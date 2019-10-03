Metro and Crime
Policemen don’t comply with Criminal Justice Laws, says NOPRIN
The Chairman of the Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria (NOPRIN), Coordinating Committee, Barrister Saviour Akpan, has stated that most policemen still lack relative knowledge of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law and those that know, do not comply.
Akpan stated this recently at the public presentation of the book, “Police Compliance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015,” with support from Trust Africa, which held in Ikeja, Lagos State.
According to Akpan, the book presentation was part of NOPRIN’s project, with support from Trust Africa, aimed at promoting law enforcement accountability, transparent and responsible policing and respect for human rights and rule of law.
He added: “The Lagos State Government in the bid to enhance better respect for the rights of citizens by the police in the law enforcement process, as well as ensuring speedy dispensation of criminal justice in the state, passed the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL) in 2011, which four years later in 2015, got passed at the federal level as the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015. Several other states have since followed suit by passing similar laws. These laws repealed and replaced the old Criminal Procedure Laws of the various states and also at the federal level. The new law sought to regulate some daunting problems within the administration of criminal justice by introducing some far-reaching reforms.”
The Barrister explained that these reforms were expected, among other things, to ease prison congestion, end the abuse of the remand system, improve the delivery of criminal justice services by the courts, and enhance capacity of law enforcement officials to act responsibly, accountably and professionally. It was also to ensure better safeguards for the rights of persons who are processed through the criminal justice system.
He noted that research by various Civil Society Organisations (CSO) to ascertain the level of awareness, compliance, implementation and enforcement of the Lagos ACJL 2011 and the ACJA 2015 at the federal level by law enforcement officials, particularly the police, “indicated poor knowledge of, and low-level compliance with the laws. Almost 10 years after the amendments to the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State ACJL-2011, the creative push for reform in Lagos State and the lofty goals and the outcomes envisaged by the legislation are yet to be achieved.”
He said that one of the key factors responsible for the low-level implementation was lack of effective monitoring by the committee set up under the law to monitor implementation.
Irate Okada riders’ burn VIO officer alive as trailer crushes 3 riders to death
Angered by the death of three of their members allegedly caused by officers of the Vehicle Inspectors’ Officer (VIO) in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State, Okada riders burnt a VIO officer to death.
Confirming the incident on Friday, the Niger State Police Command said the motorbike riders were crushed by a trailer and they died on the spot.
Speaking to journalists in Minna after Jumaat prayers on Friday, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman said “a mob of protesters have burnt one Ahmed Bello, a VIO officer in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.
“It happened on Thursday, October 3 at about 1:30pm when three Fulani youths namely Malami Mohammed, Juli Musa and Dawa Ali of Oro village in Mariga Local Government Area refused to listen to the VIO’s order to stop when asked to do so.
“They were riding on an unregistered Bajaj motor cycle; they were chased by the VIO and they ran into a moving trailer with registration No. FKJ 512 XW that was coming from Tegina- Kampani Bobi area. They were crushed by the trailer and died on the spot.”
The Commissioner of Police stated further that: “On realising what happened, the VIO officer ran towards the Kampani Bobi Police outstation for safety. Unfortunately, he was pursued by an irate mob, they overpower our men at the outstation lynched and burnt him alive.”
Ortom offers scholarship to twins of snake bite victim
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday offered scholarships to nine-year-old twins, Wandoo Uii and Ngodoo Uii, who were born by Mrs. Ngufan Uii while she was being treated of snake bite at Bishop Murray Hospital, Makurdi.
The victim, who was sponsored by the governor under his business conglomerate, the Oracle Business Foundation Limited (OBFL), had parted ways with her husband, Mr. Uii Iorver before the incident reunited them again.
The governor stated that the circumstances surrounding the birth of the twins were only possible with God’s intervention, stressing that they deserved quality education to be great in future.
He stated that he was moved to initiate the foundation for the treatment of snake bites in year 2000 when he came across a young man who was bitten by a viper and his parents could not afford the cost of treatment and had to be taken back home to die.
The governor maintained that when he retired back home and meditated over the incident, he discovered he could have been of help but could not trace the young man’s whereabouts again because he had already been taken back home.
He lamented the high cost of treating snake bites which he said sometimes cost over a million naira, stressing that the cost is often unaffordable for the victims who are predominantly peasant farmers.
Kaduna: Gunmen invade school, abduct six girls, two teachers
…we’ll rescue victims, arrest kidnappers, say police, govt
Armed men yesterday invaded a private secondary school, Engravers College, in Kaduna State and abducted six schoolgirls and two teachers.
The kidnappers invaded the college located at Sabo in Chikun Local Government Area about 12.10a.m., shot indiscriminately in the air, forcing some staff and students on the school premises to take to their heels.
The police have confirmed the attack. They claimed that a manhunt was already under way to rescue the victims and arrest the abductors.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Abubakar Sabo, said in a statement that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Intelligent Respond Team (IRT) had also been contacted for technical support in tracking down the culprits.
Sabo also directed school proprietors across the state to liaise with security operatives in their area and beef-up security to avoid future occurrence.
He said: “The command received information through DPO Toll Gate, in the early hours of today 03/10/2019 about 3.10a.m., that some armed men gained entry into the Engravers College, a boarding secondary school in a remote area near Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area and took away two staff of the college and six female students to an unknown destination.
“On receipt of that information, the command immediately mobilised combined teams of Anti-Kidnapping, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and conventional police to the area for possible rescue of the victims and arresting the perpetrators of the unfortunate incident.
“IGP’s Intelligent Respond Team (IRT) has been contacted for technical support.
“The command therefore, is using this opportunity to reiterate its call on all the private school proprietors within the state to liaise with their nearest police formation and promptly report incidents or suspicious persons around schools to forestall future occurrence of ugly incidents.
“On this note, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, Ali Janga, is assuring the general public that the command is doing everything possible to secure the release of all the victims unhurt.
“He equally called on the good people of the state not to relent in giving the police prompt and useful information at all times.”
Meanwhile, the state government has also confirmed and condemned the attack.
The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, said in a statement that Governor Nasir el-Rufai had dispatched a delegation to sympathise with the school community and assure them that security agencies were working to rescue abducted persons.
He said: “The Kaduna State government condemns this as a despicable action, a most unfortunate intrusion of crime into the lives of young students and the staff teaching them.
“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has despatched a government delegation to sympathise with the school community and assure them that security agencies are working to rescue the abducted persons.
“The state government delegation was led by Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs.
“Accompanied by security agencies, the commissioner spoke to parents and staff of the school and assured them that every effort will exerted to free the abductees and punish this brazen crime.”
Aruwan said the school management and the parents of the students would be given updates as appropriate.
Eight die in Adamawa auto crash
At least eight people lost their lives in an auto accident involving two vehicles, a Starlet and a Toyota Corolla, in Yola, Adamawa.
The accident occurred about 4p.m., on Wednesday, near Afcott Company, Ngurore in Yola South Local Government Area.
A witness said the Starlet was trying to overtake a vehicle conveying corpse from Jada to Guyuk before it ran into the oncoming Toyota Corolla.
The accident occurred at a dangerous bend shortly after Ngurore on Numan Road.
It was learnt that the head of one of the female victims was severed from her body.
Residents of the area said several lives had been lost in accidents which occurred on the spot.
A few years ago, a bus belonging to the Adamawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) crashed on the spot while on its way from Ganye to Guyuk.
Wednesdays are the market days of Ngurore and traffic is usually very heavy.
The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Mohammed Hussaini, said the dead and those injured were evacuated to the Yola Specialist Hospital.
nder Hussaini said the incident was as a result of reckless driving.
He urged motorists to be cautious when driving and to obey road signs.
Meanwhile, at the Yola Specialist Hospital, people were trooping in and out, trying to confirm if they could recognise any of the victims.
Four held for selling decomposing animals’ meat
Police in Enugu State have arrested four suspects who specialised in selling meat of decomposing animals to the unsuspecting public.
Three of the suspects, David Nwafor, Amechi Nwaogu and Nnamdi Nwafor are from Mbite/IhuobodoAwgu in Awgu Local Government Area, while the fourth suspect, Darlington Agu, is from Ihe village in the same local government.
The latter was said to be the motorcyclist who took the other suspects to where they would buy the dead animals.
The suspects, who reportedly operated in connivance with cold room operator, were nabbed at Agbogugu axis of Enugu by the operatives of Mbanabo Division.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known to journalists.
Amaraizu said the suspects, who were currently undergoing serious interrogation, were nabbed on Wednesday based on intelligence investigations.
“The arrest of the suspects also led to the recovery of dead and decomposing meat which they usually sell to the unsuspecting members of the public.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has directed a full-scale investigation in relation to the alleged nefarious activities of the suspects just as suspects are helping the operatives in their investigations.”
Cleric jailed for duping woman of N37m, posting her nude pictures
An Islamic cleric, Awojobi Ganiu, was yesterday sentenced to two years in prison for defrauding a United States-based businesswoman, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Akinwole, of N37.6 million.
Ganiu was convicted following a plea bargain agreement after being re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos.
The accused, who was arraigned alongside a self-acclaimed oil marketer, Adesanya Olufemi Paul, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of stealing and obtaining money by false pretence.
The duo were alleged to have defrauded the businesswoman, leaked her nude pictures on social media and thereafter reported that she committed suicide by jumping over the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos into the lagoon in 2017.
When the charges were read during yesterday’s proceedings, Ganiu, who was the second defendant, pleaded guilty but the 1st defendant (Paul) still maintained his not guilty plea.
The Alfa was thereafter convicted after he pleaded guilty to two out of four-count amended charge of stealing against him.
However, the defence counsel, Goddy Osuyi, in his allocutus, told the court that the second defendant had pleaded with the nominal complainant, Akinwole, to accept the property, a four bedroom flat, worth N13 million.
The defence counsel said that Ganiu was now sober and had truly repented.
Delivering her judgement, Justice Mojisola Dada, said that Ganiu, as part of his plea bargain agreement, had agreed to forfeit a property, a four bedroom flat, he acquired as proceed of the fraud.
Dada said that the convict was initially arraigned on November 8, 2018 and the prosecutor, S. O. Daji, had already called four witnesses to testify against him.
She said: “I’ve listened to the allocutus of the second defence counsel, Goddy Osuyi, and have also considered the plea bargain agreement before the court.
“The second defendant is hereby sentenced to two years imprisonment as agreed in in the plea bargain.
“The prison sentence should begin from the day of his remand by the court on November 8, 2018. This is the judgement of the court.”
Justice Dada thereafter adjourned the matter till 0ctober 30 for continuation of trial of the first defendant.
In her earlier evidence against Paul and the convict, the businesswoman had said that the duo defrauded her of N71 million on the claims of rendering special prayers and investing in a crude oil business.
My son not a kidnapper, cries mother of seven
…begs Nigerians to help secure son’s bail
Her story is that of a mother separated from the child she loves so much as she spoke with a grieving expression, with her hands at intervals, holding her chin; her appearance depicted how heartbroken she was.
The mother, Mrs. Abosede Amolegbe, claimed that her son was wrongly arrested for alleged kidnapping and has been held behind bars for several months, over a crime, she said he knew nothing about.
The woman is one of many poor struggling single mothers who can hardly cater for themselves and children in the ruthless city of Lagos.
The distraught mother of seven, who lives at Ejigbo area of Lagos, on Tuesday last week, narrated how her 31-year-old son, Tunde Folawewo, was arrested and has been in prison for seven months owing to his inability to provide money for his bail.
She said: “Early February, information got to one of my sons, Kazeem, that his elder brother, Tunde, had been arrested by the police at Ejigbo Division. I was confused when I was told because I didn’t know what could have made the police to arrest him, because he’s an easy going person.
“I rushed down to the station to see him and find out the cause of his arrest. When I got there, the policemen there told me that Tunde was arrested with three other boys, because they colluded to kidnap the boss of one of his friends, who sells gas at Bucknor area of Ejigbo.
“I told them it wasn’t true, that I knew my son could not be part of such a thing. I asked the police to allow me see him and talk to him. When I did, Tunde told me that a man identified as Izuchukwu Kalu, 21, who worked for somebody at Alaba market, but, had a new boss at Ejigbo, met him one day, when he went out to eat.
“He said Izuchukwu told him that his former boss at Alaba owed him salary for several months and had refused to pay him. He told Tunde that he needed assistance of some people who would accompany him to his former boss’ shop ‘to rant’ in order to force him pay the salary owed him.
“After Izuchukwu discussed the issue with Tunde and two others identified as Sunday Kalu and Chiemerem, the latter, who didn’t understand who Izuchukwu was referring to, went to Izuchukwu’s new boss and informed him that Izuchukwu was conniving with his friends to kidnap him (the new boss).
“My son told me that he had gone to eat at a restaurant with his friends when some policemen alighted from a tricycle and walked towards their direction. He said that his friends fled on sighting the policemen but he stayed back because he had not done anything to warrant being arrested. But to his surprise, they apprehended him and took him to the station.”
The heartbroken single mother added that the police later arrested the fleeing boys and brought them to join her son.
She said: “They were detained at the station for two months, before they were charged to the Ejigbio Magistrates’ Court. At the court, they were granted bail in the sum of N50,000 each and asked to provide two sureties. Unfortunately, I could not get sureties for Tunde because that was my first time in court. I was directed to meet some people at the Ejigbo court that sell forms for sureties that I could present for his bail. But when I got there, I was told each of the forms costs N15,000 and that I would need two.
“That was how my ordeal started. Two of the arrested boys were bailed by their family members because they met the bail conditions. But Tunde and the forth boy, Sunday Kalu, were whisked to the Kirikiri Medium Prison over their inability to meet the bail conditions.”
At this point, she broke down in tears, asking why fate would be so unkind to her.
She added: “My son has been in prison for five months now because of lack of funds to effect his bail. I have resorted to begging in order to raise N80,000 to effect his bail. But everyone I approach would say he or she is also passing through financial challenge. My son’s travail has affected my health. I hardly sleep, I always think of how to get him of where he is.
“I used to sell food and drinks on Monique Road at Ejigbo, but I have stopped selling for the past four months because I fell sick as a result of my son’s continuous detention and I was hospitalised.
“As if that was not enough, I couldn’t pay my rent anymore and my things were thrown out from the shop by my landlord. Since then, things have been very difficult. I survive with my children by doing some menial jobs like cleaning people’s houses. At times, I join a caterer to cook at parties and she pays me between N2,000 and N3,000 for the service. Because of the several responsibilities in taking care of my other children, I haven’t been able to save money to bail Tunde.”
When asked about her family member, she replied that her family members have not been able to assist her in raising the money, as they all have their personal financial issues.
She added: “Sometimes, the little money they gave to me, I used it to prepare food and medicines for Tunde in the prison.”
Amolegbe said that before his arrest, Tunde, was dreaming of becoming a reputable footballer, praying to play for Juventus FC.
She said: “Now, it seems like that dream has been banished due to his continued incarceration. Formerly, he moved with a man that sells native medicines to earn a living and fend for himself and the family. Also, he learned glass fixing at Jakande Estate, but five years ago, he was attacked by armed robbers in a hotel where he went to fix glass. He was severely injured on his head by the robbers and after being hospitalised, the doctor instructed that he shouldn’t be allowed to do anything strenuous again, so he stopped the work and faced football as a career.”
Amolegbe, therefore called on well-meaning Nigerians to assist her in securing her son’s bail, to enable him to pursue his dreams.
She added: “I have never in my life gone begging this way. My appeal is for well-meaning Nigerians to assist me in this regard. Perhaps had a thorough investigation been carried out, my son would not be behind bars today. Or, perhaps, if I were rich, the case would not have gone this way.”
Disquiet in Lagos community over land dispute
●I took N23m loan to buy the land –Developer
●It belongs to estate, says lawyer
Tension is brewing at Harmony Estate at Ifako, Gbagada area of Lagos State, following contention over ownership of a 357-square metre property on Number 34, Abiodun Odeseye Street.
The property, which is at its foundation level of construction, has been sealed owing to the crisis that greeted works on it.
A developer, Tunde Kehinde, who claimed to have bought the land for N23 million, is at a loss on what to do, as the money was yet to be refunded to him, neither was he allowed to continue construction.
The developer, who said he collected a loan from the bank to buy the land six months ago, explained that his intention was to finish the construction in three months and sell the building, before the duration of payment of the loan.
He said: “I have done a few development works on the site but never had I encountered any problem like this. When my attention was drawn to this land, I called my surveyor who went to the Survey General’s office, where it was cleared. We did other checks to authenticate the land before we made payment of about N23 million.
“Immediately, we discovered it was good to go we started work by establishing a foundation in order to take possession of the land. While on it, to my surprise a man who claimed to be lawyer to the estate came and started taking pictures of the site. When I asked why he was doing that, he said we would know soon. There was almost a fight on the fateful day, but we continued with our job.
“After the encounter we had with the lawyer, about five landlords from the estate, accompanied by officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA, stormed the site and told the workers on site to stop working and threw them out. Normally, when they want to stop work, notice should be given. But they never did, even when we begged them to allow us pour the mixed cement they stopped us and left only for them to come the next day and locked up the place.
“When we went to their office the following for clarification were told we didn’t, did not seek their approval and even if we had one, that there was a petition signed by lawyer of harmony estate, Mr. Kola Shodiya, on the construction.
“For the fact that I bought the land from the owner, I also went to beg some key members of the Harmony Estate but they insisted I must leave the place, claiming that the land is owned by the estate. They told me to go and collect a refund of my money from the person I paid to.
“When I went to Baba Akinola Oloruntoba, who sold the land to me to refund the money, he refused. Rather he said he had the Power of Attorney on behalf of the real owner of the land to sell. He said there were available documents to prove that the land was owned by the Olabanjo family, who gave him the Power of Attorney to sell its land. Indeed, Baba has all the necessary documents to show that the land belongs to the Olabanjo’s.
“I am in the middle of the storm. Very soon the bank will come knocking on my door to pay back. I never knew there was controversy on the land, I would not have staked my neck into it.”
During an encounter, the 75-year-old Akinola Oloruntoba confirmed that the land in question belongs to the Olabanjos and admitted to have sold it to Kehinde in March 2019. He stated that the land had a registered conveyance with the Supreme Court judgement delivered by Justice Oputa in favour of Olabanjo’s family in 1986 and therefore wondered why Harmony Estate Development Association would be laying claims to it.
Oloruntoba recalled how some members of the estate had approached him to allow them use the space as meeting place for the estate, a request he regretted consenting to.
He said: “I owe the Power of Attorney for Olabanjo Estate, at Ifako. Sometimes in March 2019, I sold this land to Kehinde, about 357 square metres and then he started developing almost immediately, only for the lawyer of the estate to come out to say that the space belongs to the estate. If the estate claims it owns the space, it should produce document, or receipt of purchase to prove the authenticity of its claim.
“In 2014, some landlords in the estate came to my house, begging for the space to be used as meeting place or recreation centre and I obliged them. Before they moved there on temporal basis, I had to relocate a man who was using the space to mould block.
“But to my surprise, in 2018, somebody came to me, to say that they members of harmony estate were processing documents to claim the land as the estate. I was told they had been going to Alausa to claim ownership of the land. Immediately, I went to the former chairman, who was among those that approached me to allow them use the land as recreation centre. I confronted him with the information at my disposal and told him that I would not want them to use the place anymore. I changed the padlock and wrote a caveat which is still on the wall.
“About four residents came to my house then, to beg me to allow them to continue to use the place. I refused but told them that I would only oblige them if they allowed me have all the documents they were processing ownership of the land with. But the estate’s lawyer said he would not give me the documents, except members of the executive gave him the go ahead. .
“They visited the donor of my Power of Attorney, the Olabanjos, at Ikorodu, on the land matter. But the eldest daughter directed them to come to me to settle any scores on the land. By the time members of the association held another meeting with me, I told them point blank that if they wanted to buy the land, they could and that if they didn’t, they should quit. They offered to pay N7 million for the land but I refused because it was valued between N27 million and N30 million and the meeting dispersed.
“Thereafter, sale of the land was advertised on internet and by street hawkers. That was how Kehinde bought it. It was after he bought it that the lawyer came with claims that the land belongs to the estate and I dared him to show me the document to that effect.
“Besides, when I discovered that they were falsifying documents, I told my lawyer to write them. In their reply, they denied laying claims to ownership of the land and told my lawyer to go and rest.
“Since the false claim, the estate’s lawyer has written several petitions to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LABCA, the police among others, on the building.
“We have been invited to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, where the director requested both parties to produce their documents. We have presented ours. We have a Supreme Court judgement delivered by Oputa, in 1986, a conveyance deed and we also have the Surveyor General’s report that bequeaths this land to us. But as I speak, the estate is yet to produce its own.”
Oloruntoba, further alleged that lawyer of Harmony Estate signed an affidavit of a statement on oath sworn to at the High Court of the Lagos State Registry, Ikeja, in his name, (Oloruntoba), in respect to the land in dispute. The lawyer, according to him, also alleges threat to his life.
“But when we got to Zone 2 where he reported the case of threat to life, the police found it to be untrue. The lawyer was the one that left his street which is three streets away from mine; he came here and destroyed the billboard here,” he added.
However, when the legal adviser to Harmony Estate Community Development Association, Mr, Kola Shodiya, who also doubles as the association’s vice chairman, was contacted, he denied signing any document, posing as Oloruntoba.
Rather, he explained that the “the document in question is a motion for joinder. An application to join in the suit filed by Odunyebo to the extent that the association’s land cannot be sold by anybody, the suit number is ID/909/2012”.
He said: “Mr. Rotimi Fashogbo, former chairman of the estate, prepared the suit and gave it to me. The application is dated August 11, 2014. The person that deposed to the affidavit in support of that application was Lukeman Raji Alabi, our former estate officer. He deposed to it before the Commissioner of Oath.
“We also have proposed statement of defence of the 6th, 7th and 8th defendant, prepared by Mr. Fashogbo and in accordance with the rules, you do not need to sign such and he did not sign it. The rule also states that you cannot change a single word, once you propose and present it to the court. And if you want to file, you must file same thing, the only difference is that you must date it and sign it.”
When asked who owns the land in dispute, being the estate’s legal adviser, Shodiya said he was not aware that it belonged to anyone.
He said: “I have been living in the estate for 17 years. All I know is that the estate has been using it for more than 35 years and has been exercising right of ownership. When government wanted to use it as access road from the expressway, we all stood against it. When some people wanted to take it we sued the fellow and Baba was the one that supplied all the documents. And in the law, if a land belongs to you, you have statutory time that you can claim it.
If they said the land was leased to the estate, let them show a lease agreement and the rent paid because in lease, there must be rent. He should also mention the person that approached him to lease it to the estate.”
Ex-perm sec, Illoh, bags five years for fraud
A former Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Clement Illoh, was yesterday sentenced to five years in prison for his involvement in a N14.1 million Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P) fraud.
Illoh was convicted by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, on two out of a three-count charge bordering on stealing by conversion of property to the tune of N14.1 million.
The former permanent secretary was also ordered to remit N14 million to the Federal Government.
The convict was initially arraigned on October 16, 2017 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Illoh, who was responsible for supervising numerous programmes including SURE-P, awarded fictitious contracts to himself via his company, Clement and Bob Associate, and friends.
According to the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo, while serving in active capacity, Illoh stole N14.1 million from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 279(1)(b) & 285 (6) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State No,11, 2011.
Delivering her judgement, Justice Taiwo said the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt.
She said: “The defendant is hereby convicted on counts one and two of the charges of stealing and conversion of public funds.
“It is quite unfortunate that a senior officer had found himself in this predicament. A public officer has no right to steal from any public funds. And his action is highly frowned upon by the law.”
However, following his conviction, the prosecutor urged the court to increase the prison sentence to seven years taking cognizance of Section 286 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.
Sentencing Illoh, Justice Taiwo ruled, “I, therefore, sentence the defendant to five years imprisonment with no option of fine.
“However, the court is of the discretion as to regards to sentencing. The court has the discretion of reducing the sentence from seven years, as applied by the prosecution counsel, to five years in prison.
“The defendant is also ordered to refund the sum of N3.5 million withdrawn by him to the Federal Government.
“Also, the sum of N10.5 million recovered by the EFCC should be forfeited to the Federal Government.”
and deposited to the ‘Consolidated Revenue Fund Account of the Federation’ as stipulated in Section 31 of the EFCC Act.
“The defendant is hereby ordered to serve his sentence at the Ikoyi Prison.”
Again, Shi’ites protest in Abuja
Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as the Shi’ites have again resurfaced on the streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with their usual demand protest for the release of their leader and members still in custody.
This is coming on the heels of disquiet about the whereabouts of the IMN leader, Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, after the drama around his Indian medical sojourn, his controversial return to Nigeria, and the alleged re-arrest by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
Some of the protesting Shi’ites were sighted at Area 1 Shopping Centre in Garki District of Abuja, between 1.30p.m., and 2p.m., where they held a very brief procession before being dispersed by Anti-Terrorism Police Squad.
Confirming the resurgence, the Secretary of IMN Academic Forum, Abdullahi Musa, said the movement would never be cowed by the purported court order which proscribed it with terrorism label.
Musa, who vowed that the protest would continue on a daily basis, despite the court order, as it had been for the past three years.
He, however, noted that the protest of yesterday had ended before the police swooped on their members at the venue, arresting about three persons.
Musa reiterated IMN’s resolve to remain firm and fearless in demanding justice from government, also accused security operatives of holding both dead and living members of IMN without any valid court order to that effect.
He said: “Yes we came out today, just as we have always done. We will not stop until our leader and members are released by government.
“Some of our members, about three of them were arrested today by the police who came after we had finished the protest. The people’s hands and legs were tied by the police and taken away.
“We will not stop coming out. We don’t know where our leader has been since they took him out of the country and later brought him back. Even his health condition, we don’t know about it for now.”
