Politics
POLITICAL NOTES: Wither opposition parties?
T
he existence of opposition is indispensable to the functioning of parliamentary political systems, as uncensored public criticism and the threat of being thrown out of office, prevents rulers from acting with impunity.
Though it is the right of a democratically elected government to govern, it is also the duty of that government to do so in a manner that contributes to the consolidation of democracy. It is against this backdrop that the opposition’s main role is to question the government of the day and hold it accountable to the public.
Another major role is proposing alternatives to what the government is doing, so that the public gets the benefit of political debate between different directions, as opposition is not just about disagreeing with the government.
However, there are occasions that the oppositions agree with the government. This tend to be when it is simply in the wider public interest that a problem is fixed as well as when the solution the government is proposing has wide support and is hard to disagree with.
Regrettably, this has not been the case in Nigeria. Instead of holding the government accountable and serving as alternative platforms, most members of opposition parties chase after political offices. Much noise would be made to rubbish and paint the party in power in bad light, but immediately an opportunity is opened, they grab it.
While it is a general belief that no government could be long secured without a formidable opposition, some political analysts are however of the view that the opposition parties are equally guilty of the various misdeeds which they accuse the ruling party of.
To these analysts, apart from constant throwing of jibes at the ruling party, the opposition should at all times, bring to the fore, those programmes that government are supposed to embark on, which either by omission or commission, it has left undone. Criticisms should be constructive, positive and always seek to point to those in the saddle of government the way things ought to be done.
It was also suggested that the opposition parties should strengthen their respective houses and provide alternative platforms to the people during elections rather than unnecessary antagonism.
To those who hold this view the people cannot afford to wait for the time when members of the opposition will shun party lines and constructively criticise the government of the day in order to bring out its best for the good of all.
Politics
Kogi, Bayelsa guber: Parties get voters’ register Monday, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would made available register of voters to political parties sponsoring candidates for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States, next Monday.
INEC had updated register of voters in the two states between September 2 and 30.
According to the commission, about 7, 044 registered voters collected their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in Kogi State within this period while that of Bayelsa was10, 206.
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said in a statement Wednesday that the commission would officially publish the register and present it to all the political parties participating in the elections, in line with Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).
“From our records a total of 45 political parties will take part in the governorship election in Bayelsa State while 23 will contest in Kogi State, being those who are sponsoring validly nominated candidates,” Okoye said.
He disclosed that the presentations would take place at INEC offices in Yenagoa, for Bayelsa State, and Lokoja, for Kogi State.
Politics
Politician dragged in street for failing to fulfil campaign promises
A group of protester on Wednesday tied the mayor of Las Margaritas, to the back of a pickup truck and dragged him through the streets, for failing to fulfill his election promises.
A local outlet El Heraldo de Mexico has reported that the protesters armed with clubs and rocks dragged Mayor Jorge Hernandez in Chiapas in southern Mexico.
It said that Hernandez continued to be dragged until the police stopped the Toyota pickup he was tied to and freed him, reports Sputnik.
It added that the Mayor sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries, and even gave a speech several hours after the incident.
According to the media Outlet, Hernandez was forcibly taken from his office by the angry residents, who accused him of failing to fulfil his election promises.
The promises included the reconstruction of a local road, and bringing drinking water and electricity to the community of roughly 500.
Municipal authorities have accused the mob of attempted kidnapping, and at least 30 people were detained, with 20 injured.
Politics
Bayelsa polls: We’ll name, shame anyone spreading fake news – CDD
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
With just 40 days to the Bayelsa State governorship election, a non-governmental organisation, Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), has assured that it will do all within its reach to make sure that fake news does not thrive within the period of election.
The group said it will name and shame any politician that will want to thrive on fake news, maintaining that it was the only way to go so that democracy will be stabilized in the country.
Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists and political parties in Yenagoa, the state capital, Austin Aigbe the group’s Programme Director, however, reeled out the dangers of fake news adding that fake news if not properly checked can lead to loss of lives.
The NGO’s spokesman said: “All should declare war against fake news which is undermining democracy in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.
“We thought that fake news was going to hamper the 2019 general elections so we countered all the fake news. We are also going to do that in the Bayelsa election come November 16.
“Fake news is has the capacity to disrupt the electoral process and cause electoral violence.”
Maintaining that a candidate can be disqualified by the voters because of fake news, the NGO said that fake news can also lead to voter apathy.
Speaking earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia had disclosed the factors that bring about electoral violence which he said revolves around the politicians.
He said the thugs hired by the politicians always ferment violence during elections.
Hear him: “Those who cause this violence are thugs hired by the politicians of the major political parties.”
He, however, regretted that most of them unfortunately were not at the meeting.
Representative of the security agencies, like the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy, political parties and IPAC also agreed that there was need for fake news to be checkmated especially now that the Bayelsa State governorship election is fast approaching.
Politics
Bayelsa polls: We’ll name, shame anyone spreading fake news – CDD
Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa
With just 40 days to the Bayelsa State governorship election, a non-governmental organisation, Center for Democracy and Development (CDD), has assured that it will do all within its reach to make sure that fake news does not thrive within the period of election.
The group said it will name and shame any politician that will want to thrive on fake news, maintaining that it was the only way to go so that democracy will be stabilized in the country.
Speaking on Wednesday during a meeting with journalists and political parties in Yenagoa, the state capital, Austin Aigbe the group’s Programme Director, however, reeled out the dangers of fake news adding that fake news if not properly checked can lead to loss of lives.
The NGO’s spokesman said: “All should declare war against fake news which is undermining democracy in Bayelsa State and Nigeria.
“We thought that fake news was going to hamper the 2019 general elections so we countered all the fake news. We are also going to do that in the Bayelsa election come November 16.
“Fake news is has the capacity to disrupt the electoral process and cause electoral violence.”
Maintaining that a candidate can be disqualified by the voters because of fake news, the NGO said that fake news can also lead to voter apathy.
Speaking earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Uche Anozia had disclosed the factors that bring about electoral violence which he said revolves around the politicians.
He said the thugs hired by the politicians always ferment violence during elections.
Hear him: “Those who cause this violence are thugs hired by the politicians of the major political parties.”
He, however, regretted that most of them unfortunately were not at the meeting.
Representative of the security agencies, like the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Airforce, the Nigerian Navy, political parties and IPAC also agreed that there was need for fake news to be checkmated especially now that the Bayelsa State governorship election is fast approaching.
Politics
2020 Budget’ll sustain growth, create jobs – Buhari
‘We’ll remain committed to prudent planning’
Being text of a speech delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari at the joint session of the National Assembly, yesterday
I
am delighted to present the 2020 Federal Budget Proposals to this Joint Session of the National Assembly, being my first budget presentation to this 9th National Assembly.
Before presenting the Budget, let me thank all of you Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, for your avowed commitment to cooperate with the Executive to accelerate the pace of our socio-economic development and enhance the welfare of our people.
I will also once again thank all Nigerians, who have demonstrated confidence in our ability to deliver on our socio-economic development agenda, by re-electing this Administration with a mandate to Continue the Change. We remain resolutely committed to the actualization of our vision of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians.
During this address, I will present highlights of our budget proposals for the next fiscal year. The Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning will provide full details of these proposals, subsequently.
Overview of economic developments in 2019
The economic environment remains very challenging, globally. The International Monetary Fund expects global economic recovery to slow down from 3.6 per cent in 2018 to 3.5 per cent in 2020. This reflects uncertainties arising from security and trade tensions with attendant implications on commodity price volatility.
Nearer to home, however, Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to continue to grow from 3.1 per cent in 2018 to 3.6 per cent in 2020. This is driven by investor confidence, oil production recovery in key exporting countries, sustained strong agricultural production as well as public investment in non-dependent economies.
Mr. Senate President; Right Honourable Speaker; I am pleased to report that the Nigerian economy thus far has recorded nine consecutive quarters of GDP growth. Annual growth increased from 0.82 per cent in 2017 to 1.93 per cent in 2018, and 2.02 per cent in the first half of 2019. The continuous recovery reflects our economy’s resilience and gives credence to the effectiveness of our economic policies thus far.
We also succeeded in significantly reducing inflation from a peak of 18.72 per cent in January 2017, to 11.02 per cent by August 2019. This was achieved through effective fiscal and monetary policy coordination, exchange rate stability and sensible management of our foreign exchange.
We have sustained accretion to our external reserves, which have risen from US$23 billion in October 2016 to about US$42.5 billion by August 2019. The increase is largely due to favourable prices of crude oil in the international market, minimal disruption of crude oil production given the stable security situation in the Niger Delta region and our import substitution drive, especially in key commodities.
The foreign exchange market has also remained stable due to the effective implementation of the Central Bank’s interventions to restore liquidity, improve access and discourage currency speculation. Special windows were created that enabled small businesses, investors and importers in priority economic sectors to have timely access to foreign exchange.
Furthermore, as a sign of increased investor confidence in our economy, there were remarkable inflows of foreign capital in the second quarter of 2019. The total value of capital imported into Nigeria increased from US$12 billion in the first half year of 2018 to US$14 billion for the same period in 2019.
Performance of the 2019 budget
Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, you will recall that the 2019 ‘Budget of Continuity’ was based on a benchmark oil price of US$60 per barrel, oil production of 2.3 mbpd, and an exchange rate of N305 to the United States Dollar. Based on these parameters, we projected a deficit of N1.918 trillion or 1.37 per cent of Gross Domestic Product.
As at June 2019, Federal Government’s actual aggregate revenue (excluding Government-Owned Enterprises) was N2.04 trillion. This revenue performance is only 58 percent of the 2019 Budget’s target due to the underperformance of both oil and non-oil revenue sources. Specifically, oil revenues were below target by 49 percent as at June 2019. This reflects the lower-than-projected oil production, deductions for cost under-recovery on supply of premium motor spirit (PMS), as well as higher expenditures on pipeline security/maintenance and Frontier exploration.
Daily oil production averaged 1.86 mbpd as at June 2019, as against the estimated 2.3 mbpd that was assumed. This shortfall was partly offset as the market price of Bonny Light crude oil averaged US$67.20 per barrel which was higher than the benchmark price of US$60.
Additionally, revenue projections from restructuring of Joint Venture Oil and Gas assets and enactment of new fiscal terms for Production Sharing Contracts did not materialize, as the enabling legislation for these reforms is yet to be passed into law.
The performance of non-oil taxes and independent revenues such as internally generated revenues were N614.57 billion and N217.84 billion, respectively.
Receipts from Value Added Tax were below expectations due to lower levels of activities in certain economic sectors, in the aftermath of national elections. Corporate taxes were affected by the seasonality of collections, which tend to peak in the second half of the calendar year.
On the expenditure side, 2019 Budget implementation was also hindered by the combination of delay in its approval and the underperformance of revenue collections. As such, only recurrent expenditure items have been implemented substantially. Of the prorated expenditure of N4.46 trillion budgeted, N3.39 trillion had been spent by June 30, 2019.
In compliance with the provisions of the 2018 Appropriation Act, we implemented the 2018 capital budget till June 2019. Capital releases under the 2019 Budget commenced in the third quarter. As at 30th September 2019, a total of about N294.63 billion had been released for capital projects. I have directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to release an additional N600 billion of the 2019 capital budget by the end of the year.
Despite the delay in capital releases, a deficit of N1.35 trillion was recorded at end of June 2019. This represents 70 percent of the budgeted deficit for the full year.
Despite these anomalies, I am happy to report that we met our debt service obligations, we are current on staff salaries and overhead costs have also been largely covered.
2020 Budget priorities
Distinguished Senators, Honourable Members, let me now turn to the 2020 Appropriation, which is designed to be a budget of Fiscal consolidation, to strengthen our macroeconomic environment; Investing in critical infrastructure, human capital development and enabling institutions, especially in key job creating sectors; Incentivising private sector investment essential to complement the Government’s development plans, policies and programmes; and Enhancing our social investment programs to further deepen their impact on those marginalised and most vulnerable Nigerians.
Parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the Appropriation bill and the Finance Bill
Distinguished and Honourable Members of the National Assembly, the 2020-2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) set out the parameters for the 2020 Budget. We have adopted a conservative oil price benchmark of US$57 per barrel, daily oil production estimate of 2.18 mbpd and an exchange rate of N305 per US Dollar for 2020.
We expect enhanced real GDP growth of 2.93 per cent in 2020, driven largely by non-oil output, as economic diversification accelerates, and the enabling business environment improves. However, inflation is expected to remain slightly above single digits in 2020.
Accompanying the 2020 Budget Proposal is a Finance Bill for your kind consideration and passage into law. This Finance Bill has five strategic objectives, in terms of achieving incremental, but necessary, changes to our fiscal laws. These objectives are: Promoting fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation; Reforming domestic tax laws to align with global best practices; Introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets; Supporting Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses in line with our Ease of Doing Business Reforms; and Raising revenues for government.
The draft Finance Bill proposes an increase of the VAT rate from five per cent to 7.5 per cent. As such, the 2020 Appropriation Bill is based on this new VAT rate. The additional revenues will be used to fund health, education and infrastructure programmes. As the states and local governments are allocated 85 per cent of all VAT revenues, we expect to see greater quality and efficiency in their spending in these areas as well.
The VAT Act already exempts pharmaceuticals, educational items, and basic commodities, which exemptions we are expanding under the Finance Bill, 2019. Specifically, Section 46 of the Finance Bill, 2019 expands the exempt items to include the following: Brown and white bread; Cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; Fish of all kinds; Flour and starch meals; Fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds; Roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; Meat and poultry products including eggs; Milk; Salt and herbs of various kinds; and Natural water and table water.
Additionally, our proposals also raise the threshold for VAT registration to N25 million in turnover per annum, such that the revenue authorities can focus their compliance efforts on larger businesses thereby bringing relief for our Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses.
It is absolutely essential to intensify our revenue generation efforts. That said, this Administration remains committed to ensuring that the inconvenience associated with any fiscal policy adjustments, is moderated, such that the poor and the vulnerable, who are most at risk, do not bear the brunt of these reforms.
Federal Government revenue estimates
The sum of N8.155 trillion is estimated as the total Federal Government revenue in 2020 and comprises oil revenue N2.64 trillion, non-oil tax revenues of N1.81 trillion and other revenues of N3.7 trillion. This is seven per cent higher than the 2019 comparative estimate of N7.594 trillion inclusive of the Government Owned Enterprises.
The increasing share of non-oil revenues underscores our confidence in our revenue diversification strategies, going forward. Furthermore, in our efforts to enhance transparency and accountability, we shall continue our strict implementation of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to capture the domiciliary accounts in our foreign missions and those linked to Government Owned Enterprises.
Planned 2020 expenditure
An aggregate expenditure of N10.33 trillion is proposed for the Federal Government in 2020. The expenditure estimate includes statutory transfers of N556.7 billion, non-debt recurrent expenditure of N4.88 trillion and N2.14 trillion of capital expenditure (excluding the capital component of statutory transfers). Debt service is estimated at N2.45 trillion, and provision for Sinking Fund to retire maturing bonds issued to local contractors is N296 billion.
Statutory transfers
The sum of N556.7 billion is provided for Statutory Transfers in the 2020 Budget and includes: N125 billion for the National Assembly; N110 billion for the Judiciary; N37.83 billion for the North East Development Commission (NEDC); N44.5 billion for the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF); N111.79 billion for the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC); and N80.88 billion for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which is now supervised by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.
We have increased the budgetary allocation to the National Human Rights Commission from N1.5 billion to N2.5 billion. This 67 per cent increase in funding is done to enable the Commission to perform its functions more effectively.
Recurrent expenditure
The non-debt recurrent expenditure includes N3.6 trillion for personnel and pension costs, an increase of N620.28 billion over 2019. This increase reflects the new minimum wage as well as our proposals to improve remuneration and welfare of our Police and Armed Forces. You will all agree that Good Governance, Inclusive Growth and Collective Prosperity can only be sustained in an environment of peace and security.
Politics
Edo: Obaseki dislodges political bumps ahead of 2020
As the clock ticks towards next year’s governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki looks unstoppable in brushing off perceived bumps on the tortuous path ahead of his second term bid, CAJETAN MMUTA reports
F
or Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, he does not require any more trumpeters, having tactfully passed through the thick and thin of political training. He had watched his predecessor (now National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, hold sway as governor of the Heart Beat state from 2007 to November 2016.
There is also no doubt that the taciturn Obaseki, by now must have had his feet on the ground, having lately come face to face with the turbulence associated with power, influence and authority. But, determined to etch his name on the sands of time, the governor has since assumption of office kept track aimed at realizing his vision, mission and policy thrusts towards achieving set goals of living up to the promise of his administration to Edo people.
He has vehemently refused to be distracted in all circumstances and to do away with the old order as regards governance. Some analysts are of the opinion that the governor is right in his resolve to toe the right path in line with global best practices and standards and not yield to the whims and caprices of self-styled political demi-gods, part of what has pitched him against his predecessor.
While political war mongers and those opposed to Obaseki’s government keep sharpening their bows and arrows ahead of the epic battle come 2020 in the state, the governor in his undeterred poise has, to the cheery admiration of Edo citizens, enormous projects meant to put smiles on the faces of all residents as his bragging right.
The APC led government in Edo State under Obaseki has, no doubt, carved a niche for itself with visible reforms in all sectors. These are noticeable in massive road construction that cut across the 18 local government areas and three senatorial districts of the state and improvement in the standard of education through e-education that has brought enormous fortunes to teaching and learning through the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme.
Also, the state, now parades itself as the industrial hub in the South-South with the establishment of industrial parks and Benin-Gelegele Seaport, production center, commendable boost in agriculture, enthronement of harmony in the state’s justice system, effective civil service and many more.
Added to these is the regular payment of workers’ salaries as pensions to retirees. The security architecture of the state has equally improved to guarantee safety and protection of residents at all times while making the state investors friendly as well as for other businesses to thrive.
More so, the regular ritual choruses of “we no go gree, we no go gree” by aggrieved workers, labour unions and market women over minor disputes have not only ceased, but completely disappeared in all the sectors, agencies and parastatals.
The health sector is not left out in this regard with the existence of effective service delivery system and needed facilities in place to meet the health needs of people of the state.
In the governance system, the administration has continued to cut unnecessary costs and expenditure to meet demands, while the internally generated revenue (IGR) of the state and councils has tremendously appreciated.
It is not surprising, therefore, the endless flow of calls and endorsements by various groups, individuals including traditional rulers drawn from across the state for Governor Obaseki to seek re-election for a second term in office.
The people are convinced that Obaseki, as a steward, has judiciously dispensed the little resources that accrue to the state towards delivering on his campaign promises. For the governor, to whom much is given, much is also expected and it must not be business as usual to fritter away what belongs to the people.
Admitted that life is full of battles, but the governor is no longer a small fry in politics and cannot be dismissed by a wave of hands, having garnered the tough and thick skin to weather storms. Added to this is his firm grip on the intricacies of governance, adequate support base and financial muscles to put off likely resistances and match possibly political tuffs or bumps likely to rear their heads on his way to the Dennis Osadebe Avenue Government House Benin City.
With the support of forces like the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie; Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Chief of Staff, Hon. Taiwo Akerele; former Political Adviser to Oshiomhole, Mr. Charles Idahosa and some top chiefs of Benin royal palace, among several others, it is strongly believed that the 2020 project for Obaseki is certain.
Unarguably, the battle next year is neither going to be an easy contest nor a child’s play, but Obaseki seems set for those out to scuttle his second term bid. He had in June this year sacked eight commissioners, appointed and inaugurated another eight new ones as replacement.
While many said the move was targeted at Oshiomhole, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy told New Telegraph that it was “normal and we are not targeting anybody. It did not stem from any bitterness. The government is trying to reposition itself and restructure for better delivery of democratic dividends to the people of Edo state.”
Also, Obaseki, last week showed about 265 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) drawn from the state’s 192 wards, 18 councils and three senatorial districts the way out and promised to make fresh appointments in 30 days.
A statement by the SSG (Ogie), said: “This development is in line with efforts to reorganise the governance structure to enhance efficiency in service delivery to Edo people. Fresh appointments will be announced within the next 30 days.”
While Ogie added that the state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing assistants for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, it was learnt that some of the sacked aides were members of the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM) believed to be a strong loyalists of Oshiomhole.
The state chapter of the APC had last week threatened to take decisive and concrete actions against the EPM and its purported members. The party noted that the existence of the alien group is not supported by its constitution.
Chairman of the party in the state, Anselm Ojezua, in a statement warned that the party would not allow the “reckless antics of shameless and selfish individuals to dictate the fortunes of the party.” He further explained that the decision was aimed at preserving and protecting its integrity since the group has refused to desist from associating their nefarious activities with the state APC.
But the leadership of the EPM in a counter reaction described the threat by the APC in the state as an empty one. The group also dared the APC chairman in the state “to do his worst.”
Co-convener of the EPM and former Attorney General of the state, Hon. Henry Idahagbon said: “He (Ojezua), has never won his unit, ward let alone his LGA. He’s a serial failure. We in the EPM dare him to do his worst.”
But, as the dust of suspense over Obaseki’s second term pervades, the governor declared recently that he deserves a second term in office because he has fulfilled most of his promises to Edo people and also needs to consolidate his developmental strides in the state.
He stressed that his administration and cabinet members are focused on mental, not stomach infrastructure. He also emphasized that his second term in office is “not negotiable.”
Obaseki stated this when he played host to members of the Benin Unity League at the government house in Benin. He noted that “no individual can determine who will become governor, nly God and the people can make the decision.”
Speaking further, the governor said his interest to continue in office is for the right reasons.
His words: “I have said it clearly and I told my cabinet members that second term for me is non-negotiable. I am demanding it because I deserve it and I think I have earned it. We need to have it so we can continue what we are doing today.
“I want to assure you that this is a fight in which we will prevail. We will fight and succeed. If anybody thinks I will back out, he must be day-dreaming because it is not my fight; it is a fight for the right purpose. I am not going to back off because I know victory is sure.”
He added that nobody can accuse him of implementing a wrong policy, adding that the accusations had been on him not focusing on stomach infrastructure.
“We earn less today than we did in 2016, when we came into power, so where is the money to waste? We know how much we inherited as debt; we have to service them. Some people sit and say we should focus on stomach infrastructure. I said no, that I will rather focus on mental infrastructure,” he said.
President of the League, Dr. Gregory Osa, in his speech said the visit was to join other Edo sons and daughters to reject the mischief in some quarters aimed at prematurely pulling the governor out of office, describing the move as “borne out of selfish motives.”
Osa added: “You are providing an enabling environment to make Edo an industrial hub. We are particularly interested in your push to develop the Benin River Port and the Benin Airport. You will not only win the battle; you will win the war.”
As it stands, both the state and national leaderships of the APC and their supporters need not be reminded that next year remains most critical and therefore indulgence in any unholy game may spell doom for both the state and the party should caution be thrown to the wind.
Unfortunate as the crisis to control the Anthony Enahoro legislature may seem, the stakeholders in the state must set aside all sentiments and selfish desires and put their house in order, ensure a united front and allow peace to rein, else they may end up licking their wounds from the hard hit of ever ready opposition in the state.
Politics
Independence anniversary: Reps resolve to celebrate Nigeria
Independence anniversary: Reps resolve to celebrate Nigeria
PHILIP NYAM reports on the resolve by the House of Representatives to henceforth celebrate Nigeria’s independence in a grand style as a way of raising national awareness and consciousness
T
he House of Representatives last week resolved that henceforth, it will take active part in the celebration of Nigeria’s independence anniversary, by organising epoch making events that will entrench unity and common purpose for the inspiration of the younger generation.
It therefore urged the Federal Government to recognize this active role by synergizing with the National Assembly on annual basis in all its scheduled activities for the independence anniversary. Consequently, the House committee on National Orientation, Ethics and Values was mandated to come up with a detailed programme of how the parliament will be actively involved in the celebration of the nation’s Independence Day and report back for further legislative action.
This decision by the House evokes feelings of nostalgia for Nigerians who grew up between the 60s and 80s, and who witnessed colourful and elaborate Independence Day celebrations that were often marked with speeches by presidents and heads of state, state governors and march past by students, the military, security agencies and paramilitary agencies.
The celebration was also marked by traditional dances, various academic and sports competitions and other attractive events. Unfortunately, this practice had been cancelled, no thanks to growing insecurity across the nation, which has forced both the federal and state governments to adopt the low key approach to independence anniversary celebration.
It will be recalled that on October 1, 2010, barely five months after then President Goodluck Jonathan assumed office, a bomb blast near the Eagle Square in Abuja, venue of the independence anniversary celebration, forcd the government to consequently restrict all events concerning independence and democracy day celebration to the Presidential Villa.
The motion
Even with the relative improvement in security particularly in the nation’s capital, the 59th independence anniversary celebration was marked at the State House. This perhaps caught the attention of the lawmakers, who felt the absence of the glamour and glitz that was part and parcel of independence celebration in the past.
Hence the decision to revive the practice and add some pep followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Nnoli Nnaji (PDP, Enugu) under matters of urgent public importance, calling attention to the need for lawmakers to actively participate in future independence celebrations.
Leading debate on the motion, Nnaji noted that Nigeria got her independence on October 1, 1960 after several failed attempts to pass the motion for self-rule in parliament. He said the struggle for Nigeria’s freedom from British colonial rule began with the Nigerian parliament in 1953 “taking into consideration the motion moved by Anthony Enahoro, though unsuccessful.”
Tracing the history of the nation’s independence, Nnaji noted that in August 1958, Remi Fani-Kayode revisited the same motion and it was passed by the parliament, but the suggested date of April 2, 1960 was not acceptable to the British government.
He added that “cognizant that the motion was further proposed to the parliament by Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in 1959, which was equally passed and as a result of the sustained pressure, the colonial governor announced the decision of the Queen of England to grant the country’s quest for independence in 1960.”
Speaking further, the lawmaker explained that the battle for independence was fought and won with the active role played by parliamentarians, who are the direct representatives of the people and as such remained historic in national archives.
He argued that it was the role played by parliamentarians like Anthony Enahoro, Samuel Akintola, Nnamdi Azikiwe and Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa that gave birth to Nigeria’s independence on October 1, 1960.
In adopting the motion, the lawmakers noted that the National Assembly must take its rightful place in marking the national anniversary given the fact that the fight for independence was fought in the parliament, with founding fathers such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa, Anthony Enahoro, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and a host of others advancing the course of nationhood as members of parliament.
The debate
Supporting the motion, Hon. Julius Ihovebere (APC, Edo) noted that the Nigerian nation had spent a lot of resources trying to promote nationalism and national unity.
He explained that even though, the nation had agencies such as the National Orientation Agency (NOA), more needed to be done saying independence was one of the greatest things the nation got.
He said if anyone does want independence “let them try apartheid or fascism”, adding that “a symbol of unity such as the parliament should be in the vanguard of promoting unity such as the marking of independence anniversary”.
In his contribution, chairman of the House committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), suggested that the independence anniversary celebration should be set aside as a day to carry out robust sectoral debate on the state of the nation.
He noted that legislature was the first arm of government and without it, there can be no democracy.
“I tend to look at this motion from this point of view and wish to suggest that the National Assembly should set aside such a day to discuss a variety of issues. Legislature is the first arm of government and without legislature there will be no democracy. Therefore, as legislators, we must define our democracy,” he stated.
Also adding his voice to the debate, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PPD Rivers), argued that the motion was a wake-up call to all Nigerians, particularly the National Assembly. He therefore challenged his colleagues to search their consciences and decide whether they were doing the right thing.
“It is a wakeup call on all of us. We must realise that no meaningful progress can be made without us leading by example and doing the right thing. Yes, we got independence on the floor of the House 59 years ago, but after independence, where are we? Are we doing the right thing? We must set aside a particular day to discuss the future of the nation. We have every other day to discuss on the floor of this House,” he said.
Giving his own perspective on the motion, chairman of the House Committee on Army, Hon. Abdulrasak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) noted that as legislators, the lawmakers had an obligation to enact laws that would advance the cause of the nation.
He argued that henceforth, the lawmakers should endeavour to be more committed to their jobs adding that “it is not just about setting aside a day for speech making, but on daily basis, we must rededicate ourselves to nation building and development of the society. As legislators, we are supposed to make good laws for the daily running of the country.”
Another lawmaker, Hon. Shehu Koko (APC, Kebbi) who also supported the motion added that the parliament should hold a special session to recognise the role of ex-parliamentarians that struggled for the independence. He said it was important to pay due respect to pre-independence lawmakers who made sacrifices and devoted their time for the nation to be freed from colonial rule.
Reasoning the same way, Hon. Shehu Garba Sarkin Noma (PDP, Kaduna) agreed that it was high the legislature imbibe the spirit of celebrating independence. He observed with dismay that it was unfortunate that celebration of independence was for long left to the executive “as if other arms of government had no role to play.”
The lawmaker said since the legislature was the hub of governance and the lawmaking aspect of government, it should be in the forefront of celebrating the nation’s freedom.
Toeing the same line, Hon. Solomon Bob (PDP, Rivers) submitted that independence anniversary celebration was more than a ritual and should be properly situated.
According to him, Nigerians should begin to look at the independence the nation got as a tool for unity and equal distribution of resources. “Our independence should not be looked at as a ritual, but instead, it should be seen as a time to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging”
Consequently, the House presided over by the Speaker; Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote.
Against this backdrop, the House will from next year’s commence elaborate celebration to mark the country’s independence anniversary although the nature and mode of the event is expected to be worked out by the House Committee on Ethics and Values.
Politics
POLITRICKS: When silence is golden
I
t seems not to be the best of times for some politicians, both in the ruling and opposition parties as some of them have tactically withdrawn from the public space. In fact, some vocal politicians at state and federal levels have decided to be silent in order for them not to be in ‘bad books’ of power brokers.
Few days ago, a prominent female politician and chieftain of a ruling party in one of the South-West states was accosted to speak on the state of the nation, but she turned down a scheduled interview, saying she has decided not to speak again because whatever she says may annoy ‘power brokers’ in his party.
Politriks, however, observed that female politician is not in this game of withdrawal. The strategy of keeping mute is also being adopted by many politicians today over fear of the unknown and most importantly, for political patronage.
Politics
Plateau: Conduct LG elections in suspended areas, PDP candidates tell Lalong
The Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidiates Forum under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State Chapter has called on Governor Simon Lalong to mandate the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) to conduct elections in Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Jos South and Jos North LGAs which were hitherto excluded from the earlier polls.
The Forum also called on lawmakers in the state, especially members of the State House of Assembly, to join them in what it called, “a noble quest in ensuring that the tenets of democracy are wholesomely upheld”.
The group urged the legislators to shun overtures at renewing or extending the tenures of the interim management committee chairmen in these affected councils.
This was disclosed by Hon. Aminu Zang candidate for Jos North LGA, who was flanked by Hon. Emmauel Solomon Dung, Jos South, Comrade Joshua Chong Barkin Ladi and Hon. Kim Titus Danga Riyom, while addressing journalists in Jos the state capital on Tuesday.
The candidates expressed dismay and disappointment over the failure by the Plateau State government and PLASIEC to conduct elections in the four local government areas after the polls were conducted about a year ago.
“The Forum of the Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidiates under the platform of our great party – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) representing the good people of Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi And Riyom Local Government Areas – are for the umpteenth time expresing our dismay and dissapointment over the failure by the Plateau State government and PLASIEC to conduct elections in the four local government areas.”
It would be recalled that on October 10, 2018, the state electoral umpire conducted council elections in 13 LGC, excluding the four mentioned above.
The electoral umpire cited insecurity as the reason for not conducting polls in the councils, saying it was acting base on a State Security Council advice.
Politics
Osun: Succour for citizens as Oyetola walks his talk
TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE writes on the transformation of the Osun State health sector by the Gboyega Oyetola-led administration
There is a popular notion that health is wealth and this notion is one of the reasons why it is expected that health should be one of the programmes of any government that has the welfare of its citizens at heart. And one of the medium which government uses to touch people, especially at the grassroots level is primary health care system.
The primary healthcare system is the nearest to the people, especially the downtrodden and the less privileged, and it is expected to be the haven where they find succor in cases of medical emergencies. This however is not the case in some parts of the country as primary health care centres across the country usually appear in the form of deteriorating edifice without personnel or medical facilities to allow it play its role and meet the needs of the people.
Without any iota of doubt, the state of primary health care centres in many parts of Nigeria reveals the rot in the nation’s health sector. But as the nation works towards revitalizing its health sector, some states are not left behind and they are putting every measure in place to ensure that they meet the health need of their citizens. One of the states that that have started massive resuscitation of its primary health care centres is Osun.
The state has 1,020 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) out of which only 876 were functional, but majority of the functional ones were just buildings that could not meet the medical needs of the people in the communities as they had no facilities to do what was required of them.
And though previous administrations in the state tried and made effort toward making a change in the health sector, things did not look up and there was still a huge vacuum to fill in terms of access to basic care especially in rural communities within the state until the Governor Gboyega Oyetola administration geared its efforts at working on the health centres with a view to keep its electioneering promises to the people of the state.
When the Saving One Million Lives Programme for Results (SOMLP for R), in Osun State came second in the 2018 national SMART Survey conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics in conjunction with the World Bank and the state got a financial reward of $20.5 million, Governor Oyetola dedicated the fund towards revamping the health sector in the state, employing a holistic approach to turn around the health sector in the state.
For this to be smoothly coordinated, he set up a special committee on health revitalization which he heads himself with other members, who includes the Supervisor for Works, Engr. Remi Omowaye; Hon Bola Oyebamiji, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu and Dr. Simone Afolayan to monitor the renovation, revitalization and upgrading of 332 focal Primary Health Care centers, which must entail one each in every ward in the state, for the delivery of basic healthcare.
The project includes provision of necessary equipment, provision of full medical personnel; provisions of bore holes to all the focal Primary Healthcare Centres to serve beneficiary communities and provision of toilet facilities among others.
It was gathered that aside the 100 Primary Healthcare Centres completed, 147 Primary Healthcare Centres are under renovation, while the last 75 are about to be awarded to indigenous contactors. In addition, the overhaul was extended to Secondary Health Care Centres; some General Hospitals were awarded for renovation; Ejigbo and Ifetedo renovations are 85 per cent completed, contract has been awarded for the construction of a 120 beds ward and 30 flats doctor’s quarter at the state specialist hospital Asubiaro, the theater complex, blood bank, laboratory complex and hope clinic of the State hospital are also under renovation while a security wall is being constructed to ensure security and safety of the staff and patient.
A staff of the Ministry of Health, who identified himself as Boladale, explained that the project supported the State Primary Health Care Board with two Hilux vehicles while the secretariat of the board is also under renovation to enhance the supervisory and monitoring capability of the board while the government has equally set up Osun Health Insurance Scheme to drive the state health insurance with the release of more than N500 million to the agency to ensure provisions of Health insurance for indigent citizens.
And with the commissioning of 100 out of 332 Primary Health Care centres being revitalized and rehabilitated under the SOMLP for R across the state, people in the beneficiary communities seem to be enjoying a new lease of life in terms of medical services and health care delivery as the health centres are no longer ordinary buildings without value but neat centres that are equipped for the business of saving lives.
Speaking on the effect of the rehabilitation on people, a resident of Sabo in Osogbo, Mrs. Kolapo Olajumoke, said since Governor Oyetola came on board, they have experienced a change in fortune in terms of healthcare.
Her words: “I have been in this Sabo community for over 20 years and this health centre had always been here but it was just there as a symbol, not a functional entity until recently. It has changed drastically and I can tell you it is for the better; before, this place had no chairs, no medication to give us, the nurses were just trying to improvise out of love, it was difficult for them to administer first aid and we didn’t even know we had a clinic here because we had to go out of the community for treatment. It was that bad and the structure was nothing to write about. But when Governor Gboyega Oyetola came on board, we have experienced a change in fortune in terms of healthcare.
“Aside the renovation, we now have adequate care, the services have gone beyond first aid and cleaning of wounds, there is now antenatal and delivery services, they take care of the sick and they get medication. It is not just a fine structure now, services also improved and they now have more personnel and do shifts, so we now come in anytime of the day. They also gave the community through the health centre; it is just like the renovation of the health centre has given us a new lease of life in the community.”
Also speaking, a medical practitioner and Officer-In –Charge 2 at the Sabo health centre, Usman Bisi Adeyemi, stated that the Sabo PHC serves about 30, 000 people but was not equipped for effective service delivery until recently.
“Since the health centre got renovated, things have changed and we are also happy as medical officers here because we now have people trooping into the centre and we are able to treat them. In few weeks, we have an enrollment figure of about 290 which is high for a centre that had no one coming in before it was renovated, no one comes in here, even you will not be able to stay or look around as you did, the situation was terrible but now, we are at the standard we are supposed to be, we are touching lives and giving them the basic care they require,” he said.
The rehabilitation was not limited to the state capital; it cuts across every ward in the state and has restored the confidence of people in the health system of the state. And the people have continued to express their joy at the turn in fortunes.
While expressing satisfaction with the health sector in State of Osun, a resident of Ikire, Muili Rukayat, disclosed that: “We have been looking forward to government remembering us here. When we were told we are one of the health centres to be overhauled, we were ecstatic and expectations were high among the people and we are happy that our expectations were not cut short; now, the clinic environment is conducive for medical activities, we now have a structure that promotes hygiene and is friendly to users and people are now trooping in for treatment. We are indeed grateful,”
Another resident who spoke on condition of anonymous stated that: “We can say that the health centre now have government presence. Before, we don’t go there but now, we do not need invitation, we can see by ourselves that things have changed and we thank God that government decided to overhaul the health sector. We now enjoy the benefit of having a health centre in our community. And we even fetch water from the health centre now that is good for us.”
For many people in the beneficiary communities, getting a reliable source of potable water in addition to effective healthcare is good fortune that they cannot appreciate enough. And to tem, it has given their communities a new lease of life.
And as other communities await the commissioning and revitalisation of PHCs in their communities, many are thanking government for the effort and asking that they do more to further enrich the lives of residents in rural communities.
Trending
-
Politics19 hours ago
Edo: Obaseki dislodges political bumps ahead of 2020
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Police officer allegedly defiles 9-year-old girl, hid her under his bed to deter rescue
-
Editorial20 hours ago
The return of Police Affairs Ministry
-
News19 hours ago
UN appointment: Jonathan’s legacy of peace, speaking for him – Frank
-
Sports13 hours ago
Four rookies included in Brazil squad to face Eagles
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Bad roads: Aba women protest, give Ikpeazu 100 days ultimatum
-
Business19 hours ago
Police receives troop carrier vehicles from FIRS
-
News19 hours ago
2020 budget presentation: Buhari blames budget failure on poor revenue