suleja road, the state government expended money to repair the roads so as to cushion the effect of the deplorable state of the roads. I think His Excellency should be commended for that. PDP was in this state, most of them were red cap members of PDP but they did not care to even grant a truck load of sand to fix that road. They could not but today they are talking of bad states of federal roads in Niger State.
Despite spending huge amounts of money, the Minna-Suleja road doesn’t seem to be in good condition. Should such spending not create suspicion?
You see, even if this government had spent N10billion, the number of heavy trucks that ply the road is huge and it will soon ware out. If you fix it today, tomorrow it will get bad and the government has continued to fix it on daily basis. The thing is that PDP is not denying that fact; the opposition cannot deny it.
They said that the APC should pinpoint a project worth a billion naira that is tangible that they can see. Do you have such projects anywhere?
You see, the road rehabilitation and construction that is being undertaken by this government deserves commendation. In fact, a lot of money has been spent in ensuring the rasing of education standard in the state. In the whole school approach, two school projects are executed in each of the geopolitical zones, the same way, if you look at the amount of money spent on health care delivery. It is something commendable. If the PDP is now talking about APC not doing anything, in the last 16 years and PDP administration in this state, apart from the funds that went to local government areas, they received the sum of N825bilion from the federation account. Let them point at a project they also executed for the eight years that is worth N20billion; let them even point a single project worth N8billion when the value of naira was better. Lest I forget, this similar amount also came in to the local govern ment account.
What can you say you have achieved?
There is sanity in the polity in the sense that public funds are no longer embezzled and wasted with levity as they were in the time past.
Less than two years after the PDP government commissioned Jumai Babangida Hospital, the General Hospital Annex, Minna, the APC government renovated the same facility with twice the amount used to construct the project. Can you clarify that?
How much is it? How much did they say was used for the construction of the hospital? Is there anything wrong in renovating the project? What is wrong in putting it in the right state? If they are saying twice the amount in the first place how much was spent on it? Let them tell the world that they built that facility with such amount of money and this is how much the APC-led government used to renovate that facility. There is nothing wrong for governments of yester years to build a facility and the present government not allowing the facility to decay, not allowing the facilities to collapse to renovate it. There is nothing wrong with that; maintenance is very key.
The PDP has accused the Governor Bello-led government of truancy and carelessness and that this has led to insecurity in the state. What do you have to say?
I have to correct one impression. When you are talking about insecurity and you are linking it to a single man and because he is not seen on the ground and that is why there is insecurity, that is wrong. Supposing and I am not admitting that his Excellency the executive governor in a whole year is not in the country. But if he is not around, does that make kidnappers to operate at will? When security agencies are saddled with responsibility to ensure the security of lives and properties? Are they not on ground? When resources that will make them to fight those that want to perpetrate insecurity are there, would there be any issue?
Let us put security issues in their rightful perspective. It is not only in Niger State that there is security problem. We admit that we are faced with security problems in some local government areas in the state, like in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi LGAs. That is where you have kidnappers, armed bandits operating. That is where we have all these challenges. Are they saying that Governor Ahmed El-Rufai who does not move here and there has no insecurity in his state? So let them check their facts, it is a general phenomenon. In this country, are they saying all governors that have armed bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers in their states are to be blamed because they are on ground? Is that why they are attacked? No, are they saying that when Boko Haram was attacking the North-East during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, it was because Jonathan was not a northern?
You see when the late Umar Yar’Adua came as a President, he granted amnesty to the Niger Delta militants. It all depends on the motives. They came up with amnesty and told the people to choose peace let us agree, you are not going back to crime, and you will now become good citizen of this country. And lastly how would they know that those who enter into peace pacts with the government are same people that engage themselves in new attacks, where did they get that information, the public would want to know that Mr A and B that enter into a packs with the government that after they were release came back and continue in their militancy.
Politics
We’ve 12,000 abandoned projects in N/Delta –Akpabio
The ongoing defence of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies has thrown up a lot of issues. In this brief chat with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, he tells ONWUKA NZESHI that there is not enough money to execute all the projects earmarked for the Niger Delta region
What’s your reaction to the rejection of your budget?
The budget was not rejected. The senators feel that there ought to be completion of major projects that are ongoing across the states of the Niger Delta. I agree with them but unfortunately, we are working under a very tight envelope. The ministry was allocated about N23billion and 60 per cent of that sum would go to already existing projects in the region and forty percent will probably go to new projects.
So if you look at it very well, it’s not possible for you to capture all the projects with that amount and it is not possible to even complete one kilometre of road in the region. So, I think that instead of saying that the budget was rejected, I think that the distinguished Senators should collectively make an appeal to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to expand the envelope and improve upon our budget a little so that it can capture substantially most of the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of the Niger Delta.
They should take into cognisance of the outstanding projects that we have already conceptualised since 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 which are yet to be paid for up till now. Again there is nothing we could have done about the 2019 because we are yet to receive even one naira for the capital projects.
The fund is still being processed at the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning and like we explained to them (lawmakers), once the fund is released we will fund part of the budget for the current year. Until then, we have no option than to roll them over into the 2020 budget. They’ve given us till Monday and we will go and work with the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to see whether we can get capital releases for this year.
Minister but you’ve told them there is nothing you can do, are you not going to return with the same document on Monday?
We should also note that if we are to capture all the projects that our colleagues have asked us to capture we will be allocating a very paltry amount of money to all the projects and it will neither make sense nor favour anybody at the end of the day. It will then be a budget designed to fail like one of the Senators said. If we have 300 projects and we have money that can capture only 150, why should we allocate all the projects and allocate amounts of money that will not make any difference at the end of the day?
So, we have chosen very carefully some projects based on need, based on spread and so on and so forth. We have included 60 per cent of old projects to be rolled over and forty percent for new projects based on the demands of the people.
Having seen the enormity of the problems in the Niger Delta, what are you going to do differently to tackle them?
Well, I don’t think that the Federal Government alone can handle the entire problems of the Niger Delta. That is why there is the Ogoni Clean Up which is being funded outside the federal budget. Outside the multinational oil companies making contributions other international partners are going to come in with fund to assist in driving the process. Then we are going to handle a lot of the mediation as a result of the exploitation and pollution that have taken place over a long period. These oil exploration and exploitation activities have destroyed the ecosystem and the land mass over the years.
But it is not going to be possible for the Federal Government to channel all its resources to the Niger Delta alone. The terrain is difficult and the region needs a lot of infrastructural development. Maybe the Sukuk Fund and other international finding instruments that are coming into Nigeria may need to be channeled into the Niger Delta region?
What about the NDDC and its mandate of developing the region?
We also need to reposition the NDDC which is supposed to be the major intervention agency in the Niger Delta region. We have to distinguish between the Ministry of Niger Delta and the NDDC. What we are discussing now is the Ministry of Niger Delta and not the NDDC. On its own, the NDDC has almost 12,000 abandoned projects, hence we have advertised for capable firms to conduct a forensic audit not just on these projects but also on the finances of the organisation right from 2001 when it commenced operations to 2019.
The intention is that we will now be looking at those that could be completed, those that could be merged, those contracts that could be terminated and those that could be suspended. It is not just a question of carrying all these projects on paper and at the end nothing is actually achieved. The intention of Mr. President is to ensure that we have projects completed in the Niger Delta and commissioned for the benefit of the people.
People are talking about the challenge posed by water hyacinth and if you go to the waters of the Ni ger Delta, the aquatic life is almost destroyed because some of them have witnessed a total invasion of these weeds. In some places you wouldn’t even know it is part of the river or sea, you’ll think it is a forest. The result of it is that in many places, oxygen is not going down the water bodies and the fishes are dying. Even the movement of children going to schools in boats and canoes has become almost impossible in some of these riverine communities.
Clearing these weeds is going to cost a lot of money and it is not something that can be handled by the NDDC alone. We need international partners to support us in that direction. Of course the flooding that has occurred shows that the embankments and chanelisation programmes have failed. These are things that have become key issues in the region.
In some places, bridges have collapsed like the one at Elebele in Bayelsa State where a trailer that was about to cross a bridge went down with the bridge. The problems of the region are many but I assure you that now that we are not just over-sighting but supervising the NDDC, our job is to ensure that we leave legacy projects behind at the end of the day. We need to refocus the agency to enable it meet the aspirations of the people.
If it is in the area of healthcare, we need to have major health facilities in the region. Both the Ministry of Niger Delta and NDDC must begin to plan for the post-amnesty era. In other words, we must have a post-amnesty initiative since amnesty cannot last forever. It cannot be in perpetuity. It is Mr. Presidents intention that this forensic audit will throw up a whole lot of issues that may even result in recoveries. Those who are genuinely being owed would also have opportunity to receive by getting back their funds. Whatever we recover from the process would be re-injected into the system to make sure that the existing projects are completed and even new ones initiated for the benefit of the people.
However, one thing you can be certain is that things can no longer be the same. Things must change for the better. I share the sentiments of the senators that we should go and put all the projects ever initiated in the Ministry of Niger Delta from inception but they have not also asked us where we are going to get all the funds to do it. So they’ve said, go back and rework it and put all the projects.
One of the Senators said 10 projects from his constituency are missing from the budget and wants all back but he has not taking into cognisance the funding implication. Will they also give us 10 bags of money to add to what we have? It is a Catch 22 situation. Yes indeed, we will come back on Monday to meet the distinguished senators but first we would go back to the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to appeal that because the Senators want a lot of projects, from their states inside the Ministry of Niger Delta, we also need more money to be able to match up their demands.
But as at today, somebody is asking what would you do differently? There is nothing we can do differently. If you see where we have N12 million that means there is an outstanding job of N12 million. It’s not as if we are going to spend N12 million to do a project of N1 billion. The reality is that we must settle the person who is being owed N12 million. It’s a difficult budget and very tight.
As it is, the Federal Government must take cognisance of the 36 states and the FCT as well as the security issues of Boko Haram, militancy, amnesty program , IPOB and other challenges. So it is not easy. As for me, I was amused but impressed that the senators want development in their areas and they will like me to go and work out something in an uncommon way.
I don’t know whether you can assist me to get uncommon funds to meet the uncommon demands but we would try our best. If there is any change you will see it. If there is no change then it means there is really nothing we can do differently.
Politics
FCT in the throes of insecurity
The safety valves that made the security of the Federal Capital Territory almost impregnable may have been punctured with the recent incidents of crimes, writes EMMANUEL ONANI
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), though not one of the 36 states of the federation, has all the trappings of a component unit – Area Councils (local governments), Mandate Secretariats (ministries/departments, parastatals), Permanent Secretary, statutory budget among others.
More importantly is the fact that Abuja, which is in the heart of the FCT, is host to Aso Rock, the seat of power.
It is, therefore, not a coincidence that, apart from having a Police Command, the capital city also plays host to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, as well as the Force Headquarters (Police).
There are other ancillary security and para-military agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and what is today known as Nigeria Correctional Service, with imposing presence in the city.
In the face of this reality, it would have been taken for granted, that the security of Abuja in particular, and the FCT in general, will remain impregnable. Unfortunately, that expectation seems to be a tall order, if the security situation of the territory today, is to be given due consideration.
From the city centre, to area councils and surrounding suburbs, resonates one common denominator: fear of the unknown. Along the streets, in intra-city buses, at markets and other public places, the fragile security situation in the territory, dominate discussions, with many throwing their hands in trepidation and frustration.
Today, the fear of suspected “one-chance” robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers, car thieves, cultists and other violent criminals, grips residents like the Biblical rapture. The prevalence of “one chance” robbery, for instance, is no longer news in Abuja, as the perpetrators are alleged to now operate with Point of Sale (PoS) machines.
This “ingenious” discovery is said to help them empty the accounts of their victims, thereby averting the misfortune of being apprehended by security operatives. Almost on daily basis, reports of commuters being thrown out of moving vehicles, killed or wounded, rent the air, with women being the worse hit.
Some cases
Sometime last year, unknown gunmen had attacked and killed seven police officers stationed at a checkpoint within the Galadimawa Roundabout of Abuja. The police had confirmed the incident to journalists.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that sometime in September, staff of AIT, Mr. Abayomi Adigun, was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected “one chance” operators, along the Kubwa – Aya Expressway. His lifeless body was said to have been found, with some vital organs said to have been missing.
Also in September, at least four persons, including a lecturer at the Base University, were abducted at different locations in the city. Apart from the lecturer, two teenagers said to be returning from Quran lessons at Wuse Zone 6, were reported to have been kidnapped in the same month.
This was as another resident was allegedly abducted in Maitama, even as another incident occurred within Asokoro – both being highbrow areas of Abuja. A few weeks ago, suspected kidnappers invaded Pegi, a settlement in Kuje Area Council, taking into captivity at least nine victims.
A resident of the community was quoted as saying: “We are living in serious fear and it is only God that can rescue us. After the kidnapping, another man was robbed at gunpoint within the neighbourhood. I am always on the lookout; we have had pockets of security challenges like handbag snatching, armed robbery or burglary but the abduction was the height of it”.
A few days ago, an online newspaper, Premium Times, had reported that: “A newly-commissioned Nigerian Army officer had been found dead in Abuja. “The body of a second lieutenant was found beside Mabushi Bridge inwards Utako at about 8.40 a.m. on Tuesday morning…”
It further noted thus: “The tragedy has compounded the acute insecurity across Abuja, as violent criminals around the capital city continue to be emboldened by inadequate security measures and intelligence gathering.
“Once amongst Africa’s safest cities, Abuja has recently become a haven for both petty and dreaded criminals who feast on hapless and often unwary citizens with little or no hindrance from law enforcement authorities.
“Motorists are being regularly robbed at gunpoint at traffic lights, bags are violently snatched from women using the sidewalks and a vehicle parked unattended could be broken into for its valuable contents or stolen outright within minutes.
“Kidnappers have also infiltrated the city, wantonly abducting residents for ransom.
Late last month, nine persons, including civil defence officers, were abducted in a deadly attack in the federal capital.
“Despite criminal activities in the capital being worse than in other less-protected parts of the country, the police often ward off residents’ complaints about the crisis by claiming that the city is now more secure than it has ever been”.
Security experts speak
While expressing worry over the development, a former CP in charge of FCT, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, and a former State Director of the DSS, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, called for adequate funding of security agencies.
In a telephone chat with our correspondent, Ejiofor said: “I’m worried, very worried about the security situation, not only in the FCT, but all over the country. I’m worried about the kidnappings and other violent crimes. It gives me cause for worry.
“The only way to get it right is to adequately fund our security agencies. I think it’s time the Federal Government declared a state of emergency in our security.”
On his part, Alobi noted thus: “Every Nigerian should be concerned about the security situation in Nigeria. Insecurity in Nigeria, is a national challenge…every good-spirited Nigerian, who is patriotic, should be concerned about security in the country”…
Police react
In the face of these obvious security challenges, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the FCT Police Command, have continued to assure that the city was not under any forge of siege by criminal elements.
Sometime last month, the IGP had, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said that stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.
“This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
“While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.
“The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes. He however enjoins all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension.”
In a similar vein, the FCT Command, while announcing the rescue of the said lecturer, had denied that there was upsurge in crime rate in the city. “It is pertinent to inform the public that the police have successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer, who was kidnapped on September 8, 2019.
“The command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case that took place at Asokoro on September 14, 2019. The police are currently making concerted efforts to rescue the victim.
“Contrary to speculations on the social media about an upsurge in this crime, the command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported and efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects behind the crime,” it had said in a statement.
A few days ago, the FCT Command had presented 49 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, car thieves among others. The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr. Bala Ciroma, had said that the arrest of the suspects were part of achievements made in its crime fighting efforts.
“The suspects have given useful information about some of their criminal activities in the axis. One single barrel dame gun and one cutlass were recovered from the syndicate as exhibits.
“In another development, Police detectives following a complaint have arrested one Opoma Terry, 24, who specialize in sending threat messages to his unsuspecting victims through electronic mail.
“The suspect who operates from Lagos State sends messages to his victims threatening to assassinate or kidnap them if some specified amount of money is not paid to designated back account.”
He had further disclosed: “We are making progress. The joint operations were able to make significant arrest. These suspects we are parading today are under investigation and as soon as we conclude our investigation we will let you know the result of our findings.
“The operation is not a one off thing. We are continuing the operation until we are able to get rid of all hoodlums within the FCT and most especially, kidnappers that operates in difficult terrain.”
However, observers believe that in view of the central position of Abuja as the nation’s political capital which houses all the diplomatic missions, security of lives, property and investments should be top priority of the government. Anything to the contrary will portray the nation in very bad light.
Politics
Amb. Edem: Nigeria’s foreign policy should be redefined
Ambassador Sam Edem is former Nigeria Ambassador to Canada and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The fellow of National Defence College and diplomat takes TONY ANICHEBE through a memory lane on his aborted plans for the Niger Delta region, among other national and international issues
As a former Chairman of NDDC, can you recall your experiences and challenges on the job?
When I got to the NDDC, militancy was the order of the day in the region and I did a thorough research which revealed that there was a long term, short term and immediate cause of the menace. I went to the creeks, saw the way they live and the challenges in the creeks and I concluded that these boys are not militants but aggrieved Nigerians and that we have to settle their grievances to make a change. My mission in the NDDC was to make a change. I am the architect of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme.
I started it after my close interaction with the boys in the creeks. I told the then President that these boys require amnesty and equally assured the boys of their freedom if they completely embrace the deal. Nobody else should ever claim that he initiated the amnesty deal. If such a person exists, then he is a dreamer.
Are you satisfied with the implementation of the Amnesty programme as you conceived it?
I am not really satisfied. I have made that known to the authorities time without number that it wasn’t meant to be a salary paying venture; it was to create jobs for the boys to do. I mean to help them create jobs that will ensure their financial independence not getting salaries monthly, and till now, I have not told the authorities the plans I had for the boys because I was not consulted after I left NDDC.
So if they fail to consult you, will the idea remain with you till the end?
Life is dynamic and changes are also dynamic. So whenever they need my input, I will be ready to give it to them.
What is the thing required to give Niger Delta a facelift now?
The question is too general. If you talk of facelift, there is a facelift already but if you said further development; yes, because there is ongoing development.
Are you worried that oil wells in Niger Delta belong mostly to Northerners than indigenes of the region?
Do you believe in one Nigeria?
Yes I do.
Then when you go to school you see people have 1st class, 2nd class and 3rdclass, they are all results of hard work at different levels. It is only in the church that you go and stretch out your hands for communion and get it free; in life you have to fight for everything you need.
How much have our people fought to get oil wells in the Niger Delta. How much efforts have they made to get oil wells? I am a very detribalized Nigerian and I don’t believe in sensationalism. I strongly believe that if you make the right contacts and moves you get what you desire.
You cannot fold your hands and expect miracles. Since the biblical days thousands of years ago when manna dropped for the children of Israel, it never dropped again. You have to fight and work for your manna before you get it. Niger Deltans must fight for what they need.
You sounded patriotic but are you ruling out politics from the way and manner oil wells are allocated in the Niger Delta? We are aware that President Buhari cancelled some of the oil wells allocated to the Niger Deltans in 2017.
The media should never be biased. He did not revoke oil well given to the people of the Niger Delta but across board. I saw the list it was across broad and that opens a new chapter for our people to continue striving for it. Have the governors of the Niger Delta states ever sat down to conceive a master plan to benefit from the oil gas sector in the region? Do you know the efforts Akwa Ibom has made to bring Mobil Headquarters to the state? I have told you that there is no free lunch anywhere. This is global politics and global economy, there is no free lunch. God has given us the brain, energy to solve our problems and cannot come physically to assist us.
Years after the creation of the NDDC you once chaired, do you think they have done enough to justify their existence?
When I got appointed, I tried to refocus the commission. I took my focus to agriculture and planted 1,000 plus hectares of rice. I planted cassava in all the nine Niger Delta States. I wanted us to have factories here for the production of rice and went to Thailand and brought them to repack our rice. The largest rice field was in Ini Local Government Area; over 600 hectares and brought the machinery plant to Mbiebet Ini for milling. But the soil was too soft and could not carry the machines. We now moved to the boundary community between Ikono and Ini local government areas and started the foundation of the rice mill. Ini boys got up and became wild. I brought them to my house and negotiated and offered them 50% employment in the rice business but they returned home and almost killed their paramount ruler whose house they burnt down. I used all my negotiating skills to assuage them but they burned the rice field. The machine laid idle for two years before we were forced to move it to Elele, Rivers State. So who is to be blamed?
As a career ambassador, do you think the response from Nigeria after the xenophobia attack on her indigenes in South Africa is enough?
You don’t bite your nose to spite your face. I was one of those who covered strategy operations during apartheid in South Africa to make it an independent nation. In diplomacy, we always say there is no free lunch. What it means is that if I am giving you flower with my right hand, I will need something from you with my left hand. So when we were promoting independence for South Africa, what was our underground demand or were we just been philanthropic. Maybe we didn’t get our act right on that but Americans are very strict on this. They can’t give you aid without conditions. He who pays the piper dictates the tune.
Didn’t you suspect any foreign manipulations knowing that South Africa as an upcoming economy emergence with Nigeria will bring about African renaissance?
If we are looking for excuses it will never work. I am a man that doesn’t give or search for excuses. If you talk of foreign manipulations, are they visible or invisible? Are they physical or spiritual? You address physical problems physically and spiritual problems spiritually. So you know the answer. So I rest my case.
Africa has always been at the centre of Nigerian foreign policy. Do you think it should remain that way with our present circumstances?
You know that the world is dynamic and so you upgrade your policies in terms of the contemporary developments. Nigeria’s policy has not changed and we are still promoting the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union.
I heard news this morning of foodstuffs moving out of Nigeria to neighboring countries and I was marveled. If I am in charge I wouldn’t allow that. If others cannot grow what they will eat, let them starve. Every country should plant what they eat; it is the same soil and land everywhere. I went to Israel and saw what they did in agriculture and since my return, each time I drive through Akwa Ibom State I see fallow lands lying waste yet we are hungry. Will God come and plant food for us? Israel has maximized every bit of their land; the sandy soil they changed to humus soil to plant. But we have better soil to grow any type of citrus fruits or food. A former Russian president acknowledged that Nigeria is blessed with the best soil in the world.
I know of only one God’s own country and that is Nigeria, which has all the minerals in the world under their soil. We have uranium, gold and so many untouched. We even have oil sands in which we can produce oil from sands in Ondo State in commercial quantity; we have too much untouched wealth in Nigeria.
So could our problems be traced to leadership which has failed to harness all these resources?
I will not talk about leadership but will talk about Nigerians. Nigerians are Nigeria’s problem. In Britain if you see a vulcaniser who pumps tires and after a month put up flyers that he wants to go to House of Commons, the people will see that as a big joke and the security will carry out adequate investigation on him even to his intestines. But here if you are able to break the Central Bank and pick money, you have arrived and nobody cares how you arrive. The church makes you an Elder, the paramount ruler gives you chieftaincy title, the higher institutions give you a doctorate. So, in situation like this who is to be blamed?
But we think it is still the leaders….
Don’t blame the leaders. The university has a Vice Chancellor that is educated; the church has pastors that are anointed so why should you blame the ills of honoring ill gotten wealth for instance on leaders? Nigeria has no problem. The only problem Nigeria has is Nigerians.
How do we get out of this mess?
How do you get in there, get out the same way.
But late Professor Chinua Achebe blamed leadership as the major problem of the country.
I am not an ordinary man you are interviewing. I have said emphatically that when you go to the university, you go through a process. What is the process you go through to become a politician? None. So, who do you blame? There is a boy I gave money to do business and he went into oil bunkering and made money. The next thing he opted to contest for Senate. This is a young man that cannot speak one correct sentence and he almost got the election. Who are you going to blame? I don’t want to speak more on this.
During your Chairmanship of NDDC, there was this allegation that you burnt a billion naira in a cemetery to achieve some political feats. You are yet to react on this allegation years after.
That was one of the low points of journalism in this country championed by one of you from Akwa Ibom State. I had then reacted to that junk publication through a press statement and the purveyor of that news was jailed. If you said about one billion naira was burned in a cemetery, former CBN Governor Charles Soludo said it will take over a month to burn a billion naira. The Federal Government sent security agencies to all cemeteries in the country and there was no trace. Every bit of that write up was done here in Government House and the boy they used called me to apologize after but I told him to just go.
Politics
Orkar Coup necessitated formation of ACF – Fika
The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, on Saturday went down memory lane on how and why the Northern socio-cultural organisation was formed.
Fika, a one-time Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that three northern groups actually fused into one to become ACF with the then sole objective of dousing tension caused by failed Major Gideon Orkar military putsch.
Major Orkar had on April 22, 1990 attempted to overthrow the then military Head of State, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB)’s government.
Speaking at the formal inauguration of the Organising Committee for the 20th anniversary celebrations of the ACF, the BOT Chairman stated that the Forum has played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution as well as maintaining political stability.
The former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko was appointed Chairman of the anniversary organising committee, while 130 sub-committees were formed. The date of the anniversary would be made known in due course.
Fika said: “ACF came into being in 2000 through the amalgamation of three northern groups. Namely: the Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation.
“The Turaki Committee, chaired by late President Shehu Shagari came into being in the aftermath of the Gideon Orkar Coup with objectives among others, to douse the tensions created by the failed coup and help to stabilise the polity.
“With time as the situation in the country became calm, the activities of the Turaki Committee slowed down. The Northern Elders Forum led by late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene, was formed to ensure sustainable political stability in the country.
“The decline in the activities of these two groups led to the emergence of the Unity and Development Foundation, which the late Alhaji Sule Katagum headed. The Unity and Development Foundation was the third group. This led to competition among them, thus underscoring the need for the North to have a strong and viable umbrella organisation.
“The late elder statesman, Malam Yahaya Gusau encouraged the late Mai Borgu, who first muted the idea, and Mallam Liman Ciroma, to ensure the creation of a new group for the North.
“As a result of consultations among northern leaders, including political, ethnic and traditional leaders, it led to the fusing together of the three groups into a new umbrella to be known henceforth as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).”
Also, Fika noted that ACF had in the last 20 years ensured the entrenchment of democratic norm and culture, adding that the Forum had offered patriotic advice to the government.
He equally recalled how ACF defended the interests of the North at the Oputa Panel.
Politics
Kogi guber: NCP will shock many pundits –Dangana
Mohammed Ibrahim Dangana, is the govership candidate of the National Conscience Party (NCP) for the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State. In this Interview with MUHAMMAD BASHIR, he spoke on his plans to govern the state. Excerpts…
What are your chances in the governorship race next month?
My chances in the election are very bright. As a youth in his early 40s, I have seen the way and manner successive administrations have ruled the people since the return of democracy, and having gone round to convince the people on the need to try another platform this time, and their acceptance of my candidacy, there is a bright prospect for me and my party going into this election.
What are the things you want to correct if elected as governor?
There are lots of issues and problems begging for attention in this state. Any politician who knows his onions and the game of politics should know that there are lots of campaign tools in the state right now that could be used to ride smoothly to Lugard House. We have witnessed one of the worst administrations in this state since the return of democracy in 1999.
For instance, as a civil service state, everyone in Kogi depends on monthly salaries but are the salaries being paid?
The answer is No. But the government recently said the issue of salary and other things are beign addressed. Don’t you agree? Nothing is being addressed. There are lots of school dropouts these days because teachers are not paid.
There is no infrastructural development on ground, even the ones started by previous administrations are suffering from decay. Our hospitals are ill equipped, doctors and other health personnel are running away from the state all because of bad governance and impunity.
Any leader who addresses these societal ills would be a god in the eyes of the people. These issues, with youth/women empowerment, agricultural revolution, sound healthcare delivery system and a vibrant and viable educational system are some of the things I intend to do differently. A major issue in the state is the absence of human and physical development, how would you want to change the narative? With my sound knowledge of the entire state, its people and their diversity in different aspects, it will be absolutely wrong of me not to change the cause of history in this state.
I was on the streets too, so I know where the shoe pinches and I know what the people want from their government. If elected, I will assemble the best hands and brains to drive the state out of under development, poverty, infrastructural decay, ethnic jingoism and many more.
As a leader, I can’t drive development alone, and that’s why the first thing that readily comes to mind after my developmental blueprint for the state is qualified, capable and unbiased hands and technorats to ensure we succeed in this task of bailing our state out of its present condition.
There is wide spread notion that the election would be marred with violence, going by the political activities so far. What’s your view? Over the years, elections in Nigeria have been marred with violence. This is because desperate politicians want to win at all cost thereby putting aside the principle of democracy which talks about allowing the popular wish of the people to prevail.
Kogi is not an exception. As we approach November 16, there have been lots of flash points especially in the local government areas where the polls can be rigged. The security agencies have assured us that they are already gearing themselves up for any eventuality and that every political party will be given a level playing ground. We have also raised the alarm on certain areas where we may likely experience some pockets of violence. I want to use this medium to appeal to the security agencies to be vigilant and arrest whoever tries to disrupt the process and also their sponsors. Many believe that the APC and PDP are the major contenders.
Can your party pull any surprise?
Every political party cleared to contest this election is a major contender and capable of shocking anyone. The PDP ruled the state from 2003 to 2015, at a time when they dominated the political landscape while APC and whatever nomenclature it bore then was in the opposition. But in the build up to the 2015 election, some aggrieved politicians pooled resources together and fought PDP and today it is APC in power. So in politics, anything can happen, it is about acceptance by the people and the ability of the party to convince the masses on the need to key into your ideology.
As you know, the slogan of our party is ‘Abolition of Poverty’, which is what the people prefer to hear, rather than ‘Next Level’, ‘Change’ or Power to the People’. NCP as a party has a great deal of chance in this coming election and we will shock many people.
Specifically, what are your programmes for the state, if given the mandate to govern?
In my short sojourn on earth and interaction with people of different sphere, I have come to realise that if you want to achieve result in anything you do, make your concept and programmes short, concise and understandable. Numerous programmes is a pathway to failure. On this note I have seen the areas of need of my people and that is where I want to hit the ground running. Civil service review and prompt payment of salaries, agricultural revolution, sound healthcare delivery system, proper attention to the educational sector, youth and women empowerment, as well as infrastructural development are my focus.
There are calls and distrust on the leadership of INEC and police in the state, is your party advocating for restructuring of these two agencies before the election? Absolutely, I am a frontline advocate of the call for removal of the Resident Electoral Commissioner.
We have lost confidence totally and completely in his ability to deliver a free, fair and credible poll. Why would INEC conduct a credible election under him when he has become a friend to the government of the day. If what happened during the rerun election last year and the February elections this year is anything to go by, the REC should be transferred from this state though the duration is absolutely short to the period of election. They are the problem of conducting elections in the state. They take sides openly during elections which is very wrong.
If the system must work, we must as a matter of fact weed out biased leaders from the saddle.
What are your expectations?
INEC should make everyone happy in this state by allowing free, fair and credible elections so as to deepen the institutionalisation of the principle of democracy. The police and other security agencies should also not show support or favour a particular political party.
Let whoever God has ordained take the day and I hope they will heed this advise. Your advice and call to the electorates. They should endeavor to conduct themselves in a very good manner during and after the election. People should not take laws into their hands.
The security agencies would be on hand to deal with troublemakers and ballot box snatchers. Go to the poll and cast your vote peacefully and move away from the voting point to await the compilation of the results. Election is not war. It is those who are alive that celebrate victory.
Politics
I’ve no regret stepping down for Ogboru, PDP rigged us out –Ofehe
Comrade Sunny Ofehe was an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant during the 2019 election in Delta State. In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he spoke on the state of the nation and issues affecting the Niger Delta, among others. Excerpts…
You were part of the events marking Nigeria’s 59th independence anniversary in The Hague. With recent happenings in the country, do you think it was worth the celebration?
Of course, Nigeria has a lot to celebrate in its 59 years since Independence. First we must celebrate our democracy that has taken over from military dictatorship. We must also not forget our history so soon. Remember that six years after we gained Independence, there were backto- back coups staged by the military. This eventually led to civil war in 1967, which lasted until 1970. This three-year-old war claimed an estimated 3 million people.
The whole of the 70s was dominated by military rule until the country returned to democratic rule in 1979. This democratic transition only lasted four years when the military took over in December 1983. A country with a young history enduring a three-year-old civil war and more than 30 years of military rule still very much united as one nation, should be proud to celebrate at 59. Don’t you see anything wrong with the complaints about poverty in the land?
I very much acknowledge the high level of poverty and insecurity in the country. I believe the current government is taking decisive steps to alleviate the suffering of the people. However, it will take time for the people to start feeling the impact of such economic policies.
The celebration of Independence is not only to enjoy the merriment but also to look back at our journey since Independence and critical call for national unity in dealing with the existing threats and chaos that may destabilise our corporate existence as a people. When you look at the current situation of countries like Sudan, Libya, Iraq and Venezuela, that is facing political and economic crisis resulting from conflicts, you will appreciate the situation of Nigeria today.
As a proponent of a united Nigeria, I see a lot of reasons to celebrate Nigerian 59 Independence Day celebration. During the 2019 elections campaign, you talked about how Europe has evolved from the ashes of the Second World War to become a global economic super power. Why such comparison? I believe so much in Nigeria and its people; that is why in my more than two decades of living in Europe, I have refused to be disconnected from the country.
Today, we talk about emerging economic countries like India, Brazil and even Malaysia. Let us look at China that is now a global economic power rising from the ashes of a closed Communist country to becoming a liberal economic hub with emerging billionaires in the last two decades. What is the secret behind these countries’ success story; their population. Nigeria is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of almost 200 million people with enormous human capacity.
There is no renowned citadel of learning around the world today that doesn’t have Nigerians as tutors or students exceling at the highest levels. We are blessed with abundant natural and mineral resources; crude oil and natural gas has been the mainstay of our economy, earning us almost 80 per cent of our foreign exchange. We are so blessed with natural resources that we do not even utilize most of them. Look at agriculture; we have a very big expanse of land and flat in most part of the country. The country has enough capacity in agriculture to feed the population and become major exporter of agriculture produce. Today, in The Netherlands we buy beans, palm oil, yam, garri from retail shops. I am always proud when I see processed in Nigeria on their labels.
We can do more if the government can mobilise global support for our farmers and subsidise them like the Dutch are doing today with their farmers. The Dutch farmers get subsidy from the Dutch government and also from the European Union and that is why food has become the cheapest and affordable in the country. They understand the significance of quality and affordable food to human health and existence. Such subsidy will help bring down the cost of prod u c t i o n and eventually reduce the m a r k e t price for consumers. So, Nigeria can indeed become a global powe rh o u s e , a super power. You stepped down for Chief Great Ogboru and he eventually lost the election. Do you regret your action?
I have no regret stepping down for Chief Ogboru. As I have always said, I have so much respect for him and I see true leadership in him. I was even more convinced of his leadership acumen during the campaigns because it afforded me the opportunity to study his true character. You cannot say he lost because there were clear evidence of voting malpractices and rigging from the PDP. I personally monitored a few polling units and I saw what happened.
He contested the election at the election tribunal, though the tribunal ruled in favour of the PDP, he has taken his case to the Court of Appeal where we are all hoping for a positive outcome. Today, we have Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as the Deputy Senate President and Festus Keyamo (SAN) as a minister. How do you think the people of Delta State can benefit from these appointments? We need to look at the character of this two great personalities that you have mentioned; Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Festus Keyamo.
They are one of the greatest political exports from Delta State to the country and they have distinguished themselves first as lawyers and now as politicians. I have known Omo- Agege from when he served at various capacity in previous Delta State executive cabinet before he was elected as a Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District. My first encounter with him was at his residence in Asaba during the campaigns and subsequently we met at political rallies, where he clearly stood out as a grassroots politician and one sensitive to the yearnings and aspirations of his people. Remember, he became a senator under the Labour Party in a state dominated by PDP and APC.
His meteoric rise to the position of Deputy Senate President (DSP) today is a testament to his political astuteness. I have visited his office twice since he became the DSP and I must say that I am very impressed with the conduct of his staff and how things are managed. How about Keyamo? Keyamo is a SAN, he worked his way to the top solely on his belief in equity and fair play.
He has never hidden his admiration for President Muhammadu Buhari; he was the spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Committee and today he is the Minister of State for Labour and Employment. We all saw what he did for the party and the president’s campaign.
Knowing Keyamo from our days of humble beginnings in Ughelli, Delta State, where he was two classes ahead of me, it is no surprise to see him attain such enviable height in both his legal and political career. I have also visited him as a minister with investors from Europe and I can testify that he has a magnanimous policy for the common man. Therefore as a citizen of Delta State, with these two great personalities representing us at the national level, one can only be more proud. This is because they understand the needs of the people they represent, and the willingness to deliver on their promises will always remain paramount.
How do you see the choice of Chief Bernard Okumagba as the MD of NNDC?
Firstly, I am very thrilled that Delta State is getting the chance to produce the MD but most importantly I applaud the choice of Chief Okumagba as the nominated person. He is a man of exemplary qualities who has attained a great height as a financial mogul and a successful businessman yet unassuming and God fearing. I recently met him and had the chance to discuss several issues including the perennial challenges of under-development in the Niger Delta region.
I can categorically state that he is the superlative choice for the position and NDDC as it is now needs an experienced manager that embodies quality and accountability to run the day-to-day affairs of the commission that has been ridden with massive corruption and mismanagement.
He will definitely restore the lost confidence in the board of NDDC. President Buhari has just ordered a forensic audit of the NDDC; do you see this as a step against your kinsman? I have always advocated for the holistic review and audit of NDDC since inception (2001). Therefore, I fully support the bold action taken by the President to carry out a forensic audit of the NDDC since 2001. According to reports, the NDDC has received trillions of naira from the federation account since 2001 with no meaningful projects within the Niger Delta region to justify such revenue.
It has also been reported that not less than 5,000 NDDC projects costing the commission billions of naira had been abandoned within the region and contractors still being owed in billions. It is estimated that NDDC’s total debts to bogus contractors is more than one trillion naira.
The commission’s poor performance can be blamed on lack of proper monitory mechanism, over inflation and non-execution of contracts. The NDDC was setup to improve the lives and environment of the ordinary citizens of the Niger Delta region but what we see today is poverty, degraded environment and non-existing infrastructure. No responsible government will continue to watch a commission such as NDDC remain a conduit pipe for corrupt government officials and politicians to syphon money meant for developmental projects.
Therefore, I personally believe that the President has acted in good faith and in the interest of the good people of the Niger Delta region and that is why his action has received massive support from everyone including the opposition PDP. How do you think the government can deal with the issue of poverty, lack of basic necessities and health challenges? You have just mentioned two vital issues that are pivotal to the growth and development of any country: poverty and healthcare. Poverty can simply be defined as the lack of basic life necessities such as food and access to medicare.
Do you know that major Western European countries faced hunger and health challenges after the Second World War?
They were able to conquer these challenges with massive investment in agriculture and giving the people access to quality and affordable healthcare services.
A recent report by a very good friend of mine and a renowned European doctor of psychiatric and mental health Prof. (Dr.) Ernst Franzek titled; “Prenatal Malnutrition and Its Devastating Consequences on Mental Health Later in Life,” which was published in the Open Journal of Nutrition and Food Sciences, states that wars, armed conflicts, incompetent and corrupt governments, lack of infrastructure for agriculture, lack of economic development and lack of adequate healthcare and education are besides natural disasters like severe droughts, flooding and earthquakes the main consequences for hunger, malnutrition and starvation of millions of people around the globe, hunger, malnutrition and starvation do not only have terrible immediate consequences, but also have devastating long-term consequences on affected people’s health including mental health during their whole life. This article is a must read for any policy maker in Nigeria.
If you look at Nigeria today, there is so much addiction and antisocial personality disorders, which can be interpreted as “functional anti-social personality traits” of environmental adaptation.
Therefore, the solution necessary to stay alive is by acquiring and maintaining food and safety for our population group that are exhibiting high levels of impulsivity, lack of remorse for opponents when fighting against other population groups, disregarded for their own safety. The government must invest massively in our agriculture sector to ensure that we produce what we eat affordably. Also, the government must improve policies that will ensure that citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare services.
You came with some Dutch investors to Delta State.
What are their roles and your interest?
It will shock you that before I entered politics to contest as Governor of Delta State, I critically studied the state to understand why we are blessed with so much resources and earning so much in federal and internally generated revenue but yet the people are living in abject poverty. During the cause of moving around communities and engaging the people, I saw and spoke to people living in hopelessness.
The healthcare and education system were dead. There were almost no existence of factories and industries. Delta State has the highest number of tertiary institutions in Nigeria with most youths roaming the streets jobless. Nearly all the youths have become politics boys since they cannot find jobs, therefore relying on politicians for crumbs to meet certain basic life needs.
What is this ‘FixDelta’ mantra that you keep promoting? I compared Delta State to Rotterdam in The Netherlands, which is the city that I live and found so many similarities. I saw a developed Rotterdam and an under-developed Delta State with difference only in patriotism and good management of resources. It then dawned on me that with good leadership, Delta State can be fixed. That was how I made ‘FixDelta’ my campaign mantra. I believe that, if we must create jobs for our youths, we must attract foreign investments and make it attractive to visitors.
Even though I stepped down from the governorship race, I still kept the mantra and have tried to use my connections in Europe to woo investors to the state. How can Prof. Franzek and your other friends be of help? Prof. Franzek has a strong passion for Africa and when we met he found so much interest in Nigeria and since then we have visited Nigeria twice together. We organised a public lecture at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital and the Federal Neuro- Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City where he gave lecture on this report. This year we decided to form an organisation called “Legionnaires for Mankind’s Health” along with Prof. Kingsley Akhigbe of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Benin City. This organisation will among things look at the basic human rights for everyone including enough and healthy food, clean water supply, adequate sanitation for every household and in public places, midwifery and adequate baby care.
We intend to launch the organisation in May 2020 during a visit to rural communities in Delta State.
Politics
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
Hon. Ebun Tracy Agol was the candidate of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN) during the 2016 governorship election in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, the two-time chairperson of the Nigeria Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) spoke on the political feud between the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki, among other issues. Excerpts…
How would you describe the ongoing political crisis between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole?
It is very disappointing at this stage of our democracy that people we look up to as our mentors and leaders could get themselves involved in such a mess. I am a woman that had been in the political circles for quite a long time, so, I know that politicians do disagree on certain issues, but there are ways of settling disputes rather than getting themselves involved in war of words and abuses. In the first place, they shouldn’t have given room for such to happen at all, the leaders of the party ought to have called a meeting to resolve the issue before it escalated, it is not a good development for us, and it shows that some politicians are not matured to be elected as leaders. Adams Oshiomhole never consulted with top members of the APC when he brought Godwin Obaseki to power, so now that there is crisis, he should be able to handle the matter without letting a third party know. Edo people are peace-loving people; we won’t fold our hands and allow a few greedy politicians to turn our state to bloodletting zone.
If the matter is not settled before the election, there can be possibilities of Edo State suffering political setbacks. Who would you blame for the rift?
As a top member of the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), our major role is to advise, I have not been opportune to meet with the governor or Oshiomhole, or any other group, so I do not want to blame anybody, but my main concern is that they should not have given chance for such a thing to happen.
In fairness to Oshiomhole, he did everything possible to ensure that Obaseki became governor, when everybody in the party was against it; that alone is enough for the governor to overlook whatever Oshiomhole might have done. Again, Oshiomhole should also know that he is no longer the governor; he should therefore allow the man there to do his job.
I do not also think that Oshiomhole is interfering with the activities of the governor; both parties have refused to tell Edo people what the matter is. In the game of politics, we disagree to agree, this is not the first time two political heavyweights are getting involved in issues, their inability to settle the matter is a sign of failure of the party leaders. APC as the ruling party has failed the nation. We have had presidents, governors and leaders in the past; it has never been this bad. As politicians, we are bound to have differences in our ideologies and manner of leadership, but there is always room for settlement.
It is very wrong for party leaders that the people had so much c o n – fidence in to get themselves involved in power struggle or supremacy battle. Do you think APC will still give Governor Obaseki a second chance to govern the state? This is purely an internal party affair, which can be settled if they have interest of the people at heart. It is the party that would determine who they want to give the 2020 APC gubernatorial ticket to. Governor Obaseki is the incumbent governor, he has the power to do what he wants to do, and he is the head of the APC structure in the state. If Edo people want him back that would be decided during the party primaries.
Again, Obaseki is a product of the APC, he knows how he came into position, and he should also try as much as possible to respect the ladder that he climbed to limelight. Also, Oshiomhole should play his role as a father and a National Chairman of the ruling party. APC does not belong to one individual, politics is about the people and any politician who neglects the people that voted him into power is not a good politician.
Do you think Obaseki has done well to deserve a return to the Government House in 2020?
I think his score is high judging by what people say about him. But you also know that politicians do hire crowd to sing their praises. I am a top chieftain of the Peoples Party of Nigeria (PPN), so I cannot be singing praises of an APC person. As an opposition party, our duty is to criticise objectively and be watchful of the party in government. If they are not criticized, they will not know the pains that the ordinary person is going through. It is not yet time for me to praise Obaseki, if and when that time comes, I will do it.
There is no need for the ongoing rift between the master and his boy; our leaders are gradually paving way for miscreants to turn the state to war zone. I want to call on traditional leaders, clerics, leaders of political parties and peace loving Edolites to intervene in this matter by calling the two parties involved to order so that Edo can avoid a looming war that is already knocking on our doors. What is your rating of the President Buhari’s performance so far? APC has failed us at the national level. Nigerians have lost total confidence in its leadership. In the history of this country, we have never seen such insecurity problem in Nigeria. People no longer complain about the government at the federal level, we are just praying and believing God to help us.
This present situation is beyond man, it is only God that can save us from this precarious situation that we have found ourselves. God is angry with the leaders of this country
Politics
Sanwo-Olu committed to people’s welfare, says Yoruba group
A pan Yoruba civil society organisation, Egbe Omo Yoruba Ronu (EOYR), has appreciated the commitment of the Lagos State Governor to pay the new minimum wage of N30, 000, while urging residents of the state to exercise patience and show understanding over the poor condition of roads across the state.
The organisation, in a statement by its coordinator, Adekunle Adeosun, said Sanwo-Olu is a worker-friendly administrator and expressed concern over the pain, anguish and agony that the people had been subjected to in the past few weeks. Noting that the bad roads were inherited from the immediate past administration and are now causing endless traffic gridlock which has resulted in loss of man hours, stress, the group said the damages to vehicles, and human body as well as the security risk had been of concern to the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led government. The group however, expressed consciousness of the fact that, the rainy season naturally hampers road construction and rehabilitation due to the weather condition, admonishing the government and people of Lagos to exercise patience and allow the rainy season to terminate before doing the needful with regard to the roads so as to have good value for tax payers’ money.
The group expressed delight over the declaration of a state-of-emergency on Lagos roads by Governor Sanwo-Olu and called on all the contractors handling the jobs to ensure that the roads receive quality, public safety and attention when construction and rehabilitation works start.
The organisation promised to interface as a monitoring eagle eye for the people on the road construction when it begins, while appreciating Lagosians for their patience, understanding and perseverance over the present state of the roads which it believes will soon be a thing of the past.
The group expressed delight that Sanwo- Olu’s is a man of the people who wants to pay more than N30,000 minimum wage to the workers, pointing out that, “it is a testimony that he is a man that gives priority to the welfare of the workers to encourage them to put in their best. According to the organisation, a state that accounts for more almost 55 per cent of the country’s economy needs good roads to drive economy, and good pay to motivate the work force, stressing that, with zero potholes on Lagos roads and good salaries in the workers’ pocket, wasting of quality time in traffic jam would be the thing of the past and maximum productivity in all the sectors would be enhanced.
“Against the forgoing, the people of the state are expected to reciprocate Sanwo-Olu’s good gestures by doubling their support for him to encourage him to do more,” assuring that, “with the steps he is taking, he would not disappoint the people that gave him their mandate to be their governor.” Concluding, the group therefore, called for more support, words of encouragement, useful advice and constructive criticism for him to remain more committed to governance for the interest of all and sundry.
Business
Why I’m gunning for PhD at 87 – Olola Ogunlan
Born as far back as 1932, Olola Olabode Ogunlana stands tall today as the Doyen of Insurance in Nigeria. A graciously aging patriot who has continued to give himself to the country after serving Nigerian for decades, he is currently studying for his PhD at 87 years old. With publications including Quest for the Rare Leaf and Other stories, Yoruba Love Stories and Out of the black pot, the chairman of SCIB, who started his career at Inland Revenue Department and later Royal Exchange Assurance Group before the old Western Nigerian Government appointed him General Manager and Director, Great Nigeria Insurance Company Limited and later Managing Director of National Insurance Corporation of Nigeria (NICON), spoke to ADEDAYO ODULAJA.
How many of your peers do you still get to call upon or meet with regularly?
I still relate with many of them. Days ago, I spoke to one of my classmates who is now 88. This morning, I have talked to one who turned 90 years old back in July, a few of us are still around although many of us are dead. So we still get to meet once in a while.
As a trail-blazer in the insurance subsector in Nigeria but who can you say influenced your choice of career?
That is a mighty question. I was not planning to be in insurance; I was studying to be an architect with a passion in fine art, technical drawing and all such but my boss, a friend of my father. Both of them had attended St Andrew’s College between 19 and …, he was my boss and he said I should take the exams for fun. I did and although it was for fun, I passed. And the western government wanted to give scholarships for insurance.
In those days, it was a great thing to go abroad so I applied and was given a scholarship.
Before then, I was a civil servant, working at the Inland Revenue which was until sometime in 1951 but since 1st of April, 1952 I got into insurance and I became stuck since then. I was in royal exchange for 17 years, then I took over the management of the western Nigeria government insurance company in those days called Great Nigeria where I served for five years. Then I went into the national insurance corporation of Nigeria, became the first managing director and later started a company of my own.
That company became 41 or 42 years old this year so I have been in insurance now for about 67 or 68 years.
Which moments can you recall now as some of your greatest moments in this storied career you just mentioned in a few minutes?
Frankly, everyday in my life is an important moment. In addition to everything else, i am a lay preacher and I got licence from 1966. So when a man goes to bed and wakes up in the morning, it is by the grace of god. And if you believe in god, anything that you put your hand in, is a great moment. Recently, we had an event that was called celebration of our heroes in the insurance industry and I was honoured as the doyen of the insurance industry.
It was a joy for me seeing all the big men who were either my students or worked under me, some of them using walking sticks and i felt really great and thank god.
So, honestly, everyday is a great moment but many don’t think about god. If i may compare to when I was young, Nigeria has become a god-less nation. Because people say ‘I’m a Chris tian’ and when you ask them which church they attend, they don’t have any. How can someone say ‘I belong to the Armed Forces when you are not in the Army, Navy or the others?
Although I have lived for just about 87 years, I have seen great changes but Nigeria is not on the right path. Apart from the great impact you made in the insurance sector, you are also a great reader and author. What informed your love for books and reading? My father was a teacher and from the age of 10 in our home, you had to read two novels a month. By the time you were 13, you graduate to six novels a month. So that made me love reading, writing and poetry.
It all goes with my love for nature, I am a child of nature. I love the environment and joined the boy’s scout in 1942 and I am still there. In scouting, you tell stories, you dramatise stories and it is a way of life.
I was chief commissioner for the scout in Nigeria, I was their president in Africa and their vice president for the whole world. I go to Germany and other places for scouting events and all of them entail storytelling. In the Boy’s Scout, I was known as Olabode opitan (storyteller). You must tell stories and I ask questions. I asked questions of my grandfather who died in august 1939 and he used to tell us stories he heard from his father and grandfather.
That is nature of the Oral culture which is now dying. This background would easily explain your love for the preservation of culture?
Yes, for instance since 1975 when I left service, I stopped wearing suits and I dress not just in native dresses but with a cloth wrapped around it like this. That is the way my grandfather dressed and I belong to Egbe Ijinle Yoruba where we teach children Yoruba culture, about our food, our folksongs and show the value of indigenous ways that have been undervalued during the colonial period.
Most tribes are doing it now, I am happy to say, Igbos, Hausas, Efiks and we should all value our own traditional ways because it is the sum total of them that make a nation.
Unfortunately we have not been able to weld all of them into one and we cannot discuss in one language and with one purpose. You said the western regional government put the scheme in place that aided your scholarship and later bringing you on board to manage the region’s insurance company. It means those in charge must have seen the value in insurance at the time.
That fervour seems to have waned over the years? In the past, we had visionary leaders. Chief Obafemi Awolowo was responsible for starting Great Nigeria Insurance Company, the instrument he used was the Western Nigeria Finance Corporation.
He got his B.Com as a private student here and he knew the importance of invisible income to Britain, insurance, shipping, banking, accounting, transportation. So he decided to start the western region production development board and the area of specialty of that board was to give scholarships for all those subjects that would give invisible income. That was why he started the board around 1955, all of them are doing very well, that was how Great Nigeria was started.
The first manager was an American but then the politicians started to interfere and after seven years, they were making losses and they wanted to know why. So I was asked to come and take over management of the company, we got good managers, put our acts together and within three years, we broke even and we started building the Great Nigeria House. Leadership counts, visionary leadership is what Nigeria lacks. And in those days, we had that through a personality like Chief Awolowo.
Who do we blame for the lack of visionary leadership we have today, with generations locked in the debate about which did better? Nation building is like a relay race. My grandfather ran his race, his sons were the sources of wealth, they all went to farm but when the missionaries asked him to give up one of his sons, that was his contribution. He passed the baton to my father who was trained by St. Andrew’s College as a teacher. He contributed his bit, after sometime, he resigned and went to the civil service.
He was the first manager of the law courts at Tafawa Balewa Square and in those days, when that place was built and my father was the manager, everything was spick and span. I was there recently, it was in shambles. Now I went into insurance, I am enjoying it, I built the Insurance Training Centre to build insurance managers and I can count no less than 50 managers I trained. It is like that, every generation should try and do it better than the one before it but there is a breakdown in Nigeria today.
That is why we have the issue about leadership. Education is like a triangle, this is home training. Many of our children today lack home training. In my time, we went to neighbourhood schools, my mother was a full housewife and she would walk me to door of St. Paul’s Breadfood School and at the close of school, she will be there to pick me up back home.
She would insist that I do my homework before i go and play ball with my friends so education starts from the home. Today, you don’t have that, the average father or mother would leave home so early because of traffic when the children are still in bed and also come back very late, again because of traffic when the children have gone to bed. And during the weekend when there should be children-parent bonding, they will be going for weddings and other ceremonies. So the base of education has been eroded.
And what they teach in schools nowadays is like the knowledge some people have put in a test tube, you just pinch it out and drum it into the heads of the children and when they are able to regurgitate them, they say they have passed and they are released into the school of life to start intermingling with other people. To produce visionary leaders, all the three must mix well together and that is not happening today.
I will give you an example, when we became independent in 1960, America, through the auspices of the ford foundation, gave Nigeria a present. They didn’t build a fountain like the funny thing you have as Tinubu Square, what was there before was a magnificent supreme court building.
It was knocked down to build that funny fountain. Instead, the Americans brought about 32 young Nigerians together drawn from different parts of Nigeria and we interacted for six weeks at the federal palace hotel.
And all of them without exception, went to the top. I will give you some examples, Prince Solomon Akenzua became the Oba of Benin, Dr Michael Omolayole became the chairman of Lever Brothers, late Olaku became the boss of SCOA, McEwen became the chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority, I got on in insurance, among others.
The selection was very good and it was not a matter of who knew who; they wanted the best from the private and public sectors and got them. That is the way things should be done, do we do that in Nigeria of today, that is why things are like this.
Beyond what you just said, how do you see the educational terrain today?
We have millions of graduates today who are not employed, and some of them are unemployable because the system they went through, bought question papers, were dashed first class, they would not be able to perform.
Shouldn’t our leaders sit down and take a fresh look and redesign the educational system?
Sometime ago, i tried to put in place a school for the training of artisans. I got a parcel of land and applied for the c of o from the state government nine years ago. I am yet to get the c of o today but in the meantime I had interviewed teachers and lecturers in South Africa, Ghana, all over the place. I just wasted my money, $100,000 just went down the drain because I wouldn’t pay bribe.
Many are not doing things right because they are not patriots.
You went back barely 8 years ago to bag another B.A and a Masters and now you are gunning for a PhD at 87?
Why not?
We are all students of life. Education is an aggression of knowledge. I am better able to do that now because I have lived for this long span and I have been tracing the history of the Yoruba since 1955 when I listened to the first in the series of the Lugard Lectures by Dr S.O Biobaku, he wasn’t even a professor then. And I told myself I must find out more about my background.
Politics
Bayelsa polls: Group urges new gov to focus more on women, youth
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
As the Bayelsa State governorship comes up on November 16, a non-governental organisation known, as Girl Child Empowerment and Reproductive Health Initiative (GREP) has urged any candidate that is eventually elected to work assiduously to improve the free maternal and child health care services in the state.
GREP also called on any candidate that will emerge as the next governor to build and rehabilitate primary and secondary school structures in all local government areas of the state, and invest in the free education scheme for primary and secondary school children.
Speaking on Friday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during a policy dialogue organised by GREP in collaboration with the National Democratic Institute (NDI), for the governorship candidates, Rosemary Oweufawari the Executive Director of the group, promised to promote good policies to enhance the well being of women and girl child as well as providing employments to the teaming population of youths.
She also solicited with them to upgrade public health facilities and increase budgetary allocations to health institutions in all the local government areas in the state, as well as increase the numbers of medical doctors and nurses in public health sector.
Oweifawari said: “Access to business economic opportunities that drive trade and exchange is very slow for women denominated business both in the formal and informal sectors of the state. Lack of business incubation centers and accelerators programmes to promote entrepreneurship education and business development for women.”
