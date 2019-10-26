Sports
Player concedes penalty while not on pitch
Footballers beware, there is no escaping VAR.
Just ask Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein, who is a contender for the unluckiest substitute in sport.
Eberwein was warming up behind the goal during a German second division game against Bochum on Friday when he kicked a wayward shot back into play.
However, VAR spotted Eberwein had touched the ball before it had crossed the line, prompting referee Timo Gerach to give a penalty and show him a yellow card, reports the BBC.
It is the sort of innocuous incident that may have passed the officials by in previous seasons, but the presence of the eagled-eye VAR cameras means nothing is now missed.
International FA Board (Ifab) rules state if a substitute interferes with play, the referee can take appropriate disciplinary action and restart the game with a direct free-kick or penalty kick.
Congo forward Silvere M’Boussy took advantage of the bizarre moment of fortune by converting the spot-kick to bring Bochum level.
To make things worse for Eberwein, it is his only touch in a Holstein Kiel shirt since joining from Fortuna Cologne over the summer.
He can at least take some consolation from the fact his side went on to win the game thanks to Janni Serra’s second-half strike.
His experience sends out a message to players everywhere, though – VAR is watching you. Always.
Sports
EPL: Spurs out to do a United on Liverpool
Exactly a week after football fans the world over were served a tantalising showdown between league leaders Liverpool and struggling Manchester United, fans of the English game get another douse of their weekend tonic with another high profile teasing clash today.
One of the combatants from last Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford will be in the red corner in the form of the Reds, who will be welcoming a team from the capital city of London, Tottenham Hotspur to the imposing venue called Anfield.
And again like last weekend’s fixture, on paper, at least, it should be a no contest between the home side and away side with the contrasts in their forms going into the game as wide as the River Thames, which courses through London.
Until last weekend’s surprise result at the Theatre of Dreams, European champions, Liverpool had not dropped points at all since last season and were on the cusp of equalling Chelsea’s record of 18 straight wins.
But a surprisingly below par first half performance allowed United seize the initiative and take the lead, albeit in controversial circumstances, before the never-say-die spirit of the Reds allowed the nearly forgotten man, Adam Lallana, pop up with the equaliser five minutes to the end of the game.
Besides current form, recent head-to-head clashes between the two are decidedly in favour of the home side, with Spurs fans needing to go back to October 22, 2017 to savour their last victory over Liverpool. Since then they have met four times with the London outfit only managing a draw, which incidentally was at Anfield in 2018.
Their last clash was at the 63,000-seater, Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, which hosted the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1. Liverpool comfortably won 2-0.
For many though, reaching the final of the world’s premier football competition for club sides, paper over the signs that all was not really well with the North London outfit.
In fact former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher threw up an intriguing explanation in midweek to try to explain what had suddenly gone wrong with Mauricio Pochettino and his wards.
Speaking to Sky Sports the man, who wore the famous red Liverpool shirt for 508 times, said he believed the “Tottenham cycle is over”.
“How I explain it is that I think this cycle is over for this Tottenham team – and I love this Tottenham team, and I love this Tottenham manager,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.
“But last season, getting to the Champions League final papered over some of the cracks slightly. They lost 20 games last season.
“So that was my worry for them. Are they going to get back to what we have seen in the last few years from them at the start of this season, or has this team realised it’s not quite good enough to win the Premier League, or to win the Champions League?
“It feels like its physical and its mental maybe in the dressing room too. There is a lack of intensity and it comes from the fact they have been together so long and they are not quite good enough. It looks to me like this is the end of it now.
“They are not going to win the Premier League or the Champions League now. They are just about qualifying for the top four and that was the remit three or four years ago.”
While the former England international’s view may sound a little bit outlandish, many have also questioned Spurs’ failure to freshen up the team over a number of seasons, ostensibly because they were saving money to build their new stadium.
However, while the stadium has become a reality, it has come at a cost – the team is no longer as strong as it should be due to lack of investment in the players.
Unfortunately events over the summer did not help the situation, with reports of a number of players wanting to jump ship and eventually not doing so for a number of reasons ranging from the club unable to agree a deal or the player himself reluctant to go the club Spurs wanted him to. So in the end there are quiet a number of players still at the club who if everything had worked out would not be there and which would have freed up space/money for new players.
But as things stand, Pochettino just like his Old Trafford opposite number, Ole Gunner Solskjaer did last weekend will not only have to come up with the right game plan, but more importantly get his players to equally believe in it.
The dip in form of the Spurs is just staggering. Between August 2015 and February 23, 2019 the Lilywhites had a very impressive 63% win ratio; but since February 23 it has dropped to just 29%!
For the former Liverpool defender, he sums up Spurs problem thus: “I still feel there are some really good players at Tottenham and they have one of the great managers, not just in the Premier League but in Europe. But for me now, him being there for six years with the same players, they have reached a level now where they are not going to go any further.
“I tell you what it reminds me of, and this is why I am not going to be too critical of the players or the manager. I was managed by Gerard Houllier for six years, and Rafa Benitez for six years. They are the two biggest influences on my career. They did great jobs for Liverpool and they won trophies.
“The thing for us year after year was to win the title. Then we got to second, and we completely fell away. It was almost as though we needed to start again. And with Tottenham, it is as if they need to start again, either with a new manager – not because he’s not good enough, because he is good enough – or with a new squad.
“This squad should have been changed before now. The manager has been crying out for that. So I think you have to point fingers at people at the top of the club, because this team needs new players. It just needed freshening up and now it feels like it’s gone on too long.”
Millions of Spurs fans though, will be praying that Carragher ends up like most of the pundits who wrote of United last weekend, and at the end of 90 odd minutes they too will have something to celebrate like Red Devils supporters.
However, the big north east clash is not the only match taking place on Week 10, with Arsenal hoping to bounce back from their shock 1-0 Monday night defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, while Newcastle United will be hoping to build on their spirited but in the end still fruitless display against Chelsea last weekend when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
While in the final game of the day, which is kicking off at the same time as Liverpool’s, Manchester United is at Carrow Road to face Norwich City acutely aware that only a few weeks ago, the Canaries caused a massive shock in beating two-time defending champions Manchester City 3-2.
For Ole the game is the start of a tough run of four games in just under a fortnight which will test not only his coaching and man-management abilities but also the stamina of his players.
The sequence kicked off on Thursday with a fairly long but rewarding trip to Bulgaria to tackle Partizan Belgrade in a Europa League tie which they won 1-0 and then today’s encounter with Norwich before heading to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in a League Cup Fourth Round tie before concluding next Saturday with another road game against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Sports
Polo: FirstBank restates commitment to sponsorship of Georgia Cup
F
irst Bank Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to the sponsorship of Polo’s most coveted trophy; the Georgian Cup. Speaking at 100th edition of the glamorous Cup in Kaduna over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adeola Adeduntan said the shared value of passion, heritage and excellence has helped the bank sustained the sponsorship, saying the bank has recommitted to the sponsorship of Georgian Cup for another 100 years.
“We are happy to be a long-time partner of Kaduna Polo Club. It is a rare opportunity and we want to thank the club for it,” the CEO said, adding: “We will continue to support the club and Georgian Cup for the next 100 years.”
FirstBank sponsorship of Georgian Cup has already been tagged a potential Guinness World Record.
Meanwhile, the clash of the finalist in this year’s Georgian Cup lived up to expectation as both teams put polo fans, including government functionaries and royal fathers, on their toes throughout the Six Chukker round.
The finalists, Abuja Rubicon, led by Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, and Lintex Agad, led by Bashir Dantata, saw Rubicon fight back from 3-goal deficit to win the competition by 7-6.
The victory is the third for Abuja since joining the High Goal cadre. Rubicon had won the trophy in 2012 and 2016.
Sirika, who was excited by the outcome, thanked FirstBank for their support for polo over the years.
Part of the highlights of the weeklong competition was the introduction of Blue Jacket to previous Georgian Cup winners with a pledge by the President of the club, Suleiman Abubakar to ensure that henceforth winners of the Georgian Cup would be robed in Blue Jackets.
Present at the Centenary Georgian Cup were top government functionaries, business executives and royal fathers which include the Emir of Katsina; Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State; Engineer Martins Babale
This year’s Georgian Cup coincided with the 125th anniversary celebration of FirstBank Nigeria Limited.
Sports
Sports ministry secures full scholarships for 25 young athletes
T
he Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reiterated the commitment of the ministry to support the development of grassroots sports and the nurturing of talents.
Elated with the ministry’s achievement in securing full scholarships for 25 young athletes in Abuja on Friday, the Minister said to sustain this drive to be able to take in many more, there is a new initiative to revive the Headmasters’ Cup tournament.
To buttress this, the Minister said that the tournament, which will involve 20,000 primary schools across the nation, will be used to grow and nurture a new generation of athletes that will replace the ageing ones.
The minister made this assertion during a visit by the discovered talents of the National Youth Games, Ilorin and representatives of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in his conference room at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
Nigerian Tulip International College is partnering with the ministry to give the athletes 100% scholarship for their secondary school education, which the minister said validates the country’s strategic plans as a nation to grow all sports across board.
He used the occasion to call on other corporate organisations, local and international schools to reach out to the ministry for the sponsorship template, as there are more than 200 discovered talented athletes, whom the ministry intends to send to Federations to mentor and develop their skills.
Sports
South West U-18 Karate Tourney ends in Lagos
A
s part of its efforts to discover and nurture talents from their formative age, the Lagos State Karate Association in conjunction with Optimum Impact Children Youth Development Foundation recently held the 5th edition of the annual South West U-18 Karate Championship.
Speaking at the well-attended event, Chairman of the association, Omololu Bello, described the grassroots initiative as a necessary step towards producing world champions in the sport, promising that his body will always come out with programmes aimed at uplifting karate not only in Lagos State but the whole federation.
He expressed happiness that since the championship started five years ago many talented athletes have been discovered noting that the association is poised to produce athletes that will represent the country at the world level and the Olympics.
“This is our little way of developing talents at the grassroots and I’m happy that since we started this competition, we’ve discovered about four athletes who have competed at National/ West African levels and won gold medals,” he said.
Lagos State Karate Coach, Shola Shoyoye, while commending Optimum Impact Foundation for partnering with the Association, appealed to government and corporate organisations to emulate them and support the development of karate.
Sports
JAC Motors Abeokuta Road Race begins with Expo
T
he first edition of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, officially flagged off on Friday, October 25, with the official commencement of the Expo supervised by the organisers, Nilayo Sports Management, at the Gateway Stadium, Abeokuta.
According to the General Coordinator of the race, Bukola Olopade, the first session of the Expo started in Abeokuta with the training of the security personnel by the Chairman of the Security Committee, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gideon Akinsola (rtd), who is also a security expert with FIFA and CAF on crowd control.
“The Medical Team will be trained at the Expo, after which they will supervised the medical screening of the registered runners to ascertain the level of fitness of each and every one of the runners.
“The personnel for the Race Services and Volunteers are also going be trained by experts in various fields towards ensuring a successful road race holding first time in the Gateway State on Saturday, November 2,” he said.
Olopade, stressed that, after the training of personnel for the important sections of the Road Race, the next stage of the Expo would see the various sponsors of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, exhibit and market their products.
The former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State commended the state government, headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the support and encouragement that has given them the confidence to stage the best and most enduring Road Race in the history of Nigerian sports.
Sports
EPL: We mustn’t underestimate ‘top side’ Spurs – Klopp
Tottenham Hotspur’s poor start does not mean they have forgotten how to play football and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expects the north London club to put in a ‘proper performance’ when they visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool lead the table by six points ahead of Manchester City, while Spurs are seventh, 13 points behind the leaders, reports Reuters.
Both teams had good results in the Champions League in midweek, with Spurs thumping Red Star Belgrade 5-0 and Liverpool beating Genk 4-1 and Klopp said his team were more concerned by Spurs’ latest performance than their earlier struggles.
“What I can say is we saw a very good Tottenham side on Tuesday night and that’s what we think about,” the German told a news conference on Friday. “Not why Tottenham’s start to the season is not as (the media) and they expected.
“It’s not that they forgot how to play football, that Harry Kane doesn’t know how any more. They are always able to put in a proper performance on the pitch. That’s what we have to expect.
“We will not be so confident that absolutely nothing can happen to us and they will not play like a team with the points tally they have. They are a top side in the Premier League and will be a top side the whole season.”
Klopp also said that defenders Andy Robertson, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, as well as goalkeeper Alisson Becker were all in contention to start.
Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored twice in Wednesday’s win over Genk and Klopp praised the 26-year-old’s return to form after the knee injury that kept him out almost the whole of last season.
“It was a serious injury… In the best moment in your career you don’t think too much, you just do. That’s the main thing you lose in rehab,” Klopp said. “You get fit again but the flow, the rhythm, that’s not too easy.
“To become really reliable again needs time. My expectations of Ox are pretty high, so I’m impressed by his goals, but there’s lots more to come.”
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…
Bella Momoh, on July 31, 1985, in front of 35,000 spectators at the People’s Stadium, Dalian, China scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup to signal the start of the country’s dominance in the age-grade competition.
Momoh’s goal was in that 1-0 win over Italy in Group C of the tournament which was the first step in the country’s run to winning the first of her record five titles at the tournament. The Sebastian Broderickstutored side had left the country unheralded; no one took notice of them when they were boarding the plane at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for the competition in the Far East. More so, very few journalists covered their training sessions at the St Gregory’s School, Obalende, Lagos, including their two-legged qualifying matches against Togo.
However, they returned home as heroes after winning the country’s first ever world title, beating West Germany in the final. It was a tumultuous run for the Nduka Ugbade-captained side; after opening their account with the victory over Italy, they played a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia before dispatching Costa Rica 3-0 in their last group game with goals coming from Victor Igbinoba, Momoh and Joseph Babatunde. After a conceding an early goal, the Eaglets scored three times to beat Hungary 3-1 in the quarterfinals through a brace from Momoh and another striker from Igbinoba. The semifinal clash against Guinea was the most difficult for the side; Eaglets raced to a 10th minute lead but were pegged back 10 minutes later.
The Nigerian team would have progressed in regulation time but Igbinoba missed a second half penalty. The two teams had to be separated by penalty shootout which the Eaglets won 4-2 to set up a final clash with West Germany. The Europeans were clearly the favourites after trouncing Brazil 4-1 in the semifinal.
Led by rampaging Marcel Witeczek who had scored whopping eight goals enroute final, Germany were hoping to complete their roller coaster run with a victory over the Africans.
However, 80,000 football fans that thronged the Workers’ Stadium, Beijing on August 11, 1985 were stunned when striker Jonathan Akpoborie scored in the 4th minute. Although the Germans dominated proceedings shortly after, the Nigerian lads stoutly matched them and put the game beyond doubt when Igbinoba hit a 79th minute goal to make it difficult for the Europeans to stage a comeback. The whole of the country erupted in jubilation after Bambridge Christopher blew the final whistle; the excitement across the land was indescribable.
The Eaglets arrived in Canada, the venue of the 1987 edition of the tournament, with high expectations as the world was hoping to see the Africans replicate the magic of two years earlier. However, they started the defence of their title on a slow pace after drawing 1-1 with Soviet Union.
Albert Eke scored the only goal but they returned with a 3-2 victory over Bolivia. Diminutive Phillip Osondu was the star man after netting all three goals but Mexico shocked the champions with a 1-0 win in their last group game. The Nigerian team still managed to finish second behind Soviet Union in the group to set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia. Christopher Nwosu scored the solitary goal as Nigeria beat the Oceanian country and the midfielder repeated the same thing in the semi-final when they handed a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Again, Nigeria reached the final of the tournament and were primed for a showdown with the Soviet Union who they faced in their first match of the tournament.
The match ended 1-1 after regulation time after Osondu cancelled Yuri Nikiforov’s 6th minute goal in the 10th minute but the Europeans claimed the diadem with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.
The fortune of the team started dwindling from then on and they could not progress from the quarterfinal stages in Scotland 1989 and did not even qualify for the 1991 edition hosted by Italy. The hiatus obviously provided the platform for the country to bounce back as Coach Fanny Amun paraded arguably the best Nigerian side ever in the competition at Japan 1993. It was a competition that threw up Nwakwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro and Mobi Oparaku.
They were in such a devastating form that they opened their account with a massive 8-0 thumping of Canada with a hattrick from Kanu, a brace from Peter Anosike and Festus Odini strike. Argentina were not spared as the South Americans were spanked 4-0 as Kanu and Oruma scored a brace each. Oruma and Kanu were on the score sheet again as the Nigerian side completed their group stage run with a 2-0 win over Australia. Hosts, Japan became the first country to score against the rampaging Nigerians after their quater fianl clash ended 2-1 in favour of the former champions.
Poland also suffered the same fate in the semifinal as the clash ended 2-1 with Nigeria setting up an all-African final with Ghana. Captain Oruma scored his sixth goal of the tournament in the third minute and Anosike increased Nigeria’s tally in the 75th minute. Joseph Fameye’s 80th minute goal was not enough to deny Eaglets their second world title. Nigeria could not replicate their 1993 success as they crashed out in the quarterfinal in 1995 edition hosted by Ecuador. The situation became worse when the country did not feature in the 1997 and 1999 tournaments.
The Eaglets reached the final of the 2001 edition with Femi Opabunmi emerging as the star boy. They lost 3-0 to France in the final. The 2003 edition in Finland was about the worst moment for the Nigerian team in the competition after they crashed out in the first round despite having talents such as Mikel Obi, Ezekiel Bala and Isaac Promise. Nigeria did not qualify two years later in Peru but returned to win the 2007 tournament in South Korea, beating Spain in the final. Crisantus Macaulay scored impressive seven goals to emerge the highest goal scorer. Nigeria hosted the tournament for the first time in 2009 but lost to Switzerland 1-0 in the final. Sani Emmanuel who scored five goals was declared the Most Valuable Player.
The Golden Eaglets did not qualify for the 2011 edition but claimed the trophy in 2013 and 2015 becoming the second team to achieve the feat and set a new record as the most successful side in the history of the competition with six titles. Despite being the defending champions, the Eaglets could not qualify for the 2017 tournament and it remains to be seen if they will make up for that miss as the 2019 edition gets underway today in Brazil.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup conquer the world again, Oparaku, Lawal, Obuh CHARGE EAGLET S
Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets open their 2019/FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign against Hungary today and they have been tasked to emulate the successful squads before them by winning the tournament. Mobi Oparaku was in the team that won the 1993 edition of the tournament held in Japan and has charged the current squad to follow in their footsteps. Although he believes no two teams are the same, he expects current side to at least reach the final of the Brazil tourney. “We have been champions, we’ve been dominating that category of world football and I don’t expect less than an appearance in the final,” the former right back told our correspondent.
“We are not going there just to compete; we are going there like an elephant who rules the jungle. I have high estimation of this squad and I think even if we are not going to win the tournament, we should at least get to the final and that is what I expect from them.”
Dimeji Lawal was in Nigeria’s squad that reached the final of the 1987 edition of the tournament in Scotland and he has said the competition is a developmental one and although he wants the squad to win, he would be happier if talents that will progress to the senior national teams are unearthed. “I believe this team can make the country proud like those before them; but it won’t be easy because as you can remember, we did not qualify for the last edition and I don’t want us to put so much pressure on these young players.
“Competition like this is organised to discover and nurture future stars; it is not every time you win. All we need to look at is how good their performance is, what their future is going to be like because if we should think about trophy then I think we have a problem,” he said. Coach John Obuh managed the squad that lost in the final to Switzerland in the edition of the tournament hosted by Nigeria in 2009 and he said the current squad had impressive preparation ahead of the competition and should allow that translate to good results.
He warned the players against seeking individual glory as this could ruin their chances of winning in Brazil. He said: “I think they have prepared well enough because they have played three international friendlies and also attended some international competitions which served as preparation for them and I think they are ready for the World Cup. “However, the players must know that this is a big opportunity for them to set their career on the right path.
Although this is also a chance for them to impress scouts that will come to discover players for big clubs in Europe, I don’t want this to make them become selfish in such a way that will affect the team’s chances. “My advice to them is they should work together as a team and listen to their coaches by carrying out all tactical and technical instructions.”
Sports
Fit-again Salah can wreck Tottenham
…Resurgent Spurs rely on talismanic Kane
Mohamed Salah was not in the Liverpool squad that held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week due to injury but the Egyptian returned to inspire the Reds to a 4-1 thumping of Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday and he is expected to be in action when his side confront Tottenham in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Salah has come under some flaks this term with some pundits believing the forward has been overtaken by Sadio Mane as Liverpol go-to man but while the perception has been one of disappointing form, the raw numbers suggest otherwise, the Egyptian claiming seven goals and four assists in 11 appearances.
There’s no doubt the remarkable improvement in recent years of both Liverpool and Salah has made the player a marked man and given him and the team as a whole different questions to answer in attack. And the fact is Salah keeps responding, moving on to 19 goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, second only to Steven Gerrard’s tally of 30.
His goal against Genk was a timely boost ahead of Sunday’s visit of one of his favourite opponents, Tottenam. Salah has now scored against 31 different teams, and has only netted more against Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Arsenal than the four he has amassed against Tottenham.
He contributed Liverpool’s consolation in the 4-1 hammering at Wembley, netted twice in the dramatic 2-2 Anfield draw later that season and, of course, opened the scoring in the Champions League final win over the Londoners.
Even when not scoring he has made an impact, not least when his far post header was directed into his own goal by Toby Alderweireld for a late winner the last time Tottenham visited Anfield in March. Tottenham may have bolstered self-belief with a Champions League romp of their own in midweek when thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0.
But Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won only six of their last 21 league games, and have lost eight out of 10 on the road in that time while drawing the other two. And with their chief tormentor Salah back in the mood, Tottenham know all too well what can happen when they head north this weekend. They will certainly rely on their own talisman, Kane, who scored a brace against Belgrade.
Sports
AFCON U-23: Coach Amapakabo invites Sincere Seth to boost squad
Head Coach of the Dream Team VII, Imama Amapakabo has handed a debut call-up to Turkey based defender, Sincere Seth, AOIFootball. com can report.
The Boluspor defender was a member of the 2015 squad that won the nation its maiden AFCON U-23 championship before also going on to represent the country at the Rio Olympics where Nigeria became the first country to complete a total medal haul in history of Olympic football event.
The 21-year-old comes with plenty of experience having featured five times this season for Boluspor in the Turkish Super Lig 1 since joining on a season long loan from Yeni Melatayaspor.
The player’s availability will further strengthen the defence line of the Olympic Eagles as Amapakabo eyes one of the tickets to represent the country at the Tokyo 2 0 2 0 Olympics.
Trending
-
Health11 hours ago
NAF establishes School of Medical Sciences, Aviation Medicine
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
-
News11 hours ago
JUST IN: Miyetti Allah apologizes to Ortom over Benue killings
-
Metro and Crime11 hours ago
23 days after abduction: 6 female Kaduna students, 2 staff regain freedom
-
Business13 hours ago
Access Bank to acquire Kenya’s Transnational Bank
-
Health13 hours ago
Health sector: Niger declares state of emergency
-
Metro and Crime13 hours ago
Domestic staff drug master’s wife, steal N30m
-
News11 hours ago
Driver charged with 39 lorry deaths