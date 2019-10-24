Police Affairs Ministry returns

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State may have ventured into an area that is dreaded by many. Two weeks ago, a committee he set up to look into the insecurity and banditry that have become the lot of the state in the past 10 years submitted its report.

The report was as damning as it could be, indicting top military officers and traditional rulers as being responsible for the banditry in the state.

The committee, set up in July this year, had a former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar, as the chairman.

At the end, Abubakar and his committee recommended the dismissal of some military officers and dethroning of the culpable traditional rulers.

Abubakar said “five emirs, 33 district heads and several village heads were confirmed to be complicit in the banditry activities, which has lasted for about a decade.”

He went on to say that some 10 military, police officers and civilians were “supporting the bandits, who have killed hundreds of innocent persons, burnt villages, destroyed farmlands, foodstuff and livestock.”

Matawalle said he would implement the report accordingly, without fear or favour. He stated that those he cannot punish because of constitutional limitations, he would hand over to the Federal Government for proper punishments.

Although the governor has not started implementing the report, we see the setting up of the committee and the submission of its report as first steps in the right direction. We believe that the governor might have started a process that would eventually put an end to the banditry in the state.

We are not oblivious of the fact that the landscape of Nigeria is littered with thousands of such reports of committees set up on different issues by different levels of governments, which did not see the light of the day.

But we are particularly happy with this report because of the history of Zamfara in the recent past. The immediate past governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, spent his eight-year tenure, lamenting on his powerlessness in the face of the daunting security challenges. He even vowed to drop his tag as the chief security officer of the state, owing to his inability to have a control of the security apparatus in the state.

Yari, during his tenure, made a show of his inability to control security agents in the state.

That is where the approach taken by Matawalle is commendable. At least, now, he can understand the bearing of the insecurity in his state. He would also be able to know who the real suspects are and those that are culpable.

Another important aspect of the inquest launched by the governor is that many of the traditional rulers, military officers and policemen found culpable now know that they have been found out and have no hiding place.

We do not expect the governor to depose the Emirs and monarchs indicted in the report with military fiat. He should allow them to answer to the charges, with those found guilty treated appropriately.

That becomes very important now considering that we are at a time governors, the military and even the Federal Government appear to be allowing criminals all over the country some rooms through dubious negotiations, resort to false theories and a subtle surrender to the whims of those who have held the country hostage for some time.

Recently, the Nigerian Army delved into the unfathomable by talking of spiritual warfare against insurgents. So many other governors in the North are engaged in negotiations with bandits, something akin to giving them a golden handshake for their crimes.

We know that nothing stops Matawalle from dumping the report, especially when powerful figures are indicted. There is also the possibility that some powerful figures might also intervene or interfere with the report. But we believe very strongly that the submission of the report is a necessary step in getting to the root of the security situation in the state.

We also believe that such actions from other governors in the area might put a stop to the banditry that has taken over the North-West region of the country.

At least, if not for anything, there is a fear now in the air in Zamfara among the traditional rulers, the army, police and even prominent civilians on the indictment list. We are not sure anybody would be willing to cooperate with the bandits openly or through subtle support.

We are however to point out that we do not expect the governor to relax or dump the report. Rather, he should follow up on the recommendations of the committee with a view to sorting out the knotty issues in the security of the state.

Matawalle has done well with the setting up of the committee. The committee has also done well with the recommendations. What is now left is for the governor to implement the recommendations and set an example that no matter how hidden a crime might be, the state is big and proactive enough to catch up with any offender.

It is only when he musters enough political will to implement the recommendations that his job would be complete. That is as far as the innocent are not punished.

