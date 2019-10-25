PDP: Wike’s victory at S’Court, triumph over anti-democratic forces

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Supreme Court’s affirmation of the election of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike as the final triumph over anti-democratic forces seeking to forceful take over the state.

The party in a statement Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the judgment has further strengthened the confidence of the people on the integrity of the Supreme Court and ‘its readiness to correct any miscarriage of justice at lower stages of our justice system, particularly electoral cases.”

According to the PDP, such fearless verdict was needed at all levels of the justice system to achieve the much-needed stability and end the agitations by Nigerians over the alleged stealing of the presidential mandate of its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the February presidential elections.

The party congratulated Governor Wike and the people of Rivers State for what it described as a landmark ruling, adding that it has consolidated the platform for the governor to continue in his commitment towards greater productivity without further distractions from those who do not wish the state well.

It expressed optimism that all its “stolen mandates will be retrieved so as to save the nation and give Nigerians the purposeful leadership they yearn for at this trying time.”

