Politics
Politics of 2023 at this point’ll distract govt –Sani
Anthony Sani is the Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF). In this interview, he speaks with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues
What is your take on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary?
Fifty-nine anniversary celebration of our independence is just another celebration of our independence, but there is nothing exotic about the celebration. However, it is good that we celebrate our independence in order to take stock of the progress we have made so far and remind ourselves that we are now responsible for our destiny as an independent nation. We should note our achievements, shortcomings as well as where we have gone wrong in our leadership style and management practices with a view to improving on our performances.
In doing so, we must not look at only the mountains, but also look at the sea. This is because situations and challenges differ from country to country. As a result, approaches for overcoming them must necessarily differ. That is why it is often said that examination papers for different countries are never the same.
As someone who witnessed when Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, are you satisfied with the present state of Nigeria?
In as much as our socio-economic development status is behind those of our peers, we cannot be satisfied with our pace of performances and efforts. But if we compare our socio-economic status at independence like universities, schools, health institutions, level of energy and power, among others as well as number of states that includes the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with what is obtainable at our 59th anniversary, we can hardly avoid the conclusion that the nation has moved, however slow the pace is.
Such observations should suggest we count our blessings one-by-one and resolve to do more, now that multi-party democracy with its freedom is taking root and freeing individual capacities for performance. That should spur us to gird our loin and increase the quality of our vision and the efforts to attain them. And in doing so, we must be realistic about available resources to the nation and their limiting factors.
Do you think the 59th Independence anniversary is worth celebrating considering the present state of the nation?
Our independence is worth celebrating because freedom alone is a value that is worthy of a celebration. We must not forget the truism that all the good things of life like order, justice, liberty, common decency and prosperity for all are never natural order of things, but attained through ceaseless hard work by not only leaders, but by the led as well.
As the challenges arise, leaders are expected to bring the people together to unleash their synergy against such collective challenges for common good. That is what is involved in mechanism of community living; to work hard and overcome challenges as they arise.
Where did Nigeria get it wrong as a nation?
While I agree that our expectations from the independence have not been met due to failure of leadership and collapse of our national ideals and moral values, we cannot conclude that the independence is not worth celebrating. Even freedom that comes with multi-party democracy alone is worth celebrating. We have made efforts at improving socio-economic development through several restructuring of the country by geography, through politics, economics and even forms of governments. That these efforts have not met our expectations at the desired pace cannot suggest no efforts have been made or that no achievements have been recorded.
So, the 59th independence anniversary celebration should make us know that when the growth in population exceeds that of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the economy cannot sustain it. That is where we are today. For example, our population and that of Britain were at par at independence, but today, that of Britain is not more than 65 million, while Nigeria bandies a figure of 180 million.
To this end, the celebration should remind Nigerians of the damage done by corruption to the country and make Nigerians assess progress against plans in the war against corruption, assess the fight against insecurity and the effort in diversification of the economy away from over dependence on oil and resolve to do more.
What is your message to Nigerians and government on this occasion of the 59th independence anniversary?
My message to Nigerians is that the 59th independence anniversary is worth celebrating and that Nigerians must not only look at the mountain, but also look at the sea and count their blessings one-by-one with a resolve to come together and unleash their synergy against challenges as they arise. Since the challenges have largely been inherited by the government, which has promised to remove or reduce the sand bags on the path of socio-economic development, and which mandate has just been renewed as signs of confidence on the government, the people are expected to come together and support the regime to deliver on the promise of its mandate until the next round of elections, when politicians will go back to the trenches in line with practice of multi-party democracy.
One way of giving the government the desired support is to avoid giving ethnic and religious coloration to purely criminal acts lest we provide criminals with platforms to hide and perpetrate crimes in their belief that ethnicity and religion cannot be prosecuted. Another area is for Nigerians to note that diversification of the economy is never a day’s job. So, they should exercise more patience with the government’s efforts, while the opposition should provide viable alternative platforms and not seek to promote cleavages of the nation along ethnic, religious and regional lines.
What is your take on the early race for the 2023 presidency?
It is too early for politics of 2023.This is because playing such politics of 2023 at this point is capable of distracting attention of government from purposeful leadership. Leaders at all levels should note that because resources are always in short supply, governance is not more than an art of balancing competing demands among not only constituent parts, but also among socio-economic sectors, which is the only way to command loyalty in favour of national solidarity.
And in doing so, the presidency cannot afford the avoidable impression of a divided presidency let alone of presiding over a divided nation. Any signs of crimp in the government and the ruling party must be avoided in favour of promotion of national solidarity needed for making the most of our God-given diversity.
Nigeria is passing difficult times, but hard time should not make us redefine our common destiny and set our national agenda. This is because to do so is to be defeatist, whereas great minds are defined by great challenges. Such minds pursue causes higher than themselves as worthy impulse. I am pretty sure that with consciously directed efforts by the government and supported by the citizens, we shall overcome and make Nigeria great again.
Kogi guber: PDP inaugurates campaign committee
- Adeyemi says PDP does not have a candidate
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated its campaign committee for the governorship election holding in Kogi State on November 16.
Speaking at the inauguration in Lokoja on Friday, the state Chairman of the party, Mr Samuel Uhuotu, tasked the committee to ensure an issue-based campaign.
He also advised the committee against engaging in hate speech and hulling of insults against other candidates.
Uhuotu, insisted that the party’s governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada remains the man to beat in the election, saying that the poor performance of the incumbent had made the election a walk over for the party.
The Director-General of the Musa/Aro Governorship Campaign Organisation, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, assured that his committee had already concluded arrangements to ensure a robust campaign in all the nook and crannies of the state.
He pledged that the campaigns will be issue-based and peaceful but warned security agents, especially the police and the Civil Defence Corps to remain neutral.
Yusuf also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing ground for all the parties contesting the guber election.
Meanwhile, the former Senator representing Kogi Western Senatorial district, Senator Smart Adeyemi, has insisted that the PDP in the state has no candidate for the gubernatorial election.
Senator Adeyemi, who is equally the Director General of Governor Yahaya Bello/Edward Onoja campaign organisation, said the last governorship primary held by the opposition party in the state was rendered inconclusive by sporadic gunshots at the venue.
He said the PDP Primary Committee, led by the governor of Adamawa State, Alhaji Umar Fintiri, threw legality into the air and went ahead to declare Musa Wada as it candidate at a different venue.
Nigeria @ 59: Need to address risks to democracy
To birth good governance and entrench democracy in Nigeria, there is the need to address the tripartite issues of insurgency, corruption and electoral violence, WALE ELEGBEDE writes
Since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, the concepts of good governance and democracy have been a daily talking point among Nigerians and the reason for these are palpable.
For some Nigerians, the return to a democratic dispensation after 15 years of unbroken military rule was all that is needed to redefine the narrative of weak and non-existing public governance and accountability bequeathed by the military.
But for others, the embrace of democracy has not only underdeveloped Africa’s most populous country; it has also widened the inequality gap. Those who belong to this school of reasoning averred that successive leaders since 1999, have only used positions to help themselves, with the public till as opposed to service to the helpless populace.
Beyond the stance of the two divides, Nigeria’s democratic practice which is expected to breed good governance has not been smooth sailing, hence, the daily expression of misery by the citizens that the basics expected from civil rule are not available for the majority. Clearly, the people expect more, but they are getting little or nothing.
For example, despite being the world’s sixth-largest oil producing nation, a report by the World Poverty Clock shows Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the most extreme poor people in the world. Interestingly, India has a population seven times larger than Nigeria’s. Based on the report, the 86.9 million Nigerians now living in extreme poverty represents nearly 50 per cent of the country’s estimated 180 million population.
Also, another albatross on the path of attainment of good governance in the country is the widespread corruption bedeviling Nigeria like a plague. From politicians, civil service and to the private sector, the wave of graft is thick across the board and thereby stunting growth and development in the country.
In the same vein, the recurring security challenge, which manifested more in a bloody insurgency in the northeastern part of the country in 2009, has also cast a shadow on the country’s drive to develop especially in the affected areas.
Although Nigeria’s insurgency is part of a new global trend, it is essentially a local phenomenon, which can be located within the trajectory of Nigerian history. However, what is new about the insurgency is its relative sophistication, complexity, and ramifications.
The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009, escalated dramatically in 2014 and in the ensuing killing spree, nearly 30,000 people were killed and more than two million displaced, according to the Council on Foreign Relations’ Nigeria Security Tracker.
Interestingly, at the beginning of any election cycle, the people are usually hopeful of a change in approach that will elevate their condition of living, but they are left disillusioned as the story is usually the same before, during and after elections, thereby raising questions about the country’s electoral processes and its ability to produce credible, free and fair elections.
Tracking these issues that are hampering good governance recently, the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said these challenges have grave consequences on the people and the democratic system.
Speaking in Abuja at a two-day summit on Terrorism, Insurgency and Incidence of Electoral Violence in Nigeria, the SGF, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Special Services, Office of the SGF, Dr. Amina Shamaki, explained that vices like terrorism, insurgencies and electoral violence have grave consequences on good governance and economic development not only in Nigeria, but across the African continent.
Mustapha added that the challenges have not only increased the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the country and Africa, but has also led to unquantified destruction of infrastructure in the North-East.
His words: “In line with the vision, the African Union (AU) also expects that by 2020, all guns would have been silenced during elections, when development and progress will thrive in the continent, unfortunately, we have continued to witness various forms of electoral malpractices and violence before, during and elections leading to loss of lives, properties, and displacement of persons.”
While the SGF was able to dissect the issues appropriately, Nigerians are largely concerned about how to tackle the various malaises that have been recurring on a constant basis and provide them with dividends of democracy.
The tragedy of development and the challenges of democracy in Nigeria can best be identified along with the clutch of problem of corruption and stupendous wastage of scarce resources. Granted that graft is not exclusive to Nigeria and developing countries as it neither system bound nor culture specific. It is noteworthy that the impact on the various systems varies.
For a developing country like Nigeria that has weak economic base, loose accountability process, fragile political institutions and inadequate control mechanisms, the impact is undoubtedly severe and devastating.
Since 1999 when the country returned to civil rule, corruption has been the bane of democratic stability and survival, and shockingly, news about corruption is no longer stunning to Nigerians.
With fewer remedies to the problem of pandemic corruption, the manifestations of graft in the system are clear and portentous. Some of the expressions included democratic instability, electoral crisis, infrastructural decay, voracious poverty, lack of growth and development, among others.
Speaking recently, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed that at least N1.3 trillion was stolen between 2011 and 2015.
Magu, who is the head of the nation’s anti-graft commission, said the alleged money stolen during the administration of the immediate past president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was by 32 entities, including private individuals and organisations.
He further lamented what the stolen funds could have been used to achieve in Nigeria, stating: “One-third of this money, using world bank rates and cost, could have comfortably been used to construct well over 500km of roads; build close to 200 schools; educate about 4000 children from primary to tertiary levels at N25million per child; build 20,000 units of two-bedroom houses across the country and do even more.”
President Muhammadu Buhari, on coming to power in 2015, promised to fight corruption and restore public service integrity. While some praised him to have made significant progress in the graft war, his critics, however, say his fight against corruption is selective as he allegedly spared his allies and supporters accused of corruption.
As it is, there is a need for the country to be decisive in the fight against corruption. There should be a deliberate effort at significantly improve openness and transparency both within and outside government. A precise structural shift that will tighten the noose in government procurement programs should also be introduced at all levels of administration.
Speaking on the pitfalls against democracy and good governance, the Executive Director of the Centre for Convention On Democratic Integrity, Mr. Olufemi Aduwo, said the nexus between rule of law and democracy cannot be removed for good governance to be experienced in any nation.
According to him, there is no country on the face of the earth whose citizens do not desire a government that respects the basic principles of democracy and rule of law, which according to him is the life blood democracy.
He said: “Without the active participation of citizens, democracy is dead. The participation is beyond the every four year ritual voting. When people are ignorant; either uneducated or educated illiterate, they may not be aware of their environment and situation. Therefore, attitude matters on how we want our democracy entrenched.
“l strongly believe that democratisation process in Nigeria goes beyond setting up of democratic structures. Good government, not just liberal government must be insisted upon. Good governance must entail responsiveness, humaneness, fundamental human rights, pursuit of policies that address the concern and the interest of the majority without trampling on the minority. True democracy can’t exist in the midst of poverty and that is responsible for the failure of rule of law, which is the life blood of democracy in Nigeria.”
Reps: Revelations as lawmakers probe NDDC projects
For over two weeks, an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives has been investigating abandoned contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). PHILIP NYAM examines the position of the agency
Since the Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai-led ad hoc committee investigating abandoned projects due from contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), began public hearing, the revelations have been chilling and disturbing.
Different stakeholders have testified before the panel including contractors, representatives of MDAs, traditional and community leaders and other interest groups.
So far, the committee has been able to establish that many contractors collected huge sums of money without executing contracts; some without even mobilising to site and there are others who have completed their jobs, but have not been paid.
There are also contracts, which were awarded without adhering to due process and they cut across the different boards and managements that have held forth since the coming into existence of the commission.
NDDC’s dilemma
One of the biggest revelations at the ongoing investigation was made by the Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. (Mrs.) Enyia Akwagaga, who attributed part of the problem of many uncompleted projects by the commission to threats from erring contractors. Testifying before the House ad hoc committee on abandoned projects, the NDDC boss disclosed that there is always “subtle and open threats to NDDC top officials in recent past, whenever intention to terminate non-performing contractors’ jobs was declared.
According to the NDDC boss, a total of 9,820 contracts have been awarded from inception to date; out of which 4,288 were completed, 1,796 not yet started, while 2, 645 were ongoing.
She added that 342 projects have been stalled, 30 taken over, 449 cancelled and terminated even as 660 were newly awarded.
On the funding profile, she said N2.832 trillion was budgeted from 2008 and 2018, N1.848 trillion, is actual receipts, N983 billion outstanding funding variance, N1,374 trillion outstanding gap based on amounts payable according to NDDC Act, while N60.213 billion is the unremitted funds due to NDDC through the Ecological Fund.
She lamented the underfunding of NDDC over the years and pleaded with the House to help the commission in the recovery of all payments due from the Federal Government as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta in accordance with the NDDC Act.
“I would like to emphasise that mobilisation payments to contractors are made on the basis of Advance Payment Guarantee (APG) provided by banks. The funds paid to mobilise contractors are amortised throughout the duration of the project and, therefore, recoverable. In fact, the NDDC directorate of legal services has, in the past, initiated processes that led to the recovery of some of such funds paid as mobilisation to contractors,” she said.
The NDDC Acting Managing Director further noted: “I would like to state that the NDDC is determined to tackle this huge challenge of extremely low and slow rate of project completion. But to do this, we very humbly request for the backing of this honourable committee, the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, at large.
“In particular, we ask for your help in the recovery of all payments due from the federal government, as well as oil and gas companies operating in the Niger Delta region, in accordance with the NDDC Act. We also appeal that you support us to ensure a drastic reduction in the introduction of new projects to the NDDC budget.”
Committee’s concern
But the investigative committee picked holes in the presentation of the NDDC boss. Consequently, chairman of the committee, Hon. Ossai, queried her and other officials of the agency for their alleged involvement in a N61.4 billion contract awarded by the commission without completion.
The lawmaker said a report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation to the committee revealed that N70.4 billion was paid to 1,723 contractors by the NDDC, who still they abandoned contracts awarded to them.
He disclosed that the committee had petitions suggesting that the commission collects a certain percentage of contract sums from contractors even before they mobilise to sites. He added that available documents submitted to the committee had shown that some people still sign contracts after leaving office.
Ossai consequently summoned all the commission’s past managing directors and former executive directors of finance, warning that failure to honour the invitation; he will sub poena the managing director in line with the provisions of the committee.
He said of the directive: “What we did is to protect the interest of Niger Delta people, whose money has been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.
“The investigation we are doing will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to sites to execute the jobs abandoned over the years,”
Ossai also disclosed that documents before the committee show that a total of 1,723 contractors had collected a total of N70.495 billion without mobilizing to sites.
He said the Auditor General of the Federation’s (AuGF) report submitted to the ad hoc committee shows that 1,723 contractors never went to sites after collecting N70.4 billion.
The report, he said, indicates that “90 per cent of these contracts were awarded between 2011 and 2012. It need be strengthened that some of these contractors have three to four jobs with their mobilization payments without reporting to sites.”
According to him, “one can therefore imagine why the region is not developed, when a developmental programme is being awarded as contract to be completed within six months and the contractor would collect mobilization without reporting to site.
“The report above excluded those contractors that collected mobilization and reported to site but with insignificant achievement before abandoning the projects. This equally excluded those in which the commission has declared their projects as stalled.”
The contractors
Testifying at the investigation, chairman of the Niger Delta Construction Consortium, Chief Jasper Jumbo, threatened that he will burn down every single facility installed by the NDDC until a debt of N2.6 million owed him is paid.
The septuagenarian, a contractor and stakeholder, expressed disappointment at the injustices and mismanagement of resources on the part of NDDC management, saying that they have been unfair to the region in terms of infrastructure.
He told the committee that he has been a contractor of NDDC right from the days of Oil Mineral Producing Areas development Commission (OMPADEC) and added that the agency has owed him N2. 6 million contract debt on a job that it had issued him a certificate of completion for over six years.
He also said that he has evidence to nail a former Executive Director of Finance of the commission, who demands 10 per cent of any contract sum from any contractor that bided for a job in the commission.
As the ad hoc committee rounds off its assignment in a week’s time, many expect that it will make recommendations that can make the commission live up to its statutory responsibilities and that contractors who have completed their jobs get compensated, while erring contractors are made to pay for their failings.
Ogun Assembly reinstates 57 suspended LG chairmen
Barely one week to the end of their tenure, suspended local government chairmen in Ogun State were, on Thursday, reinstated by the state House of Assembly.
The chairmen, who were in charge of the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state, were suspended on May 31 following allegations of financial misappropriation upon the emergence of the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration.
The council helmsmen were elected in October, 2016 under the administration of the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.
At its plenary held in Abeokuta on Thursday, the state legislature passed a resolution, directing the reinstatement of the local government chairmen.
The passage of the resolution came shortly after Hon. Akeem Balogun presented his committee’s report and moved the motion for its adoption, which was seconded by Hon. Bolanle Ajayi and supported by the Whole House through a voice vote.
New Telegraph learnt that after the Assembly’s various investigations, the House noted in its report that all the local governments were short-changed in allocation from the Federation Account under the Amosun regime.
Bashorun: It’s too early to start campaign for 2023
Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun, a former Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG) is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview with ADEWALE AJAYI, he speaks on recent political developments in the country
As a lawyer and politician, what is your take on the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, which upheld the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari in the February 23 election, especially the position of the judges that Buhari is qualified to contest?
I do not see anything wrong with the ruling of the judges. They have said the obvious, because even in the constitution that made provisions for qualification; it states that anybody who has obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked in government for 10 years is qualified. So, why do anybody had to get up and go to the tribunal to challenge the qualification of Buhari who rose from the ranks to become Major-General in the Nigeria Army; someone who became Federal Minister of Petroleum and became Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund. What qualification do we need if it is there in the constitution that anybody that has Primary School Leaving Certificate and has worked for 10 years is qualified?
Fortunately he attended secondary school, they did not say secondary school certificate, anybody who attended secondary school up to finishing level; so the ruling given was in order. Atiku Abubakar only went to the tribunal to divert attention of Nigerians from the obvious. There was no ground to start saying he should present certificate; which certificate? Even if he has school certificate, he does not need to present it again, because by other provisions of the constitution, he is eminently qualified.
President Buhari has spent more than 100 days in office and with the steps he has taken so far, do you think he is really taking Nigerians to the ‘Next Level’ as he promised during the campaigns?
For me, 100 days is a short time, but his case is different. He has been there before, what he is doing is a continuous effort and I believe he will build on whatever he has done before. He is trying to build roads across the federation, he has improved the performance of power generation, within the short time he has spent in the second term and he has also listed out his performance himself.
The next level is higher level, better level; though, the economy has not been fixed and I think it is global, he is doing his best to solve the economy problem, like he has set up an economic team. But I believe he shouldn’t have included Prof. Chukwuma Soludo in that team; someone who was denied second term as governor of the Central Bank. Moreso, he belongs to the opposition party and if the economy is not fixed, the opposition party will be crying that the ruling party could not fix the economy.
But let’s wait and see what they would do that is part of the Next Level he promised Nigerians. This time around, he is struggling to ensure that the budget is ready on time and members of the National Assembly have promised that if they receive it on time, they will approve it within a short time.
There are speculations that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is interested in contesting the 2023 presidency. As someone who is close to him, what are his chances?
I am not aware that Tinubu is interested in 2023 presidential race. If I am aware I will tell you. He has not told me. So, to the best of my knowledge, it is not an issue I will like to discuss with anybody. I don’t have the details; I don’t know the correct position. The only one I know is the denial; he has not mentioned it in any of our meetings. If he is interested, he will say it and I trust him. This is not the time to say that someone is interested in 2023 because we are still trying to put together the new government formed by our party.
Will it be right to say some people just want to fly the kite or he is delaying his plan to run because 2023 is still three years away?
I won’t doubt it because this is a country, where people do many things in order to get attention. The information about Tinubu running in 2023 is very scanty; the little I know is the denial by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, which he has done twice. He said Tinubu has not authorised anybody to do anything on that basis for him. It is possible he is interested. When he wanted Akinwunmi Ambode to be governor he told me, I didn’t question it. I was satisfied. When Babajide Sanwo-Olu case came, which was a bit controversial, we got ourselves persuaded that the change was necessary and we made it. So, this same issue depends on when I hear it.
The Ambode issue reminds one of the raid on his houses in Epe and Victoria Island in Lagos by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and there is the believe that the information that led to the raid must have been supplied by leaders of the APC, who wanted to deal with him for challenging the authority of the party when he was told not to run. What is your take on that?
I wouldn’t know. I have not participated in any meeting where they said we should go and deal with him or we should send EFCC to his house. Some people might have done so, but I am not aware and I am not part of it.
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has cautioned journalists to be mindful of how they report activities of the insurgents, Boko Haram, claiming that the press gives much attention to their activities and that such action is unpatriotic. What are your thoughts on that?
It all depends on how their activities are reported. Basically each newspaper has its own style, but some of our media houses report things just to raise unnecessary alarm. If that is what he is saying that they should not raise unnecessary alarm, I agree with him, but if the press comes across any information that needed to be published, they should feel free to publish. The situation of Boko Haram now should be likened to what happened when Saddam Hussein was overthrown. You know for years there was continuous sniper action. What they are doing is sniper action and the press should join the army in dealing with these things because some of the reports have been proven to be false.
The press should avoid sensational report. They should try as much as possible to report what will not make situation of things get worse at the war front, particularly they should try and report what the public relations unit of the army gives out. If they have different information, there are ways of factorising it, not to raise alarm. They should not raise alarm in a way the insurgents would be encouraged. Their activities have been limited to Borno and the state is a big one with several villages. That is the advantage the insurgents are taking.
Insecurity in the country seems to be unabated and efforts by government are yet to match the challenges…
We are all worried about insecurity and I believe government is trying, but its effort is not well appreciated because security issues are not matters for public consumption. Government has a way of dealing with it; in some areas kidnapping has reduced. In some cases, some people lie over issues of kidnapping just to make money; they make a mess of the whole thing.
We should ask for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria. There are a lot of things that were not happening in the past, which are happening in Nigeria now; a situation whereby somebody will allege he has been kidnapped in other to make money. Somebody’s housemaid is being sold in other to make money, so many things are happening, we should ask God to intervene. Those in authority should address the matter properly; we don’t have information of the extent they have gone. We are only appealing everyday, hoping that the insecurity will go down. Hopefully, it will go down because it is not in the interest of anybody.
President Buhari recently directed that local governments’ allocation should be given to them directly, but up till now, it not certain if they get the allocation directly from the Federal Government. How come local government administration is being frustrated in Nigeria?
Nobody is frustrating local government administration, but the President should know that the order he gave is an executive order. It is unconstitutional; he shouldn’t have given the order; he knows the correct thing to do. He knows that Section 7(1) of the constitution puts local government under the state. It states that the government of every state ensures the existence of local government under the law, which provides for its establishment for structure, composition, finance and functions of such councils.
When it comes to giving money to the councils, Section 162(6) of the constitution is the guide. It is very clear that the Federal Government cannot just ignore that section and go ahead to give executive order. I am sorry for criticizing the President, but on this matter, he has to look at it again, if there is need to alter the constitution, we should do so. That section makes provision for the state to set up State/Local Government Joint Account, which they said that they have scrapped. Have they scrapped that section of the constitution that provided for an account into which all allocations to the local government councils from the federation account should be paid into?
S’East not ready for 2023 presidency –Etta
Ntufam Hilliard Etta is the National Vice Chairman (South-South) of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the party’s zoning arrangement and the race for the 2023 presidency, among other issues. Clement James reports
President Muhammadu Buhari recently inaugurated the federal cabinet, what do you expect from the ministers this time?
I expect that they will discharge the mandate for which they have been appointed. With the victory at the polls, Nigerians have given us the mandate to deal with three major issues that were the basis for our campaigns, and which is to renew our vigor in dealing with insecurity, renew our anti-corruption drive, and deal with the issue of the economy. So, the ministers have a responsibility to help Mr. President discharge that mandate.
There have been issues about Vice-President Yemi Osinbanjo being maligned. What could have gone wrong?
I know that the Vice-President has some constitutional responsibilities like chairing the National Boundary Commission, National Economic Council and some other areas of responsibilities as clearly stated in the constitution and I have not seen the President take those responsibilities from the Vice President. But if the President is rejigging his administration, I will not want to see it as a discord between the president and his vice. They are Nigerians who are known to speak their minds and also not known to indulge in double-speak. I believe that if Mr. President has differences in his opinion against that of his vice, he is candid enough to let Nigerians know.
But as an insider in this government, I am aware that he has given his ministers directive to report progress in their ministries on a weekly basis. This was not done in the past. I believe that being his last tenure, Mr. President is determined to deliver to the people on time and if he sees that there are issues that will clog the wheel of progress or constitute some slow-down in the delivery of the dividends of the mandate that was given to him by the good people of this country, he has the right to rejig his administration in such a way that it will be responsive to the mandate that was given to him.
Issues have been raised as to why the President had to inaugurate an Economic Advisory Council when the Vice-President was heading the National Economic Council.
What you should know is that there is economic interaction between the federal and the state governments. That is why you have the state governors and other very privileged members of the administration being members of the economic council and that is different from an advisory body. The number one economic manager of the country is Mr. President and the economic advisory council is just to advise him on ways and manner of managing the economy.
It is in advancing the economic development of the country that he needs people who are outside government to come with their expertise and advise him appropriately. So, there is no friction between what is in the constitution and what the President has done.
Is it true that some of the Vice President’s aides have been asked to work outside the Villa?
That is not true. You must know how the presidency works. All appointments are done by Mr. President. Those appointees are then assigned to the office of the Vice President. So, technically, all of them work for Mr. President and nothing has changed so far.
Will APC retain the zoning formula in 2023?
First and foremost, I want to speak for myself and not as the head of the party in the South-South. I will speak for myself on this matter. I believe that for us to deal with our fault lines in Nigeria, that there is still the need to zone offices; just for the simple reason that we need to deal with our fault lines. Possibly in the nearest future, a time will come when Nigerians will not bother about where anybody comes from.
So on the basis of that, I will say that the North will have no business presenting any candidate for the presidency in 2023. Having said so, I look at the South-East, South-South and South-West. The South-South had a president between 2011 and 2015 and something comes to my mind. For me, I believe that the South-East is not prepared and I say this with all sense of responsibility.
The South-East has refused to build bridges and to extend their hands of fellowship across the various divides of Nigeria, and there is more than one divide of Nigeria. The level of hate towards other component of Nigeria is such that one goes away with an impression immediately that they are not prepared for the Nigerian presidency. You see, you don’t get the presidency in an atmosphere of acrimony and hate. You get it in an atmosphere of bridge building, networking and tolerance. And I don’t see that in the South East.
And again, I must also speak as a member of my party and I am just wondering if we give the ticket of our party to a Nigerian of South-East extraction, the people of the zone will still vote for the party. So, these are very weighty issues. I now look at the South-West, the zone seems to be the more prepared of the two zones and I will not be surprised if members of our party turn to the South-West favourably.
The South-West has shown commitment to our party; they have sacrificed for our party and you know in politics, nothing is given on a platter. Maybe things will change because a day in politics is very long. But as it stands now, the South-West is more prepared of the two zones.
Recently, John Ochala was made the substantive chairman of the APC in Cross River State. What does this mean for the progress of the party in the state?
First of all, as the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-South, I will not want to comment on that matter. But, I will tell you that this is a matter that is attracting attention by members of the party and that in due time, the party will make its position known. Having said that; let me quickly add that the matter of who becomes the substantive state chairman is in court, so whatever I say will be subjudice. I don’t want to be dragged to any court for contempt, so I won’t comment on that.
Many people were disappointed the way members of your party in the state bickered before the 2019 election. Do you see APC coming up strong in the next election?
First of all I, must apologize to the people of the state for presenting to them a fragmented platform. Much as some of us tried, it became almost impossible for us to present a united, strong and virile alternative to the PDP and we know that the PDP was very actively involved in the fragmentation of the APC in Cross River State. However, I want to assure you that even as we speak, we are in the process of reconciliation. We want to bring all our brothers who are interested in reconciling themselves to the party on board, so that we have one party and we are also forewarned that the PDP will not rest.
What they did to us in 2019 will likely be repeated in 2023. So, having been forewarned, we will be forearmed. And we want to assure the people of Cross River State that we will never allow what happened to us in 2019 to happen to us again in 2023. We are doing everything to create cohesion, create a virile and strong APC as an alternative to the decadent PDP.
Tambuwal’s victory at tribunal endorsement of leadership style – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the victory of Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal at the tribunal as an endorsement of his leadership style.
The party said in a statement Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the judgement was a confirmation of the triumph of the will of the people, as expressed in the March 23 governorship election.
According to the PDP, Governor Tambuwal’s victory at the tribunal was evinced in his commitment towards the development of the state and the empowerment of the people.
“Indeed, Governor Tambuwal’s achievements in developing the state and empowering the people in all critical sectors of life stood him out in his first term. His re-election therefore marks the determination of the people to consolidate on good governance in their state,” the statement added.
The party, however, rejected the judgements of the governorship election tribunal that upheld the election of Abdullahi Ganduje and Simon Lalong of Kano and Plateau states respectively.
It nevertheless urged its members and supporters not to lose hope as the tribunal is not the end of the road adding that justice will surely prevail at the end of the day.
LG poll: Ekiti APC aspirants kick against postponement of primaries
Aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government chairmanship elections in Ekiti State have petitioned the state governor Kayode Fayemi, the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) and other APC stakeholders in the state over the postponement of the party’s primaries, which should have held last Saturday.
The APC state Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi had via phone last Saturday confirmed to journalists, the postponement of the LG primary election citing security reasons.
“Local government chairmanship primary election has been postponed in two local governments – Ado and Ikole for security reasons,” he said.
But two contestants in Ado Local Government, Mr Gidado Tajudeen Olaleke and Mrs Tosin-Ajisafe Aluko expressed their displeasure on the development, describing the postponement as “unnecessary and undemocratic.”
The two contestants, who also faulted alleged security reasons for the postponement, described the situation as embarrassing.
The aspirants alleged that some people within the hierarchy of the party are playing some games which they said could be detrimental to the progress of the party.
Ninth NASS: Senate unveils legislative agenda
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the Ninth Senate has set up strategies to help improve governance in Nigeria in the next four years by articulating some action plans it christened Legislative Agenda
E
mulating steps taken by the Senator Bukola Saraki-led Eighth Senate, the Ninth Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmad Lawan set up an ad hoc committee to draft legislative agenda for it, as a basic framework to direct its operations positively in the next four years.
The committee, which was chaired by a former governor of Kebbi State and senator representing Kebbi Central, Senator Adamu Aliero, presented its report to the apex legislative chamber last week Wednesday.
However, the Senate resolved to schedule the debate and adoption of the document for Thursday last week. The reason for deferring the consideration of the report for 24 hours was to enable members study it and prepare for effective contributions to the debate.
While presenting the report, Senator Aliero listed youth empowerment to curb increasing youth unemployment and poverty alleviation to ensure that 100 million Nigerians are lifted out of poverty in the next four years as part of the agenda.
He also noted that legislative framework to tackle the phenomenon of out-of-school children in the country, creation of special health centres in the six geopolitical zones and reduction of acute housing deficit in the country were part of the document.
Aileron said that fashioning legislative measures to further enhance gender equality, infrastructure deficit, increase agricultural production, fast tracking the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and holistic reform of the oil and gas sector are other parts of the agenda.
The lawmaker further said that the Senate would also work to further block revenue leakages, back anti-corruption fight, make procurement processes less cumbersome as well as the Open National Assembly Policy, where the budget of the National Assembly would be in the public glare.
Then, on Thursday, the Senate comprehensively debated and adopted the report, making far-reaching suggestions on how to strengthen the economy and make governance people-oriented.
The chamber expressed willingness to reduce the number of Federal Government’s parastatals by merging some of the over 1,000 agencies draining the nation’s annual budget.
The Senate also said that it will carry out electoral reforms through legislations to strengthen the country’s electoral system for improved and smooth conduct of elections in future.
It said that most of the federal establishments in the country were not productive and merely depending on budget allocations from the Federal Government to survive, insisting that it will either merge or eliminate non-productive agencies.
In his contribution, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, suggested that the Federal Government should increase the nation’s capital budget to 70 per cent and reduce the recurrent expenditure to 30 per cent if the economy must witness substantial development.
He argued that as long as Nigeria continues to run annual budgets with 70 per cent recurrent and 30 per cent capital, the country would go nowhere in terms of achieving meaningful socio-economic development.
He also lamented the over bloated Federal Government’s agencies in the country, insisting that they must be reduced drastically. Kalu frowned that the government had been planning to reduce cost of governance, yet the National Assembly continued to create new agencies, challenging the 9th Senate to come up with legislations to reduce the number of parastatals in the country.
Other senators commented on many other issues troubling the country, and steps to be taken by the Federal Government, with the help of the Senate towards solving such problems.
Senator Dino Melaye, for instance, spoke on issues of budget, corruption in procurement process and the high number of bills not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said: “The issue of budget passage is a major problem that we must look at. Over 70 per cent of bills passed in the 8th Senate were not assented to by Mr. President. This is outrageously calamitous. It calls for instantaneous correction. The process of bill is cumbersome.
“Ninety-five per cent of corruption in this country is through procurement. The committee on public accounts must be strengthened and must show the political will to carry out very strong, ameliorative measures on the issue of procurement in this country.
“You will see every year Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are buying generators, every year state governors are buying generators, they are buying diesel, buying computers. Our committee on procurement will have to be properly built if we want to tackle corruption in this country.”
Also speaking on procurement, Senator Ama Nnachi tasked the Senate to strengthen the procurement Act and Public-Private Partnership through legislations as a necessary step towards strengthening the nation’s economy.
Nnachi, who represents Ebonyi South Senatorial District, said the need to strengthen these two areas of the economy became necessary in view of the critical role they have to play in facilitating rapid socio-economic development in Nigeria.
The lawmaker observed that the present Public Procurement Act was defective and needs immediate amendment to reposition the law towards achieving its fundamental objectives.
According to him, the law as presently structured gives room for capital flight as investors doing businesses in the country, keep taking money out to their own countries to the detriment of Nigeria’s economy and the citizenry.
“The Public Procurement Act we are using today is all comers’ affair, so we need to amend it. We need to amend it because if we continue with it, the foreign companies we are patronizing will keep taking our money away.
“We don’t have a local content aspect of that procurement, but we can do something about it. I will want the relevant committee of the hallowed chamber to come up with a bill, so that we can strengthen the Procurement Act,” he said.
Senator Nnachi also urged the National Assembly to initiate legislations that will encourage Public Private Partnership (PPP) in government’s effort to deliver good governance to the people of Nigeria.
He argued that all over the world, contemporary practice is no longer leaving the government to provide everything for the people instead governments of nations go into partnership with the private sector for more result-oriented performance.
He said: “Another thing is that everywhere in the world, the practice has shifted from government providing everything for the people to partnership; public-private partnership.
“We need to come up with a law in that area, so that the little money we have as a nation, government can employ it into public-private partnership. In partnership agreement, the investors that are coming will recoup their money from what they have invested, not to look for profit in other places.
“Take for instance, the tollgate; it has paid off through public-private partnership. So the relevant Senate committee in this area should do more work to make this sector more productive by putting up enabling legislation to make it more viable.
“We are here for the people we represent and we need to press forward so that the people can reap more dividends of democracy in this area. We need to examine ourselves on why we are here.
“I believe that the Ninth Senate can go over for the right direction. I trust that the leadership we have in place will lead us in the right direction. These two areas can strengthen our economy without going outside to borrow.”
Contributing, Senator Rochas Okorocha urged the Senate to introduce the principle of sacrifice in carrying out legislations for the good governance of the country.
He said that the Senate must be bold enough to ask President Buhari what he wants, so that lawmakers would know what to do to assist him deliver good governance to the people.
Some of the lawmakers, who also spoke pointed out that one of the problems facing the country is the local debt, which now stands at N2.5 trillion.
They also spoke on other sundry issues like the joint accounts maintained by state and local government, regional development, constitution amendment, security, unemployment among others.
The President of Senate, Lawan, in his remarks after consideration of the ad-hoc committee’s report, commended the senators for doing a thorough work.
According to him, the interventions contained in the report will be subject to constant reviews to meet with new challenges posed by the dynamic nature of society.
