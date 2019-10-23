News
Poll: Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents
Support for impeaching U.S. President Donald Trump surged among political independents and rose by three percentage points overall since last week, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday.
More Americans also said they disapproved of the president’s handling of foreign threats.
The October 18-22 poll showed public opinion continued to shift as Americans digested a flurry of news over the past several weeks stemming from the congressional impeachment inquiry and Trump’s decision to pull troops from northern Syria, reports Reuters.
Overall, 46% of Americans said they supported impeachment and 40% said they opposed it.
Support for impeachment was relatively steady among Republicans and Democrats over the past week but it surged among independents, a group that includes people who neither identify as Democrats nor Republicans and do not favor either party when they vote.
Among independents, 45% said in the latest poll they supported impeachment and 32% said they opposed it, the strongest level of support recorded in more than a year.
A little more than 1 in 3 independents had said they were in favor of impeachment in more than a dozen previous Reuters/Ipsos polls since June 2018.
Trump leveraged his advantage in support among independents to narrowly win the White House in 2016 and it is expected that he will need them again to be re-elected.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted after several administration officials backed up portions of a government whistleblower’s report that alleged Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate one of his main political rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden. The report said Trump linked the probe to the release of foreign aid.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He has tried to block administration officials from cooperating with the investigation and this week said he was the victim of a “lynching,” a racially charged description that was quickly condemned by many lawmakers.
The president also ordered U.S. troops to withdraw from northern Syria two weeks ago ahead of Turkey’s cross-border offensive against the Kurds. The Turkish offensive displaced hundreds of thousands of people and raised concerns that it would allow prisoners from the Islamic State group to escape.
Trump’s decision drew a sharp bipartisan rebuke in Congress and the poll shows it may have hurt his standing among rank-and-file Republicans.
Overall, the poll found that Americans were more critical of Trump’s handling of U.S. foreign policy and Islamic State than they were in a similar poll in April.
Among Republicans, 73% said they approved of the president’s handling of U.S. foreign policy and 75% said they approved of his handling of IS, down 6 points and 8 points respectively from April.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 4,083 adults, including 1,773 Democrats, 1,542 Republicans and 447 independents. It has a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of 5 percentage points.
New minimum wage: FG sets December deadline for full payment of arrears
Following the resolution of conflicts surrounding the new minimum wage, the Federal Government, yesterday, acceded to organised labour’s request that the payment be backdated to April when the bill was signed into law.
Government also directed that all payments to federal workers are expected to be completed before the end of December 2019.
At the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, yesterday, the council approved April 18, this year, as the effective date for the full implementation and payment of the new minimum wage to Nigerian workers.
Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) would also be beneficiaries of the N30,000 minimum wage. Presently, the corps members collect N18,000 as monthly allowance.
Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, confirmed this to New Telegraph last night. “I can tell you the corps members are going to benefit from the new minimum wage,” he said. Earlier, Dare, on his twitter handle @SundayDareSD, had said: “New Minimum Wage: NYSC members to enjoy new minimum wage/allowee. Details coming….
“Next week, the DG NYSC will provide details of the new allowee for the Youth Corp members after full briefing from the Ministries of Finance and MYSD.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, who disclosed this after the FEC meeting, said with the approval, the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission had been directed to effect the payments of arrears owed workers reflecting the consequential adjustments.
He said: “Council approved for us that the financial implications be worked out by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, as consequential adjustments should take effect from April 18, the date the new national minimum wage came into being.
“The council also approved for us that the financial implications be worked out and the attendant payments completed on or before December 31. Council further directed that the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, should effect all these payments as scheduled before December 31.
“Council further directed also that the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission and the Ministry of Labour and Employment should send the consequential adjustment (wage) table down to the state and local governments.
“This is to serve as an advisory document for their information and guidance, as they negotiate with their joint national public service councils in their respective states because the national minimum wage is a national law.”
In the consequential adjustments agreed upon between the Federal Government and organised labour, workers on grade level 07 will henceforth receive a 23.2 per cent increase in their salaries, staff on grade level 08 will get 20 per cent increase, those on Level 09 will get 19 per cent, while workers on Levels 10 to 14 will have pay raise of 16 per cent while levels 15-17 will get 14 per cent respectively.
Organised labour and the Federal Government had, on October 18, reached an agreement on the consequential adjustments of the implementation of the new minimum wage of N30,000, after three days of negotiation.
The Federal Government’s team to the agreement included Ngige and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).
Witnesses to the agreement from the government’s side were Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan and Director, IPPIS, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation Mr. Olusegun Olufehinti.
Ngige, who was joined by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika; Minister of Science of Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said government settled for the April 18 date, since it was the date the New Minimum Wage Act was signed.
Speaking further, Ngige said: “Today, we sent to the Federal Executive Council our report and the conciliation that was done last week between the organised labour and Federal Government of Nigeria on the issue of the new national minimum wage which has been fixed at N30,000 a month and the consequential adjustment that were meant to salaries and wage structures of the public service thereto.
“You will recall that last week when I briefed the press, I told you that the salaries and wage structure are compartmentalized into four class, health, armed forces, research institutes and the paramilitary. So they have percentage increase in their wage structure and for emphasis the 07 compartment received 23.2 per cent rise, grade level 08, 20 per cent, grade level 9, 19 per cent grade level 10-14, 16 per cent and grade levels 15 and 17, 14 per cent in the CONPPS which is the pure civil service structure and agencies earning the same wages as those in the public service.
“You have the CONRESS AND CONTISS which is compartment 2; they have 23.2 percent equivalent and 14-16 10.5 per cent. Police and other security agencies, because they have had a pay rise last year, they were consequentially adjusted to between four and seven per cent. Same goes for the paramilitary they also have their consequential pay rise.
“So, FEC today (yesterday) approved for us that the financial implications worked out by the National Incomes and Wages Commission that the salaries adjustment should take effect as from April 18, 2019 the day the new national minimum wage Act came into being. Council also approved for us that the financial implication be worked out and the payment should be completed by December 2019,” the minister added.
Meanwhile, FEC also approved over N1.7 billion to procure and install communication equipment, including console at control towers in Zaria and Katsina airports.
According to Sirika, the equipments are being procured to sustain security measures around the nation’s airports, especially with the recent certification standards by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.
FEC also reviewed the nomenclature of the Ministry of Communications which will now be known as the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.
Justifying the name change, Pantami said it was to reflect the potential of digital economy to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP).
According to him, while oil and gas contributed eight per cent to the economy in the first quarter of 2019, information and communication technology (ICT) contributed 13.8 per cent to the GDP.
Pantami explained that to leverage on the gains of ICT, the Federal Government unveiled some policy frameworks like improving infrastructures to bridge gaps in the communication networks.
He noted that government was also boosting digital literacy and intervening where necessary, like helping people to migrate seamlessly from traditional ways of doing business to digital systems.
Also speaking, Onu said that the Ministry of Science and Technology secured the approval of FEC to exploit the production of methanol.
Research classifies methanol as simple alcohol, consisting of a methyl group linked to a hydroxyl group.
Giving details of the approval, Onu said it was in line with the diversification policy of the Federal Government.
The Science and Technology Minister explained: “One way to help us to completely solve this problem of gas flaring is to convert the natural gas into methane. Methanol is a liquid that is found virtually in all sector of the economy. You can use methanol for transportation, all these racing cars that you find – like M85, M100 essentially that M is methanol; means it’s 85 per cent methanol, 15 per cent gasoline.
“But for ordinary use, normally the blending will be 15 per cent of methanol so that you don’t have to make any adjustment to your vehicle. Then also, methanol can be used to replace diesel in these trucks that we find on our highways because methanol is cheaper and it is environmentally friendly so that all the problems that are associated with the use of diesel, that can be solved by the use of methanol.
“Also, our people in rural areas can use methanol for cooking so that it can replace kerosene because when you use kerosene you have soot and it creates health problem for you, but methanol does not have that, it’s very clean, safe and cheap.”
FIRS: Nigeria loses $15bn to tax evasion annually
- Finance Minister: We’ve revenue problem, not debt crisis
Nigeria is losing about $15 billion annually to tax evasion, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Fowler, has said.
Fowler spoke yesterday as global tax experts converged on Abuja to find solution to offshore tax evasion.
At the meeting, the FIRS boss said Nigeria would implement the first Automatic Exchange of Information standard by 2020.
He said the regime was part of the country’s commitment to improve transparency in tax administration, increased tax revenue collection, enhanced effectiveness and efficiency service delivery.
Fowler said there was importance linkage between tax compliance, domestic tax investigation,tax audit, information gathering framework and the international infrastructure for exchange of information amongst authorities and nations.
“Nigeria had demonstrated her commitment to improve transparency around tax matters, when she signed a declaration and joined the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement (MCAA) on Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information (AEOI) on 17th August 2017.
“…Nigeria has done all these to enable us conduct the first exchange of information under the automatic exchange of information regime by September 2020.
“I encourage those countries in the ECOWAS sub-region who have not committed to implement the AEOI standards to take necessary steps to do so, especially as the automatic exchange of information portend huge benefits for domestic resource mobilization,” Fowler explained.
He noted that increase in mobility of income and assets had created a challenge for tax administration and those governments across the world were joining efforts to address such challenges.
Fowler said the challenges offered a global response to the issues of international tax avoidance, tax evasion, illicit financial flows, money laundering and other harmful tax practices based cooperation and use of advanced technologies to tackle the issues.
Earlier, Mr. Babatunde Oladapo, the Executive Secretary, West Africa Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), said that the body was committed to contributing to the expansion of the global tax base through exchange of information.
Oladapo said efforts were on the closed gap among nations to ensure effective implementation of exchange of information and that tax administration could only be done successfully based on the availability of information.
He commended the OECD Global Forum for leading the drive for the automatic exchange of information that would ensure high network of individuals and multinationals were made to pay their taxes.
Also, the representative of the OECD Global Forum, Ervice Tchonaya, said that the forum’s core mandate was to ensure effective implementation of the international standard.
IG, PSC’s feud halts recruitment of 10,000 constables
- Court stops police exercise pending determination of suit
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday, temporarily stopped the ongoing recruitment of 10,000 police officers by the Nigerian Police Force, pending when the suit challenging the process will be heard and determined.
The trial judge, Justice Inyang Okoro, however, ordered parties in the suit to maintain status quo in the interim.
The court stressed that the order was necessary since parties have submitted themselves to court for settlement of the matter.
The Police Service Commission (PSC), through its counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), had dragged the Nigeria Police Force to court over the recruitment of 10,000 constables as approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Joined as defendants in the suit are the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Adamu Mohammed and the Minister of Police Affairs.
In the motion on notice filed on September 24 and brought pursuant to order 28 rule 1, the applicant is praying the court for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining the defendants/respondents, their officers and representatives, including anybody or person acting on their behalf from appointing, recruiting or attempting to appoint or recruit by any means whatsoever any person into any office by the NPF pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.
However, at the resumed hearing yesterday, counsel to the defendants, Dr. Alex Izinyon (SAN), informed the court of an application seeking to join the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice as a party in the suit.
However, counsel to the applicant did not object to the joining of the AGF.
The court, accordingly, granted the request and joined the AGF as a party, adding that the joining of the AGF would give expeditious disposition of the suit.
Justice Ekwo consequently ordered the applicant to amend, file and serve the amended process on all the defendants within four days, while the respondents are to also reply within four days.
He later adjourned the matter to November 4, for mention.
The judge, before adjourning the matter, urged the counsel as senior members of the bar to, “stay within bound until the matter is determined.”
“You have submitted yourself to court, abide by the rule of the law,” the court held.
Efforts by the counsel to the respondents, Izinyon, to prevail on the court that the police had already concluded the recruitment and that the list of successful candidates have been released was rebuffed by the court.
“Parties should not go beyond what it is now,” the court held.
The applicant had premised its suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1124/2019 on the ground that by virtue of the provisions of Section 15 (1) (m), S153 (2) and S 215 s (1)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Paragraph 30 Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as well as Sections 6 and 24 of the Police Service Commission (Establishment) Act, the Plaintiff/Applicant is the sole statutory body vested with the exclusive powers to appoint, promote, dismiss and discipline persons holding offices in the 1st Defendant except the office of the Inspector General of Police.
The applicant also submitted that none of the respondents is authorised by law to play any role in the appointment, promotion, dismissal or exercise of disciplinary measures over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force.
While stating that the NPF is presently trying to appoint by means of an advertised recruitment of 10,000 persons into the force in flagrant usurpation of the functions and powers of the PSC, the commission said: “Unless restrained by an order of this court, the respondents’ appointment/recruitment is capable of foisting a fait accompli on the judgement of this honourable court in this matter.”
The applicant, is therefore, asking the court to declare that by virtue of section 1 subsection 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), any piece of legislation or instrument relied upon by the Defendants, including, but not limited to the Police Act and the Police Regulations), in exercising or purporting to exercise the powers to appoint, promote, dismiss or discipline persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force, being inconsistent with the provisions of the Constitution particularly section 153 subsection (1)(m), section 53 subsection (2) and section 215(1)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and Paragraph 30 Part of the Third Schedule to the Constitution, is invalid, null and void and of no effect whatsoever.
It prays for a declaration that any act or attempt by the Defendants in appointing, recruiting and/or shortlisting for appointment, any person aspiring to hold any office in the Nigeria Police Force except the office of the Inspector-General of Police amounts to unlawful and unjustified usurpation of the constitutional and statutory functions and powers of the Plaintiff and accordingly null and void and of no effect whatsoever.
The applicant prays for an order nullifying any act or attempt by the Defendants whether acting jointly or severally in appointing or purporting to appoint any person into the 1st Defendant whether by means of enlistment, shortlisting, recognition, recruitment or in any other manner howsoever, such act or attempt being ultra vires the functions and powers of the Defendants.
It also pleads for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendants, jointly and severally, by themselves or through their officers, agents or representatives or through any other body or appointee of the Federal Government of Nigeria from further exercising or purporting to exercise the powers to appoint, promote, dismiss or in any manner whatsoever exercise disciplinary control over any person holding or aspiring to hold any office in the Nigeria Police Force other than the Inspector General of Police.
Meanwhile, some staff of the PSC staged a protest outside the court premises while the matter was going on.
The protesters, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Civil Service Union, PSC Chapter, carried placards with various inscriptions and singing different solidarity songs to press home their demands.
Secretary of the staff union, Remi Ogundeji, while addressing the press, said the staff were protesting against the usurpation of powers of the commission by the IG Adamu.
“We all know that it is the constitutional rights of the Police Service Commission to recruit, promote and discipline Nigerian police officers,” he said.
Ogundeji added that the PSC and the IG both began the recruitment exercise together before the commission was no longer carried along by Adamu.
“We have instituted an interlocutory injunction to stop the exercise and we sought for the interpretation of the constitution that stipulates the functions of the PSC,” he said.
Gunmen abduct Federal High Court judge
Armed men have kidnapped a judge of the Federal High Court, Ondo State Division, Justice Abdul Dogo, on Tuesday evening.
Dogo was kidnapped alongside his driver at Ibilo/Isua Akoko axis which serves as border community between Ondo and Edo states.
The judge and his driver were on their way from Abuja to Akure.
Workers and some lawyers at the Federal High Court, Akure, confirmed this to New Telegraph yesterday.
One of the lawyers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that the kidnappers had already contacted the family of the judge and demanded N50 million ransom.
Meanwhile, the police said Dogo’s abduction did not happen within its jurisdiction.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, said in a statement that the incident occurred at Ibilo in Akoko Edo area of Edo State which, according to him, is within the purview of the Edo Police Command.
The PPRO added that the police in collaboration with men of the Edo State Command had already swung into action towards rescuing the abducted judge and his driver from captivity.
He said: “The attention of the Ondo State Police Command has been drawn to news trending now to the fact that a high court judge, Justice Abdul Dogo, was kidnapped in Ondo State. Much as we empathise with the family of the victim, the command wants to make it clear that the incident did not happen anywhere in Ondo State.
“The incident actually happened in Ibilo, Edo State. However, we are working in tandem with our colleagues in whose jurisdiction this incident happened to ensure that His Lordship is rescued unhurt and also apprehend the perpetrators.
“We appeal to anyone with useful information that could lead to his rescue and the arrest of the culprits not to hesitate to let the police know.
“The Ondo State Police Command hereby enjoins the good people of the state to go about their normal businesses as we are working to ensure that citizens of the state do not only enjoy these ‘ember’ months but also enjoy a peaceful atmosphere throughout the forthcoming yuletide.”
Second-hand smoke may cause blindness in children
Researchers from China said second-hand smoke could damage children’s eyes and possibly lead to problems with sight later in life.
According to a new study published in ‘JAMA Ophthalmology,’ a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke.
Study coauthor, Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said the research team found that children’s exposure to second-hand smoking was associated with (thinning of the choroid) – a layer at the back of the eyes containing lots of blood vessels – in a dose dependent response.”
The choroid, also known as the choroidea or choroid coat, is the vascular layer of the eye, containing connective tissues, and lying between the retina and the sclera. The human choroid is thickest at the far extreme rear of the eye (at 0.2 mm), while in the outlying areas it narrows to 0.1 mm.
Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, said: “Second-hand smoking exposure in children is an important public health threat, affecting up to 40 per cent of children.”
He consequently advocated for interventions to ban second-hand smoking exposure in children.
The 1,400 six- to eight-year-olds in the study – including 941 with no exposure to second-hand smoke – were recruited from the Hong Kong Children Eye Study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Eye Centre.
The children’s parents provided demographic information, including age, gender, Body mass index (BMI), birth weight and second-hand smoke exposure. The researchers measured the children’s choroids with swept source optical coherence tomography.
Comparing the scans from children exposed to second-hand smoke with those from children with no second-hand smoke exposure, the researchers found that the choroids of exposed children were six to eight micrometres thinner than those of unexposed children. And the more smokers there were in the family, the thinner the choroid was, the researchers found.
What this means is that “parents (who smoke) should quit smoking to protect their children’s eyes”, Mr Yam said.
He added:”Moreover, parents should prevent children from being exposed to second-hand smoking.”
Attacks on Nigerian businesses in S’Africa criminal, not xenophobic – Mission
The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg has declared that the October 22 attack on businesses owned by Nigerians in Witbank in the Mpumalamga district of South Africa was a criminal act and not xenophobic.
The Nigerian Consul General in Johannesburg, Godwin Adama, made the clarification in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The consul general said that the attack, which occurred at about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, was masterminded by taxi drivers under the guise of fighting crime.
Adama said that with the cooperation of the police, the matter was resolved in less than an hour.
“We held a meeting with the police authorities and they led us to the place where the attack occurred.
“Although it happened in a different locality (from the previous one), we agreed to meet often to prevent reoccurrence.
“The police promised to invite the taxi drivers association and Nigerian Citizens Association in South Africa (NICASA) to a meeting to discuss and resolve issues amicably.
“There is no problem at the moment and we are monitoring the situation keenly and we have been able to reach a reasonable stage of agreement and help out.
“The government is doing everything here to fight crime. The locals take laws into their hands thinking that the police were not doing enough, which is what mostly leads to attack.
“People feel there is drug or human trafficking and security operatives are not meeting expectations, and so they take laws into their hands in order to fight crime, but it does not work that way.”
He commended the security agencies for cooperating with the Nigerian mission “in tackling issues that affect foreign nationals, particularly Nigerians living in that country.”
He said efforts would be made to pre-empt and stop any form of attack in future, rather than wait for it to happen.
He said that modalities had been put in place to ensure effective implementation of agreements reached by Nigeria and South Africa to prevent all forms of conflict between citizens of the two countries.
“There was nothing like xenophobia; this attack was crime-related and it is just that some criminals took advantage of the opportunity to carry out crime.
“We have draft rules and agreements in place; it is a people-to-people relationship we want to concentrate on.
“If it is government-to-government, we do not have much problem at all. It is not a one-day matter to resolve, but such modality requires constant discussion platforms to enable people to be able to interact.
“To be able to arrest crime, it is better to take issues related to crime to the police station, rather than take laws into your hands,” he added.
Fulani herdsmen to sue Oyo over Anti-Grazing Bill
Hundreds of Fulani herdsmen from various parts of Oyo State yesterday converged on Igangan, an agrarian community in Ibarapa North Local Government area, resolving to employ legal means to stop the State Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Bill 2019 which already scaled second reading at the State House of Assembly.
The bill which was jointly sponsored by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin and his deputy, Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, was criticised by the Fulani, being led by the National Chairman of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Sale Bayari, who in an 18-page position paper presented at that forum, stated that “it is impossible in our country for any peasant small scale herdsman to go into ranching.”
According to Bayari, the bill if passed into law would punish poor herders.
At their Igangan meeting held at the popular Kara Market in Igangan, presided over by the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abduk-Kadir, it described the Oyo State Anti-Open Grazing Bill as “too draconian” and targeted at crippling Fulani herdsmen from practising their age-long cattle rearing activities across the state.
The group said: “We will go to court. We will seek legal redress if Oyo State Government insists on imposing this Bill on us. The implementation of the Bill as it is will cause commotion. If we are pushed to the wall, we know the next level. Our next level is to seek legal option. We will go to the court of law over the matter.
“It is also a matter of fact that we Fulani dominate large percentage of voters in Oyo State. Government only recognises us during electioneering and voting periods. Government is not giving us any facility or loan to boost our cattle rearing business while the farmers on the other hand, get agric loans, fertilizers, etc.
Is this the only way government is now repaying us for our patriotism?”
Sanwo-Olu lauds $629m China deals on Lekki Sea Port
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday commended the signing of four agreements with China Development Bank (CDB) in $629 million financing facility deal to accelerate the completion of the Lekki Deep Seaport project.
New Telegraph gathered that the loan was secured from the Chinese bank after China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), which owned majority shares in the project, signed a 45-year concessionary agreement with Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLTZ) to complete the Phase 1 of the deep seaport project.
With the deal, the deep seaport would have two container berths of 680-metre long and 16.5-metre water depth, after completion.
Besides, it would have the capacity to be berthed by fifth generation container ships, which had a capacity of 18,000 TEU ship.
Sanwo-Olu described the development as “another milestone” for the State in infrastructural development and commerce, saying the signing of the agreements ended period of uncertainty that had trailed the delivery of the project. He noted that the completion of the project would invigorate the Lagos economy and push it up in the index of largest economy in the world.
He said: “This is a new beginning for us in Lagos. We have achieved another milestone in our efforts to transform the State and accomplish the 21st century economy ambition. As a Government, we are fully in support of the project. We will do all we can to ensure the terms of the agreements signed today are delivered within 30 months as agreed and we expect the outcome would crystallise Lagos’ fifth largest economy and take it up more in the index of largest economies in years to come.”
In the coming weeks, the governor said more trade agreements would be signed with foreign investors, adding that his administration would continue to explore investments and partnerships that would accelerate growth and benefit residents of the State.
Chairman of Lekki Port Board of Director, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, noted that the development of the seaport was strategic for the growth of Lekki Free Trade Zone, pointing out that it would make “immense impact” on the nation’s economy by creating more than 200,000 jobs and generating about $350 billion in revenue for the State over the period of the concession.
He said: “The loan facility represents a significant milestone, which when combined with foreign direct investment of $230 million through equity injection by CHEC, will ensure a successful delivery of the seaport and reposition Nigeria as the transshipment hub in sub-Saharan Africa upon the conclusion of the second phase.
“The project is strategic for the economic growth of Lekki Free Zone, as it would support the massive industrial and petrochemical complex being embarked on in the Northern and Southern quadrant of the zone with investment over the next three years peaking at over $20 billion.
With Lekki Airport in view, there will be an emergence of a Harbour City which would be internationally connected by air and also with world-class integrated transport network of roads, rail and bridges.”
Dabiri said the concessionary agreements had the support of both the Federal and the Lagos governments, observing that the investors agreed with the terms and conditions laid down by the Nigeria Port Authority (NPA) and Lekki Worldwide Investment.
CHEC Chairman, Mr. Lin Yichong, said the Chinese engineering firm took interest to invest in the deep seaport to enable Nigeria strengthen its maritime infrastructure and business by building the first deep seaport that would ease of pressure at Tin Can Island and Apapa ports.
The Phase 1 of the project, Yichong said, will be built with annual handling capacity of 1.2 million TEU, adding that the capacity would be increased to 2.5 million TEU upon the completion of the second phase.
He said: “After the completion of the Lekki port, it would become the first deep seaport in Nigeria and the container transportation hub in Africa. It would also release big pressure off Apapa and Tin Can Island ports. In the course of the construction of the project, it is expected that a huge number of employment opportunities would be generated for residents of Lagos.”
Edo bronze, iron casters lament low revenue over border closure
Bronze and iron casters in Benin, Edo State, are lamenting what they described as low patronage and dwindling revenue, threatening the once booming industry due to the problems of insecurity and closure of nation’s borders by the Federal Government.
This was as they stated that the problems had adversely affected the business as foreigners, who used to come to the state for purchase of art works no longer come due to the challenge of insecurity.
Similarly, they also said that they could not travel to countries such as Togo, Ghana and Cameroon, where there is high demand for traditional arts and cultural artefacts of the rich Benin Kingdom.
However, New Telegraph visit to Igun depot, home of the traditional items, history and arts, revealed that the once busy activities of the casters had slowed down, while there are finished art works hanged on the walls and shelves in the various shops ready for purchase.
Faced with this development, the casters yesterday appealed to the state and federal government to assist them with funds in order to enhance the viable tourism potentials available for the growth and development of the nation’s economic index.
This was as the Director-General, Ekiti State Council of Arts and Culture, Mr. Wale Ojo-Lanre, called on the Federal Government to take tourism as a special project in order to enhance its revenue generating capacity.
Ojo-Lanre told newsmen at the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture that government must divert interest from oil and gas to other sectors of the economy, especially tourism industry if it plans to shore up its revenue base.
While noting that the tourism sector had a huge potential to boost revenue generation, he said government should be able to come out with a strong political will to support the sector.
Fashola: Insufficient funding, bane of housing sector
The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday, decried the insufficient annual budgetary provisions to the housing sector, saying that the trend was inimical to timely completion of projects on schedule. Fashola stated this at the National Assemblycomplex, Abuja, when he led the management team of the housing sector of the Ministry to defend the budget of the sector with the Senate Committee on Housing. “Major factor affecting this Sector of the Ministry and over all issues of timely completion of projects on schedule or ahead of schedule is insufficient budgetary provision to sustain annual cash flow requirement to meet desired targets as stipulated in the planning stages of all projects”, he said. On the 2020 budget proposal for the housing sector, he noted that the sum of N60, 877,799,984.00 (Sixty billion, eight hundred and seventy seven million, seven hundred and ninety nine thousand, nine hundred and eighty four naira) only was proposed for the Housing Sector of the Ministry as the total capital allocation for the fiscal year. The Minister also noted that the sum of N118, 881,182.99 was the proposed overhead cost for the housing sector in 2020. Similarly, Fashola pointed out that the Personnel cost proposal for the Housing Sector in 2020 financial year was N4, 418,829,837.00. Other estimates he gave on the housing budget are Public Building and Housing Development, N31,618,696,939.49; Urban and Regional Development N1,981,023,680.87, and Lands and Housing development, N1,603,995,467.48. According to him, Engineering Services will gulp N4,019,612,974.39; Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Slum upgrading progammes, Construction of classroom blocks, Primary healthcare centres, constructionof Skills Acquisition Centres and motorized/ solar bore holes – N19,940,879,993.83, among others.
